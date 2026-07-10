Florida: Punta Gorda News
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
2025 BizPitch Challenge Live Event to Showcase Local Businesses
SCORE Naples, FL, Chapter to host its first annual BizPitch Challenge, with a live pitch event to be held September 27, 2025. Eight local businesses will compete for $10,000 in prize money. - August 26, 2025 - SCORE Naples
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus. This... - August 19, 2025 - Crowther Roofing & Cooling
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market. - July 18, 2025 - Logical Choice Realty Group
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Wendy Baschuk’s Newly Released “After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book” is an Engaging and Interactive Way for Children to Explore Faith and Creativity
“After the Flood: A Color-It-Yourself Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Baschuk is a delightful children’s book that blends biblical lessons with interactive coloring activities. Through engaging storytelling and hands-on creativity, young readers can develop critical reading skills while deepening their understanding of God’s love. - April 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Home Prices Drop Drastically in Fort Myers, Florida
Home prices drop drastically in Fort Myers, Florida, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., according to a new report. - March 31, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality... - November 08, 2024 - Signature Autohaus
Rickcene Ulysee Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Rickcene Ulysse of Punta Gorda, Florida has been honored as VIP for 2025 Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About Rickcene Ulysse Rickcene Ulysse is the owner and CEO of Bargain Financial Services. For over two... - October 25, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Rickcene Ulysee Selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Rickcene Ulysse of Punta Gorda, Florida, has been selected as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About Rickcene Ulysse Rickcene Ulysse is the owner and CEO of Bargain Financial Services. - July 16, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
RE/MAX Sunshine Agents Brian and Lisa VanderBleek Achieve #2 Top 100 Ranking in Florida
RE/MAX Sunshine proudly announces that Realtors Brian and Lisa VanderBleek have achieved the remarkable milestone of ranking #2 in the entire state of Florida for RE/MAX agents. Brian and Lisa VanderBleek, known for their unparalleled dedication and expertise in the real estate industry, have... - July 10, 2024 - RE/MAX Sunshine
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Seaside Living Group at Re/Max Platinum Realty Announces the Closing of The Picture Frame House
Colleen Waldoch and Crystal Saly, distinguished agents from The Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty, facilitated this exceptional transaction, representing the buyers with expertise and dedication. Scott Armstrong, Esq. of Consumer Title in St. Petersburg, FL, managed the title closing... - June 10, 2024 - Seaside Living Group at Re/Max Platinum Realty
The Naples Florida Review Launches: a Powerful Tool for Naples Visitors
The Naples Florida Review has launched and the biweekly newsletter promises to be a locally-written resource for locals and visitors to Naples. The first issue features the Turtle Club, Olde Naples Pub, Alamo Drafthouse and helpful links. - May 29, 2024 - Naples Florida Rentals
Author Claudette McLennon’s New Book, "Let Go," Follows a Woman’s Reunion with Her Father Upon Discovering He is Alive After Years of Believing He Was Killed in Action
Recent release “Let Go” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claudette McLennon tells the heartfelt and poignant tale of Madison, a young woman who learns that her father, thought to have been killed during the Gulf War, is alive. After her mother’s passing, Madison honors her final wishes and reunites with her father in order to build a relationship with him. - May 16, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Nancy Ehrenfeld’s Newly Released "Inspired Book 2" is a Poetic Journey of Imagination, Emotion, and Timeless Reflection
“Inspired Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ehrenfeld is a captivating collection of poetry that invites readers into a world where words are born from the depths of inspiration. - March 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Fine Properties Real Estate Brokerage Proudly Announces Record-Breaking Condominium Sale Sets New Benchmark on Longboat Key, Florida
Fine Properties Real Estate Brokerage proudly announces the successful closure of Longboat Key, Florida's highest-recorded residential condominium sale. - February 09, 2024 - Fine Properties
Just Closed Naples Downtown 5th Ave., Olde Naples, FL Medical Office - Mike Rivera
Just Closed: Mike Rivera, from Saggio Realty's commercial brokerage division in Naples, FL, has recently completed and closed a sale for a medical office building at the prestigious 5th Ave. shopping District in Olde Naples, Florida for $1.6 million. - December 29, 2023 - Mike Rivera, Saggio Realty
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr. of Port Charlotte, Florida, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the Food industry. About Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr. Jimmy Lewis Baylor Sr., a... - September 20, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
INDYCAR Champion Josef Newgarden Urges Drivers to Keep the Focus on the Road During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month
The National Auto Body Council® (NABC) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving with the help of partner PPG (NYSE: PPG) and its NTT INDYCAR® SERIES driver, Josef Newgarden. - April 11, 2023 - NABC
Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Napoleon Bonaparte's Vintage 1792 Madeira in Miami
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company specializing in ultra-rare vintage wine and spirits from around the world, is hosting the “Experience of a Lifetime,” an exclusive event that will allow a select group of 24 individuals to taste some of the oldest and rarest wines and spirits in the world. This unforgettable experience will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7 pm at Klaw Restaurant's Private Dining Room. - February 09, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
Author Evan R. LeClercq’s New Book, "Dragon Jumper: Tales of a Half-Elf: Book 1," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel That Takes Readers Along for an Unforgettable Adventure
Recent release “Dragon Jumper: Tales of a Half-Elf: Book 1,” from Covenant Books author Evan R. LeClercq, invites readers to enjoy a world of fantasy, a story of two brothers, and the tales of a half-elf. - February 09, 2023 - Covenant Books
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Platinum Marketing & Design Issued a Trademark for Plastic Medicare Card® to Fight Medicare Card Fraud
Platinum Marketing & Design, Inc. was awarded a registered trademark for Plastic Medicare Card® by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This Accredited, A+ rated BBB company is the only place you can securely purchase a Plastic Medicare Card®. 100% 5-star ratings on Google and the BBB. - December 08, 2022 - Platinum Marketing & Design, Inc.
