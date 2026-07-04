Recent Headlines
Melbourne Households Urged to Repair Fridges and Ovens Before Winter Energy Bills Rise
Appliances Repairs Online Reports Increased Demand for Fridge and Oven Repairs Across Melbourne - July 04, 2026 - Appliances Repairs Online
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Award Winning Multimeter Showing at Upcoming Trade Shows in Canada and USA
The LCR-Reader family of multimeters will be showing at three trade shows this spring: EDS Summit in Las Vegas, NV, DMEMS in San Diego, CA and 12TMC in Ottawa, Canada. - April 15, 2022 - Siborg Systems Inc.
MTech Mobility Moves Global Headquarters to Jupiter, Florida
New World-Class Collaboration and Distribution Center to Add Over 100 Jobs in 2022 - April 03, 2022 - MTech Mobility
AVPro Edge’s MXNet Elevates Premium Digital’s Unique Penthouse Project
Premium Digital Control & Automation used MXNet, an AV over IP video distribution ecosystem from AVPro Edge as well as other top-of-the-line technology systems, for a prestigious Ritz Carlton Penthouse project in south Florida. Premium integrated the best audio, video, lighting, automated window treatments, climate control, surveillance, flood protection and secured networks. - October 22, 2021 - Premium Digital Control & Automation
SBE Canada Ltd. Acquires Northern Optotronics Inc.
Acquisition further enhances leadership position in Healthcare field service. - June 24, 2021 - SBE Canada Ltd.
LCR-Reader-MPA All-in-One Multimeter Wins Bronze Spot for Product of the Year 2020
Siborg's LCR-Reader-MPA multi tester wins bronze prize for Product of the Year presented by Plant Engineering; multimeter offers record high basic accuracy and unrivalled testing capabilities - May 30, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
MTech Mobility Announces Expansion of Operations in Atlanta
New Facility in Norcross Signals Strong Customer Demand in the Region - March 07, 2021 - MTech Mobility
Versatile Multitester LCR-Reader-MPA is One of the Prize Winners for Product of the Year as Decided by Plant Engineering Subscribers
LCR-Reader-MPA do-it-all multimeter from Siborg Systems Inc. has been chosen as one of the winners of Product of the Year. - February 18, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
All-in-One Multimeter in Finals for Product of the Year
LCR-Reader-MPA is a finalist for Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year; Digital multimeters offer high basic accuracy and no set-up between measurements. - January 23, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
MTech Mobility Joins ATA to Advance Telehealth Initiatives
Participation in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Further Supports its Commitment to Enabling Telehealth for Healthcare Patients, Plans and Providers. - October 22, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Affordable Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool with Pass/Fail Feature for SMT
New all-in-one multi tester offers remote measurement recording in real time, automatic pass/fail for components. - October 09, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Fall Sale on Multi Testers, Including New Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool
Siborg Systems Inc. is offering a discount on their test equipment, including the line of LCR-Reader multimeters and new Bluetooth enabled model. - October 09, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
MTech Mobility Introduces Accessory Series for Smartphones and Tablets
Leveraging its earlier acquisition of ION Parts, MTech now offers a comprehensive catalog of mobile accessories. - September 05, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Addresses Increase in Telehealth Initiatives with Enhanced Device Sanitization and Data Privacy Procedures
MTech Mobility, a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, is adapting its processes for the growing telehealth industry. Especially in the pandemic era, telehealth services are necessary to extend the capacity of the... - July 25, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Jerry Whiston Named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility
Managed services veteran Jerry Whiston has been named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace. “I am delighted to join the MTech Mobility... - July 16, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Announces Significant Expansion Into European Markets
MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, has announced its expansion into the European market. Following several years of rapid growth, MTech has leased a 14,000-square-foot facility in... - July 16, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Announces Acquisition, Launches Atlanta Office and Expands Global Footprint to Asia
Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Acquires Atlanta-Based Industry Pioneer to Expand Product Portfolio and Grow Global Operations - March 06, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech MDM is Now MTech Mobility, Relocates Global Headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Scales Its Branding and Operations to Meet Demand Growth - March 06, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Powerful All-in-One Multitester Will Soon Have Bluetooth Capabilities to Remotely Record Measurement Values in Real-Time
LCR-Reader-MPA already offers users a high basic accuracy and a wide range of features; soon the device will able to send and receive measurement data over the air. - January 25, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
LCR-Reader-MPA Gets NIST Traceable Calibration Certificates
