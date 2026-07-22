Switzerland News
Recent Release, "KALAKUTA DIARIES," from Page Publishing Author Uwa Erhabor, Offers a Penetrating Account of Life Within Africa's Most Iconic Cultural Commune
Uwa Erhabor has completed a new book, "KALAKUTA DIARIES: The Good, The Bad & The Nasty"—an extraordinary work that transcends conventional memoir to become something far richer: a literary archive, political reflection, and historical document woven into one. Framed as an... - July 22, 2026 - Page Publishing
MPAI Publishes “AI for Health” and “Neural Network Watermarking- Technologies”
MPAI has concluded its 68th General Assembly (MPAI-68) publishing AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) – Health Secure Platform (AIH-HSP) and Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (TEC)” as MPAI Standards. - July 14, 2026 - MPAI
Log-hub 6.2 Introduces Multi-Leg Supply Chain Mapping, Next-Gen Solver, and Greater Emissions Precision
Log-hub 6.2 delivers meaningful improvements across supply chain mapping, freight cost management, and emissions analysis. This release also marks a transition to Hexaly, a powerful optimization solver, enabling faster and more precise calculations. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Guaranteed Cost Savings Initiative for Logistics Service Providers
New programme helps Groupage, FTL and 4PL operators uncover hidden margin opportunities through data-driven operational analysis. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Launches Plug & Play Solution to Turn Transport Data Into Route Efficiency and Carbon Savings
Log-hub launched a new Plug & Play Solution, a ready-to-use model that connects directly to a company’s existing Transport Management System (TMS), enabling automated route optimization and CO₂ emissions calculation without altering established processes. Organizations adopting it can expect up to 8–12% reduction in transport costs and 20% or more lower carbon emissions. - June 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub 6.1 Introduces AI Route Optimization and Expands CO₂ Emissions Analysis
Log-hub has released the Log-hub 6.1 update, introducing AI-powered route optimization for last-mile delivery and expanding CO₂ emissions analysis with multi-leg and handling emissions calculations. - April 03, 2026 - Log-hub
Verto Education Partners With César Ritz Colleges to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has launched a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway with César Ritz Colleges. Through this partnership, students can begin their college experience abroad with Verto before transferring seamlessly to César Ritz Colleges, a global leader in hospitality business. Together, the institutions are creating new opportunities for students to pursue globally focused higher education pathways. - March 31, 2026 - Verto Education
Verto Education Announces Partnership with HIM Business School in Switzerland
Verto Education and HIM Business School in Switzerland are working together to create a new transfer pathway for globally minded students. Through this Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can start their academic experience with Verto and continue into HIM’s Business Administration program, opening doors to an internationally focused education. - March 24, 2026 - Verto Education
Log-hub to Showcase Advanced Supply Chain Analytics Tools, Digital Twins, and AI Agents at SITL 2026
Log-hub will participate in SITL 2026, taking place March 31–April 2 at Paris Nord Villepinte, where the company will present its latest innovations in supply chain analytics, optimization, and AI-driven decision support. - March 13, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-hub Introduces Supply Chain Agent to Simplify Interaction with Advanced Supply Chain Analytics
This February, Log-hub announced the introduction of its Supply Chain Agent, a new capability designed to change how logistics and supply chain professionals interact with advanced planning and analytics tools. Rather than adding another layer of AI features, the Supply Chain Agent tackles a persistent challenge in the industry: making powerful analytical capabilities practical and efficient to use in day-to-day planning work. - March 11, 2026 - Log-hub
Log-Hub Expands Its Supply Chain Apps with a New Advanced Analytics Segment and AI Supply Chain Agent
Log-hub AG today announced the expansion of its Supply Chain Apps portfolio with a new advanced analytics segment. The release introduces two new Premium apps, Supply Chain Designer and Shipment Flow Optimizer, alongside new AI capabilities designed to support faster, more efficient supply chain analysis. These new apps support companies in two closely linked decision areas: how to design effective multi-echelon supply chain networks, and how your shipments should flow through them efficiently. - February 06, 2026 - Log-hub
Trafficmind Expands Swiss Tier-1 Network for Sub-10ms DDoS Mitigation Across Europe
Trafficmind today announced a significant expansion of its Swiss-based Tier-1 network footprint, strengthening its ability to deliver sub-10 ms latency DDoS mitigation and application-layer protection to customers across Europe. The expansion integrates additional Tier-1 carrier connectivity and... - January 27, 2026 - Trafficmind
Hexillia to Engage in Leadership Dialogues in Davos During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
Hexillia announced today that it will be in Davos during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, participating in a series of leadership forums, curated gatherings, and private discussions alongside global decision-makers from business, policy, and media. As global leaders convene to address... - January 17, 2026 - Hexillia
Log-hub Introduces Dynamic Algorithms and Cost Transparency for Next-Gen Logistics
Log-hub announced an upgrade to its Supply Chain Apps, adding innovative capabilities for network design and route planning that aim to bridge the gap between academic theory and practical logistics decisions. For years, the Swiss technology company has maintained its reputation as a trusted partner for supply chain professionals, and this release reinforces its user-centric, data-driven approach. - December 07, 2025 - Log-hub
Advanced Supply Chain Analytics from Log-hub, Now Accessible to Everyone, for Free
From network design and warehouse and inventory planning to CO₂ emissions analysis and demand forecasting, advanced supply chain analytics and optimization is now within everyone’s reach. With Log-hub’s latest offering, professionals across logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG and consulting can simulate, optimize, and visualize their supply chains using real project data, at no cost. - November 10, 2025 - Log-hub
Is Your Supply Chain Ready for Tomorrow’s Disruptions? New Survey by Log-hub Reveals the Gaps
What happens when the global supply chain is thrown into chaos and is your company ready for the next crisis? - October 19, 2025 - Log-hub
SMART Feedback – Unlocking and Leveraging Organizational Potential
Boosting efficiency, effectiveness, and performance in companies with precision. - October 14, 2025 - smart-fed ag
Cost Transparent Route Planning and Enhanced Carbon Footprint Visibility with Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps
Log-hub introduces significant updates to its Supply Chain Apps, strengthening its portfolio with enhanced capabilities for route optimization, CO2 emissions management, and network design. The latest improvements to Milkrun Optimization Plus App, CO2 Emissions App, and the Network Design Simulator Add-on are designed to give logistics professionals deeper insights, greater flexibility, and smarter tools to make data-driven decisions. - October 13, 2025 - Log-hub
Log-hub Appoints Matthias Reiser as Partner in Switzerland
Log-hub, a Swiss-based provider of supply chain optimization and analytics solutions, has appointed Matthias Reiser as its newest Partner in Switzerland. Reiser brings more than 30 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management, with a career spanning senior leadership roles,... - October 08, 2025 - Log-hub
Log-hub AG on How AI is Reshaping Forwarding Services for Logistics Service Providers
From AI-powered document processing and predictive maintenance to AI-driven route planning and warehouse robotics, Log-hub’s latest research shows how logistics providers are already turning artificial intelligence from theory into daily operational results. - September 29, 2025 - Log-hub
Log-hub AG on Why AI Alone Won’t Save Supply Chains: Rethinking Resilient Supply Chains in Times of Disruption
Global supply chains have always been vulnerable to shocks, from financial crises and pandemics to canal blockages, geopolitical conflict and even rapid changes in consumer demand. But in recent years, the pace and intensity of these disruptions have accelerated. The result? Supply chains optimised purely for cost and efficiency are proving increasingly fragile. - September 29, 2025 - Log-hub
Swiss Space Mining AG Presents Innovative Energy Technologies at armasuisse Energy Day 2025
Swiss Space Mining AG presented its patented single-wire energy transmission technologies at the armasuisse Energy Day 2025 in Payerne. The innovation uses standing waves and displacement currents for highly efficient transfer without grounding or closed circuits. Designed as dual-use, it offers minimal cabling, high EMC, resilient operation, and simplified logistics – with applications in defense, disaster relief, and space exploration. - September 18, 2025 - Swiss Space Mining AG
International Perspectives on Red: New Exhibition Curated by Francisco Lacerda at Artium Gallery
