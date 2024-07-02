Recent Headlines
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
Jolly Roger Brewery Introduces Liberty Light Ale: Crafted by Veterans, Supporting Veterans
Jolly Roger Brewery is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest brew, Liberty Light Ale, a light ale (4% ABV) with hints of citrus. Brewed by veterans, for veterans, this light and crisp ale embodies the spirit of camaraderie and patriotism. In a gesture of gratitude, Jolly Roger Brewery pledges to donate $1 of every pint of Liberty Light Ale sold in 2024 to the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council. - May 14, 2024 - Jolly Roger Brew
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Jolly Roger Brewery Wins "Best Brew" Award
Jolly Roger Brewery is proud to announce its latest accolade, the highly coveted "Best Brew" Trophy, awarded at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration - October 18, 2023 - Jolly Roger Brew
AI Helps Pirate Brewery
Jolly Roger Brewery, a pirate-themed craft beer company, has announced that they are utilizing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to write descriptions of their beer recipes and create brewery-related content. - March 29, 2023 - Jolly Roger Brew
Smuttynose Brewing to Host First Full Strum Music Festival Featuring Country Stars Jordan Davis and LOCASH
Outdoor Country Music Festival Featuring Popular Artists Coming to Seacoast NH Next Month. - September 08, 2022 - Smuttynose
FemAle Brew Fest, the Country’s Pioneering Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry, Returns to Fort Lauderdale
In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing was hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach and will be returning to this amazing hotel in 2022. - July 07, 2022 - FemAle Brew Fest
Jolly Roger Brewery to Host First Ever MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) Beer Pairing
First ever Beer pairing with MRE (Meals Ready to Eat). - July 07, 2022 - Jolly Roger Brew
FemAle Brew Fest to Partner with the Norton Museum of Art on Their Women’s Walk Community Day
The Women’s Walk Community Day will feature among many events, an Artist Demo, Women Crafting Beer: A Panel Discussion and a Beer Tasting with several Florida breweries. - March 17, 2022 - FemAle Brew Fest
Smuttynose Introduces the Kind Series with a New Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA
Smuttynose Releases Two New Year-Round Beers as an Extension to their Flagship Finestkind IPA. - February 18, 2022 - Smuttynose
Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar Launches Now
Hard Seltzer Box Co. launched its first ever Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, featuring 24 craft hard seltzer brands from 24 craft brewers across the USA. The Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar is a seltzer variety pack, a countdown calendar and a party sampler gift box all in one; giving... - November 08, 2021 - Hard Seltzer Box Co.
Tequila Has Become the New Bourbon Whiskey
Inclusive Brands introduces Extra Anejo and Cristalino Tequila. The meaning of the word Inclusivo "Inclusive" is straightforward it encompasses all and excludes none. Join Inclusive Brands in supporting their vision promote an environment where inclusivity and inclusion occur naturally. - September 16, 2021 - Inclusive One World Brands
Female Brew Fest to Feature Six Beers Brewed Especially for the Festival, and Three Beers Brewed by the Pink Boots Alaska Chapter
The Festival will feature brews from as far as Alaska and six beers brewed especially for the 2021 FemAle Brew Fest. - September 16, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Inclusive Brands Leads the Wine & Spirits Industry Into a World of Inclusivity & Inclusion
Inclusive One World Brands introduces "INCLUSIVO," an iconic tequila brand that communicates an expression of warmth, friendship and acceptance. Inclusive One World Brands is a multicultural and multigenerational company owned and operated by a Native American woman, a milestone in the... - August 17, 2021 - Inclusive One World Brands
FemAle Brew Fest Announces List of Craft Beer Experiences for 2021 Attendees
FemAle Brew Fest will feature multiple Craft Beer Experiences including a Sensory Course by Yakima Chief Hops and an exclusive book signing and reading with “A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse” author Tara Nurin. - August 17, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing FemAle Brew FestTM 2021 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach. - June 16, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Jolly Roger Brewery Extends Taproom Hours and Adds New Beers
Jolly Roger Brewery extends Taproom hours and adds new beers. - December 16, 2020 - Jolly Roger Brew
Blood Drive at Jolly Roger Brewery
Give a Pint, drink a Pint. - October 10, 2020 - Jolly Roger Brew
Jolly Roger Brewery Offers Limited Release of RoY’all (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale
Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited release of it’s RoY’all Championship Ale at their Mooresville tasting room. - September 11, 2020 - Jolly Roger Brew
Real Coconut Water and Vodka or Rum in a Can? It’s Finally Here, Original CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum
Escape with CoCo...CoCo Vodka & CoCo Rum - August 12, 2020 - CoCo Vodka
Jolly Roger Brew Introduces bLIMEy! a Tropical Pale Ale with a Hint of Lime to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Jolly Roger Brew is offering bLIMEy!, a refreshing gold ale with a hint of lime, for take-out, curb-side pick up, in growlers and 16 oz. cans. - April 23, 2020 - Jolly Roger Brew
FemAle Brew FestTM Founder Featured in the Pages of the April, 2020 Issue of O, The Oprah Magazine
Local Fort Lauderdale resident, Frances Antonio-Martineau, founder of the FemAle Brew Fest is featured in the April issue of O, The Oprah Magazine under “The New Girls’ Network – Genius ways women can help each other get ahead.” - March 22, 2020 - FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew FestTM Welcomes Fellow Brewer’s Association Diversity & Inclusion Event Grant Winner to 2020 Festival
FemAle Brew FestTM welcomes BEERSGIVING to 2020 Festival. BEERSGIVING is a national traveling event that brings civilian and military families together by combining craft beer S.T.E.M. experiments with local food and beer offerings. - March 11, 2020 - FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest(TM) to Feature Several Collaboration Brews Made for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day and Special Brews Made Just for the Festival
Pioneering female-focused craft beer festival to feature collaboration brews made by several Pink Boots Members and the Founder of FemAle Brew Fest(TM), in addition to beers brewed specially for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day and the Festival. - March 04, 2020 - FemAle Brew Fest
4th Annual FemAle Brew Fest(TM) Brings Some of North America’s Top Female Beer Influencers to Festival
FemAle Brew Fest(TM) host talks with Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, Megan Stone, and Ren Navarro during 2020 festival. - February 26, 2020 - FemAle Brew Fest
Pioneering Festival Highlighting Women in Brewing Adds Educational Workshops, and Beer + Yoga Class to Schedule
FemAle Brew Fest(TM) adds Sensory Training, Fermentation Diversity, Beersgiving, and Yoga + Beer to the kickoff the day at the 2020 Festival. - February 12, 2020 - FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 Announces a Growing List of Participants at the Pioneering Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
4th Annual FemAle Brew Fest(TM) returns to South Florida on March 21, 2020 at Dania Pointe from 3pm - 6pm. - February 04, 2020 - FemAle Brew Fest
Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’all (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale
Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’all (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale - January 04, 2020 - Jolly Roger Brew
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Jolly Roger Brew Introduces Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat at the Langtree Lakefront Hops Fest, Saturday, September 21, 2019
Jolly Roger Brew will introduce their Huzzah! Razzberry Wheat beer at the Langtree Hops Fest this Saturday, September 21. Huzzah! fuses a delicate raspberry flavor into Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat, which earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light... - September 19, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew
Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat Earns 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition Bronze Award
Jolly Roger Brew’s Walk the Plank Wheat earned a Bronze Award in the 2019 NC Brewers Cup Competition in the Light American Hybrid category. This year’s competition, held in Mocksville, NC, included 104 North Carolina craft breweries offering 710 entries for the 31 style... - September 05, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew
Jolly Roger Brew Offers Limited Re-Release of RoY’ALL (Rest of Y’all) Championship Ale
Just in time for college football kick-off, Jolly Roger Brew is offering a limited re-release of it’s RoY’ALL Championship Ale at their tasting room at 4:00 pm on August 29 & 30. RoY’ALL is a delicious, smooth Pale Ale with a hint of orange (of course) that was originally... - August 28, 2019 - Jolly Roger Brew
FemAle Brew Fest to Feature the Special Collaboration Brew Created by the Pink Boots Society Florida Chapter Members in Celebration of International Women’s Day
FemAle Brew Fest continuous its highlight of women in brewing at this incredible annual beer festival featuring female beer experts and brewsters. - March 09, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2019 - South Florida’s 3rd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
The now popular female-focused beer festival is back for its third year and moving to the incredible Pegusus Park in partnership with Gulfstream Park. - January 29, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 Announces Growing List of Participants in the 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
List of the breweries and partners for the FemAle Brew Fest® keeps growing - February 20, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 - South Florida’s 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
The Lillith Fair of Craft Beer returns for its second year and is moving to Huizenga Plaza in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. - February 06, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere.
After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Jolly Roger Brew Opens Brewery in Mooresville, NC
A new brewery opens on Lake Norman, in Mooresville NC. - October 04, 2017 - Jolly Roger Brew
Local Whiskey Lab Company Supports Habitat for Humanity Women Build at Hard Hat and Black Tie Event
BRAIN Labs, LLC donated a Whiskey Lab Double Barrel Gift Pack for auction at Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro/East Hard Hat & Black Tie Event. These unique vessels are designed for home enthusiasts to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The seventh annual event will be held at the Portland Art Museum Friday, October 6th. - October 02, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Wine Industry Veteran Michael Ditch Partners with Beverage World Specialties
Beverage World Specialties (BWS), the upstart international beer, wine, and spirit supplier, has attracted another beverage industry veteran with the addition of former RNDC wine guru Michael Ditch as partner and vice president – director of wines. With his broad wine experience spanning... - April 30, 2017 - Beverage World Specialties
Beverage World Specialties: New International Consortium Brings Broader Access for Today’s Specialty Beverage Trends
Recognizing that consumer appetites clash with recent distribution challenges, Jeff Coleman, a former Paulaner USA executive, is launching Beverage World Specialties (BWS). - March 24, 2017 - Beverage World Specialties
Gunbarrel Brewing Company Coming to Boulder, Colorado in 2017
Boulder couple inks lease on 20,000 square foot brewery facility in Gunbarrel. - October 23, 2016 - Gunbarrel Brewing Company
Whiskey Lab to Offer Oregon Oak Barrelheads - the At-Home Spirit Aging Team Offers a New Rare Wood Option to Reach Kickstarter Stretch Funding Goal
BRAIN Labs, LLC, a Portland, OR-based company that manufactures Whiskey Lab at-home spirit aging containers today announced that they plan to add Oregon oak (Quercus garryana) to their lineup of interchangeable wood Barrelheads. Launched on the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter on July 27th campaign ends September 25th, 2016. Whiskey Lab has already surpassed its initial $12,500 USD funding goal. - September 21, 2016 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Odyssey Beerwerks Oktoberfest Tapping w/the Mayor of Arvada - 8/18
Nobody really waits until October for their Märzens, do they? - August 12, 2016 - Odyssey Beerwerks
Whiskey Lab Barrel-Aging, Without the Barrel
Whiskey Lab is a unique vessel designed to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The vessel performs like the full-sized barrels, without the disadvantages of mini barrels and sticks. As you make a barrel smaller, you have a higher ratio of wood in contact with a smaller volume of liquid inside, which can cause the woody-flavored elements to diffuse into the liquid too quickly. Whiskey Lab keeps the ratio of wood-to-liquid similar to a full-sized barrel. - July 27, 2016 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Penn Brewery Names Wilsbach Distributors and Nittany Beverage as 2015’s Penn Beer Wholesalers of the Year
Pittsburgh-based Penn Brewery has named Harrisburg-based Wilsbach Distributors and State College-based Nittany Beverage its Wholesalers of the Year. The award is granted based on year-on-year dollar sales growth of Penn Brewery beers. - February 19, 2016 - Penn Brewery
NoDa Brewing Company Collaborates with Night Shift Brewing
NoDa Brewing Company to kick off their sour program by bringing back a collaborative brew with Night Shift Brewing titled Stop, Collaborate & Glisten. - December 12, 2015 - NoDa Brewing Company
Brain Labs Innovation Group to Launch Flagship Product, "Whiskey Lab," the Better-Than-a-Barrel Aging Solution
Whiskey Lab’s development was inspired by its creators’ experience aging white whiskey that they made together in a distilling class. Looking to develop the complex flavors that they enjoyed in commercial whiskeys, they tried many of the products available on the market, but were left disappointed. Whiskey Lab allows aspiring spirit crafters to enjoy the process of wood-aging and tasting, with the same professional-quality experience of a full-sized whiskey barrel, on a home scale. - December 11, 2015 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Hoppiest Beer of Your Life Challenge – Guaranteed
Hoppy Life Challenge - from August 21 – 28 go to www.hopblast.co and use promo code “hoppylife” to receive free shipping and 2 additional Hop Blast containers. Put all 3 Hop Blasts and aroma hops on your beer at once, and you'll experience the hoppiest smelling beer of your life. Guaranteed or your money back. - August 23, 2015 - The HopBlast Company