Whiskey Lab’s development was inspired by its creators’ experience aging white whiskey that they made together in a distilling class. Looking to develop the complex flavors that they enjoyed in commercial whiskeys, they tried many of the products available on the market, but were left disappointed. Whiskey Lab allows aspiring spirit crafters to enjoy the process of wood-aging and tasting, with the same professional-quality experience of a full-sized whiskey barrel, on a home scale. - December 11, 2015 - BRAIN Labs, LLC