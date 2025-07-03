Recent Headlines
Caitlyn Urgiles Promoted to Trading Specialist at S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Caitlyn Urgiles to Trading Specialist. Caitlyn has been a valued member of the firm’s Investment Team since joining in 2022. In her new role, Caitlyn is responsible for supporting the ongoing management of the firm’s... - July 03, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Hires Investment Operations Associate
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Amanda Dann has joined the team as an Investment Operations Associate. Amanda holds a bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies in Education and brings several years of experience in accounting and finance within the healthcare industry. - June 20, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Hannah Burchell Promoted
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Hannah Burchell, a Senior Financial Planner who joined the firm in 2020, has been promoted to Senior Wealth Manager. “This promotion is well-deserved and a testament to Hannah’s exceptional growth, relentless dedication, and commitment... - June 18, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Dan Kain Named Manager of Financial Planning
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Dan Kain, a Senior Wealth Manager, has been named Manager of Financial Planning Education. In this role, Dan oversees the development and delivery of internal financial planning curricula and training programs. He leads the firm’s monthly... - May 21, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Hires Financial Planner
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Ierardi to its Financial Planning Team as a Financial Planner. As a 2023 graduate of SUNY Geneseo, Alex holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and brings a strong academic background, a passion for personal finance, and a genuine... - May 21, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
CJ Gettelfinger Promoted
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce that CJ Gettelfinger, an Investment Associate, has been promoted to Investment Planner. He joined the firm in 2023. In this role, CJ will assist in overseeing the delivery of investment management services to S.E.E.D.’s diverse client base while... - April 30, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Tyler Sherven Joins S.E.E.D. Planning Group Leadership Team
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Tyler Sherven, Manager of Instituional Services and Senior Investment Planner has joined the firm's leadership team. S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have... - April 30, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Académie D’Investissement Triomphal: Henri Lumière Launches “Heritage and Society” Module
On the occasion of its third anniversary, the Académie D'Investissement Triomphal, founded by Henri Lumière, launches a new interdisciplinary training program focused on sustainable investment, family governance, and the evolving role of wealth in society. - April 23, 2025 - Académie d’Investissement Triomphal
Brad Eaton Joins S.E.E.D.'s Leadership Team
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Brad Eaton, Senior Vice President, Investment Services, has joined the firm's leadership team. S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have personally and professionally... - April 12, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Jamie Shelton Joins S.E.E.D.'s Leadership Team
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Jamie Shelton, Senior Wealth Manager, has joined the firm's leadership team. S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify our company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated... - April 12, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Planning Group Launches Adopt a Charity Program
S.E.E.D. Planning Group’s Adopt a Charity program selects Roberson Museum for 2025. Through the Adopt a Charity campaign, S.E.E.D. identifies and supports outstanding organizations that demonstrate strong leadership, financial responsibility, and a commitment to improving the... - April 03, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Tyler Sherven Named Manager of Institutional Services for S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces Tyler Sherven, Senior Investment Planner, has been promoted to Manager of Institutional Services. Tyler has been with the firm since 2021. In this new role, Tyler will focus his efforts on coordinating the services provided to S.E.E.D.’s... - March 15, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Jessica Blake Joins S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Jessica Blake, Senior Wealth Manager and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), has joined the firm's leadership team. S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have... - March 11, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Mae Tichenor Joins S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team
S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Mae Tichenor, Senior Administrative Coordinator, has joined the firms leadership team. S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated... - March 01, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Matt Goliber Promoted
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce that Matt Goliber, an Operations Specialist, is being promoted to Manager, Financial Planning Operations, a new position within the firm’s Financial Planning division. This position has been designed to streamline operational tasks, allowing S.E. - March 01, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
S.E.E.D. Hires Operational Specialist
S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Tylar Polovchak has joined the firm as an Operations Specialist in their Binghamton office. Before joining S.E.E.D., Tylar worked as a Recruitment Specialist with CrossAmerica Partners. In her role, she connects with clients as she prepares... - March 01, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Dan Kain Joins Leadership Team
Dan Kain, Senior Wealth Manager at S.E.E.D. Planning Group has joined their leadership team. - February 26, 2025 - S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Tórónet, a Leader in Blockchain Services in Africa and the Global South Set to List Its Token on a Global Public Exchange
Tórónet a leader in blockchain technology and payment systems focusing on communities in the global south this week announced its listing on the BitMart exchange. The Tórónet platform has been live for two years and currently hosts more than twenty active and real world projects. Tórónet is now prioritizing a public listing for the visibility it provides. The listing will enhance discovery of Tórónet services to the growing users of real-world and payment systems that the platform has to offer. - November 26, 2024 - Toro Software Development Corp.
