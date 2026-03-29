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Martocci Mayhem Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram
Martocci Mayhem is a multi-platform social media management SaaS that helps content creators manage YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram from one dashboard. Features include a Command Center for unified analytics, a Smart Video Scheduler, Coach Mayhem AI for titles and thumbnails, enterprise bulk editing, TT Lab for title/thumbnail optimization, auto-generated microsites, and optional AI video creation. Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans; GDPR compliant, secure OAuth, and transparent data use. - March 29, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
Martocci Mayhem Launches Free Creator Analytics for YouTube and TikTok, Plus Shareable Microsites
Martocci Mayhem launches a free platform for YouTube and TikTok creators with easy-to-read analytics and auto-generated shareable microsites. No credit card required. Built to help creators track performance, showcase content, and grow faster. - January 28, 2026 - Martocci Mayhem
Empire City Wire Insiders Set $10 Million Valuation Following Strategic Pivot
The Empire City Wire delivers timely, culturally relevant news and analysis to New Yorkers, leveraging social media, an online newsletter, and various digital channels to engage a highly active local audience. The Empire City Wire also has a steady presence across all social media platforms. - December 09, 2025 - The Empire City Wire
Experts Find a New Passive Income Stream with AI — Wois Introduces Personalized AI Libraries That Work 24/7
In a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work, learn, and communicate, a new wave of innovation is quietly transforming the expert economy. Today, Wois announces the launch of its AI-powered platform that enables thought leaders, creators, and professionals to turn their... - May 15, 2025 - Wois
SpeakFreelee.com Launches U.S. Based Video Share Platform Speak TV
SpeakFreelee.com's new UI/UX includes a new robust Video Share platform as a U.S. based alternative allowing their users to create, share, import and upload Video Reels and Short Videos as well as traditional videos as well. - April 07, 2025 - Speak Freelee Media, LLC
Redefining Connectivity: BroadSat Technologies Appoints Visionary Leader Gill Eapen as Chief Strategy & Operating Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation
Driving the Next Era of Digital Connectivity with AI-Powered Solutions for Telemedicine, Remote Learning, Edge Computing, Broadcast Internet, and Content Delivery. - January 16, 2025 - BroadSat Technologies
YNXO Inc. Launches AI-Driven Social Platform
Ynxo Inc., a developer of AI-driven social platforms, has officially launched its latest online social product, YNXO. The platform uses artificial intelligence technology to help users access personalized content, create digital avatars, and build unique social networks based on shared interests, values and needs. - January 15, 2025 - YNXO Inc.
24x7 Central Services Launches Republic Day Special Website Packages
24x7 Central Services has announced three exclusive website packages for Republic Day, offering tailored solutions to help Indian businesses establish a strong online presence. Designed for startups and established enterprises, the packages include SEO-ready features, mobile responsiveness, and professional support. With affordability and efficiency as key highlights, the offer is available until January 27, 2025. - January 11, 2025 - 24x7 Central Services
UK Climate Tech Firm Launches Free Digital Sustainability Masterclasses
UK Tech Firm Launches Free Climate Action Masterclass as Extreme Weather Swings Raises Business Concern - January 10, 2025 - Digital Carbon Online
Fashonation Announces Integration of Artificial Intelligence to Enhance User Experience
Fashonation, the leading fashion-exclusive social network, is proud to announce the launch of a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature designed to revolutionize the user experience. With a thriving community of over 28,000 members, this latest innovation empowers users to access... - December 23, 2024 - Fashonation
Date Global Girls: A Novel Platform for International Matchmaking
New online international matchmaking and dating platform designed to connect women from around the world with potential partners. This innovative platform offers a modern, user-friendly approach to international dating, empowering women from various backgrounds and providing a unique dating experience for all users. - November 02, 2024 - Date Global Girls
Clevercast Upgrades AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming
Clevercast today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, which surpasses 99% accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams. - October 24, 2024 - Clevercast
Print Mysteries’ Latest Murder Mystery Case is Out Now
Print Mysteries has released their biggest murder mystery case to date, "Catalog of Suspicion." It is filled with cryptic puzzles, hidden messages and high-quality evidence. - September 09, 2024 - Print Mysteries
Budu.com Launches Innovative Crowdfunding Platform
Budu.com, a pioneering force in the digital philanthropy space, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art microfunding and crowdfunding platform. This revolutionary portal is set to redefine the fundraising landscape by utilizing the power of KIN Cryptocurrency and the Solana blockchain to facilitate ultrafast, direct donations without any intermediary fees. - March 28, 2024 - Budu.com
Liz Ferrari: Breaking Barriers and Finding Freedom on OnlyFans
Liz Ferrari, an independent ebony adult entertainer and U.S. immigrant, has overcome significant challenges to establish a successful career on OnlyFans, where she shares a diverse collection of over 3,000 photos and videos, including adult content and behind-the-scenes ballet and dance. Transitioning from nursing to adult entertainment, she faced rejections from mainstream outlets but found freedom in sharing her creative vision on OnlyFans, expressing her personality and resilience. - December 08, 2023 - Liz Ferrari
New Muslim Marriage and Dating App "Joon" Launched on Oct. 20, 2023
Joon, a Muslim Marriage app designed around facilitating conversations is proud to launch and be available for download to all new users in North America. - November 09, 2023 - Joontech LLC
ScripLift, LLC Unveils Revolutionary Auto Blogging Solution, Transforming Content Creation
Jaxi.ai, a pioneer in AI-driven content solutions, introduces an innovative Auto Blogging tool set to reshape content creation. This cutting-edge solution promises to simplify and elevate online content generation for individuals and businesses. - September 20, 2023 - Jaxi.ai
Audion Media Launches ROKU Streaming Audiobooks on Demand Channel
Audion Media, formerly Spectrum Audiobooks, has launched a new service that allows users to listen to audiobooks on their ROKU devices or enabled televisions. - June 01, 2023 - Audion Media
Special Report on 100 Berkshire Businesses Exposes Which Industries Generate the Most Website Carbon Emissions
Special Study Tested Carbon Emissions of 100 Berkshire-based Companies' Websites, Report Ranks Local Industries by Website Carbon Emissions. - April 11, 2023 - Digital Carbon Online
Dr. Ainhoa de Federico to Receive Honorary Doctorate; International Award Recognizes Achievements in Natural Vision and Holistic Health & Healing
Creator of the ClearSight Method of natural vision improvement, Dr. Ainhoa de Federico is one of the world’s leading holistic natural vision educators. Her dedication to research, education, teaching and social impact has had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals in more than 200 countries, and her work has inspired many in the health and wellness community. - March 14, 2023 - Dr. Ainhoa de Federico
Introducing the Senior Tech Zone: a Website Resource to Help Seniors and Others with Personal Technology
"We need to remember that the purpose of learning all of this tech stuff is so we can use it to do other things." - Gary Bryant, Founder, SeniorTechZone.com - February 23, 2023 - SeniorTechZone.com
Erik Escobar Wins Legrity’s Looking for the Next Big TV Comic: Comedy Special to Air April 2023
Comedian Erik Escobar is the winner of the Legrity's Looking Contest series. This first talent competition was the search for the next big TV Comic sponsored by the Legrity streaming TV network. - February 20, 2023 - Legrity Media LLC
Retired Army Combat Veteran Makes It to the "Great American Speak Off" Semi-Finals Held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15
The Great American Speak Off Semi-Finals are being held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15, 2022 where 125 speakers will compete to become the Greatest American Speaker. Columbia resident & Retired Army Combat Veteran, Kimberly Tyson who goes by Queen Kimmie online, auditioned in Atlanta last month with over 1000 other contestants and won a Golden Ticket which qualified her for the Semi-Finals. Three winners gleaned from the 125 semi-finalists will end up competing at Growth Con 2023. - December 10, 2022 - Legrity Media LLC
Streaming TV Network Searching for Comedic Talent
Streaming TV network searching for comedic talent in its first contest for the next big TV Comic. Winner will get a free 30-minute Comedy Special aired on the Legrity Network in early 2023. No fee to apply; deadline is December 31, 2022 at midnight. - December 02, 2022 - Legrity Media LLC
Could One UX Adtech Concept Potentially Flip the Script for Video Advertising?