International Artists Reimagine the Power of Red. USIA (United State of International Artists), the Lisbon-based art brand founded by Francisco Lacerda in 2009, is excited to present RED ART PROJECT, an international group exhibition at Artium Gallery, Geneva, from January 27 to February 1, 2026. - August 25, 2025 - USIA
Palais des Émotions Introduces Bespoke Scented Stories for Unforgettable Moments
A new brand by CARRARA Advisory brings high perfumery into the wedding world, offering custom scent creations for couples and guests. - July 16, 2025 - Palais des Emotions
Open Acting Studio Days Return in 2025 With Global Livestream at Swiss Acting Institute
Following the 2024 success, actor and director Remo Vinzens brings back the unique training event for stage and film performance. The program is produced by Star Class Films. - July 14, 2025 - Management Star Class
Tresorit Launches Engage: Secure Data Rooms Customizable for External Client & Partner Collaboration
Tresorit, data security specialist of Swiss Post, today announces the launch of its latest innovation: Tresorit Engage. Built for highly regulated industries — such as finance, legal, healthcare, and IT — Engage enables users to create secure, customizable data rooms for managing... - June 07, 2025 - Tresorit
MPAI Publishes AIW and AIM Implementation Guidelines for Community Comments
MPAI has concluded its 56th General Assembly with the publication of the Technical Report: AIW and AIM Implementation Guidelines (MPAI-WMG) for Community Comments. - May 19, 2025 - MPAI
MPAI Publishes the MPAI-MMM API as Part of MPAI MMM – Technologies (MMM-TEC)
MPAI has concluded its 55th General Assembly (MPAI-55) with the final release of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle and the MPAI-MMM standards. - April 21, 2025 - MPAI
Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community. - April 15, 2025 - SONIXAPP
World-First Pulmonary Artery Transplant Performed in Thymic Carcinoma Case by Professor Stefano Cafarotti and Team at Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
In an unprecedented medical achievement, Professor Stefano Cafarotti and his world-renowned surgical team at Cardiocentro Institute in Switzerland have successfully performed the world’s first pulmonary artery transplant to treat locally advanced thymic carcinoma. This groundbreaking procedure, performed in 2022, has set a new benchmark in thoracic oncology and offers renewed hope to patients facing complex cancer cases. - April 14, 2025 - Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale
droply Launches Global Platform for Finding and Sharing Drinking Water Sources
Two former CDT thru-hikers are launching droply, a new mobile app that makes finding and sharing drinking water sources easy. With 800,000+ sources mapped, droply aims to simplify water access and build a global community. - April 04, 2025 - droply
BlueCallom Launches COMPLY-AI, Challenging the $36 Billion Industry with a New AI Solution
BlueCallom today announced the launch of COMPLY-AI, an autonomous compliance management solution designed to support enterprise teams in meeting evolving regulatory requirements. COMPLY-AI offers an integrated platform that delivers self-service compliance assessments, saving over 2,000 expert hours annually. It also reduces operational delays and improves the time-to-market. - March 29, 2025 - BlueCallom AG
MPAI Releases Connected Autonomous Vehicle and MPAI MMM for Community Comments, Starts Up-Sampling Filter for Video Applications
MPAI has concluded its 54th General Assembly (MPAI-54) with the release of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle and the MPAI-MMM standards for Community Comments and the start of the Up-sampling Filter for Video Applications (EVC-UFV) V1.0 standard project. - March 28, 2025 - MPAI
BlueCallom Launches AgenticBlue: Transforming AI from a Shadowy Sidekick to a Mission-Critical Enterprise Investment
BlueCallom, a pioneer in Agentic AI Business Solutions, announced the launch of AgenticBlue, its a breakthrough Enterprise AI Management Platform. Designed to manage all unsupervised AI properties such as Prompts, Agents, and Multi-Agent solutions into strategically aligned, mission-critical investments. Those AI assets already represent a significant value. - March 12, 2025 - BlueCallom AG
MPAI Releases the MPAI-MMM as Open-Source Software
MPAI has concluded its 53rd General Assembly (MPAI-53) releasing the first version of the MPAI-MMM Open-Source Reference Software and kicking off the new project Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI) – Company Performance Prediction (CUI-CPP) V2.0. - March 10, 2025 - MPAI
Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Chartering of The City of Osmio at ITU’s Geneva Headquarters
The Authenticity Institute, Inc., developer of the Authenticity™ Infrastructure, announces a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the City of Osmio, the certification authority and governance body of the Authenticity Infrastructure. The celebration will highlight the origin... - March 02, 2025 - The Authenticity Institute, Inc.
MPAI Applies AI to Server-Based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming
MPAI has concluded its 52nd General Assembly (MPAI-52) approving publication of Technical Report: Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG) – Mitigation of data loss effects (SPG-MDL) V1.0. - January 29, 2025 - MPAI
MPAI calls for “Company Performance Prediction” technologies
MPAI has concluded its 51st General Assembly (MPAI-51) approving publication of the Compression and Understanding of Industrial data (MPAI-CUI) V2.0 Call for Technologies. - December 24, 2024 - MPAI
MPAI Calls for “Up-Sampling Filter for Video Applications” Technologies
MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 49th General Assembly (MPAI-49) by approving for publication: 1. Call for... - November 24, 2024 - MPAI
Inrate Unveils New ESG Data Platform for Transparent and Traceable ESG Data Insights
Inrate, a leading impact rating and ESG data company, is thrilled to announce the release of CLIF, its new ESG data platform, designed to provide transparent and traceable ESG data to simply investment analysis. With expanded features and seamless functionality, CLIF allows investors to gain... - November 07, 2024 - Inrate
MPAI Addresses Signalling of Machine Learning Model Compliance
MPAI has concluded its 49th General Assembly (MPAI-49) by approving for publication with a request for community comments of Technical Specification: AI Framework (MPAI-AIF) V2.1 and Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.2 - November 02, 2024 - MPAI
Ghana’s Kpone Landfill Using ClosureTurf® Earns Global Recognition at Recent International Conference
The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024. The projects's success, including the use of ClosureTurf, highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering a better world. - September 25, 2024 - Watershed Geo
MPAI Publishes a New Version of ContextAudio and a New Standard for Data Qualifiers
MPAI has concluded its 47th General Assembly (MPAI-47) by ap-proving for publication the Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2.2 standard and the new Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.0 standard for Community Comments. The new versions are released using the new full web-based publication method. - August 24, 2024 - MPAI
Toradex Announces the Launch of the Aquila iMX95 SoM
Toradex launches the Aquila iMX95 SoM, offering advanced processing, high-speed networking, and seamless scalability for demanding embedded computing projects. - August 24, 2024 - Toradex
MPAI Publishes Version 1.1 of the Human and Machine Communication Standard
MPAI –has concluded its 46th General Assembly (MPAI-46) by approving for publication the new Version 1.1 of the Human and Machine Communication V1.1 standard. - July 13, 2024 - MPAI
MPAI Publishes New Standard, Reference Software, and Conformance Testing Specification
MPAI has concluded its 45th General Assembly (MPAI-45) by approving for publication the new AI Module Profiles, Neural Network Watermarking Reference Software, and the Multimodal Conversation Reference Software. - June 19, 2024 - MPAI
Eenox Revolutionizes the Skate and Bicycle Market with Precision Bearing Technology
Eenox emerges as the game-changer in the high-performance world of cycling, skateboarding, and inline skating with premium Swiss-Made bearings. - June 05, 2024 - Eenox
MPAI Reaches the 2nd Milestone of the Roadmap for Metaverse Interoperability
The international, non-profit, and unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 31st General Assembly (MPAI-31) approving Version 1 of the MPAI Metaverse Model – Functionality... - May 02, 2024 - MPAI
MPAI Publishes the Draft AI Module Profile Standard with a Request for Community Comments
MPAI has concluded its 43rd General Assembly (MPAI-43) approving the publication of the draft AI Module Profile V1.0 Standard with a request for Community Comments. - April 22, 2024 - MPAI
Introducing Aquila: The Next Generation Toradex SoM Family
High Performance. Future-Proof. Empowering Next-Gen AI. - April 06, 2024 - Toradex