Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.

Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019 United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

LEDMyplace Ranked Among Top 11% in Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing US Companies Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile

New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.

Bellacor Launches Volunteer Program as Extension of Core Values Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based, industry leader in lighting and home furnishings, has implemented a volunteer program within the organization as an initiative to give back to the local community. The program, fittingly called, "BellaCares" unofficially broke ground in 2018 by partnering with... - April 10, 2019 - Bellacor

Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware

LeakTronics Introduces the Irrigation Leak Detection Kit LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Rushes Leak Detection Kits to Winter Haven, Florida Customers In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the Pulse Generator for Locating Underground Plumbing Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Free Video Series for Turning Leak Detections Into Repair Work A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Customers Have Discovered PipeFuze for Post Freezing Pipe Crack Solutions PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics

Online Training Takes Hold for Leak Detection Professionals During Winter Season Downtime Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Ships to Indonesia for Post Earthquake Structural Repair Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics

20 Year Old Entrepreneur Creates World’s First Electricity-Free Clothing Steamer Ari Hirsch, a 20-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, found an unlikely solution to a big problem. While studying abroad, his frequent travels left him with wrinkled clothing from being packed into his small weekend bags. After returning to the United States and sharing his idea with his... - December 24, 2018 - InstaSteam

LeakTronics Helps Australian Residents Facing Concealed Water Leakage Concession Policies As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics

BARDAJ to Launch Kickstarter Campaign BARDAJ, a lighting experience company that is shifting the scene and interrupting the lighting space with handcrafted lamps, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund for production and manufacturing of a new art-lamp collection. BARDAJ lamps are one-of-a-kind handmade pieces of art inspired... - December 14, 2018 - BARDAJ

Torque Lock Rescues the Oasis at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama While structural cracking had rendered the Oasis useless to visitors, Alabama Poolworks used Torque Lock Structural Staples to rescue the cherished landmark. - December 03, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Speaking Engagement at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference Leaktronics founder Darren Merlob to speak on the floor at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference, December 5th, 2018. - November 30, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers a Franchise Alternative Owning a profitable business that's in demand is easier to come by than most people think. Don't franchise. - November 10, 2018 - LeakTronics

The American Master Chef Order Welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as One of Its Founding Partner Sponsors The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco

ACSPI Offers Pool Inspection Certification Online Training The Association Of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors offers online training and certification for Home Inspectors to increase their value in the workplace. - October 26, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Leak Detection Equipment Manufacturer Now Offering Complete Leak Detection Training Online LeakTronics, the market leader for manufacturing and distribution of innovative and accurate leak detection equipment offers online leak detection training. - October 25, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics to Showcase New Leak Detection Technology at the International Pool And Spa Expo At the International Pool And Spa Expo, attendees will have access to the new SM-1 Mic and other listening technology from LeakTronics for the leak detection industry. - October 24, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics Offers the SM-1 for Advanced Leak Detecting in Pools and Spas The SM-1 Side Mic from LeakTronics brings highly sensitive listening technology to the Swimming Pool Leak Detection market. - October 20, 2018 - LeakTronics

TQ-Max Brings New Life to an Old Game with the Launch of Gogo Jacks TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

LeakTronics Founder Darren Merlob to Speak at the 2018 International Pool and Spa Show Talking about the forefronts of Commercial Leak Detection Technology, President and Founder of LeakTronics Darren Merlob shares his insights in Las Vegas on October 31st from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. - October 03, 2018 - LeakTronics

LeakTronics and ACSPI Introduce Online Swimming Pool Inspection Certification and Training LeakTronics and the Association of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors bring a new level of professional online training with the Swimming Pool Inspection and Leak Detection training program. - September 21, 2018 - LeakTronics

Paint-Savers Introduces a New Product That Will Help People Save Money by Preserving Leftover Paints Paint-Savers have introduced an innovative new product that will help people to save money by properly storing leftover paints and keep them in a usable condition for a much longer time in storage. - September 18, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

uSnapp Launches Classified Ads Mobile App in Nigeria: Aims to Ease Buying and Selling of Used, New or Unwanted Items u-Snapp is the simplest free classified ads mobile App for buying & selling items such as cars, computers, smartphones, electronics, furniture and so on in Nigeria. www.usnapp.ng - September 10, 2018 - uSnapp Nigeria

Online Leak Detection Training on Teachable from LeakTronics Learning Leak Detection is easier online with LeakTronics' new training program available through Teachable.com. - June 02, 2018 - LeakTronics

Torque Lock Announces Issue of US Patent Torque Lock Structural Systems, the leading manufacturer and distributor of professional structural staples, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent US9963870B2 titled “Structural Crack Repair Apparatus and Method” for the brands Structural Staple. - May 18, 2018 - LeakTronics

Free Online Training and Support from Leaktronics Through Memorial Day Leaktronics, the leader in leak detection equipment for the swimming pool and plumbing industries, is offering free online training and support for leak detection technicians with the purchase of tools from the Leaktronics website. Now through Memorial Day, the company is helping technicians, and those looking to start a leak detection business, to become operational and build a business of their own with the trusted support of the industries top professionals. - May 17, 2018 - LeakTronics

Furniture Now! in Santa Clarita, CA, on May 19, Celebrates Grand Opening After Remodel of Old K-Mart Building, with Food, Prizes & Giveaways Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!

"Save"ty Yellow Products Introduces The Dock Stop – an Innovative Solution Offering Premium Dock and Fork Truck Warehouse Protection The Dock Stop Gate from “Save”ty Yellow Products is a new, one-of-a-kind safety solution designed to prevent accidents – specifically fork trucks driving or backing off docks at warehouse and facility gates. - April 18, 2018 - "Save"ty Yellow Products

Ottawa Fastener Supply, the Tool and Equipment Store's April Tools Day Event 2018, an Exclusive Vendors, prizes, promos to power Ottawa tool and equipment extravaganza - April 13, 2018 - Ottawa Fastener Supply

Trace Non-Metal Lines Beneath the Ground with LeakTronics Acoustic Location Technology LeakTronics, the leader in leak detection equipment manufacturing, is proud to announce the release of the Pulse Generator. This tool from LeakTronics uses Acoustic Location Technology to accurately identify the location of all types of plumbing under any type of ground cover. It is available now through... - April 08, 2018 - LeakTronics

Locate Leaks in Vinyl Liner Pools with LeakTronics New Electronic Leak Detection Equipment LeakTronics is excited to announce their release of the the VILO Vinyl Liner Leak Locating Kit. After 20 years of stagnation for vinyl liner leak locators, LeakTronics has made a breakthrough that zeroes in on those difficult-to-locate pinholes in liner pools. The VILO system, pinpoints leaks by using... - April 06, 2018 - LeakTronics