The Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc. hosted its 12th Annual Thomas Hartig Dining in the Dark event. Dining in the Dark is a unique three-course meal in complete darkness accompanied by live entertainment and a silent auction. In memory of Thomas Hartig, the "Inspirational Community Member" award was created by FOCB and is given to an inspirational blind person at the event. Jason Goldfield was the award winner this year. - November 10, 2018 - Florida Outreach Center for the Blind, Inc.