UX ADNET claims to have created a revolutionary concept that substantially improves the quality of a user's experience and interaction with video ads while at the same time generating direct and measurable improvements to Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). A big claim for sure, yet one that may already have sparked interest. - September 24, 2022 - UX ADNET
Strange Worlds Publishing Announces a New Website to Help Fiction Writers and Authors
Hank Quense, author of self-help books for fiction writers and authors, announces his new website is now stocked with content and open for downloads. The focus of the website is to provide solutions to the major pain points encountered by fiction writers and self-publishing authors. - April 21, 2022 - Hank Quense
Legrity.TV, the Newest Streaming TV Network Featuring Exclusive Original Programming, Launches
Legrity is a new free streaming TV Network available to 322 Million households via apps & 4.1 Billion worldwide on the web with reach to 213 countries. The Legrity network streams empowering, educating, and entertaining original shows. Viewers can watch exclusive shows on www.LEGRITY.TV from... - December 12, 2021 - Legrity Media LLC
Pubinno Builds the Internet of Beer for the Future of Draft Beer
Tech start-up Pubinno creates an ecosystem called "Internet of Beer." With this ecosystem, Pubinno aims to bring all the stakeholders of the draft beer industry, from bartenders to breweries. Pubinno creates this ecosystem with its AI-powered technologies like Smart Tab, Smart Clean, and Smart Hub. - September 06, 2021 - Pubinno
DIVE, the Soul Matching App, is Here to Change the Online Dating Scene
DIVE, a Gen Z startup company, is ready to make a splash by launching their innovative soul-matching social app in September. According to its founder CEO, Xin Wei, DIVE provides a unique solution to Gen Z’s loneliness problem, as well as their frustration with visual-based dating apps. After... - August 29, 2021 - DIVE
You42 Gives 100% to Creators: A Solution to the Entertainment Industry's SOS
Digital entertainment company You42, Inc. has announced its latest offering, You42 Networks, finally giving creators full control over their content. You42 has accelerated its Network-centric design in response to recent turmoil within the entertainment industry. The company states that the updated... - May 24, 2021 - You42, Inc.
Denver SEO Agency Quantum Marketing Solutions Announces Expanded Digital Marketing Services
Denver based search engine optimization (SEO) agency, Quantum Marketing Solutions, is expanding its service offerings, making it a one-stop shop for digital marketing solutions for business in the Denver Colorado metro area. The company expansion came as a continued commitment to providing all of... - November 15, 2020 - Quantum Marketing Solutions
Calgary Startup, Jobbie.ca, Hopes to Turn Unemployed Canadians Into Service Business Owners
A Calgary startup is putting a new spin on the reverse bidding model, hoping to connect freelancers and small service providers affected by COVID-19 with customers looking for quality local services. - September 29, 2020 - Jobbie Canada
Toronto-Based ZenClause Seeks to Change the Entire Dimension of Social Media
ZenClause is attempting to change the way that we view social media by implementing aspects of user interface from the world of video games into their service. - August 06, 2020 - ZenClause
Varnish Software Opens New Office in Tokyo to Start Serving the Asia Pacific Region
Varnish Software, a pioneer in high-performance content delivery software, has opened a new office in Minato, Tokyo, Japan. The new office in Japan, officially opened today,– will be staffed by local teams to provide ongoing support to local customers. It is Varnish’s seventh global... - June 13, 2020 - Varnish Software
AuctionAnything.com Offers Free Setup to Fundraising Clients
Today, AuctionAnything.com, a pioneer in online auction software, announced the immediate $295 discount for all fundraising event setups to better assist their clients during these times of difficulty. This offer will remain effective until July 15, 2020 to help remove any barriers of entry for... - May 25, 2020 - AuctionAnything.com
Gehenna Gaming Announces VirtualHorror Con, Gives Fans a Virtual Con Experience, Taking Place April 4-5, 2020
