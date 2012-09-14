PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Newly Cultivated Valentine's Party Invitations from BasicInvite.com Online stationery brand Basic Invite has launched a new product line of Valentine's Party Invitations. - December 09, 2019 - Basic Invite

Modern Moving Announcements New to Basic Invite Find over forty moving announcements with foil elements available on BasicInvite.com now. - November 29, 2019 - Basic Invite

Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019 If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.

Local Business Champions for Literacy Across York County with a Free, Kid-Friendly Event Saturday The Mercantile hosts a kid-friendly event to promote literacy. Beyond Fit Kids, Early Learning Partnership of York County, Springs Creative and the York County Library co-host to champion for literacy across York County. The Mercantile gives 10% of all sales back to Early Learning Partnership of York County this Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9 AM-12 PM. - September 07, 2019 - The Mercantile

Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added, makes... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin

Local Balloon Professional Earns Recognition as Certified Balloon Artist Stuart Gutter, owner of American Balloon Decor, earns Certified Balloon Artist designation. - October 23, 2018 - American Balloon Decor

Brand New Milestone Birthday Cards by Basic Invite BasicInvite.com has released new specific milestone birthday invitations with themes ranging from first birthdays to one-hundredth birthdays. - October 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

Make Halloween History as Rosie the Riveter: Let RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy Turn You Into an American Icon Want a Halloween costume that makes a statement about you? That tells everyone you are a strong, empowered, accomplished woman. Want a costume that is comfortable? All you need is jeans, shirt, bandana and a few authentic accessories. Want a costume that is affordable? Visit RosiesLegacyGear on Etsy. Designed for women by women. - October 02, 2018 - Original Rosie Legacy Gear

Procosplay Debut Quality Captain America, Doctor Strange & Hela Costumes for Halloween Superhero Fun Procosplay specializes in top-quality, affordable cosplay costumes of all kinds. For this Halloween season, several new Marvel superhero costumes are sure to be super popular. When it comes to cosplay costume shopping, especially for Halloween, no real enthusiast wants to get left behind and make a... - September 27, 2018 - ProCosplay

Putting the “Rex” in Molly & Rex: Introducing Rex’s Dry Goods Top stationery and gift brand Punch Studio launches a new collection geared towards millennial men. - September 26, 2018 - Punch Studio

Tiny House of Fashion DMV's 1st Mobile "Tiny House" Fashion Boutique - Making a Big Impression Tiny House of Fashion, Seen on TV, Announces Groupon Tours. “Fashion is global, but the Tiny House of Fashion is mobile,” says Danelle Johnson, boutique owner of Virginia’s first "tiny house" of mobile fashion. Danelle Johnson is excited about announcing teaming up with... - September 03, 2018 - Tiny House Of Fashion

Basic Invite Introduces Chic Clear Business Cards Clear business cards are no longer a thing of the future thanks to Basic Invites' new modern clear business card line. - August 22, 2018 - Basic Invite

Sophisticated Corporate Holiday Cards Launched by Basic Invite Being one of the leading online stationery brands in America, Basic Invite continues to add to their vast collection of products by releasing corporate holiday cards for all to personalize and obtain. - July 18, 2018 - Basic Invite

Miniature Mail Puts the Small in Small Business This new company sells custom letters and greeting cards on a miniature scale. They print tiny, high-quality letters on-demand and mail them out later on behalf of their customers. - May 10, 2018 - Miniature Mail

Midori’s New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Intros Midori is Introducing Several New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Ribbon Lines/Colorways. - April 05, 2018 - Midori Inc.

Flowers Plus Offers Curbside Flower Pickup for Valentine's Day Flowers Plus in Charlotte is offering flower pickup for those who want to deliver Valentine arrangements in person to that special someone in their lives. With the central location in Uptown Charlotte, they understand that it can be an inconvenience to add parking in the city and waiting in line to the... - February 10, 2018 - Flowers Plus

Baby Gifts Company Launches Valentines Day Gift for New or Expectant Mums Southampton based baby gifts firm, The Bump Company has launched a range of Valentines Day gifts created specifically for new or expectant mums. Each of the products uses a combination of silk flowers and baby socks rolled to look like roses to create a beautiful and practical gift. After the day itself, the roses can be unwrapped and used for baby and the silk flowers kept as a memento of the day. - January 19, 2018 - The Bump Company

Basic Invite Releases Free Wedding Websites for All Engaged Couples Basic Invite launches free wedding websites with no feature restrictions or paid upgrades. - December 19, 2017 - Basic Invite

Sticker Bling Bling Announces Its Role in the Upcoming 75th Golden Globes Golden Globes commission Sticker Bling Bling to produce their "Diamond Jubilee 75" logo as a Rhinestone sticker to adorn champagne bottles at the event. - December 11, 2017 - Sticker Bling Bling

Basic Invite Introduces Halloween Party Invitations Just in Time for the Halloween Festivities to Begin With Halloween only weeks away, Basic Invite, a leader in customizable stationery expanded their product line to include Halloween party invitations. For individuals that are looking to throw a Halloween bash Basic Invite now offers dozens of instantly personalized invitations. Each Halloween design... - October 19, 2017 - Basic Invite

Fifty Years of Costume Excellence Chicago's largest costume super-store is turning 50 - come see their million-item selection. - October 19, 2017 - Fantasy Costumes

Anton & Company Announces Selling 2.5 Million Christmas Trivia Games After Being Told It Would Never Sell The classic and original version of the Christmas Trivia game is played by millions of Americans each year. Just updated. Available at fine retailers everywhere including gift stores, toy stores, Christmas stores, Hallmark, home decor retailers, craft stores, grocery stores and more. Plus many more games like Christmas Bingo, Carols & Songs Game, 12 Days of Christmas Golf Balls, and much more. - September 14, 2017 - Anton Publications

The Future of DIY is Now. Learn About Astronomy, Circuits, and Paper Engineering with the Space Tech-Craft Kit from TechnoChic, Inspired by NASA’s Voyager. TechnoChic, the company that combines DIY electronics with arts & crafts has released a new tech-craft kit via Kickstarter that lets makers build a light-up pop-up solar system greeting card with light-up sun and pop-up planets. Inspired by NASA’s Voyager mission and featuring the Voyager spacecraft,... - September 07, 2017 - TechnoChic

Midori Inc. Introduces 2017 Halloween Gift Wrap Collection MIDORI Inc. is proud to introduce their 100% recycled cotton handmade Halloween Gift Wrap Collection designed in Los Angeles. - August 03, 2017 - Midori Inc.

Basic Invite Launches LDS Specific Baptism Invitations Basic Invite now offers instantly customizable LDS baptism invitations with real-time previews. - July 14, 2017 - Basic Invite

Citrine Metaphor Releases Haunt Album Beyond the House Today, Citrine Metaphor releases their second Haunted Attraction Accompaniment album ‘Beyond the House’ through LitWave Entertainment. This 18 track digital volume follows the path of their 2016 debut CD, 'House of Hexes,' by featuring ready-to-use seamlessly loopable tracks for walkthroughs, exhibitions and other creepy installations. - June 25, 2017 - Citrine Metaphor

Midori Inc. Introduces 2017 Summer Gift Wrap Collection and Dupioni Silk Ribbon Bridal Colors Midori Inc. is proud to introduce 100% recycled cotton handmade Summer Gift Wrap Collection, as well as two new elegant Bridal colors, Caramel and Champagne, to their Dupioni Silk Ribbon line. - June 07, 2017 - Midori Inc.

Ohio Outdoor Creations Begins Offering Free Shipping on All Garden Flags Ohio Outdoor Creations now offers free shipping to the continental US for all garden flags. - May 28, 2017 - Ohio Outdoor Creations

Kiserena is Pleased to Announce Their Fuse Beads Kit is Back in Stock After Massive Demand Kiserena Now Have Their Best Selling Fuse Beads Kit Back in Stock and Available for Purchase on Amazon.com - May 17, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Toy Products Brand Kiserena Passes 1000 Twitter Followers Kiserena finds great success on Micro-Blogging Social Media Site. - May 14, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Just Finished Restocking Their Complete Collection Loom Band Kit in Amazon Kiserena reports that they have finished restocking the inventory for their Complete Collection Loom Band Kit in Amazon.com. The loom kit is still currently available in the online store. - May 07, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Announces That Oscar Star Trophies Reaches 3000 Units Milestone Within two years since its launching, Kiserena Oscar Star Trophies have been soaring high in sales on Amazon.com. - May 05, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Ohio Outdoor Creations Offers Steel Rod Outdoor Drink Holders Made in the USA Local Medina, OH Retailer Releases Steel Rod, USA-Made Outdoor Beverage Holders. - May 03, 2017 - Ohio Outdoor Creations

Kiserena Oscar Star Trophies Celebrate Two Years on Amazon The Oscar Star Trophies by Kiserena Reached a Recent Milestone and Want to Thanks Their Valued Customers - April 28, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Additional Stocks for Kiserena’s Fuse Beads Kit Slated to Arrive by Next Month in Amazon Kiserena gives a brief report about the Fuse Beads Kit’s inventory levels in Amazon. - April 26, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

LI Party Guys Shows You How to Safely Rent a Bounce House This Summer There is no need to avoid renting that bounce house that you child adores this summer on Long Island. Long Island Party Guys tells you the safety do's and don'ts for renting a jumper, inflatable slide or tent. - April 25, 2017 - Long Island Party Guys

Kiserena Announces a New Sale on Their Loom Bands Refill Kit Kiserena Loom Bands Refill Kit is on Sale through Amazon - April 08, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Oscar Star Trophies by Kiserena Get 4.6 Rating on Amazon Kiserena’s Oscar Star Trophies get good grades from Amazon customers. - April 05, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Customers Get Free Shipping from Amazon Good news for Kiserena customers. - April 04, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Oscar Star Trophies Free Shipping on Amazon Good News for Kiserena Oscar Star Trophies Buyers. - April 04, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Announces Third Year Anniversary For Its Complete Collection Loom Bands Set The US-based craft kit product company Kiserena announces their three-year anniversary is the perfect time to look back on their recent achievement. - April 03, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Complete Collection Loom Bands Set Enters Its 3rd Year in Amazon Kiserena reports that the Complete Collection Loom Bands Set just entered its 3rd year of being sold in the Amazon marketplace. The company extends their gratitude to everyone who has continued to support the loom kit. - March 31, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

TaintedTats Launches Improved Website, Releases Provocative New Product Line TaintedTats.com has unveiled a sleek new website with a fresh look and an expanded (and even more irreverent) line of adult temporary tattoos. Their novelty designs range from tacky to traditional, realistic to absolutely raunchy. They’ve thrown caution to the wind with the very direct “Dump Trump” design featuring a creatively styled “poop emoji” - and that’s not even the wildest one. - March 28, 2017 - TaintedTats

Kiserena Soon to Run Out of Stock for the Complete Collection Loom Bands Kit Amazon Gives Low Stock Alert for the Kiserena Complete Collection Loom Bands Kit Following Higher Than Expected Sales for the Past Weeks. - March 23, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Fuse Beads Kit by Kiserena Gets 4.8 Star Rating on Amazon Kiserena’s Fuse Beas Kit gets good grades from buying parents on Amazon.com. - March 18, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

Kiserena Replenishes the Stock of Their Loom Bands Refill Kit Kiserena has just announced the arrival of fresh stock of their second Amazon craft product Loom Bands Refill Kit. This product had recently gone out of stock because of a steadily rising demand. - March 11, 2017 - Kiserena LLC

More Stocks for the Kiserena Complete Collection Loom Bands Kit to Arrive Soon in Amazon Kiserena gives a brief update regarding the additional Complete Collection Loom Bands Kit stocks that are coming to Amazon. - March 08, 2017 - Kiserena LLC