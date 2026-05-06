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Within Firearms & Accessories
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at Analytica 2026
Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs and applicators, will exhibit at Analytica 2026, the world’s leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis, and biotechnology. The event takes place March 24–27, 2026, in Munich, Germany. Visitors can meet... - March 27, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at MD&M West 2026
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, one of North America’s premier medical device and advanced manufacturing events. - January 29, 2026 - Super Brush LLC
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group’s Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm Launchers (Flare Guns) Receive U.S. Coast Guard Approval
Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group's Tac-79 and Tac-79P 37mm launchers have been officially approved by the United States Coast Guard for maritime use. The approval was issued under Coast Guard Approval Number 160.028/29/0. - November 07, 2025 - Exotic Ammo / Ordnance Group
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Foam Swabs at Medical Technology Ireland 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacturing of lint-free foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation at Medical Technology Ireland 2025, taking place September 24–25, 2025 at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. Super Brush will exhibit at Ground Floor... - September 18, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales with Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 – Booth #3037
Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits—smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today’s competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person. - August 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush’s Swab-its® Brand to Exhibit at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 in San Diego
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of the innovative Swab-its® brand of foam cleaning tools, is excited to announce its participation in the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center. Swab-its will exhibit in Booth #3037, showcasing their full line... - August 20, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in... - July 25, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will... - July 16, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in... - June 07, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Trade Tensions Threaten Access to Life-Changing Technology for Disabled Veterans
Digital FOV warns that trade tensions are delaying production of its adaptive rifle scope, the Digital Crosshairs 1000SA, used by disabled veterans for hunting and shooting sports. Supply chain issues with imported components may delay deliveries to VA rehab programs. Qualifying low vision veterans can request this equipment through their local VA Blind Rehabilitation Center as part of their benefits. - May 28, 2025 - Digital FOV, LLC
Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology, proudly announces the release of its new line of Sterile Sample Collection Swabs, designed for safe, effective, and contamination-free specimen collection in clinical and research settings. - April 23, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made in the USA – No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online
Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States. - April 11, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
Swab-its® Introduces New 6.5mm Bore-tips®: Precision Cleaning Solution for Rifles and Firearms Enthusiasts
The 6.5mm Bore-tips® are specifically engineered for firearms with 6.5mm barrels, including popular calibers like 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 Grendel. As an evolution of Swab-its’ renowned Bore-tips® product line, these reusable cleaning tools provide a tight fit and 360-degree contact within the barrel, ensuring thorough cleaning without the risk of lint or fibers left behind by traditional patches. - March 26, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swabs at Forum Labo Paris 2025
US-based foam swab manufacturer Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in Forum Labo Paris 2025. The event will take place from March 25-27, 2025, at the renowned Porte de Versailles in Paris, France. Forum Labo is the premier event for the laboratory supplier sector, bringing... - March 12, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swab Solutions at PLASTEC West 2025
Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is thrilled to announce its participation in PLASTEC West 2025, North America’s premier plastics and manufacturing event. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim,... - January 22, 2025 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC, a Leading Foam Swab Manufacturer, Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair, taking place from November 11-14 in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the largest B2B medical trade fairs worldwide, COMPAMED/MEDICA is expected to... - November 02, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Swab-its® Launches Innovative 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips® for Precision Firearm Cleaning
Swab-its, a leading brand in firearm cleaning technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 6.5mm/.25cal Bore-Tips. Designed for optimal cleaning performance, these new bore-tips provide firearm enthusiasts and professionals with an efficient solution for maintaining their equipment. - October 27, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis, October 16-17, 2024
Super Brush LLC is excited to announce its participation in the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis event, taking place from October 16-17, 2024, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The company will be exhibiting at booth #3911, showcasing its innovative, lint-free foam... - October 11, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #5123
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #5123 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois, July 30 – August 1, 2024. The Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory... - July 12, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Advanced Technology Foam Swabs at APIC
Super Brush LLC will exhibit their USA-made foam swab products at Booth #1735 at APIC 2024, June 3-5 in San Antonio, Texas. The Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc, is the leading professional association for infection preventionists... - May 22, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2024 FORUM LABO Lyon
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's FORUM LABO Lyon to be held March 27-28, 2024, in Lyon France, at the Lyon Convention Centre. FORUM LABO is the showcase of the laboratory supplier sector where solutions, innovations, sharing of experiences,... - March 20, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush will be Exhibiting at the 2024 Plastec West
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at Plastec West in Anaheim, California, February 6 – 8, 2024. - January 26, 2024 - Super Brush LLC
New Firearms Guide 14th Edition with 24,200 Printable Gun Manuals, Schematics, Blueprints, and Old Catalogs is Published
Impressum Media Inc. proudly announces the imminent release of the 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide by Chris Mijic. This new edition contains significantly updated values and information reflecting new changes in the gun industry. For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. - November 16, 2023 - Impressum Media Inc
Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Technologically Advanced Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis from Oct 10-11, 2023
Super Brush LLC will be at booth #3923, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. 5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the... - October 11, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit at the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #711
