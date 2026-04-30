Recent Headlines
Within Water Transportation
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. Awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure Award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association
Flippo Construction Company, Inc. was awarded the Excellence in Infrastructure award by the Heavy Construction Contractors Association (HCCA) for their work on the Loyola Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrade project in the City of Alexandria, Virginia. - April 30, 2026 - Flippo Construction Company, Inc.
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
From Closed Port to a New Urban District: Estonia’s Hundipea Project Releases a Free Playbook on Building a Neighbourhood
Co-authored by international urbanists, the Hundipea Neighbourhood Playbook offers a free, practical guide for shaping sustainable and sociable cities. - February 18, 2026 - Hundipea OÜ
Loa Carbon Appoints Ambassador Robert S. Gelbard as Chair of Political Advisory Board
Veteran statesman and senior diplomat brings four decades of global policy leadership to support Loa Carbon’s strategic expansion into international clean energy markets. - January 14, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Loa Carbon Announces Appointment of Adam Goldstein to Board of Directors
Cruise-industry icon will help scale Loa’s ultra-low-carbon e-LNG fuel across global maritime sector. - December 11, 2025 - Loa Carbon
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast. - September 02, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Maritime Technology
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta has unveiled a strategic vision to transform the maritime industry through AI, predictive analytics, and automation. The company aims to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance for global shipping operators, supported by real-time data insights and international partnerships. - August 17, 2025 - VoyageX
Marina Rose Cruises Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2025, Recognized Among the Top 10% of Things-To-Do Worldwide
Marina Rose Cruises has been named a Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Award winner for 2025, placing in the top 10% of things-to-do worldwide. Based in Hernando Beach, Florida, the veteran-owned cruise company was recognized for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences on Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast. - July 23, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
VoyageX AI Introduces unified AI Platform for Ship Management, Crew Operations, and Compliance Automation
VoyageX AI Launches Unified Maritime Software Platform for Smarter Ship Management and HSSEQ Compliance - June 12, 2025 - VoyageX
Marina Rose Cruises Wins Silver in Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards - Recognized in “Guided Recreational Boating” Category
Marina Rose Cruises, based in Hernando Beach, FL, has received the Silver Award for Guided Recreational Boating in the 2025 Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to providing unforgettable waterway experiences for locals and visitors alike. Co-owners Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins thank the community for its continued support. - May 27, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
SeaGaugeG4™ Vessel Analog Gateway Adds Direct Apple Watch Support via Latest NMEAremote iOS Update
Marine vessel analog sensor gateway adds new embedded HTTP server functions to support iOS app NMEAremote 3.0 Apple Watch connectivity for direct live instrument displays. - May 14, 2025 - Chetco Digital
Delos Shipping Acquires Car Carrier "Asturias" with Five-Year Charter Agreement
Delos Shipping is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 2010-built car carrier Asturias. The Asturias is a 44,037 deadweight ton (DWT) vessel constructed at the Nantong Mingde Heavy Industry shipyard. With a carrying capacity of 4,200 cars, the vessel is ideally suited for the efficient... - February 05, 2025 - Delos Shipping
Long An International Port Joins 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025 in Malaysia
Long An International Port made its inaugural appearance at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 and left a strong impression by showcasing its vision for green and smart port development. - January 16, 2025 - Long An International Port
VoyageX AI Launches Advanced Ship Maintenance Software with 3-Month Trial Access to Support Efficient Vessel Maintenance
VoyageX AI launches new Ship Maintenance Software with a 3-month trial, offering AI-driven solutions to optimize vessel maintenance, improve compliance, and enhance fleet efficiency. - November 04, 2024 - VoyageX
Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services. - November 03, 2024 - Chetco Digital
Refrigerated Shipping Containers Now for Sale at Container One
Container One, a leading provider of shipping containers in the United States, announced they're now offering refrigerated containers for sale. These reefer containers provide a unique solution for storing and moving temperature-sensitive products like food and medicine. - September 16, 2024 - Container One
Busch Marine Inc. is Launching a Search Mission for the Wreck of SS I’m Alone
Busch Marine Inc., with locations in Plainwell, Freeland, and Carrollton Michigan, is embarking on a search mission for the wreck of the SS I’m Alone. This deep ocean search will be conducted in the Gulf of Mexico at a depth of 12,000 to 16,000 feet. The SS I’m Alone was a renowned... - July 24, 2024 - Busch Marine Inc.
