Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Charlotte Premier Competitive Soccer Tryouts 2019-2020 Hosted by Charlotte County Soccer Federation Charlotte County Soccer Federation announces open competitive tryouts as the club seek the best players in the community to fill out their roster spots. Charlotte Premier tryouts times will be from 6:00PM - 8:00PM on the following dates: Wednesday, May 8th - Juniors U8-U14 Boys & Girls at North County... - April 26, 2019 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Charlotte County Soccer Federation Conducts Holiday Food Drive Charlotte County Soccer Federation announced today that CCSF will conduct a holiday food drive “Holiday Kick Off Food Drive” with collection points in Charlotte County North and South Regional soccer fields. Charlotte County Soccer Federation will be conducting a “Holiday Kick Off... - November 30, 2018 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.

Benseron Hospitality and Optomany Team Up at the Retail Business Technology Expo Benseron Hospitality, a global POS provider, and Optomany, creator of innovative payment solutions, have teamed up as strategic partners in the UK and Ireland markets.To showcase their flagship products, they are presenting together at the Retail Business Technolgoy Expo in London May 2nd and 3rd. - May 03, 2018 - Linga

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

New USA Made DLC Quick Ship LED Retrofits and Fixtures MSRP Price Book Global Tech LED has released new MSRP Price Book containing USA made, DLC qualified LED retrofits and fixtures that ship within 5 business days. All of the greatest LED retrofit kits are included in this program. Stop waiting weeks for LED retrofits and fixtures. - September 07, 2016 - Global Tech LED

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Southwest Florida Welcomes New Puronics Water Systems Dealer Puronics water systems welcomes it's new authorized dealer for Southwest Florida; After the fairly recent death of Peter Wisniewski and his Sarasota county family in a fatal plane crash. - May 05, 2016 - WaterPURE

Sergio H. Escalona Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Sergio H. Escalona of Cape Coral, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Sergio H. Escalona Mr. Escalona is retired after 28 years experience... - January 26, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sales Just Got Easy with MediaWrite's LCD Video Brochures MediaWrite's new custom print, open & play LCD video brochures allow salespeople, for the first time ever, to deliver their video message directly in to the hands of prospects and clients. Internet and email links are no longer required to get your message out. Video brochures are the perfect "leave-behind campaign tool" to get second chance pick-up appointments with prospects. Also, unlike conventional print-only brochures, their perceived value will keep them from ending up in the trash. - November 13, 2015 - MediaWrite, LLC

Venice Shores Realty Becomes Gulf Shores Realty Venice Shores Realty is pleased to announce their name change to Gulf Shores Realty, which more accurately reflects their expanded service area of Southwest Florida. This is an opportune time to unveil their fresh new look and marketing program. Gulf Shores Realty will continue to be the company with... - September 28, 2015 - Gulf Shores Realty

Venice Shores Realty Launches Their New Real Estate Website VeniceShoresRealty.com in Venice, Florida VeniceShoresRealty.com is a brand new real estate website launched by Venice Shores Realty in Venice, Florida. This free real estate tool provides up to the minute access to thousands of homes for sale, condos for sale, and even vacant land. This mobile friendly site will allow you to peruse photos,... - December 12, 2014 - Gulf Shores Realty

American Discount Pharmacy is an Award Winning Pharmacy, Winning Pharmacy of the Year for 2014 - Immokalee SW Florida and Has Been Featured on Wink and Fox TV American Discount Pharmacy has some of the best prices in the Nation on FDA-approved and USA-based medications. The pharmacy boasts the largest free medication list at americanfreemeds.com and has a rewards card for buy one over-the-counter product, get one free. The Corporation has a Price Match Guarantee plus 10% less and lists popular RX prices on americandiscountpharmacy.net. Compound specialty Pet & Human Rxs are up to 75% off with free shipping. - October 30, 2014 - American Discount Pharmacy

Priceless Ink & Toner Now Offers ColorMatch™ Wide-Format Printer Inkjet Cartridges Priceless Ink & Toner is proud to announce the launch of their new ColorMatch™ Wide-Format printer inkjet cartridge series. The ColorMatch™ inks have been tested and proven to be the best choice for Wide Format inkjet printers for many reasons as listed below: · All ColorMatch™... - August 16, 2014 - Priceless Ink & Toner

Southwest Florida Residents to Benefit from Douglas Leugers & Company Joining The Great Home Giveaway Doug Leugers of Douglas Leugers & Company Real Estate Advisors is one of hundreds of Real Estate Agents across the country who has invested in “The Great Home Giveaway” sweepstakes that will allow Southwest Florida citizens to enter for a chance to win one of sixteen $10,000 down payments,... - June 25, 2014 - Douglas Leugers & Company

