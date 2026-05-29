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Within Hedge Fund Management
Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the company releases its March... - May 29, 2026 - Income Capital Management
VRC Enters Private Buyouts
Verma Research Capital LLC is a Milwaukee-based investment firm founded by Divyanshu Verma that operates a forward-tested quantitative trading and value equity programme and has now entered private buyouts with the launch of VRC Buyout Fund, L.P., targeting $50 million in committed capital for distressed asset acquisitions globally. - April 15, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
VRC Announces Its Launch
VRC announced its launch as an investment firm integrating quantitative research with fundamental value investing. - January 30, 2026 - Verma Research Capital LLC
Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters... - January 26, 2026 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Reports Solid Results for October 2025
Income Capital Management has released its results for October 2025, confirming the resilience of its investment strategies in a market still searching for direction after a volatile summer. October was characterized by relative calm across the main financial markets, with fewer shocks compared to... - November 16, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Industry Veterans Are Fixing What’s Broken in Compliance Tech with Skematic's Employee Compliance Product Launch
Having seen the cracks from the inside, Skematic’s founding team is tackling the systemic flaws that have long hindered compliance officers. - October 21, 2025 - Skematic
Copernicus Hedge Fund to Open to New Investors
Copernicus Hedge Fund, a fund of funds will open to new investors soon. The highly diversified fund open to qualified clients will be accepting new investors. Open to qualified clients, family offices and institutional investors. Reg D 506(c) fund. Based in Vail Colorado. Filed Federally to open September 2025, Launch date end of 2025. - October 21, 2025 - Copernicus Hedge Fund
Income Capital Management Closes September with Positive Results Despite Market Volatility
Challenging markets, solid results; September brought intense volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a relentless rise in gold prices. In this environment, Income Capital Management’s strategies demonstrated resilience and consistency, remaining aligned with each fund’s defined risk profile. “With discipline, diversification, and a rigorous risk-based approach, it’s possible not only to withstand uncertainty but to transform it into opportunity,” said the management team. - October 13, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Gohlke Launches Finoptica, Financial Services Marketing Agency Building Brands and Driving Demand
Financial services marketing veteran Christopher Gohlke today announced the launch of Finoptica, a marketing agency designed to help start-ups and growth-driven financial services companies cut through the noise with clear strategies, precise execution and measurable results. With two decades of... - October 03, 2025 - Finoptica
Income Capital Management Reports Strong First Half 2025 Results Amid Global Volatility
The first half of 2025 has been anything but normal. Markets shook, uncertainty dominated, and many strategies struggled to keep pace. At Income Capital Management, they focused on what we do best: staying disciplined, managing risk, and delivering results. - July 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund Soars with +58.63% Return Since April 2024
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund – Aggressive Level has delivered +58.63% since April 2024, with +28.58% YTD and +4.30% in May 2025. As the only European fund focused solely on Forex strategies, it offers four risk levels to suit different investors. CEO Paolo Volpicelli highlights the fund’s strong growth and risk management. - June 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Announces Strong Results for the First 12 Months
Income Capital Management reports strong results in its first 12 months, with the FOREX Fund delivering up to +50.08% annual returns depending on strategy, with zero entry or management fees. “These results prove that performance, transparency, and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said CEO Paolo Volpicelli. The company remains focused on offering simple, solid investment solutions. - April 30, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital has extended the deadline for its offer to purchase Shares of ISX Financial EU PLC in order to give participating investors more time to complete required documentation. - April 16, 2025 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Announces New Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP is offering to purchase shares in ISX Financial EU PLC. Shareholders can obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form online. - March 24, 2025 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Pan Ocean Capital Empowers Entrepreneurs to Shape the Future
Pan Ocean Capital has launched an initiative to support 101 innovative ideas with the potential to transform industries. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to life and drive growth. - January 14, 2025 - Pan Ocean Capital
Bowtie Announces Public Release of DDQ AI: Advanced DDQ Automation
Streamlining Operational Due Diligence with Unmatched Precision and Speed for Asset Managers - October 24, 2024 - Bowtie
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Dollar Denominated Bonds of China Evergrande Group
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to $1.5 billion principal amount of certain US Dollar denominated bonds issued by China Evergrande Group. On January 29, 2024, a Hong Kong Court made a winding up order against Evergrande. Investors may have limited opportunity to exit their investment in Evergrande. - March 21, 2024 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Common Shares in Carbon Conscious Investments Ltd.