Florida Teen to Become Florida's First Rookie Jr. Iditarod Entry, Alaska, Feb. 2023
Florida's very own 16-year-old Sarasota, Florida native driver, musher Lacy Kuehl, is announcing her official rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25, 2023. Lacy Kuehl will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family... - November 25, 2022 - Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc.
Prost! Krush Brau Park’s Oktoberfest is Back
Krush Brau Park (KBP) has just announced its 2022 Oktoberfest schedule. Starting September 16 to October 30, KBP will be open Fridays from 4pm to 11pm, Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm, Sundays from 12pm to 8pm and Thursdays in October from 4pm to 11pm. General admission tickets are available as well as... - August 30, 2022 - Krush Brau Park
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC and Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Are Now Based in Naples, Florida
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, has now moved its base of operations from Boston, Massachusetts to Naples, Florida. Dr. Plaud is now ready to provide clinical and forensic psychology services to attorneys and their clients in Florida as a licensed psychologist. - July 18, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
NPA Candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen Formally Runs for Florida U.S. Senate
Today, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen has formally filed his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Florida. Nguyen, a no-party-affiliated candidate, is joining the race where the incumbent GOP Senator, Marco Rubio, and Dem Congresswoman Val Demings are the partisan front runners. Tuan "TQ" Nguyen... - June 13, 2022 - Tuan "TQ" Nguyen
Insightful New Book "The Transformational Coach" Leads Individuals on Gratifying Path to Coach with a Purpose
Coach, educator and author Greg Winkler has launched his second book, "The Transformational Coach" in order to give coaches the tools to build relationships, move their teams forward, and improve the development of their players as they progress to the next level. "The... - September 29, 2020 - GV Winkler Consulting
West Villages Realty's Commitment to Market Knowledge Has Never Been More Valuable
The award winning West Villages Realty is a unique boutique style real estate brokerage that prides itself on having a valuable focus on new construction real estate in the planned communities of West Villages, Florida. Given the current atmosphere with COVID-19 and its impact on the national and local economy this focused approach to a niche market is more valuable than ever to home buyers and sellers. - April 08, 2020 - West Villages Realty LLC
Autism Hope Alliance Donates Over $58,000 in Products to Local Autism Families
A national autism organization donates over $58,000 products to local autism families to make a difference. - January 15, 2020 - Autism Hope Alliance
Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening
Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team
Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup
Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer
Charlotte Premier Competitive Soccer Tryouts 2019-2020 Hosted by Charlotte County Soccer Federation
Charlotte County Soccer Federation announces open competitive tryouts as the club seek the best players in the community to fill out their roster spots. Charlotte Premier tryouts times will be from 6:00PM - 8:00PM on the following dates: Wednesday, May 8th - Juniors U8-U14 Boys & Girls at North... - April 26, 2019 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.
Charlotte County Soccer Federation Conducts Holiday Food Drive
Charlotte County Soccer Federation announced today that CCSF will conduct a holiday food drive “Holiday Kick Off Food Drive” with collection points in Charlotte County North and South Regional soccer fields. Charlotte County Soccer Federation will be conducting a “Holiday Kick... - November 30, 2018 - Charlotte County Soccer Federation Inc.
Benseron Hospitality and Optomany Team Up at the Retail Business Technology Expo
Benseron Hospitality, a global POS provider, and Optomany, creator of innovative payment solutions, have teamed up as strategic partners in the UK and Ireland markets.To showcase their flagship products, they are presenting together at the Retail Business Technolgoy Expo in London May 2nd and 3rd. - May 03, 2018 - Linga
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
New USA Made DLC Quick Ship LED Retrofits and Fixtures MSRP Price Book
Global Tech LED has released new MSRP Price Book containing USA made, DLC qualified LED retrofits and fixtures that ship within 5 business days. All of the greatest LED retrofit kits are included in this program. Stop waiting weeks for LED retrofits and fixtures. - September 07, 2016 - Global Tech LED
US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference
The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by... - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC