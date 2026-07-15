Vietnam News
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 Brings Global Smart Electronics Manufacturing, Advanced Materials and Automation Technologies to Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam returns Aug 5–7, 2026 at VEC Hanoi, offering free entry for manufacturers. Highlights include industry forums, skills training, robot demos, full-chain exhibits and buyer matching for smarter, greener manufacturing. - July 15, 2026 - RX
Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - April 20, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Wellness-Oriented Travel Gains Momentum in Chau Doc for Summer 2026
As demand for wellness-focused travel continues to rise, more Vietnamese families are seeking destinations that offer tranquility, nature, and culturally enriching experiences. This summer, Chau Doc is emerging as a compelling choice, blending spiritual heritage with serene landscapes in the Mekong Delta. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Successfully Participates in VITM Hanoi 2026, Strengthening Partnerships and Expanding Brand Presence
The Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2026, held from April 9–12, 2026 at I.C.E Hanoi, is one of the most prestigious annual tourism events in Vietnam, gathering over 600 domestic and international enterprises. - April 18, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1). - March 29, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
ITWA@Vietnam 2026: Unlock ASEAN’s $198B Industrial Boom in Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 debuts in Hanoi to connect global tech suppliers with Vietnam’s fast-growing manufacturing sector, offering specialized shows, business matching, and localized outreach to support the country’s rising industrial ecosystem. - March 16, 2026 - RX
Diverse Services – a Commitment to Thoughtful Experiences
After more than a year of operation, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort continues to refine and expand its service portfolio, aiming to better accommodate the evolving and diverse needs of domestic and international guests. - January 21, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Rising Year-End Bookings Reflect Growing Demand for Peaceful Tet Retreats at MerPerle Nui Sam
As the Lunar New Year approaches, the fast-paced rhythm of urban life has led many travelers to seek quieter destinations that offer rest, reflection, and reconnection. During the pre-Tet period, MerPerle Nui Sam has recorded a noticeable increase in booking interest, particularly from families and small groups looking for a calm and meaningful year-end escape. - January 13, 2026 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Introduces Kids Club – Creating Endless Fun for Young Guests
In its ongoing commitment to providing meaningful family-friendly experiences, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly introduces Kids Club, a dedicated recreational space designed especially for children to enjoy fun, creativity, and joyful moments throughout their stay. - December 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with a Commitment to Sustainable Growth
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort proudly celebrates its first anniversary on December 21st, 2025, marking an important milestone in its journey of establishment, operational stability, and sustainable development within the hospitality landscape of the Mekong Delta. - December 20, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa Introduces Complimentary 15-Minute Massage Experience Following Official Opening
MerPerle Nui Sam Spa has officially opened its doors, marking the launch of a wellness destination focused on in-depth therapeutic care within a tranquil resort setting at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort. - December 19, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces Year-End Holiday Offering Focused on Relaxation and Tranquility
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort today announced its year-end holiday program designed to provide guests with a calm and comfortable environment during the festive season. As travelers increasingly look for spaces that offer privacy and peaceful surroundings, the Resort introduces a range of services intended to support restful year-end stays. - November 28, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Announces the Soft Opening of Its New Spa in Mid-November 2025
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort is pleased to announce the Soft Opening of the MerPerle Nui Sam Spa, an all-new wellness sanctuary officially welcoming guests in mid-November 2025. - November 21, 2025 - MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
EloQ Communications Launches Bespoke Training & Consulting Services to Strengthen Corporate Communication Capabilities Across Southeast Asia