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 34,000,000 Shares of Carbon Conscious Investments Limited. The Company’s Shares are not traded on any exchange. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment. - January 11, 2024 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Common Shares in Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 10,000,000 Shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. The Company’s shares have been suspended from trading since 2019, so investors have limited opportunities to sell their Shares. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment. - January 11, 2024 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase District of Columbia Senior Revenue Bonds
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their offer to purchase for cash up to a maximum of $65,000,000 in par amount of District of Columbia (National Center for Law Enforcement Issue) Senior Revenue Bonds Series 2016A and District of Columbia (National... - December 23, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in the Wildermuth Fund
Alternative Liquidity Capital has extended its offer to purchase Shares of the Wildermuth Fund in order to give participating investors more time to complete required documentation. The Fund's shares are not traded on any exchange. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment. - December 21, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Relativity Acquisition Corp.
Alternative Liquidity Capital is offering to purchase up to 153,295 Class A Common Shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. The Company’s Shares have been halted from trading since January 2023 and this Offer provides an opportunity for investors to get cash for their investment. - November 20, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in the Wildermuth Fund
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 238,000 Class I Shares of the Wildermuth Fund. The Fund's shares are not traded on any exchange. This Offer provides a way for investors to get cash for their investment. - November 14, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Crystallex International Corp.
Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership today announced an offer to purchase up to 73,000,000 Common Shares of Crystallex International Corporation. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares, and at the same time provide liquidity to legacy holders. - November 02, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Santa Barbara Registered Investment Advisor Kip Lytel & RIA firm Montecito Capital Management Recognized as 2024 Global 100 Winner for Leading Financial Planner
The 2024 Global 100, consisting of only 100 of the World’s leading firms and individuals, awards Kip Lytel, CFA, as Leading Financial Planner in his leadership role at Montecito Capital Management. This is a testament to hard work, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Global 100 provides a comprehensive understanding of firms that are leaders in their area of specialization. - October 24, 2023 - Montecito Capital Management Group
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Morgan Creek Global Equity Long/Short Institutional Fund
Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Purchaser”), today announced an offer to purchase up to 343 (the “Shares”), of Morgan Creek Global Equity Long/Short Institutional Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund’s share repurchase program... - July 28, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Fenrir Asset Management Achieves Stellar Performance with 6.63% Return in June, Influencing Over €4,1 Billion in Assets
Fenrir Asset Management, an international investment firm established in 2018, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in its performance. The firm, in conjunction with its subordinates, has successfully generated a 6.63 percent return for its clients in June, managing both directly and... - July 04, 2023 - Fenrir Asset Management
Alternative Liquidity Index LP announces an extension of the Solicitation of Offers for Shares in LF Equity Income Fund
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their Solicitation of Offers for Share in LF Equity Income Fund. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to submit offers to tender... - July 02, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Fenrir Asset Management Unveils AI-Driven Investment Strategy
Fenrir Asset Management, a leading hedge fund, has announced a groundbreaking investment strategy powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The new strategy, named "Odin," uses machine learning algorithms to analyze extensive financial data, adapt to changing market conditions, and identify profitable investment opportunities. This innovative approach, combined with Fenrir's diverse range of existing investment strategies, positions the firm to navigate market complexities. - June 22, 2023 - Fenrir Asset Management
Fenrir Asset Management Announces Multi-Strategy Approach to Investment
Fenrir Asset Management, a leading hedge fund, has announced its innovative multi-strategy approach to investment. The firm's diverse strategies include Equity-Oriented investments, Private Equity and Private Credit, Distressed Securities, Non-Distressed Debt, Hedge/Arbitrage positions, Real Estate-Related Securities, Commodities Trading, and Portfolio Volatility Protection. This approach is designed to navigate complex market conditions and identify unique investment opportunities. - June 06, 2023 - Fenrir Asset Management
Alternative Liquidity Capital Offers to Purchase Shares from Woodford Investors
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase shares in the LF Equity Income Fund, formerly known as the Woodford Equity Income Fund. This Offer provides an opportunity for investors to exit their investment. - May 16, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Fenrir Asset Management Influence Extends Over €4 Billion in Assets
