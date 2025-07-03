AMAGI, a software company based in the Philippines, has just launched an AI model that can accurately predict the most severe consequences for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The AI model can be accessed for free by any practitioner anywhere at https://agimathealth.com/covid, and it has the potential to save lives as the pandemic continues around the world. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to AMAGI if you have any questions about this story. - March 09, 2021 - AMAGI