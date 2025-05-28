Neverending Light Productions (NEL) just announced a brand new style of documentaries called the 4 change model. This style of filmmaking is a self financed model, much like crowd funding. However, it's far more complete. Essentially, patrons of a certain discipline or study, like Yoga (www.yoga4change.co) take an experiential knowledge tour while some become protagonists of a new documentary on Yoga. Through their eyes, we see an amazing new world. - August 03, 2016 - Neverending Light Productions