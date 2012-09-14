PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.

Real Equity Films Announces Film Investment Model Real Equity Films launches new film investment model. The Company announces equity based film investment program to help mitigate risk. - April 04, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates

Xploration Station Earns Eight Daytime Emmy Nominations The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, and the Steve Rotfeld Productions produced block of E/I shows, Xploration Station, received eight nominations - making it the most nominated educational and informational block of... - March 28, 2018 - Steve Rotfeld Productions

PixStone Powers Hollywood Blockbuster Black Panther Visual Effects Studio, PixStone Images gets recognition for its Visual Effects work in Hollywood movie Black Panther. - March 07, 2018 - PixStone Images Pvt Ltd

"Camera Phone 2" Movie Released on DVD and Blu-Ray The producers of the film “Camera Phone 2” released this long waited film on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD. The project was written & directed by Eddie Brown Jr., Meosha Bean, and Andrew Cripps. - December 09, 2017 - MysterE Visions

Open Sky for Autism Takes Off on November 11 Air Hollywood Partners with the TSA, REACH Services, Crew Presidential, and Commercial Aviation Personnel to offer a free program to assist families living with autism rediscover the confidence, comfort, and enjoyment of air travel. - October 11, 2017 - Air Hollywood

Ridpath Creative Donates Limited Edition Print to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Ridpath Creative's Award-winning photographer Roger Ridpath announced today the donation of a limited edition print from his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,“Pamona in Pink.” The print is the very first in a series focused on his hometown, Kansas City. “Pomona in Pink” was... - October 06, 2017 - Ridpath Creative

FearlessFlight® Takes Off in Los Angeles on October 28 with Cleared for Takeoff 101 Class Air Hollywood Partners with Aviation Veteran & Commercial Pilot to Help Fearful Flyers Gain the Confidence Needed to Reach the Friendly Skies. - October 02, 2017 - Air Hollywood

AMTC Announced as New GRA Allied Partner The Georgia Restaurant Association has announced Applied Media Technologies Corporation as a new allied partner for restaurant music and marketing. AMTC has agreed to provide substantial discounts to GRA members on background music, digital signage and menu boards and sound systems. “Especially... - September 11, 2017 - Applied Media Technologies Co.

Imagination at Play Has Launched IAP 2.0 Imagination At Play is a creative studio specializing in design, brand identity and video production services. The company is excited to celebrate the launch of IAP 2.0, a new digital destination for viewers. - September 08, 2017 - Imagination At Play

AmericInn Recommends RemoteLink AV Platform Established in 1991, Applied Media Technologies Corporation is the third-largest U.S. provider of business music, audio/video messaging, digital signage and audio/video equipment. AMTC was a pioneer in providing messaging for telephone hold time, introducing the first compact disc and removable memory card message on hold systems, as well as the first Web content distribution system for on-hold messages. AMTC has leveraged its on-hold messaging experience to become a leading provider of retail. - September 01, 2017 - Applied Media Technologies Co.

Adrienne Nicole Productions Honored as NYC SBS Success Story Adrienne Nicole Productions (ANP) was recently honored as a New York City Small Business Service Success Story. They were given this honor because of the tremendous growth the company experienced with the assistance of NYC SBS. - August 11, 2017 - Adrienne Nicole Productions

Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor

Double Header at LAPPG’s November 9th Meeting Two industry powerhouses, GoPro and Adobe, will share opportunities and updates for creative professionals at Los Angeles Post Production Group's November 9th meeting in Santa Monica, CA. - October 26, 2016 - Los Angeles Post Production Group

Solstice Productions Takes the Gold (and the Silver) When the National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis played host to the Business Marketing Association of St. Louis’ 2016 Marketing Excellence Awards last Thursday night, Solstice Productions sang a much happier tune when they received two awards for excellence in video and animation. - October 14, 2016 - Solstice Productions

Television Documentary Weaves Scotland and China Together “The Scottish Brocade” charts the production of bespoke garment in Nanjing and the Scottish highlands. - August 15, 2016 - SinoConnexion Ltd.

New Travel and Documentary Model Launched Neverending Light Productions (NEL) just announced a brand new style of documentaries called the 4 change model. This style of filmmaking is a self financed model, much like crowd funding. However, it's far more complete. Essentially, patrons of a certain discipline or study, like Yoga (www.yoga4change.co) take an experiential knowledge tour while some become protagonists of a new documentary on Yoga. Through their eyes, we see an amazing new world. - August 03, 2016 - Neverending Light Productions

The Plant Channel Announces the Launch of New Cannabis Channel The Plant Channel, an online hub centering on the continually evolving world of The Cannabis Plant, announced the upcoming launch of their official website on April 20, 2016. The Plant Channel brings the world’s cannabis community and rapidly emerging national industry together in one location,... - April 20, 2016 - The Plant Channel

Chicago’s Mainstream Media Ent., Inc. to Produce the Biopic of Celia Cruz, "¡Azucar!" Happy 90th Birthday Celia! The highly anticipated Celia Cruz feature film “¡Azucar!” based on the novel by Eduardo Marceles. - October 23, 2015 - MainStream Media Ent., Inc.

