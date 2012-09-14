PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Jolly Roger Brew Introduces Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat at the Langtree Lakefront Hops Fest, Saturday, September 21, 2019 Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat Earns 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition Bronze Award Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style categories. Walk... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’ALL (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally released... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew

FemAle Brew Fest to Feature the Special Collaboration Brew Created by the Pink Boots Society Florida Chapter Members in Celebration of International Women’s Day FemAle Brew Fest continuous its highlight of women in brewing at this incredible annual beer festival featuring female beer experts and brewsters. - March 09, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2019 - South Florida’s 3rd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry The now popular female-focused beer festival is back for its third year and moving to the incredible Pegusus Park in partnership with Gulfstream Park. - January 29, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 Announces Growing List of Participants in the 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry List of the breweries and partners for the FemAle Brew Fest® keeps growing - February 20, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 - South Florida’s 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry The Lillith Fair of Craft Beer returns for its second year and is moving to Huizenga Plaza in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. - February 06, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest

Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere. After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Jolly Roger Brew Opens Brewery in Mooresville, NC A new brewery opens on Lake Norman, in Mooresville NC. - October 04, 2017 - Jolly Roger Brew

Local Whiskey Lab Company Supports Habitat for Humanity Women Build at Hard Hat and Black Tie Event BRAIN Labs, LLC donated a Whiskey Lab Double Barrel Gift Pack for auction at Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro/East Hard Hat & Black Tie Event. These unique vessels are designed for home enthusiasts to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The seventh annual event will be held at the Portland Art Museum Friday, October 6th. - October 02, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Wine Industry Veteran Michael Ditch Partners with Beverage World Specialties Beverage World Specialties (BWS), the upstart international beer, wine, and spirit supplier, has attracted another beverage industry veteran with the addition of former RNDC wine guru Michael Ditch as partner and vice president – director of wines. With his broad wine experience spanning several... - April 30, 2017 - Beverage World Specialties

Beverage World Specialties: New International Consortium Brings Broader Access for Today’s Specialty Beverage Trends Recognizing that consumer appetites clash with recent distribution challenges, Jeff Coleman, a former Paulaner USA executive, is launching Beverage World Specialties (BWS). - March 24, 2017 - Beverage World Specialties

Gunbarrel Brewing Company Coming to Boulder, Colorado in 2017 Boulder couple inks lease on 20,000 square foot brewery facility in Gunbarrel. - October 23, 2016 - Gunbarrel Brewing Company

Whiskey Lab to Offer Oregon Oak Barrelheads - the At-Home Spirit Aging Team Offers a New Rare Wood Option to Reach Kickstarter Stretch Funding Goal BRAIN Labs, LLC, a Portland, OR-based company that manufactures Whiskey Lab at-home spirit aging containers today announced that they plan to add Oregon oak (Quercus garryana) to their lineup of interchangeable wood Barrelheads. Launched on the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter on July 27th campaign ends September 25th, 2016. Whiskey Lab has already surpassed its initial $12,500 USD funding goal. - September 21, 2016 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Odyssey Beerwerks Oktoberfest Tapping w/the Mayor of Arvada - 8/18 Nobody really waits until October for their Märzens, do they? - August 12, 2016 - Odyssey Beerwerks

Whiskey Lab Barrel-Aging, Without the Barrel Whiskey Lab is a unique vessel designed to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The vessel performs like the full-sized barrels, without the disadvantages of mini barrels and sticks. As you make a barrel smaller, you have a higher ratio of wood in contact with a smaller volume of liquid inside, which can cause the woody-flavored elements to diffuse into the liquid too quickly. Whiskey Lab keeps the ratio of wood-to-liquid similar to a full-sized barrel. - July 27, 2016 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Penn Brewery Names Wilsbach Distributors and Nittany Beverage as 2015’s Penn Beer Wholesalers of the Year Pittsburgh-based Penn Brewery has named Harrisburg-based Wilsbach Distributors and State College-based Nittany Beverage its Wholesalers of the Year. The award is granted based on year-on-year dollar sales growth of Penn Brewery beers. - February 19, 2016 - Penn Brewery

NoDa Brewing Company Collaborates with Night Shift Brewing NoDa Brewing Company to kick off their sour program by bringing back a collaborative brew with Night Shift Brewing titled Stop, Collaborate & Glisten. - December 12, 2015 - NoDa Brewing Company

Brain Labs Innovation Group to Launch Flagship Product, "Whiskey Lab," the Better-Than-a-Barrel Aging Solution Whiskey Lab’s development was inspired by its creators’ experience aging white whiskey that they made together in a distilling class. Looking to develop the complex flavors that they enjoyed in commercial whiskeys, they tried many of the products available on the market, but were left disappointed. Whiskey Lab allows aspiring spirit crafters to enjoy the process of wood-aging and tasting, with the same professional-quality experience of a full-sized whiskey barrel, on a home scale. - December 11, 2015 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Hoppiest Beer of Your Life Challenge – Guaranteed Hoppy Life Challenge - from August 21 – 28 go to www.hopblast.co and use promo code “hoppylife” to receive free shipping and 2 additional Hop Blast containers. Put all 3 Hop Blasts and aroma hops on your beer at once, and you'll experience the hoppiest smelling beer of your life. Guaranteed or your money back. - August 23, 2015 - The HopBlast Company

SWITCH TAPS, LLC Announces Launch of New Interchangeable Beer Tap System for Kegerators and Growlers On Friday, December 20th, SWITCH TAPS, LLC introduced an innovative, interchangeable beer tap system that allows beer enthusiasts to label their beer with a single tap handle. This tap system is perfect for home brewers, kegerator owners and frequent growler users, as it provides a unique way to economically... - December 24, 2013 - SWITCH TAPS, LLC

Pigskin Brewing Co. Throws for Touchdown with CrowdBrewed Crowdfunding In CrowdBrewed’s maiden soft launch, Pigskin Brewing Company out of Columbus, OH scores big reaching its target goal and beyond with $15,020 through reward crowdfunding. Slated for late fall of 2013, Pigskin will open its doors to a 17,000+ square foot building with a custom built, state of the... - September 29, 2013 - CrowdBrewed.com, LLC

CrowdBrewed Builds Partnerships to Aide Successful Craft Beer Campaigns CrowdBrewed, the go-to for craft beer crowdfunding, is proud to announce the launch of its affiliate partnership page designed to assist campaigners and users alike with vital components for a successful fundraising and added overall operating success. Many campaigners become overwhelmed when they realize... - July 07, 2013 - CrowdBrewed.com, LLC

NoDa Brewing Company Expanding by 120% NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce after 120 days of operations, it is expanding its brewing capacity by 120% with the purchase of three – 30 barrel fermenters. “We have been absolutely pleased and amazed with the tremendous reception our beer has received in the Charlotte market... - March 16, 2012 - NoDa Brewing Company

Calgary Liquor Services Introduces Home Delivery of Various Types of Drinks and Fast Food to Any Area of Calgary Within 1 Hour Calgary Liquor Services provides Home Delivery services of liquor, wine, beer and Fast Food to Any Area of Calgary within 1 Hour. Other services of the company include gift wrapping, flower, pizza, and grocery delivery. - October 14, 2011 - Calgary liquor delivery

Spoetzl Brewery Supports Ongoing Red Cross Effort in Japan Gift to Help Rebuild Earthquake and Tsunami Damage - June 29, 2011 - Spoetzl Brewery

NoDa Brewing Company Hires Esteemed Brewery Manager NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce the recent addition of George Allen to their team of brewers. A seasoned Brewmaster, George will head up the day-to-day brewery operations as NoDa Brewing Company’s Brewing Manager. “With the addition of George to our already talented staff, we... - June 05, 2011 - NoDa Brewing Company

Spoetzl Brewery Shines Down Under Shiner Beers Bring Home Honors from Australian International Beer Awards. - June 03, 2011 - Spoetzl Brewery

Olde Hickory Tap Room Sponsors Going Out and Giving Back to Help Western Piedmont Symphony In partnership with the Western Piedmont Symphony, the Olde Hickory Tap Room continues its community initiative, Going Out and Giving Back, on Tuesday, December 15th. 20% of all food and non-alcoholic beverage sales between 4pm and closing (2am) that evening will be donated to the Western Piedmont Symphony. - November 29, 2009 - Olde Hickory Tap Room

Faultline Brewery Serves Silicon Valley’s Finest Companies the World's Finest Micro Brews Faultline Brewery has been providing the finest micro brewed beers and ales in the Silicon Valley for years. Their newest addition, the Dopple Bock, is sure to tantalize taste buds and leave them thirsty for more. - January 22, 2009 - Faultline Brewery