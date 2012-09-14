PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Desktop Alert Products Added to Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted. - August 22, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

New Ownership for Secure Trading Limited, Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. - a New Era Under Tru//ST Payments Payments group Secure Trading Limited (STL), Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (STFS) (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. (STI) (the “Group”), a leading provider of omnichannel payment processing and business solutions in Europe and North America, announces new ownership beginning today. - May 09, 2019 - Secure Trading

African Focused Cryptocurrency Startup, Quidax, Partners with Payments Processor Flutterwave Quidax, an African cryptocurrency startup has partnered with Flutterwave, a payments processor to enable users to easily fund their wallets via an app owned by Flutterwave. - March 25, 2019 - Quidax

Cryptorefills Enables Bitcoin Purchases Across 600 Mobile Operators In advance of the upcoming MWC19, Cryptorefills expands its partnership network enabling access to over 600 Mobile Network Operators globally. Mobile phone credit is used for airtime, for data traffic and is increasingly used for mobile payments and remittance. Cryptorefills today enables its users to purchase mobile phone prepaid credit and data bundles using Bitcoin and other Altcoins across 600 mobile operators in over 150 countries. - February 22, 2019 - Cryptorefills

Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading

FLX Announces Innovative Crypto Currency Hardware Wallet FLX Partnership (https://www.flxwallet.com) has released its innovative crypto currency hardware wallet (FLX One) and the simple to use backup device (FLX Key). The wallet has been designed to be both secure and extremely easy to use by both new and seasoned crypto currency owners and supports many currencies. - November 20, 2018 - FLX Partnership

CompareRemit Expands Its Reach to Canada The leading cross-border money transfer comparison portal expands corridor offering to cater to growing Canadian immigrant market. - November 19, 2018 - CompareRemit

Soft Space Forms a Strategic Alliance with Jewel Paymentech Soft Space Sdn. Bhd., Asia’s leading financial technology company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jewel Paymentech Pte. Ltd., a financial risk technology company, aimed at combining the technological strengths of both companies through the use of open application programming... - October 16, 2018 - Jewel Paymentech

OpenGift and Wealthman Announce Global Anti-Fraud Challenge Open Source Software (OSS) development platform OpenGift and Wealthman will partner to enhance cybersecurity and fraud protection of OSS. “When it comes to software security, there is no optimal answer,” says London based Wealthman CEO Andrei Huseu. “Open Source Software is subject... - May 25, 2018 - WealthMan

XYO Network Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Blockchain leader in crypto-location technology strengthens framework and alliances - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network

Paul Hynek Joins XYO Network as Board Advisor for Smart Cities XYO Network, an industry leader in crypto-location technology, today announced that Paul Hynek has joined the firm’s advisory board. He will focus on providing input and guidance for technologies that will meet the demand and growing interest in developing Smart Cities projects around the world. Hynek... - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network

TaaS Launches the Updated Cryptographic Audit, Cornerstone of Its Declaration of Transparency Token-as-a-Service (TaaS), the first-ever tokenized closed-end fund dedicated to blockchain assets, announces the public release of its next-generation Cryptographic Audit. - March 28, 2018 - TaaS

Japan’s Largest Payment Processor, GMO Payment Gateway Leads Series A+ Round in Jewel Paymentech Jewel Paymentech (“Jewel”), provider of risk intelligence solutions to payment networks, banks and payment gateways has secured Series A+ funding led by GMO Payment Gateway Pte. Ltd. (a Singapore subsidiary of GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (TSE: 3769)). The firm’s existing backer Tuas Capital... - March 14, 2018 - Jewel Paymentech

WEBTEXT to Showcase Smart Messaging at Enterprise Connect 2018 - Smart Messaging - keywords automatically route consumer / patient replies to update a business system or alternatively to a live agent depending upon the response - Ability to escalate AI bot chats to live contact center agents via SMS or Messenger - Automated and Person to Person Messaging supported... - March 14, 2018 - WEBTEXT

Sundown.ai and WEBTEXT Combine Artificial Intelligence with Smart Messaging to Improve Customer Experience WEBTEXT, a leader in enterprise messaging, and Sundown.ai, a leader in enterprise Artificial Intelligence applications announced today they have entered into a partnership to leverage sophisticated self-learning artificial intelligence with smart messaging technology to transform customer experiences. “We’re... - February 16, 2018 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT to Showcase Smart Messaging at Avaya Engage 2018 Smart Messaging - keywords automatically route consumer / patient replies to update a business system or alternatively to a live agent depending upon the response; Ability to escalate AI bot chats to live Avaya contact center agents via Messenger or SMS; Automated and Person to Person Messaging supported by TLS Encryption; Voice agents can send Messenger or SMS texts to callers, including, secure URL links and Google map address to callers while they are speaking - January 31, 2018 - WEBTEXT

WealthMan Adds Fintech and Blockchain Investor David Drake to Its Advisory Board WealthMan, the blockchain-driven platform for wealth management, announces the latest supplement to its Board of advisors. - January 30, 2018 - WealthMan