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
National Freshwater Foundation Granted 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Status by Internal Revenue Service
In a significant leap forward for freshwater conservation and sustainability, the National Freshwater Foundation is thrilled to announce its official IRS designation as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The IRS determined that the National Freshwater Foundation is a public charity under section 509(a)2. - June 10, 2024 - National Freshwater Foundation
The Mail Center Tucson is Having Their Grand Opening Event
The Mail Center Tucson Celebrates Their Grand Opening This Weekend June 8, 2024 – It’s the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting for The Mail Center-Tucson located in Tucson, Arizona. They are celebrating their official grand opening by offering free giveaways, free raffles, Free Bingo... - June 03, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Grand Opening of the Mail Center Tulsa
It’s their Grand Opening and The Mail Center in Tulsa is celebrating by welcoming all of the community to join them and City Council woman Laura Bellis in their ribbon ceremony. Come and enjoy free giveaways, family street games, a free raffle of signed NFL gear and discounts on some of their... - May 14, 2024 - The Mail Center-Tulsa
Intuit's Method Features Container One in Video Success Story
Intuit's software partner Method published a video to their YouTube channel on March 25, 2024 that features Container One’s success with its product. - April 11, 2024 - Container One
Wave Marine Group Adds New Central Agency for Sale of 60m Superyacht Katina
The 60 meter Brodosplit super yacht Katina is now listed for sale with Zehra Aksu of Wave Marine Group as the worldwide central agent. - August 31, 2023 - Wave Marine Group
Groundbreaking Inland River Operating System Debuted June 1 at the Annual Inland Marine Expo in Nashville
Harbor Lynx, a new New Orleans-based technology company designed to "Keep Towboatin' Simple," announced the launch of a new nationwide inland waterways operating system that evolves and integrates operations for towboat and barge fleet managers with integrated, easy-to-use software. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Innovative New Orleans Tech Company Launched June 1 with Announcement of Groundbreaking Integrated Technology System to Simplify Towboat and Barge Operations Nationwide
Software technology company Harbor Lynx got underway June 1 at the Inland Marine Expo (IMX) in Nashville, TN, where river industry veterans, led by CEO Robert LeBlanc, announced the launch of the new company and its innovative inland river operating system. The system integrates operations for towboat and barge operators, streamlining complexities and making river navigation both safer and simpler across the U.S. - June 02, 2023 - Harbor Lynx
Jeremy Bridges Named President of Hampton Roads Shipping Association
The Hampton Roads Shipping Association (HRSA) is pleased to announce the selection of Jeremy Bridges as the association’s President effective May 1, 2023. He brings to HRSA a strong portfolio of work experience and skills expansion with industry-leading organizations focusing on collective... - April 12, 2023 - HRSA
Clowd Foundry Announces Patent-Pending Technology for Squeezable Glass and Hybrid Bottles
Squeezable glass mosaic bottles create exciting new bottling designs for consumer engagement and decrease the use of plastics that damage the environment - February 22, 2023 - Clowd Foundry LLC
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Data as a Service (DaaS) for Global Water Sector
HAL24K Water & Royal Eijkelkamp join forces to facilitate the use of Data for the protection of our global water resources. This partnership will incorporate the world leading sensors of Royal Eijkelkamp, a company that has a proven track record in the Water Industry, with the data technology of HAL24K, a company renowned for delivering exceptional quality data, using advanced machine learning techniques and the latest AI programs, all running within their Collaborate™ Data and Model Ecosystem. - November 03, 2022 - HAL24K Water
Offshore Wind Farm Support Achieves WOSB Status
Female-led group of marine professionals providing services to the offshore wind industry now eligible for WOSB government contracts. - April 04, 2022 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
Staxxon to Accept Pre-Order Deposits for Its 20-ft, 40-ft and 40-ft HC Folding Containers
Customers can reserve units before commercial delivery in 2022. - November 10, 2021 - Staxxon LLC
Jacksonville Marine Has Presented Safe Animal Shelter of Clay County with a $25,000 Donation
The donation was part of a match offered by the Bill & Kristin Fenech Foundation on behalf of Barletta Pontoon Boats. - October 01, 2021 - Jacksonville Marine
Ocean Aero Announces Series C Funding, San Diego, September 8, 2021
Ocean Aero is proud to announce the closing of its latest financing round led by Advantage Capital and the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) on July 23, 2021. Advantage Capital and CDVCA join Energy Innovation Capital and WTRMLN Labs, LLC in the funding round to ramp up production of the company’s TRITON Generation III AUSV and accelerate the development of specialized payloads. - September 08, 2021 - Ocean Aero
NAG Marine Celebrates Ceremonial First Cut of Steel for the Aircraft Carrier Doris Miller (CVN 81)
Local company, NAG Marine, celebrated today the ceremonial first cut of steel for the newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Doris Miller (CVN 81). The ceremonial cut took place at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia, the location of the ship’s construction, but parts of the ship are... - August 28, 2021 - NAG Marine
Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the... - August 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Quanterm Logistics Malaysia Certified by JAKIM on Halal Logistics Standard
Quanterm Logistics Sdn Bhd has recently announced the achievement for complying with Halal Supply Chain Management System’s Part 1 & 2 requirements from Malaysian Standard (MS 2400:2019). With this certification, Quanterm can now offer end-to-end halal contract logistics solutions. - June 03, 2021 - Quanterm Logistics
Boat History Report Announces Partnership with Boatim
With boat buying still at an all time high and inventory at its lowest in years, we’ve seen a massive increase in the level of scam ads and fraud. Buying from a reputable site that provides the boat's history is a critical first step towards ensuring a safe trusted transaction and a seaworthy boat. That is why Boat History Report has partnered with Boatim: - May 22, 2021 - BoatHistoryReport.com
Marine Online Reinvents Vessels S&P Business Model
Harnessing digital transformation for today’s vessel sales and purchase - April 24, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Marine Online’s Platform – the Answer to Today’s Chartering Needs
Cacao Paramount Sdn Bhd posted their cargo bound for East Asia on Marine Online’s platform and received a matching vessel notification shortly after. - March 31, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Marine Online’s Platform Offers Shipowners Direct Access to Marine Services
ADK Maritime Pte Ltd enlisted the help of Marine Online for their vessel’s safety-related works to be carried out in China. - March 28, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
NAG Marine Partners with DASPOS International Inc. to Provide Cutting Edge Fire Prevention Technology
NAG Marine, Norfolk, Virginia, has partnered with DASPOS International Inc. in its mission to prevent engine room fires before they occur and bring ships and people back to port safely. NAG Marine will provide the DASPOS Fire Prevention System including the LAS -10 Detector and H-18 Hot Box Detector to the US Marine Market with a primary focus on ships of the US NAVY, Military Sealift Command, and US ARMY. - March 24, 2021 - NAG Marine
Freight Market Set to Unlock Real-Time Data Benefits
New technology enables connectivity and collaboration across the industry, unlocking true value of data. - March 12, 2021 - Chinsay
Panama Flagship Store Facilitates Successful Online Registry Applications
Panama Flagship Store is a maritime-oriented solution for the industry to navigate the COVID-19 induced disruptions, and shift towards digitisation. Since December 2020, Integrated Maritime Management (IMM) enjoyed several successful certificate and endorsement applications with Panama Flagship Store. - March 05, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Panama Flagship Store Facilitates Successful Online Registry Applications
Fast and direct access to Panama Embassy for maritime services. - February 24, 2021 - Marine Online Pte. Ltd.
Shipping Specialists, Luggage Free, Partnering with Timbers Resorts, a Global Developer and Operator of Luxury Hotels, Resorts and Residences
Collaboration ensures seamless travel to the privacy and serenity of Timbers Resorts properties. - February 11, 2021 - Luggage Free
Luggage Free Announces Partnership with Aman Resorts
As part of an ongoing effort to instill safety and confidence when traveling, Luggage Free is proud to announce its recent partnership with Aman, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will streamline the journey to any Aman property thereby... - January 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Caribbean Charter Company Plans for Reopening to International Visitors
Luxury sailing charter company, Horizon Yacht Charters is set to welcome guests in the BVI. While their bases in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been open to tourists since July, the base in the British Virgin Islands is set to open on December 1. - November 18, 2020 - Horizon Yacht Charters
Offshore Wind Startup Company Announces Major Milestone
From Startup to Largest Employer of Fishermen in Offshore Wind in 10 months. - November 09, 2020 - Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC
NAG Marine Successfully Begins Installation of New Oil Content Monitoring Technology Onboard Offshore and US NAVY Support Vessels
NAG Marine’s innovative oil spill prevention technology has taken another step into the future. To date, units have been successfully installed on a variety of drilling rigs/platforms, offshore support vessels and US Navy Support vessels replacing all on board units including light-scatter devices. - November 05, 2020 - NAG Marine