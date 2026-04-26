Recent Headlines
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
P.O.W.E.R. Officially Launches New Association and Coalition to Expose Fraud, Protect Workers, and Restore Fairness in California’s Temporary Staffing Industry
Today, POWER proudly announces its official launch as a laser-focused non-profit organized to take direct action against fraud and criminal activity in California’s temporary staffing industry. - December 10, 2025 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Workers Memorial Day: Kids’ Chance Ambassador Shares How Nonprofit Provides Scholarships to the Kids of Injured Workers
As America prepares to mark Workers Memorial Day on April 28 – a day to honor those who lost their lives on the job – a Kids’ Chance scholarship recipient is sharing her story of how the nonprofit is helping students like her overcome challenges following a parent’s work-related injury or death. - April 21, 2025 - Kids' Chance of America
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health), effective January 1, 2025. Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional... - January 08, 2025 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Work Right NW Celebrates 10 Years of Putting a Dent in Healthcare
Work Right NW is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on August 7, 2024, marking a decade of innovation and unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare industry through proactive injury prevention and wellness strategies. Founded in 2014 by Nic and Mindy Patee, Work Right NW has... - August 05, 2024 - Work Right NW
Medivest Announces the Addition of Eric Rycus as Vice President of Business Development
Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Rycus as the new Vice President of Business Development. - March 13, 2024 - Medivest
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations
Alexandra Carroll, a ten year veteran of Medivest and the Medicare Secondary Payer industry, is promoted to Vice President of Operations. - January 25, 2024 - Medivest
AM Best Affirms Financial Strength Rating of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Following its annual review, the AM Best Company has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A-, Excellent for Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington. - July 29, 2022 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
2021 Toys for Tots Collection Under Way in Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington is teaming up with the US Marine Corps Reserve to support their annual Toys for Tots drive as a drop-off site. New, unwrapped toys may be dropped off at the Farmers of Flemington building located at 23 Royal Road in Flemington between 8:00am and 4:00pm M-F. - November 20, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Appalachian Underwriters Offers Life with Ethos
A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement. - April 21, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Launches Xpress BOP Online Comparative Rater
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce Xpress BOP powered by Briza. Starting today, appointed agents are able (for the first time) to access this comparative rater that includes three carriers. Better yet, Xpress BOP is available in all states. - April 14, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Celebrates Silver Anniversary with Sixth Consecutive 5 Star MGA Award
For the sixth consecutive year, Appalachian Underwriters Inc. (AUI) has been rated a Five Star Wholesale Partner by Insurance Business America agent and broker readers. “It’s an honor to receive this award from the retail producers. To be known as an MGA and Wholesaler that goes above... - March 31, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington to Sponsor 2021 CEA Turkey Trot
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington, a leading Property & Casualty insurer headquartered in Hunterdon County, will be the official Bib Sponsor for the 2021 CEA Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving Day in Flemington. This fun community event helps raise funds to support the Center for... - March 05, 2021 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Monahan Returns to AUI as Florida Property and Casualty Senior Broker
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Kimberly Monahan to the Brokerage Department as a Senior Property Casualty Broker. Kim’s focus will be accounts not readily available in the standard markets of property and casualty. - February 18, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Medivest Celebrates 25 Years in Business with the Unveiling of a New Logo and Website
Medivest Benefit Advisors, Inc. (“Medivest”), a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, proudly announces its 25th year in business. In celebration of this milestone, Medivest is debuting a new company logo and website today. Medivest’s new logo... - February 01, 2021 - Medivest
AUI Adds Dustin Hickman to Brokerage Division, Bolstering Energy Practice in Dallas
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Dustin Hickman to the Brokerage Department as a Casualty Broker. Dustin joins the AUI organization as part of the Energy Practice Group, specializing in heavy casualty accounts including the oil and gas business. - January 15, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Celebrates Silver Anniversary
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. celebrates it's 25th Anniversary this year. - January 06, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Joshua Kim to Brokerage Division, Opening More Opportunity for Commercial Accounts, Including Oil & Gas
Appalachian Underwriters Inc. welcomes Joshua Kim to its Brokerage team. Under the title Senior Broker, Kim will be specializing in casualty accounts, including oil and gas. He joins the Brokerage division with nearly 20 years in the field, working for a handful of other notable insurance entities. - December 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Welcomes William Chambers in Newly Developed Digital Partnerships Role
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is excited to announce the addition of William Chambers as Director of Digital Partnerships. Chambers comes to AUI with over 5 years of experience in the insurance industry, with former roles in underwriting and digital partnership management at a leading... - December 06, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
U.S. Administrator Claims Welcomes Two New Managers
U.S. Administrator Claims is excited to announce that Michael Goff has been promoted to Senior Director and will lead all claim operations. In addition to this promotion, the company has also hired Greg Whalen to be Director of General Liability and Property Claims. Formerly the Director of New... - November 18, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Opens New Office with New Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) announced the opening of a new satellite office in Richardson, TX, in which new hire, Terry Holley, will be the Regional Manager. Holley comes to AUI with over 25 years in the insurance industry, with former roles including Senior Vice President, and Director... - October 15, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Three Marketing Employees to Representatives
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is proud to announce that three in-house Marketing Team members have been promoted to Marketing Representatives. All will work from the Oak Ridge, TN headquarters to service agents in their specific territories. Dakota Stiles will be servicing the Delta area,... - October 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AM Best Upgrades Ratings of Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington announced today that its Financial Strength Rating (FSR) has been upgraded to A- (Excellent) by AM Best Rating Services, the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. The company’s Issuer Credit Rating (ICR) was also... - July 02, 2020 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, Named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 Issue