WEBTEXT Upgrades Cisco Contact Center with New Facebook Messaging Features & Chatbot Escalation Voice deflection to Facebook Messenger- deflect voice calls to either Messenger or SMS; AI chatbot escalation - Escalate AI bot chats to live Cisco contact center agents via Messenger or SMS; Voice agents can send Messenger or SMS texts to callers, including, a secure url link, order number or Google map address to callers while still speaking; Messaging for Salesforce in a Cisco Contact Center via Bucher and Suter connector. - October 05, 2017 - WEBTEXT

Healthy Amplified Launches Their Medical History Injury Documentation Solution Healthy Amplified unveiled their New Healthcare Communication Solution launch. Healthy Amplified unveiled the commercial website and solution to healthcare communications during the launch event in Chicago on August 25th. The by invitation only event provided a spectacular splash in the Chicago Healthcare... - October 04, 2017 - Healthy Amplified

WEBTEXT Announces Messaging Integration with Amazon Connect Contact Center WEBTEXT announced today that it is the first messaging company to successfully integrate SMS, MMS & Facebook Messenger into Amazon Connect contact center. “Integrating messaging with the largest global cloud provider is a very important milestone for 'live' person to person customer engagement,”... - June 28, 2017 - WEBTEXT

Friealtor Agents Win "Race to Zero" – Closing the DC Metro Area’s First Commission-Free Real Estate Sale Friealtor is a DC Area-Based Online Service That Connects Property Buyers and Sellers with Real Estate Agents Willing to Work for Zero Commission. - May 16, 2017 - Friealtor

WEBTEXT Selected for Cisco SolutionsPlus Program WEBTEXT is proud to announce that it has expanded its relationship with Cisco and is now officially a member of the Cisco SolutionsPlus Program. - March 29, 2017 - WEBTEXT

uBack Named One of 50 Companies in the 2017 Global Startup Grind Program Startup Grind today announced the induction of 50 companies to its 2017 class of Startup Exhibitioners. These companies are an elite group, handpicked from 200 cities and 80 countries around the world. uBack - a minority and women-led company building the world’s first mobile, data-driven and socially connected giving platform - is among them. - February 17, 2017 - uBack

WEBTEXT Supports Facebook Messenger and Twitter Direct Messages Into Salesforce Service Cloud WEBTEXT announced today that it now offers person to person messaging for enterprise contact center using Salesforce Service Cloud. “We’re very excited to support Salesforce,” said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO. “Messaging is the new voice and WEBTEXT integration with Salesforce allows... - October 05, 2016 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXTBrings Messaging to Cisco Contact Center Using Salesforce Service Cloud This week, in addition to SMS+MMS, Facebook Messenger and Twitter direct messages, WEBTEXT will also be demonstrating messaging into Salesforce in Cisco contact center at the 2016 Cisco Americas Customer Care Sales Summit in Phoenix, AZ September 28-29. - September 29, 2016 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT Delivers 2-way Agent Messaging for Enterprise Into Oracle Service Cloud WEBTEXT announced today that it now offers person to person messaging into Oracle Service Cloud. “We’re very excited to support Oracle,” said AJ Cahill, WEBTEXT CEO. “Messaging is becoming more important inside CRM. Today over 75% of the public would rather text or use a mobile... - September 22, 2016 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT Delivers Facebook Messenger Into Cisco Contact Center WEBTEXT announced today that it is the first messaging company to successfully integrate Facebook Messenger into every Cisco contact center platform on the market. - July 13, 2016 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT Delivers Facebook Messenger Into eGain & Liveperson Webchat for Contact Center WEBTEXT announced today that it is the first messaging company to successfully integrate Facebook Messenger into both eGain & Liveperson webchat and deliver it into Cisco & Avaya contact centers. “Integrating Messenger with two of the largest global contact center webchat companies is... - June 30, 2016 - WEBTEXT

Wells Fargo Invests in Financial Risk Technology Startup Jewel Paymentech Through Startup Accelerator Program Jewel Paymentech, provider of risk intelligence solutions to merchant acquirers, today announced that it has been selected for the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator program through a highly competitive global selection process. Wells Fargo is also investing in the company as part of the program. During... - June 09, 2016 - Jewel Paymentech

WEBTEXT Delivers Facebook Messenger Into Avaya Contact Center This week June 6-9, in addition to SMS+MMS messaging, WEBTEXT will be demonstrating its unique Messenger contact center solutions at Avaya Engage, the 2016 IAUG summit in Orlando, FL. - June 07, 2016 - WEBTEXT

Patton and Kontel Strengthen Their Bond to Better Serve Operators in Growing Polish Telecom Market With a re-invigorated partnership agreement freshly executed, Kontel is strategically positioned to supply carriers in Poland with Patton’s highly-reliable SmartNode VoIP CPE. - April 30, 2016 - PATTON

GHL Partners with Jewel Paymentech to Strengthen Merchant Management GHL Systems Berhad has teamed up with financial technology startup Jewel Paymentech (“Jewel”) to roll out intelligent merchant acquiring risk management solutions to mitigate fraud, brand, credit, and AML risks for GHL’s e-commerce (“eGHL”) and retail merchant acquiring... - April 19, 2016 - Jewel Paymentech

Jewel Paymentech Raises Over S$1.5M Series A Funding Singapore’s financial technology startup Jewel Paymentech announced today that it has raised over S$1.5M as part of Series A funding, led by Tuas Capital Partners Pte Ltd. The round also saw participation from institutional and private investors, including Singapore-based investment partnership... - January 26, 2016 - Jewel Paymentech

WEBTEXT Opens New Messaging Gateway in Toronto, Canada WEBTEXT announced today that it has successfully brought on line a new messaging gateway in Toronto, Ontario using its proprietary modular architecture. Deployed last month, this latest expansion provides for increased redundancy and is a significant increase in SMS message capacity available to Canadian... - October 08, 2015 - WEBTEXT

Get the Picture? WEBTEXT to Demo MMS+SMS Messaging at 2015 Cisco Americas Customer Collaboration Sales Summit. MMS + SMS messaging is transforming mobile customer journeys and creating a wide range of visual communication opportunities; Powerful use cases range from customers submitting pictures of auto or property damage to pictures of cable configuration to connect new cable and modem service. - September 23, 2015 - WEBTEXT

WEBTEXT Opens New Messaging Gateway in Austin, Texas WEBTEXT can connect Avaya and Cisco contact center or business system to customers’ cell phones with SMS text and MMS picture messaging solutions. - September 12, 2015 - WEBTEXT

Erado Expands Embedded Hyperlink Capture to Email, Instant Messages and SMS Erado is the First to Offer an Email Archiving and Supervision Compliance Solution that Addresses FINRA and SEC Regulations for Third-Party Links. - May 27, 2015 - Erado

Smart-Telecaster Zao Delivers H.265 Hardware Encoder for Mobile Broadcasting and First Responder Markets No longer are broadcasters and first responders dependent on expensive satellite transmission systems, thanks to Smart-telecaster Zao, a hardware encoder designed for mobile broadcasting and first responder markets. Soliton Systems K.K. (JASDAQ Securities Exchange, 3040), a leading innovator of mobile... - April 02, 2015 - Soliton Systems, Inc.

NY Colleges and CRYPSA Host "Bitcoin Event at LaGuardia" on May 25 On Wednesday, March 25, The Cryptocurrency Standards Association and The City University of New York hosts "The Bitcoin Event at LaGuardia." Attendance is free with advance registration. http://workshop.crypsa.org - March 20, 2015 - Cryptocurrency Standards Association

ACS Launches ACR32 and ACR35 Mobile Card Readers Advanced Card Systems Ltd. launched two new mobile card readers with audio-jack interface: the ACR32 MobileMate, a magnetic stripe and contact smart card reader, and the ACR35 NFC MobileMate, a magnetic stripe card and NFC tag reader. - December 14, 2014 - Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

ACS Discusses NFC for Connected Commerce in Cartes 2014 In Cartes 2014, ACS discussed why and how NFC can enable connected commerce, to improve services and maximize benefits for different stakeholders. - December 14, 2014 - Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

ACS Wins Best Contactless Payments Project in Payments Awards 2014 Advanced Card Systems Ltd. (ACS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd., SEHK: 8210), Asia Pacific's top supplier and one of the world's top 3 suppliers of PC-linked smart card readers (Source: Frost & Sullivan), won Best Contactless Payments Project in the recently concluded... - December 14, 2014 - Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

ACS Receives Certificate of Merit for Communications in APICTA Awards 2014 Advanced Card Systems Ltd. (ACS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd., SEHK: 8210), Asia Pacific's top supplier and one of the world's top 3 suppliers of PC-linked smart card readers (Source: Frost & Sullivan), received a Certificate of Merit for Communications for its... - December 14, 2014 - Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

ACS Shortlisted in Payments Awards 2014 Advanced Card Systems Ltd. (ACS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd., SEHK: 8210), Asia Pacific's top supplier and one of the world's top 3 suppliers of PC-linked smart card readers (Source: Frost & Sullivan), qualified as finalist in two categories of Payments Awards... - November 20, 2014 - Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

Bitcoin Night in Queens: Business Mixer & Open House On Wednesday Nov 5, CRYPSA and LaGuardia Community College host an evening Bitcoin mixer, movie and open house on campus in Long Island City. Wine & cheese will be served. Online reservation is required. - November 02, 2014 - Cryptocurrency Standards Association

ACS an Exhibitor in Smart Card Alliance Government Conference 2014 Advanced Card Systems Ltd. will participate in the Smart Card Alliance Government Conference 2014, to be held in Washington DC, USA from Oct 29 to 30, 2014. ACS will also be a moderator in one of the event’s track sessions. This year, the conference will be held in Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 30, 2014 - Advanced Card Systems Ltd.