Colorado: Grand Junction News
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
Good News, Colorado Drivers: Whistle Express Launches in Colorado with Two Weeks of Free Car Washes
Colorado serves as the first major market expansion following Whistle Express’ acquisition of Take 5 Car Wash. - January 22, 2026 - Whistle Express
Bethany Duggan Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bethany Duggan of Grand Junction, Colorado, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This honor highlights her outstanding contributions and achievements in the security industry. Duggan will be... - November 25, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
OCRA and Multipli to Join Forces and Expand Offerings for Restaurants
OCRA will acquire The Multipli Group’s bookkeeping division effective December 1, 2025, expanding its reach to nearly 400 restaurants. The two firms will also form a strategic partnership to enhance CFO and advisory services. This move brings top talent to OCRA, strengthens its R365 expertise, and offers clients a seamless blend of bookkeeping and strategic financial support tailored to the restaurant industry. - October 30, 2025 - On Call Restaurant Accounting
Colorow Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Colorow Care Center in Olathe, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
2nd Ave Family Dental Enhances Online Presence, and Service Range for Better Patient Care
2nd Ave Family Dental, a trusted name in family dentistry, is excited to announce the relaunch of its newly redesigned website along with an array of expanded services aimed at providing even more comprehensive care for its patients. This innovative update reflects 2nd Ave Family Dental’s ongoing commitment to enhancing patient comfort, convenience, and overall dental health. - March 08, 2025 - 2nd Ave Family Dental
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
View Homes Inc. Welcomes Jim Leiferman as New Chief Operating Officer
View Homes, a leading homebuilder in Texas, Colorado and across the Southwest, is excited to announce the promotion of Jim Leiferman to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 4, 2024. - December 12, 2024 - View Homes
John R. McCoy’s New Book “The American High School Experience: A Flawed Human Business” Presents a Series of True Stories Surrounding the American High School Experience
Fulton Books author John R. McCoy, who holds a master’s degree in public school administration from Eastern Washington University, has completed his most recent book, “The American High School Experience: A Flawed Human Business”: a fascinating collection offering candid insights... - June 11, 2024 - Fulton Books
Safe Rx Welcomes Lon von Hurwitz as Market Access & Policy Director
Hire Coincides with Growth in Market Access for LPV® Dispensing - March 05, 2024 - Safe Rx
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Named Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for Seventh Year in a Row
The recognition acknowledges the votes and insights of readers and patients. - November 03, 2023 - HCA Healthcare Continental Division
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Front Range Community College and Upright Education Partner to Offer Online Coding Bootcamps for Adult Career Switchers; Scholarship Funding Available for a Limited Time
Career switchers looking to break into software development can receive a 95% tuition scholarship by enrolling in Front Range Community College's Upright-Powered Coding Bootcamp. - May 01, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Curtis Ercanbrack's New Audiobook, "Billy and Mister Crowe," Brings to Life a Simpler Time, Reminding Readers of the Morals That America Once Stood for
Recent audiobook release “Billy and Mister Crowe,” from Audiobook Network author Curtis Ercanbrack, is a fascinating story that takes place during the Great Depression and centers around twelve-year old Billy, who is sent to live on his aunt and uncle's farm in a small rural town in Ohio. Along the way, he meets a special man who forever changes his life and what is truly important to him. - February 22, 2023 - Audiobook Network
The Medical Center of Aurora Receives Prestigious Three-Star Rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons
The Medical Center of Aurora has earned a distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and lung cancer resection outcomes. The three-star rating, which denotes the highest category of quality, places The Medical Center of Aurora among the elite... - August 31, 2022 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Grand County Tourism Board Showcases Top Lesser-Known Local Events
Locals and visitors are invited to discover up-and-coming events across the county. Grand County, Colo., released a list of local summer events that the community and visitors may not have heard about. Whether new or up-and-coming, these under-the-radar festivities offer entertainment for... - July 22, 2022 - Grand County Tourism Board
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Colorado Small Business Owner Steps Up to Invest in Employees Amid Inflation, Housing Shortage
Mark Harrill, of All American Heating in Fairplay, Colorado, raised the wages of every employee of the company in order to counter the affordable housing shortages facing workers that live and work in the Front Range of the Rockies. Mr. Harrill wants to accomplish two things with this change: 1) To let his employees know exactly how much they are appreciated and reward them for their hard work. 2) To set an example in the business community by injecting dollars into the local economy. - October 27, 2021 - All American Heating, Inc.
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
Battlement Mesa Colorado Offers Rare Investment Opportunity of Over 25 Properties
The opportunity to own part of a unique community in Western Colorado is now available. Over 25 properties in Battlement Mesa, Colo., will be sold by auction on October 17 at 11 a.m. with preview dates on October 7 and 10. - September 22, 2020 - United Real Estate
The Breathing Center Helps Students Manage Breathing Difficulties Through Practical Online Group Course
The online school offers all-inclusive group courses and webinars to help individuals overcome breathing difficulties through a natural and drug-free solution. - March 12, 2020 - Breathing Center
Colorado’s First Behavioral Health Unit for Women Opens
HealthONE announced, today, the opening of a dedicated Women’s Unit at their Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. The first of its kind unit, located at The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) North Campus, is focused on caring for women throughout their journey to emotional... - February 21, 2020 - The Medical Center of Aurora
The Medical Center of Aurora Names Dr. Philip Stahel Chief Medical Officer
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has announced the appointment of Philip Stahel, MD, FACS, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Dr. Stahel, a board certified trauma surgeon, has served as Chief Medical Officer at North... - January 14, 2020 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events
Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club
The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again
HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora
Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones
Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms
Utah Legislature Approves 3-Year Bachelor Degree Program at SUU
Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University
Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center
OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE
Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering Acquires Paragon Engineering Consultants
Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering, an engineering and consulting firm specializing in civil, agricultural and natural resource engineering, acquired Paragon Engineering Consultants on November 5, 2018. Paragon, a Civil Engineering firm in Littleton, Colorado, has been providing engineering and land development services on the Colorado Front Range area since 1994. - November 12, 2018 - Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D.