Fenrir Asset Management, an international investment firm established in 2018, is proud to announce that its influence now extends to over €4 billion in assets. These assets are indirectly influenced by Fenrir through a range of partnerships, strategic alliances, and investment advisory services, showcasing the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients and partners. - May 10, 2023 - Fenrir Asset Management
Alternative Liquidity Capital Extends Tender Offer for Ohio Valley University Bonds
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their offer to purchase for cash up to a maximum of $5,000,000 in combined par amount of the (i)The County Commission of Wood County, West Virginia Tax-Exempt Subordinate Refunding Revenue Bonds (Ohio Valley University,... - March 09, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Jade Power Trust CVRs
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 2,002,000 Contingent Value Rights (the “CVRs”) of Jade Power Trust (the “Issuer”), at a price of $0.2 (2 cents) in US Dollars per CVR. - January 18, 2023 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended their tender offer for the Shares of Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer. - December 11, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Key Energy Services, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares in Key Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”). The offer price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - October 06, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in FS Energy & Power Fund
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for the Shares of FS Energy & Power Company. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer. The... - September 21, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in STHealth Capital Investment Corp
Alternative Liquidity has announced an offer to purchase up to 130,000 shares in StHealth Capital Investment Corp. The shares are not currently traded on any exchange, and the Company does not have an active share repurchase program. Alternative Liquidity's offer provides shareholders the opportunity to exit their investment. - August 25, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in LookSmart Group, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase approximately 37% of the outstanding shares in LookSmart Group. The offer price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - August 10, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in FS Energy & Power Fund
Alternative Liquidity Capital has announced an offer to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares in FS Energy & Power Fund. The Company's share repurchase program has been suspended since March 2020, and the offer provides shareholders an opportunity to exit their investment. - August 03, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Zurvita Holdings, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase 10% of the outstanding shares in Zurvita Holdings Inc. at a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - July 20, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in ISX Financial EU PLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP is offering to purchase shares in ISX Financial EU PLC. Shareholders can obtain a free copy of the Offer and Transfer Form online. - July 19, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Solicitation of Offers for Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited
Alternative Liquidity Index has extended its Solicitation of Offers for Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited, in order to allow investors more time to complete documentation. - June 29, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces an Extension of the Tender Offer for Ember Therapeutics, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for the Shares of Ember Therapeutics, Inc. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete documentation required to participate in the Offer. As of the date... - May 29, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Offer to Purchase Class A-1 Notes, of Zohar III, Limited
Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, has announced an offer to purchase for cash, up to a maximum principal amount of $150,000,000 in the Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited. The Issuer and its affiliates have gone through a long and contentious bankruptcy process lasting for several years, and this offer provides an opportunity for investors to get liquidity for their investment. - May 26, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
FundFront Launches Leading Alternative Investment Platform
The platform offers financial advisors and their investors a carefully selected menu of alternative investment strategies that can be accessed directly from bank and brokerage accounts. - May 16, 2022 - FundFront Ltd
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in GlobeImmune, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase an amount equal to approximately 12.2% of GlobeImmune, Inc. at a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - May 06, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Urbi et Orbi LTD Launches Its Investment Platform SafeAssets.com
The Urbi et Orbi LTD is pleased to announce the launch of its investment platform SafeAssets.com. This is an important step in the development of the company. SafeAssets aims both to strengthen the investment potential of the company and to enable thousands of users to earn on cryptocurrencies with... - April 19, 2022 - Urbi et Orbi LTD
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Southern States Sign Co.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase shares in Southern States Sign Co. at a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - April 14, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Premium Offer to Purchase City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to $3,000,000 par value of the City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds (The Olathe Gateway TDD No. 1a Project) Series 2006. The Purchase Price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - March 25, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC