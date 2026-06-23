Recent Headlines
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
AapKa Bazar Launches New Website for Convenient Online Grocery Shopping
A leading grocery store in the local community, is excited to announce the launch of their new website for online grocery shopping. The website aims to provide customers with a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience, making it easier for them to purchase their daily essentials from the... - January 04, 2025 - Aap Ka Bazar Tradeweb LLP
Coconut Cloud Dairy-Free Beverage Brand Launches Instant Latte in Single Brew Format
Dairy-free beverage brand, Coconut Cloud, launches its first single serve pod coffee beverage with its new product, Coconut Cream Latte. - October 25, 2024 - Juice Bar Solutions Inc.
Granny's Confections Launches New Line of Caramel Popcorn in Three Delicious Flavors
Granny's Confections, a leading name in the confectionery industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new product line of caramel popcorn called Popcorn Fusions. This exciting addition expands their range of delectable treats and provides popcorn lovers with a trio of irresistible flavors. - September 04, 2024 - Granny's Confections
Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA
Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers' expansion and ongoing commitment... - July 10, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Mary Kasper as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer
Superior Grocers proudly announces the appointment of Mary Kasper as the company's Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. With an illustrious background in law and extensive experience in the retail sector, Kasper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Kasper joins Superior... - May 13, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Expands Its Reach with the Grand Opening of 72nd Store in Dinuba, CA
The grand opening ceremony was attended by local elected officials, including: · Mayor Maribel Reynosa · Vice Mayor Rachel Nerio-Guerrero · Councilmember Kuldip Thusu · Eddie Valero – Supervisor, District Four, County of Tulare Their presence highlights the... - February 12, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Buon Bambini’s “Pouch Topper” Wins 2023 Parent’s Pick Award
Pouch Topper selected as a winner in Best Baby/Toddler Product, Best Pre-School Product, and Best Family Health & Safety Product categories. - October 20, 2023 - Buon Bambini
Superior Foundation 20th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 23 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert marking a remarkable milestone for the foundation, which was founded 25 years ago. This event celebrated not only the legacy of giving, but also the achievement of over $3.5 million in total donations since its inception in 1998. - September 27, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations
Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates. With over 40 years of experience in the... - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising
Superior Grocers, a leading independent grocery chain, appoints Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising. This change in leadership will help guide the company's continued growth and success. - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
IMCI Technologies Releases New Internet of Things (IoT) Solution
IMCI Technologies today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution for Food Service, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational and even Industrial markets. The new solution technology brings about a cloud-based, mobile-enabled platform to automate and solve awareness, quality, reporting,... - February 06, 2023 - IMCI Technologies
Superior Grocers Announces Richard Wardwell as President & CEO
Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains currently operating 70 locations, is pleased to announce Richard Wardwell as President & CEO effective January 30, 2023. Wardwell brings more than 40 years of grocery retail experience. He began his... - January 17, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers is Now in the Central Valley; Opens New Location in Tulare, CA
On Saturday, December 3 2022, Superior Grocers opened its 71st store in Tulare, CA at 115 S. West St., the former Palace Foods Depot. The grocery retailer who primarily operates in Southern California has now expanded into the Central Valley. The new store features a large selection of Produce, Grocery, Beer & Wine, and Fresh Quality Meat. Plans for the addition of a full service Kitchen, Bakery, and Tortilleria are under way. - December 08, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Global Suq Grand Opening in Durham, NC
Location offers fresh produce, halal meat, products from all around the world for a convenient one-stop shopping experience. - October 28, 2022 - Global Suq
Superior Grocers Opens New Location in Santa Paula, CA
Today, Superior Grocers opens their 70th store in Santa Paula, CA at 280 E Harvard Blvd. The store opened under the banner, The Market by Superior. A full-service Supermarket featuring the largest selection of Produce in Santa Paula, Grocery, Liquor, Fresh Quality Meat, a large assortment of baked... - September 15, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Acquires Numero Uno
Superior Grocers, a Southern California grocery retailer, announced today that it has acquired Numero Uno, an independent chain of 22 Hispanic retail grocery stores in Southern California. Superior Grocers will now operate 69 grocery stores in Southern California. Richard Wardwell, President of... - July 14, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce. - May 12, 2022 - Wozz Kitchen Creations
Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America
Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969. - February 21, 2022 - A Parsi Affair
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Superior Foundation 19th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 26th at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert. The Superior Foundation along with our many Vendor Partners raised over $400,000 to support Schools, Music & Arts, Health and Wellness, and Scholarships for higher... - October 02, 2021 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Gives Back to Our Future Generation
It was the first time that students were welcomed back to in-person teaching since the start of pandemic. Students arrived with bright smiles excited to return to campus along with a special surprise. Superior Grocers partnered with the Rialto Unified School District and provided Backpacks filled... - August 14, 2021 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces New Chief Operating Officer - Steve Fujimoto
Superior Grocers has named Steve Fujimoto, Chief Operating Officer, effective Aug. 16. In Steve’s new role, he will report directly to Richard Wardwell, President. Steve Fujimoto was Vice President of Retail Operations for the Portland Division of Albertsons in the northwest. He led the... - August 04, 2021 - Superior Grocers
Buon Bambini Introduces Convenient Travel Case for Pouch Topper Universal Food Pouch Feeding Accessory
Good news for on-the-go parents. - April 11, 2021 - Buon Bambini
Retail Cart Sanitizing System (CSS-5000) Launched by Navis SaniTec, a Division of Navis TubeTex
Navis TubeTex is excited to announce the launch of its newest business division, Navis SaniTec, and the first of many industrial and commercial-based sanitation solutions, the CSS-5000 Cart Sanitation System. - February 18, 2021 - Navis Sanitec
MyTreats Announces Launching of Its Super-Saving Mobile Application
ITZ MyTreats Sdn. Bhd. in collaboration with MyAngkasa Holdings Sdn Bhd. today announced the soft launch of its mobile app to support Malaysians on their daily groceries during this pandemic. The app allows Malaysians to redeem e-vouchers to get their essential items from the list of branded... - September 22, 2020 - ITZ MyTreats Sdn Bhd
Superior Grocers Opens New Location in Bakersfield
Superior Grocers opens new Store in Bakersfield located at 1115 Union Ave. This is the second location in Bakersfield. A full service supermarket featuring the largest selection of produce in Bakersfield, a brand new “Beer Cave” offering the coldest beer in Bakersfield, fresh quality... - August 07, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Gelatys Reinvents Gelato in Response to COVID-19
Gelatys, an artisanal gelato pop maker with headquarters in Miami, reinvents itself by launching a new product to adapt to a new market affected by the pandemic quickly. Since 2016, the brand has been capturing its customers' hearts with authentic, handcrafted pops made with premium and natural... - August 02, 2020 - Gelatys
Inventor Creates a Sustainable Long-Term Solution for Grocery Cart Sanitation with the Arch Cart Sanitizer
A team of inventors created an automated solution to grocery cart sanitation. Their focus is to eliminate the grocery cart wipes that end up in landfills each year. They took what they feel are some of the best technologies in other industries and incorporated them into the "Arch," an automated solution that uses less than 1.7 GPH of costly chemicals. The Arch is made of recycled materials, with American made products, and water-based sanitizer diluted on site. - July 28, 2020 - Arch Cart Sanitizer
Superior Grocers Permanent Hourly Employee Pay Rate Increase
In appreciation for their employees' hard work and dedication, Superior Grocers will implement a permanent $1 Pay Rate increase to all regular full-time and part-time employees, effective July 20, 2020. “We are grateful for the effort our employees continue to put forth to service our... - July 21, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Rebrands La Mirada Location to "The Market" by Superior
Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains, rebranded a small format store under a new banner, The Market by Superior. Traditionally known for their large stores and displays, the retailer rebranded the 29,000 sq. ft. store at 12721 Valley View Ave. - July 14, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Basia’s Pickles Joins Whole Foods Market as New Gourmet Supplier; Launches Additional Products
Texas Woman-Owned Small Business Proudly Becomes Part of the Whole Foods Market Product Selection - May 20, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
Superior Grocers Extends Temporary Hourly Employee Wage Increase
Superior Grocers announces they will extend the temporary Wage Increase for the Store and Warehouse hourly personnel through May 31st. “Our employees continue to work diligently to ensure their communities have access to the food and household supplies they need. Their continued commitment... - May 19, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Extends Temporary Hourly Employee $2.00/hr. Wage Increase
Superior Grocers announces they will extend the temporary $2.00 per hour Wage Increase for the Store and Warehouse hourly personnel through the May 15 Stay at Home Order. “We know that our employees have been working under strenuous times and want to acknowledge our incredible team for their... - April 18, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Installing Plexiglass Guards at All Check-Stands
Superior Grocers’ first priority is always the health and safety of their customers and employees and they are taking additional steps to protect you. -Plexiglass Guards are being installed at each Check-Stand at every location. -Social Distancing is being adhered to and signs are posted... - March 27, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Hourly Employees Will Receive a $2.00/Hr. Wage Increase
Superior Grocers stores are working diligently to replenish their shelves during these extreme demands. Effective March 23, 2020, Superior Grocers will be increasing Store Hourly Employees temporarily by $2.00 per hour for the next four weeks. Superior Grocers recognizes the efforts during this... - March 24, 2020 - Superior Grocers
Small Gourmet Business, Basia’s Pickles, Launches Big Flavors at Texas Central Market Stores
Texas Business Releases New Products with Specialty Food Chain Owned by HEB - February 18, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
The Club Price Introduces Special Savings for Food Orders of Any Size
Say Goodbye to the Incredible Bulk - The Club Price, a family-owned company offering dramatic savings on candies and snack items, is working to change the face of online ordering. Unlike other grocery and snack vendor, where consumer consumer must overbuy in bulk to secure volume prices, customers... - January 30, 2020 - The Club Price
Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle.
Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections
Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort
How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure
Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019
Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi
Youthful Life, LLC Partners with UNFI and Azure Standard to Distribute Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar
World's Healthiest Superfoods Tonic - USDA Certified Organic. Blazing Apple Cider Vinegar is made with the "Mother," then steeped for 4-6 weeks to infuse 10 superfoods, including Garlic, Ginger, Onions, Lemons, Tangerines, Horseradish Root, Jalapenos, Turmeric, Thyme, and Honey. Then cold pressed to capture up to 90% of the micro-nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. - February 21, 2019 - Youthful Life
King Kullen Raises $28,465 for Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank
King Kullen, America’s First Supermarket, recently came to the aid of Long Islanders in need by hosting a “Check Out Hunger” campaign in its stores, raising over $28,000. The money was donated to the Long Island Cares/Harry Chapin Food Bank, which has been serving the hungry on... - February 09, 2019 - King Kullen Grocery Company
Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award
Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations
King Kullen Announces Executive Promotions
King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. has announced a series of executive promotions involving five longtime employees. They are as follows: Richard Conger has been promoted to Vice President Perishables. A resident of Smithtown, NY, who joined King Kullen in 1999, Conger previously served as Director of... - July 19, 2018 - King Kullen Grocery Company