Siborg Systems Inc. has begun offering traceable calibration certificates for LCR-Reader-MPA; to be included in new Professional task kit that consists of high accuracy multimeter and accessories. - January 23, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
United Smart Tech Partners with CTIA to Create WISE ASP Program: New Training Program Sets the Standard for Wireless Device Repair
United Smart Tech is proud to announce its ongoing involvement in an innovative new training program for cell phone repair technicians. Initially announced in mid-2019 by the CTIA, which represents the wireless communications industry in the United States, the Wireless Industry Service Excellence... - January 22, 2020 - United Smart Tech
New Smart Home Startup RAW Tech is Now Online
RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies
MTech Awarded Sonim's International Call Center
Sarasota, Florida's MTech Named Operator of Sonim Technologies' International Call Center - November 22, 2018 - MTech Mobility
TechRestore Announces New Lifetime Guarantee on iPhone Repairs
TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs. TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore
Siborg Hosting Beginning of Summer Holidays Sale on Tweezer-Based Multimeters
LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg Meets with Manufacturers in Shenzhen, China; Creates Local Sales Office
The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg Systems Inc Featured in Manufacturing Today; LCR-Reader Devices on Sale
Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education
TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore
New Complete PCB Debugging Tool with High Accuracy and Wide Range of Test Modes: LCR-Reader-MP
Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
New Educational HVAC Website Launch for Greensboro Area
Greensboro Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on Heating, HVAC Repairs and Duct Cleaning. - December 30, 2017 - Pro Plumbing Heating & Air
Technology Conservation Group Expands Operations in Mexico
IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc
Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving
New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Phone Savers Announces New Store in Phoenix, Arizona
Phone Savers, the top choice for phone repair in Phoenix, is happy to announce the opening of a new store in Phoenix, AZ. The new flagship store is now open, offering all phone repairs, as well as device and accessories for sale. The new Phone Savers store is located at 3552 E Corona Ave, Phoenix... - December 02, 2017 - Phone Savers
Phontronics in Schaumburg Now Offering Samsung Galaxy S8 Repair Services
Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners will be happy to hear that Phontronics in Schaumburg has recently added screen repair and water cleanout services for Samsung's flagship model smartphone. - October 11, 2017 - Phontronics
Phontronics in Schaumburg Moves to a New and Larger Location on Golf Rd.
Phontronics, the highly rated electronics repair shop in Schaumburg, has tripled its repair space at a new, modern repair facility on Golf Rd. - August 30, 2017 - Phontronics
Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Cheap Mobile Repairs Brings Efficient Data Recovery Service for Customers
One of the leading providers of mobile and laptop repair service, Cheap Mobile Repairs introduces efficient data recovery service to help prevent loss of data. - July 14, 2017 - Cheap Mobile Repair
Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
MTech Opens Third Mobile Repair Service Center
MTech has opened its third and largest mobile device service center, the second in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. This location will also provide repair services for iPhones, iPads and other devices such as laptops and computers. The 4,000-square-foot space is also home to the MTech’s Mobile... - April 23, 2017 - MTech Mobility
MTech MDM Named Exclusive U.S. Mobile Service Center for Sonim
Manatee County, Florida Mobile Device Management Company Partners with Provider of Ultra-Rugged Phones - March 17, 2017 - MTech Mobility
switchflip™ Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo
For home and office, switchflip™ is the smart and simple solution for flipping your switch-controlled outlets. - January 08, 2017 - switchflip
Year-End Sale on Handheld LCR- and ESR-Meters Including LCR-Reader, from Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg Systems Inc. is hosting a year end sale for LCR-Reader and other tweezer-based multimeters and accessories. - December 23, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Normal Gadgets is Seeking Donations of Old Cellphones/Smartphones for Neville House
Normal Gadgets, the largest mobile device repair center in central Illinois, is seeking donations of old gently used cell phones to collect and donate to the Neville House for domestic victims. Each year since 2013 Normal Gadgets puts out the call for donations and citizens of Bloomington/Normal... - November 10, 2016 - Normal Gadgets
All LCR and ESR Meters and Test Tweezers on Sale Until September 30, 2016 from Siborg
Siborg is offering a discount on all of their LCR and ESR meters and Test Tweezers devices on their online store and Amazon sales channles. - September 25, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.
USA Drone Repair Announces Drone and GoPro Camera Repair
Drone Repair Company Announces Repairs on Multiple Brands and Models - September 10, 2016 - USA Drone Repair
Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Sharp (by Hisense) Television Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country. Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015,... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts is Now an Authorized Distributor for Saeco Service Parts in Canada
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.