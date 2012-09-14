PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Hedgepath, LLC Files Lawsuit Alleging Self-Dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Its Controlling Stockholder Lawsuit alleges self-dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by its controlling stockholder, an indirect subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. with estimated damages exceeding $800,000,000. - July 23, 2019 - Hedgepath LLC

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

Comedian Kristen Toomey, DJ Little Lisa & Make-Up/Media Team Cassie & Dee Join "STOPPING TRAFFIC," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab’s Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce some of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - April 24, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Deanna Marie Label Presents "Stopping Traffic," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event Against Human Trafficking Chicago-based designer Deanna Kuempel, founder of Deanna Marie (DM) Label, presents Stopping Traffic, a fundraising event to benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors of human trafficking, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stan Mansion,... - March 05, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Stop by the EMS RoadDocs IL Booth at the IMS Show 2019 Rosemont, IL EMS Road Docs IL, an Illinois based 501c3 Corporation and medical support group, is pleased to announce that they will have a booth at the International Motorcycle Show held at the Donald A Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from February 15 to February 17, 2019. The EMS Road Docs IL will have... - February 14, 2019 - EMS RoadDocs IL

Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa Earns Respected RealSelf Hall of Fame Award for High Patient Ratings and Ongoing Commitment to Consumer Education on RealSelf Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is one of 1,000 board-certified doctors to be inducted into the RealSelf Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing the highest-rated and most active doctors on RealSelf, the leading online marketplace to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with medical aesthetic... - December 18, 2018 - Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa

Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is pleased to announce today that it has A rating and has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. - December 14, 2018 - Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa

Stephen Alltop, Music Director & Conductor and David Bachmann, Associate Conductor Announce the Highly-Anticipated Annual Holiday Tradition Labeled a “venerable holiday tradition” by The Chicago Tribune, Apollo Chorus of Chicago’s annual presentation of Händel’s enduring masterpiece is not to be missed. - November 15, 2018 - Apollo Chorus of Chicago

The BSC Group Arranges $5 Million Refinance of Historic Klee Plaza in Portage Park The BSC Group, LLC, a leading Chicago based commercial real estate financing advisor, has arranged financing for The Klee Plaza in Portage Park’s "historic-style" six-corners shopping district in Chicago. The $5 million non-recourse loan featured a fixed interest rate for 10 years with interest only amortization. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing debt and pay applicable closing costs. - August 29, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

Elderwerks Education and Resource Fair: Planning to and Through Retirement Join Elderwerks Educational Services at McHenry County College on August 8th from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm for a free senior fair. There will be educational classes, 85+ local resources, free Starbucks coffee, donuts, live music, free lunch for the first 400 attendees and more. - July 07, 2018 - Elderwerks Educational Services

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

The BSC Group Arranges $98.15 MM Refinance of Self-Storage Portfolio The BSC Group, a Chicago based self-storage and commercial real estate financing advisor, has closed a $98.15 MM CMBS loan for the refinance of a 22 property self-storage portfolio. Iron Guard Storage, a national self-storage owner and operator, engaged The BSC Group to facilitate a recapitalization of the subject portfolio with the goal of untrapping significant equity. - March 12, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC

FreeCreditFixLetters.com Featured on Bay News 9 Tampa & News 13 Orlando BMJ&J Inc., an established A+ Rated marketing company has launched it's latest product line called Freecreditfixletters.com. This new revolutionary professional grade free Do It Yourself credit repair tool is secure with no credit or social security cards required to use it. This free website is educational, empowering and easy to use. Also available in Spanish. - March 07, 2018 - BMJ&J Inc. / Freecreditfixletters.com

The 4th Annual Greater Home and Remodeling Show Delivers New Products, Design Trends & Inspiration Comprehensive Shopping Experience Puts Attendees Face-to-Face with Local and Regional Home Improvement & Remodeling Experts, March 3-4 - March 02, 2018 - Greater Home and Remodeling Show

Longest Running Dance Studio in Arlington Heights, the DanceXpress Dance Studio Gets Complete Make-Over, Reinvests in Community and Hosts Grand Opening Event Owner of the oldest dance studio in Arlington Heights purchases new location in Arlington Heights and reinvests in the community. The DanceXpress Dance Studio gets completely remodeled and redesigned, including website, print, and social media re-branding. Grand Opening event to be held this weekend. - September 06, 2017 - The DanceXpress Dance Studio

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

Rene' Lalonde - Springtime with Lalonde at Martin Lawrence Galleries Schaumburg Martin Lawrence Galleries Schaumburg is proud to welcome renowned French Canadian contemporary artist, Rene' Lalonde. Join them and discover his intense and vibrant take on life that will have you perceiving the world with new found appreciation. The art reception will be Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173. The art is on exhibit until May 29, 2017. - April 20, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

Lake County Home & Garden Show Premieres with Free Admission at the Lake County Fairgrounds on April 29 & 30 The all new Lake County Home & Garden show comes to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, IL with free admission on April 29 & 30. This 50,000 sq. ft. event offers homeowners savings and convenience in selecting the right business for their upcoming projects, highlighting hundreds of the latest home improvement products and services for the freshest ideas in remodeling, repairing and beautifying their homes. - April 17, 2017 - Lake County Home & Garden Show

2016 Pilates Day Celebration Pilates Day 2016 Celebration; Pilates 212 Degrees, 1590 S Milwaukee Ave Suite 101, Libertyville; May 7th, 2016; 8am-1pm; 224-610-6212 - May 02, 2016 - Pilates 212 Degrees

Connexion Holding Certified Fall Protection Competent Person Training Interactive Course to be Held March 9th-10th: Focuses on Construction Sites - February 19, 2016 - Connexion

International Mold and Production Adds Rapid Molding “Since 1998 we have leveraged our strong partnership with Stratasys to bring products to market, adding an injection molding machine and molds bases for 3D printed inserts is the next natural step in our technological evolution.” -According to Leonard Koren, President of IMAP. - February 03, 2016 - International Mold and Production

Alden's Kennels Welcomes New Advanced & Intermediate Dog Trainer Alden’s Kennels owner Alden Domrase announced the addition of Advanced Dog Trainer, Aleta Eldridge. Eldridge will teach Intermediate and Advanced Dog Training. She has expertise in forensic investigations and trains Human Remains and Air Scent dogs to search for missing persons. Her English springer... - August 03, 2015 - Alden's Kennels

Warady & Davis LLP, Chicago CPAs & Consultants, Again Named a Best Place to Work in Illinois Warady & Davis LLP, a top 20 Chicago area CPA & Consulting firm, has been recognized for the second year in a row by the Daily Herald Business Ledger in their Best Places to Work in Illinois competition. Among the 31 small companies ranked (15-99 employees), Warady & Davis LLP placed 15th... - May 14, 2015 - Warady & Davis LLP

PromptMed Urgent Care Becomes First Illinois Urgent Care Center to Receive UCAOA Accreditation and Certification The Urgent Care Association of America Accreditation Program recognizes PromptMed Urgent Care based on key operational and clinical care quality standards. - April 22, 2015 - PromptMed Urgent Care

PromptMed Urgent Care Opens in Waukegan, Illinois PromptMed Urgent Care opens in Waukegan, IL located in the Grandview Court Shopping Center at 724 N. Green Bay Road, at the intersection of Grand Avenue near the town of Gurnee. - January 07, 2015 - PromptMed Urgent Care

Chicago Will be a Stop for a First Class Cuban Orchestra Alexander Abreu and Havana D' Primera Show in Chicago Announced! August 8th at Logan Square Auditorium; Tickets on Sale Today! Caramelo Entertainment presents Caramelo Timba Party with Cuba's most popular band. - July 23, 2014 - Caramelo Entertainment

The Neurometabolic Center of Chicago is Offering Complimentary Care for New Sweepstakes Winner Chicago’s leading center for Chiropractic Neurology and Functional Medicine. Located in the heart of Chicago’s premiere River North Community and led by Dr. David St Jean, this integrative clinic specializes in the treatment of chronic degenerative conditions such as: · Thyroid Dysfunction... - March 03, 2014 - Neurometabolic Center of Chicago

The BSC Group Closes 2013 with Record Self-Storage Loan Production The BSC Group, LLC, recently closed the books on another record year in 2013, closing 54 loans on 99 properties totaling $319,039,050. The BSC Group is a leading commercial real estate financing advisor and provider of debt and equity capital solutions that specializes in the self storage industry. “This... - January 30, 2014 - The BSC Group, LLC

Barrington IL Real Estate Firm Announces Buy Out, Acquires New Office A local real estate firm has announced a buy out and expansion to better serve their growing clients of home buyers and home sellers. The Prudential office in downtown Barrington is now Prudential Visions Realty (www.besthomebrokers.com) and has acquired a real estate office in Spring Grove. - March 05, 2013 - Prudential Visions Realty

Desert Rose Design Awarded Nation’s Top 500 Diverse-Owned Business for 2012 Desert Rose Design, a full service agency offering both integrated marketing and web application development and located in Lombard, Illinois, was selected as one of the Top Businesses in the United States by DiversityBusiness.com. DiversityBusiness.com, the na­tion’s leading multicultural... - May 25, 2012 - Desert Rose Design

Deerfields Bakery Launches New Website Deerfields Bakery, an award winning retail and wholesale bakery, today unveiled its new website. The new website marks a milestone for the company and optimally positions it for future growth. - June 07, 2011 - Deerfields Bakery

It’s “Fat Deal Tuesday” at The Cove of Lake Geneva. The Cove’s Biggest Sale of the Year. The Cove of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin’s Premier All-Suite Condominium Resort and Conference Center, is holding their biggest sale of the year, their “Fat Deal Tuesday Sale,” on Tuesday, March 8th, 2011. During this one day only sale, The Cove is offering extraordinary savings to customers... - March 08, 2011 - Geneva Hospitality

Excalibur Technology Named to Top 100 Managed Service Provider Companies in the World by MSPmentor Scott Cummings, founder and CEO of Excalibur Technology formally announced that Excalibur Technology was named one of the top 100 Managed Services Provider (MSP) companies in the world by MSPmentor, a company that is an expert in grading the services that computer support companies provide. Managed... - February 17, 2011 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

Swedish Glee Club Celebrates the Holidays with a Concert and Smorgasboard Waukegan Swedish Glee Club Celebrates 105 Years of song with Julmiddag The Waukegan Swedish Glee Club, founded December 8, 1905, will celebrate its annual Julmiddag on December 12, 2010 at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 N. Milwaukee Road in Wheeling. The program will begin at 3 pm with the Christmas... - November 05, 2010 - Swedish Glee Club

Uptown Solar Supports Local Chicago Area Businesses with Solar Energy Funding Opportunities. Illinois DCEO's Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for FY2011 is Now Open. After much anticipation, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (ILDCEO) released on Friday, October 22, 2010, the Solar & Wind Energy Rebate Program for Fiscal Year 2011. Applicants are strongly encouraged to respond quickly due to the anticipated demand. Uptown Solar is very experienced with the program and fully understands the urgency for customers to respond rapidly in an effort to take advantage of the funding opportunity. - November 01, 2010 - Uptown Solar

MyDigitalFamily's Dr. S Assists Parents in Managing Kids' Media Child psychiatrist guides parents in exploiting the electronic world that surrounds children. - September 01, 2010 - MyDigitalFamily

Excalibur Technology Announces Opening of Tampa, FL Location Excalibur Technology, national provider of IT support services to small and mid-sized businesses, opens another franchise location in Tampa, FL today. - July 01, 2010 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

New Inspirational Booger Book from The PhazelFOZ Company The phazelFOZ Company has brought together author DJ Corchin and illustrator Dan Dougherty once again to publish a new charming and fun children’s book, You Got A Boogie. A silly and heartwarming, full-colored story that provides a hilarious opportunity to speak with kids about telling someone... - July 01, 2010 - The Phazelfoz Company, LLC

The Chicago Lighthouse Opens Its "Tools for Living" Retail Store Offering a State of the Art Shopping Experience For people who are blind or visually impaired, Lighthouse’s Tools for Living is specifically designed to enable ease, efficiency, independence. - April 20, 2010 - The Chicago Lighthouse for People Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired

Luxury Naperville Condominiums for Less Than a Rental. Buyers Move in on Investment Potential and Neighborhood Cache. Bright news. Investment with built in upside potential. Naperville Illinois developer renegotiates development loan on exclusive condominium development and passes huge savings on huge condos to buyers. - March 04, 2010 - JVM Realty Corporation

Boat Dealers Band Together to Promote Safe Boating Practices-Free Boating Safety Classes with United States Power Squadrons & US Coast Guard Auxiliary Boat Dealers in NW Illinois and WI band together to promote Boating Safety. The United States Power Squadrons & US Coast Guard Auxiliary will teach free seminars in Boating Safety at the Northern Illinois Boat Show March 4-7, 2010 at the New Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake, Illinois - February 25, 2010 - Northern Illinois Boat Show