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center
HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora
FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires MAN-TEX Manufacturing & Welding, Inc.
FEMCO Holdings, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired MAN-TEX Manufacturing & Welding, Inc., a Western Colorado based company. MAN-TEX is a top provider of high-quality welding, machining, fabrication and field services. MAN-TEX... - February 06, 2018 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Africa Water Wells Fundraising for 2 Additional Water Wells for 2 Schools for the Deaf in Sotik, Kenya
Africa Water Wells, founded by Sandy & Bud Mulcahy, has expanded their mission beyond clean water to include free AA and medical care, women's empowerment programs, and donated used laptops to primary schools in and around Sotik. They are now fundraising for additional water wells including two for Schools for the Deaf without access to clean water in Sotik, Kenya. - July 12, 2017 - Lee Mulcahy
Denver Seminary Announces Master of Theology Degree
New degree offers opportunity for Masters level students to deepen their theological education. - March 15, 2016 - Denver Seminary
Lee Mulcahy, PhD, Declares His Candidacy for Aspen School Board
Lee Mulcahy, PhD has announced his candidacy for the Aspen School Board. The former teacher is running for one of three seats in Pitkin County, located on the Western Slope of the Colorado Rockies. - August 21, 2015 - Lee Mulcahy
Toh-Atin Gallery Announces Free Lecture Series for Santa Fe Indian Market Week
Toh-Atin Gallery owner, Jackson Clark, will be participating in a lecture series at Santa Fe Indian Market Week 2015. Featured on two different afternoons, the lecture series covers Native American weaving and jewelry. - August 17, 2015 - Toh-Atin Gallery
Move Over ETFs - Quantitative Finance Model Cracks Open Emerging Markets
Haugen Systems has produced and tested its first Emerging Markets version of the Haugen Expected Return Factor Model covering Central Asia, which includes China, India and Taiwan. Backtests of 7046 companies in the Central Asian region show returns of 45.8% in excess of the regional benchmark and 45.4% in excess of the S&P for the 15 year period ending December 31, 2014. - February 10, 2015 - Haugen Custom Financial Systems
SilverPick Contracting, Inc. Recognized for Energy Efficient Home Building Efforts by Durango Herald
SilverPick Contracting, Inc. was recently recognized in The Durango Herald for their outstanding reputation as energy efficient custom home builders. Durango, CO and the surrounding areas have come to rely on SilverPick Contracting for all their energy efficient home building needs. - July 08, 2014 - Silverpick Contracting
Lucas Z. Rivera, CEO Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lucas Z. Rivera, CEO of Grand Junction, Colorado has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of oil and gas. About Lucas Z. Rivera, CEO Mr. Rivera is the CEO of LR Oil Field Consulting Inc. of... - March 07, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Colorado Company Announces Online Solution to Calculate Colorado's New Standardized Spousal Support Guidelines
Colorado Family Law attorneys and their clients can now go online to quickly determine spousal support and child support payments that meet new state guidelines effective today. Provault LLC, announces immediate availability of the first online Spousal Support and Child Support Applications in... - January 01, 2014 - ProVault DBA DivorceHelp123
Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner Achieves Milestone Ruling on Hotels' Responsibilities
Shafner firm persuades Colorado Court of Appeals to rule that hotels must use reasonable care when evicting a guest if there is a foreseeable risk that the guest will suffer harm as a result of the eviction. - March 28, 2013 - Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner
First Interactive Work, Marble Springs, Now on a Wiki, Featured at the Library of Congress Electronic Literature Showcase April 3 - 5, 2013
The Library of Congress Electronic Literature Showcase, April 3 - 5 2013, will feature seminal works within the electronic literature canon, including Marble Springs. While Marble Springs 1.0 (Eastgate Systems 1993) was the first interactive hypertext published in the U.S., it has been updated and Marble Springs 3.0 is now available in its entirety on a wiki. - March 21, 2013 - Deena Larsen, writer
SkyWerx Industries, LLC Announces Expanded Network Capacity
More customers to benefit from additional capacity and new network access points. SkyWerx has increased capacity to its east and west microwave routes, which are capable of multi-gigabit speeds. The increased network capacity along with new network access points will expand services available to... - March 05, 2013 - Skywerx Industries
Majestic Dude Ranch 2013 - an Adventure Driven, Life Changing Experience
Adventure, multi-sport packages are the latest craze in the vacation industry and Majestic Dude Ranch is leading the charge. - February 07, 2013 - Majestic Dude Ranch