PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Jersey Self Storage Facility Linda Cinelli, CCIM of LC Realty is pleased to announce the sale Layton’s Self Storage, located in Belvidere, New Jersey. The sale closed on December 12, 2019 and LC Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Layton’s Self Storage is family owned and operated and was built in 1980. - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

North Bay Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines San Francisco-area interstate mover, North Bay Moving & Storage is now an official agent for National Van Lines. - December 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Pennsylvania Self Storage Facility Beacon Commercial Real Estate announced the sale of Moose Crossing Self-Storage located in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. The property sold for $3.955 million. Chuck Shields, a self-storage investment specialist with Beacon Commercial Real Estate and a broker affiliate with Argus Self Storage Sales Network,... - December 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will... - December 16, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Cubby Launches Its Services in Vegas in November 2019, Making Luggage Storage Easier for Travelers Cubby now offers its innovative and convenient luggage storage lockers for people traveling from the Las Vegas airport. - December 12, 2019 - Cubby

Marine Corps Veteran Delivers Thousands of Memorial Wreaths to Honor Fallen Military Who better to honor fallen servicemen - and safeguard their memorial wreaths - than a fellow veteran? Enter National Van Lines top driver and Marine Corps veteran Jim Lanager. Jim (and his wife Kimberly) are using his tractor-trailer to transport thousands of wreaths to three military gravesites in... - December 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Storage Facility Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage in Wickenburg, Arizona. The self-storage facility sold November 27, 2019 for $855,000. - December 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers National Van Lines proudly welcomes Cal-Safe Movers to its coast-to-coast family of relocation professionals, a move expanding the concentration of NVL-affiliated agents on the West Coast. The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Presents Joe Bonnie & Son Moving & Storage Above and Beyond Award National Van Lines is proud of all their interstate-moving agents, but some go that extra mile to be deemed worthy of extra recognition. Maybe it’s more than simply a single event - say, super sales for a specific year - but rather an inventory of star-studded achievements in several areas that... - November 28, 2019 - National Van Lines

Texas Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility Richard D. Minker & Chad Snyder, The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team, represented the buyer (Iron Guard Storage) in the acquisition of Scotty’s Storage facility on 5.37 acres in Killeen, TX. The team has been focusing on off-market transactions as of late with Scotty’s Storage in... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Illinois Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of Sycamore Self Storage in Sycamore, IL. The property sold on September 30, 2019 and offers 22,000 rentable square feet of self-storage. The owners were of retirement age, and while they maintained... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Self Storage Property Pan Am Mini Storage is located in Atlantic Beach, FL in close proximity to Naval Station Mayport, the 3rd largest Naval Facility in the U.S. Pan Am Mini Storage is a 4.43 Acre, 552 Unit facility with a mix of climate and non-climate controlled units, with 66,400 rentable square feet, and an occupancy... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a “Best in it’s Class” facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement... - November 25, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. - November 24, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Speedway Global Logistics of Nigeria Joins the Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN) 5-SLN is pleased to announce that Speedway Global Logistics of Kano, Lagos (inc. Apapa & Ikeja), Apapa, Ikeja, Port Harcourt & Abuja, Nigeria has joined the growing and dynamic 5-SLN network of freight forwarders. Speedway Global Logistics Ltd. is a renowned Logistics service provider company... - November 15, 2019 - Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN)

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Nebraska Self Storage Facility Kite Ranch RV Storage facility is located at the main entrance to Arthur Bay, Lake McConaughy. The facility runs at 85% occupancy in winter and 100% all summer. The upside to this transaction is to build out additional enclosed boat and RV storage, which will greatly increase the revenues. Financing... - November 08, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Midcoast Properties, Inc., Represents Buyer of Seneca, SC, Self Storage Facility All Safe Storage of Seneca, SC, has been sold to a local corporation. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the buyer in the acquisition of this facility. - November 07, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Self Storage in Savannah, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc. A Storage Place, located in Savannah, GA, has been sold to a national private equity group. Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller and secured the buyer. - October 31, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Georgia Self Storage Facility Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia is pleased to facilitate the transaction of Tifton Mini Storage, located in Tifton, Georgia. The facility consists of over 76,800 square feet of net rentable storage on 6+ acres and was sold to Storage Zone. With the addition of Tifton Mini Storage to their... - October 26, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler (1935-2019) Former National Van Lines President Robert S. Seeler—and a key NVL adviser in later years, died Oct. 12. He was 84. Mr. Seeler began serving on the NVL Board of Directors at current CEO & Chairman Maureen Beal’s request shortly after he retired from a competing van line in the mid-1990s. - October 19, 2019 - National Van Lines

National Van Lines Dives in to Support Oceans Long-distance Mover No Landlubber - October 11, 2019 - National Van Lines

Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Georgia Self Storage Portfolio Kris Knowles, Real Estate Advisor at Commercial Realty Services of West Georgia represented both the buyer and seller in the sale of a 2-property portfolio in Duluth and Norcross. Scotty Storage sold September 27th for $4,150,000. This was an off-market deal that took approximately 120 days to close. - October 11, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Represent Buyer on Sale of Texas Storage Facility The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team of Chad Snyder and Richard D. Minker represented the buyer (Bargain Storage) in the acquisition of Saf-T-Loc Storage in Dallas, TX near Dallas Love Field. - October 07, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Brand New Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia New Self Storage Facility Opened in Canton, GA. - October 05, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Development Site Jeff Gorden and Kyle Topper of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of land located at Higley and Thomas in Mesa, Arizona. The land sold September 19, 2019 for $895,412. The property spans over ten acres. Eagle Commercial represented the Buyer. Kyle Topper shared the following about... - September 27, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Florida Development Site Weaver Realty Group and The Argus Self Storage Network recently sold a development site in Stuart, FL. - September 21, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Fitton Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines National Van Lines proudly welcomes Fitton Moving & Storage, Inc. to their cross-country-moving family, adding to NVL’s New England presence. In addition to covering key markets within its home state of Massachusetts, Fitton Moving & Storage’s reach extends to regions in neighboring... - September 18, 2019 - National Van Lines

Argus Broker Affiliate Arranges Sale of Arizona Boat & RV Storage Facility Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services has arranged the sale of Discount RV & Boat Storage in El Mirage, Arizona. The 100% RV-storage facility sold September 13, 2019 for $4,375,000. The property spans over eighteen- and one-half acres and provides 605 spaces of RV and Boat storage. Eagle... - September 18, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Absolute Storage Management Recognized as the Best Third-Party Management Company Each year, Inside Self Storage hosts a reader choice pool for “Best of Business” nominations and voting in a variety of industry categories. The 2019 results show that Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is the Best Third-Party Management award winner. ASM is honored to have been nominated... - September 07, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

RoxBox Built Confined Space Training Simulator with Conex Box for 9/11 Veteran George Rex RoxBox Containers and Modifications is excited to share a new interesting project. RoxBox created and built a confined space training simulator for a 9/11 veteran George Rex using 20' High Cube shipping container. - September 06, 2019 - RoxBox Containers and Modifications

Argus Broker Affiliate Closes on Sale of New Hampshire Self Storage Facility Joe Mendola, of NAI Norwood Group, is pleased to announce the sale of Boscawen Mini Storage, Joe represented the seller and assisted the buyer in this transaction. Boscawen Mini has both temperature controlled and non-temperature controlled units, the property also has a restaurant BBQ store that offers... - August 31, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Absolute Storage Management Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Absolute Storage Management (ASM), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. - August 28, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Total Distribution, Inc. Named to Food Logistics’ 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers List Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Total Distribution, Inc. to its 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list. The Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list serves as a resource guide of third-party... - August 18, 2019 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Plug and Play Selects AKUA for Its Logistics and Supply Chain Accelerator Program Plug and Play’s Accelerator is a program designed for early and growth-stage startups to develop and build their business. - August 17, 2019 - AKUA

Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz

Self Storage in West Columbia, SC, Sold Eagle Self Storage, a 2 property portfolio located in West Columbia, SC, was sold in late July to an out of state investment firm. Michael Morrison, Associate Broker with Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, led this effort on the firm's behalf. - August 15, 2019 - Midcoast Properties, Inc

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Illinois Self Storage Facility Bruce Bahrmasel, an affiliate of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network is pleased to announce the sale of ACL Self Storage in Elgin, IL. - August 10, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Close on Sale of Texas Storage Facility The North Texas Argus Self Storage Team of Richard D. Minker and Chad Snyder represented the seller Colonial Investment, Associates in the recent sale of a self-storage facility in Longview, TX. - August 10, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Montana Self Storage Facility Kimberly VanDelinder and Larry Hayes of Hayes and Associates Realty sold AAA Metra Mini Storage located in Lockwood, MT, a satellite community of Billings on July 19, 2019. Kim and Larry represented the seller of AAA Metra Mini Storage and the facility sold for $1,150,000. This turnkey facility offers... - August 09, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Self Storage Facility in Minnesota Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors represented the Seller and secured the buyer for the sale of Bald Eagle Mini Storage in Hugo, Minnesota. The facility was sold to Public Storage on July 23rd for $6,000,000. The property consists of 62,745... - August 07, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase. - July 31, 2019 - American Group

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Arizona Self Storage Facility Jeff Gorden and Kyle Topper of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the sale of Cochise Self Storage in Sunsites, Arizona. - July 19, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Las Cruces Moving & Storage Joins National Van Lines National Van Lines proudly welcomes Las Cruces Moving & Storage, Inc. to our cross-country-moving family, a move expanding both organizations’ Southwest regional penetration. In addition to covering key geographic points within New Mexico, Las Cruces M&S enjoys a marketplace reach that... - July 17, 2019 - National Van Lines

Syncontext Supply Chain Wraps Up Its Rebranding Efforts Syncontext Supply Chain, a supply chain technology firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, today announced the completion of its rebranding efforts. Hector Orozco, President & CEO of Syncontext Supply Chain, said, “We had been planning a name change for a while prior to this rebrand. - July 10, 2019 - Syncontext Supply Chain

Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Colorado Self Storage Facility Joan Lucas, of Joan Lucas Real Estate Services, sold Sunnyvale Self Storage located in Longmont, CO on June 17, 2019. - July 05, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network

Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Minnesota Self Storage Facility Sale Tom Flannigan and Alex Ihrke of KW Commercial Minneapolis, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller and found the buyer of BBK Self Storage in East Bethel, MN. The facility consists of 87 units totaling 19,074 net rentable square feet and additional land for expansion. The buyers,... - July 04, 2019 - Argus Self Storage Sales Network