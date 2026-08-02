MADE OF, the personal care company that’s changing the way new parents evaluate and purchase their baby products, is announcing availability of its new product line along with a campaign to challenge the way “natural” products are marketed. MADE OF debuted to retail partners earlier this year at Natural Products Expo where it took home the Editor’s Choice NEXTY Award in Natural Personal Care. MADE OF was also the first company to successfully certify to the NSF Organic Standard. - June 29, 2018 - MADE OF