Recent Headlines
Within Commercial & Service Industry Machinery Manufacturing
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Cryptocurrency Market Rebounds - SJMine Expands Cloud Mining Platform Amid Renewed Bitcoin Growth
As Bitcoin’s price continues to rise, SJMine has introduced updates to its cloud mining platform, allowing users to participate in cryptocurrency mining through an automated, user-friendly system. The company aims to make digital asset mining more accessible to individuals seeking new ways to participate in the cryptocurrency economy. - October 22, 2025 - SJ Mine
Whitaker Brothers Introduces the Ultimate Data Destruction Solution: The Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder
Whitaker Brothers, a trusted leader in the data destruction industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product innovation, the Datastroyer DCS 36/7 High Security COMBO Paper, CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Shredder. This cutting-edge product meets the latest National Security Agency (NSA) regulations for Top Secret, SCI, and COMSEC destruction of paper and optical media, and is CUI compliant. - July 08, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025
Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. Dan's 30 plus years of experience in accounting and sales tax will help vending operators become more efficient with their financial operations. - March 12, 2025 - TACS, LLC
MAGUS Microscopes at the Trade Show in Dubai
MAGUS professional microscopes will be showcased at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 24-26. - August 19, 2024 - Levenhuk
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer. Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the... - May 02, 2024 - Martin Yale Industries
Blitz Proto is a SmartZone Best Small Business
Blitz Proto is a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business in the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards as Automation Alley's choice this year. - March 27, 2024 - Blitz Proto
Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada. - November 04, 2023 - Martin Yale Industries
Combating the $112 Billion Retail Theft Problem with DMVI's "Future of Retail Security" Platform
As the retail sector witnesses an unparalleled surge in theft, DMVI Retail introduces a groundbreaking platform to address and drastically reduce these challenges. - September 28, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
DMVI Retail Welcomes New Chief Technologist, Ajay Malik, to Drive AI Innovation
DMVI Retail, a trailblazer in automated retail solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ajay Malik as the company's Chief Technologist. Ajay brings with him a wealth of expertise and an illustrious track record in the field of technology, further propelling DMVI Retail's AI roadmap to new... - August 10, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
Digital Media’s Platform Reduces In-Store Shrinkage by Changing the Way Customers Buy Things
Digital Media Vending International announces it will launch DMVI Retail at the NRF Protect Show at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, Texas, June 6 – 7, 2023. - June 06, 2023 - Digital Media Vending International LLC
Blind Marksman in Utah NRA 1000 Yard Match Uses Adaptive Scope
Digital FOV, LLC announced today that a 100% blind marksman is registered and training to compete in an NRA sanctioned 1000-yard shooting competition in Utah this June against sighted competitors using Digital Crosshairs 1000SA adaptive rifle scope clip-on technology. This adaptive equipment is designed by Digital FOV to enable assisted bind, low vision, and mobility limited people more independently enjoy hunting and shooting sports. - May 09, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
Ermenrich – Measuring Tools by Levenhuk
Levenhuk Optics Ltd. introduces its new brand – Ermenrich. With the new brand, the company is taking the first steps in a new direction – the production and sale of measuring tools designed for professional and home use. Ermenrich belongs to the Levenhuk company, which currently... - February 04, 2023 - Levenhuk
VA Approves New Rifle Scope Clip-on as Adaptive Recreational Equipment for Visually Disabled Veterans
Providers of innovative adaptive hunting and shooting products Digital FOV, LLC announces the approval of their Adaptive Rifle Scope Clip-on by the Veterans Administration Blind Rehabilitation Center for issuance to eligible blind and low-vision veterans as adaptive recreational equipment. Henry... - January 03, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio - December 16, 2022 - SWOZI AG
Laurel Bank Machines Exhibits at 2022 Jack Henry Connect, August 30 - September 1 at San Diego Convention Center
Jack Henry connects people with financial institutions and solutions to serve their communities, along with an annual educational conference and technology showcase as an extension of its commitment to strengthening connections and forging relationships. The conference is a wonderful opportunity for banks, credit union leaders, and representatives to connect with technology partners, Jack Henry leadership and each other to discuss, grow, and learn together. - August 16, 2022 - Laurel Bank Machines
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Recognizes Aerotech Machining as a Small Business Supplier of the Year
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has recognized Aerotech Machining as a Small Business Supplier of the Year. - June 08, 2022 - Aerotech Machining
Martin Yale Announces New Office in Wilmington
Martin Yale Industries has expanded its corporate presence, opening a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina for demos and sales operations. - May 20, 2022 - Martin Yale Industries
Levenhuk Launches New Line of Optics with Discovery, Inc.
Levenhuk, one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, announced a new collaboration with Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment on a line of telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and weather stations. The line will be available European-wide,... - November 22, 2021 - Levenhuk
New Innovative Scope Adapter Enables Disabled Hunters
New product provides visually and physically disabled hunters more access and a better experience participating in hunting and shooting sports. Digital FOV’s new product, Digital Crosshairs 1000A, is a revolutionary rifle scope enablement device that expands opportunities to enjoy shooting sports and hunting for those with physical and visual disabilities. - July 16, 2021 - Digital FOV, LLC
Vending Veteran Mark Minaglia Joins AVS Companies
Mark Minaglia has joined AVS Companies as the Vending Sales Manager at the Elk Grove Village, IL office. With over 25 years’ experience in route operations and sales, Minaglia brings a unique perspective and ability to assist customers in achieving success. “The knowledge Mark can... - April 03, 2021 - AVS Companies
New Video Game Like Night Vision Rifle Scope Interface from Digital FOV Makes the Human Eye and Scope Crosshairs One
Digital FOV announced the release of Digital Crosshairs 1000EWM, a new night vision scope products that uses a Google glasses type display to view wirelessly live streaming video showing the crosshairs of a rifle scope for targeting as it is fired. This is a scope add-on that adds digital night... - December 12, 2020 - Digital FOV, LLC
Yamato Noodle Launches New Campaign for Soft-Boiled Egg Peeling Machine
Yamato expands its product line to create the GoldenEgg – an innovative machine that automatically peels 600 soft-boiled eggs in an hour. - December 05, 2020 - Yamato Mfg. Co., Ltd.
New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on
Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC
SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking
SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG
New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording
Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC
SWOZI Appoints US Representative
US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG
Canvas Stretching Machine LLC to Exhibit at West Coast Art & Frame Tradeshow in Las Vegas
This will be the company's 8th time to exhibit at the show. The WCAF targets businesses in the Custom Framing and Digital Printing Industries; it is the premiere show for this industry and attendance is very high. - December 12, 2018 - Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC
VendingMarketWatch Hosts First-Ever Livestream Product Launch for the Markets App with Gimme
VendingMarketWatch’s Editor, Emily Refermat, will be in Atlanta December 12th to host a live product launch with Gimme co-founders, Cory Hewett and Evan Jarecki, for their Markets app. - December 05, 2018 - Gimme
Official Inforum Exhibitor and Speaker Explains How SyteLine Users Can Grow Their Businesses Faster Than Imagined with the Right-Trak(TM)
The Lake Companies, Inc. is an official exhibitor and speaker at Infor's Inforum 2018 user conference to be held in Washington D.C. Greg Lake will host a session outlining how the under-optimization of resources on the shop floor and back office can present tremendous issues for a manufacturer's financial performance. - August 22, 2018 - The Lake Companies
Gimme Makes Splash at Southeastern Vending Association Conference
Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Emcees & DOP Colleen Calahan Presents at Annual SEVA Convention - August 22, 2018 - Gimme
Gimme Executive Participates in NAMA Fly-In
Gimme Co-Founder Evan Jarecki Builds Connections with Lawmakers to Help Support Advocacy for the Convenience Service Industry. - August 15, 2018 - Gimme
Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood
Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical
Audrey-Laure Bergenthal: Portrait of an Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry
With her connected robot-mannequin, Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, founder of the French start-up Euveka, is revolutionizing the fashion industry. - February 02, 2018 - Euveka
The French Company Euveka Awarded at the CES in Las Vegas for Its Connected Robots-Mannequins
The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's biggest consumer tech trade show, opened on Tuesday. With four thousand exhibitors from 150 countries and nearly 200,000 visitors expected, CES has become the event not to be missed for high-tech companies, global distributors, buyers,... - January 13, 2018 - Euveka
Euveka Attends the CES Conference with Its Technological Innovation
From January 9th to 12th, 2018 Sands Expo – Level 1 – Hall G Stand 50011 - December 30, 2017 - Euveka
Euveka’s Connected Mannequins Conquer the US Market
Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka
Dallas-Based Food Merchandising Equipment Manufacturer Supports Victims and Supermarket Retailers Affected by Hurricanes
Dallas-based Atlantic Food Bars, a global leader in food merchandising equipment, specializing in supermarket hot food cases, salad bars, seafood cases, soup bars and other specialty cases, is supporting the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims and supermarket retailers affected by the storms via donation, fabrication priority and job hiring priority to displaced workers. - September 16, 2017 - Atlantic Food Bars
Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services
Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group
Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python
Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear
Budzar Industries Announces the Addition of Natural Refrigerant Chillers
Budzar Industries announces the addition of Natural Refrigerant Chillers to their line of process fluid heat transfer systems. The term natural refrigerants refers to chemicals that occur in nature’s biochemical processes. The major benefit of natural refrigerants is that they do not deplete... - April 13, 2017 - Budzar Industries
Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC Announces "Free" Ground Shipping Through December
Canvas Stretching Machine announced free ground shipping on all 4 models of their Gallery Stretcher. This offer is available starting at 8 a.m. EST today. This offer runs until midnight on the last day of December. - April 08, 2017 - Canvas Stretching Machine, LLC
SMIXIN AG Wins the Innovation Prize of the AIT Design Award at the ISH 2017, with the COMBI Hand Wash System
Swiss’ leading clean tech company, SMIXIN AG, was granted a special award by the prestigious "AIT: Innovation for Architecture and Technology," for its highly innovative hand wash station COMBI. This prize rewards the importance of architectural features in the design of sanitation... - March 22, 2017 - SMIXIN AG
SMIXIN AG to Unveil a Revolutionary Hand Wash Device at the ISH 2017
Swiss’ leading clean tech company, SMIXIN AG, will present COMPACT, a highly innovative and resource-saving 2-in-1 hand wash device for public bathrooms at ISH 2017 – the world’s largest fair for sanitary equipment – from 14-18 March 2017. The COMPACT blends the functions of... - March 12, 2017 - SMIXIN AG
VeroVision Mail Screener Product Reveals Narcotics Smuggling Attempt at California Jail
ChemImage Sensor Systems announced that on November 1st, 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in Eureka, CA became the third installation site for ChemImage Sensor System’s VeroVision Mail Screener, a system that offers easy, objective, one-click detection of drugs concealed on or... - December 06, 2016 - ChemImage Corporation
Pushdot Makes the Forbes' List of the Top 50 Startups to Watch in the UAE
Dubai-based Pushdot, an application owned by Nomadic Capital Limited, was ranked number 37 on Forbes Middle East’s top 50 startups in the UAE. The event hosted by Forbes this week recognized UAE’s most promising startups that have achieved remarkable success by developing their ideas... - October 05, 2016 - Nomadic
Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies Offering Reduced Pricing on Quality Kitchen Equipment from True Food Service Equipment, Inc.
Newark, DE-based specialists for high quality kitchen equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies are now offering low cost pricing on the latest equipment options from True Food Service Equipment, Inc. The company’s selection includes the Glass Four-Sided Merchandiser, which has... - September 15, 2016 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies
Get Ready for 2017 with Quality Commercial Kitchen Equipment from Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies
Newark, DE-based supplier of commercial kitchen equipment, Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies is now helping restaurant operators get ready for 2017 with the latest kitchen equipment. The company’s catalogue now includes the worktop refrigeration systems for use within busy kitchens. - September 15, 2016 - Zanduco Restaurant Equipment & Supplies