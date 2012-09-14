PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
RAW Technologies: Robots, AI, and Wireless Home Solutions - July 22, 2019 - RAW Technologies
Sarasota, Florida's MTech Named Operator of Sonim Technologies' International Call Center - November 22, 2018 - MTech
TechRestore, an award-winning Mac and iPhone repair center will now offer a Lifetime Guarantee on all iPhone repairs.
TechRestore, the proven leader in repair services for Apple Laptops, desktops iPhones, iPads, Chromebooks and more announced today that they have begun offering lifetime guarantees on... - July 19, 2018 - TechRestore
LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore
Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Greensboro Air Conditioning Contractor Launches Information Portal on
Heating, HVAC Repairs and Duct Cleaning. - December 30, 2017 - Pro Plumbing Heating & Air
IT Asset Disposition and Electronics Recycling vendor, Technology Conservation Group, has grown its Guadalajara based processing facility from 20,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet in order to grow its storage and processing capabilities. - December 20, 2017 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc
New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Phone Savers, the top choice for phone repair in Phoenix, is happy to announce the opening of a new store in Phoenix, AZ. The new flagship store is now open, offering all phone repairs, as well as device and accessories for sale.
The new Phone Savers store is located at 3552 E Corona Ave, Phoenix AZ... - December 02, 2017 - Phone Savers
Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners will be happy to hear that Phontronics in Schaumburg has recently added screen repair and water cleanout services for Samsung's flagship model smartphone. - October 11, 2017 - Phontronics
Phontronics, the highly rated electronics repair shop in Schaumburg, has tripled its repair space at a new, modern repair facility on Golf Rd. - August 30, 2017 - Phontronics
The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
One of the leading providers of mobile and laptop repair service, Cheap Mobile Repairs introduces efficient data recovery service to help prevent loss of data. - July 14, 2017 - Cheap Mobile Repair
Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
MTech has opened its third and largest mobile device service center, the second in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. This location will also provide repair services for iPhones, iPads and other devices such as laptops and computers. The 4,000-square-foot space is also home to the MTech’s Mobile Device... - April 23, 2017 - MTech
Manatee County, Florida Mobile Device Management Company Partners with Provider of Ultra-Rugged Phones - March 17, 2017 - MTech
For home and office, switchflip™ is the smart and simple solution for flipping your switch-controlled outlets. - January 08, 2017 - switchflip
Siborg Systems Inc. is hosting a year end sale for LCR-Reader and other tweezer-based multimeters and accessories. - December 23, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Normal Gadgets, the largest mobile device repair center in central Illinois, is seeking donations of old gently used cell phones to collect and donate to the Neville House for domestic victims. Each year since 2013 Normal Gadgets puts out the call for donations and citizens of Bloomington/Normal have... - November 10, 2016 - Normal Gadgets
Siborg is offering a discount on all of their LCR and ESR meters and Test Tweezers devices on their online store and Amazon sales channles. - September 25, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Drone Repair Company Announces Repairs on Multiple Brands and Models - September 10, 2016 - USA Drone Repair
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for Sharp branded televisions. Sharp replacement parts are in stock in multiple locations across the country.
Reliable Parts carries replacement parts for all Sharp branded televisions sold in Canada in 2016. In 2015, Hisense... - August 15, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire Saeco product line. - August 08, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Ltd. is now the authorized distributor of replacement parts for the Sansui Electric product line in Canada. Reliable Parts now supplies in warranty repair parts as well as COD directly to the service trade and the end user. Authorized Dealers and Servicers can order parts online through... - July 12, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Siborg Systems Inc. has begun offering a new task kit in the LCR-Reader Store that will be on sale until the end of June. - June 19, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Reliable Parts distributes service parts for the entire ACP product line. - May 30, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
In honor of Earth Day, Technology Conservation Group will be hosting a free electronics recycling drive at all of its US locations. All items will have any data wiped and will be properly recycled. - April 14, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc
Reliable Parts stocks parts for the entire Rinnai Canadian product line. - March 18, 2016 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Door2DoorTech.com has added mobile auto service contract program that covers the repair or service of motor vehicles for clients. This is an addition to the company’s traditional handy-man services repairs and home maintenance. - February 19, 2016 - Door2DoorTech Corporation
Cellular Repair Center, Inc. announces an eagerly-awaited repair program for Apple iPhones. - February 14, 2016 - Cellular Repair Center, Inc.
Steve Craig, Corporate Compliance Director for Technology Conservation Group, was appointed to the R2 Technical Advisory Committee and its Consensus Body. The R2 TAC develops revisions to the Responsible Recycling standards and the Consensus Body approves these revisions for recommendation to the SERI Board of Directors. - February 10, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc
Technology Conservation Group has expanded its business development team by hiring Jesse Kevan, a former officer of environmental affairs and supply chain manager. Jesse will be responsible for growing TCG's presence throughout the United States and strengthening our presence in emerging markets. - January 06, 2016 - Technology Conservation Group, Inc
In just three quick steps, the mobile owners can now instantly compare mobile device repair fixers in their area - done on-site or at the workshop. Comparing pricing, warranties, reviews and even downloading money saving coupons from Fixers was never so easy. - October 19, 2015 - FixFinder
Local Expert to team up with This Old House team to help explain smart home systems and IoT. - October 14, 2015 - FulTech Solutions, Inc
MTech MDM (Mobile Device Management) Offers Managed Mobile Device Services to Business and Commercial Clients. - September 04, 2015 - MTech
Phone Ambulance Superstore, Cleveland, Ohio’s leader in cell phone repair, today announced the launch of a new training course designed to provide students with comprehensive instruction for refurbishing Apple, Samsung, and LG cell phone screens in-house. The three-day course provides step-by-step training in “glass only” screen repairs and is expected to save students up to 90% on the cost of repair parts. - May 20, 2015 - Phone Ambulance
Agreement to provide capital for a Joint Venture to design and implement environmental solutions in US and India. - December 06, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.
Overview and Highlights of the recently closed Quarter for EWSI. - November 21, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.
Normal Gadgets, the cellphone-smartphone-tablet repair shop with repairs stores in Peoria & Bloomington, have teamed up with CDV/Neville House and South Side Mission/The New Promise House to accept gently used and broken cell phones as donations. - November 19, 2014 - Normal Gadgets
The 1:250 reverse split of EWSI stock is effective as of 5 November. - November 07, 2014 - E-Waste Systems Inc.
Jupiter and Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Mobile Technology Repair Companies Combine Strengths - November 06, 2014 - iHeart Repair
City Air Conditioning & Heating, Toronto and Mississauga’s premier provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) maintenance, installation, and repair services, is releasing its expert tips for homeowners on how to save money by correctly setting thermostats during the fall and winter seasons. - November 01, 2014 - City Air Conditioning and Heating
LCR-Reader is the budget model in the Smart Tweezers’ LCR-meters line; fully automatic, handheld, digital LCR-meters as an alternative to conventional testers. - August 19, 2014 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Normal Gadgets, the cellphone-smartphone-tablet repair shop based in Bloomington, has donated 22 cleaned & refurbished call phones to CDV/Neville House. The phones were collected through donations from Bloomington/Normal residents over the past few months.
Normal Gadgets asks Bloomington/Normal... - April 25, 2014 - Normal Gadgets
Normal Gadgets, a cell phone repair shop located in Bloomington, IL, has repaired and returned two Apple devices this week that were found in the aftermath of the recent tornando that devastated the community of Washington, IL. - December 20, 2013 - Normal Gadgets
North Star TV Repair Company launched its new website to assist their Canadian customers excellently by providing desired services. Customers through this new website can overview the services that are offered by the company. Company assures their client for excellent service in a given period of time. Customers can contact the company through their hand held or email address as well. - October 24, 2013 - North Star TV Repair