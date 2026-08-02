Recent Headlines
Within Baby Supplies & Accessories
Nubokind Publishes Neuroscience Guide on Why High-Contrast Visuals Accelerate Newborn Brain Development
New research-backed guide reveals 7 ways black-and-white patterns activate a newborn's visual cortex - including findings on the magnocellular pathway and how high-contrast stimulation builds the eye-tracking skills children need for reading. - August 02, 2026 - Nubokind
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
Ardo Reaffirms Commitment to WHO Code Compliance
Ardo, a global manufacturer of breastfeeding aids, is proud to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes (“WHO Code”). - September 20, 2025 - Ardo
BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice
Ardo Melia Breast Wearable Breast Pump Receives Three Prestigious Awards for 2024
Ardo medical, Inc., is proud to announce that its new Ardo Melia wearable, cordless breast pump has been honored with three prestigious awards for 2024: the Mom’s Choice Award®, the Parent’s Picks Award, and the Top Choice Award from BabyMaternity Magazine. These accolades recognize the Ardo Melia as one of the best and most innovative products for families. - August 21, 2024 - Ardo
Ardo Launches Free Wearable Breast Pump for Most Insurance Plans - Breastpumps.com is First DME
Ardo medical, Inc., announces the global release of the “Ardo Melia” wearable breast pump, now available through Breastpumps.com, featuring advanced technology for efficient and comfortable breast pumping. - June 26, 2024 - Ardo
Safe T Sleep® Sleepwrap® - Addressing Infant Sleep Safety Concerns
In response to the recent New Zealand Herald article last week highlighting the high rates of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) among Pacific babies, Safe T Sleep wishes to reaffirm its commitment to infant safety and support for all families. The article underscores the importance of safe... - February 09, 2024 - Safe T Sleep Ltd.
Buon Bambini’s “Pouch Topper” Wins 2023 Parent’s Pick Award
Pouch Topper selected as a winner in Best Baby/Toddler Product, Best Pre-School Product, and Best Family Health & Safety Product categories. - October 20, 2023 - Buon Bambini
Ardo Medical, Inc. Enlists Dandle•LION Medical to Supply Advanced Breast Pump Solutions for Neonatal MUnits Throughout the US
Electric Breast Pump Pioneer Teams with Neonatal Medical Products Leader to Streamline Offerings and Improve Patient Outcomes. - October 10, 2023 - Ardo
Stroller Controller® Wins 2023 National Parenting Products Award (NAPPA)
Safe BeeSide Me, LLC announced today they won the 2023 National Parenting Product Award. Their Stroller Controller® baby stroller safety accessory is a must-have extendable handlebar that lets you walk beside or in front of a stroller to increase your visibility around distracted drivers, and help prevent avoidable stroller street and parking lot tragedy. One-handed steering also makes opening and walking through doors a breeze, while making quick eye contact with a forward facing baby simple. - May 05, 2023 - Safe BeeSide Me, LLC
Freeze Dried Breast Milk Service Launches in Tempe, Arizona
Tempe, AZ-based BoobieJuice.com launches to provide freeze dried breast milk services across the United States and internationally. - April 04, 2023 - BoobieJuice
The Mom’s Choice Awards Names Ardo Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products
Ardo medical is honored to announce that the Ardo Alyssa breast pump has earned the prestigious Mom’s Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, Ardo Alyssa is deemed to be among the best products for families. - July 27, 2022 - Ardo
Ardo Gives Away Breast Pumps to Help Families of Formula Shortage Crisis
Ardo announces breast pump donation to parents intent on donating pumped milk to families who cannot access formula. - May 25, 2022 - Ardo
Owl & Oak Moodies Help Children Express Big Feelings
Owl & Oak present The Moodies: Cuddly Storybook Friends that teach your Little how to positively express Big Feelings - May 10, 2022 - Owl & Oak
