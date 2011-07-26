PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BriefTrace Announces the Appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace Advisory Board BriefTrace Announces the appointment of Professor Harvey Rubin to the BriefTrace advisory board. Dr. Rubin is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania with secondary appointments as Professor of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering. - March 02, 2018 - Brieftrace Ltd

Scott Courier Services Expands Service Coverage to U.S. East Coast Scott Courier Services, a small, local, same day package delivery service, announces its expansion of service coverage from Pittsburgh, PA to several eastern U.S. states. - August 16, 2016 - Scott Courier Services

comūn is Changing the Gig Economy comūn is launching a new sharing economy app around the United States to connect users looking to provide their services with users looking for assistance. - June 04, 2016 - comun

New App Makes Shipping from Shopify Online Stores Easy for Business Owners Two important factors have come together to bring about a new app from Flagship™ Courier Solutions: their driving force towards innovation and their dedication to making shipping easier for small and medium business owners. “Online transactions are such an important part of how many small... - December 19, 2015 - FlagShip

CourierERP.com, Launches a Cloud-Based Courier & Logistics E-Commerce Solution to Automate Day to Day Courier Operations Affordable, Easy to use Cloud-based software for courier and e-commerce logistics companies launched by CourierERP.com, a Delhi-based Courier Software Service Provider. - September 29, 2015 - CourierERP

TransGuardian Platinum Sponsor at Pasadena Rose Bowl Gold Rush Seminar TransGuardian was a Platinum Sponsor of the Fifth Annual Gold Rush Seminar and Vendor Show at the Pasadena Rose Bowl, with special guest speaker Patrick R. Donahoe, Postmaster General of the United States Postal Service. Wells Fargo Insurance, TransGuardian’s broker for small parcel insurance,... - June 06, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Deploys USPS and Wells Fargo Insurance Advantages to Make High-Value Shipping More Competitive Exhibiting at the 2014 National Postal Forum (NPF) near Washington DC, TransGuardian, through its logistics software, is offering shippers of high-value parcels and industry channel partners the immense advantages of coverage via a Wells Fargo Insurance brokered policy, underwritten at Lloyds, and the... - April 08, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Transguardian Presents to New York Jewelry Group at Cornell Club TransGuardian CEO, Jim Moseley, COO, Madlene Moseley, and New York staff Tito Gomez, Paul Freedman, and Lou Rohde, presented innovations in distribution to the New York Jewelry Group at Manhattan’s Cornell Club. “It’s time to rethink insured shipping,” said Jim Moseley. “We... - March 21, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Presents New Solutions at Lloyds of London TransGuardian, Wells Fargo Insurance, Price Forbes and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) presented initiatives in shipping high value parcels to over 60 underwriters in the Old Library at Lloyd’s of London. The team discussed compelling new technology advancements that work uniquely... - March 18, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian CEO Jim Moseley Attends Gridiron Dinner, Washington DC The annual, exclusive Gridiron Dinner, with 65 members of the Washington’s media elite, celebrated its 129th year. The Gridiron is famous for its white-tie dress code, self-deprecating speeches by leading politicians, and satirical song-and-dance acts performed by the Fourth Estate. Jim Moseley,... - March 11, 2014 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Too Busy? Hire This Startup to do Your Errands Zoom Errands, a Los Angeles Based Startup, Gets Your Free Time Back by Doing Your Errands New Errand Company zooms all around town so you don’t have to search here & there. - October 13, 2013 - Zoom Errands, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn Unveils New Look for Growing OBC Division World-renowned for its award-winning cargo charter services, Chapman Freeborn has announced it is to raise the profile of its specialist on board courier (OBC) division following the successful global expansion of the service last year. - July 24, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

International Gem Tower NY Hosts TransGuardian Patriot Act Seminar for Diamond Industry The new International Gem Tower (IGT, http://www.internationalgemtower.com) at 50 W 47th Street, New York, hosted a full-capacity seminar conducted by TransGuardian, Inc. (www.transguardian.com). Members of the DDC and IDCA attended the catered event in the model IGT suite on the 18th floor. All attendees... - June 18, 2013 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian.com Offers New Industrial Pricing with USPS Priority Mail High-volume shippers can now enjoy significant savings using USPS Priority Mail with Industrial Pricing through TransGuardian. This program enables any business to save up to 50% on shipments sent via commercial carriers by 2-day, 3-day, and ground residential services. It is especially advantageous for e-Retailers. - May 31, 2013 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian.com Releases First and Only Multi-Carrier Mobile Shipping App TransGuardian.com, the world leader in online insured parcel shipping, is releasing the first and only multi-carrier shipping app for Android and iOS mobile devices at the JCK Las Vegas Trade Show, May 31-June 3, 2013. The app makes all the power of TransGuardian’s software available to mobile... - May 31, 2013 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn Celebrates 40 Years of Aircraft Chartering Chapman Freeborn is officially celebrating 40 years of successful aircraft chartering this May. Starting out from humble beginnings from an office in London, arranging contracts for Alaska International Air’s L-100 Hercules freighter fleet, the company has grown steadily and organically. - May 09, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News Charter Award for the Second Consecutive Year Chapman Freeborn Airchartering has been named Cargo Charter Broker of the Year by leading industry title Air Cargo News for the second year running. - May 08, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

RED Express Initiates Web-Based Booking and Tracking in the Domestic Express Industry RED Express is here to modernize the Express Industry with its Web-based Booking Technology & Tracking Solutions that provides Real Time Information to the customer. - May 02, 2013 - RED Express

TransGuardian Pays $46,000 Small Parcel Claim Aaron J. Spicker, a Los Angeles Diamond Dealer and member of the Diamond Club of the West Coast, Inc., shipped a parcel through TransGuardian (www.transguardian.com) to a recipient in San Francisco. The contents were two diamonds insured in transit for $46,000. The tracking record showed a good delivery... - April 01, 2013 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Shipping Integrates with QuickBooks TransGuardian’s multi-carrier insured shipping software now integrates with Intuit’s QuickBooks, seamlessly interfacing shipping and inventory management. This service saves labor and provides greater accountability to users’ clients. Invoices, with all shipping data included as line... - February 12, 2013 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn Launches New Group Tickets Division World-renowned for its award-winning aircraft charter services, Chapman Freeborn has announced it is to expand its range of services with the launch of a specialist division offering group tickets on scheduled flights. - January 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

Haulage Industry Welcomes OFT Review Into Fuel Price As the Road Haulage Association comes out in support of the Office of Fair Trading, UK-based courier exchange company, MrCarrier.com, provides an insight on how the fluctuations in fuel prices are affecting courier services UK wide. - January 16, 2013 - Mr Carrier Limited

Transguardian Offers Same-Day Insured Shipping Throughout USA Why do grooms wait until the last minute to order wedding rings? Who knows? But when a shipper needs insured, same-day pick up and delivery throughout the USA, TransGuardian can now do it with a simple call at (877)570-7447. The shipper must provide the origin and destination addresses, size, weight... - January 02, 2013 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian's New Profiles Make Shipping Even Faster and Easier For shippers who frequently make the same types of shipments over and over again, TransGuardian’s new PROFILES are a valuable innovation. PROFILES save time, labor and reduce errors when shipping valuable parcels. TransGuardian offers proprietary online, multi-carrier software for insured small... - December 26, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Offers $300,000 Parcel Insurance in DCWC Holiday Raffle The Diamond Dealers Club of the West Coast (DCWC) celebrated its 2012 Holiday Party on Thursday, December 20, 2012. TransGuardian’s COO, Madlene Moseley, serves on the Club Hospitality Committee, which organized the event. The Committee includes Rahul Parikh, Sarah Culang, Aaron Spicker, Mervyn... - December 21, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian’s ParkNShip Takes the Stress out of Shipping Deadlines ParkNShip, a new feature on all TransGuardian multi-carrier shipping software modules, solves once for all the stress of the day’s end shipping deadline. Just input the details of all pending shipments on TransGuardian’s multi-carrier shipping software early in the day. But instead of buying... - December 18, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian as Multi-Carrier Software Provider on Ontrac Website OnTrac, the premier regional carrier in the seven Western States, now features TransGuardian on its Multi-Carrier Software web page at this link: www.ontrac.com/onlineShipMultiShip.asp TransGuardian (www.transguardian.com) offers a multi-carrier shipping solution that will typically save 30% over single... - December 12, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn Expands Its Coverage in South America by Establishing Representation in Buenos Aires Chapman Freeborn Airchartering is pleased to announce the further expansion of its operations in South America with the establishment of commercial representation in Buenos Aires, Argentina. - November 26, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

