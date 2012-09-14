PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

DonorDrive® Brings the First-Ever Charity Arcade to TwitchCon 2019 DonorDrive®, the fundraising platform powering top charity streaming programs, is creating a space where TwitchCon attendees can jump into some interactive and over-the-top fun and learn how they can make a difference with streaming. - August 26, 2019 - DonorDrive

Toronto Based ZenClause Launches on Indiegogo to Bring Visual Social Media to Global iPhone and Android Users ZenClause announced today that it has listed on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to build an international group of users in anticipation of its free release upcoming on Android Market and iTunes App Store. - August 15, 2019 - ZenClause

LexiConn Completes 10 Years; Celebrating a Decade of Content Excellence Completing 10+ years of providing content writing services, LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd. brings a wave of optimism and abundance of various opportunities and services that lie in the near future. With over a decade of content excellence, LexiConn has strived for matching your content requirements with the domain expertise of our writers, rendering you the quality that matters the most. - August 08, 2019 - LexiConn Content Services Pvt. Ltd

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive

SportsEdTV Prepares Launch of Free Basketball Instruction Content Library Videos Feature Former Miami Heat Teammates Tim Hardaway and Mark Strickland - June 20, 2019 - SportsEdTV

Purple Olive Labs Diversified Into Mobile and Web App Development Services in Dallas, TX Purple Olive Labs, an app development company in Dallas has recently diversified into mobile app development and web app development domains. Purple Olive Labs recently announced that it has expanded its portfolio of services incorporating Mobile and Web apps into its bucket of offerings. The company... - May 02, 2019 - Purple Olive Labs

More Nonprofits Choose DonorDrive to Grow Fundraising The DonorDrive® enterprise fundraising platform continues to grow its base of nonprofits using their software, as they help organizations increase their fundraising year-after-year. According to Buck Rumely, DonorDrive’s Chief Revenue Officer: “Just in the first quarter of 2019 we’ve... - April 17, 2019 - DonorDrive

Varnish Software Nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award Varnish Software has been nominated for 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the B2B Streaming Technology category. - March 15, 2019 - Varnish Software

DonorDrive® Hosts Livestream Fundraising Bootcamp with Experts from Twitch, Extra Life and COHORT3 DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising platforms for nonprofits, is joining industry leaders to host an immersive livestream fundraising bootcamp on Thursday, March 14, in Portland, Oregon for nonprofit professionals. “We launched Live Fundraising™ technology... - March 12, 2019 - DonorDrive

StartUpYard CEO, Cedric Maloux Joins Board of Private Content Reader, Skriply Publishers House Ltd., creators of content aggregator Skriply, a powerful, privacy focused application are pleased to announce the appointment of Cedric Maloux, CEO of seed accelerator StartUpYard, to its board of directors effective immediately. “We are very pleased to have Cedric join our Board... - February 26, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

DonorDrive® Forecasts the Future of Fundraising at 2019 Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Conference with Digital Innovator Allison Fine DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising for nonprofits, is leading the discussion on the future of fundraising at the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum Conference in New Orleans, February 27th - 28th. “Technology is revolutionizing fundraising and we’re excited... - February 21, 2019 - DonorDrive

SportsEdTV Launches Training Video Series for Esports Athletes Miami-based company partners with pioneer esports performance coach, Taylor Johnson and OpTic Gaming and Team Allegiance athletes to help teach gamers how to get fit to win. - December 18, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Launches How-To-Serve Video Series Featuring Jeff Salzenstein The "Serve Surgeon" brings proven serve instruction to the fast-growing, free, online sports instruction video network. - December 11, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Offers High School Tennis Players a Chance to Win a Grand-Slam Coaching Day SportsEdTV launches a WATCH & WIN promotion with a grand prize of a coaching day with Australian Open Doubles Champion, Ellis Ferreira. - December 07, 2018 - SportsEdTV

2018 Q4/UK Education: Sitemorse Digital INDEX: Top Site University of Derby The University of Derby leads the way for digital compliance, topping the Q4/2018 Sitemorse INDEX for UK Universities and Higher Education. - November 10, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Why the Sitemorse INDEX Now Excludes Public Sector Sites Scoring Zero for Accessibility The way that public sector sites are ranked in the Sitemorse INDEX is changing. - November 09, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

