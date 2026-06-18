Recent Headlines
Within Foundation, Structure, & Building Exterior Contractors
Allied Roofing Solutions Earns 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - June 18, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - May 28, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Allan Trant’s Exterior Finish Work LLC Expands Outdoor Living Projects Across New Hampshire’s Seacoast
Allan Trant’s Exterior Finish Work LLC is expanding its outdoor living construction services across New Hampshire’s Seacoast as more homeowners invest in long-term exterior improvements designed for comfort, durability, and everyday use. The company specializes in custom decks, porches, and outdoor spaces built with a strong focus on structural integrity, planning, and craftsmanship suited for New England conditions. - May 11, 2026 - Allan Trant's Exterior Finish Work LLC
Local Tulsa Company Celebrates 162+ Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Reputation as Oklahoma's Most Trusted Foundation Repair Provider
Level Home Foundation Repair earns community-driven recognition through decade of honest service and transparent pricing across 21 Oklahoma cities. With over 162 verified Google reviews and a 4.6-star average, this locally owned foundation repair Tulsa company proves that doing right by homeowners pays off. - May 02, 2026 - Level Home Foundation Repair
Local Impact, National Standard: Cenvar Roofing and QXO Join Forces to Honor Lewistown Marine Vet
Marine veteran Jared Winn recently received a free new roof installed by Cenvar Roofing & Solar’s State College branch after being selected as a winner in the 2025 QXO for Veterans program. - April 29, 2026 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Concrete Installation is More Than Finishing: Why Drainage and Structural Slope Matter for Homeowners
As contractor saturation increases across East Tennessee, Crescostone highlights the growing risk of improper slope and drainage in residential concrete projects. The company calls for stronger trade standards and emphasizes the importance of certified cement mason training to protect homeowners from structural water damage. - March 27, 2026 - Crescostone
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
Roofing419 Expands Trusted Roofing Services Across Toledo, Ohio
Roofing419, a local roofing contractor based in Toledo, Ohio, continues to provide roofing services for homeowners and businesses throughout Northwest Ohio. With over 10 years of experience, Roofing419 specializes in residential roof replacement, new roof installation, emergency roof repair,... - February 09, 2026 - Roofing419
Gold Shield Exteriors Expands Education and Inspection Standards for Homeowners in Southwest Washington
Gold Shield Exteriors, a Vancouver-based exterior contracting company, is focused on helping homeowners make better decisions through deeper inspections, long-term material standards, and practical homeowner education. The company emphasizes transparency, durability, and long-term value rather than sales-driven pricing models. - February 07, 2026 - Gold Shield Exteriors
Lansing Concrete Contractors Expands Service Coverage Across Mid-Michigan
Lansing Concrete Contractors announced the expansion of its service area to parts of Shiawassee and Livingston Counties, extending concrete services to additional Mid-Michigan communities in response to growing residential and commercial demand. - January 28, 2026 - Lansing Concrete Contractors
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide. Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned... - January 21, 2026 - Harbor Roofing
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Virginia Business Names Cenvar Roofing & Solar Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia
Cenvar Roofing & Solar, headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business. The awards are presented in partnership with Best Companies Group. Best Places to Work in Virginia identifies, recognizes, and honors the best... - December 09, 2025 - Cenvar Roofing & Solar
Baker Home Exteriors Opens New Apex Showroom to Showcase 100+ Years of Carolina Craftsmanship
Baker Home Exteriors has opened its first full-service showroom in Apex, NC, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth across the Carolinas. Located at 1051 Schieffelin Road, the new space allows homeowners to explore full-scale displays of roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutters, and to meet directly with Baker’s design and installation experts. A digital design station lets visitors preview materials and colors on their own homes. - December 01, 2025 - Baker Home Exteriors
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor Celebrates Over 25 Years of Serving the DFW Metroplex
Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor celebrates 25+ years of service across DFW. Locally owned by Lyndon Martin, offers driveways, patios, stamped concrete, foundations, and more—delivering prompt service, skilled workmanship, and lasting durability. - November 23, 2025 - Fast Dallas Concrete Contractor
