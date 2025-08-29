Recent Headlines
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
Perch Home, in Maplewood NJ, Wins First Place for Best RetailStore Redesign at Esteemed Retailer Excellence Awards
Perch Home, Maplewood, NJ has taken first place in the national 2024 Retailer Excellence awards ceremony for best store redesign. - September 21, 2024 - Perch Home
Stars Unite for a Weekend of Giving: Join Otherworldly Fundraising and Support Families in Crisis with Mom Bomb
A star-studded weekend is just around the corner as Otherworldly Fundraising partners with Mom Bomb, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting families in crisis, for an exciting virtual event to raise funds and bring hope to those in need. From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22,... - September 19, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Sara Smith Comes Out of Retirement to Lead Mom Bomb as CEO, Bringing Decades of Brand-Building Expertise to the Table
Sara Smith, a powerhouse in the business world with a history of building iconic brands like Kathy Ireland, Gloria Vanderbilt, MembersOnly, Tahari, Isaac Mizrahi, and Jones New York, has come out of retirement to assume the role of CEO at Mom Bomb. Drawn by the company’s mission and its... - August 14, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. - July 20, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend
Markets for Makers is returning to Jacksonville at an all-new venue: The Prime Osborn Convention Center. This weekend's family-friendly event will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. - June 30, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations. - May 31, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah Featured at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah draws its inspiration from the Hebrew word for Egypt, mitzrayim, meaning "the narrow place," a term that resonates deeply with the challenges of our times. The Haggadah delves into themes of immigration, antisemitism, Diaspora, the environment, and other contemporary issues. It poses profound questions, such as "How does art make sense of the Passover story?" - March 22, 2024 - Jewish Artists Collective Chicago
Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community
Markets for Makers, an event series dedicated to supporting artisans and small businesses around the country, announces its upcoming Miami Locals Only Market. - March 08, 2024 - Markets for Makers
New Boutique Tiny House of Fashion at Fair Oaks Mall, as Seen on Shark Tank's Instagram Highlighted by Mark Cuban
Tap Your Heels and Shake Your Pearls for This New Boutique Storefront as Seen on Shark Tank's Instagram (@sharktankabc), TV, Newspaper & Radio. Your Key to an Exclusive and Elegant Way to Shop at Tiny House of Fashion. - October 05, 2023 - Tiny House Of Fashion
Individual Personality Tops Holiday Luxe Decor Trends According to Social Influencer Kandi’s Kreations
Custom holiday decor is not only for Christmas. “The versatility of seasonal themes at the AmericasMart Atlanta 2023 is all over the spectrum,” says Kandi Jung, who inspires over 100K social media followers at Kandi’s Kreations. In her 2017 interview with ABC's Good Morning... - May 31, 2023 - Kandi's Kreations
IN BOLD PRINT. Closes $500K Pre-Seed Funding Round
IN BOLD PRINT., the first product sustainability scoring platform for ecommerce companies, today announced the close of a $500 thousand Pre-Seed financing round from Jimber Capital. The capital will further the development of IN BOLD PRINT.’s platform as it gains traction with early ecommerce... - April 28, 2022 - IN BOLD PRINT.
Sprizzer, the Spritz Making Machine for Home Parties, Will be Launched on Kickstarter Next March
Sprizzer is the first consumer Spritz machine for home parties, made in Italy and incredibly easy to use. Just by pulling a lever the ingredients of Spritz come out in perfect proportions to make the famous Italian aperitif that is becoming popular all over the world. - March 01, 2022 - Sprizzer
Sister.ly Drinkware to be Featured on QVC2 and Sell on Zulily During Black History Month as Part of Qurate Retail Group’s 2022 Small Business Spotlight
Sister.ly Drinkware, based in Vernon Hills, IL, has been selected by Qurate Retail GroupSM for its 2022 Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups by giving participants more opportunities for national exposure on QVC®, HSN® and Zulily®. - February 09, 2022 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Sister.ly Drinkware® Announces a Limited Time Sales Event on Zulily®
Sister.ly Drinkware®, one of the first companies to offer drinkware, barware, and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is making its Zulily debut. - January 31, 2022 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Trademark Suit Against PinkBlush.com Dropped
Trademark lawsuit against PinkBlush.com, filed by Scott and Addison, LLC (PinkBlush Maternity), has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff, terminating all claims in favor of PinkBlush.com in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Go Frolic, LLC reported today. - November 01, 2021 - PinkBlush.com
Sister.ly Drinkware™ Announces the GiveBack Series
Sister.ly Drinkware, one of the very first companies to offer drinkware, barware and wine accessories with a feminine flair, is giving back to their community in a big way. - October 09, 2021 - Sister.ly Drinkware
Tiny Royals Brand Releases Baby Culture Backpacks that Prove Representation Matters
Culture Bags: Baby Shower Gifts boasting National Pride. Tiny Royals Brand unleashes a collection of customized Baby Backpacks celebrating diversity and pride in nationality and the list of countries being represented is growing by the day. Tiny Royals Brand has also taken on social issues like Black Lives Matter and equality in the LGBTQ community. Read on to find out more about this exclusive merchandise. - June 05, 2021 - Tiny Royals Brand
Retail Packaging Association Announces New Executive Director
The Retail Packaging Association (RPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Truelove as the association’s new Executive Director. Truelove, who previously served as RPA’s Senior Manager of Member Services, will assume this position previously held by Molly Alton... - June 04, 2021 - Retail Packaging Association
Muslim Lifestyle Website "Eid Collective" Announces Official Launch
New Digital Hub Specializes in Original Content for the Celebration of Ramadan, Eid al Fitr, and Eid al Adha. - February 25, 2021 - Eid Collective
Ochisma's Charisma New Online Vintage and Collectibles Store Launches
Today Ochisma's Charisma announced the launch of its new online store that offers a diversity of items for shoppers like Ochisma, a thrifty shopper, an Ochismanista, who is an expert at discovering gently used pre-owned treasures for themselves, their grandchildren, nieces, other family members and... - December 04, 2020 - JDS Communications/Ochisma's Charisma
Singapore Leading Kids Party Company Provides Virtual & Safe Distancing Live Party Entertainment to Help Families Celebrate Birthdays
Jellybean Party, a Singapore Kids Party Planning company work with their team of talents and entertainers to offer creative party solution for family birthday and even corporate events. COVID-19 has changed the way everyone host parties and events, and this party entertainment provider has transitioned to both virtual parties and small scale live entertainment while adhering to safe distancing regulations. - August 21, 2020 - Jellybean Party
TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com Relaunches Site
TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com is relaunching its site for people that are looking for a “virtual gathering place” where family and friends everywhere can celebrate a special person’s birthday. - May 12, 2020 - The Virtual Birthday Party
Basic Invite Introduces Custom Playing Cards as It Enters the Party and Wedding Favors Market
Print your own playing cards with the help of Basic Invite. Basic Invite is now offering customizable wedding gift and favors. - May 11, 2020 - Basic Invite
Froggy's Fog Makes Huge Impact by Changing Focus to Hand Sanitizer
Froggy's Fog shut down production of Theatrical Effects Fluids to manufacture Hand Sanitizer for essential workers. By tripling output over a weekend, Froggy's Fog has been able to offer jobs to the local community impacted by COVID-19 layoffs and business closures. Froggy's Fog has donated thousands of dollars worth of hand sanitizer to local communities, organizations and essential workers. - April 03, 2020 - Froggy's Fog
Timeless Flower Design Proudly Presents Their Signature Collection - Elegantly Preserved Floral Arrangements and Flower Bouquets to Make Spring and Summer Last Longer
“Why not make bouquets people will enjoy for longer than just one evening?” This one thought inspired Caryn to design an entire collection of preserved floral bouquets that will last far longer than any fresh flower arrangement. She launched her company, Timeless Flower Design on February 14, 2020 and has been selling her preserved flower bouquets online ever since. - April 02, 2020 - Timeless Flower Design
Plan Your Party with Little Artist Party
Let’s face it -- event planning is a daunting and stressful task. These days, planning a party for children can be almost as stressful as planning a wedding. Between choosing themes, activities, food, and entertainment, planning a kids’ party can be simply overwhelming. Fortunately, for people in and around Los Angeles, that doesn’t have to be the case. - February 27, 2020 - Little Artist Party
Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com
Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite
Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite
Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite
Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019
If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.
Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday
The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile
Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name
Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added,... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin
Local Balloon Professional Earns Recognition as Certified Balloon Artist
Stuart Gutter, owner of American Balloon Decor, earns Certified Balloon Artist designation. - October 23, 2018 - American Balloon Decor
Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite
BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite
Make Halloween History as Rosie the Riveter: Let RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy Turn You Into an American Icon
Want a Halloween costume that makes a statement about you? That tells everyone you are a strong, empowered, accomplished woman. Want a costume that is comfortable? All you need is jeans, shirt, bandana and a few authentic accessories. Want a costume that is affordable? Visit RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy. Designed for women by women. - October 02, 2018 - Original Rosie Legacy Gear
Procosplay Debut Quality Captain America, Doctor Strange & Hela Costumes for Halloween Superhero Fun
Procosplay specializes in top-quality, affordable cosplay costumes of all kinds. For this Halloween season, several new Marvel superhero costumes are sure to be super popular. When it comes to cosplay costume shopping, especially for Halloween, no real enthusiast wants to get left behind and make... - September 27, 2018 - ProCosplay
Putting the “Rex” in Molly & Rex: Introducing Rex’s Dry Goods
Top stationery and gift brand Punch Studio launches a new collection geared towards millennial men. - September 26, 2018 - Punch Studio
Tiny House of Fashion DMV's 1st Mobile "Tiny House" Fashion Boutique - Making a Big Impression
Tiny House of Fashion, Seen on TV, Announces Groupon Tours. “Fashion is global, but the Tiny House of Fashion is mobile,” says Danelle Johnson, boutique owner of Virginia’s first "tiny house" of mobile fashion. Danelle Johnson is excited about announcing teaming up... - September 03, 2018 - Tiny House Of Fashion
Basic Invite Introduces Chic Clear Business Cards
Clear business cards are no longer a thing of the future thanks to Basic Invites' new modern clear business card line. - August 22, 2018 - Basic Invite
Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite
Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite
Miniature Mail Puts the Small in Small Business
This new company sells custom letters and greeting cards on a miniature scale. They print tiny, high-quality letters on-demand and mail them out later on behalf of their customers. - May 10, 2018 - Miniature Mail
Midori’s New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Intros
Midori is Introducing Several New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Ribbon Lines/Colorways. - April 05, 2018 - Midori Inc.
Flowers Plus Offers Curbside Flower Pickup for Valentine's Day
Flowers Plus in Charlotte is offering flower pickup for those who want to deliver Valentine arrangements in person to that special someone in their lives. With the central location in Uptown Charlotte, they understand that it can be an inconvenience to add parking in the city and waiting in line to... - February 10, 2018 - Flowers Plus
Baby Gifts Company Launches Valentines Day Gift for New or Expectant Mums
Southampton based baby gifts firm, The Bump Company has launched a range of Valentines Day gifts created specifically for new or expectant mums. Each of the products uses a combination of silk flowers and baby socks rolled to look like roses to create a beautiful and practical gift. After the day itself, the roses can be unwrapped and used for baby and the silk flowers kept as a memento of the day. - January 19, 2018 - The Bump Company
Basic Invite Releases Free Wedding Websites for All Engaged Couples
Basic Invite launches free wedding websites with no feature restrictions or paid upgrades. - December 19, 2017 - Basic Invite
Sticker Bling Bling Announces Its Role in the Upcoming 75th Golden Globes
Golden Globes commission Sticker Bling Bling to produce their "Diamond Jubilee 75" logo as a Rhinestone sticker to adorn champagne bottles at the event. - December 11, 2017 - Sticker Bling Bling
Basic Invite Introduces Halloween Party Invitations Just in Time for the Halloween Festivities to Begin
With Halloween only weeks away, Basic Invite, a leader in customizable stationery expanded their product line to include Halloween party invitations. For individuals that are looking to throw a Halloween bash Basic Invite now offers dozens of instantly personalized invitations. Each Halloween... - October 19, 2017 - Basic Invite
Fifty Years of Costume Excellence
Chicago's largest costume super-store is turning 50 - come see their million-item selection. - October 19, 2017 - Fantasy Costumes
Classic Folk Song Brought Back to Life in Haunting High-Tech Fashion
Centuries-Old Tale of Woe Reemerges as 3-D Halloween Prop - October 05, 2017 - Night Frights