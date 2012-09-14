PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a HD... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

SWOZI Appoints US Representative US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Canvas Stretching Machine LLC to Exhibit at West Coast Art & Frame Tradeshow in Las Vegas This will be the company's 8th time to exhibit at the show. The WCAF targets businesses in the Custom Framing and Digital Printing Industries; it is the premiere show for this industry and attendance is very high. - December 12, 2018 - Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC

VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme

Official Inforum Exhibitor and Speaker Explains How SyteLine Users Can Grow Their Businesses Faster Than Imagined with the Right-Trak(TM) The Lake Companies, Inc. is an official exhibitor and speaker at Infor's Inforum 2018 user conference to be held in Washington D.C. Greg Lake will host a session outlining how the under-optimization of resources on the shop floor and back office can present tremendous issues for a manufacturer's financial performance. - August 22, 2018 - The Lake Companies

Gimme Makes Splash at Southeastern Vending Association Conference Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Emcees & DOP Colleen Calahan Presents at Annual SEVA Convention - August 22, 2018 - Gimme

Gimme Executive Participates in NAMA Fly-In Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Builds Connections with Lawmakers to Help Support Advocacy for the Convenience Service Industry. - August 15, 2018 - Gimme

Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical

Audrey-Laure Bergenthal: Portrait of an Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry With her connected robot-mannequin, Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, founder of the French start-up Euveka, is revolutionizing the fashion industry. - February 02, 2018 - Euveka

The French Company Euveka Awarded at the CES in Las Vegas for Its Connected Robots-Mannequins The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's biggest consumer tech trade show, opened on Tuesday. With four thousand exhibitors from 150 countries and nearly 200,000 visitors expected, CES has become the event not to be missed for high-tech companies, global distributors, buyers, manufacturers... - January 13, 2018 - Euveka

Euveka Attends the CES Conference with Its Technological Innovation From January 9th to 12th, 2018 Sands Expo – Level 1 – Hall G Stand 50011 - December 30, 2017 - Euveka

Euveka’s Connected Mannequins Conquer the US Market Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies through... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka

Dallas-Based Food Merchandising Equipment Manufacturer Supports Victims and Supermarket Retailers Affected by Hurricanes Dallas-based Atlantic Food Bars, a global leader in food merchandising equipment, specializing in supermarket hot food cases, salad bars, seafood cases, soup bars and other specialty cases, is supporting the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims and supermarket retailers affected by the storms via donation, fabrication priority and job hiring priority to displaced workers. - September 16, 2017 - Atlantic Food Bars

Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group

Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the Florida... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear

Budzar Industries Announces the Addition of Natural Refrigerant Chillers Budzar Industries announces the addition of Natural Refrigerant Chillers to their line of process fluid heat transfer systems. The term natural refrigerants refers to chemicals that occur in nature’s biochemical processes. The major benefit of natural refrigerants is that they do not deplete the... - April 13, 2017 - Budzar Industries

Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC Announces "Free" Ground Shipping Through December Canvas Stretching Machine announced free ground shipping on all 4 models of their Gallery Stretcher. This offer is available starting at 8 a.m. EST today. This offer runs until midnight on the last day of December. - April 08, 2017 - Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC

SMIXIN AG Wins the Innovation Prize of the AIT Design Award at the ISH 2017, with the COMBI Hand Wash System Swiss’ leading clean tech company, SMIXIN AG, was granted a special award by the prestigious "AIT: Innovation for Architecture and Technology," for its highly innovative hand wash station COMBI. This prize rewards the importance of architectural features in the design of sanitation and... - March 22, 2017 - SMIXIN AG

SMIXIN AG to Unveil a Revolutionary Hand Wash Device at the ISH 2017 Swiss’ leading clean tech company, SMIXIN AG, will present COMPACT, a highly innovative and resource-saving 2-in-1 hand wash device for public bathrooms at ISH 2017 – the world’s largest fair for sanitary equipment – from 14-18 March 2017. The COMPACT blends the functions of both... - March 12, 2017 - SMIXIN AG

VeroVision Mail Screener Product Reveals Narcotics Smuggling Attempt at California Jail ChemImage Sensor Systems announced that on November 1st, 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in Eureka, CA became the third installation site for ChemImage Sensor System’s VeroVision Mail Screener, a system that offers easy, objective, one-click detection of drugs concealed on or within... - December 06, 2016 - ChemImage Corporation

Pushdot Makes the Forbes' List of the Top 50 Startups to Watch in the UAE Dubai-based Pushdot, an application owned by Nomadic Capital Limited, was ranked number 37 on Forbes Middle East’s top 50 startups in the UAE. The event hosted by Forbes this week recognized UAE’s most promising startups that have achieved remarkable success by developing their ideas into... - October 05, 2016 - Nomadic

Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Offering Reduced Pricing on Quality Kitchen Equipment from True Food Service Equipment, Inc. Newark, DE-based specialists for high quality kitchen equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies are now offering low cost pricing on the latest equipment options from True Food Service Equipment, Inc. The company’s selection includes the Glass Four-Sided Merchandiser, which has been... - September 15, 2016 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Get Ready for 2017 with Quality Commercial Kitchen Equipment from Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Newark, DE-based supplier of commercial kitchen equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies is now helping restaurant operators get ready for 2017 with the latest kitchen equipment. The company’s catalogue now includes the worktop refrigeration systems for use within busy kitchens. It’s... - September 15, 2016 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Capital Safety Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New 3M™ Protecta® PRO Fall Protection Full-Body Harness Range Re-designed and upgraded to provide total compliance, absolute confidence and value, without compromise - July 10, 2016 - Capital Safety Australia

Capital Safety Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their Upgraded Anchor on the Go™ Portable Roof Anchor Easy-to-Use Economical Temporary Anchor compliant with AS/NZS 5532. - June 04, 2016 - Capital Safety Australia

Power Electric Launches Gears Offering Power Electric announces formal addition of gearing products to its product offerings. Custom gears are manufactured to application requirements at competitive prices. Gear types include spiral bevel gears, spur gears, worm gears, helical gears and hypoid gears. “We’ve been a gear supplier... - May 25, 2016 - Power Electric

Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Helping Restaurants Reduce Cost of Latest Commercial Kitchen Equipment Newark, DE-based specialists for high performance commercial kitchen equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies are now inviting restaurant business owners to review their full catalogue of low cost products. It’s a company catalogue that includes options such as the Omcan Upright High... - May 06, 2016 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Automatic Laundry and Purchase College Partner for Campus Laundry Services in Resident Halls Automatic Laundry Services Co., Inc. today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to provide state of the art student laundry services to the more than 2,700 resident students at Purchase College. Automatic Laundry’s offering of best-in-class laundry equipment, laundry monitoring technology... - April 13, 2016 - Automatic Laundry

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New ExoFit STRATA™ Full Body Harness Designed and tested with third-party research, offers real measurable comfort and fall protection for at-height workers. - March 01, 2016 - Capital Safety Australia

Brunson Releases Magnetic V-Block to Enhance Sawmill Alignment Kit Brunson Instrument Company continues to provide effective solutions for precision sawmill alignments with the introduction of a new target accessory, the model 567 magnetic v-block scale holder. Designed to measure smooth, knurled and spike rolls, the 567 features high energy Neodymium magnets that positively... - February 17, 2016 - Brunson Instrument Company

Kitchen Equipment Specialists Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Offer Sale Pricing on Refrigeration Products Newark, NE-based kitchen equipment specialists, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies have recently announced they’re offering sale pricing on the latest refrigeration systems. The company’s sale selection includes products such as the True T-23F Reach-In Solid Swing Door freezer, which... - January 13, 2016 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Diversified Heat Transfer Hires New Sales Manager Diversified Heat Transfer announced Steve Heintzelman as their New Sales Manager overseeing their Residential Products. - November 30, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Offers Extended Selection of Refrigeration Products Oakville, Ontario-based leaders for cutting-edge kitchen equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies have just announced they’ve extended their selection of restaurant refrigeration products. The company’s updated line of products includes options such as True TUC-27F Under Counter... - November 06, 2015 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Highlight Updated Range of Commercial Kitchen Equipment Newark, DE-based commercial kitchen equipment company, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies has just announced they’ve updated their catalogue to include a new suite of products at affordable pricing. The company’s updated range includes options such as the Hobart Warewashing Lxe Base... - November 06, 2015 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Diversified Heat Transfer Selects ROI Marketing as New Representative in Mid-Atlantic Area Diversified Heat Transfer announced ROI Marketing is their new residential product line representative for the Mid-Atlantic Region. - October 30, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Restaurant Equipment Store Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Offers Full Array of Food Merchandising and Display Equipment Newark, DE-based specialists for high caliber restaurant and bar equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies have recently announced they’re offering affordable pricing on the latest food merchandising and display products. Included within the company’s complete selection is the 36" Cayenne Hot Food Merchandiser, which is designed to offer precise levels of thermostatically-controlled heat for maintaining optimal food temperature and effectively presenting food to in-house customers. - October 09, 2015 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Update Catalogue of Bar Products Oakville, ON-based specialists for restaurant equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment &Supplies have recently announced several updates to its catalogue of bar products. The company’s latest additions include products such as the AZ-120L Ice Maker, which has been designed for simple reach-in... - October 09, 2015 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Diversified Heat Transfer Selects John Stack Sales Company as New Representative in New England Area Diversified Heat Transfer announced John Stack Sales Company is their new residential product line representative for the New England Region. - October 07, 2015 - Diversified Heat Transfer

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New Rollgliss™ Rope-Mate™ Mechanical Prusik The Rollgliss™ Rope-Mate™ is a simple to rig mechanical prusik ready for the haul or climb, when and where you need it. - August 29, 2015 - Capital Safety Australia

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New Fall Protection Comfort Harnesses New comfort features with the same dependable reliability! - August 08, 2015 - Capital Safety Australia

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New Protecta® Rebel™ Personal Self Retracting Lifeline Range Compact, economical and safe fall protection self retracting lifelines. - July 26, 2015 - Capital Safety Australia

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New Range of Fall Protection for Tools® Dropped object prevention solutions for tools and equipment. - July 05, 2015 - Capital Safety Australia

Zanduco Introduce New Items to Line of Kitchen Equipment Oakville, Ontario-based kitchen equipment suppliers, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies have recently announced the introduction of several new products to their company catalogue. An example of the recent additions to the Zanduco selection is the Panasonic 1064CMicrowave Oven, which has been designed in a compact size and offers 1000 watts of cooking power to suit the demanding requirements within a broad range of hospitality settings. - July 04, 2015 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

New Wearable Night Vision Rifle Targeting Glasses Released Wearable night vision rifle scope targeting glasses are introduced by Digital FOC, LLC. This micro display accessory for Digital Crosshairs night vision clip on attaches to the shooters glasses to display the scope's crosshairs wirelessly. - May 23, 2015 - Digital FOV, LLC

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce Their New Nano-Lok™ Extended Length Self Retracting Lifeline Range Extended lifeline length for added fall protection versatility - May 22, 2015 - Capital Safety Australia

Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Adds to Their Selection of Bar Products Restaurant equipment specialists, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies have recently announced the company has enhanced their selection of bar supplies. - May 06, 2015 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies

Capital Safety™ Australia & New Zealand Introduce the Safrig™ & Emu™ Fall Protection Systems Mobile access systems for a wide range of applications. - April 03, 2015 - Capital Safety Australia