Nanobébé Puts a New Spin on the Bottle Brush
Becoming a new parent can be quite hectic with lots to do (and very little sleep), not to mention the tedious task of washing all those bottles. The daily hassle paired with a new baby means more dishes and less time to clean them. Nanobébé, a top innovator of baby products and... - May 05, 2022 - Nanobébé
Ardo Launches the Most Innovative Breast Pump on the Market, the Ardo Alyssa
After supporting breast pumping families for the last 25 years, Ardo has launched the world’s first breast pump to help increase milk supply. - April 21, 2022 - Ardo
UK Brand ONK Launches Exclusive Platinum Jubilee Fashion Straps
For this year’s Platinum Jubilee, events’ organisers and street party attendees can not only celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, but complement their dress with a cleverly designed Union Jack lanyard phone strap made exclusively by Somerset based brand, ONK Wear. The... - April 06, 2022 - ONK
Baby K’tan, LLC Hosts Tour for 20 BOOST & G.A.P. Participants
Baby K’tan had the honor of hosting over 20 BOOST & G.A.P. participants at their offices and warehouse in Davie, FL. The young adults with developmental disabilities had a tour and presentations from each department. The questions presented during open Q&A were extremely thoughtful and exhibited the interest in Baby K’tan and how a business runs. - November 16, 2021 - Baby K'tan, LLC
New Children’s Jewelry Collection by In Season Jewelry for This Halloween Season
In Season Jewelry announces the arrival of a fun and exciting Kids Jewelry Collection this Halloween Season. Trendy and affordable, the new additions to this collection have gathered phenomenal attention from parents, globally. - October 23, 2021 - In Season Jewelry
Our Nature Babies Launches New Bamboo Diaper Line
For those looking to provide their children with the highest quality personal care products, Our Nature Babies has launched a new line of diaper premier bamboo fibers. Those first years of a baby's life can be stressful enough. Our Nature Babies seeks to help reduce the carbon footprint of... - April 30, 2021 - Our Nature Babies
Buon Bambini Introduces Convenient Travel Case for Pouch Topper Universal Food Pouch Feeding Accessory
Good news for on-the-go parents. - April 11, 2021 - Buon Bambini
Junico Kids is Proud to Announce Their Newest Initiative SwapUp
Your kid grew up another size or two. Your wardrobe is getting full with stuff they can't wear & so you need to shop for more. Well, now you can swap the outgrown clothes into ones that fit them, - January 30, 2021 - Junico Kids
Junico Kids School Visit Program: Sustainable Clothing & How to Reduce Fashion Waste
Team Junico Kids visits Victoria Ave Public School (VAPS) to introduce the concept of preloved fashion as a way to reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion. The liaising VAPS teacher said that her students "are so lucky for this opportunity." Junico Kids is an Australian e-commerce player looking to promote the reuse of children's clothing and educate families with young children on practical, concrete actions we can to take care of the environment. - December 17, 2020 - Junico Kids
Brand New Boutique Opens Up in Atlanta Called Four Seasons Luxe
New online boutique specializing in baby & children clothes has officially launched, offering trendy-yet-classic women’s clothing and accessories. - July 25, 2020 - Four Seasons Luxe
i play by green sprouts® Updates Best-Selling Reusable Swim Diapers for Babies and Toddlers
Baby product and lifestyle brand, i play® by green sprouts® has recently launched their 2020 line of reusable swim diapers and swimsuits with updated sizing, new prints, and accessories for babies and toddlers. The company offers comfortable, trim-fitting, and stylish swim diapers to... - July 16, 2020 - Green Sprouts, Inc.
Baby Care Brand, green sprouts®, Announces Launch of Reusable Face Masks for Adults and Children
Company provides masks in support of families, essential workers and communities. - May 21, 2020 - Green Sprouts, Inc.