Dr. Roof Expands to North Augusta, SC, with New Office Opening
Trusted Roofing Leader Since 1988 Brings Award-Winning Service to the Central Savannah River Area. - October 10, 2025 - Dr. Roof
Valentine Roofing Wins Top Honors in Best in the Pacific Northwest Awards
Trusted by the Community, Celebrated for Excellence in Every Project - September 23, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Haven Yards Fencing Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Fencing Options in Utah
Haven Yards Fencing, a family-owned company serving Utah since 1999, provides professional fencing solutions across Utah, including Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, and Tooele counties. Offering wood, cedar, vinyl, aluminum, metal, and chain-link options, the company delivers durable, customized designs for homes and businesses. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Haven Yards Fencing ensures every project is built to last. - September 15, 2025 - Haven Yards Fencing
Valentine Roofing Opens Nominations to Gift an Educator a Free Roof
Through the Peace of Mind Program, Valentine Roofing will provide a brand-new roof to a deserving educator or school staff member in the Puget Sound region. - September 09, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus. This... - August 19, 2025 - Crowther Roofing & Cooling
TeamCraft Roofing to Launch ShelterGuard.AI, a Revolutionary AI Platform for Proactive Storm Damage Monitoring
TeamCraft Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, announced today the upcoming launch of ShelterGuard.AI, a groundbreaking open API platform designed to proactively monitor and assess the impact of severe weather events on commercial real estate portfolios. Engineered by in-house Artificial... - August 07, 2025 - TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane Launches Trusted Roofing Services Across Brisbane
ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane, a leading provider of professional roofing solutions, announces its official launch as a full-service roof restoration company serving residential and commercial clients throughout Brisbane and surrounding suburbs. - July 18, 2025 - ABC Roof Restoration Brisbane
Build Safe Escrow Launches Nationwide to Protect Remodel and Construction Funds, Keep Projects Transparent and Build Trust
Build Safe Escrow is a third-party escrow service designed to bring accountability and financial protection to construction and renovation projects. The service holds funds in secure escrow accounts and releases payments only when agreed-upon milestones are met. Contractors and vendors receive timely, verified payments, while property owners, investors, and builders benefit from greater transparency and reduced financial risk throughout the project lifecycle. - April 09, 2025 - Build Safe Escrow
Valentine Wins Big at Owens Corning Platinum Conference in Orlando
Celebrating Excellence in Customer Service and Product Performance - March 25, 2025 - Valentine Roofing
Idaho Roofing Contractors Receives Prestigious National Pinnacle Sustainability Award
Idaho Roofing Contractors has been named a recipient of the Pinnacle Sustainability Award by Owens Corning Roofing, a national leader in roofing materials and innovation. This prestigious award is presented annually to a select group of contractors who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to... - March 24, 2025 - Idaho Roofing Contractors
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
Plano Concrete Contractors Celebrates 20th Anniversary Providing Concrete Services in North Texas
Plano Concrete Contractors, owned by David Rodriguez, marks 20 years of serving North Texas. The company provides concrete work, including driveways, patios, parking lots, repairs, and resurfacing in Plano, Carrollton, Richardson, Frisco, McKinney, and Garland. - January 02, 2025 - Plano Concrete Contractors
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
Floor Coating Specialist Expands to Hillsborough and Surrounding Areas with John (Bear) Greer as New Partner
Floor Coating Specialist, a leading provider of high-quality decorative concrete solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion to the Hillsborough and surrounding areas, with John (Bear) Greer joining Ronnie Appel as a partner in this territory. With a solid background in construction industry... - September 24, 2024 - Floor Coating Specialist, INC
A&A Waterproofing Supports Toronto Homeowners Navigating Climate Challenges
A&A Waterproofing Keeping Homes Safe and Dry - September 16, 2024 - A&A Waterproofing
Vertex Roofing Introduces Shingle Services to Minnesota Market
The locally owned and operated roofing company expands to shingle repair and replacements. - August 10, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Severe Thunderstorms Ravages Minnesota Homes: Vertex Metal Roofing Stands Ready for Lifetime Guaranteed Metal Roof Replacement
In the wake of a devastating severe storm that struck Northwestern Minnesota and Northeastern Wisconsin on June 12, 2024; many residents are grappling with widespread property damage, particularly to their roofs. Many homeowners are now faced with the task of repairing or replacing their damaged roofs. Vertex Metal Roofing emerges as a beacon of hope for homeowners seeking resilient, long-lasting solutions to their roofing replacement needs. - June 15, 2024 - Vertex Metal Roofing
Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region. - May 08, 2024 - Hartung Glass Industries
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Ranked One of Pittsburgh’s Fastest Growing Companies
Company Named to Pittsburgh Business Times 2023 Pittsburgh Fast 50 List. - February 26, 2024 - Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
Del Sol Roofing Secures Gold as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine
Del Sol Roofing Achieves Gold Standard as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine, Setting a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Roofing Industry - January 25, 2024 - Del Sol Roofing
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete Grows Footprint with Acquisition of Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs
Escajeda Masonry & Concrete, an Escajeda Holdings company specializing in residential and commercial restoration, has announced the acquisition of New Castle, PA-based Alex Restoration & Masonry Repairs. The acquisition expands upon Escajeda Masonry & Concrete’s growing foothold... - December 18, 2023 - Escajeda Masonry & Concrete
German Roofing: a Decade-Plus of Excellence with Angi's List Super Service Awards
German Roofing in Mesa, AZ, proudly receives the 2023 Angi's List Super Service Award, marking continued excellence since 2008. Recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction in residential roofing, they blend quality, craftsmanship, and professionalism, maintaining high standards in a dynamic industry. - December 07, 2023 - German Roofing
Miami's Climate-Friendly Makeover: Roof Insulation for a Greener Future
Del Sol Roofing Leads the Way to Sustainable Living in Miami, FL - October 31, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance... - September 25, 2023 - Microcranes, Inc.
Del Sol Roofing Launches Comprehensive Hurricane Season Services
Del Sol Roofing, Florida's premier roofing company, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized hurricane season services. - August 15, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Del Sol Roofing Unveils Revamped Website Redefining the Online Roofing Experience
Miami roofing company DelsolRoofing.com sets new standards for user-friendly interface, comprehensive services, and cutting-edge innovation in the roofing industry. - July 19, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Anchor Crete Announces Revamped Website to Better Serve Ohio Residents
With summer quickly approaching, Ohio residents are looking forward to spending more time outdoors, planning graduation parties, BBQs, and family gatherings. With its new website, Anchor Crete, a leading concrete contractor in Columbus, Ohio, highlights its range of services growing in popularity and helping transform outdoor spaces into property improvements that add value, increase curb appeal, and improve utility. - July 06, 2023 - Anchor Crete LLC
San Gabriel Contractors Presents the Latest Painting Techniques and Trends to Advance Interior Design
San Gabriel Contractors, a leading provider of expert painting services for commercial and residential spaces, is excited to announce a comprehensive guide to innovative painting techniques that can transform any interior. They have a team of qualified experts and a passion for changing interior design with growing trends. - June 19, 2023 - San Gabriel Contractor
Solar Experts Answer Homeowners' Top Questions About Clean Energy Systems
Local solar energy experts answer the most asked questions about rooftop solar panels to help homeowners decide about transitioning to green energy. - June 17, 2023 - Raze Solar
Choosing a Local Solar Energy Company Saves Florida Homeowners Money
A new study found that national solar companies charge 10% more on average. Raze Solar is encouraging Florida homeowners to choose a local solar installer to save money. - May 11, 2023 - Raze Solar
Raze Solar Releases Comprehensive Guide on Solar Panel Costs in Florida for Homeowners
A new comprehensive online guide created by Raze Solar allows Florida homeowners to estimate project costs for rooftop solar panels without having to use complicated online calculators. - May 07, 2023 - Raze Solar
Triple Diamond Construction Offering Professional Roof Repair Services in Norman, OK
Triple Diamond Construction, a leading provider of residential and commercial construction services in Oklahoma, is now offering storm damage and roof repair services to customers in Norman and the surrounding areas. - April 05, 2023 - Triple Diamond Construction