Super Brush LLC, a leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, will exhibit their technologically advanced foam swab product line in Booth #711 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, July 23-27, 2023. The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) promotes cutting edge... - July 12, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Almighty Defense Inc. Introduces Ballistic Briefcase, Redefining Personal Safety for Everyday Use
Almighty Defense Inc. (ADI), a prominent provider of personal security solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest product: an advanced ballistic briefcase that unfolds into a fully functional ballistic shield. This innovative solution offers individuals increased protection... - July 03, 2023 - Almighty Defense Inc
Blind Marksman in Utah NRA 1000 Yard Match Uses Adaptive Scope
Digital FOV, LLC announced today that a 100% blind marksman is registered and training to compete in an NRA sanctioned 1000-yard shooting competition in Utah this June against sighted competitors using Digital Crosshairs 1000SA adaptive rifle scope clip-on technology. This adaptive equipment is designed by Digital FOV to enable assisted bind, low vision, and mobility limited people more independently enjoy hunting and shooting sports. - May 09, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
Idaho Pawn and Gold Emerges as 2023's First Place Pawn Shop Winner
Idaho's Best announced Idaho Pawn & Gold is the 2023 first place winner. The store is dedicated to providing exemplary pawn shop services. - April 22, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Fend Industries Offers Free Training to Volusia County School Resource Officers (SRO)
Fend Industries is excited to announce that they will be offering free training to all Volusia County School Resource Officers (SROs) in their state-of-the-art Law Enforcement Active Shooter and Use-of-Force simulators. - March 24, 2023 - Fend Industries LLC
Fend Industries Unveils New Firearms Training and Technology Showroom in Port Orange
Fend Industries, a leading provider of firearms training and aerospace consulting, is excited to announce the opening of its new Firearms Training and Technology Showroom in Port Orange, Florida. The showroom is located at 5889 S. Williamson Blvd., Suite 1330 and will officially open its doors on... - March 17, 2023 - Fend Industries LLC
DealsArmament.com Launches to Provide Gun Enthusiasts with Exclusive Savings on Firearms, Ammo and Gear
DealsArmament.com has launched as a new online resource aimed at providing gun enthusiasts with the latest deals, discounts, and promotions on firearms, ammunition, and gear. The website offers a user-friendly interface and daily updates to provide valuable information and resources for shooters to make informed decisions and save money on their hobby. - February 10, 2023 - DealsArmament.com
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced They Test and Authenticate Luxury Items
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they have testing and authentication services to ensure that what they sell is genuine. Income tax refunds create an opportunity to reinvest the money into gold, silver, and luxury goods. - February 10, 2023 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at the 2023 Medical Design & Manufacturing West Trade Show
Super Brush LLC, manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, will be exhibiting at the MD&M West Trade Show in Anaheim, California, February 7th – 9th, 2023. - February 01, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Will be Exhibiting at the 2023 NRF Consumer Product Showcase
The leader in foam swab technology will be exhibiting its wide-range of Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits available for Automotive, Crafts, Household, Cosmetic, Printing, Electronic, Sporting Goods and Pet Care industries. - January 11, 2023 - Super Brush LLC
VA Approves New Rifle Scope Clip-on as Adaptive Recreational Equipment for Visually Disabled Veterans
Providers of innovative adaptive hunting and shooting products Digital FOV, LLC announces the approval of their Adaptive Rifle Scope Clip-on by the Veterans Administration Blind Rehabilitation Center for issuance to eligible blind and low-vision veterans as adaptive recreational equipment. Henry... - January 03, 2023 - Digital FOV, LLC
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Online Auction Ending December 2, 2022
Looking for a quality Christmas gift? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced a pawn default and estate auction ending December 2, 2022. - November 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn Announced His and Her Christmas Sale
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they will have a his and her Christmas sale following Thanksgiving. - November 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2022 COMPAMED/MEDICA International Trade Fair
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's COMPAMED International Trade Fair, to be held November 14th-17th, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. COMPAMED is a leading international trade fair and is held in parallel with the MEDICA tradeshow. The team will... - November 13, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2022 AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show)
US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show), to be held November 16th-17th, 2022 in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center. AEMS is a Design & Manufacturing show for the... - November 13, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announced Liquidation Auction
Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are having a liquidation auction starting October 28 ending November 4, 2022. The auction is online and includes things for both men and women. - October 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Meet with the Leaders in Foam Swab Technology at This Year’s SEMA Show on November 1-4, 2022, in Booth 12769
Super Brush LLC will be showcasing its new line of lint-free foam swabs for restyling and car care detailing at this year’s SEMA Show. The team will be in booth 12769, located in the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 1-4, 2022. Super Brush is a US-based manufacturer... - October 28, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Idaho Pawn Announced Declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service
As the economy continues to change, Idaho Pawn and Gold has launched a declutter and Personal Pawn Broker Service to assist patrons liquidate valuable items for quick cash. - October 26, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Meet with the Leaders in Foam Swab Technology at This Year’s Printing United Expo on October 19-21, 2022, in Booth N2607
Super Brush LLC will be showcasing its lint-free printer cleaning foam swabs at the Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 19-21, 2022, in booth #N2607. US-based Super Brush has 65 years of experience manufacturing lint-free foam swabs and... - October 12, 2022 - Super Brush LLC
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Layaway Program in Time for the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. Idaho Pawn and Gold has numerous items available for an affordable price and to assist customers in the community, they now offer a Layaway Program. - September 28, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Dual Service Program in Idaho
People hire attorneys, painters, mechanics, and other professionals to complete tasks and represent them and their interests. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they are a dual service pawn program. - September 16, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Free Testing for All Precious Metals
Nothing is more frustrating than purchasing gold, silver, or another precious metal to find out the purchase was expensive and the product fake. Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they would test precious metals free of charge. - August 13, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Meridian, ID Announces They Offer Free Testing on All Precious Metals
Buying or selling gold bullion, gold bars, or gold coins? Idaho Pawn and Gold announced they offer free testing on all precious metals. The gold industry has shown an increase in counterfeit gold. Don't be tricked. The way to keep from regretting a transaction is to have the precious metals tested. - July 30, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Idaho Pawn and Gold Announces Idaho's Best for 2022
Idaho Pawn and Gold with three locations in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa Idaho announced they won Idaho's Best for 2022. - July 29, 2022 - Idaho Pawn & Gold