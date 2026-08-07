Recent Headlines
WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities
Westchester Network for Professionals is recruiting City Ambassadors in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles to help grow its BizNetwork Destination Tours and strengthen local professional communities. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions
New mastermind-style program provides entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals with accountability, strategic insights, and a powerful network to help achieve their goals. - August 07, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
French Training Company Marmignon Brothers Expands Immersive English Learning Platform
Marmignon Brothers, a French training company based in Berlaimont, expands its immersive English learning platform, combining films, series and AI to improve language fluency for learners and professionals. - July 02, 2026 - Marmignon Brothers
Founding Member Program Opens Doors to Business Growth, Visibility, and Strategic Connections
Limited-Time Opportunity Gives Business Professionals Lifetime Savings and Exclusive Access to Premium Networking and Growth Opportunities - June 24, 2026 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy. - June 13, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program to Fund Florida's Next Generation of Business Leaders
New micro-grant initiative supports founders under 25 with real, revenue-generating businesses across the state of Florida. - June 03, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute Earns ICF Level 1 Accreditation for Executive Coaching Certification Program
Accreditation provides BECI graduates a streamlined path to the ICF Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential, recognized in over 140 countries. - April 25, 2026 - Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
New UK Marketing Cv Guidance Urges Candidates to Prove Commercial Impact, Not Just List Channels
Updated guidance from Brendan Hope CV Writing explains why many marketing CVs underperform in fast shortlisting and offers a practical “impact-first” structure that makes results, scope and decision-making clear. - April 20, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
New UK Executive CV Guidance Urges Senior Leaders to Lead with Scope, Outcomes and Leadership Proof, Not Task Lists
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published updated UK guidance for director and executive-level jobseekers, outlining why many senior CVs underperform in fast shortlisting. The guidance recommends a “scope first” structure that helps recruiters place level quickly, see outcomes early, and understand leadership impact without wading through long responsibility lists. - April 19, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Porta Creative Association Establishes Merit-Based Professional Home for International Creative Professionals
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. - April 16, 2026 - Porta Creative Association
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
Students and School Leavers Urged to Use "Skills-with-Proof" CVs as UK Entry-Level Competition Rises
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published a UK-focused guide to help students and school leavers write a first CV that shows evidence: projects, responsibilities and outcomes, rather than relying on job titles they don’t yet have. - March 15, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program “Leading With AI”
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based... - March 14, 2026 - ADVISA
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
Georgia Author Terri Kozlowski Wins First Place at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Spirituality
Georgia author Terri Kozlowski has received First Place in the Spirituality category at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Soul Solutions for Awakening Awareness, an award-winning book recognized for its clarity, depth, and contribution to awareness-based spiritual growth. - February 02, 2026 - Terri Kozlowski
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Cross-Agency Collaboration Builds Leadership Capacity for a Complex World
New Wisdom Works report reveals how leaders sustain effectiveness, clarity, and results under pressure. - January 21, 2026 - Wisdom Works Group
Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
SBA Mastery Academy Launches Professional Training Platform for SBA Lending Success
SBA Mastery Academy, founded by industry expert Pamela Coleman, provides professional training in SBA 7(a) and 504 lending to entrepreneurs and finance professionals. Through lender-aligned curriculum, the Academy teaches tax analysis, loan packaging, and credit evaluation—empowering students to secure funding, increase approval rates, and build financially resilient businesses. - December 09, 2025 - SBA Mastery Academy
CommLab India Wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development 2026
CommLab India wins the Platinum Award for Top eLearning Content Development companies 2026, delivering AI-powered custom eLearning trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises. - November 27, 2025 - CommLab India
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
TrainSMART Announces 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8-10, 2025
TrainSMART will host a 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Workshop in Phoenix, AZ, December 8–10, 2025, at Expansive Midtown. This interactive, IBCT-accredited program helps professionals design and deliver engaging, results-driven training. Ideal for HR, L&D, and subject matter experts seeking to boost facilitation confidence and skill. - November 17, 2025 - TrainSMART, INC.
CommLab India Earns Four Global Recognitions for Excellence in Learning and Leadership Training 2026
CommLab India earns four global awards for excellence in eLearning, onboarding, and leadership training, empowering global teams with AI-driven learning. - November 17, 2025 - CommLab India
Brendan Hope CV Writing Expands Interview Coaching to Help Jobseekers Turn Interviews Into Offers
Brendan Hope CV Writing launches an expanded Interview Coaching service to help UK professionals and job seekers improve their confidence, communication, and performance in interviews. - November 16, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
Leadership Coach Blake Holman Offers Complimentary One-Hour Leadership Training to Help Professionals Lead with Confidence and Influence
Leadership Coach Blake Holman, Managing Partner of JJH Enterprises LLC, is offering a complimentary one-hour leadership training to help professionals strengthen influence, communication, and decision-making skills. Based on John C. Maxwell’s Leadership Philosophy and Dr. Robert Cialdini’s Principles of Ethical Influence, the session helps leaders build trust, inspire engagement, and lead with authenticity. - October 31, 2025 - JJH Enterprises, LLC
A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI. - October 23, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Traverse Leadership Group Launches Executive Coaching Services to Transform Leadership Performance
Helping Executives and HR Leaders Unlock Potential Through Proven Leadership Development Programs - October 14, 2025 - Traverse Leadership Group
25 Years of Impact: CommLab India Showcases L&D Success and Recognizes Key Stakeholders at LearnFlux
CommLab India marked 25 years in eLearning with LearnFlux 2025, showcasing impact, innovation in corporate learning, and honoring customers. - October 09, 2025 - CommLab India
Executive Coach Patrick Frazier Releases Leadership Guide for Emerging Leaders
"The Emerging Leaders Field Guide – Stories that Stick. Lessons that Last." equips rising leaders with practical insights, memorable one-liners, and real-world stories they can apply immediately. Drawing on 20+ years of executive coaching, Patrick Frazier helps leaders think strategically, build confidence, and take intentional action. Simple, powerful, and actionable, this guide empowers leaders to focus, align, and execute on what matters most. - October 07, 2025 - The Coaching Authority
Professional Business Association Launches Speakers Network to Empower Business Leaders and Inspire Growth
WNFP launches Speakers Network Program, connecting experts with opportunities to share knowledge, inspire growth, and empower professionals. - October 03, 2025 - Westchester Networking for Professionals
"Sparking Your Inner Leader" Ignites a New Conversation About Leadership
Austin leadership coach Keith Lewis releases "Sparking Your Inner Leader," a fresh and practical guide that blends executive coaching insights with lessons learned as a collegiate mascot. Drawing on decades of experience, Lewis offers real-world strategies to help leaders align their values, lead with purpose, and spark meaningful impact. Available now on Amazon and other retailers. - September 30, 2025 - VeraSpark
DISCOVERING AI Unveils the First-Ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ to Equip Parents with Clarity, Confidence, and Connection in the Age of AI
DISCOVERING AI launches the first-ever FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ on Sept. 24, giving parents a free national resource to guide kids’ AI use with clarity, confidence, and connection. Modeled after National Night Out, this virtual event unites families, educators, and communities to create shared AI plans. The vision: every family in America with a K–16 child equipped to use AI intentionally, ethically, and creatively. - September 22, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
“Work Is Not Your Life” Challenges the Overwork Culture and Launches a New Way to Live and Lead
Executive Coach Lora Crestan’s debut book Work Is Not Your Life launches on Aug 25, 2025, a bold guide that challenges the overwork culture and the myth of work-life balance. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and coaching, Crestan shares real stories and practical frameworks to help ambitious professionals integrate work, health, relationships, and growth — proving work is not your life, it’s a part of it. - August 26, 2025 - Lora Crestan - coaching for BOLD growth
Dr. Karen Parker Releases "Quantum Wellness," a New Book on Healing Mind, Body, and Spirit
Dr. Karen Parker, PhD—international best-selling author and creator of the Quantum Human Design™ system—has released her 24th book, Quantum Wellness: Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit with Human Design. This book blends integrative medicine, narrative psychology, and energy healing to help readers address burnout, anxiety, and disconnection by reconnecting to their true purpose. - August 23, 2025 - Quantum Human Design
Sawteha Gallery Art Show Brings Stories of Persecuted Christian Women to Laguna Beach
On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Take Heart, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians in the Middle East and Africa, will host a powerful one-night art exhibit, Sawteha Gallery, at the Laguna Art Museum. The event will feature original artwork and personal stories from courageous... - August 19, 2025 - Take Heart
CommLab India and Lancaster University Launch Global Study on AI in Workplace Learning
CommLab India a leading global eLearning solutions provider has partnered with Lancaster University, internationally renowned for its excellence in teaching and research, to launch a groundbreaking research initiative — WorkLearning.AI. This international study explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming employee learning and development across large organizations, paving the way for more innovative, personalized, and impactful workplace training. - August 14, 2025 - CommLab India
LinkedIn Optimisation Services Relaunched by Brendan Hope CV Writing to Help Jobseekers Get Noticed
Brendan Hope CV Writing introduces a 2025 update to its LinkedIn Optimisation service to help jobseekers become more visible to recruiters and hiring managers. - August 14, 2025 - Brendan Hope CV Writing