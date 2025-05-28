Recent Headlines
Why Writing Might be the Most Underrated Entrepreneurial Skill of the 21st Century
"Power of the Written Word: From Amateur to Entrepreneur" has now been completed. - May 28, 2025 - Carl David Blake Productions
Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics. - October 10, 2024 - SISU Cinema Robotics
"Dance with Me: The Karmic Love Affair That Dangerously Changed a Young Mumbai Woman" is Complete
Amrita, a gorgeous young Indian woman, makes a decision that intensely impacts two generations of her family from Bombay (Mumbai) with plot twist after plot twist. Love, mystery, romance, betrayal, passion, murder, and karmic retribution, guide this story. - July 19, 2023 - Carl David Blake Productions
Movie Special Effects Studio Producing Their First Major Motion Picture
After creating the effects for over 40 iconic films, Schaffer Studios is now venturing to produce a motion picture of their own. - March 04, 2023 - Schaffer Studios
"Ingénée: The Most Powerful Woman Who Ever Lived" is Complete
Four young, gorgeous legal eagles working at the same law firm, get away for a girl’s bonding weekend of partying in the mountains of Utah, and while laughing and joking, cast a hellacious demonic spell, for which there is no return. - November 28, 2022 - Carl David Blake Productions
Copyrightregistration.io Launches Automated Copyright Registration Service to Protect American Artists
As part of their commitment to protect American artists, CopyrightRegistration.io today announced the launch of www.copyrightregistration.io, an easy to use, low cost, automated Copyright Registration service. This game changing Copyright Registration service, allows any creative artist to register copyright by uploading a digital file of their work and following a few simple instructions. - August 18, 2022 - Copyrightregistration.io
“My News” is Complete
Jason Salt, a prominent newscaster, breaks down during a commercial break, but a little savior appears. - November 22, 2021 - Carl David Blake Productions
Venera Technologies Becomes the First Verified AWS Partner Network (APN) QC Vendor Along with Its Quasar® Cloud-Based QC Solution
Venera’s Quasar® solution passed a rigorous technical review by AWS Partner Network (APN), becoming the first cloud-based QC solution verified by APN. - October 11, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Serpentine Pink, a Hard Knock Productions Film, Receives Coveted ReFrame Stamp
Serpentine Pink, an LGBTQ+ neo-noir film confronting abuse and trauma, receives coveted ReFrame Stamp - an inclusivity recognition award created by Sundance Institute and Women in Film celebrating a female-led production. - September 29, 2021 - Hard Knock Productions
Joy Nash Joins Cast of LGBTQIA+ Film Serpentine Pink
Joy Nash joined the cast of Serpentine Pink - an LGBTQ+ neo-noir set in the desert-weird world of Joshua Tree, CA, confronting domestic violence and the trauma that stems from it. - August 09, 2021 - Hard Knock Productions
Venera Technologies Announces Show & Tell, Summer 2021 Webinar Series, to Cover State-of-the-Art Automated QC Topics
Venera’s Show & Tell is an educational webinar series covering topics about Video and Captions/Subtitles Quality Control. - July 10, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Announces Ref-Q, a Reference Based Video Comparison Technology as Part of Quasar, Its Native Cloud File QC Solution
Quasar® now supports reference-based QC that allows automated comparison of a media file with its "master" reference file, providing frame-by-frame reporting of differences. - July 03, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Announces Enhancements to Quasar, Its Native Cloud File QC Solution, to Process Over a Thousand Files, Simultaneously
Quasar® supports a reliable, expandable and robust architecture that provides the ability to QC massive File based content volumes at lightning speed on Cloud. - April 03, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Introduces CapMate, an Innovative Cloud-Based Closed Caption Verification & Correction Solution
CapMateTM leverages machine learning techniques to detect and correct complex and time consuming caption file issues. - February 26, 2021 - Venera Technologies
Orlando Video Production Company, Aktion Productions, Launches New Website
Aktion Productions, a video production company based in Orlando, FL, is proud to announce that they have recently launched their new website. Historically doing business from strictly word-of-mouth advertising, the company will now have a user-friendly interface to showcase projects and direct new... - January 13, 2021 - Aktion Productions
Announcing Venera Show & Tell Series – Fall 2020
Knowledge-packed short webinars on popular file-based content QC topics. - October 30, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies Announces Partnership with KnoxMediaHub for Integration of Quasar - Native Cloud QC Solution with KnoxMediaHub Cloudbased MAM & Distribution Platform
Quasar now supports the seamless QC of content processed and distributed on the KnoxMediaHub platform. - September 30, 2020 - Venera Technologies
NGBN South Wake TV’s New Original Show “FYI: For Your Inspiration” Premieres August 2
NGBN South Wake TV is excited to announce the premiere of their new original show called “For Your Inspiration with Larry Falivena” debuting August 2 at 7:00pm EST. The show will be hosted by Larry Falivena and share the stories of people with inspiring stories in our South Wake... - July 24, 2020 - NGBN South Wake TV
NGBN.TV Opens a South Wake Affiliate TV Station & Studio in Growing Downtown Fuquay-Varina, NC
Their studio officially opens August 1, 2020 at 101 S. Main St #220, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526. - July 23, 2020 - NGBN South Wake TV
Nanjing Establishes the Center for Smart Future Technology
Intel’s way of Understanding the “Urban innovation.” - June 25, 2020 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
Venera Technologies Announces Availability of Quasar, Its Native Cloud QC Service, for Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage
Quasar now supports the QC of content stored on Backblaze B2 via Backblaze S3 compatible APIs. - June 07, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Lit Atlanta Crime Drama Series Set to Resume Filming
During the pandemic, the filming of this series was stopped to make sure everyone involved would be safe. The crew & cast are gearing up to finish up the series completion. - May 27, 2020 - Blue Gold Productions
Victory Over the Virus; New TV Documentary Tells Nanjing’s Tale
Foreign film maker in Nanjing charts the city’s success in fighting the epidemic. - May 23, 2020 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
Gxlden Doll a/k/a GENE$I$ Signs Management Deal with Underground Hits Productions
Gxlden Doll a.k.a. GENE$I$ is a 19-year old American singer, rapper, songwriter, model and entertainer, born and raised in between Kansas and Atlanta, GA. Gxlden Doll began singing at the age of 9 when her mother discovered her vocal skills. Although her voice was certainly a gift, it was a curse... - May 12, 2020 - U.H.P. (Underground Hits Production)
Venera Technologies Announces Its "‘Venera Virtual NAB 2020" Online Event in Light of the Cancellation of NAB 2020
Venera will host a series of webinars during Virtual NAB on April 20 through April 22. The webinars will have educative sessions along with the announcement of recent enhancements in Venera’s File based QC solutions. - April 09, 2020 - Venera Technologies
Atellier Studio Now Enters Into the 3D World
Atellier Studio, an innovative animation studio in California, announced their all-inclusive 3D animation product rendering services since this December. An animation studio with 7 years of experience in product and jewellery animation is all set to become a complete solution provider for all your... - December 25, 2019 - Atellier Studio
"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story
"Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.
Real Equity Films Announces Film Investment Model
Real Equity Films launches new film investment model. The Company announces equity based film investment program to help mitigate risk. - April 04, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates
Real Equity Films Announces DigiStreamTV
Brian Sterling-Vete, Ph.D., award winning BBC documentarian has been named as president of DigiStreamTV, a division of Real Equity Films Associates. DigiStreamTV is a global streaming media channel featuring classic Science Fiction, Horror and other genres and original content. - March 30, 2018 - Real Equity Films Associates
Xploration Station Earns Eight Daytime Emmy Nominations
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, and the Steve Rotfeld Productions produced block of E/I shows, Xploration Station, received eight nominations - making it the most nominated educational and informational block... - March 28, 2018 - Steve Rotfeld Productions
PixStone Powers Hollywood Blockbuster Black Panther
Visual Effects Studio, PixStone Images gets recognition for its Visual Effects work in Hollywood movie Black Panther. - March 07, 2018 - PixStone Images Pvt Ltd
Perception Envisions Advanced Technologies, Gadgets and Animated Sequences Seen in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther”
Perception’s Experience Designing Real-World Tech Resonates in the Fantastical World of Wakanda. - February 23, 2018 - PERCEPTION
"Camera Phone 2" Movie Released on DVD and Blu-Ray
The producers of the film “Camera Phone 2” released this long waited film on DVD, Blu-Ray and VOD. The project was written & directed by Eddie Brown Jr., Meosha Bean, and Andrew Cripps. - December 09, 2017 - MysterE Visions
Open Sky for Autism Takes Off on November 11
Air Hollywood Partners with the TSA, REACH Services, Crew Presidential, and Commercial Aviation Personnel to offer a free program to assist families living with autism rediscover the confidence, comfort, and enjoyment of air travel. - October 11, 2017 - Air Hollywood
Ridpath Creative Donates Limited Edition Print to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
Ridpath Creative's Award-winning photographer Roger Ridpath announced today the donation of a limited edition print from his Kansas City Illuminated Series No. 1.,“Pamona in Pink.” The print is the very first in a series focused on his hometown, Kansas City. “Pomona in Pink”... - October 06, 2017 - Ridpath Creative
FearlessFlight® Takes Off in Los Angeles on October 28 with Cleared for Takeoff 101 Class
Air Hollywood Partners with Aviation Veteran & Commercial Pilot to Help Fearful Flyers Gain the Confidence Needed to Reach the Friendly Skies. - October 02, 2017 - Air Hollywood
AMTC Announced as New GRA Allied Partner
The Georgia Restaurant Association has announced Applied Media Technologies Corporation as a new allied partner for restaurant music and marketing. AMTC has agreed to provide substantial discounts to GRA members on background music, digital signage and menu boards and sound... - September 11, 2017 - Applied Media Technologies Co.
Imagination at Play Has Launched IAP 2.0
Imagination At Play is a creative studio specializing in design, brand identity and video production services. The company is excited to celebrate the launch of IAP 2.0, a new digital destination for viewers. - September 08, 2017 - Imagination At Play
AmericInn Recommends RemoteLink AV Platform
Established in 1991, Applied Media Technologies Corporation is the third-largest U.S. provider of business music, audio/video messaging, digital signage and audio/video equipment. AMTC was a pioneer in providing messaging for telephone hold time, introducing the first compact disc and removable memory card message on hold systems, as well as the first Web content distribution system for on-hold messages. AMTC has leveraged its on-hold messaging experience to become a leading provider of retail. - September 01, 2017 - Applied Media Technologies Co.
Adrienne Nicole Productions Honored as NYC SBS Success Story
Adrienne Nicole Productions (ANP) was recently honored as a New York City Small Business Service Success Story. They were given this honor because of the tremendous growth the company experienced with the assistance of NYC SBS. - August 11, 2017 - Adrienne Nicole Productions
Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House
Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor
Double Header at LAPPG’s November 9th Meeting
Two industry powerhouses, GoPro and Adobe, will share opportunities and updates for creative professionals at Los Angeles Post Production Group's November 9th meeting in Santa Monica, CA. - October 26, 2016 - Los Angeles Post Production Group
Solstice Productions Takes the Gold (and the Silver)
When the National Blues Museum in downtown St. Louis played host to the Business Marketing Association of St. Louis’ 2016 Marketing Excellence Awards last Thursday night, Solstice Productions sang a much happier tune when they received two awards for excellence in video and animation. - October 14, 2016 - Solstice Productions
Television Documentary Weaves Scotland and China Together
“The Scottish Brocade” charts the production of bespoke garment in Nanjing and the Scottish highlands. - August 15, 2016 - SinoConnexion Ltd.
New Travel and Documentary Model Launched
Neverending Light Productions (NEL) just announced a brand new style of documentaries called the 4 change model. This style of filmmaking is a self financed model, much like crowd funding. However, it's far more complete. Essentially, patrons of a certain discipline or study, like Yoga (www.yoga4change.co) take an experiential knowledge tour while some become protagonists of a new documentary on Yoga. Through their eyes, we see an amazing new world. - August 03, 2016 - Neverending Light Productions
Launch of New Full Service, Professional Video Production Company, Serving Tampa Bay Area, Central Florida, Miami & Atlanta
Kestum Bilt delivers broadcast, commercial & business video production for corporate marketing, branding firms, ad agency clients & transportation industry. - April 27, 2016 - Kestum Bilt
The Plant Channel Announces the Launch of New Cannabis Channel
The Plant Channel, an online hub centering on the continually evolving world of The Cannabis Plant, announced the upcoming launch of their official website on April 20, 2016. The Plant Channel brings the world’s cannabis community and rapidly emerging national industry together in one... - April 20, 2016 - The Plant Channel
Chicago’s Mainstream Media Ent., Inc. to Produce the Biopic of Celia Cruz, "¡Azucar!" Happy 90th Birthday Celia!
The highly anticipated Celia Cruz feature film “¡Azucar!” based on the novel by Eduardo Marceles. - October 23, 2015 - MainStream Media Ent., Inc.
CaptionMax Awarded Department of Education Grant to Improve Media Accessibility for Blind and Low-Vision Students
CaptionMax has been awarded a five-year, 800-hour television access grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs. This funding will be used to add video description to 800 hours of educational broadcasts used in the classroom. Video description allows... - September 10, 2015 - CaptionMax
Big Wave Surfer Niccolo Porcella Signs with The Go Big Project to Star in LIFTOFF
Professional big wave surfer Niccolo Porcella officially signs with the award-winning production company The Go Big Project to star in the original series “LIFTOFF.” Produced by The Go Big Project and shot in 4K resolution, the show will take viewers on a journey filled with adventure... - July 31, 2015 - The Go Big Project