DonorDrive Staff Raises $60,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Using the peer-to-peer fundraising technology they've built, DonorDrive's team has raised over $60,000 for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals during the company’s eight years of participating in the Extra Life event. Extra Life unites thousands of gamers around the world during a 24-hour gaming... - November 07, 2018 - DonorDrive

SportsEdTV Launches Free Weightlifting Instruction Video Library Former U.S. Olympic and Team USA Coach, Harvey Newton, Joins a Roster of World-Class Coaches at SportsEdTV. - November 01, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV and Volkl Tennis Create Alliance Volkl tennis equipment to become Official Tennis Equipment of Miami-based media company. - October 10, 2018 - SportsEdTV

DonorDrive® Launches Live Fundraising™ DonorDrive®, the leading peer-to-peer fundraising software for nonprofits, has released Live Fundraising™, a feature that empowers event participants to fundraise through streaming. Whether fundraising from a walk-a-thon, gaming marathon or Do-It-Yourself fundraising campaign, participants... - October 09, 2018 - DonorDrive

SportsEdTV Appoints Bruce Turkel to Advisory Board Author of marketing books, keynote speaker and advertising veteran joins experienced team. - September 24, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Varnish Software Certifies 100Gbit/sec, TLS-Based Streaming Video Delivery Previously unrealized capacity lets users upgrade TLS-based video streaming Infrastructure to 100Gbit/sec per server to dramatically boost architectural efficiency and network scale - September 21, 2018 - Varnish Software

SportsEdTV Appoints Alan Vickers as Vice-Chairman SportsEdTV has appointed Alan Vickers, former senior executive at Nike, Reebok and Starbucks, as Vice-Chairman. With this appointment, Vickers joins the experienced management team guiding the development of this Miami-based online sports instruction media company, which launched in August. “The... - September 04, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Appoints Matt Makovsky to Advisory Board SportsEdTV has appointed Matt Makovsky, Chief Executive of New York-based innovation consultancy, Skylabs, and Chief Strategy Officer of Makovsky, a leading independent integrated marketing company, to its Advisory Board. With this appointment, Makovsky joins a board whose members are uniquely qualified... - August 27, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Appoints Andrea Jaeger to Advisory Board SportsEdTV has appointed Andrea Jaeger, a former number two world-ranked professional tennis player, who is currently President and Founder of Little Star Foundation, an award-winning global children’s charity providing free services to children with cancer and children in need worldwide, to its... - August 20, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Cater Allen Private Bank Tops UK Consumer Finance in Digital Governance in the Q2 2018 Sitemorse INDEX Cater Allen Private Bank is the leader in digital governance in UK Consumer Finance and has once again taken first place in the field in the latest Sitemorse quarterly INDEX. The Sitemorse INDEX reviews sites, scoring and ranking them based on optimisation, experience, compliance and technical factors... - June 18, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

TFhost Nominated for Four NiRA Awards Categories Leading Domain Names and Hosting Service Company gets more honors in Nigeria. - June 13, 2018 - TFhost

DonorDrive Names Buck Rumely as Chief Revenue Officer DonorDrive®, the technology behind top peer-to-peer fundraising programs like Childrens Miracle Network’s Extra Life and Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward, welcomes Buck Rumely as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead the account management, sales and marketing teams. Rumely... - May 30, 2018 - DonorDrive

Christine Parizo Communications Releases New Content Marketing Book Veteran Content Marketing Writer Releases Back to Basics Manual - "The Content Marketing Cookbook," covering white papers, case studies, and blog posts. - May 22, 2018 - Christine Parizo Communications

Sitemorse Applauds UK Government’s Public Consultation on Digital Accessibility The UK government is seeking feedback on digital accessibility in the public sector, ahead of a programme of change set to begin later this year – an effort that has received praise from Sitemorse. - May 20, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day by Offering Free Digital Governance Reports To celebrate GAAD, Sitemorse is offering a free digital governance report for one day only. - May 19, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Ludo King Crosses 100 Million Downloads on Google Play Gametion, the developer of Ludo King is pleased to announce that the gaming app has crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play. This is a significant milestone for the game, as well as for the company itself. Ludo King is a mobile game app based on the popular board game, Ludo. The app was launched... - May 10, 2018 - Gametion

