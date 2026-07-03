Recent Headlines
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
From a Husband's Kiss to a Flavor Revolution: Kiss Your Wife™ Seasoning Makes Its Official Debut to the Public
What started as a love-filled kitchen tradition has grown into a premium Caribbean spice line delivering romance, aromatics, and culinary excellence. - December 01, 2025 - Kiss Your Wife™
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts. - August 26, 2025 - N/UM
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
BBQ Distro Launches Cash Sweepstakes for Predicting the Top 10 Texas BBQ Joints Ahead of Major Ranking Reveal
BBQ Distro launches the Top 10 BBQ Joints in Texas Prediction Sweepstakes. Submit your picks by May 14 at bbqdistro.com/top10 for a chance to win a cash prize and major BBQ bragging rights. Entry is free limited to one per person. Weekly content and limited product drops roll out as anticipation builds before the list drops in June. Winner announced on live Tales From The Pits podcast. Follow @bbqdistro for updates. - April 15, 2025 - BBQ Distro
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Seaweed for the People™ Launches Product Line to Help Boost Nutrition and the Planet
Their new line of sea vegetable-based seasonings helps home cooks easily integrate nutrient-rich seaweed into their meals while supporting ocean conservation. - July 05, 2023 - Seaweed for the People
BCFoods Announces Opening of New Storage and Distribution Facility in Canada
BCFoods, a leading producer of high-quality food ingredients, is excited to announce the opening of BCFoods Canada, a new storage and distribution facility in Watford, ON, Canada. The new facility will be a multi-faceted business improvement for the company, allowing BCFoods to better service its... - May 15, 2023 - BCFoods
Blank Slate Kitchen Releases Zhug
Blank Slate Kitchen, the innovative culinary company known for their unique specialty foods, including the only domestically-produced Sichuan Chili Oil, have just introduced the first small-batch, shelf-stable and nationally available Zhug. An herby hot sauce of Yemeni origin, Zhug has been floated... - March 09, 2023 - Blank Slate Kitchen
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., Awarded Certification by the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc. achieves certification to the BRCGS Global Standard for Agents and Brokers making it one of only fifteen companies in the United States to be accredited to the highly respected standard. - November 04, 2022 - Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Ekaterra Brings Indigenous West African Spices to the Global Chef
Houston-based Ekaterra launched in 2019 with over a dozen spices unique to West Africa. Now, two years later, the West African spice brand features 26 indigenous, wild-harvested spices available online with the mission to give everyone, everywhere the chance to taste flavors of the African Motherland. - September 06, 2022 - Ekaterra
Epic Systems Launches New Lot and Date Code Vision Inspection Product
EPIC Systems Improves Traceability and Retailer Acceptance with Automated Lot and Date Code Inspection Solution - May 26, 2022 - Epic Systems
EPIC Systems Launches New Vision Inspection Products
EPIC Systems Simplifies Vision Inspection for Package and Label Verification - March 17, 2022 - Epic Systems
Legendary Parsi Indian Culinary Entrepreneur Tanaz Godiwalla Brings "A Parsi Affair" Line of Condiments to North America
Condiments are based on secret heirloom recipes and bring the taste of Parsi food into kitchens around the world. Branded as "A Parsi Affair," she will begin with two varieties of condiments based on recipes perfected and handed down from generation to generation since 1969. - February 21, 2022 - A Parsi Affair
PeterKam.com Addresses Foodies That Remember and Crave for Foods Gone Extinct
Preserve the taste and memories of your favorite foods for future generations to enjoy. - December 28, 2021 - PeterKam.com
Mola Foods Launches Meal Plan to Support Weight Loss
Based in Nashua, Mola Foods has launched a Meal Plan to help support individuals achieve their weight loss goals. Developed by Mola Foods Founder LaFortune Jeannette Djabea, the support system includes a tailored meal plan and weekly 30-minute sessions with health coach, Chef Tiffany... - December 04, 2021 - Mola Foods
Korean Specialist Bamboo Salt Manufacturer, Insan Bamboo Salt Co., Ltd. is Launching Its Products Into the Global Market
By developing Miracle Capsule, an immune health functional food that has significantly improved the efficacy of bamboo salt, the company has squarely in its sights the children's atopic natural food market. Further, the company continues with research and development of health foods with health promotion and anticancer effects such as medicinal soy sauce, sari soy sauce (made from fermented black soybean), and sulfur duck. Bamboo salt is a 100% natural food with no additives. - October 20, 2021 - Insan
Kermit Highfield Louisville Suggested Usage of Palm Oil for Popcorn
Kermit Highfield in Louisville, KY, USA, who is vice president for business development of Consumer Products Corporation, says that the company had been importing and distributing olive oil from Spain, Italy and Turkey for years. Their clients are food service companies, restaurants and various foodstuff manufacturers. While Consumer Products offered a line of sauces and barbeque items, the proliferation of olive oil in the marketplace was keeping pace with sales growth. - June 03, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Kermit Highfield in Louisville Tells Whether Snacking is Good or Bad for You
Southern Food and Snacks president Kermit Highfield says eating can help keep your appetite levels on a balanced, particularly on days when your dinners are separated further separated. Nonetheless, it's critical to settle on solid nibble decisions. Eating a bite is superior to allowing yourself to turn out to be voraciously ravenous. This can prompt helpless food decisions and abundance calorie consumption. - April 27, 2021 - Southern Food and Snacks
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Insan Bamboo Salt Co., Ltd., Korean Traditional Medical Food Company, is Planning to Launch Traditional Medical Food Brand to Enhance Immune System in Vietnam
Korean Traditional Medical Food Company, Insan Bamboo Salt is planning to launch Traditional Medical Food Brand in Vietnam - July 15, 2020 - Insan
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
A New Brand of Prestige Condiments Has Been Launched to Target a Gap in the Market for Upscale Products
Le Must is the premier luxury condiment brand of choice to five-star hotels and prestige venues around the world. The collection is single-portioned and organic. Combining classic culinary techniques with a contemporary enthusiasm for innovation, the maîtres artisans of Le Must craft... - June 13, 2020 - Le Must
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., Receives Extension to Their BRC Global Standards for Agents and Brokers Certification Due to COVID-19
Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc., one of the largest importers of spices and allied products in the United States, has received an extension to their certification for the BRC Global Standards (BRCGS) for Agents and Brokers due to COVID-19. Based on guidance by the Global Food Safety Initiative... - May 23, 2020 - Wm. E. Martin & Sons Co., Inc.
