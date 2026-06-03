Recent Headlines
Within Housewares Retail
Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships. - June 03, 2026 - Quoizel
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration. - October 11, 2025 - Mosaic Makers Collective
Kansas City Premium Cabinets is Open for Business
Premium Cabinets, a nationwide network with 30+ locations, has opened its Kansas City showroom. Offering factory-finished 100% plywood cabinets, dovetail drawers, soft-close hardware, and interactive 3D design. Leveraging volume discounts from 28 vendors, Kansas City Premium Cabinets delivers affordable pricing, faster lead times, and increased home value. Showroom open Mon. - Fri. 10–6, and Sat. 11 - 3. - July 03, 2025 - Kansas City Premium Cabinets
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Clochel Napkin Rings Collection Wins Silver at NY and European Product Design Awards
Prestigious Design Awards Honor Clochel as Silver Winner The prestigious NY Product Design Award and European Product Design Awards have announced Clochel as a Silver Winner in the product design category for its new napkin rings collection. Recognized as a "jewelry masterpiece creation for... - November 12, 2024 - Clochel
Torque Lock Post-Tension Staples: the Most Reliable Solution for Structural Crack Repairs on the Market
During the intricate process of swimming pool leak detection, contractors frequently encounter the challenging issue of structural cracks that cause leaks. The most effective method for repairing structural cracks in gunite and shotcrete pools is usingpost-tension Torque Lock staples. This method stands out for several reasons. - December 11, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Launches Bulldog Marketing Group: A Specialized Agency Catering to Swimming Pool and Plumbing Businesses' Online Presence
LeakTronics, a pioneering force in leak detection technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Bulldog Marketing Group. This innovative spin-off company is dedicated to creating, developing, and hosting websites tailored specifically for swimming pool and plumbing businesses. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Unveils the Cutting-Edge LeakStick: a Revolutionary Solution for Leak Detection
LeakTronics, a leading industry manufacturer of leak detection equipment for the pool and plumbing industries, proudly introduces the LeakStick, a groundbreaking solution designed to revolutionize the way leaks are detected and resolved. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this compact device combines precision and simplicity to offer an unparalleled user experience. - September 25, 2023 - LeakTronics
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies Quality Products Sourced from Reputed Manufacturers
Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies offers a wide range of premium quality irrigation and farm fencing supplies that are sourced from Australia’s most respected brands. - April 01, 2022 - Rural Fencing & Irrigation Supplies
PaintMosaic by Kaamar: Upgrade of Online Mosaic Tile Design Software
New version of PaintMosaic software allows online mosaic design directly in the browser. - March 21, 2022 - Kaamar Ltd
Sister.ly Drinkware to be Featured on QVC2 and Sell on Zulily During Black History Month as Part of Qurate Retail Group’s 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Sister.ly Drinkware, based in Vernon Hills, IL, has been selected by Qurate Retail GroupSM for its 2022 Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups by giving participants more opportunities for national exposure on QVC®, HSN® and Zulily®. - February 09, 2022 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Sister.ly Drinkware® Announces a Limited Time Sales Event on Zulily®
Sister.ly Drinkware®, one of the first companies to offer drinkware, barware, and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is making its Zulily debut. - January 31, 2022 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Trademark Suit Against PinkBlush.com Dropped
Trademark lawsuit against PinkBlush.com, filed by Scott and Addison, LLC (PinkBlush Maternity), has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff, terminating all claims in favor of PinkBlush.com in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Go Frolic, LLC reported today. - November 01, 2021 - PinkBlush.com
Sister.ly Drinkware™ Announces the GiveBack Series
Sister.ly Drinkware, one of the very first companies to offer drinkware, barware and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is giving back to their community in a big way. - October 09, 2021 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Say Goodbye to Smelly, Unhealthy Sponges; Dispongeables® Are a QVC Big Find® Winner
Used kitchen sponges have high concentrations of bacteria. Dispongeables Company has created disposable, biodegradable sponges designed to be thrown-away before bacteria can grow. This invention just won QVC's The Big Find contest. - September 23, 2021 - Dispongeables Company
URICIDE® Solves Pet Odor Problems with Amazing New Technology
Remarkable New Technology Completely Eliminates Pet Odors - July 07, 2021 - URICIDE
Leaktronics Introduces the Spot Mic for Accurate Pool and Spa Leak Detection
LeakTronics introduces new equipment for leak detection. - July 04, 2021 - LeakTronics
Retail Packaging Association Announces New Executive Director
The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Truelove as the association’s new Executive Director. Truelove, who previously served as RPA’s Senior Manager of Member Services, will assume this position previously held by Molly Alton... - June 04, 2021 - Retail Packaging Association
AfricanCaterers.com Launches Its Online Marketplace to Help Customers Quickly Hire African Caterers
AfricanCaterers.com announces the grand launch of the world's largest online marketplace for African catering services. Customers can use the AfricanCaterers.com marketplace to search and find the best African caterers near their local area for creating unique experiences and events featuring... - May 15, 2021 - African Caterers
Haviland Pool and Spa Offers Three Ways to Ensure Enough Chlorine This Swimming Season
Following the recent shortage of chlorine tablets, Haviland Pool and Spa offers simple maintenance tips to save chlorine and extend the swimming pool season for all. “Diligent hygiene and easy changes to your pool’s maintenance routine can reduce your sanitizer consumption up to 30... - May 13, 2021 - Haviland Pool & Spa
LeakTronics Offers the Push Mic with Sonde Technology for Precision Leak Locating
Find leaks in swimming pool return lines, trunk lines and standard pool plumbing with precision accuracy using the Push Mic by LeakTronics. - March 21, 2021 - LeakTronics
TownBamboo Launches Sustainable Bamboo-Based Aromatherapy
Launch of new brand TownBamboo, and their sustainable bamboo décor. - October 05, 2020 - TownBamboo
Decor And Decor Understands That Decorating Can be Overwhelming and Therefore, Aims to Help Those Looking for Home Fittings
How to Choose Kitchen Unit Handles & Knobs; Get Ideas from Decor And Decor. Quality and functionality - When choosing handles, it’s important to make sure they are of good quality and well designed. Think about how many times you open and close the cabinet doors and drawers in your kitchen; the handles should be as comfortable as they are stylish. - July 30, 2020 - Decor And Decor
Decor and Decor Has a Large Range of High Quality Kitchen Door Handles, Sliding Door Kit, Drawer Handles, Hooks and Door Stops, at Low Prices
Decor and Decor provide high-end furniture fittings because they believe that small decor changes will make people love their home even more. - July 22, 2020 - Decor And Decor
LeakTronics Increases Global Distribution in 2020
LeakTronics makes focus on overseas sales with same day shipping to 7 continents. - April 18, 2020 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Introduces the PG-2 Pulse Generator for Precise Line Location
Find pipes and plumbing underground, PVC and metal, with the Pulse Generator from LeakTronics. - April 17, 2020 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Offers a 1.5 Inch Pipe Camera for Plumbing and Leak Detection Professionals
LeakTronics offers a pipe camera that corners 90 degree turns in one and a half inch pipes. - April 08, 2020 - LeakTronics
Love Stylish Glassware? TobyGlobal USA Offers Discount on Its Classy Wine, Whiskey & Champagne Glasses.
TobyGlobal USA announces the launch of its new whiskey glass, wine glass and champagne glass collections on its new customer-driven website. - February 20, 2020 - TobyGlobal
Eco Pod Offers Sustainable Alternative to Hospitality Industry as First Single-Use, Zero Plastic, Powder-Based Amentities
Eco Pod is revolutionizing the hospitality industry, offering the first zero-plastic, single-use, powder-based products as a substitute to traditional liquid bath amenities. The innovative product is packaged in compostable paper pods made with bamboo fiber, sugarcane, and wood fiber, using soy-based ink printing. Activated by water, the Eco Pod offers options for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. - February 11, 2020 - Mayfair Hotel Supply
American Mobile Home Supply Opens Store in a New Location
The popular mobile home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, is set to open a new store in North Carolina. It’s great news for the residents of Ramseur who can visit the store and fill their carts with mobile home supplies. - January 17, 2020 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
Merdo Acres Opens New Custom Wood Retail Studio in Julian, California
Merdo Acres Wood Design Studio has opened its first commercial retail store in Julian, California, featuring their one-of-a-kind handmade exotic cutting boards, charcuterie boards, grazing boards, serving platters, wood mantels and live edge furniture. - December 29, 2019 - Merdo Acres
Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections
TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile
Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main
American Mobile Home Supply Opens Doors in North Carolina
The popular home parts store, American Mobile Home Supply with 20 years of experience, opens up its new store at North Carolina. It is good news for the customers since they would open doors for their Ramseur, North Carolina customers from now on. - October 25, 2019 - American Mobile Home Supply Inc.
Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California
Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.
Online Training for Plumbing Leak Detection
LeakTronics' online training programs equip contractors to find customer leaks in plumbing systems. - October 12, 2019 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics Offers the PG-2 for Easy Pipe Locating
Pipe locating, mapping and tracing is made easy with the Pulse Generator PG-2 by LeakTronics. - October 10, 2019 - LeakTronics
LeakTronics to Attend Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019
United States leak detection equipment manufacturer LeakTronics will display the latest technology in swimming pool leak detection at Piscina and Wellness Barcelona 2019. - October 08, 2019 - LeakTronics
LEDMyplace Ranked Among Top 11% in Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing US Companies
Ranked 4th fastest growing private company in Kentucky, LEDMyplace is at number 14 in the entire US energy sector. - September 16, 2019 - LEDMyplace
Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday
The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile
New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms
A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline
Central Turf & Irrigation Supply Named a Distributor for Baseline Irrigation Control Systems
Newly added product line focuses on technology and innovation to support irrigation customers. - May 10, 2019 - Central Turf & Irrigation Supply
Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets
Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.
Illustrator Andrew Kolb Works with TikiFreek to Create a New Tiki Mug
New tiki mug by illustrator artist Andrew Kolb for TikiFreek. - April 12, 2019 - TikiFreek.com
Bellacor Launches Volunteer Program as Extension of Core Values
Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based, industry leader in lighting and home furnishings, has implemented a volunteer program within the organization as an initiative to give back to the local community. The program, fittingly called, "BellaCares" unofficially broke ground in 2018 by partnering... - April 10, 2019 - Bellacor
Local Utah Couple - on A&E - Launch Their Dreams of Working Together Bringing Soul to Their Customers' Homes Through Design and Manufacturing
A&E welcomes Rustic Remodel to their line-up starring Kate and Paul Allen. Airing March 23rd, 2019 11/10c am. Rustic Remodel focuses on the founder/couple of Rustica, as they put a “Do It Together” (DIT) spin on traditional “Do It Yourself” (DIY) home projects. Kate and Paul’s DIT values helped them to build Rustica from the ground up and live their dream of working together to bring soul to their customers living spaces. - March 19, 2019 - Rustica Hardware
LeakTronics Introduces the Irrigation Leak Detection Kit
LeakTronics now offers a non-invasive leak detection kit for the Irrigation, Landscape and Property Maintenance professional. - March 17, 2019 - LeakTronics