Cribs for Kids® Honors More Than 20 Women at 2020 Women of Achievement Awards
Nonprofit celebrates Pittsburgh women making a difference at 15th annual ceremony. - February 26, 2020 - Cribs for Kids
Owlet Baby Care Announces Dream Lab™: An Innovative, Personalized Video Sleep Course for Infants
First-of-its-Kind Sleep Learning Course Teaches Baby to Sleep Through the Night Quickly - October 31, 2019 - Owlet Baby Care
Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll
Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference
John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman
Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids
Juvenile Products Industry Vet Tracie Schor Joins Baby K'tan as SVP of Global Sales & Marketing
Tracie Schor, previously of Ju-Ju-Be, joins Baby K'tan to propel Global Sales and Marketing efforts. - February 14, 2019 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths
Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Opulent Global Products Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
Opulent Global Products Inc., a business specializing in consumer products, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council - West Certification Committee, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s... - October 24, 2018 - Opulent Global Products Inc
Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death
Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Sobababy.com Announces Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier
Sobababy.com today announced the introduction of the BeBear baby carrier collection. Designed to have an ergonomic seat support, babies are supported with a safe and comfy ride, Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier is expected to grow in popularity. “The introduction of our new baby... - September 29, 2018 - Soba Baby
Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep
Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
Cribs for Kids Partners with First Responders in National Public Safety Initiative Program
Cribs for Kids has proudly partnered with local, regional and national first responders in a National Public Safety Initiative. Cribs for Kids’ National Public Safety Initiative is a program seeking to educate first responders on infant safe sleep and empower them to then educate parents and... - August 27, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
MADE OF Debuts Direct-to-Consumer, Certified Organic & Made in America Baby-care Products on America’s Birthday
MADE OF, the personal care company that’s changing the way new parents evaluate and purchase their baby products, is announcing availability of its new product line along with a campaign to challenge the way “natural” products are marketed. MADE OF debuted to retail partners earlier this year at Natural Products Expo where it took home the Editor’s Choice NEXTY Award in Natural Personal Care. MADE OF was also the first company to successfully certify to the NSF Organic Standard. - June 29, 2018 - MADE OF
MADE OF™ a New Organic Baby Personal Care and Household Products Brand Launches with Unparalleled Commitment to Transparency
New organic baby and household products brand MADE OF™ is pledging to set the standard for retail partner and consumer transparency by sharing not only the ingredients in its products, but also the sources and origin of each ingredient, manufacturing and production details, full certification... - March 07, 2018 - MADE OF
Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack
Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family
22 Prominent Women and 1 Young Woman to be Honored at the Women of Achievement Awards on March 1st, 2018
The 13th annual Women of Achievement Awards will recognize and honor 22 distinguished women and one young woman for their efforts and accomplishments within their professional fields and communities. This event marks the beginning of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh and celebrates the... - February 22, 2018 - Cribs for Kids
New Parents from Connecticut Invent an Innovative On-the-Go Stylish Diaper Bag for Men
Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC
Rack Up Some Good Karma by Joining Beekwee on #GivingTuesday; Give, Get Back and Only Pay Shipping
Beekwee is a community-driven donation marketplace for parents in the United States. The platform allows families to donate and receive easily shippable baby, child, and maternity products, so they can keep up with their baby’s growth spurts without breaking the bank. Beekwee was created to... - November 27, 2017 - Beekwee
Baby K’tan Expands Their Carrier Sizing Categories
Baby K’tan to offer a new size XXS option for their flagship product. - October 13, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Baby K’tan, LLC and ICU Baby Partner on Project Kangaroo
In June of 2017, Project Kangaroo, sponsored by Baby K’tan, was created and launched at South Miami Hospital. As part of the NICU Pack Program, Project Kangaroo will provide all families receiving a NICU Pack with a Baby K’tan carrier. The goal of the project is to facilitate skin-to-skin contact (kangaroo care) once their baby is medically cleared to do so and to encourage baby carrying/wearing when their baby goes home. - September 01, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Baby K'tan Named Winner in Loved By Parents Awards
The Baby K'tan Baby carrier is a Double Category Winner in the 7th Annual Loved by Parents Awards - August 04, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC
Bay Area Mom Designs a Diaper Bag Purse with Unique Diaper and Trash Roll Dispenser Features
Madhu Challa, an Engineer, turned stay-at-home mom creates and launches a patent pending diaper bag that looks more like a purse but functional as a diaper bag with unique and additional features like diaper and Trash Roll dispenser. - May 20, 2017 - Vimaneaa
NameBubbles.com Selected for the SBA Excellence Award
NameBubbles.com, Labels for everyday life, will be recognized during National Small Business Week at the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 19th Annual Small Business Excellence Awards luncheon held at The Albany Marriott in Albany, NY on Tuesday, May 2nd at 11:30 AM. - May 01, 2017 - NameBubbles.com
TravelBaby Selected to Distribute Baby K’tan in Russia
Baby K’tan furthers global presence with new Russia distribution partnership. - April 08, 2017 - Baby K'tan, LLC