Sitemorse Makes Technical Hires, Continuing to Search for Talent Sitemorse is continuing its search for new technical talent having made its first hires in a recently launched recruitment programme. - April 30, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse Expanding Rapidly, Hiring for Technical Roles Sitemorse is looking to hire a number of software developers in order to meet increasing client demand. - April 15, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse Asks, "Where is the Enforcement of Digital Compliance Regulation in the Airline Industry?" In violation of strict legal requirements, the airline industry is delivering extremely poorly when it comes to digital accessibility, Sitemorse has found. This issue was highlighted by Sitemorse’s recent quarterly INDEX report, rating sites for digital governance, which assessed the digital capability... - March 03, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

How NOWDO Changed the Life of an Author Forever NOWDO is an online translation platform; you can publish your novel or manga here. You can also translate other authors' mangas or novels with the built-in translation tool. - February 09, 2018 - NOWDO

Sitemorse: Extending Digital Governance to Social Media Sitemorse has recently made a number of changes to the way that social alerts are managed and delivered for users monitoring Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. The new reports begin with results for Spelling, Function and Brand – custom checks against brand or style guidelines to ensure that social... - February 09, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Albert Fang: the UCLA Graduate Who Chose Blogging About Cryptocurrency Over Finding a Job "Just another aspiring small business owner and amateur photographer blogging in an attempt to break down personal finance lingo." - Albert Fang - February 09, 2018 - Albert Fang

Ten Hotel Chains Named Leaders in Their Industry for Digital Governance, According to the Latest Sitemorse INDEX Report Ten hotel chains have been identified as leaders in digital governance in the latest Sitemorse INDEX quarterly report. The Sitemorse INDEX comprehensively ranks sites based on the experience that they deliver, with the aim of driving accountability across organisations. Sites are scored based on optimisation,... - February 04, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

Sitemorse: How Broken Third-Party Links Can Affect Your INDEX Score Organisations that strive for online excellence should see their efforts reflected in their Sitemorse INDEX score. However, there are times when you might see your score fall – and it’s not your fault. - February 02, 2018 - Sitemorse.com

ServerDeals Officially Launches New Website, Plus New Server Deals and Specials ServerDeals, a subsidiary server brand operating under the Nexeon Technologies corporation, this week officially released a brand new website platform, along with new server deals and specials available to clients. Striving to provide the infrastructure and tools necessary for companies to both operate... - January 25, 2018 - Nexeon Technologies, Inc.

Kohlieber LLC Releases hoobuys, an App to Track Who Paid Last for Dinner, Lunch or Picked Last Time for Movie, Tee'd Off Last or Drove Last Kohlieber LLC has released hoobuys, a mobile application that tracks and reports back to the user who paid for dinner last, paid for lunch, drove last and many more items that can be used or user created groups. Larry Kohlieber stated that the idea for the app came from family and relatives that would... - January 25, 2018 - Kohlieber LLC

Commemorating National Unity Together: Team Mobilunity Orcas, Takes on the Embassy of Lithuania (Ukraine) in a Friendly Basketball Game Basketball Announcement: Mobilunity Team Orcas vs the Embassy of Lithuania - January 20, 2018 - Mobilunity

Mobilunity Has Been Named a Finalist for Top European Companies to Watch in 2018 by the European Business Awards Mobilunity continues to reach new heights with their work providing dedicated development teams to their global client base. - December 22, 2017 - Mobilunity

Competitive Web Development and Content Writing Packages Announced by Jasper Domains Jasper Domains ((http://www.jasperdomains.com), a trusted name in the segments of website development and content writing, has announced competitive packages this festive season like never before. "We're really excited to offer special web designing and web development packages to cater to specific... - December 16, 2017 - Jasper Domains

ENDALGO 2.0 Available for Free Download ENDALGO bridges the gap between athletes and sports league managers in their 2.0 sports social media application. - December 13, 2017 - ENDALGO

Futura Domains Launches New Domain Name Auction Website Futura Domains (https://www.futuradomains.com) today introduced a new online auction platform for the buying and selling of domain names. Futura Domains features low listing fees, an easy-to-use bidding and buying process, and assists with the transaction and domain name transfer process. Futura Domains... - December 05, 2017 - Futura Domains

Ludo King Releases New Update for the Windows Mobile Version of Their App with All the Latest Features Gametion, the developer of Ludo King, a popular mobile gaming application available across multiple medium, such as Android, iOS, and Windows, has launched a new update for the Windows version of their app. This new version will include all the latest features that are available in the Android and iOS... - December 02, 2017 - Gametion