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce that Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, has been named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 issue. - June 24, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Purchases South Carolina MGA, Insurit & Associates Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased announce the acquisition of Insurit & Associates Inc. Established in 2012, Insurit & Associates, formerly located in West Columbia, South Carolina, was an insurance provider for personal lines insurance. This purchase now allows AUI to service 80... - June 17, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Carol Ashman as External Marketing Representative for West Florida
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. welcomes Carol Ashman as the new External Marketing Representative for Western Florida. She will be focusing on building agent relationships in the Florida Panhandle. She comes to AUI with 16 years in the retail agency side of insurance. “Our Florida... - February 22, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Zach Blaetz to Mid Atlantic Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce Zach Blaetz as Mid Atlantic Regional Manager. Formerly AUI’s Atlantic Marketing Representative, Zach will still be helping to place accounts for NY, RI, NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, NC, and SC agents while also managing the satellite office in... - January 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Aaron Winnell to President
Today Medivest Benefit Advisors, Inc. and Medivest Allocation Services, Inc. (“Medivest”) has announced Vice President of Operations Aaron Winnell, CMSP-F has been promoted to President, effective immediately. Doug Brand, current President and CEO will retain his title and duties as CEO. - January 08, 2020 - Medivest
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager. Working locally out of AUI’s new Maine office, he will be placing accounts in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, and VT. Previously the Manager of Commercial Binds and Commercial Insurance Services at... - January 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Missouri
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Missouri. Normandy’s methodical growth strategy has played out recently, adding six states to the company’s portfolio... - July 05, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Szalkay Back to Brokerage Division
Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back former Broker, Jennifer Szalkay, to the Brokerage division. Now a Senior Broker, she will be working on Specialty Casualty and Construction accounts in all 50 states. Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, formerly... - June 01, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Multiple New Hires to Commercial Division
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of three new Underwriters, April Cook, Amanda Setchfield, and Carol Armstrong, to the Commercial Specialty division. - May 23, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to North Carolina
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in North Carolina. This marks the sixth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers... - May 23, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Mississippi
Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Mississippi. Normandy now offers workers’ compensation insurance in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. - May 04, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Commercial Auto Markets to Brokerage Division with the Hiring of New Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce the recent hire of Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd, to the Sarasota, Florida office. Mary will focus on large commercial transportation accounts, those over $25,000 in premium, across all states. Mary comes to AUI with 28 years of experience... - April 28, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage of Workers’ Compensation to Arkansas
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Arkansas. This is the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of 2019. Normandy now offers... - March 28, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Louisiana
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Louisiana. This is the third major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year. Normandy now offers... - March 14, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Four New Team Members to the Workers’ Compensation Division
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of four Workers’ Compensation underwriting professionals to the St. Peters, MO office. Tara Regan-Collins, Sr. Underwriter Tara is a seasoned insurance professional, previously working with another national MGA where was Senior... - February 07, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Normandy Insurance Company Expands Coverage to Oklahoma
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Oklahoma. This marks the second major expansion by the multi-state insurer since the beginning of the year when they announced their... - January 31, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Normandy Insurance Company Announces Expansion of Coverage to Texas
Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company is now offering workers’ compensation insurance to small, mid-size, and large businesses in Texas. This marks the fourth major expansion by the multi-state insurer in the past two years. Normandy now offers workers’... - January 18, 2019 - Normandy Insurance Company
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Workers’ Compensation Manager, John Travis
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of John Travis as Manager of Workers’ Compensation Operations. - January 17, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters Unveils Enhanced Payment Portal Which Can Accept Credit Card and Check Payments for Agency Billed Policies
AUI has launched an enhanced payment portal which now accepts credit card and check payments. Available for both new business and renewal policies, appointed agents now have the choice of paying with either the agent’s credit/checking information or the insured’s. Enhancements also... - October 27, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New External Marketing Representative, Nick Schnarre
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hire of Nick Schnarre as External Marketing Representative for IL, IN, and MO agents. He will be working remotely in the St. Louis, MO area, helping agents in those states listed find the best markets and products to fit their clients’... - October 24, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires New Garage Underwriter for Midwest
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to introduce new Garage Underwriter, Joanna St.Clair. She will be working remotely in the Austin, TX area, primarily underwriting Garage risks for Midwest agents. Joanna comes to AUI with 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. Starting as an... - October 20, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Brian Bogel Joins Ajira AI as Chief Business Development Officer
Ajira AI, an innovative insurtech start-up, today announced that Brian Bogel has joined the company as its Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). The appointment of Brian Bogel to the CBDO role rounds out the executive team as the company moves from a development phase to product launch and... - September 05, 2018 - Ajira AI LLC
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Opening of New Office in Burlington, North Carolina
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. announced the opening of its new office in Burlington, North Carolina with a new Commercial Underwriter on staff. - August 25, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Peter Stavrakos to Brokerage Division
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Stavrakos to the Brokerage office in Sarasota, Florida. He will be joining the Professional Liability Team where he will focus on solving the coverage needs of both smaller and larger Professional and Management Liability... - July 21, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington Receives Upgrade from AM Best
Issuer Credit Rating Upgraded to bbb+ by A.M. Best Company - Effective June 19, 2018 - June 22, 2018 - Farmers Insurance Company of Flemington