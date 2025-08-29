Southampton based baby gifts firm, The Bump Company has launched a range of Valentines Day gifts created specifically for new or expectant mums. Each of the products uses a combination of silk flowers and baby socks rolled to look like roses to create a beautiful and practical gift. After the day itself, the roses can be unwrapped and used for baby and the silk flowers kept as a memento of the day. - January 19, 2018 - The Bump Company