NVSTly Launches Free Social Investing Platform Integrated with Discord
NVSTly has launched v2.2 of its social investing platform, now accessible via web browsers and mobile devices through Google Play and the iOS App Store. Unlike many other trading apps, NVSTly offers its features completely free, without any paywalls or hidden fees, making it accessible to traders... - June 12, 2024 - NVSTly
Tórónet Partners with NexeraID to Elevate Digital Transaction Security with Advanced KYC Integration
Tórónet, a trailblazer in providing cutting-edge technological solutions to underserved markets, announces a significant advancement in digital security through a strategic partnership with NexeraID that sets new benchmarks for secure and convenient financial transactions. This collaboration introduces Know Your Customer (KYC) integration, designed to enhance transaction security and support and empower African communities by ensuring access to safe, reliable financial services. - May 10, 2024 - Toro Software Development Corp.
Reserve Still Not Met for World's Oldest Bitcoin Domain Assets from 2010
Launched at the Bitcoin2023 conference in Miami last week, as an exclusive sales offering event for seven days, the curated list of the "Top 21 Bitcoin Domain Names," which showcases twenty-one premium dotCOM bitcoin domain assets, has attracted a lot of attention, but the official reserve price has still not been met. - May 22, 2023 - BitcoinDomainSales.com
BOLD Awards IV: the Oscars of the Digital Economy
Recognizing companies, projects, and individuals in the digital economy that are leading the way for positive impact. - October 25, 2022 - BOLD Awards
Kublet: Mini Monitors for Your Desk
Monitor any data you want on our mini monitors. Stocks, crypto, Grafana, social media following, weather, and more. - August 12, 2022 - Kublet Inc.
BOLD Awards Highlights Human-Centric Innovations
Each year, Crowdsourcing Week and H-FARM bring together the global tech community to pay homage to the BOLDest of the BOLD through 20 categories of BOLD Awards. They cover FinTech to AI, Open Innovation to Robotics, and plenty more. The BOLD Awards Gala Dinner on April 22nd, at the H-FARM Campus in... - April 16, 2022 - BOLD Awards
Wireless Experts Opens Atlanta Offfice-Brings Wireless Cost Managent Solutions to the Doutheast
Why does Wireless Experts say; "No other wireless expense reduction firm could possibly save more money?" That’s because effective management of wireless resources requires more than analyzing your monthly bill. It requires expertise in finding high-level savings resulting from outsource cost reduction analysis of what organization pay (their vendor) to having a continuous detailed understanding of every way wireless equipment usage and related affects your business operations. - April 05, 2022 - Wireless Experts
Messy.fm CEO Molly Beck Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Molly Beck of podcasting platform Messy.fm was recently named to the National Small Business Association's Leadership Council. - March 13, 2022 - Messy.fm
Desktop Alert Granted IP-Based Activation of All DoD Giant Voice Platforms by DISA
By virtue the new DISA/APL certification granted to Desktop Alert (expires in 2024) any Giant Voice Platform (GVP) used by DoD may now activate GVP from DoD networks using a web browser. Desktop Alert Inc. is the only US owned company with this coveted certification. The only other vendor certified to do this is AtHoc, a Canadian owned company. - May 24, 2021 - Desktop Alert
Job Seekers’ CVs Launched Into Space for Star Wars Day
Job board Zoek has partnered with space agency to help candidates stand out. - May 06, 2021 - Zoek
Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Extends Desktop Alert Emergency Mass Notification and Communication System for Personnel Protection and Accountability
Desktop Alert is the provider of Mass Notification to all NATO nations is the industry’s leader second only to AtHoc, the largest leading provider of NAS emergency mass notification systems to the U.S. military and federal government. Desktop Alert is currently protecting millions of personnel at army locations such as Fort Campbell, National Guard Enterprise, 30 NATO Nations and numerous U.S. military bases and locations around the world. - March 22, 2021 - Desktop Alert
Wolf Hill Group Places Stephen McKnight as Head of Product Cybersecurity at Stellantis; McKnight Brings More Than 21 Years of Experience Across Several Industries
Wolf Hill Group, a nationwide executive search firm for cybersecurity talent, has announced the placement of Stephen McKnight as Head of Product Cybersecurity at Stellantis, the fourth largest automaker in the world. - March 16, 2021 - Wolf Hill Group
AMAGI Launches AI Model to Prevent COVID-19 Deaths
AMAGI, a software company based in the Philippines, has just launched an AI model that can accurately predict the most severe consequences for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The AI model can be accessed for free by any practitioner anywhere at https://agimathealth.com/covid, and it has the potential to save lives as the pandemic continues around the world. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to AMAGI if you have any questions about this story. - March 09, 2021 - AMAGI
AMAGI's Latest Launch Proves to be an Extraordinary Investment for Hospitals
AMAGI's Kembot, a hospital administration and communication platform, has proven to reduce errors, increase efficiencies, and even double the revenues of hospitals in the Philippines. Kembot can be accessed at https://kembot.io. - March 09, 2021 - AMAGI
Zoek is Launching the First CV Into Space
Online job board Zoek is giving UK job seekers the opportunity to have their CV launched into space in celebration of Star Wars Day. - March 03, 2021 - Zoek
Wolf Hill Group Places Tim Lawson as Chief Revenue Officer at RenPSG; Lawson Will Serve as Part of Company’s Executive Leadership Team
Wolf Hill Group, a nationwide executive search firm for cybersecurity talent, has announced the placement of Tim Lawson as Chief Revenue Officer at RenPSG, the largest independent philanthropic solutions provider in North America. In his new role, Lawson will serve as an integral part of the... - February 22, 2021 - Wolf Hill Group
Very Important Relationships, Inc. Announces New User Interface for Its CashBack Malls
Very Important Relationships, Inc. (VIR), http://myvir.com, one of the nation’s premier builders of Internet CashBack Rewards Shopping Malls announces it has released a new End User Interface to make shopping in its online CashBack Rewards malls easier than ever. Most CashBack Shopping Malls... - February 20, 2021 - Very Important Relationships, Inc.
Wolf Hill Group Places Jim Watson as Vice President of Commercial Development at Gabriel Network; Watson Will Help the Company Scale Up Business Operations in the U.S.
Wolf Hill Group, a nationwide executive search firm for cybersecurity talent, has announced the placement of Jim Watson as Vice President of Commercial Development at Gabriel Network, a Tel Aviv-based mass shooter detection and response company. In his new role, Watson will help the company scale... - February 02, 2021 - Wolf Hill Group
Very Important Relationships, Inc. Announces Program to Help Bloggers Podcast Hosts and Influences Generate a New Stream of Monetization
Very Important Relationships, Inc. (VIR), http://myvir.com, one of the nation’s premier developers of Internet CashBack Rewards Shopping Malls announces the creation of an easy method for bloggers, podcast hosts, and social media influencers to generate a new channel of monetization from... - January 28, 2021 - Very Important Relationships, Inc.
Desktop Alert and Aceso Medical Supply to Release 10+ Million U.S. Made N95 NIOSH Approved Surgical Respirators
Desktop Alert Mass Notification Platform in Partnership with Aceso Medical Supply has procured over 10 million US Made N95 Grade surgical Respirators for U.S. 1st Responders and qualified medical institutions only. The respirators are not available for international shipping under any circumstances. - October 27, 2020 - Desktop Alert
Jewel Paymentech and Grab Partner to Provide Next-Level Anti-Fraud and Security Capabilities to Digital Banks
Jewel Paymentech today announced it is partnering with Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading super app to bring their combined anti-fraud technology to digital banking services. With banks now moving towards digitalisation of their services onto individual and corporate customer end devices, banks... - October 04, 2020 - Jewel Paymentech
N.J. Military Software Vendor Releases Low Cost Alyssa's Law Solution for Schools
2019 Astors Platinum Winner. DIY kit for Alyssa Law Solution. Low Cost Solution. No onsite engineers required. Panic Buttons, Mobile APP, Text Messaging and 911 calling. - October 02, 2020 - Desktop Alert
NATO to Expand Desktop Alert Mass Notification Worldwide
NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) has successfully deployed the Desktop Alert Networked Mass Notification Platform. After 5 years of proven success the Desktop Alert Mass Notification Platform is now being adopted by NATO member nations worldwide. - February 26, 2020 - Desktop Alert
Telr Announces Funding and CEO Appointment
Award-winning Dubai-based payment gateway firm hires new CEO amid major growth plans. Existing investors reassert confidence through second capital injection. - January 06, 2020 - Telr
Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event
American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance available at www.alyssas.law
The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert
Desktop Alert Products Added to Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL)
The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted. - August 22, 2019 - Desktop Alert
New Ownership for Secure Trading Limited, Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. - a New Era Under Tru//ST Payments
Payments group Secure Trading Limited (STL), Secure Trading Financial Services Ltd. (STFS) (t/a Acquiring.com) and Secure Trading Inc. (STI) (the “Group”), a leading provider of omnichannel payment processing and business solutions in Europe and North America, announces new ownership beginning today. - May 09, 2019 - Secure Trading
African Focused Cryptocurrency Startup, Quidax, Partners with Payments Processor Flutterwave
Quidax, an African cryptocurrency startup has partnered with Flutterwave, a payments processor to enable users to easily fund their wallets via an app owned by Flutterwave. - March 25, 2019 - Quidax
Cryptorefills Enables Bitcoin Purchases Across 600 Mobile Operators
In advance of the upcoming MWC19, Cryptorefills expands its partnership network enabling access to over 600 Mobile Network Operators globally. Mobile phone credit is used for airtime, for data traffic and is increasingly used for mobile payments and remittance. Cryptorefills today enables its users to purchase mobile phone prepaid credit and data bundles using Bitcoin and other Altcoins across 600 mobile operators in over 150 countries. - February 22, 2019 - Cryptorefills
Secure Trading / acquiring.com Partner with AEVI to Drive Vendor-Agnostic POS and Omnichannel Solutions
Secure Trading / acquiring.com have partnered with fintech company, AEVI to provide a white-labelled, stand-alone and semi-integrated POS solution, including hardware, apps and services. - February 05, 2019 - Secure Trading