Munich Re Underwrites New TransGuardian Transit Policy TransGuardian is pleased to announce that its transit insurance policy, arranged by Wells Fargo Insurance Services, will be underwritten by Munich Re for its new policy year (November 2012 through October 2013). - November 06, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Automates USPS Registered Mail Online When jeweler Harry Winston donated the Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian Institution in 1958, he sent the fabled gem by Registered First-Class Mail. Winston told a reporter for the Washington Post that “. . . [Registered Mail is] the safest way to ship gems. . . . I’ve sent gems all over the... - October 29, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Transguardian and USPS Highlight World-Class Service for Shippers of High-Value Merchandise Deputy Postmaster General Ron Stroman visited the Los Angeles International Service Center where he and a group of business customers discussed how the Postal Service could better serve them now and in the future. TransGuardian President Jim Moseley (www.transguardian.com) was among the few businesses... - October 22, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Transguardian Covers Credit Card Fraud Shipping Risk TransGuardian Pays Complex Insurance Claim for $12,000 - October 18, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Chapman Freeborn OBC Expands Its Global Reach with Launch of New Hong Kong Branch Chapman Freeborn Airchartering has further expanded its specialist On Board Courier (OBC) services with the launch of a new office in Hong Kong. - October 14, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

Global Air Charter & Hand Carry Corporation Introduces State of the Art Tracking Technology for OBC Shipments Global air charter corporation introduces new online program to track shipments wherever they are in the world. Air couriers or On Board Couriers (OBC) accompanies each shipment every step of the way, from pick up to delivery direct to the recipient. Customers will track their time critical packages and with real time updates. - May 12, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering, Inc.

TransGuardian President Jim Moseley Publishes New Book: Yearning for Eden This new book by Jim Moseley describes what the Bible teaches about heaven. The text begins with this statement: "There are ten times more references in the Bible to Heaven than to Hell or Hades. While God wants us to know that Hell is a terrifying option, He is more concerned, as a loving Father,... - April 16, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian President, Jim Moseley Publishes New Book: Honey, Turn Left Back There! This new book by Jim Moseley affectionately contemplates the humor of marriage, providing the key to understanding that otherwise inscrutable individual: your spouse. "The Bible tells us that when a man and a woman marry, they become one flesh," said Moseley. "God, in His infinite wisdom,... - April 15, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian President Jim Moseley Conducts Passover Seder for 350 Celebrants TransGuardian President Jim Moseley (www.transguardian.com) led a Passover Seder for 350 participants at Grace Church of Glendora, California, on April 6, 2012. The evening before he presented a lecture entitled The New Passover of the Messiah, teaching the Jewish and historical context of Jesus’... - April 12, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian President Jim Moseley Speaks at National Postal Forum Jim Moseley, President/CEO of TransGuardian, Inc. (www.transguardian.com), spoke at the National Postal Forum in Orlando, Florida today on a panel sponsored by Stamps.com and chaired by Joe Illig. The title of the session was “FedEx and UPS Invoice Shock? Use USPS Instead!” Mr. Illig invited... - April 02, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Retailers That Sell Gift Cards Now Subject to Federal AML Regulations The US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN) has confirmed that retailers of “pre-paid access products,” which include gift cards, now must comply with anti-money-laundering (AML) Regulations. The final rule is available at this link: www.fincen.gov/news_room/nr/html/20110726b.html TransGuardian's... - February 17, 2012 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Courier Service in Rye Brook, NY, Partners with SEO Firm to Help Local Customers US Messenger Service, a delivery courier business serving Rye Brook, Yonkers, and the surrounding areas, has partnered with Prospect Genius, a leader in online local advertising, to assist businesses, medical clinics, and law firms in need of courier delivery services. As the result of the search engine... - December 04, 2011 - US Messenger Service

TransGuardian Covers Duties, Taxes, and Shipping on Insured Shipments TransGuardian, Inc. (www.transguardian.com), an online shipping service, provides worldwide discounted parcel insurance arranged by Wells Fargo Insurance Services. TransGuardian shippers may declare a value that includes the sales price of their merchandise and the sum of duties, taxes and insured shipping. - November 01, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Chinese TV Interviews TransGuardian President Jim Moseley at Diamond Dealers Club of New York Forest Zhang of New Tang Dynasty TV (NTDTV) interviewed Jim Moseley, President of TransGuardian, Inc. (www.transguardian.com), Reuven Kaufman, President of the Diamond Dealers Club of New York (DDC), Basant Johari, Vice President of the DDC, and Lou Rohde, DDC Director of Member Services. NTD TV and... - October 31, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian President Jim Moseley Speaks at Parcel Forum 2011 At Parcel Forum 2011 in Chicago, TransGuardian President Jim Moseley presented ways to reduce risk and save money on insured parcel shipping. “It’s important to de-bunk myths in the parcel insurance industry about ‘safe practices’ that have no effect on risk and explore practices... - October 26, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Diamond Dealers Club of New York and Indian Diamond and Colorstone Association Make Historic Agreement The Diamond Dealers Club of New York (DDC) and the Indian Diamond and Colorstone Association of New York (IDCA) met at the DDC’s Fifth Avenue Executive Suite today to conclude an agreement that allows members of each organization to become members of the other. The DDC has been the world’s... - July 11, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Diamond Dealers Club of New York and TransGuardian Present US-India Development Plans to Consulate General of India and State Bank of India in New York Representatives of the Diamond Dealers Club of New York (DDC) and TransGuardian had top-level meetings today with the Consulate General of India and the State Bank of India (SBI) in New York. The DDC, established in 1931, is the world’s premier diamond exchange, located in the heart of New York’s... - June 29, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

The Diamond Dealers Club of NY Introduces “Boomerang:” TransGuardian’s Game-Changing Software That Automates Insured Shipment Return Services “In our quest to improve services and support for the diamond industry,” said Moshe Mosbacher, President of the Diamond Dealers Club of New York (DDC). “We’re pleased to introduce a secure, economical and ingenious solution for managing memo returns - TransGuardian’s new... - June 21, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

Diamond Dealers Club of Ny, TransGuardian, USPS and Wells Fargo Announce Initiative at JCK Show Las Vegas The Diamond Dealers Club of NY (DDC) and TransGuardian hosted USPS Chief Postal Inspector Guy J. Cottrell and Wells Fargo Insurance Services Vice President Scott Fuhrman at the 2011 JCK Las Vegas Jewelry Show. At an industry press conference, they unveiled the first step in a cooperative plan to streamline... - June 13, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

IDCA Hosts Pete Zegarac of the US Postal Inspection Service, Transguardian and the Diamond Dealers Club of NY at 27th Annual Gala Dinner in Las Vegas The Indian Diamond and Colorstone Association (IDCA) held its 27th Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, on Saturday, June 04. Special guests were Pete Zegarac, Inspector in Charge of the US Postal Inspection Service, Phoenix Division, Lou Rohde, Director of Member Services... - June 06, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.

TransGuardian Introduces Wells Fargo Insurance Services at the JCK Las Vegas Jewelry Show Scott Fuhrman, Vice President of Wells Fargo Insurance Services, toured the JCK Las Vegas Jewelry Show with Jim Moseley, President/CEO of TransGuardian and Tim Hamblin, Business Alliance Manager of the US Postal Service. JCK Las Vegas is an important trade show, where the jewelry industry comes together... - June 05, 2011 - TransGuardian, Inc.