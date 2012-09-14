PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Youthful Life, LLC Partners with UNFI and Azure Standard to Distribute Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar World's Healthiest Superfoods Tonic - USDA Certified Organic. Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar is made with the "Mother," then steeped for 4-6 weeks to infuse 10 superfoods, including Garlic, Ginger, Onions, Lemons, Tangerines, Horseradish Root, Jalapenos, Turmeric, Thyme, and Honey. Then cold pressed to capture up to 90% of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. - February 21, 2019 - Youthful Life

King Kullen Raises $28,465 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank King Kullen, America’s First Supermarket, recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger” campaign in its stores, raising over $28,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on Long... - February 09, 2019 - King Kullen Grocery Company

Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on behalf... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations

King Kullen Announces Executive Promotions King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has announced a series of executive promotions involving five longtime employees. They are as follows: Richard Conger has been promoted to Vice President Perishables. A resident of Smithtown, NY, who joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger previously served as Director of Produce/Meat/Seafood... - July 19, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

Social Traction for Milk and Eggs Proves Fast Growing Revenue Milk and Eggs leverages social traction to garner customer loyalty, retention, and growth in revenue. - May 22, 2018 - Milk and Eggs

King Kullen Raises $3,500 for American Heart Association King Kullen Grocery Company, Inc. recently presented the American Heart Association (AHA) with a check for $3,500 in support of the organization’s “Go Red for Women” and “Life is Why We Give” campaigns. A portion of the donation was raised through the generosity of King... - April 18, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman Bernard D. Kennedy Dies at 92 King Kullen Grocery Company Co-Chairman and former President Bernard D. Kennedy passed away February 17, 2018, at his home in Point Lookout, New York. The announcement was made by Kennedy’s sons, King Kullen Co-President J. Donald Kennedy and King Kullen Secretary and General Counsel Bernard P. - February 23, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

King Kullen Raises $30,000 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank “Check Out Hunger” campaign ran in all King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores. - February 09, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company

Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC

Non-Profit Arizona Farmers Market Now Offering Pay What You Can Option Arizona-based Farmers Market Working to Feed Those Who Can’t Afford to Buy Fresh, Local Food - September 12, 2017 - High Desert Farmers Market

Durham Kroger to Host "Fill The Bus" Food Drive Saturday, August 12 Kroger Partners with Durham Area Transit Authority to Benefit Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina - August 03, 2017 - Kroger

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Kroger Seeks to Fill Jobs in North Carolina Job Fairs in Stores Saturday. - May 19, 2017 - Kroger

Kroger Helps Customers Save with Summer Fuel Points Promotion From May 5 through August 6, Shoppers Can Earn 2x Fuel Points on the Weekends - May 10, 2017 - Kroger

Kroger Helps Shoppers Save with Exclusive "2 Week Digital Easter 4X Fuel Promotion" Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Purchasing Gift Cards to Save on Gas. - April 06, 2017 - Kroger

Kroger’s Virginia Dairy Manufactures Milk Jug That Drives Sustainability Jug Available in Kroger Stores in VA, WV, NC & TN - March 01, 2017 - Kroger

SharpoPro® Introduces a Knife Sharpener for the Kitchen The knife sharpener from SharpoPro® has a classic yet proven design which makes it the ideal solution for keeping your kitchen knives in tiptop shape. The sturdy design and non-slip base means you can sharpen knives safely, effectively and accurately. - February 06, 2017 - SharpoPro

Kroger Helps Shoppers Save with Exclusive "3 Week Digital Holiday 4X Fuel Promotion" Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Downloading Digital Gift Cards to Save on Gas - November 19, 2016 - Kroger

Durham Kroger Customers Donate Over 8,000 Pounds of Goods to Hurricane Matthew Relief Efforts Results of Recent “Fill The Bus” Food Drive with Durham Area Transit Authority Will Provide 6,779 Meals to Flood Victims. - November 12, 2016 - Kroger

New Brewery Gunwhale Ales Announces Its Team and Grand Opening The company reveals the opening of its taproom and the involvement of local Chef Justin Miller of Pizzeria Ortica. - November 10, 2016 - Gunwhale Ales

WeDeliverGroceries.com & Earth Origins Market Partner for Organic Food Home Delivery WeDeliverGroceries.com and Earth Origins Market have teamed up to provide home grocery delivery of healthy and organic food. Earth Origins customers can now have their organic groceries safely and reliably delivered to their door by the professionals at WeDeliverGroceries.com. - October 21, 2016 - WeDeliverGroceries.com

Kroger Lights Headquarters Pink to Launch Annual #SharingCourage Campaign Donates $3 Million to Support Breast Cancer Awareness and Research - October 16, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Donates Over $60,000 for Hurricane Matthew Relief Kroger to Donate Food, Water and Cash to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts Throughout Mid-Atlantic. - October 16, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Showcar Tour Brings NASCAR to the Triangle NASCAR Driver A.J. Allmendinger’s No. 47 Kroger Show Car Tours Triangle Kroger Locations - October 06, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Pharmacies Donates Meals for Flu Shots Each Flu Shot Administered Provides One Meal to Feed America - September 01, 2016 - Kroger

Northwest Petroleum to Raise Funds for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Charity Golf Tournament Northwest Petroleum LP will hold its first Charity Classic Golf Tournament in which all proceeds will benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, an organization that is dedicated to providing education, recreation and career resources for the blind and visually impaired. The golf tournament will be held at... - August 09, 2016 - Northwest Petroleum

Kroger Family of Stores Hosts Nationwide Hiring Event Aug. 9 Candidates Can Now Easily Apply on Mobile Devices - August 04, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Helps Customers Save with Exclusive "4X Fuel Points" Promotion From July 27 Through August 9, Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Purchasing Gift Cards to Save on Gas - July 29, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Pharmacies in North Carolina to Begin Dispensing Drug That Helps Reverse Effects of Opioid-Overdose Naloxone Available at Kroger Pharmacies Beginning July 5. - July 01, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Offers Shoppers “4X Fuel Points” with Gift Card Purchase Now Through Father’s Day Through June 19, Shoppers Can Pocket Savings at Their Local Kroger by Purchasing Gift Cards to Save on Gas - June 08, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger Hiring in the Triangle on Saturday, May 14 Nation’s Largest Grocery Retailer Seeks to Fill 14,000 Positions Nationwide, Including 75 in the Triangle - May 13, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger to Hold Hiring Event in the Triangle on Tuesday, May 10 Nation’s Largest Grocery Retailer Seeks to Fill 10 Management Positions - May 06, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger to Host March to Savings Event in the Triangle to Celebrate Men’s College Basketball Tournament March 16-19, Four Local Stores Will Host Parking Lot Celebrations to Help Fans Get in The Spirit and Save - March 11, 2016 - Kroger

NadaMoo! Coconut Milk Ice Cream Now Available in Whole Foods Nationwide Four New Flavors are joining the #PintSizedRevolution: Chocolate Cherry Fudge Brownie, Pistachio Nut, Salted Caramel and That Snickerdoodle Dough. NadaMoo!, Austin-based dairy-free coconut milk ice cream, officially launches in Whole Foods stores nationwide this month. The gluten-free, zero cholesterol,... - March 06, 2016 - NadaMoo!

Lori Bush, Founding CEO of Rodan + Fields, Joins the Board of Directors for Vita Vis Nutrition Inc., Maker of belicious Whole Food Blends Vita Vis Nutrition, Inc., manufacturer of belicious 100% organic whole food blends, announces the appointment of Lori H. Bush, founding CEO of Rodan + Fields, to its board of directors. Bush joins belicious CEO and founder Heidi Huntsman, and chairman, Mark Robinson, on the Board of Directors. - February 25, 2016 - Vita Vis Nutrition, Inc

Kroger Revamps Fresh Produce Displays at 11 Triangle Stores New Produce Departments Provide Shoppers with More Choices, Selection - January 20, 2016 - Kroger

Kroger to Hold Triangle Hiring Event on Friday, January 15 Nation’s Largest Grocery Retailer to Interview for New Associates at Its 14 Triangle-Area Stores - January 08, 2016 - Kroger

Triangle Kroger Stores Announce More Local, North Carolina Products Inspired by “Buy Local” Movement, Grocer Expanding Selection of North Carolina Products on Its Shelves - December 31, 2015 - Kroger

Excellent Baron Chocolatier Announces Their Partnership with Bright Pink to Help Save Women's Lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer Excellent Baron Chocolatier is proud to announce their partnership with Bright Pink to help save women’s lives from Breast and Ovarian Cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the United States between the ages of 18 and... - December 14, 2015 - European Chocolate/Excellent Baron Chocolatier

Superior Grocers Collaborates with Local High School and Mural Artist to Renovate a Community Mural Covered in Graffiti Superior Grocers Collaborates with Local High School and Mural Artist to Renovate a Community Mural Covered in Graffiti. A $10,000 College Scholarship will be Awarded to Wallis Annenberg High School in Los Angeles for Their Outstanding Community Efforts. - November 21, 2015 - Superior Grocers

Kroger’s EDGE Group Volunteers More Than 2,000 Hours of Service in Mid-Atlantic Division States, Including North Carolina In The Triangle, Kroger Associates Contributed More Than 200 Hours to Help Organizations in Raleigh, Cary and Durham. - November 11, 2015 - Kroger

Cut Your Grocery Bill in Half Simply by Making a List PeanutButterList.com is a new local website designed to help busy Coloradans spend less money at the grocery store. At PeanutButterList.com you can view which store has the lowest prices every week by comparing more than 10,000 common grocery items side-by-side at each Colorado King Soopers, Safeway and Albertson's stores. These prices include both advertised sales and Colorado's largest list of unadvertised deals. Save 20-50% on your groceries without coupons. - November 10, 2015 - Peanut Butter List

Fall for Fresh Mozzarella If you love cheese, you’ve probably tried fresh mozzarella. This type of mozzarella is low in fat and has a firm but moist texture. It’s usually sold in a brine, whey or water solution to maintain its moistness. The taste is slightly acidic and milky, and the cheese is especially tasty when... - October 30, 2015 - Livoti’s Old World Market