Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

PBHFA.org Announces a Strategic Partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara PBHFA.org announces a strategic partnership with Great Gulf / La Clara. Located on the iconic South Flagler drive in West Palm Beach, La Clara is a luxury 25 story, waterfront tower consisting of only 83 residences. - August 08, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Economy May Have Shrunk in Q2 Everitt Lawson Group says Brexit uncertainty and global economic slowdown have weighed heavily on UK economy. - July 09, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Kipley Lytel’s Advisory Firm Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 897 for 2019 Montecito Capital Management Group and its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are honored to have again been ranked in the Top 20 Financial Advisors List for the year of 2019 particularly given the depth of 897 candidates considered. - July 03, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded 2019 Wealth Management Firm of the Year for Southern California Wealth & Finance magazine have announced Montecito Capital Management, and its Founder Kipley J. Lytel, Winners of the 2019 Wealth & Money Management Award for Southern California. - June 21, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Everitt Lawson Group: US China Trade Deal Unlikely Before Year End Everitt Lawson Group analysts say escalation of tariffs by US and China could stall negotiations and prolong trade war for many more months. - June 05, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Trade War Could Backfire on “Strong” US Economy Everitt Lawson Group says American consumers could bear the cost of trade war tariffs. - May 27, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese Exporters Could Lose All US Business Everitt Lawson Group - Chinese exporters stand to lose out on significant amount of US business as higher tariffs will wipe out profit margins. - May 17, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: Brexit Impasse Takes Toll on UK Economy Everitt Lawson Group reports housing and labour markets suffer in the face of prolonged Brexit uncertainty. - May 13, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Everitt Lawson Group: UK Interest Rates Will Likely be Kept Steady Everitt Lawson Group economists say Brexit delay could cause BoE to leave borrowing costs unchanged for most of this year. - May 06, 2019 - Everitt Lawson Group

Carlos Solari, Former CIO at the White House and Senior FBI Executive Director, Joins PlatinumDEX ICO as the Chief Information Officer Carlos Solari has joined London headquartered Fintech PlatinumDEX as Chief Information Office. Carlos is an internationally known IT security expert, formally CIO of The White House, responsible for the IT systems for the Executive Office of two President’s. PlatinumDEX is a start-up licensed (pending) e-bank incorporating a global network of "hyper-secure" blockchain enabled crypto exchanges, at the early stages towards of an ICO. - March 13, 2019 - Platinumdex Limited

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Welcomes the Van Hoek/Tremblay Team of UBS Private Wealth Management as Its New Member and Sponsor The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) welcomes Cornelis Johannes "CJ" Van Hoek and Nathalie Tremblay from the Van Hoek/Tremblay team of UBS Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach. - January 26, 2019 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Lembirik Group Investments is Now Accepting US Clients The Value investment fund company is opening a branch in the U.S.A. - January 24, 2019 - Lembirik Group, LLC

EQDerivatives Launches Machine Learning/Alt Data Platform, machineByte machineByte is a platform dedicated to machine learning in investment management across data, learning types, markets and asset classes. - December 08, 2018 - machineByte

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Partners with Brightline The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Brightline. Brightline is the nation’s only privately owned, operated and maintained passenger rail service that is connecting Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Miami. - November 06, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Former Rothschilds Director and Current PlatinumDEX Chairman Supports "Roubini-Lite" Crypto Regulation Veteran City of London Investment Banker, Rosamund Blomfield Smith, and Chairman of PlatinumDEX supports the idea of “proportionate” regulation in crypto in response to the US economist Nouriel "Dr. Doom" Roubini's recent demand to US Congress that crypto be banned. Proportionate legislation is needed, as the industry is failing to self-regulate adequately. - October 29, 2018 - Platinumdex Limited

PlatinumDEX's Focus on Building Confidence and Security Will Counter Recent Condemnation Directed at Crypto Ecosystem PlatinumDEX's delivery of a global network of secure crypto exchange with strong corporate governance and proper KYC, AML and ATF protocols will answer much of the criticism aimed at the digital assets financial market. The North Korean Hackers $500 USD million thefts and Nouriel "Doctor Doom" Roubini verbal attacks are a wake-up call to the industry. - October 26, 2018 - Platinumdex Limited

Zarvic Brothers Sends Letter to Manning & Napier, Inc. Board of Directors Zarvic Brothers, a holder of the outstanding common shares of Manning & Napier, Inc (MN) ("Zarvic" or the "Company"), today announced that it has sent a letter to the Company's Board of Directors that outlines what it believes is the value-maximizing path forward for Manning & Napier, Inc. - September 19, 2018 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

Millennium Strategic Investments Launches Premiere Real Estate Private Equity Fund in Washington D.C. Millennium Strategic Investments specializes in lucrative real estate acquisitions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. We are committed to identifying, analyzing and implementing strategies that result in consistent, above-average returns. - September 10, 2018 - Millennium Strategic Investments

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Collobration with Venture Cafe Miami The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce the panel discussion, "The Future of Crypto, Blockchain, and ICO's" in partnership with Venture Cafe Miami - August 25, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Arthur J. Martin LLC/ Engel&Volkers The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association welcomes Arthur J. Martin LLC/ Engle & Volkers as an official real estate partner. - August 23, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Partners with NADEX The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association announces today that it has formed a strategic partnership with the North American Derivative Exchange, (Nadex). - July 30, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces Strategic Partnership with First Republic Bank The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is thrilled to announce an official partnership with leading hedge fund and business bank, First Republic. - July 17, 2018 - Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded by Wealth & Money Management for Best Wealth Management Practice in 2018 Montecito Capital Management Group and its founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are winners of the 2018 Wealth & Money Management Award for Best Wealth Management Practice in Southern California. The awards are presented by Wealth & Finance magazine. - July 09, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Sherman Wealth Management to Host "Beers with Brad" Brad talks finances over local craft brews. - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management

Brad Sherman Named Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors Brad Sherman is proud to be named one of the Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors. The Investopedia 100 list celebrates financial advisors who have contributed significantly to conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management. Investopedia’s... - June 18, 2018 - Sherman Wealth Management

Explosive Growth of Crypto Funds Continues in 2018 Despite Falling Prices and Regulatory Hurdles, Hedge Funds & Venture Capital Launch Cryptocurrency Investment Funds at Record Pace - April 27, 2018 - Crypto Fund Research

TaaS Launches the Updated Cryptographic Audit, Cornerstone of Its Declaration of Transparency Token-as-a-Service (TaaS), the first-ever tokenized closed-end fund dedicated to blockchain assets, announces the public release of its next-generation Cryptographic Audit. - March 28, 2018 - TaaS

NEXT.exchange is Burning More Than 95 Million of Its Tokens The hybrid decentralized and community-driven crypto exchange, NEXT (https://next.exchange), is going to destroy millions of tokens. There will be 75% fewer tokens on the market than what was initially expected. - March 26, 2018 - NEXT.exchange

Mark Shore Joins Coquest Advisors as Director of Educational Research Dallas-based Coquest Inc., one of the largest independent introducing brokers in the U.S. derivatives markets, announced today that Mark Shore has joined its Coquest Advisors LLC as Director of Educational Research. Mr. Shore will be responsible for developing educational materials, workshops and webinars... - February 22, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

PD Wealth Solutions Forecasts 2018 Will be a Golden Year for Biotech M&A After a relatively quiet year for mergers and acquisitions in 2017, PD Wealth Solutions' Paul Graham predicts this year will produce a bumper harvest of deals between "Big Pharma" and Biotech. - February 19, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Ranked Top 20 Financial Advisors Out of 898 for 2018 For the second year in a row, Expertise has selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles after completing a comprehensive and thorough rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California - February 15, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group

PD Wealth Solutions Forecasts More Disruption in Consumer Staples in 2018 Robert Marsh, Senior U.S. Equities specialist at PD Wealth Solutions discusses the evolution of the consumer staples industry in his recently published 2018 Investment Outlook. - January 29, 2018 - PD Wealth Solutions

Sector Arc Advisors Wins Coquest's 2017 CTA Challenge In a year-long contest, Sector Arc Advisors, a Chicago-based commodity trading advisor, won first in Coquest's CTA Challenge, beating out 35 other CTAs. - January 21, 2018 - Coquest Inc.

Brilliant Erdenes Gold Mining Group and Finamatrix Enter Crypto Market Raising $200 Million Blockchain A.I. Fund The Brilliant group of companies and Finamatrix have collaborated to create a regulated Blockchain A.I. Fund, called FIX Fund, classified as a diversified, stable-growth, and value investment fund, which mirrors the FIX Index, a portfolio of high-quality Blockchain, high-tech projects, and other liquid... - December 28, 2017 - Finamatrix

Seamans Capital Management Hires Operations Professional Seamans Capital Management is expanding it's Boston-based operations team with the hiring of Suzanne Matulis. - December 21, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management

Seamans Capital Management Hires Portfolio Manager Expanding the Firm’s Investment Team Seamans Capital Management (SCM) is pleased to announce that Robert N. Cunjak has joined our investment team this month. Mr. Cunjak was previously at Sankaty Advisors (now Bain Capital Credit), where he was a Portfolio Manager, Managing Director, and Head of the Energy Team. Mr. Cunjak also invested... - December 17, 2017 - Seamans Capital Management

NEXT.exchange Offers First Decentralized Social Crypto-Currency Trading Platform The crypto-currency market is booming like never before. In just a few months the bitcoin price smashed record after record, reaching a new all-time high of $10.000. Next.Exchange, one of the leading decentralized stock exchange platforms in cryptocurrencies, welcomed today another milestone of reaching more than 25.000 traders and that in just one week after their Initial Coin Offering (ICO). - November 30, 2017 - NEXT.exchange

Zarvic Brothers Meets with Struggling Asset Manager Manning & Napier Inc. Zarvic Brothers met with Manning & Napier Inc.'s top executives with concerns of company performance, leadership, and fiduciary duties to shareholders. - October 02, 2017 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

AQMetrics Attains ISO 27001 Certification RegTech company, AQMetrics announce its successful achievement of the International Organization for Standardization’s prestigious ISO 27001 certification. - September 13, 2017 - AQMetrics

Jacob Wohl Releases Hedge Fund Business Plan Jacob Wohl has announced the public release of his Hedge Fund Business Plan, through his personal website. - July 29, 2017 - Montgomery Assets

Warrington Asset Management Wins Pinnacle Award’s 5-Year Best Options Strategy Warrington Asset's Strategic Trading Program won the Pinnacle Award's Best Options Strategy for 5-years, only 18 months after separating from Morgan Stanley to go on its own. - July 14, 2017 - Warrington Asset Management

Montecito Capital Management Group & Founder, Kipley Lytel, Recognized as Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles, California Expertise recently completed a comprehensive rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California and selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in LA. - May 17, 2017 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Jenny Hammond Joins Asset TV Asset TV, the worldwide leader in financial and investment video, has further extended its editorial and content resources with the arrival of Jenny Hammond as its latest presenter and producer. Jenny joins Mark Colegate to become one of the faces of Asset TV in the UK. Jenny who has worked as a news... - April 24, 2017 - Asset TV UK

Zarvic Brothers Offers Diversified Exposure to Private Equity with Innovative Vero Fund Zarvic Brothers LLC announces the launch of Zarvic's Vero Fund. Building off Zarvic's annualized 36% return from the past few years, Zarvic has launched the new Vero Fund fund based on the same strategy. - November 23, 2016 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

Zarvic Brothers Facilitates the Sale of a $6.2 Million Apartment Complex Zarvic Brothers has successfully facilitated the sale of a 111 unit suburban apartment complex in western New York State. The complex features spacious garden style apartments, located in a park like setting. The luxury units are larger than your average apartment size. The acquisition closed in the... - November 18, 2016 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

Matt Kavanagh - Notre Dame All American - Joins Greywolf Execution Partners Matt Kavanagh was one of the captains of the team that anchored the Notre Dame offense to the National Championship game in 2014 and the Final Four in 2015. In his new capacity, Kavanagh will focus on business development and sales working with endowment officers, hedge fund and institutional asset managers throughout North America. - September 15, 2016 - Greywolf Execution Partners

Zarvic Brothers Announces Formation of Shareholder Committee to Review Strategic Alternatives for GEI Global Zarvic Brothers (“Zarvic”) today announced the formation of a committee of independent shareholders of GEI Global (“GEIG”). (the "Committee”) to consider various strategic alternatives potentially available to the company. The formation of the committee is not in response to any proposal received by the company or an approach by a third party. - August 17, 2016 - ZarVic Brothers LLC