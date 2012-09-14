PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits at the 2019 COMPAMED International Trade Fair US-based Super Brush LLC travels to Düsseldorf, Germany this month for the COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 18th-21st, 2019. - November 14, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Brings Its Swab-its® Retail Line to Printing United 2019 on October 23-25, 2019 in Booth 9765 Super Brush LLC will bring its Swab-its® retail line of printer cleaning foam swabs to the Printing United 2019 trade show in Dallas, Texas, on October 23-25, 2019, at booth #9765. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and applicators. Swab-its is the... - October 19, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis From Oct. 23-24, 2019 Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. - October 16, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit in Booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway The Medical Technology Ireland show will be on September 25-26 at the Galway Racecourse. The Super Brush team will be located on the second floor at booth #229 to answer any questions about foam swab technology. - September 12, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

GEAR AID Launches Silnylon Repair Patches GEAR AID is expanding its line of Tenacious Tape® with the new Silnylon Patches. Simple and easy-to-use, these peel-and-stick patches permanently fix rips and tears in silicone-treated and lightweight fabrics, including silnylon tents, tarps, and backpacks. Priced at $9.95, it’s a hassle-free... - September 05, 2019 - GEAR AID

In Response to Mentium USA Reviews, Mentium USA Has Upgraded Their Range of Gun Accessories Mentium USA is a purveyor of firearm products and accessories, located in the Houston suburbs in Texas. - August 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407 Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #4407 from August 6-8 at the AACC Clinical Lab Expo. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) expects over 21,000 attendees at this event that... - August 03, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AVMA 2019 in Booth #1024 Super Brush LLC will exhibit their wide range of lint-free foam swabs at the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Convention 2019, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AVMA represents more than 91,000 members in the veterinary field and expects to draw many... - July 31, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Mentium USA Offers Complete Range of Muzzle Brakes & Compensators for the AR-15 Mentium USA provides an expansive range of top-quality accessories including compensators and muzzle brakes that improve functionality. - July 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

Mentium USA Offers a Complete Range of Rails & Handguards for Gun Enthusiasts Mentium USA is a reputable rifle accessory company based in Katy, Texas. It is committed to manufacturing and selling of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, hand-guards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 25, 2019 - Mentium USA

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30. - July 24, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Mentium USA Reviews Establish the Company as a Leading Supplier of Quality Firearm Accessories Mentium USA is a Texas based rifle accessory manufacturer and supplier specializing in the manufacture and sale of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, handguards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 22, 2019 - Mentium USA

Swab-its® Donates Bore-tips®, Gun-tips®, and Firearm Cleaning Kits to Eight Organizations for June 2019 Events Swab-its® has donated its firearm cleaning products to firearm organization events for many years. So far this year, Swab-its has donated to 26 different firearm events. For June 2019 events alone, Swab-its has donated 1190 packs of Bore-tips®, 3 complete sets of Bore-tips® and Gun-tips®,... - July 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1812 at APIC 2019, June 12-14 in Philadelphia. - June 07, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at the Medical Design & Manufacturing East Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #256 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M East - the east coast’s largest MedTech event. 8,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies... - June 05, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

Super Brush LLC, Leader in Foam Swab Technology for Over 65 Years, Will Exhibit at BIOMEDevice Boston Super Brush LLC will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line at Booth #771 at BIOMEDevice Boston on May 15th and 16th. Over 3,300 medical device engineers, R&D managers, and top executives are expected to attend this Medtech event. “Super Brush LLC has been designing... - May 08, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a HD... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments. “Our Swab-its® premium foam swab... - May 01, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Exhibits at MRO Americas Aviation Week Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved... - April 04, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will exhibit at AORN - the largest gathering of perioperative professionals in the world, with over 5600 expected to attend this year in Nashville. The Super Brush team will be at Booth #3040 April 7-9,... - March 27, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at Foam Expo Super Brush LLC will be exhibiting at this year’s Foam Expo in Novi, Michigan. This year’s show has over 350 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and plans to have over 6,000 attendees. The Foam Expo brings manufacturers and buyers of foam from all over the United States and the globe. Whether you want... - March 20, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Pittcon 2019 Super Brush LLC will be traveling to Philadelphia to exhibit at this year’s Pittcon show. Pittcon is an annual conference and exposition on laboratory science featuring scientists from all around the world. With more than 2,000 technical sessions and a three-day exhibition, Pittcon makes it easy... - March 13, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Appoints New Business Development Manager Super Brush LLC has named Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager. - March 02, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Super Brush LLC, a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system. ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality... - February 15, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Exhibiting at MD&M West 2019 Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers. - January 30, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

GEAR AID Expands Adventure Tool Line GEAR AID is launching four new products: Camp Carabiner, Camp Line Kit, Taut Line Kit, and Carabiner Light Kit. Designed in-house, these unique tools are interchangeable and easy to use – enhancing the outdoor experience for adventurers of all ages. - January 22, 2019 - GEAR AID

Super Brush Returns to Outdoor Industry Suppliers Showcase in Las Vegas Building on success at the 2018 Supplier Showcase, the Super Brush team returns to Las Vegas to meet with 3,000+ manufacturing-related attendees. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is hosting The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Week Supplier Showcase for attendees to meet with current... - January 09, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament

Uncle Kracker to Headline Fat Fest Celebrating 10 Years of Live Entertainment at Fat Daddy’s Mansfield Fat Daddy’s Mansfield is celebrating 10 years of live music with Fat Fest on Saturday, Sept 22. Headlining the festival is platinum selling artist Uncle Kracker. The Michigan singer/songwriter made his solo debut with 2001’s #1 smash, “Follow Me,” kicking off a run of top 10 hits... - August 23, 2018 - AngMar Retail Group

Introducing the Kotu Tanto Knife by GEAR AID The Kotu Tanto Knife features a 3” full-tang blade and weighs under 6 oz. This lightweight every day carry knife is a useful cutting tool for camping, hunting and fishing trips. With a titanium-coated finish and 420-steel blade, the durable Kotu is ready for any job in the wilderness or backcountry. - August 14, 2018 - GEAR AID

Rifle of Famed Rifle Designer John Garand to Auction This September. Serial Number 1-Million. Likely the Finest M1 Garand You Have Ever Seen. John Garand designed the M1 Garand, the U.S. service rifle in World War II. General George S. Patton called it "the greatest battle implement ever devised." The rifle, and other antique and collector firearms, will sell on Saturday of the three day sale. The auction takes place on September 7-9, more information can be found on the company website. - August 10, 2018 - Rock Island Auction Company

Invicta Tactics Expands Online Presence Company Overview Invicta Tactics does more than just teach tactical shooting. They teach ability and confidence with an unmatched quiet professionalism. The company has on staff ex Special Operations soldiers with a combined time of 11 years of combat experience. They don’t consider you a student... - July 28, 2018 - Invicta Tactics

Site Design Overhaul of OnlineSafetyDepot.com Intended to Refresh Store Look & Make Shopping Easier OnlineSafetyDepot.com recently updated its ecommerce store and blog in an effort to make their store easier to shop and more accessible with mobile devices. The new store was rolled out Monday, May 7, 2018. - May 11, 2018 - OnlineSafetyDepot.com

GEAR AID Launches Sleek, New Look GEAR AID's rebranding reveals new names and eco-friendly packaging; combining multiple sub-brands into one to bring dive, watersports and outdoor care and repair products together under four collections: Aquaseal, Seam Grip, Revivex, and Tenacious Tape. - March 20, 2018 - GEAR AID

DeSoto Rifle & Pistol Club to Host the Mississippi IDPA Showdown The DeSoto Rifle & Pistol Club in Como, will host 150 of the top pistol competitors from around the world this September 29th as an IDPA Tier 3 Match, the “2018 Miss’ippi Showdown.” - February 22, 2018 - MS Showdown

US Arms® Ready to Arm U.S. Military Veterans US Arms® firearms manufacturing by Zanna Enterprises LLC, located in Lake Havasu City, Arizona firmly believes that every U.S. Military Veteran can be the last line of defense Against All Enemies, Foreign and Domestic. In case of homeland invasion, National emergency or coup, our men and women in... - January 20, 2018 - Zanna Enterprises LLC

AngMar Retail Group Names Joey Dello Russo New Vice President of Operations AngMar Retail Group announced today Joey Dello Russo has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. Dello Russo previously served as Director of Operations for Marksmen Firearms & Outfitters, Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits Café, Smokey MAE’s Pit BBQ, Southern Oaks Golf & Tennis Club, AutoWorx and House of Hot Rods. - December 08, 2017 - AngMar Retail Group

GEAR AID Launches the Buri and Akua Knives GEAR AID launches two fixed blade knives designed for outdoor adventures on land or in water. The Buri, with its drop point blade, is ideal for the avid outdoorsman or woman looking for a balanced, full-tang camp knife. The Akua is a blunt tip knife and sheath with webbing mounts for divers and paddlers. - September 07, 2017 - GEAR AID

Grand Opening - Scorpion Defense Training Group, LLC Scorpion Defense Training Group LLC is opening a new location in Upper Marlboro MD, continuing to provide the community with the highest quality firearms, self-defense and situational awareness training available in the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia (DMV). - April 12, 2017 - Scorpion Defense Training Group, LLC

Cor-Bon / Glaser Products Inc. Endorses TAD Software's Firearms Retail Software Service, FFL Boss Cor-Bon / Glaser Products Inc. Endorses TAD Software's Firearms Retail Software Service, FFL Boss. Cor-bon / Glaser Products Inc. is pleased to announce that it has endorsed FFL Boss by TAD Software as their preferred software for firearms dealers. FFL Boss provides firearm dealers with a feature rich, easy to use work flow, cloud based software that minimizes time spent filling out paperwork and maximizes compliance with ATF regulations. - March 18, 2017 - FFL Boss

FFL Vault Announces Launch Offering a Smart, Simple and Secure Way to Store, Manage and Transfer Federal Firearm Licenses "It's impossible to deny that the way Federal Firearms Licenses (FFLs) are handled during licensee to licensee firearm transfers – where each party must verify the others FFL - is completely archaic," as per Kris Pauly. "Fortunately, help has emerged in the recently launched FFL Vault, a new service that stores, manages and transfers client's FFLs in a safe and secure way, which can remove most of the hassle from FFL requests." - August 20, 2016 - FFL Vault, LLC

BangItAmmo.com Announces CMMG Testing Black Butterfly Ammo in Their MkW Anvil Black Butterfly Ammunition is proud to announce their handcrafted ammo has been selected by AR manufacturer CMMG for their new mid-sized AR rifle platform, the MkW Anvil. - August 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com

Bang It Ammo is Now the Southeastern Distributor for EEZOX BangItAmmo.com, an online retail supplier of firearms, ammunition and gun related accessories, is pleased to announce they are now the United State’s southeastern distributor for EEZOX gun care products. Since 1984, EEZOX has become a leader in the field of all-purpose penetrating and lubricating... - January 12, 2016 - BangItAmmo.com

Bleach Anime Replica Swords Clarification Pacific Solution Marketing, Inc., the exclusive licensed distributor of BLEACH replica swords would like to clarify some misinformation regarding BLEACH replica swords. It has come to the attention of Pacific Solution that due to some miscommunication some customers have been mistakenly informed that... - August 21, 2015 - Pacific Solution Marketing, Inc.

Crunchyroll Licenses GINTAMA Anime to Pacific Solution Marketing for Cosplay Accessories Crunchyroll announces exclusive license agreement with Pacific Solution Marketing to produce GINTAMA replica weapons, umbrellas and cosplay accessories for North American distribution. - June 26, 2015 - Pacific Solution Marketing, Inc.

New Wearable Night Vision Rifle Targeting Glasses Released Wearable night vision rifle scope targeting glasses are introduced by Digital FOC, LLC. This micro display accessory for Digital Crosshairs night vision clip on attaches to the shooters glasses to display the scope's crosshairs wirelessly. - May 23, 2015 - Digital FOV, LLC