Florida Woman Beats Odds & Places in National Senior Games As the only woman in her family who hasn't had breast cancer, Ellen Jaffe Jones, places in the National Senior Games proving that you can "just" on a plant-based, vegan diet. At every one of the 54 5K races she's placed in over the last 7 years, she gets told that's impossible. - July 31, 2013 - Ellen Jaffe Jones

New Mobile Vet Service Opens in Southwest Florida Dr. Andrea Bivens, the Punta Gorda veterinarian voted best vet in Charlotte County in 2010, 2011 and 2012 has sold her bricks and mortar practice and opened a mobile veterinary practice called Medi-Waggin' that will operate throughout Southwest Florida. The University of Florida graduate and veterinarian... - April 29, 2013 - Bivens & Bivens DVM, PA

OilSpillClaims.org Needed as BP Claims Continue to Be Filed Farr Law Firm saw the need for a comprehensive website to answer frequent questions and describe the claims process as more claims continue to be filed. The new website is OilSpillClaims.org. - January 23, 2013 - Farr Law Firm

"Community Food and Toy Drive" in Cape Coral, Florida The Donate4kidz Foundation and notinmycity.org are conducting a "Community Food and Toy Drive" in Cape Coral, Florida. It is scheduled for Saturday, Nov 19th, from 10-4. Location is at 924 NE Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, 33990. Please come out to support them by bringing non-perishable items... - October 26, 2011 - The Donate4kidz Foundation, Inc

District of Columbia Selects PURVIS Systems for Fire Station Alerting System PURVIS Fire Station Alerting System to provide effective, reliable and secure communications to assist in efficiently mobilizing fire and EMS personnel for faster incident response. - July 19, 2011 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated

BESI Offers First X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Certification for Gypsum Products The Building Envelope Science Institute is presenting the X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) Analyzer Certification (XRF-GP) training on October 26, 2010 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina located at 1881 SE 17th Street Causeway in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. This certification program provides valuable information and techniques for the use of XRF as it pertains to Gypsum products. - October 05, 2010 - Building Envelope Science Institute

Donate a Suit and Change a Woman's Life Intelligent Office of Tampa Bay announces their partnership with the Tampa chapter of Dress for Success where they will serve as a drop off location for women executives to donate new or nearly new suits for donation. - August 06, 2010 - Intelligent Office of Tampa Bay

Dennis Kotaska, Broker Associate, Joins the #1 RE/MAX Office in Florida Dennis Kotaska, Broker Associate of RE/MAX Alliance Group of Florida joins the # 1 RE/MAX in the State of Florida located at 2000 Webber St., Sarasota, Florida. "I have the great benefit of growing up as the third generation in real estate, and coming home to the west coast of Florida that I have... - June 27, 2010 - Dennis Kotaska

Shipping Software Return on Investment Calculator Included at Harvey Software's New Web Site Harvey Software Inc. introduces a newly updated HarveySoft.com. Its newly redesigned web site presents more information about Harvey's flagship Computerized Parcel System (CPS™) multi-carrier shipping software in pages that are easier to understand and navigate. Using the latest web design ideas, the new site is built to make everything about solving shipping problems, from gathering facts to purchasing a CPS solution, quick and easy. - May 26, 2010 - Harvey Software, Inc.

Seagrass Press to Publish P. J. Erickson P. J. Erickson releases her second Florida adventure novel available 2/22/10. - December 23, 2009 - Seagrass Press

Building Envelope Science Institute Holds Seminar for Defective Drywall in Gainesville, Florida The Building Envelope Science Institute (BESI) has scheduled a second seminar for the Defective Drywall Inspection and Remediation certification. - December 09, 2009 - Building Envelope Science Institute

Jackie Spencer's New Book "Delectable Spirit" New Review by Midwest Book Review "Delectable Spirit" Dark love captured in verses artfully written by Jackie Spencer. - December 13, 2008 - Jackie Spencer

www.DentalBillingSoftware.com, Announces a New Partnership Distribution with DentiMax Dental Software Programs www.DentalBillingSoftware.com and DentiMax join forces to comarket DentiMax dental practice software to dentists nationwide. Free Demo is available on website for this affordable dental office software program. - November 26, 2008 - DentalBillingSoftware.com