EloQ Communications, a top ASEAN PR agency, now offers corporate training and consulting workshops. This expansion allows businesses to enhance communication skills and build strategies with an award-winning leader. - August 08, 2025 - EloQ Communications
Softline to Showcase AiLine and Advanced Digital Twin Solutions at Vinamac 2024
Softline will participate in the Vinamac event in Ho Chi Minh City, where they will showcase their cutting-edge AiLine platform at Booth A415. Attendees are invited to experience firsthand the transformative power of digital twin technology and explore the wide array of innovative solutions they offer. - November 25, 2024 - Softline Group
Vietnamese Coffee Brand Mr. Viet Expands Onto the International Stage
Mr. Viet, a brand capturing the true spirit and tradition of Vietnamese coffee, is now making waves on the international scene. From rich traditional brews to unique flavors like coconut and mango, Mr. Viet aims to offer the world a fresh perspective on coffee and Vietnamese culture. With a... - November 04, 2024 - Mr. Viet
SmartOSC's SHEEO Workshop Unites 100+ Women Across APAC Nations to Drive Senior Leadership Representation
From International Women's Day in March to Girls in ICT Day in April, more than 100 female leaders from Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore united to challenge workplace biases, tackle leadership obstacles, and forge a robust support network through an exclusive workshop called... - May 07, 2024 - SmartOSC
Vietnam’s EloQ Communications Named Finalist in Two Categories at PRCA APAC Awards 2024
EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and marketing agency based in Vietnam, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in two categories at the PRCA APAC Awards 2024. The PRCA APAC Awards recognize excellence in the field of Public Relations and Communications across the... - February 22, 2024 - EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications Wins Tech Behemoths Awards in the Public Relations, Advertising, and Social Media Marketing Categories
EloQ Communications secures Tech Behemoths 2023 awards in PR, Social Media Marketing, and Advertising marking their second win. The recognition underlines their consistent excellence in delivering quality services and solidifies their position as industry leaders. - December 28, 2023 - EloQ Communications
Happy Hours Program Launched in an All-Inclusive Resort in Long Beach, Cam Ranh, Vietnam
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort located in Cam Ranh, is excited to announce the launch of its Happy Hours Program for its valued guests who want to enjoy a great selection of cocktail, mocktail and drinks at a discounted price. - November 30, 2023 - Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa Offers Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package for Outside Guests
Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa, a five-star beachfront resort located in Cam Ranh Bay, is pleased to announce the launch of its Riviera Aqua Park Day Use Package for outside guests who want to enjoy the resort's water park and private beach. - November 22, 2023 - Cam Ranh Riviera Beach Resort & Spa
EloQ Communications Launches the One Asia PR Group Brand, a One-Stop Service for PR Solutions in Asia
EloQ Communications is launching One Asia PR Group, a comprehensive PR and marketing service for the Asian-Pacific region. The network aims to provide efficient and cost-effective services to companies operating in Asia. Services offered include PR strategy, media coverage, event management, crisis management, and influencer marketing. - June 06, 2023 - EloQ Communications
Consulus Vietnam Releases the White Paper on Vietnam's Readiness for Industry 4.0 and the Post-Pandemic Age, Proposing a Roadmap Toward a Hi-Tech Economy
Consulus Vietnam has announced the successful completion of the nationwide research project on Vietnam’s readiness for Industry 4.0. The results of the research have been presented in a white paper titled “Smart 4.0 Vietnam.” Roadmap toward a high-tech economy. - March 09, 2023 - Consulus Pte Ltd
EloQ Communications Announced Agency of the Year 2022 by Ad World Masters
EloQ Communications was recently awarded the Ad World Masters’ AOY 2022 award. It was well-deserved recognition for the innovative and success-driven company that has been pushing the boundaries of creativity, reach, and communication since its founding in 2015. - February 27, 2023 - EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications’ MD Clāra Ly-Le Named to PRovoke Media’s Innovator 25 APAC
Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Vietnam based–EloQ Communications’ managing director, has been announced in this year's PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 APAC. This list includes the world's most pioneering and prestigious public relations practitioners. This also marks the first time a Vietnamese public relations practitioner was recognized in this playground, since Innovator 25’s first establishment in 2013. - February 16, 2023 - EloQ Communications
METALEX Vietnam 2022: Shape the Next Normal
METALEX Vietnam 2022, the 15th edition of Vietnam’s International Exhibition on Machine Tools & Metalworking Solutions for Production Upgrade will take place on October 6 to 8 at at SECC Saigon, District 07, Ho Chi Minh City. - September 07, 2022 - RX
Chandra Mohan Arunasalam – New Executive Chef at Six Senses Con Dao
August 2022: Six Senses Con Dao is delighted to announce the appointment of Chandra Mohan Arunasalam as the new Executive Chef. - August 20, 2022 - Six Senses Con Dao
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Proudly Received Traveloka Review Award 2022
In recognition of the active contribution by MerPerle Hon Tam Resort to the travelers’ community and the dynamic hotel industry, Traveloka has just awarded the Traveloka 2022 Review Award to the resort for its outstanding performance and high-quality service to the shared guests. - June 18, 2022 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
Best Startup Asia Names EloQ Communications Among the Top Social Media Marketing Companies and Startups in the Southeast Asia
EloQ Communications has been featured in “Top Southeast Asia Social Media Marketing Companies and Startups” due to its exceptional performance in innovation, growth, management and societal impact. - April 20, 2022 - EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications Calls for Support for Ukrainian PR Agencies
To show support and care for Ukrainian PR community affected by the current Ukraine – Russia war, EloQ Communications calls for companies to consider working with or provide business referrals for these Ukrainian agencies. - April 07, 2022 - EloQ Communications
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Proudly Granted Traveler Review Award 2022 by Booking.com
The whole of 2021 was the second year facing the worst pandemic waves of Delta and Omicron leaving the hotel industry impacted by many challenges which caused a terrible downturn in the worldwide economy and MerPerle Hon Tam Resort was not an exception. - March 30, 2022 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
EloQ Communications’ Deputy Director Won Practitioner of 2021 by Vietnam Public Relations Network
EloQ Communications’ Head of External Relations and Deputy Director, Mr. Duy Ly, was awarded Practitioner of 2021 at the awards ceremony of Vietnam Public Relations and Communications Excellence Awards 2021 on the evening of March 15, 2022. The Vietnam Public Relations and Communications... - March 25, 2022 - EloQ Communications
Managing Director of EloQ Communications Represents Asia to Share Expertise in Crisis Comms Mastery
The virtual summit Crisis Comms Mastery on crisis management will be held from March 24-26. Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, is the only representative from Asia to join the virtual summit as a speaker. - March 23, 2022 - EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications announced Agency of the Year 2021 by Ad World Masters
Vietnam-based public relations and marketing agency EloQ Communications successfully bagged the highest Gold title in Ad World Masters’ Agency of the Year 2021 Awards, a unique digital competition that ranks participants based on big data technology. - January 30, 2022 - EloQ Communications
Vietnam Electronics Industry is Gearing for Solutions, Aims for Economic Recovery in 2022
NEPCON Vietnam 2021 recently concluded and is regarded as a success in terms of bringing industry updates and discussions about the electronics industry. The event was held digitally for the first-time last November, with the tagline "4.0 Electronics Event to Make your Business on-air" with the goal of reaching out to a global audience about the Vietnamese Electronic Industry and updating the electronics industry with new technology. The event drew approximately 2287 participants. - December 16, 2021 - RX
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Set to Reopen Two Properties in Nha Trang City
On December 12th, 2021, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it would reopen two of its properties in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province starting from Dec 23, 2021, on the occasion of the upcoming 2021-2022 transition. They are MerPerle Hon Tam Resort on the green and isolated Hon Tam Island and MerPerle Beach Hotel on bustling Tran Phu Boulevard. - December 15, 2021 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
EloQ Communications Continuously Recognized as One of the Best Content and Social Media Agencies in Vietnam
EloQ Communications has been recognized with multiple recognitions as one of the best social media and content marketing agencies in Vietnam by Top Digital Agency, PR Expert and BestStartup.Asia. - November 29, 2021 - EloQ Communications
The 13th NEPCON Vietnam Exhibition & Vietnam Electronic Industries Forum 2021
Reed Tradex Vietnam organized the digital opening ceremony of the first online version of the 13th NEPCON Vietnam exhibition. NEPCON is not only a part of the renowned NEPCON series in the world but also is the Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing. The digital event is held with the aim to enhance the trading relationships between Vietnam and international enterprises in electronic and supporting industries and - November 18, 2021 - RX
Vietnam’s EloQ Communications Shines at ASEAN PR Excellence Award 2021
Vietnam-based PR and marketing agency EloQ Communications won two awards at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Award, representing and gaining recognition for Vietnam's PR industry in the regional landscape. - November 11, 2021 - EloQ Communications
Head of Vietnam's EloQ Communications Joins PRCA Global Qualifications Board
The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has revealed a new global Qualifications Board, including Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications (Vietnam). - August 21, 2021 - EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications Announced as One of the Best Digital Marketing Experts in Q2/2021 by DesignRush
EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, has been recognized among the best digital marketing experts in Q2/2021 by DesignRush. The recognition marks EloQ’s success in delivering digital marketing solutions to connect brands and their... - August 10, 2021 - EloQ Communications
EloQ Communications Announces Head Office Relocation
Vietnam-based PR and marketing agency EloQ Communications relocates its office to pursue growth, enhance productivity and job satisfaction. - July 08, 2021 - EloQ Communications
PRCA Announces Southeast Asia Growth Plan with Launch of PRCA Thailand and PRCA Vietnam
The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) announced the launch of PRCA Vietnam and PRCA Thailand, as part of its expansion plans in Southeast Asia to provide local events, training, and professional development opportunities. - June 18, 2021 - EloQ Communications
Vietnam’s Agency EloQ Communications Celebrates Fifth Anniversary and Expands to North America to Offer Market Entry Support
EloQ Communications celebrates its fifth anniversary with early success in: providing top-notch PR services for clients from around the world in Vietnam and Southeast Asia markets, and promoting the image of Vietnam’s PR industry to new frontiers. - May 31, 2021 - EloQ Communications
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Win 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for "Best of the Best" for Its Two Properties in Nha Trang, Vietnam
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels today announced its two properties, MerPerle Hon Tam Resort and MerPerle Beach Hotel, have been recognized as 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners for “Best of the Best.” - May 17, 2021 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
MerPerle Resorts and Hotels Welcomed MC Ky Duyen and Her Friends to Hon Tam Island
A showbiz source recently revealed that at the beginning of May 2021, MC Ky Duyen (a well-known celebrity among Vietnamese overseas and local community) visited MerPerle Hon Tam Resort in the coastal city of Nha Trang with her peers - Thanh Ha, Phi Nhung and Roland. - May 05, 2021 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
EloQ Communications Named Among Top Social Media & Influencer Marketing Companies in April 2021
EloQ Communications, a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, is the only Vietnamese representative to be named among the top social media and influencer marketing agencies in April 2021 by DesignRush. - April 30, 2021 - EloQ Communications
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort Inaugurated the Newly-Renovated Spa on Hon Tam Island
Last week, a newly-renovated Spa was inaugurated on Hon Tam Island inside the premises of MerPerle Hon Tam Resort in an aim to anticipate the new surge of travelers in what has been called “the new normal” period when travel will be supposed to rebound in the upcoming summer. - April 25, 2021 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
Hon Tam Island (of MerPerle Resorts & Hotels) to be the Venue for a Tour Inspection on a Caravan FamTrip Organized by Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism
To boost tourist demand for the Khanh Hoa province, especially the destination of Nha Trang Coastal City, the Department of Tourism has organized a Caravan FamTrip program set to take place from April 8 to April 11, 2021. - April 11, 2021 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Featured in a Photo Series by a Travel Blogger
Last week in a recent Facebook release, Mr. Cuong Quoc Pham, a well-known travel blogger, featured MerPerle Resorts & Hotels properties on his page that has more than 15,000 followers. He has been considered a social figure with a strong influence on the hotel and travel industry. - March 20, 2021 - MerPerle Hon Tam Resort