TD Charitable Foundation Awards Grant to Integrate Blind Individuals Into Their Community Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs, Florida, has announced that it is the recipient of a $7,500 grant from TD Bank through the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank America’s Most Convenient Bank. The TD Charitable Foundation has awarded more than... - August 08, 2019 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

Third Wheel Brewing Brews Beer to Make Life MO Better for Those with Disabilities "MO Better" Beer to Benefit MO Better Foundation Releases on Thursday July 25 at 4 pm. Board members from the MO Better Foundation came to Third Wheel and assisted on brew day. - July 20, 2019 - MO Better Foundation

United Way Opens Applications on January 28th for 2019-2020 Community Fund Grants United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region invites nonprofits serving Dutchess & Orange counties in the areas of health, education, financial stability and veterans’ service to apply for grants from its Community Fund. Applications open on January 28th with final submissions by March 8th. Grant... - January 26, 2019 - United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region

Delta Dental of Kansas Announces $250,000 Grant to Support HNC Living Programs for Head and Neck Cancer Patients Delta Dental of Kansas partners with HNC Living Foundation to help head and neck cancer patients get back to living life fully. A grant of $250,000, the largest the HNC Foundation has ever received, will make a dramatic difference in the oral health of Kansans living with head and neck cancer. - December 08, 2018 - HNC Living Foundation

The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. Hosted Its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. hosted its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark event. Dining in the Dark is a unique three-course meal in complete darkness accompanied by live entertainment and a silent auction. In memory of Thomas Hartig, the "Inspirational Community Member" award was created by FOCB and is given to an inspirational blind person at the event. Jason Goldfield was the award winner this year. - November 10, 2018 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

Florida Outreach Center for the Blind Expands Support Services; $30,000 Grant from Quantum Foundation to Help Visually Impaired Individuals in Palm Beach County Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs is expanding support services in Palm Beach County thanks to a recent grant from the Quantum Foundation. The $30,000 contribution will provide the resources needed to offer training and support to those with vision loss in the areas of independent... - September 23, 2018 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

The Mighty Oak Youth Project Launches to Improve Access to Soccer for Area Youth The Mighty Oak Youth Project is a new nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor with an aim to increase accessibility and engagement in soccer for the youth of Washtenaw County. Through its cooperation with area youth clubs, TMOYP will provide scholarships for club soccer for families in need. The program has an initial goal of raising $10,000 for scholarships to be provided for the 2018/19 soccer season. - May 15, 2018 - The Mighty Oak Youth Project

College Students Offer "Finals Week Survival Kits" to Raise Money for Those Who Cannot Afford Eating Disorder Treatment Starting April 16, students in the University of Central Florida’s chapter of the nonprofit The Project HEAL will be offering “Finals Week Survival Kits” to college students around the United States. The kits are care packages full of self-care related items generously donated by LUSH,... - April 12, 2018 - Project HEAL Central Florida

Ibis Charities Foundation Awards Grant to Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs, Florida, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from Ibis Charities Foundation. Funding provided by the Ibis Charities Foundation will be used to provide individualized health education, skills training and support to blind and visually-impaired individuals in Palm Beach County. - July 09, 2017 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. Receives Grant from the 2017 Honda Classic Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs, Florida, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a $3,500 grant awarded on behalf of American Honda and the Board of Directors of Children’s Healthcare Charity, Inc. from the 2017 Honda Classic. This grant will be used to support the Kids’ Club, an outreach program for blind and visually impaired children and their families. - July 08, 2017 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. Receives Grant from the Quantum Foundation Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. has announced it is the recipient of a $30,00 grant from the Quantum Foundation. - June 22, 2017 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.

PAHO Foundation and INNOVASALUD Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Public Health in the Americas PAHO Foundation (the Foundation) and INNOVASALUD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration efforts in the Americas. Through the fortified partnership, the two agree to support more sustainable practices that will “improve access to quality health care and public health... - May 26, 2017 - PAHO Foundation

PAHO Foundation and CGF Collaborate to Advance Health and Wellness in Latin America PAHO Foundation and The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global, nonprofit association of leading companies in the retail and consumer packaged goods industry, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Through their strategic partnership, the Foundation and CGF agree to “foster innovation leading... - May 06, 2017 - PAHO Foundation

SA Almost Dead Last in Education - WEF report. SOLE South Africa Plans to Use iPads to Solve SA’s Education Crisis. SA spent R213.7bn on basic education in 2016, or 15% of the total budget. This is a higher proportion than the US, UK and Germany, but SA's education system is rated 134th out of 138 by the WEF. Solving the education crisis crucial, yet SA's education system seems remarkably resistant to change. The solution could be self-learning. - April 18, 2017 - SOLE South Africa

New Missouri Nonprofit Names Board of Directors The MO Better Foundation, a newly-formed nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Missourians with physical disabilities has announced that the following individuals will serve as founding members and officers of the MO Better Foundation Board of Trustees: · Andrew Tessmer, an entrepreneur... - April 05, 2017 - MO Better Foundation

PAHO Foundation Appoints New Chief of Staff to Expand Operational Capacity and Partnership Base PAHO Foundation announces that Lisa Tylke, former Director of Arts DuPage for the DuPage Foundation, will be joining as the Foundation's new Chief of Staff. “Lisa brings with her a wealth of knowledge in nonprofit development, strategic planning, and fundraising,” PAHO Foundation President... - March 11, 2017 - PAHO Foundation

The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation Raises Impressive Funds to Benefit Dogs in Need and Kicks Off 2017 with Inspiring Donations Camp Bow Wow, the Nation’s Largest Pet Care Franchise, Remains Committed to Its Culture of Giving Back by Providing Medical Care for Dogs - March 10, 2017 - Bow Wow Buddies Foundation

Lennon-Aid Gifts PICU Families Lennon-Aid Foundation gives to families with children in PICU/NICU at Childrens Hospital of San Antonio. - January 12, 2017 - Lennon-Aid Foundation

City of San Mateo Welcomes Downtown San Mateo’s Largest Mural, Good Life The San Mateo community and greater Bay Area are invited to a commemorative celebration welcoming the Good Life Mural by renowned Bay Area artist, Brian Barneclo, at the Downtown San Mateo Train Station. The festivities begin at 4:00 on January 5, at the Downtown San Mateo Train Station. A no-host happy hour celebration at Vault 164 on B Street will immediately follow the ceremony. - December 30, 2016 - Inspire Art Exhibits

Downtown San Mateo’s Largest Mural, Good Life Friday Night Live is the kick-off event to benefit a capital campaign to fund Downtown San Mateo's newest and largest mural, Good Life, along with four additional public art installations in 2017. - October 26, 2016 - Inspire Art Exhibits

IDEX and Black Lives Matter Announce Global Partnership The partnership between the Black Lives Matter network and and the San Francisco-based International Development Exchange provides incubation services and global learning opportunities for the movement for Black lives. - September 07, 2016 - Thousand Currents

Sarangani Villagers Participating in the "Geoaxioma Project" Vow to Continue Planting Despite the Loss of Over 70,000 Trees Due to the El-Nino The Village Planters Participating in The Sarangani Geoaxioma Project Received 250,000 New Seeds to Propagate Seedlings in an Effort to Replace the Seedlings and Small Trees Killed by the Lack of Rain. - July 25, 2016 - Bentley House International Corp

Women Empowerment Week Local author and motivational speaker, Stephinie R. Johnson has declared 5/15/2016-5/21/2016 to be “Women Empowerment Week.” This is a widespread social media event which will allow users from all around the globe to support women and help to increase the empowerment and encouragement of women who suffer from domestic violence. - May 13, 2016 - Beaten But Not Stirred

Super Bowl Fundraising Campaign to Support Children Battling Cancer in Denver and Charlotte Be Brave Foundation is launching a Super Bowl Fundraising campaign in hopes of supporting children and families battling pediatric cancer in Charlotte & Denver. The campaign pits the fan bases of the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers against one another for an amazing cause. - January 30, 2016 - Be Brave Foundation

Beaten But Not Stirred Book Release Beaten But Not Stirred (BBNS) is pleased to announce the release of its self-titled self-help/women’s issues book called “Beaten But Not Stirred: My Life, My Story, My Testimony” by author, activist, and owner of BBNS, Stephinie Johnson. BBNS is a voice for women of domestic violence. It is geared toward victims while teaching and encouraging them through godly messages and a 7-step plan. The planned pre-release date is set for 02/16/2016 with an official release date of 05/22/2016. - January 29, 2016 - Beaten But Not Stirred

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Received $1M Research Grant from Enduring Hearts Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has received a generous grant of $1,000,000 from the Enduring Hearts Foundation to fund cardiac research to enhance the lives of children needing heart transplantation. Some of the research funded will be that of Michael Davis, Ph.D., Director of the Emory-Children’s... - January 22, 2016 - Enduring Hearts

Phoenix Rides for Children with Brain Tumors A desert rainstorm didn’t stop more than 150 supporters of the Phoenix Ride for Kids on Oct. 18. Motorcyclists came from across the state to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s research and family support programs. The event at Higley High School in Mesa honored five local brain... - October 22, 2015 - Ride for Kids

Two Brave Childhood Cancer Survivors Take the Ohio State Vs Michigan Rivalry to Raise Money for Be Brave Foundation Two young fans who both beat cancer take their college football rivalry to the next level for childhood cancer awareness month. - September 09, 2015 - Be Brave Foundation

North Wake Set to Kickoff Inaugural Girls Softball Season Provides competitive option for girls 5-15 to play softball - September 09, 2015 - NWBCA

Casa Teresa Names OC Native, Lisa Wood Chief Executive Officer Casa Teresa, a non-profit organization that provides a temporary home and comprehensive on-going support for pregnant women and their children has named Lisa Wood as its Chief Executive Officer. “Lisa Wood brings over 20 years of extensive fundraising and non-profit experience to the Casa Teresa... - September 03, 2015 - Casa Teresa

Grand Court of New York, the Order of the Amaranth, Announces New Grand Officers The Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth, State of New York is proud to introduce the new Grand Royal Matron, HL Susan Johns Greenfield and Grand Royal Patron, SK Steven Joyce 2015- 2016. The installation of officers took place at Hudson Valley Resort and Spa on Saturday, May 16th, 2015. The... - July 06, 2015 - Grand Court of New York, The Order of the Amaranth

Be Brave Foundation Hosting Flash Mob Video Shoot for Pediatric Cancer The Be Brave Foundation is proud to announce their #JustKeepDancing video shoot for the Ellen DeGeneres #JustKeepDancing Childhood Cancer Challenge. The aim of the challenge is to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer by recording a dance video, donating to a childhood cancer charity, and challenging others to do the same. - June 06, 2015 - Be Brave Foundation

Bay Area Residents to Raise Awareness of Preeclampsia in Annual Promise Walk for Preeclampsia™ The fifth annual event, taking place on July 18, calls attention to serious pregnancy disorder affecting mothers, babies. - May 30, 2015 - Preeclampsia Foundation

Nevada Women’s Philanthropy Grants $350,000 to WestCare Nevada Nevada Women’s Philanthropy grants $350,000 to WestCare Nevada to provide funding to repair and provide maintenance to its Women and Children's Campus in North Las Vegas. A $30,000 NWP Founder’s Gift awarded to Future Smiles. NWP has invested $3.9 million with 19 Las Vegas area nonprofits since it was founded in 2005. - May 24, 2015 - Nevada Women's Philanthropy

K9s4COPs Founder Honored as a "Harvey's Hero" on "Steve Harvey Show" K9s4COPs Founder, Kristi Schiller, receives the honor of being named a "Harvey’s Hero" on Thursday’s episode of the "Steve Harvey Show." - April 21, 2015 - K9s4COPs

The Institute for Science and Human Values Presents Dying Without Deity-Perspectives on Death and Dying Symposium To date there has been little discussion and less research as to how self believers experience the dying process and death. What are some of the problems and discrimination Secular Humanists face during one of life’s most difficult journeys? How does one access support when it is needed? How widespread are these problems and what can be done to alleviate them? Join ISHV's cadre of experienced speakers as the issues and suggested solutions are explored and shared. - March 26, 2015 - Institute for Science and Human Values, Inc

Herb Barish, Co-Founder of One of NYC's Oldest Drug Treatment Programs, Dead at 77 Herbert Barish, a clinical social worker and co-founder of The Lower Eastside Service Center, Inc., one of New York's oldest drug treatment programs, died on Wednesday at Hackensack Hospital at Pascack Valley in Westwood, New Jersey. He was 77. His son, David, confirmed his death. In 1959, a group of... - February 08, 2015 - Lower Eastside Service Center

Non-Profit to Jumpstart Trickle-Up Economy The What Would Love Do Foundation announces it is initiating a new trickle-up economy through a grant program requiring grassroots participation from its website at www.whatwouldlovedo.org. A joint project with What Would Love Do Int’l, the non-profit has set out to redefine charity and charitable... - December 29, 2014 - What Would Love Do Foundation

What Would Love Do Foundation Offering Be the Change Grants Multi-media company What Would Love Do Int’l (WWLDI) in partnership with the What Would Love Do Foundation (WWLDF) announces it will award individuals $500 Be the Change Grants based on online written applications from its website, www.whatwouldlovedo.org. The Be the Change Grant program seeks... - December 07, 2014 - What Would Love Do Foundation

Mississippi, Texas motorcyclists Raise $62,000 for the PBTF Ride for Kids motorcyclists in Mississippi and Texas raised more than $62,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Oct. 26. More than 400 riders attended the events to honor the Stars, local children with brain tumors: Caiden, Caitlyn Bree, Chris, Heaven, Jocelyn, Katelyn, Katie, Mackenzi, Matt,... - October 29, 2014 - Ride for Kids

NWP Grants $350,000 to Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada; $30,000 NWP Founder’s Gift Awarded to Touro University of Nevada Since founded in 2005, NWP has invested $3.26 million in Southern Nevada-area nonprofits, one impact grant per year. The average annual grant is $325,000. - October 25, 2014 - Nevada Women's Philanthropy

Phoenix Rides for Kids with Brain Tumors Motorcyclists at the 18th Phoenix Ride for Kids raised $22,990 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Oct. 19. Nearly 170 riders attended the event at Higley High School in Gilbert, Ariz., to honor our Stars, local children with brain tumors: Brock, Ellie, Gaites, Keegan, Leslie, Rosalena and Sabrina. “I’m... - October 22, 2014 - Ride for Kids

South Carolina, Texas Motorcyclists Ride for Kids with Brain Tumors Ride for Kids motorcyclists in South Carolina and Texas raised more than $152,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Oct. 12. More than 500 riders attended the events in Lexington and Fort Worth to honor the Stars, local children with brain tumors: Anna, Ashley, Aynsley, Benjamin, Cassandra,... - October 15, 2014 - Ride for Kids

LESC Announces Its Third Permanent Supportive Congregate Housing Initiative Lower Eastside Service Center (LESC), Inc. announced today the Grand Opening of Franklin Avenue Residence, its third permanent supportive congregate housing initiative in New York City. The newly constructed apartment building will provide eligible New Yorkers with affordable, permanent housing with... - October 12, 2014 - Lower Eastside Service Center

Northern California Motorcyclists Top $69,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Northern California Motorcyclists Top $69,000 for the PBTF. - October 08, 2014 - Ride for Kids

Siena Graduate Starts Grant Fund to Raise Money for Young Professional Women The fundraising kicks off with “The Secrets of…Career Success” --- a workshop series taking place in Latham. - October 02, 2014 - She's a Boss

Las Vegas Motorcyclists Help Kids with Brain Tumors Motorcyclists at the 10th Las Vegas Ride for Kids raised $65,663 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Sept. 28. More than 300 riders attended the event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to honor local children with brain tumors. The Las Vegas Stars were Alex, Bradley, Cheyenne, Hannah, Kendall... - October 01, 2014 - Ride for Kids

Motorcyclists Ride for Kids with Brain Tumors in Alabama, California Ride for Kids motorcyclists in Alabama and California raised more than $118,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Sept. 21. More than 500 riders attended the events in Leeds, Ala., and Cardiff, Calif., to honor our Stars, local children with brain tumors: Alyssa, Bayleigh, David, Karissa,... - September 25, 2014 - Ride for Kids

Motorcyclists Contribute $149,000 to Help Kids with Brain Tumors Ride for Kids motorcyclists in Maryland and Pennsylvania raised more than $149,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation on Sept. 14. More than 300 riders attended the events in Ellicott City, Md., and Phoenixville, Pa., to honor their Stars, local children with brain tumors: Althea, Elizabeth, Emily,... - September 17, 2014 - Ride for Kids