The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center, Has Merged Their Services to Form The Consumer Debit Mitigation Service, to Assist with Mitigation for All Consumer Services Consumer Debit Mitigation Services in conjunction with the Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center can now offer a complete consumer mitigation services. This is not a credit counseling agency, nor a lending facility. With the increase in credit card rates, the decrease in automobile values and the crisis in the Real Estate Market. DBM can assist consumers in all phases of debt mitigation - July 28, 2008 - Federal Banking Coop

Jennifer Barnes Promoted to Bid Content Manager, Quality Assurance, Envirobidnet.com Envirobidnet.com, the leading resource for obtaining government bid opportunities in the environmental field, announced today Jennifer Barnes has been promoted to Bid Content Manager, Quality Assurance. - July 17, 2008 - Envirobidnet.com

PriceLess Inkjet Cartridge Co is Moving Forward Into New Areas of Service and Customer Relations PriceLess Inkjet Cartridge Co. aka PICINK (http://www.priceless-inkjet.com/) is at a verge of some "priceless" changes, starting with it's company identity mark. - July 10, 2008 - Priceless Ink & Toner

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

OurChurch.Com Launches Church Marketing Blog and New Top Church Search Rankings Local SEO Service OurChurch.Com, the leading provider of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Marketing for Christian organizations, has announced the new Top Church Search Rankings service and ChurchMarketingOnline.com, a blog to educate and inspire churches to better connect with the people in their communities online. - April 16, 2008 - OurChurch.Com

Salute to Internet Protocol Based Communications Entrepreneurs DIDX Care Team gives the ultimate holiday gift to Internet-protocol based communications entrepreneurs. One of people's most valuable sources of identity is the telephone number. Current and new members of the didx.net wholesale global phone number marketplace are able to buy practically unlimited USA... - December 27, 2007 - Super Technologies, Inc. DIDX

New Website Promises You Will Never Miss Another Birthday or Anniversary Combining the best features of event reminder services and gift and flower delivery websites, NeverMissAnotherBirthday.com becomes a virtual event concierge service allowing users to set important dates for loved ones or business associates and then have their gifts delivered automatically -- year after year. - November 14, 2007 - NeverMissAnotherBirthday.com

Industrial Biotechnology Corporation Announces Divestiture of Licensed Technologies and the Formation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company BioRenewable Chemicals Corporation to focus on ethanol derivative chemicals as an alternative to petroleum based compounds. Industrial Biotechnology Corporation (OTC Pink Sheets: IBTY) (IBC), a company dedicated to new biotechnologies and innovations in the chemical industry, announces the divestiture... - October 24, 2007 - Industrial Biotechnology Corporation

Sand Dollar Title Group in Naples Florida Announces Short Sale Division to Help Homeowners Avoid Foreclosure One of The Most Respected Title Service Providers in Southwest Florida Has Implemented a New Short Sale Division. This Division Will Assist Homeowners Who Are Headed Into Foreclosure by Halting the Foreclosure, and Saving Their Credit, While Protecting Them from Future Liability. - October 17, 2007 - Short Sale Solutions of Florida

Eye on the Punta Gorda Florida Real Estate Market With over 5,000 homes and over 1,300 condominiums for sale in the Punta Gorda Florida Real Estate area, the terms 'soft market' or 'buyer’s market' have become common words for a seller to hear. - September 01, 2006 - PGI Realtors

Property Opportunity in Florida with up to US$30,000 in Instant Equity and a Buy-Back Guarantee Hot Properties Worldwide, a specialist in sourcing quality property opportunitites at good value worldwide, announced today they have added a new development in Florida to their portfolio. The development in Port Charlotte on Florida’s west coast requires a deposit of only $20,000 . It comes with a legally binding Buy-Back guarantee from the developer giving buyers a 150% return on their down payment due to the large discount to market value and the developer pays all closing costs. - August 28, 2006 - Hot Properties Worldwide

Punta Gorda Florida PGI Realtors Announces their Real Estate Brokerage Firm's Induction in the "President Elite circle" and other Achievements Punta Gorda Florida real estate has gotten hotter in a different way than usual. Real estate in Florida's Punta Gorda area is alive with new information and opportunities. - August 04, 2006 - PGI Realtors

Updated Punta Gorda Florida Real Estate Information Available Online Visit a trusted internet source for the latest information about Punta Gorda, Florida real estate before picking up the phone or driving to the area. Anything that one should know about Punta Gorda real estate is easily accessible online. The newest updates are now posted. - August 03, 2006 - PGI Realtors

Amber Alert Issued for Nine Year Old Florida Boy Officials believe they may be traveling in a white Chevy Geo with tag number B-3-3-2-S-R. - March 20, 2006 - Project Safekids