PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

Loway Switzerland Announces the Opening of the New Singapore Datacenter for QueueMetrics-Live to Meet the Rising Demand from Asia Loway announced today the opening of the new Singapore datacenter for its QueueMetrics-Live solution service. - December 14, 2019 - Loway

Aurachain 2019 Release Adds Further Strength to Its Market Leading Low Code Development Platform Aurachain, the leading low code development platform for the creation of both digital process and blockchain applications, today announced the 2019 autumn release of its Aurachain Platform, featuring intuitive and visual building tools for the accelerated creation of enterprise grade software applications. - December 04, 2019 - Aurachain AG

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

Avescon Value Launches Report-Sharing Platform IT Research Finder for Sourcing Free Quality IT Research The newly launched online platform IT Research Finder enables users to easily source free, high-quality IT research reports and eliminates the need to pay for costly IT research reports. Launching today, the site identifies, summarizes and evaluates thousands of free IT reports and provides direct links... - November 13, 2019 - Avescon Value GmbH

DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.10 Loway announced the release of the new QueueMetrics suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.10. - October 31, 2019 - Loway

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation Announces a Research Arm to Continue Its Advancement of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation

Loway Switzerland Announces Its Participation to AstriCon 2019 with a Speech Conference Loway announced today its participation to AstriCon 2019 USA. The Founder, Mr. Lorenzo Emilitri, will deliver a technical speech entitled "Ingenuity, resilience, simplicity and many mistakes - from on-premise to cloud platform." - October 19, 2019 - Loway

psHolix Wins Prize for Breakthrough Tech: 3D Without Glasses Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix

Loway Switzerland Announces Partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex Technology Week 2019 Loway today announced the partnership with DVCOM Technology for Gitex 2019. - September 14, 2019 - Loway

Loway Switzerland Announces Their Participation in JanusCon 2019 Mr Lorenzo Emilitri, founder & CEO of Loway, will speak about transition from on-prem to cloud platforms at JanusCon 2019 Italy. - September 07, 2019 - Loway

Blackzendo AG Launches NEXUS Sentient AI Software New platform offers groundbreaking advantages for AI developers and programmers. - August 23, 2019 - Blackzendo AG

reTyre Expands to Swiss Market with Rasant GmbH Partnership Norwegian tire company, reTyre, keeps growing internationally by signing Swiss distributor, Rasant GmbH. - July 06, 2019 - reTyre

Save the Date: 21st Fair for Contemporary Art in Zurich, Presented by BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Switzerland presents Art International Zurich. The international Swiss art fair opens its doors again in September. - June 30, 2019 - BB International Fine Arts GmbH

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Your Chance to Try the Most Advanced VR Fitness Platform HOLOFIT by Holodia & Win Great Prizes at Their Pop Up Store in Zürich, May 22 - June 17 The Swiss company Holodia is opening their Pop Up store on May 22 - June 17 at Freiraum, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Bahnhofstrasse 9, 8001 Zürich. This is the perfect chance for anyone to try out their VR Fitness platform HOLOFIT, and win great prizes. - May 23, 2019 - Holodia SA

Wagile - New Subsidiary to Serve the United Kingdom Delivering digital change and smart PMO services across mainland Europe, WAGILE now opens its new subsidiary to serve the United Kingdom. Wagile UK Limited will be led by Antony Selby. - May 02, 2019 - Wagile - Delivering Digital Change

Loway Switzerland Announces the Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 19.04 Loway announces the release of QueueMetrics call center suite for Asterisk PBX version 19.04, update is free. - April 07, 2019 - Loway

Swiss Startup Brings Pets Into the Blockchain The Swiss startup CogniPet™ plans to store the identity of dogs and cats in the Blockchain with the aim of reducing potentially misleading and fraudulent practices. Thanks to AI-based image recognition, the CogniPet™ mobile app will give the pets a digital ID and validated pet industry information, offering potential buyers and owners more security. - March 29, 2019 - CogniPet™

The Most Advanced VR Fitness Cardio Workout Platform, HOLOFIT Releases New Environment Cyberpunk The most advanced VR Fitness Platform, HOLOFIT by Holodia is announcing the release of its new virtual reality workout environment called Cyberpunk. - March 26, 2019 - Holodia SA

Ofri - Only 2 in 10 Swiss Consumers Use Smart Home Connected Devices Home automation could increase domestic comfort and security. However, in Switzerland, only 57 percent know about home automation and only two out of ten people use a smart home connected device in their household. The most popular smart home devices in use are intelligent lighting and music devices, with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa being the most popular smart home systems. Only 13 percent of Swiss intend to buy a smart home device in the coming months. - March 10, 2019 - Ofri Internet GmbH

SWOZI Appoints US Representative US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG

Suisse Life Science SA Becomes LIFEdata SA The iDDNA® brand and technology are now part of LIFEdata digital health services. - December 17, 2018 - LIFEdata

Abstract Submission for the 43rd World Hospital Congress Now Open The 43rd World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation opens its call for paper presentations and posters, inviting professionals from hospitals and health service delivery organizations to submit their abstracts. - November 17, 2018 - International Hospital Federation

Loway Announces the Release of the Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition Asterisk in the Contact Centre Satisfaction Report 2018 Edition. - November 17, 2018 - Loway

ICERTIAS Announces International Customers’ Friend Award - Redesigned Today, with the introduction of a significantly improved methodology, companies that offer an excellent user experience can be part of a completely new edition of the international research and reward programme - Customers' Friend. - November 09, 2018 - ICERTIAS

Open Call for the 21st Art Fair in Zurich, Switzerland, by BB International Fine Arts Every year, the Art International Zurich art fair presents contemporary art (painting, graphics, sculpture, photography, video) in a central location in Zurich. The international orientation is unique in the trade fair landscape and ensures fascination and a lasting impression. - October 29, 2018 - BB International Fine Arts GmbH

Medtech & Pharma Platform Annual Event Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary in Basel The Medtech & Pharma Platform (MPP) association is proud to announce the 5th anniversary of the MPP annual event, entitled “Global perspectives and trends at the intersection of pharma and medtech.” The event is taking place in Basel, Switzerland, on 16 - 17 October 2018. - October 15, 2018 - Medtech & Pharma Platform

KRATOS™ Integrates with Bancor Protocol to Provide Token Liquidity for the Commodity Trading Industry Arkratos, an end-to-end blockchain service lab based in Singapore, has announced its integration of the Bancor protocol to provide continuous liquidity for its blockchain powered commodity trading platform- KRATOS™. Arkratos’ flagship product KRATOS™ is a decentralized platform to... - September 28, 2018 - Arkratos Blockchain Solutions

Loway Announces the Release of WombatDialer 18.08 Loway, worldwide provider of solutions for call-centers, announced the release of WombatDialer predictive dialer for Asterisk PBX version 18.08. - September 07, 2018 - Loway

Swiss Fintech Development AG Welcomes New Member of the Board Swiss Fintech Development AG today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Tibor I. Mueller as Chief Executive Officer effective August 21, 2018. José Luis Fernández Nieto will be appointed the role of Chief Operating Officer, and Christian Hoffmann will be appointed as Chief... - August 24, 2018 - Swissfintech Development AG

SonoCoin Organizes and Sponsors the Lift: Lab Conference: "Creating and Retaining Value Through Coin Offerings from Whitepaper to Delivery" SonoCoin sponsored its first local conference in conjunction with Geneva-based event organizer Lift: Lab. The community event was composed in two parts; a pre-event in which SonoCoin presented its use-cases to a selected group of business leaders and a main event involving presentations on the current... - August 01, 2018 - SonoCoin

Bluetector Receives $1.3 Million to Bring Its Manure Solution to Market Swiss agri-tech company Bluetector has received a total of $ 1.3 million in a Series A financing round. The money came from the company's existing shareholders. Bluetector will use the new funds primarily to to push ahead with its market entry in Germany, which is affected very hard by the manure crisis. - July 22, 2018 - Bluetector

International Hospital Federation Awards Finalists Revealed The 27 finalists of the 2018 International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards have been announced. - July 12, 2018 - International Hospital Federation

SKIN46 Launches Kickstarter Debuting Tattoo Ink Made from Human Hair What better way to show love and loyalty to a person or pet than to “get them under” the skin? That's exactly what SKIN46 is offering people, to be a part of with their new Kickstarter, to bring to market safe, high-quality tattoo ink made with human or animal hair. - June 21, 2018 - SKIN46 AG

Loway Switzerland Announces a New Partnership with CallCabinet Corporation Loway announces its strategic partnership with CallCabinet Corporation for the development of Atmos CallCabinet for QueueMetrics-Live integration. - June 14, 2018 - Loway

SonoCoin Announces Appointment of EXMO Exchange Founder, Ivan Petukhovsky, as Member of Advisory Board SonoCoin is pleased to announce that Ivan Pukhovsky has officially been appointed as an executive advisor to the SonoCoin team. Ivan is the Co-Founder of EXMO Finance LLP. The British-based cryptocurrency exchange was founded in 2013 and has showcased steady performance ever since. In fact, it saw a... - June 05, 2018 - SonoCoin

Toradex Opens Early Access for the Apalis iMX8 with the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax SoC Toradex opens early access for selected customers to its new Apalis iMX8 System on Module (SoM) based on the NXP® i.MX 8QuadMax SoC, the highest performance variation of the i.MX 8 family. - May 12, 2018 - Toradex

Team Extension Achieves ISO 9001: 2015 Certification The company has been awarded the ISO 9001: 2015 certification standard after passing a recent audit by the UK branch of Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS. - May 09, 2018 - Team Extension AG

SonoCoin Announces Appointment of Prask Sutton as Specialist Advisor SonoCoin is pleased to announce that Prask Sutton has officially been appointed as a non-executive advisor to the SonoCoin team. Prask’s considerable experience and expertise in data-over-audio and business development will allow him to advise and support regarding the commercialization of SonoCoin’s... - May 09, 2018 - SonoCoin

Loway Announces Release of QueueMetrics Call Center Suite Version 18.04 Loway is glad to announce the new version of its worldwide renowned monitoring and reporting suite QueueMetrics: version 18.04 - April 29, 2018 - Loway

International Hospital Federation Awards Deadline Extended to 30 April Public and private healthcare provider organizations that have outstanding projects and programs can still enter the IHF Awards. - April 19, 2018 - International Hospital Federation

SonoCoin is Pleased to Announce Its New Website Interface SonoCoin is proud to announce the new and improved website design. Their team of developers have made significant improvements to the layout and aesthetics. Improvements include the 2018 technical roadmap and addition of new website pages. Please find below a brief description of the newly added elements... - April 13, 2018 - SonoCoin

Established Force in Free-Roam VR Expands Offering True VR Systems has become a hidden secret in this expanding market having quietly established five operational VR Arena Arcades, expanding their reach internationally with cutting edge, free-roaming immersive experiences into the international amusement and attraction scene. - April 10, 2018 - trueVRsystems

Loway Announces Official Sponsorship for CommCon 2018 Loway, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, announced that it has signed on to become official Sponsor of CommCon 2018. - March 28, 2018 - Loway

Novel Approach to Secure Intellectual Property on the Blockchain: Mindfire Foundation and Bernstein Form New Strategic Partnership The Mindfire Foundation, a Swiss non-profit which is focused on creating human like artificial intelligence, and Bernstein, a German provider of blockchain-based solutions for protecting and managing intellectual property assets, today announced a strategic partnership to enable a smarter, more collaborative approach to secure newly generated intellectual property during Mindfire Missions. - March 17, 2018 - Mindfire Foundation

Team Extension Accelerates Growth in Europe New office expansion with a subsidiary in Geneva, Switzerland and satellite office in Berlin, Germany enables Team Extension to accelerate growth in providing software engineering talent to its customers. - March 14, 2018 - Team Extension AG