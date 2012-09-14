PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Speedway Global Logistics of Nigeria Joins the Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN) 5-SLN is pleased to announce that Speedway Global Logistics of Kano, Lagos (inc. Apapa & Ikeja), Apapa, Ikeja, Port Harcourt & Abuja, Nigeria has joined the growing and dynamic 5-SLN network of freight forwarders. Speedway Global Logistics Ltd. is a renowned Logistics service provider company... - November 15, 2019 - Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN)

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

EPSCO-RA Announce Sponsorship of LISW 2019 Global maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor London International Shipping Week. - April 08, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales

World Leading Shipping Cyber Security Specialist, EPSCO-RA Sponsors AMMITEC (The Association of Maritime Managers in Information Technology and Communications) EPSCO- RA Proudly Announce Gold Sponsorship of Maritime Association for 2019. - February 16, 2019 - EPSCO-RA

House Yacht Living Showcases Next-Generation Floating Home, Arkup #1 with Extravagant 5-Night Private Showing on Star Island Miami Yacht Show, Feb. 14-18, 2019 House Yacht Living (HYL) is proud to present the very first 75 ft., fully sustainable, floating villa/livable yacht ever created. This is one of the most technologically advanced vessels ever created on land or sea. Fully solar-electric, mobile and self-elevating,... - February 11, 2019 - House Yacht Living LLC

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami Announces Its First Conference Speakers Cruise Ship Interiors Expo Miami is a free-to-attend event catering exclusively to the cruise interiors industry; Industry experts from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn, and Studio DADO will speak at the conference; The inaugural expo will take place June 18-20, 2019 at the Miami Beach Convention Center - January 30, 2019 - Cruise Ship Interiors Expo

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor "Phish & Ships" Maritime Newsletter Leading shipping cyber security company proudly announce headline sponsorship of maritime newsletter for December 2018. - December 05, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Maritime Cyber Security Service Sponsors OSEA Exhibition & Conference 2018 Asia’s most established Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference will take place between 27 – 29 November at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. - November 27, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Launches Their Maritime Cyber Security Seminars Titled, "Why We're Losing the Cyber Security War & What You Should be Doing About It" Leading maritime cyber security firm, Epsco-Ra announces their series of progressive seminars to the international shipping community beginning in Hamburg, Germany on 13th November, followed by Limassol, Cyprus on 20th November 2018. - November 08, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

"House Yacht Living" Now Charter Representative for the Award Winning Arkup-the First 75' Ft Solar Paneled, Energy Independent & Self-Elevating Luxury Livable Yacht "House Yacht Living" announces Charter representation for the award winning Arkup-the first 75' ft solar paneled, energy independent & self elevating Luxury Livable Yacht. The Arkup will be also showcased at the Fort Lauderdale Boat show October 31st-Nov. 4th 2018. A special Arkup Conf. will be held about the “Rise of the Blue City” led by Dutch water architect Koen Olthuis, designer of Arkup #1 at the US Superyacht Asc. Conf. center, American Pavilion, Friday, Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM. - October 31, 2018 - House Yacht Living LLC

SEA CLOUD & SEA CLOUD II: 5-Star Rating in the New Berlitz Cruise Guide 2019 SEA CLOUD and SEA CLOUD II receive 5 stars in the 2019 Berlitz Cruise Guide, Moves up in the Boutique Category; SEA CLOUD CRUISES included in the Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards - October 11, 2018 - SEA CLOUD CRUISES

EPSCO-RA Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Sponsor Cyber Resilience Forum at SMM, Hamburg Maritime cyber security specialists proudly announce their Welcome Coffee/Tea Sponsorship at Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, taking place at 09:45 during SMM Fair on 5th September 2018. - August 01, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

W&O Expands Into Asia Pacific Region by Opening a New Office in Singapore W&O, a global marine distributor of pipes, valves, fittings, and other engineered solutions, opens 18th branch in Singapore. - July 13, 2018 - W&O Supply

SEA CLOUD CRUISES: Michelin Star Chef Headlines Wine and Culinary Cruise SEA CLOUD CRUISES is offering a wine and culinary cruise in October 2018, featuring Michelin star chef Thomas Martin and Sommelier Dirk Wasilewski. Chef Martin will enchant SEA CLOUD guests with an interactive program with the guests, as well as preparing a special 5-course gala dinner. - June 20, 2018 - SEA CLOUD CRUISES

EPSCO-RA, Proud Contributor to the Cyprus Shipping Chamber Vulnerability Management Case Study Leading maritime cyber security specialists are honoured to have participated in a Cyprus Shipping Chamber White Paper. - June 07, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-RA Sponsors European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit 2018, London Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists, Epsco-Ra are pleased to announce their Lunch Sponsorship of the third European Maritime Cyber Risk Management Summit on 15th June 2018, in association with Norton Rose Fulbright, at their offices in London. - May 09, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke

EPSCO-RA Sponsors SAFETY4SEA Conference, Cyprus Maritime cyber security specialist proudly sponsor inaugural maritime conference. - April 13, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke

Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime CIO Forum, Cyprus Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly announce their Morning Coffee Break Sponsorship of Digital Ship CIO Forum, taking place at the Carob Mill Congress Venue in the Richard and Berengaria Ballroom, Limassol on 27th March 2018. - March 20, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Samboat Will Help You Sail Around the World French-based Samboat is expanding globally. Leading in its industry, Samboat makes peer-to-peer boat rental a reality by allowing people who couldn’t previously afford leisure boating to experience it. - March 02, 2018 - Samboat

Emperor Cruises to Launch Third Boutique Cruise in Cat Ba Archipelago After two successful cruises launched in Nha Trang and Bai Tu Long Bay, Emperor Cruises follows the saying three's a charm and does it again by announcing a brand new boutique cruise in the Cat Ba Archipelago for March 2019. - February 28, 2018 - Emperor Cruises

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Digital Ship Maritime Cyber Resilience Forum, Singapore Leading maritime cyber security specialists proudly sponsor cyber forum taking place during APM – Asia Pacific Maritime on 15th March 2018. - February 26, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

Epsco (Cyprus) Ltd and EPSCO-Ra Security Sponsor "Navigating the New Norm" Forum by Wista Cyprus Marine Service Provider and Maritime Cyber Security Specialist extend their support by sponsoring event organised by Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association, Cyprus. - February 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

XLR8 Companies – Unique Approach for Importers with Supply Chain Solutions, Funding and Financing Xelerate Logistics LLC ("XLR8") today announced the launch of its latest innovative supply chain solutions product line under the brand XLR8 Companies. XLR8 was created by principals with a deep history in private equity and venture capital. President of Xelerate Logistics LLC, Mrs. Sharmila... - January 20, 2018 - XLR8 Companies

EPSCO-Ra Sponsors Maravilhosa’s Third Panel Discussion, “Shipping: An Industry of Passion, Knowledge and Experience – Part 3” Global leader in managed maritime cyber security demonstrate their support to local Shipping community by sponsoring Maravilhosa's Third Panel Discussion. - January 10, 2018 - EPSCO-RA

The Smiling Seahorse Awarded 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the Third Year in a Row 3 years of excellence rewarded by TripAdvisor: Recognized as a Top Performing Dive Centre in the Region as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site. - November 17, 2017 - The Smiling Seahorse

EPSCO-RA Sponsors Digital Ship Conference & Exhibition, Athens Leading Maritime Cyber Security Specialists proudly sponsor 15th Annual Maritime Conference & Exhibition, Athens. - October 28, 2017 - EPSCO-RA

EPSCO-Ra Global Maritime Cyber Security Solutions Support the "Be Cyber Aware at Sea" Campaign Maritime cyber security service experts, EPSCO-Ra demonstrates support for global marine cyber awareness campaign. - October 14, 2017 - EPSCO-RA

MariTrace Provides Crucial Vessel Tracking Data for New Breakthrough GNS Service Leading vessel intelligence company MariTrace Ltd. (http://www.maritrace.com) has been selected to supply vessel tracking data for Global Navigation Solutions (GNS), the world's No. 1 navigation provider to commercial shipping. MariTrace is providing ship tracking data for the company's new breakthrough... - July 15, 2017 - MariTrace Ltd.

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Eco Marine Power and Strategic Partners to Offer Renewable Energy Solutions for Offshore Applications Marine solar power, batteries, mounting frames and computer systems to be customized for jack-up rigs and offshore platforms. - May 01, 2017 - Eco Marine Power

Scrap Trade Tech Start-Up Raises $350K in Ongoing Crowdfunding Campaign Tech startup Scrap Connection is tackling the unnecessary but rampant trading risks in the $250 billion/year international scrap market. They have turned to the crowd to fund their next stage of development, which has been a great success with $350,000+ raised to date. - March 11, 2017 - Scrap Connection

Shippabo Secures $1.8 Million in Private Funding Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media

NorChill Boatbag Named One of the Best Soft Sided Coolers NorChill®’s BoatBag™ cooler bag has been named one of the top softsided coolers by the website Coolers on Sale. - February 17, 2017 - NorCross Marine

Special Xclusive F1 Yacht for the Grand Prix – 2017 The 2017 Monaco Grand Prix is coming in the month of May. In the midst of the celebrations, Xclusive Yachts has launched its exclusive F1 Yacht especially for the Grand Prix 2017. What is so special about the Xclusive F1 Yacht? · Xclusive Yachts has made arrangements for the audience to stay... - January 04, 2017 - Xclusive Yachts

Green Power Coming to Port of Hamilton Ontario District Energy System is a Model for a Smart, Sustainable Port - December 15, 2016 - Hamilton Port Authority

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation