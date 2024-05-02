Recent Headlines
Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer. Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the... - May 02, 2024 - Martin Yale Industries
Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada. - November 04, 2023 - Martin Yale Industries
AmadeTech Introduces a New Set of IP Water Resistance Test Equipment
Water resistance is a key feature for many electronic products, especially those that are exposed to outdoor or humid environments. However, how can you ensure that your products meet the required standards of water resistance and can withstand different levels of water exposure? This is where new... - May 04, 2023 - Amade Technology
Martin Yale Announces New Office in Wilmington
Martin Yale Industries has expanded its corporate presence, opening a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina for demos and sales operations. - May 20, 2022 - Martin Yale Industries
Suntech Rapier Loom Will Enter the Carbon Fiber Era in the Future
As a leader in the loom industry, Suntech will break through the ST series of high-speed rapier looms in 2021, positioning its strategic plan in the manufacture of special fabric looms. In today's high-speed industrialization, the uses of carbon fiber are becoming diversified. In applications that require high temperature and high physical stability, carbon fiber composites have irreplaceable advantages. - December 30, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Landtop's Professional After-Sales Team of Engineers Provides Customers with Online and Offline After-Sales Technical Guidance Service
Landtop is the farm brand of Zhejiang Strength Group. To make the planting and harvesting activities of enterprises and farms easier and more efficient. Landtop's professional after-sales team of engineers provides customers with online and offline after-sales technical guidance services. - December 29, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Rapier Loom Solves Many Problems in the Loom Industry
In early 2021, Suntech launched the ST weaving machine series. After nearly a year of product change and optimization, the ST loom series solved many stubborn problems in the loom industry. - December 23, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Successfully Developed the New Fiber Material Weaving Machine
In June 2021, Suntech officially issued a document stating that the Strength Institute has developed a carbon fiber loom. Suntech's ST series weaving machines have added new members. The emergence of carbon fiber looms shows that Suntech intends to expand into a larger field of looms. Because fiber... - December 21, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
LANDTOP Put the New Generation Series of Agricultural Machinery on the Market
Strength Group agricultural machinery products that LANDTOP put new generation series of agricultural machinery on the market which meet the new needs of agriculture. LANDTOP offer a variety of engines to respond to the needs of all customers. - December 15, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Sunetch Textile Machinery Develops New Generation Nonwoven Lines to Make Sure That the Thickness of Non-Woven Fabrics More Uniform
Sunetch Textile Machinery develops new generation nonwoven lines with spinneret design, drawing system, coordinated control of drafting wind and diffusion wind system to solve the problem of Spunbond Production Uniformity. - December 14, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Jacquard Loom to Help Textile Production
The jacquard machine is a large modern weaving machine used to weave all kinds of jacquard decorative fabrics, high-grade curtain fabrics, sofa cloth and trademarks, and other complex patterns. With the continuous development of the social economy, the demand for jacquard fabrics is also increasing, and the requirements for efficiency and quality of rapier jacquard looms are also getting higher and higher. - December 13, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
3 Weapons of Suntech Spunmelt Nonwoven Line Selling Well in the Market
Suntech has developed and produced smart spunmelt machines with 50 years of design experience and technology precipitation. Not only can it achieve high-efficiency and high-quality production, but it can also be customized according to user needs to meet various spunmelt fabric production needs and provides a 12-month warranty. - November 29, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech's ST Series Weaving Machines Solve Problems in the Loom Industry
In early 2021, Suntech launched ST series weaving machines. This marks Suntech's entry into the loom industry. Suntech has been deeply involved in textile finishing equipment for a long time. This expansion to looms also stems from the innovation of textile machinery equipment and the accumulation of customers over the years. Textile finishing equipment and looms are inherently closely linked, so Suntech's decision is even handier. - November 26, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Sustainable Nonwoven Fabric Machine Innovation – Suntech’s New Product Launch
Suntech won authoritative technical certification in the nonwoven fabric machinery market. - November 23, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
SUNTECH Textile Machinery Successfully Developed a New Generation of Non-Woven Equipment Equipped with a Control System
SUNTECH Textile Machinery non-woven equipment now also adopts a unique PLC control system. The PLC programming control system adopts a modular design idea. - October 28, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
How Does Suntech Avoid the Wear of the Sword Head of the Rapier Loom?
Suntech's loom machine has made great improvements in the selection of sizing material, the height of the back beam of the loom and the coating of the looming head. - October 26, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
SUNTECH Textile Machinery Issued Maintenance and Management Suggestions for Non-Woven Equipment
SUNTECH Textile Machinery issued 6 points suggestions regarding Maintenance and management suggestions for non-woven equipment. - October 20, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Enters the Field of Weaving Machines
In recent years, its subsidiary Suntech has invested capital and technology in the field of looms. Suntech made this decision because of two original reasons: 1. The loom is a closely connected product of its main series of products, just like its main cloth inspection and packaging line. Then the inspection and packaging system. 2. The market for looms in China has reached saturation, but most looms developed by Chinese manufacturers lack foreign innovative technology and high precision. - October 18, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Textile Machinery Provides Innovative Nonwoven Plant Solutions
SUNTECH STair Nonwoven offers flexible, high-performance technologies for Meltblown, Spunmelt, Spunbond and Airlaid. - October 13, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Successfully Developed STair Technology Nonwoven Machines
STair Technology is a breakthrough in non-woven technology and will represent the highest level of China's non-woven industry. - October 01, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Textile Machinery: 2 Points to Help Customers Win in the Non-Woven High-End Market
High-quality finished products ensure high added value; Suntech STar Nonwoven Line for sale; Broadens the field to seek new opportunities for development - September 29, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Successfully Developed the Fastest Weaving Machine of the ST Series
The ST-ERL-808 weaving machine is the latest achievement in the ST series; its outstanding feature is its extremely fast. It also overcomes the problem of the weaving machine starting and running slowly. Suntech has made major improvements mainly in two areas: the frame of the loom and the weft joining system. - September 25, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Launches New Rapier Loom Series
In early 2021, Zhejiang Strength Machinery Co. officially announced on its official website and social media platform that its Suntech subsidiary has launched a series of rapier looms. Strength continues the previous style, adding an automatic cloth inspection function to the traditional shuttleless loom. - September 02, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Suntech Textile Machinery Release the New Series of Diaper Machines for Sale
Now, Suntech Textile Machinery mainly provides 5 kinds of diaper machines with different shapes of end products. - August 30, 2021 - Zhejiang Strength Group
Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Gives Away Free Pallet Wrapping Machines This Holiday
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging is giving away an E3 Wrap 2100 Free Pallet Wrapper machine for White Christmas promo. - December 17, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging Goes Grand as It Releases One of Its Major Promos for This Year’s Black Friday – November 24, 2017
Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) starts off the Holiday-giving with its Black Friday Event giving away five (5) units of one of the company’s innovative packaging machines; the E3 Wrap 2100, free of charge. - November 24, 2017 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging
Faustel Unveils New TecMaster R&D Coater/Laminator
Faustel announces the TecMaster R&D Coater/Laminator designed to meet small scale, early-stage product, and process development. The TecMaster is a stand-alone coating/laminating line for laboratory and pilot-scale manufacturing used to predict coating and substrate characteristics in various... - October 29, 2015 - Faustel
Faustel Hits 10-Year High, Exceeds Pre-Recession Business
Faustel, Inc. reached a 10-year high for the fiscal year ending March 31. The privately held company emerged from the deep recession that hit the capital equipment industry even stronger than the prior years. Looking ahead to fiscal 2015, the converting equipment manufacturer expects a continuing... - May 22, 2014 - Faustel
Deacro Industries Launches New Website
Deacro Industries launches a new website after rebranding their image. - July 26, 2013 - Deacro Industries Ltd.
Free Report Released on How to Write Powerful Copy to Pulp and Paper Executives
Calling it a breakthrough “industry specific” report, Wheeler Writing, www.wheelerwriting.com, has released a free report on how to write powerful copy for the Pulp and Paper Industry. This tell-all report has seven steps to gear your copy to executives and engineers in this market. In... - September 09, 2012 - Wheeler Writing
Pack-Smart Inc. Takes Home the Bronze at the OBAA Awards
Wendy Tilford, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, was on hand to accept, on behalf Pack-Smart Inc, the Ontario Business Achievement Awards – Market Expansion Award Bronze Medal at the 2011 OBAA Awards held on Monday night in Toronto. - October 08, 2011 - Pack-Smart Inc.
CeramTec Announces Latest Brochure: from the Experts for Advanced Ceramics
CeramTec is pleased to announce the release of its latest brochure entitled From The Experts For Advanced Ceramics. The brochure outlines CeramTec’s expertise in ceramic materials and product development for current and emerging markets. You may visit CeramTec’s website to view an... - June 11, 2011 - CeramTec North America
Alabrent Ediciones Has Released a New Portal of Information About the Printing Industry: World Graphic Arts
Alabrent Ediciones a leading in publishing magazines about the graphic arts industry in Spain, is pleased to announce the new portal for information about the printing industry with global coverage: www.worldgraphicarts.com. - November 19, 2009 - World Graphic Arts
Automatic Documentation of Operational Data for Metal Detectors
Software simplifies data documentation and saves costs. - August 07, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Metal Detector for Transformerboard / Paperboard Detects FE 0,5 mm Particles
The German company Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has recently developed new metal detector for isolation material industry. - August 05, 2009 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH
Brunette Industries Ltd. Will No Longer Represent Valon Kone OY
Brunette announces change to debarker industry in North America. - June 21, 2009 - Brunette Industries Ltd
Pack-Smart Introduced New Window Affixing System at GRAPH EXPO
Pack-Smart Inc headquartered in Toronto, was among the top companies displaying finishing and printing equipment at the GRAPH EXPO 2008, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. “This was one of our best years yet, we were able to display our new Rigid Window technologies which was a big hit at... - November 07, 2008 - Pack-Smart Inc.
New Metal Detector for Wood Industry Reduces Rejection of Valuable Logs
Cassel Messtechnik GmbH has developed a new metal detector for the wood industry: Metal Shark OCTA. It reduces the rejection of valuable logs that do not contain metal pieces posing a potential danger to the saw. - November 14, 2007 - Cassel Messtechnik GmbH