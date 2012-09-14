PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Missouri Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio since... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Szalkay Back to Brokerage Division Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back former Broker, Jennifer Szalkay, to the Brokerage division. Now a Senior Broker, she will be working on Specialty Casualty and Construction accounts in all 50 states. Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, formerly working... - June 01, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to North Carolina Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Multiple New Hires to Commercial Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of three new Underwriters, April Cook, Amanda Setchfield, and Carol Armstrong, to the Commercial Specialty division. - May 23, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Mississippi Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Commercial Auto Markets to Brokerage Division with the Hiring of New Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce the recent hire of Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd, to the Sarasota, Florida office. Mary will focus on large commercial transportation accounts, those over $25,000 in premium, across all states. Mary comes to AUI with 28 years of experience in... - April 28, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Arkansas Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Louisiana Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Louisiana. This is the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year. Normandy now offers workers’... - March 14, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Four New Team Members to the Workers’ Compensation Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of four Workers’ Compensation underwriting professionals to the St. Peters, MO office. Tara Regan-Collins, Sr. Underwriter Tara is a seasoned insurance professional, previously working with another national MGA where was Senior Underwriter. - February 07, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage to Oklahoma Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Oklahoma. This marks the second major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year when they announced their expansion... - January 31, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Texas Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Texas. This marks the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer in the past two years. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation... - January 18, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Workers’ Compensation Manager, John Travis Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of John Travis as Manager of Workers’ Compensation Operations. - January 17, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Unveils Enhanced Payment Portal Which Can Accept Credit Card and Check Payments for Agency Billed Policies AUI has launched an enhanced payment portal which now accepts credit card and check payments. Available for both new business and renewal policies, appointed agents now have the choice of paying with either the agent’s credit/checking information or the insured’s. Enhancements also include... - October 27, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New External Marketing Representative, Nick Schnarre Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hire of Nick Schnarre as External Marketing Representative for IL, IN, and MO agents. He will be working remotely in the St. Louis, MO area, helping agents in those states listed find the best markets and products to fit their clients’ needs. - October 24, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires New Garage Underwriter for Midwest Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to introduce new Garage Underwriter, Joanna St.Clair. She will be working remotely in the Austin, TX area, primarily underwriting Garage risks for Midwest agents. Joanna comes to AUI with 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. Starting as an Imaging... - October 20, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Brian Bogel Joins Ajira AI as Chief Business Development Officer Ajira AI, an innovative insurtech start-up, today announced that Brian Bogel has joined the company as its Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). The appointment of Brian Bogel to the CBDO role rounds out the executive team as the company moves from a development phase to product launch and customer... - September 05, 2018 - Ajira AI LLC

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Opening of New Office in Burlington, North Carolina Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. announced the opening of its new office in Burlington, North Carolina with a new Commercial Underwriter on staff. - August 25, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Peter Stavrakos to Brokerage Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Stavrakos to the Brokerage office in Sarasota, Florida. He will be joining the Professional Liability Team where he will focus on solving the coverage needs of both smaller and larger Professional and Management Liability accounts. As... - July 21, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington Receives Upgrade from AM Best Issuer Credit Rating Upgraded to bbb+ by A.M. Best Company - Effective June 19, 2018 - June 22, 2018 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Armando Duran as External Marketing Representative for Texas Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to welcome a new External Marketing Representative for Texas, Armando Duran. Working out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, he will be focusing on agent relationships throughout the state. Armando comes to AUI with over ten years of experience in the insurance industry,... - June 17, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Eric Dail to Western Region Regional Vice President Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce its new Western Region Regional Vice President, Eric Dail. Formerly a Western Region Marketing Representative for AUI, Eric will now manage the day-to-day operations of the Scottsdale office, including workers’ compensation and commercial garage... - April 26, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

AUI’s Premium Personal Lines Division, Reliance Risk Solutions, Named a Top Personal Insurance Agency by Chubb Chubb has bestowed its Cornerstone designation on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.’s premium personal lines division, Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS). - April 22, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Taps Lilyana Saunders as a Florida Workers' Compensation Underwriter Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. announces the addition of Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Lilyana "Lili" Saunders, to the Sanford, Florida office. She will be writing small comp accounts, as well as building relationships with agents and growing AUI’s book of business. Lili has... - March 22, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Addition of Commercial Specialty Underwriter, Siran Wixom, to Oak Ridge Office Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to welcome Siran Wixom to the Oak Ridge office as a Commercial Specialty Underwriter. She will be handling small to medium size Commercial Specialty accounts. Siran brings close to 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry to her new role, including... - March 01, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Alon Cohn to the Sanford Office Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent hire of Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Alon Cohn to the Sanford, Florida office. - February 16, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Marketing Representative John Gray Back to the Team to Cover Northeast Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back John Gray to the Marketing Team. Formerly the Midwest Marketing Representative, he will now focus on the Northeastern states, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware,... - January 26, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Develops Exclusive Monoline Sewer Back-Up and Sump Pump Overflow Product Appalachian Underwriters, Inc., a leading insurance wholesale outlet, has developed a Monoline Sewer Back-up and Sump Pump Overflow product, exclusive to appointed agents. Offered through AUI Brokerage and available in all 50 states, this product covers a wide range of occupancy classes including habitational,... - January 06, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with ValueMomentum to Enable Online Rate-Quote-Bind for Personal Lines with New Rating Software and Digital Engagement Platform Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) has selected ValueMomentum’s iFoundry Rating Engine and BizDynamics software for enabling rating and online quoting for AssetGuard Personal Lines program for valuable personal articles. AUI has offered AssetGuard for some time. However, the quote and policy... - December 08, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

14 Kentucky Organizations Earn KEMI Safety Award Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance (KEMI) is honoring fourteen Kentucky organizations as KEMI Destiny Award winners for their commitment and success in maintaining a safe workplace. The Destiny Awards are presented annually by KEMI to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI's motto, "Control your... - October 22, 2017 - KEMI

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Garage Underwriter Appalachian Underwriters is pleased to welcome new Garage Underwriter I, Michael Peoples, to the Scottsdale, AZ office. He will be primarily underwriting Garage risks in the Western states. Michael started his career as a Garage Underwriter in 2011. He has a BA in Sociology from Bowling Green State... - August 31, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Property Broker Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome Drew Vann to the Brokerage Division in Sarasota, FL. - August 31, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

International SOS and Global Excel Announce Joint Venture Partnership International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security risk services company, and Global Excel Management, a worldwide leader in premium medical cost containment and claims management, have today announced a joint venture partnership to leverage mutual healthcare capabilities and services... - August 25, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes External Marketing Representative for Western States Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome Jim Rocke to the Marketing Team as the External Marketing Representative for the Western states. - August 24, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Director of Underwriting for Personal Lines Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the new Director of Underwriting for Personal Lines, Brad Burton, to their Oak Ridge office. In directing the development of and compliance with underwriting requirements applicable to the various programs under management, Burton... - July 22, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Professional Liability Broker Appalachian Underwriters is pleased to announce the addition of new Professional Liability Broker, Gary Smid, to their Sarasota office. He will be focusing on solving the coverage needs of both smaller and larger, complex Professional and Management Liability accounts. Smid’s target classes will... - July 13, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters’ Reliance Risk Solutions Partners with an A XV Carrier to Bring a New Admitted Solution for Agency Members Appalachian Underwriters’ high net worth division, Reliance Risk Solutions, is excited to announce a Fine Art Program which offers customized products and services for commercial and personal inland marine fine art and valuable articles. Coverage includes museums, galleries, private dealers and... - June 18, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters' Reliance Risk Solutions Named a Top Personal Insurance Agency by Chubb Chubb has bestowed its Cornerstone designation on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Of the approximately 3,200 U.S. personal lines agencies that work with Chubb Personal Risk Services, less than seven percent have earned the Cornerstone designation. “Appalachian Underwriters has worked with Chubb... - June 18, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New National Accounts Marketing Representative, Howard Sampsell Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the new National Accounts Marketing Representative, Howard Sampsell, to the Oak Ridge office. He will be working with national agents to enhance current partner relationships, grow AUI’s national book of business, and introduce... - April 26, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires ChargeCare International Limited Global Excel Management Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChargeCare International Limited which will be effective April 7, 2017. With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions. - April 04, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New Marketing Representative, Eric Dail Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of new Marketing Representative, Eric Dail, to the Oak Ridge office. - March 16, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New Marketing Representative, Felipe Grinan Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of a new Marketing Representative, Felipe Grinan, to the Sanford, Florida office. He will be working with agencies throughout South Florida, including those in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and the Keys. His background in with insurance... - March 02, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

AUI Welcomes Carrie Bay in Her Promotion to Marketing Director Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce that our former Marketing Representative, Carrie Bay, has been promoted to Director of Marketing for AUI. Formerly handling marketing in their Southern region, including Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, Carrie will now be coordinating all marketing... - February 24, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Workers’ Compensation Division Welcomes New Middle Market Underwriter, Steven Mansfield Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of a new Workers’ Compensation Middle Market Underwriter, Steven Mansfield. Steven will be responsible for the development, marketing and production of Workers’ Compensation in the Midwestern region. - February 19, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Personal Lines Division Welcomes New Operations Director, Rocky Shealy Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the new Operations Director of Personal Lines, Rocky Shealy, to the Oak Ridge, Tennessee office. Rocky will be coordinating the daily operations of the Personal Lines department with focus on staff management, production and quality. - February 12, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Exclusive RRS Xpress Autoguard Program: Covering the Gap of Physical Damage Loss Settlement Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS), the high net worth personal insurance division of Appalachian Underwriters, has developed an industry-exclusive program called Xpress Autoguard. Xpress Autoguard addresses a significant coverage gap for many personal and commercial automobile policies with regard to physical... - February 10, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Melissa McKee Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of a new Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Melissa McKee, to the Scottsdale, Arizona office. Melissa’s role will focus on the production of new Workers’ Compensation business, with a primary focus in California. She... - February 08, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Morrison Investigations Makes "Best Of Dallas" List for Private Investigators Morrison Investigations, a Dallas Fort Worth based investigation company, was named one of the 19 best private investigation companies in Dallas by Expertise. More than 250 firms were reviewed as part of Expertise's research. Morrison Investigations is an all female investigation team based in Fort... - September 21, 2016 - Morrison Investigations

Appalachian Underwriters’ Reliance Risk Solutions Named a Top Personal Insurance Agency by Chubb Chubb has bestowed its Cornerstone designation on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Of the approximately 3,200 U.S. personal lines agencies that work with Chubb Personal Risk Services, less than seven percent have earned the Cornerstone designation. “Appalachian Underwriters has worked with Chubb... - September 10, 2016 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.