CaptionMax Awarded Department of Education Grant to Improve Media Accessibility for Blind and Low-Vision Students CaptionMax has been awarded a five-year, 800-hour television access grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs. This funding will be used to add video description to 800 hours of educational broadcasts used in the classroom. Video description allows blind... - September 10, 2015 - CaptionMax

Big Wave Surfer Niccolo Porcella Signs with The Go Big Project to Star in LIFTOFF Professional big wave surfer Niccolo Porcella officially signs with the award-winning production company The Go Big Project to star in the original series “LIFTOFF.” Produced by The Go Big Project and shot in 4K resolution, the show will take viewers on a journey filled with adventure and... - July 31, 2015 - The Go Big Project

Big Wave Surfer Garrett McNamara Signs with The Go Big Project to Star in Maverick Moments Professional Big Wave Surfer Garrett McNamara officially signs with the award-winning production company The Go Big Project, to star in the original series "Maverick Moments." Produced by The Go Big Project and shot in 4K resolution, the show will take viewers on a journey filled with adventure... - July 31, 2015 - The Go Big Project

Malaysian TV Selects Indiana Composer to Score Reality Show Kampung Quest Second Season Indiana composer Phil Larson has been chosen by Malaysian TV to create a dynamic soundtrack for the second season of the adventure reality TV show Kampung Quest now airing in Malaysia and online at KampungQuest.com. - June 25, 2015 - The Story Shop

Producers Crowd Funding Official Ron Paul Documentary Empire of Lies: The Ron Paul Documentary project is under way with the launch of a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign. This is the first documentary that the former Congressman has agreed to participate in. - May 18, 2015 - Ron Paul Documentary, LLC

"Hire Me or Run Me Over" Fundraising Campaign for Nate Smith Movie Off to Good Start Unsung Story about Pittsburgh Labor Rights Rebel Needs National Support- Parkview Media Group is running a crowd-funding campaign from March 9, 2015 through May 7, 2015. It is inspired by the late, great labor leader, Nate Smith. - March 11, 2015 - Parkview Media Group

Rebel Bulldozes His Way to the Big Screen Son of civil rights leader developing socially-charged screenplay movie, "The Man Behind Black Monday." It is inspired by the unsung efforts of his father, Ellis R. McGruder Jr. and labor activist, Nate Smith. - January 21, 2015 - Parkview Media Group

Demand for Live Streaming Video is on the Rise at Events Like Nuptials, Mitzvahs and Memorials During Winter Months As live streaming services become more popular and weather conditions cool across parts of the U.S., The Montage Maven is seeing a 35 percent growth in sales for live streaming services at events. - December 10, 2014 - The Montage Maven

Filmmakers Tackle a Female Driven Journey About Struggling with Identity - Filming in Arkansas This film is a personal project inspired by true events that led to an international adoption. The filmmakers invite women advocates, adoption advocates, infertility awareness groups, investors, and interested parties to inquire how they may partner with this exciting film. The story of “Parker’s Anchor” follows a hopeful "Mother" who discovers late in adulthood that she is infertile & could never have kids. This film is wholly about relationships & struggling with maternal identity. - October 24, 2014 - Purpose Pictures

Post Production Workflow for Gone Girl at LAPPG’s October Meeting - Presented by HP. Exploring the Most Advanced Technical Workflow in Filmmaking Join the Los Angeles Post Production Group on October 8th, 2014 at 7pm at Crossroads School in Santa Monica for a look at the advanced technical post workflows utilized in the new David Fincher film, Gone Girl. - September 28, 2014 - Los Angeles Post Production Group

By Helping "BuGtOpIa", (Crowdfunding Campaign), the 3D Animated Feature Film You Will be Indirectly Creating Careers on a National Level CAB International Entertainment - Touted as more than just an entertainment company are looking to do their part and create hundreds, if not thousands of jobs with a livable wage throughout the United States, while also giving a percentage of their proceeds to green creative, engineering and art programs across the country. - September 04, 2014 - CAB International Entertainment

Indie Film by LA Female Director Embarks on Global Film Festival Tour from Its Debut at Cannes, LA, Madrid to New Hope, PA Indie Film, The Ballad of Snake Oil Sam continues its journey to New Hope Film Festival, Friday July 25, 2014. - July 24, 2014 - Vista Point Pictures - The Ballad of Snake Oil Sam

River Faught’s Documentary “Flesh on Fire: Addicted to a Dream” to be Released by Indie Rights River Faught, executive producer of the award-winning feature documentary “Flesh on Fire: Addicted to a Dream” signs with film distributor Indie Rights. - May 29, 2014 - Radical Humility Productions

U.S. Film Premiere of The Ballad of Snake Oil Sam Set for May 31st, 2014 at Dances With Films Festival in Hollywood, California The Ballad of Snake Oil Sam: A desert traveler embarks on a mystical journey in pursuit of redemption. - May 27, 2014 - Vista Point Pictures - The Ballad of Snake Oil Sam

More Smiles in Lake Havasu City, AZ Using Braces and Invisalign With the acquisition of an office in Lake Havasu City, residents wanting orthodontic expertise no longer have to travel to the Bullhead City and Kingman offices. Orthodontists Dr. Ryan Bullen and Dr. Carl Bullen of Bullen Orthodontics have recently purchased the orthodontic office of Dr. Ron Cook in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. - March 28, 2014 - Thurgood Productions

"The David Dance" Feature Film Will Have Its World Premiere at Cinequest Film Festival March 8th, 9th and 11th Brave Lad Films announces the world premiere of "The David Dance", a feature film directed by Aprill Winney, at Cinequest Film Festival in downtown San Jose, California March 8th, 9th and 11th at Camera Twelve Cinemas. "The David Dance" is an inspiring drama, spiked with humor, about... - February 25, 2014 - Brave Lad Films

Entertainment Industry Tax Seminar -- Robert Hall & Associates’ Tony Watson to Answer Important Questions Upcoming tax seminar is designed to help entertainment industry professionals get their questions answered on Saturday, February 22nd at 10am in Santa Monica. - February 13, 2014 - Los Angeles Post Production Group

MNS1974 Creates Some Slow Motion Christmas Chaos with Holiday Staples and a High-Speed Phantom Flex Camera Michael and Heather Sutton of MNS1974 create some slow-mo Christmas chaos with some holiday staples and a Phantom Flex camera to counter the holiday hustle and bustle. - December 13, 2013 - MNS1974

Video Powerhouse Lift Launches New Corporate Focus Lift Video Productions delivers video trends to internal and external communications. - December 10, 2013 - Lift Video Productions

Green Product, Nourishmat, Hits Market for Holiday Retail: Changing Communities, One Garden at a Time Chicago ﬁrm, Robert Marketing, Inc., announced today that its highly lauded and much anticipated micro-garden product, the Nourishmat, will make its retail debut for holiday shoppers but only through websales, just in time for the holiday rush and CyberMonday. - November 27, 2013 - Robert Marketing

Brick Houz Presents "The Happy Mommy Hustle" a Web Series About a Working Mom and a Stay-at-Home Mom Brick Houz Productions is releasing episodes of its new fictional comedy series “The Happy Mommy Hustle” (formerly titled “Mom Enough For Ya?!”) on YouTube now. Episodes can be seen on the dedicated channel, youtube.com/thehappymommyhustle - August 22, 2013 - Brick Houz Productions

Valley Filmmakers Turn to Kickstarter to Crowd-Fund Completion of Anthology Film Ricky Schroder leads Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning cast and crew in Phoenix-made Locker 13. - July 19, 2013 - Brothers' Ink Productions

Carl David Blake Productions Re-Edits the Movie "Differences Between Men and Woman" The movie “Differences Between Men and Woman,” produced by Carl David Blake Productions, has just been re-edited. The Guinness World Record winning movie will be sent out to a few more film festivals over the next several months. “It is amazing how a little tweaking can make such a... - July 08, 2013 - Carl David Blake Productions

"Mom Enough for Ya?!" a Web Series About Mothers Who Struggle with the Juggle Premieres July 2 on YouTube "Mom Enough for Ya?!" is web series that follows two sisters – Sophie, a stay-at-home mom, and Lisa, a working mom as they grapple with their choices, their limitations and the unsolicited opinions of strangers. Catch new webisodes every Tuesday, beginning July 2! - July 02, 2013 - Brick Houz Productions

NASA Ames to Use Global Immersion Theater for IRIS Mission Live Broadcast Event On Wednesday, June 26, NASA’s newest mission, the Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS), will launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. This exciting launch will be broadcast live inside the Global Immersion digital theater at the NASA Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, CA, to a VIP audience. Supporting the event, international digital theater specialists, Global Immersion, will be in attendance and providing on-site technical supervision and direction. - June 26, 2013 - Global Immersion

Indie Horror Outfit Using Kickstarter to Fund a "Museum of Horror" and Give Voice to America’s Next Great Horror Host All While Striving to be "As Cool as Zach Braff" Make This A Movie Productions looking to launch their new feature anthology "Museum of Horror." Running alongside the campaign is a competition that hopes to find America's Next Great Horror Host. And all of this was inspired by Zach Braff? - June 07, 2013 - Make This A Movie Productions

Zoon Incorporated Launches ProPropertyShots.com – Real Estate Photography for L.A. Zoon Incorporated announced today the launch of ProPropertyShots.com, its premier brand of real estate photography and marketing services for the Los Angeles area. - February 07, 2013 - Zoon Incorporated