Smokey Treats Fusion BBQ Restaurant Opens in River Falls, Wisconsin
Smokey Treats Fusion BBQ recently opened its doors in River Falls, WI, celebrating a ribbon cutting ceremony with plans for a future Grand Opening celebration. Smokey Treats features globally and ethnically-inspired fusion BBQ dishes with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients. - January 07, 2020 - Croix Valley Foods
Mola Foods Culture in a Bottle Mini Store Grand Opening
Mola Foods Shop will be celebrating its grand opening at 15 Tanguay Avenue Nashua NH from 10:00AM-5:00 PM Saturday, Nov. 9 through Monday, Nov. 11. - September 17, 2019 - Mola Foods
Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide
Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC
Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition
Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet
Mola Foods, Inc., African Inspired Seasoning Company, Adds Four New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors to Their Portfolio
Mola Foods makes it fun and easy for customers to build trust through cooking. - March 13, 2019 - Mola Foods
Renfro Foods Offers Non-GMO Salsas
Nine of the company's top-selling salsa receive non-GMO verification, with more to come. - January 16, 2019 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Renfro Foods Expands International Distribution
The Philippines becomes Renfro Foods' 7th international market - August 24, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Food & Wine Tasting Hosted by Mola Foods in Conjunction with Caroline’s Fine Food
Please join Mola Foods and Caroline’s Fine Food on Friday, September 28th from 6-8pm for a food and wine tasting located at 132 Bedford Center Road, Bedford, NH 03110. - August 20, 2018 - Mola Foods
Renfro Foods Turns Up the Heat with Mrs. Renfro's Carolina Reaper Salsa
Renfro Foods adds its hottest salsa to date to award-winning lineup of salsas. - August 11, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Doug Renfro Named to the Specialty Food Association's Hall of Fame
The Renfro Foods President will be inducted on July 1 in New York. - May 10, 2018 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
Vegan Seasoning Company Adds New, Uniquely Inspired Flavors in a Monthly Box; Makes It Fun and Easy for Customers to Enjoy Exquisite Condiments from Around the World
Flavor aficionados who appreciate seasonings, relishes and marinades that have the ability to transform even the most common meals will enjoy Mola Foods Inc.’s four recently-released products. All of the New Hampshire-based company’s uniquely inspired products are fresh and... - March 16, 2018 - Mola Foods
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks - A Single Serve Spice Packet That Makes Your Favorite Spiced Cocktail Without the Mess… or Cost
Bloody Mary’s are typically known for their difficulty to master, and their expensive cost to acquire the ingredients. - December 04, 2017 - Devil Daves Bloody Mary Sticks
Adoboloco Launches Gluten Free, Non-GMO, PAU! HANA! HAWAIIAN BBQ!™
For many years, Co-Founder of Adoboloco, Tim Parsons has been making Hawaiian Barbecue for family and friends. Requests started coming in “You need to bottle this! It needs to be part of Adoboloco so we can have it at home.” Some couldn’t eat it due to the original ingredients. - September 05, 2017 - Adoboloco
Renfro Foods Launches One-of-a-Kind Craft Beer Salsa
Two Fort Worth family owned companies team up for unique salsa product. - June 17, 2017 - Renfro Foods, Inc.
HimalaSalt Recognized for Use of Upcycled Pallets: Innovation, Ethics, Beauty, and Small Footprint
Their salt containers arrive from the Himalayas with pallets made of exotic hardwood scraps like teak, mahogany, cherry, and other beautiful species. Not one to waste, and certainly one to appreciate natural beauty, they bought a bench-top planer and got to work. - April 16, 2017 - HimalaSalt
Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Wins 7 Awards at the 2017 Fiery Food Challenge
California-based small batch hot sauce maker Lucky Dog Hot Sauce wins big at the most prestigious awards in the spicy food industry in Irving, TX. - February 15, 2017 - Lucky Dog Hot Sauce
Mola Foods, Inc to Launch First-Ever Ethnic Condiment Subscription Box on January 2nd, 2017
Mola Foods, Inc. announce the launch of their new ethnic condiment subscription Box in Indiegogo with the goal of raising $10,000 dollars to make Mola foods your new kitchen staple. - January 02, 2017 - Mola Foods
Veggie Burger Dominates Local Meat Eating Burgerfest, 1st Place Winner, Disrupts Meat Industry, to Build No-Kill Centers for the Soho Project Animal Rights Organization
Veggie Burger Wins 1st Place in 38th Year Annual Burgerfest! At Highly Competitive Meat Eating Burgerfest- Avenue29 Foods “Sunset Burger” Wins, Pisses Off Beef Vendors - July 22, 2016 - Avenue29 Foods
Renfro Foods Spice Up Product Offerings with Pumpkin Salsa
19th salsa from Texas specialty foods company launched at Summer Fancy Food Show. - July 21, 2016 - Renfro Foods, Inc.