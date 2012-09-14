PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Smart Home Startup RAW Tech is Now Online RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies

MTech Awarded Sonim's International Call Center Sarasota, Florida's MTech Named Operator of Sonim Technologies' International Call Center - November 22, 2018 - MTech

TechRestore Announces New Lifetime Guarantee on iPhone Repairs TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs. TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees on... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore

Siborg Hosting Beginning of Summer Holidays Sale on Tweezer-Based Multimeters LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Siborg Meets with Manufacturers in Shenzhen, China; Creates Local Sales Office The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Siborg Systems Inc Featured in Manufacturing Today; LCR-Reader Devices on Sale Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore

New Complete PCB Debugging Tool with High Accuracy and Wide Range of Test Modes: LCR-Reader-MP Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

New Educational HVAC Website Launch for Greensboro Area Greensboro Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on Heating, HVAC Repairs and Duct Cleaning. - December 30, 2017 - Pro Plumbing Heating & Air

Technology Conservation Group Expands Operations in Mexico IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Phone Savers Announces New Store in Phoenix, Arizona Phone Savers, the top choice for phone repair in Phoenix, is happy to announce the opening of a new store in Phoenix, AZ. The new flagship store is now open, offering all phone repairs, as well as device and accessories for sale. The new Phone Savers store is located at 3552 E Corona Ave, Phoenix AZ... - December 02, 2017 - Phone Savers

Phontronics in Schaumburg Now Offering Samsung Galaxy S8 Repair Services Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners will be happy to hear that Phontronics in Schaumburg has recently added screen repair and water cleanout services for Samsung's flagship model smartphone. - October 11, 2017 - Phontronics

Phontronics in Schaumburg Moves to a New and Larger Location on Golf Rd. Phontronics, the highly rated electronics repair shop in Schaumburg, has tripled its repair space at a new, modern repair facility on Golf Rd. - August 30, 2017 - Phontronics

Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Cheap Mobile Repairs Brings Efficient Data Recovery Service for Customers One of the leading providers of mobile and laptop repair service, Cheap Mobile Repairs introduces efficient data recovery service to help prevent loss of data. - July 14, 2017 - Cheap Mobile Repair

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

MTech Opens Third Mobile Repair Service Center MTech has opened its third and largest mobile device service center, the second in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. This location will also provide repair services for iPhones, iPads and other devices such as laptops and computers. The 4,000-square-foot space is also home to the MTech’s Mobile Device... - April 23, 2017 - MTech

MTech MDM Named Exclusive U.S. Mobile Service Center for Sonim Manatee County, Florida Mobile Device Management Company Partners with Provider of Ultra-Rugged Phones - March 17, 2017 - MTech

switchflip™ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo For home and office, switchflip™ is the smart and simple solution for flipping your switch-controlled outlets. - January 08, 2017 - switchflip

Year-End Sale on Handheld LCR- and ESR-Meters Including LCR-Reader, from Siborg Systems Inc. Siborg Systems Inc. is hosting a year end sale for LCR-Reader and other tweezer-based multimeters and accessories. - December 23, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Normal Gadgets is Seeking Donations of Old Cellphones/Smartphones for Neville House Normal Gadgets, the largest mobile device repair center in central Illinois, is seeking donations of old gently used cell phones to collect and donate to the Neville House for domestic victims. Each year since 2013 Normal Gadgets puts out the call for donations and citizens of Bloomington/Normal have... - November 10, 2016 - Normal Gadgets

All LCR and ESR Meters and Test Tweezers on Sale Until September 30, 2016 from Siborg Siborg is offering a discount on all of their LCR and ESR meters and Test Tweezers devices on their online store and Amazon sales channles. - September 25, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.

USA Drone Repair Announces Drone and GoPro Camera Repair Drone Repair Company Announces Repairs on Multiple Brands and Models - September 10, 2016 - USA Drone Repair

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015, Hisense... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Parts Distributor for Sansui Electric in Canada Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online through... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

New LCR-Reader Task Kit: LCR-Reader Professional with Pre-Calibrated Device and Accessories Siborg Systems Inc. has begun offering a new task kit in the LCR-Reader Store that will be on sale until the end of June. - June 19, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Accelerated Cooking Products (ACP, Inc.) Service Parts in Canada Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Technology Conservation Group to Host Free Electronics Recycling Drive 4/22 In honor of Earth Day, Technology Conservation Group will be hosting a free electronics recycling drive at all of its US locations. All items will have any data wiped and will be properly recycled. - April 14, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Rinnai Replacement Parts Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Door2DoorTech.com Announces Debut of Mobile Door2Door Nationwide Auto Service Pack Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation

Cellular Repair Center, Inc. Announces Apple iPhone Repair Program Cellular Repair Center, Inc. announces an eagerly-awaited repair program for Apple iPhones. - February 14, 2016 - Cellular Repair Center, Inc.

TCG Corporate Compliance Director, Steve Craig, Named to R2 Consensus Body Steve Craig, Corporate Compliance Director for Technology Conservation Group, was appointed to the R2 Technical Advisory Committee and its Consensus Body. The R2 TAC develops revisions to the Responsible Recycling standards and the Consensus Body approves these revisions for recommendation to the SERI Board of Directors. - February 10, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

TCG Appoints New Regional Account Manager Technology Conservation Group has expanded its business development team by hiring Jesse Kevan, a former officer of environmental affairs and supply chain manager. Jesse will be responsible for growing TCG's presence throughout the United States and strengthening our presence in emerging markets. - January 06, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc

Cracked Cell Phone Screen? FixFinder is Here to Help. In just three quick steps, the mobile owners can now instantly compare mobile device repair fixers in their area - done on-site or at the workshop. Comparing pricing, warranties, reviews and even downloading money saving coupons from Fixers was never so easy. - October 19, 2015 - FixFinder

This Old House Presents "Demystifying the Smart Home" Local Expert to team up with This Old House team to help explain smart home systems and IoT. - October 14, 2015 - FulTech Solutions, Inc

MTech Repair Expands Into Mobile Device Management for Businesses MTech MDM (Mobile Device Management) Offers Managed Mobile Device Services to Business and Commercial Clients. - September 04, 2015 - MTech

Phone Ambulance Superstore Launches Phone Screen Refurbishing Training Course Phone Ambulance Superstore, Cleveland, Ohio’s leader in cell phone repair, today announced the launch of a new training course designed to provide students with comprehensive instruction for refurbishing Apple, Samsung, and LG cell phone screens in-house. The three-day course provides step-by-step training in “glass only” screen repairs and is expected to save students up to 90% on the cost of repair parts. - May 20, 2015 - Phone Ambulance

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Investment in US Operations and Expansion in India Agreement to provide capital for a Joint Venture to design and implement environmental solutions in US and India. - December 06, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Files 3rd Quarter 2014 Results Overview and Highlights of the recently closed Quarter for EWSI. - November 21, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

Normal Gadgets is Accepting Cell Phone Donations for Two Groups: South Side Mission/The New Promise House & CDV/Neville House Normal Gadgets, the cellphone-smartphone-tablet repair shop with repairs stores in Peoria & Bloomington, have teamed up with CDV/Neville House and South Side Mission/The New Promise House to accept gently used and broken cell phones as donations. - November 19, 2014 - Normal Gadgets

E-Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split The 1:250 reverse split of EWSI stock is effective as of 5 November. - November 07, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.

MTech Repair and iHeart Repair Announce Merger Jupiter and Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Mobile Technology Repair Companies Combine Strengths - November 06, 2014 - iHeart Repair

City Air Conditioning & Heating Releases Expert Tips for Setting Thermostat During Winter to Save Money City Air Conditioning & Heating, Toronto and Mississauga’s premier provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) maintenance, installation, and repair services, is releasing its expert tips for homeowners on how to save money by correctly setting thermostats during the fall and winter seasons. - November 01, 2014 - City Air Conditioning and Heating

Normal Gadgets Donates Gently Collected Cell Phones to Countering Domestic Violence/Neville House Normal Gadgets, the cellphone-smartphone-tablet repair shop based in Bloomington, has donated 22 cleaned & refurbished call phones to CDV/Neville House. The phones were collected through donations from Bloomington/Normal residents over the past few months. Normal Gadgets asks Bloomington/Normal... - April 25, 2014 - Normal Gadgets

Normal Gadgets Repairs iPhone and iPad Found in Aftermath of Washington, IL Tornado Normal Gadgets, a cell phone repair shop located in Bloomington, IL, has repaired and returned two Apple devices this week that were found in the aftermath of the recent tornando that devastated the community of Washington, IL. - December 20, 2013 - Normal Gadgets