PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main
The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.
LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace
The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile
A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline
Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply
Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.
New tiki mug by illustrator artist Andrew Kolb for TikiFreek. - April 12, 2019 - TikiFreek.com
Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based, industry leader in lighting and home furnishings, has implemented a volunteer program within the organization as an initiative to give back to the local community. The program, fittingly called, "BellaCares" unofficially broke ground in 2018 by partnering with... - April 10, 2019 - Bellacor
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics
In an effort to support Fix-A-Leak Week, leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics is getting orders out immediately for their Plumbers Leak Detection Kits. - March 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
Locating underground plumbing, including PVC, is made simple with the Pulse Generator acoustic pipe locator by LeakTronics. - February 13, 2019 - LeakTronics
A free series of instructional videos from LeakTronics offers an inside view on turning leak detection into paid repair work. - January 27, 2019 - LeakTronics
Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror
PipeFuze is a liquid polymer solution that seals minor pipe cracks and leaking problems from the inside of the pipe without digging. - January 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
Pool Pros are enhancing their service capabilities with online training from LeakTronics during the winter season down time. - January 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
Torque Lock Structural Staples are shipping to Indonesia to begin rebuilding devastated concrete structures after the 7.0 earthquake. - January 09, 2019 - LeakTronics
Ari Hirsch, a 20-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, found an unlikely solution to a big problem. While studying abroad, his frequent travels left him with wrinkled clothing from being packed into his small weekend bags. After returning to the United States and sharing his idea with his... - December 24, 2018 - InstaSteam
As Australia faces increased water bills from hidden leaks, LeakTronics offers help with their equipment, professional locator and training. - December 16, 2018 - LeakTronics
BARDAJ, a lighting experience company that is shifting the scene and interrupting the lighting space with handcrafted lamps, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund for production and manufacturing of a new art-lamp collection.
BARDAJ lamps are one-of-a-kind handmade pieces of art inspired... - December 14, 2018 - BARDAJ
While structural cracking had rendered the Oasis useless to visitors, Alabama Poolworks used Torque Lock Structural Staples to rescue the cherished landmark. - December 03, 2018 - LeakTronics
Leaktronics founder Darren Merlob to speak on the floor at the Canadian Pool and Spa Conference, December 5th, 2018. - November 30, 2018 - LeakTronics
Owning a profitable business that's in demand is easier to come by than most people think. Don't franchise. - November 10, 2018 - LeakTronics
The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco
The Association Of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors offers online training and certification for Home Inspectors to increase their value in the workplace. - October 26, 2018 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics, the market leader for manufacturing and distribution of innovative and accurate leak detection equipment offers online leak detection training. - October 25, 2018 - LeakTronics
At the International Pool And Spa Expo, attendees will have access to the new SM-1 Mic and other listening technology from LeakTronics for the leak detection industry. - October 24, 2018 - LeakTronics
The SM-1 Side Mic from LeakTronics brings highly sensitive listening technology to the Swimming Pool Leak Detection market. - October 20, 2018 - LeakTronics
TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.
Talking about the forefronts of Commercial Leak Detection Technology, President and Founder of LeakTronics Darren Merlob shares his insights in Las Vegas on October 31st from 12:30 - 1:30 pm. - October 03, 2018 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics and the Association of Certified Swimming Pool Inspectors bring a new level of professional online training with the Swimming Pool Inspection and Leak Detection training program. - September 21, 2018 - LeakTronics
Paint-Savers have introduced an innovative new product that will help people to save money by properly storing leftover paints and keep them in a usable condition for a much longer time in storage. - September 18, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.
u-Snapp is the simplest free classified ads mobile App for buying & selling items such as cars, computers, smartphones, electronics, furniture and so on in Nigeria. www.usnapp.ng - September 10, 2018 - uSnapp Nigeria
Learning Leak Detection is easier online with LeakTronics' new training program available through Teachable.com. - June 02, 2018 - LeakTronics
Torque Lock Structural Systems, the leading manufacturer and distributor of professional structural staples, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent US9963870B2 titled “Structural Crack Repair Apparatus and Method” for the brands Structural Staple. - May 18, 2018 - LeakTronics
Leaktronics, the leader in leak detection equipment for the swimming pool and plumbing industries, is offering free online training and support for leak detection technicians with the purchase of tools from the Leaktronics website. Now through Memorial Day, the company is helping technicians, and those looking to start a leak detection business, to become operational and build a business of their own with the trusted support of the industries top professionals. - May 17, 2018 - LeakTronics
Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!
The Dock Stop Gate from “Save”ty Yellow Products is a new, one-of-a-kind safety solution designed to prevent accidents – specifically fork trucks driving or backing off docks at warehouse and facility gates. - April 18, 2018 - "Save"ty Yellow Products
Vendors, prizes, promos to power Ottawa tool and equipment extravaganza - April 13, 2018 - Ottawa Fastener Supply
LeakTronics, the leader in leak detection equipment manufacturing, is proud to announce the release of the Pulse Generator. This tool from LeakTronics uses Acoustic Location Technology to accurately identify the location of all types of plumbing under any type of ground cover. It is available now through... - April 08, 2018 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics is excited to announce their release of the the VILO Vinyl Liner Leak Locating Kit. After 20 years of stagnation for vinyl liner leak locators, LeakTronics has made a breakthrough that zeroes in on those difficult-to-locate pinholes in liner pools.
The VILO system, pinpoints leaks by using... - April 06, 2018 - LeakTronics
Millions are at risk, but “No One Should Die From A Tornado”®. Bill Ford, a veteran storm tracker and certified first responder, has pulled many people out of the rubble. He has also witnessed the best and worst storm shelters in real life disasters. He has taken his extensive experiences and is announcing the launch of Storm Warrior Shelters just in time for spring 2018 severe weather. - March 14, 2018 - Storm Warrior Shelters, LLC