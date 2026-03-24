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Within Grantmaking Foundations
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
akoyaGO Announces Multi-Year Platform Transformation
Over the past several years, akoyaGO has transformed its platform, processes, and team to deliver a more connected, predictable, and reliable foundation management experience. Through operational discipline, standardized implementations, and an integrated product ecosystem, akoyaGO now supports nearly 200 foundations with a 99.9% retention rate — reflecting a long-term commitment to modern philanthropy and stronger client partnership. - March 01, 2026 - akoyaGO
Food Share Ventura County Building New Food Bank for the Future
Food Share, Ventura County’s food bank, plans to build a new 85,000-square-foot food bank in Oxnard, CA to meet rising hunger and long-term community need. - February 12, 2026 - Food Share of Ventura County
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson's Benefit Gala
Bid for Hope: A Parkinson’s Benefit Gala takes place Nov. 13, 2025, 5–8pm at Sertoma Event Center in Springfield, MO. Enjoy dinner, a silent auction, comedy by Bryce Stanley, and insights from Larry Skeen, PT, DPT, LSVT with CoxHealth. Proceeds support Parkinson’s research, simplified education, support group resources, and the PD community. - October 15, 2025 - Act4Parkinsons, Inc.
Minor Use Foundation Announces New Board Members - Three Distinguished Leaders in Food Safety, Sustainability, and International Policy to Join
The Minor Use Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to crop protection tools for farmers growing nutritious fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices, is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The addition of Klaus Kunz, Phyllis... - August 31, 2025 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
Minor Use Foundation Awarded $2M Grant from Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative
Foundation to Support ASCE Project “Increasing Data Generation for Codex and Harmonized MRL Setting” - October 28, 2024 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
INcompassing Education Offers New Supports for Schools and Teachers
The education experts at INcompassing Education are pleased to announce several new services for schools and teachers in Indiana and beyond. IE now offers support and training in Special Education, Elementary Math, and High Ability, as well as MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support). - October 25, 2024 - INcompassing Education, LLC
Paving the Way for Foundations to Leverage Technology for Greater Impact: Mark Montoya Named President of akoyaGO
akoyaGO, a leading software provider for community and private foundations, has promoted Mark Montoya to President. Since joining in 2022, Montoya has been pivotal in enhancing the company's technological impact in the philanthropic sector. Visit akoyaGO.com for more information. - May 29, 2024 - akoyaGO
Rides for Refugees Puts Refugee Family on Road to Self-Reliance
Rides for Refugees, a volunteer-led 501c3 charity in the Washington, D.C., area, gifted a car to an Afghan refugee who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He needed a vehicle to work and support his family, after they fled to safety in the United States on Special Immigration Visas, leaving behind their home, money, and possessions. - January 25, 2024 - Rides for Refugees
Uncommon Grit Foundation Celebrating Its Fifth Annual Bone Frog Open Golf and Music Weekend
Sponsors and foursomes are invited to be a part of this epic event. - August 19, 2023 - Uncommon Grit Foundation
Minor Use Foundation Announces New Mission and Vision Statements
On March 30, 2023, the Minor Use Foundation announced new mission and vision statements that will help govern decision making over the coming years and better reflect the alignment of the Foundation’s work with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). - March 30, 2023 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
The Jolie Marie Foundation Inc. Announces Its Tax-Exempt Status as a 501(C)3 Organization
The Jolie Marie Foundation is pleased to announce its formation as a Texas Non-Profit Organization effective March 30, 2020. The organization applied for income tax exempt status and received its IRS designation as a 501(c)3 exempt organization effective on July 31, 2022. The organization also received Sales Tax Exemption Status with the State of Texas on July 31, 2022. - November 21, 2022 - Jolie Marie Foundation
Dr. William Arnold to Keynote Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House of Nashville, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, has announced its selection for the 2022 keynote speaker for its signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The Forgiveness Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the... - July 30, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
David and Christina Arquette to Serve as Honorary Chairs of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, celebrates the selection of this year’s honorary chairs of the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The honorary co-chairs of the 2022 event are David and Christina... - July 22, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom. - July 16, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House’s Guzman Promoted to Vice President of Development
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announces the promotion of Jessica Guzman to lead the agency’s development team as the new Vice President of Development. Guzman spent the previous year serving as Dismas House’s Development Manager, heading... - July 09, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House Hosts Successful Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers Fundraiser, Exceeds $20,000
Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in Tennessee, announced today that it exceeded the goal for the first-ever Whiskey, Wine & Whiskers fundraiser. Launched to raise awareness of and funds for Dismas House, the event aimed to garner support its four programmatic... - June 26, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Teenager Severely Burned When Teacher Conducts Science Experiment - Launches Golf Foundation to Help Others Heal
The Priest James Foundation is focused on providing putting greens for hospitals and medical facilities to utilize as a therapeutic resource. Most recently the Priest James Foundation installed its first putting green at the UCSD Health, Bannister Family House. - June 21, 2022 - Priest James Foundation
Anna Gore to Lead Strategic Growth of Minor Use Foundation
Foundation to Expand Access to Key Agricultural Technologies for Global Food Security and Nutrition. - May 03, 2022 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
Dismas House Celebrates Outstanding Volunteers with Volunteer Appreciation Week
Dismas House, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, recently unveiled the names of its outstanding volunteers and residents in celebration of their volunteer work over the last year. Volunteer Appreciation Week, to be celebrated February 21-25, 2022, will recognize the contributions and... - January 27, 2022 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House Receives $12.5k Grant from Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
Dismas House announced it has received a $12,500 discretionary grant from The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). - December 24, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville
Save Animals Fund Launches - Fundraising for Animals Made Easy with New Campaign Site
Save Animals Fund, an online fundraising platform to raise money for animals, launches specifically for animal campaigns, from medical treatment to habitat preservation. - November 13, 2021 - TheVirtualLemonadeStand.com
Dr. Remington Richardson to Keynote Dismas House Forgiveness Luncheon
Dismas House of Nashville, one of the largest reentry programs in Tennessee, has announced the selection for the 2021 keynote speaker of its signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon. The Forgiveness Luncheon will be hosted Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Renaissance... - August 12, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville
Dismas House Announces 11 New Board Members
Board expands to 43 as second year at 72-bed campus begins. - August 11, 2021 - Dismas House of Nashville
Minor Use Foundation Engages Global Stakeholders with Website Enhancements
Important information on specialty crop protection now available in Spanish and French. - July 15, 2021 - Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
New Crowdfunding Platform Caters to Kids and Teens Empowering Young Entrepreneurs to Create the Next Million Dollar Business
KidVisionaries.com wants to teach kids and teens how to be entrepreneurs through crowdfunding. They are offering a free online class, Intro To Crowdfunding - How To Build Your Million Dollar Business, to teach the basics of crowdfunding and to help kids turn their innovative ideas into reality. - June 21, 2021 - TheVirtualLemonadeStand.com
CivSense Lauds Pakistan Govt, NCOC Efforts on Anti-COVID Vac Campaign
Urges thorough research, verification into false news regarding Vaccine. - May 31, 2021 - CivSense
CivSense Proposes Solution for 3 Million Lacking IDs, Potentially Missing Jabs in Pakistan
Dr Mahwish Sohail Urges Over-30s to Get Vaccinated, Praises Government Measures - May 27, 2021 - CivSense
Pictures of Historic Markers Needed for Pomeroy Foundation’s Snap That Sign 2021 Photo Campaign
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s Snap That Sign photo-taking campaign is back for a second year and welcomes public participation across New York State for this outdoor, family-friendly activity. Snap That Sign is a statewide photo crowdsourcing campaign that asks participants to help put... - May 07, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
Grants Available for Historic Roadside Markers in New York State
The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program opened on April 26, 2021. This program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the time frame of 1740-1921. This grant round covers the following New York State counties: Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens and Richmond (Region 1); Nassau and Suffolk (Region 2); and Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester (Region 3). - April 28, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
Inaugural National Historic Marker Day Created by Pomeroy Foundation Slated for April 30, 2021
The first-ever National Historic Marker Day, initiated by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, will be held this year on Friday, April 30. The nationwide event is designed to encourage communities everywhere to help maintain their historic markers by cleaning and taking care of them, all while providing an opportunity to celebrate their important local history. - April 23, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
William G. Pomeroy Foundation Opens New Grant Round of Historic Transportation Canals Marker Program
The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program opens April 5, 2021. This program commemorates the historical significance of transportation canals in the United States with historic roadside markers. - April 05, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
William G. Pomeroy Foundation Opens New Grant Round of Legends & Lore Marker Program
The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program is now open. The program helps local communities commemorate their unique legends and folklore and to promote cultural tourism with roadside markers. - March 24, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
Pomeroy Fund Opens New Grant Round to Support NYS History Organizations with Urgent Financial Relief Assistance
The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York (MANY), will provide $50,000 in grants to assist 501(c)(3) history-related organizations with capital needs expenses in 2021. MANY will accept applications through a... - March 01, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
William G. Pomeroy Foundation Provides Grant to While We Are Still Here to Celebrate Harlem’s History
While We Are Still Here will be installing 25 historic markers funded by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation® that will be placed around Harlem, New York City, to help celebrate the historic places of this important community. - February 11, 2021 - William G. Pomeroy Foundation
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind Expands Training Program
$60,000 Grant from Quantum Foundation to Help Visually Impaired Individuals in Palm Beach County - December 16, 2020 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.
KidVisionaries.com Launches New Kids/Teens Only Crowdfunding Platform to Support the Dreams of Young People
KidVisionaries.com launches a first of its kind donation-based crowdfunding platform dedicated solely to support the dreams and aspirations of youth age 18 and under. Their mission is to empower all kids and teens with the resources they need to achieve any goal or vision. - December 07, 2020 - TheVirtualLemonadeStand.com
DevelopmentalFX Receives Funding from The Get Grounded Foundation to Expand Wraparound Initiative Serving Youth with Developmental Disabilities and Delays
Developmental FX (DFX) is the recipient of a 2020 grant from The Get Grounded Foundation of Denver which will be used to support the expansion of their Wraparound Initiative to serve young people ages 6-15 affected by neurodevelopmental disorders. - November 02, 2020 - Developmental FX
Liberian National Trivia Team to Compete at the Quiz Olympiad
November 2021 Event Features Teams from Across the Globe - November 02, 2020 - Toutant Intellectual Competition Fund
Live Well Foundation Donates $30,000 to Community Foundation of South Lake to Feed Those in Need
Collaborating with Community Foundation of South Lake (CFSLC), Live Well Foundation of South Lake continues to support the community. - June 05, 2020 - Live Well Foundation of South Lake, Inc.
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind Expands Support Services; $36,840 Grant from Quantum Foundation to Help Visually Impaired Individuals in Palm Beach County
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs is expanding support services to those with vision loss in Palm Beach County and providing professional development to its staff members thanks to a recent grant from Quantum Foundation. - January 15, 2020 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.
TD Charitable Foundation Awards Grant to Integrate Blind Individuals Into Their Community
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs, Florida, has announced that it is the recipient of a $7,500 grant from TD Bank through the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank America’s Most Convenient Bank. The TD Charitable Foundation has awarded more... - August 08, 2019 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.
Third Wheel Brewing Brews Beer to Make Life MO Better for Those with Disabilities
"MO Better" Beer to Benefit MO Better Foundation Releases on Thursday July 25 at 4 pm. Board members from the MO Better Foundation came to Third Wheel and assisted on brew day. - July 20, 2019 - MO Better Foundation
United Way Opens Applications on January 28th for 2019-2020 Community Fund Grants
United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region invites nonprofits serving Dutchess & Orange counties in the areas of health, education, financial stability and veterans’ service to apply for grants from its Community Fund. Applications open on January 28th with final submissions by March... - January 26, 2019 - United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region
Delta Dental of Kansas Announces $250,000 Grant to Support HNC Living Programs for Head and Neck Cancer Patients
Delta Dental of Kansas partners with HNC Living Foundation to help head and neck cancer patients get back to living life fully. A grant of $250,000, the largest the HNC Foundation has ever received, will make a dramatic difference in the oral health of Kansans living with head and neck cancer. - December 08, 2018 - HNC Living Foundation
The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. Hosted Its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark
The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. hosted its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark event. Dining in the Dark is a unique three-course meal in complete darkness accompanied by live entertainment and a silent auction. In memory of Thomas Hartig, the "Inspirational Community Member" award was created by FOCB and is given to an inspirational blind person at the event. Jason Goldfield was the award winner this year. - November 10, 2018 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind Expands Support Services; $30,000 Grant from Quantum Foundation to Help Visually Impaired Individuals in Palm Beach County
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs is expanding support services in Palm Beach County thanks to a recent grant from the Quantum Foundation. The $30,000 contribution will provide the resources needed to offer training and support to those with vision loss in the areas of... - September 23, 2018 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.
The Mighty Oak Youth Project Launches to Improve Access to Soccer for Area Youth
The Mighty Oak Youth Project is a new nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor with an aim to increase accessibility and engagement in soccer for the youth of Washtenaw County. Through its cooperation with area youth clubs, TMOYP will provide scholarships for club soccer for families in need. The program has an initial goal of raising $10,000 for scholarships to be provided for the 2018/19 soccer season. - May 15, 2018 - The Mighty Oak Youth Project
College Students Offer "Finals Week Survival Kits" to Raise Money for Those Who Cannot Afford Eating Disorder Treatment
Starting April 16, students in the University of Central Florida’s chapter of the nonprofit The Project HEAL will be offering “Finals Week Survival Kits” to college students around the United States. The kits are care packages full of self-care related items generously donated by... - April 12, 2018 - Project HEAL Central Florida
Ibis Charities Foundation Awards Grant to Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.
Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. of Palm Springs, Florida, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from Ibis Charities Foundation. Funding provided by the Ibis Charities Foundation will be used to provide individualized health education, skills training and support to blind and visually-impaired individuals in Palm Beach County. - July 09, 2017 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.