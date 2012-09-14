PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hippie Trance from The Hell Raisin' Hippies Gains Worldwide Popularity The Hell Raisin' Hippies announce Hippie Trance, the band's 5th album. Hippie Trance is gaining popularity worldwide by bringing new and unique psychedelic music to humanoid life forms. - September 19, 2019 - The Hell Raisin' Hippies

Colorado Mountain Fest Introduces New Clinics, Film Festival, and Events Colorado Mountain Fest Expands Clinic Offerings, "A Line Across The Sky" Film Fest, Gri Gri Tug-Of-War by Petzl, Athlete Meet-and-Greets and more. - September 10, 2019 - Colorado Mountain Club

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

Utah Legislature Approves 3-Year Bachelor Degree Program at SUU Southern Utah University is excited to announce that Governor Gary Herbert and the Utah State Legislature have approved and funded a three-year bachelor’s degree pilot program. SUU received $3.8 million ongoing funding for the project and will be ready to launch the program in January 2020. “The... - March 28, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering Acquires Paragon Engineering Consultants Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering, an engineering and consulting firm specializing in civil, agricultural and natural resource engineering, acquired Paragon Engineering Consultants on November 5, 2018. Paragon, a Civil Engineering firm in Littleton, Colorado, has been providing engineering and land development services on the Colorado Front Range area since 1994. - November 12, 2018 - Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Jennifer Hanna Now Seeing Patients at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery Associates is pleased to announce a new provider has joined the team. Dr. Jennifer Hanna is now seeing patients at its location at The Medical Center of Aurora. “The addition of Dr. Jennifer Hanna to our cardiac team is a tremendous success,” said Ryan... - October 31, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Welcomes Vascular Surgeon Omid Jazaeri, M.D. HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that as of August 1, Omid Jazaeri, M.D., RPVI, FACS a board-certified general and vascular surgeon, is seeing patients and performing vascular surgical procedures at TMCA. Dr. Jazaeri’s practice, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery... - August 13, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora to Add Fifty Beds to Behavioral Health & Wellness Center HCA/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced today that HCA will provide funding to add 50 new beds at their North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. This includes a focus on pediatric needs with their affiliation through Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. The investment... - April 09, 2018 - The Medical Center of Aurora

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires MAN-TEX Manufacturing & Welding, Inc. FEMCO Holdings, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired MAN-TEX Manufacturing & Welding, Inc., a Western Colorado based company. MAN-TEX is a top provider of high-quality welding, machining, fabrication and field services. MAN-TEX has... - February 06, 2018 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Africa Water Wells Fundraising for 2 Additional Water Wells for 2 Schools for the Deaf in Sotik, Kenya Africa Water Wells, founded by Sandy & Bud Mulcahy, has expanded their mission beyond clean water to include free AA and medical care, women's empowerment programs, and donated used laptops to primary schools in and around Sotik. They are now fundraising for additional water wells including two for Schools for the Deaf without access to clean water in Sotik, Kenya. - July 12, 2017 - Lee Mulcahy

Denver Seminary Announces Master of Theology Degree New degree offers opportunity for Masters level students to deepen their theological education. - March 15, 2016 - Denver Seminary

Lee Mulcahy, PhD, Declares His Candidacy for Aspen School Board Lee Mulcahy, PhD has announced his candidacy for the Aspen School Board. The former teacher is running for one of three seats in Pitkin County, located on the Western Slope of the Colorado Rockies. - August 21, 2015 - Lee Mulcahy

Toh-Atin Gallery Announces Free Lecture Series for Santa Fe Indian Market Week Toh-Atin Gallery owner, Jackson Clark, will be participating in a lecture series at Santa Fe Indian Market Week 2015. Featured on two different afternoons, the lecture series covers Native American weaving and jewelry. - August 17, 2015 - Toh-Atin Gallery

Move Over ETFs - Quantitative Finance Model Cracks Open Emerging Markets Haugen Systems has produced and tested its first Emerging Markets version of the Haugen Expected Return Factor Model covering Central Asia, which includes China, India and Taiwan. Backtests of 7046 companies in the Central Asian region show returns of 45.8% in excess of the regional benchmark and 45.4% in excess of the S&P for the 15 year period ending December 31, 2014. - February 10, 2015 - Haugen Custom Financial Systems

SilverPick Contracting, Inc. Recognized for Energy Efficient Home Building Efforts by Durango Herald SilverPick Contracting, Inc. was recently recognized in The Durango Herald for their outstanding reputation as energy efficient custom home builders. Durango, CO and the surrounding areas have come to rely on SilverPick Contracting for all their energy efficient home building needs. - July 08, 2014 - Silverpick Contracting

Lucas Z. Rivera, CEO Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Lucas Z. Rivera, CEO of Grand Junction, Colorado has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of oil and gas. About Lucas Z. Rivera, CEO Mr. Rivera is the CEO of LR Oil Field Consulting Inc. of Colorado. - March 07, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Colorado Company Announces Online Solution to Calculate Colorado's New Standardized Spousal Support Guidelines Colorado Family Law attorneys and their clients can now go online to quickly determine spousal support and child support payments that meet new state guidelines effective today. Provault LLC, announces immediate availability of the first online Spousal Support and Child Support Applications in Colorado. “Our... - January 01, 2014 - ProVault DBA DivorceHelp123

Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner Achieves Milestone Ruling on Hotels' Responsibilities Shafner firm persuades Colorado Court of Appeals to rule that hotels must use reasonable care when evicting a guest if there is a foreseeable risk that the guest will suffer harm as a result of the eviction. - March 28, 2013 - Law Offices of Alan C. Shafner

First Interactive Work, Marble Springs, Now on a Wiki, Featured at the Library of Congress Electronic Literature Showcase April 3 - 5, 2013 The Library of Congress Electronic Literature Showcase, April 3 - 5 2013, will feature seminal works within the electronic literature canon, including Marble Springs. While Marble Springs 1.0 (Eastgate Systems 1993) was the first interactive hypertext published in the U.S., it has been updated and Marble Springs 3.0 is now available in its entirety on a wiki. - March 21, 2013 - Deena Larsen, writer

SkyWerx Industries, LLC Announces Expanded Network Capacity More customers to benefit from additional capacity and new network access points. SkyWerx has increased capacity to its east and west microwave routes, which are capable of multi-gigabit speeds. The increased network capacity along with new network access points will expand services available to both... - March 05, 2013 - Skywerx Industries

Majestic Dude Ranch 2013 - an Adventure Driven, Life Changing Experience Adventure, multi-sport packages are the latest craze in the vacation industry and Majestic Dude Ranch is leading the charge. - February 07, 2013 - Majestic Dude Ranch

Medical Coding Experts LLC Releases Medical Record Auditing and ICD-10 Training Details Medical Claims Audits (also referred to as Medical Records Audits, CMS Audits and Government Audits) embody significant risks to legitimate revenues and profit margins for healthcare providers and managed care organizations. These audits often include very complex appeals processes with stiff penalties such as the automatic recoupment of funds if appeals deadlines are not met. - November 20, 2012 - ICD-10 Coders Academy

XTIVIA Will Exhibit at Booth #201 at Colorado Technology Association’s Yearly Technology Conference XTIVIA, Inc. will be attending Colorado Technology Association’s DEMOgala 2012 which takes place October 25, at the Sheraton Downtown Denver. This event will feature a combination of educational sessions, exhibits and on-stage demonstrations as well as an inspiring keynote by Scott McNealy, former... - October 17, 2012 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Rock and Roll Academy Aspen, Offers a Music Program That Doesn’t Teach Notes? The Rock and Roll Academy, now in its third year in Aspen, takes a different approach to music instruction. Students form bands, choose their own music, and work collaboratively, emphasizing the social emotional aspects of learning. - August 30, 2012 - Rock and Roll Academy Aspen

Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary Denver based boutique law firm has been representing construction professionals throughout Colorado since 2001. - October 01, 2011 - Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC

Colorado New York Life Office Hosts National Sales Career Day September 19, 2011 Despite continued high unemployment rates across the country, New York Life Insurance Company is highlighting our financial strength and hiring initiatives by holding a National Sales Career Day on September 19, 2011. The event will be held in Arvada , Colorado and 120 offices nationwide. New York Life's goal is to hire 75 agents locally and 3,500 nationwide in 2011. - September 13, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company

New York Life Hiring Colorado Agents After 13 consecutive years of record growth in Colorado, New York Life is hiring 75 Colorado agents this year to meet growing consumer demand. - September 07, 2011 - New York Life Insurance Company

Game On: Dot Biking Turns Real Life Into a Game New tech company to host Geocaching competition at USA Pro Cycling Challenge - August 22, 2011 - Dot Us Sports

Mother with Disabilities Gets Power Wheelchair for Christmas WISHTM partners with KS 107.5fm Morning Show Christmas Wish and Kids Mobility Network to grant 17 year old KeVaughn’s Christmas wish for Disabled Mother. - December 16, 2010 - Wishes Are Possible, Inc

First Light Net Announces Acquisition of Domain Name Fishing.Mobi First Light Net (FirstLightNet.Com) Online Advertising Network announces acquisition and January 2009 launch of Fishing.mobi mobile phone web site - January 04, 2009 - First Light Net

Reynolds Polymer Technology Launches R-Cast™ Ice Acrylic New Acrylic R-Cast™ Ice product simulates real ice, opening the door to more architectural applications. The launch of this product makes Reynolds Polymer Technology one of the first companies to offer this texture in a completely randomized, non-repeating surface. - August 08, 2008 - Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

First Light Net Launches Fishing.Org in Time for Upcoming AdTech Show in Chicago First Light Net, a provider of targeted internet advertising for the fishing, hunting, sports & outdoor industries, has launched Fishing.Org, adding to its network of over 350 outdoors related websites. - July 23, 2008 - First Light Net

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

First Light Net Announces Acquisition of Domain Name Fishing.Net First Light Net, a provider of targeted internet advertising for the fishing, hunting, sports & outdoor industries, announced today it has acquired the domain name fishing.net, the third in a series of recent acquisitions including fishing.org, and chatanoogafishingforums.com. - March 04, 2008 - First Light Net