Gehenna Gaming is supporting the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with the world’s first virtual horror tabletop RPG convention from the safety of your own screen. VirtualHorror Con is a horror-themed tabletop RPG convention digital-centric experience complete with panels, raffles, gameplay demos, and even a vendor & artist hall. - March 25, 2020 - Gehenna Gaming, LLC
Ogygian Hummers Relaunch
Ogygian Hummers, the hummingbird website of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean has relaunched in 2020. A new beginning became necessary because of a change in its domain name to http://ogygianhummers.tk. First launched in 2011, under the domain ogygianhummers.comoj.com, the site exhibits and... - February 03, 2020 - Ogygian Hummers
Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO
Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.
DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019
DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive
Toronto Based ZenClause Launches on Indiegogo to Bring Visual Social Media to Global iPhone and Android Users
ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause
LexiConn Completes 10 Years; Celebrating a Decade of Content Excellence
Completing 10+ years of providing content writing services, LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd. brings a wave of optimism and abundance of various opportunities and services that lie in the near future. With over a decade of content excellence, LexiConn has strived for matching your content requirements with the domain expertise of our writers, rendering you the quality that matters the most. - August 08, 2019 - LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd
DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year
The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive
SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library
Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV
Purple Olive Labs Diversified Into Mobile and Web App Development Services in Dallas, TX
Purple Olive Labs, an app development company in Dallas has recently diversified into mobile app development and web app development domains. Purple Olive Labs recently announced that it has expanded its portfolio of services incorporating Mobile and Web apps into its bucket of offerings. The... - May 02, 2019 - Purple Olive Labs
More Nonprofits Choose DonorDrive to Grow Fundraising
The DonorDrive® enterprise fundraising platform continues to grow its base of nonprofits using their software, as they help organizations increase their fundraising year-after-year. According to Buck Rumely, DonorDrive’s Chief Revenue Officer: “Just in the first quarter of 2019... - April 17, 2019 - DonorDrive
Varnish Software Nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award
Varnish Software has been nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the B2B Streaming Technology category. - March 15, 2019 - Varnish Software
DonorDrive® Hosts Livestream Fundraising Bootcamp with Experts from Twitch, Extra Life and COHORT3
DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising platforms for nonprofits, is joining industry leaders to host an immersive livestream fundraising bootcamp on Thursday, March 14, in Portland, Oregon for nonprofit professionals. “We launched Live Fundraising™... - March 12, 2019 - DonorDrive
StartUpYard CEO, Cedric Maloux Joins Board of Private Content Reader, Skriply
Publishers House Ltd., creators of content aggregator Skriply, a powerful, privacy focused application are pleased to announce the appointment of Cedric Maloux, CEO of seed accelerator StartUpYard, to its board of directors effective immediately. “We are very pleased to have Cedric join our... - February 26, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.
DonorDrive® Forecasts the Future of Fundraising at 2019 Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Conference with Digital Innovator Allison Fine
DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising for nonprofits, is leading the discussion on the future of fundraising at the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Conference in New Orleans, February 27th - 28th. “Technology is revolutionizing fundraising and we’re... - February 21, 2019 - DonorDrive
SportsEdTV Launches Training Video Series for Esports Athletes
Miami-based company partners with pioneer esports performance coach, Taylor Johnson and OpTic Gaming and Team Allegiance athletes to help teach gamers how to get fit to win. - December 18, 2018 - SportsEdTV