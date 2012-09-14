PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored with Asia Quality Brands Award 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it received a prestigious accolade known as Aisa Quality Brands Award 2019 organized by the Asia Industry Information Promote Association (AIPA) in cooperation with some other specialized units on December 14th, 2019. - December 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Opens a New Property as MerPerle Beach Hotel Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City. - December 02, 2019 - MerPerle Beach Hotel

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Given the Loved By Guests Award 2019 On November 27, 2019, Expedia Group held a workshop in Nha Trang to update the area on business figures and trends, and summarize the travel landscape in 2019 as a result of it research on this coastal city. - November 29, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

TDA Announces EloQ Communications as Winner in Global Agency Award EloQ Communications is November’s top agency in the category of the Public Relations Agency of the Month in Vietnam. - November 25, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Nadova Tours Organizes Vietnam Grand Prix Tour 2020 for Global Visitors In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours

EloQ Communications Congratulates Its Managing Director for Earning Her Doctoral Degree EloQ Communications becomes the first public relations and marketing firm in Vietnam led by a PhD in the field. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ, has successfully completed her doctoral degree on social media use in crisis communication. - October 12, 2019 - EloQ Communications

ASIA DMC to Showcase “B2B Portal” at WTM London 2019 Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient. The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded as "The Ultimate Wellness Destination in Vietnam” MerPerle Hon Tam Resort last week announced that it was just awarded a new accolade as "The ultimate wellness destination in Vietnam” by The Guide in a yearly well-known award-winning ceremony. - October 05, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participated in ITE HCMC 2019 On September 5, 2019, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels kicked off a three-day participation in the ITE 2019 HCMC (The International Travel Expo 2019 Ho Chi Minh City) where MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Crystal Palace co-sponsored a VIP Lounge that welcomed hundreds of buyers, potential partners and visitors who were looking for ways to build a fruitful business relationship with this resort & hotel group. - September 10, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Sunrise Central Hotel Will Launch New Facilities Into Operation by Early 2020 In a meeting with the whole team of Sunrise Central Hotel, the management announced last week that the hotel will put its new facilities, such as a newly-built swimming pool, an outdoor bar, a gym as well as meeting rooms into operation by February 2020. - August 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

EloQ Communications Named One of the Leading Digital Marketing Agencies of 2019 by DesignRush DesignRush researched the top-rated digital marketing agencies who can execute successful campaigns. EloQ Communications is the only Vietnamese agency chosen to be in this list. - August 26, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Nadova Tours Suggests Safety Tips When Traveling in Vietnam When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Started a New Promotion Campaign to Enter Pre-Winter Confidently Last week, the management of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort launched an attractive promotion campaign that offers more discount on a variety of services. These services range from the mud bath, sea sports games, food and beverage to airport transfer with different levels of discounts that go with room bookings. - August 22, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Beat Its Growth Record MerPerle Hon Tam Resort today announced that it beat its own record of highest revenue for the first time in the last 6 months compared to the same period of 2018. - August 01, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Sunrise Central Hotel Takes Flexible Actions on Dynamic Pricing In a fierce competition, Sunrise Central Hotel announced today that it would follow the market demands by taking lead actions on applying dynamic pricing tactics for room sales. - July 31, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

Vietnam's EloQ Communications Joins GlobalCom PR Network EloQ Communications announces its membership representing Vietnam in GlobalCom PR, an international network with a 15-year history of connecting quality agencies to enable cross-market collaboration and meet the needs of international clients. - July 30, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Vietnam-Based EloQ Communications Now Offers Full Services from Market Access to Marketing Solutions EloQ Communications introduces new market access services, to fully support foreign and local companies with their Vietnam market entry, from market research to integrated marketing solutions. - July 24, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Merperle Hon Tam Resort Awarded as Leading Family Resort 2019 MerPerle Hon Tam Resort announced today that it received a new trophy as Leading Family Resort 2019 awarded by Wanderlust Tips, a bilingual travel magazine that collected reviews and ratings from thousands of affluent travelers. - July 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Has Announced Its New Group Director of Sales & Marketing On the 10th of July 2019, the well-known resorts & hotels group appointed Imroz Uddin to lead its group sales & marketing efforts in order to achieve the set target of revenue and to build an even stronger brand name in the market. - July 13, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Sunrise Central Hotel Strengthened Its Sales Workforce In reacting to the market change and to approach its guest segments, Sunrise Central Hotel’s management has taken a major step in reorganizing the sales team structure to focus on the online segment while still keeping a good relationship with leisure and corporate ones. - July 09, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

Vietnam-Based EloQ Communications’ Managing Director Elected as PRCA SEA PR and Communications Regional Board Member Clāra Ly-Le, EloQ Communications’ managing director, was elected as PRCA SEA Regional Board member. This election marks another footprint of EloQ in the region, in an effort to provide competing PR services and uphold high professional standards. - June 28, 2019 - EloQ Communications

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Officially Offers New Service: Mud Baths On June 12, 2019, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort inaugurated its mud bath service to the public in order to offer more options to guests who have been seeking new experiences. - June 13, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Vero IMC Vietnam Changes Its Name to EloQ Communications and Announces New Email Address Format Vero IMC Vietnam becomes its own independent agency under the name EloQ Communications and announces its change of email address. - June 09, 2019 - EloQ Communications

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Earns 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence MerPerle Hon Tam today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence based on the consistently great reviews it has earned on the world’s largest travel site - May 26, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Sunrise Central Hotel’s Promotions Have Increased the Room Production Remarkably In recent years, Sunrise Central Hotel has been running a good business with positive results. This has been thanks to its dedicated team who have provided quality service and the management who have been leading a smooth operation. - May 18, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Owner Holds the 7th Annual Disabled Children Day For the purpose of creating a healthy playground and a comprehensive development environment for children who are in needy and impaired circumstances, the 7th Disabled Children Day (7 years in a row) will be held on Hon Tam Island by Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea JSC (owner of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort) in cooperation with its mother company, Khai Vy Group and with great financial support from its valued sponsors/donators in a meaningful yearly event from May 30- June 1, 2019. - May 12, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Sunrise Central Hotel Selected SiteMinder as Its Official Channel Manager After an effective trial period of using SiteMinder products, last week Sunrise Central Hotel’s Management officially decided to select this service provider as its main booking engine and channel manager. - May 11, 2019 - Sunrise Central Hotel

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort’s Preparation for the 7th Disabled Children Day Has Been Set in Place This year 2019 will mark 07 years in a row that Hon Tam Nha Trang Sea JSC (which owns MerPerle Hon Tam Resort), in cooperation with its mother company, Khai Vy Group organize the biggest charity event of the year which conveys the slogan as Hon Tam- Light up your dream. - May 04, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Increased Website Conversion Remarkably It has been almost two years since MerPerle Hon Tam Resort put its beautifully-designed website and its easy-to-use booking engine into operation and the results have been achieved very positively when it saw a sharp increase in revenue by more than 175% in 2018 compared to that of 2017. - March 17, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

HCMC-based EloQ Communications Joins the PRCA’s New Southeast Asia Network Starting March 1, EloQ Communications becomes a member of Public Relations & Communications Association – Southeast Asia (PRCA SEA). By joining, EloQ is committed to the professionalism and the high standards of the public relations industry, aiming to provide the best client/consultancy relationship. - March 14, 2019 - EloQ Communications

Azerai Celebrates Debut of Second Hotel in Vietnam La Residence, Hue steps up as latest property in Adrian Zecha's new group. - February 24, 2019 - Azerai La Residence, Hue

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Participates in VITM 2019 March 27-30, 2019 will mark the third time MerPerle Hon Tam Resort participates in this year VITM Ha Noi 2019 (the 4th Vietnam International Travel Mart) co-organized yearly by Vietnam Society of Travel Agents (VISTA) and JVIntenational. - February 23, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort ranks 20th on Tripadvisor.com for Nha Trang City On January 31st, 2019, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort reached a big milestone in its development path as its ranking on Tripadvisor.com stood at 20th. - February 02, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Received the Booking.com Review Award 2018 In recognition of the high scores on quality service and great efforts of the whole team in ensuring the highest guest satisfaction, Booking.com has, for the third time, just given MerPerle Hon Tam Resort the Review Award 2018 as a thank you for everything it did for the shared guests during the year 2018. - January 26, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Received Agoda Gold Circle Award 2018 In order to honor its hotel and resort partners for their remarkably impressive results, Agoda held a Gala Dinner reception to thank them for the mutual cooperation that contributed to its high growth in 2018. - January 19, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort is Expected to Welcome a Surge of Travelers on Tet 2019 (Vietnamese Lunar New Year) A travel publication called Travellive Magazine has just released a special issue on MerPerle Hon Tam Resort on the occasion of Tet Holidays 2019 which has also widely known as Vietnamese Lunar New year. - January 18, 2019 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

Heritage Expedition Set to Sail in May Latest Heritage Cruises trip takes guests around Cat Ba Archipelago off the coast of Vietnam's north. - January 12, 2019 - Heritage Cruises and Expeditions

EloQ Communications Established as Independent Marketing Agency in Vietnam Vero IMC Vietnam, the branch of Thailand-based Vero PR, has now become its own independent agency under the name EloQ Communications, in order to provide more direct and personal service to its clients. The change will allow the agency to establish its own identity in the Vietnamese market while maintaining its regional connections. - December 31, 2018 - EloQ Communications

Azerai Readies Debut of Second Hotel in Vietnam La Residence, Hue to re-emerge as the latest property in Adrian Zecha's new group. - December 31, 2018 - Azerai La Residence, Hue

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Awarded “Best Resort Hotel 2018” by Ctrip On the 13th of December, 2018, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was proudly named as Best Resort Hotel 2018 by Ctrip International in an award-winning ceremony in Xiamen, China. - December 20, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Launched a New Service Outlet On the 8th of December 2018, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort inaugurated a new outlet facility called “Hon Tam Lounge” to create more service options for its guests (both in-house and outside guests). - December 12, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort to Host a Celebration for the Festive Season for Its Guests In a great effort to offer an exciting atmosphere for the holiday season and engage its guests with festive activities, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort will be organizing a Gala dinner party on the 24th and 31st of December, 2018 respectively. - December 11, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

eRevMax Completes Integration with Vietnamese PMS ezCloud Interface to allow automatic distribution of rate and availability to OTAs for mutual customers. - November 30, 2018 - eRevMax Inc.

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Received a New Trophy from Anex Tour On the 10th of November, 2018, Anex Tour organized a thank you party for its hotel and resort partners in this destination to appreciate their support over the past year(s). - November 19, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Received Certified Hotel Partner Award from Traveloka On the 9th of November, 2018, a representative of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was proudly presented with a Certified Hotel Partner Trophy Award at Traveloka’s Office in Ho Chi Minh City. - November 14, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

La Residence Wins Recognition as 14th Best Hotel in Asia Property continues its winning ways on Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. - November 09, 2018 - Azerai La Residence, Hue

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Was Chosen as a Nice Venue for FAM Tour by Korean Travel Agents In a sunny day on Hon Tam Island on Nov. 2, 2018, the whole team of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort welcomed a Korean FAM tour delegation who was looking for more opportunities to strengthen the business relationship with their existing and new partners in the coastal destination of Nha Trang, a hot tourist city of Khanh Hoa Province. - November 06, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Honored as "Best Venue in Nha Trang to Experience Wonderful Panoramic Sea Views Amid Tasteful Vietnamese Architecture" On 19th October 2018, Merperle Hon Tam Resort Nha Trang, for two years in a row, was extremely honored as “Best venue in Nha Trang to experience wonderful panoramic sea views amid tasteful Vietnamese architecture”; award was given by The Guide in a yearly well-known ceremony. The event took place at Lotte Hotel Hanoi, Vietnam. - October 24, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort

MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Won Luxury Beachfront Resort of the Year 2018 Award by LTG MerPerle Hon Tam Resort has received the award as Luxury Beachfront Resort of the Year 2018 – Vietnam by LTG after an exciting year of great efforts and hard work by the entire team. - October 19, 2018 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort