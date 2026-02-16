Illinois: Lake County News
The First Of Its Kind: A Smart, Sarcastic Restaurant Guide to Evanston
Bestselling author and longtime Evanston resident Daniel J. Voelker is pleased to announce the release of Whine and Dine: A Sarcastic Guide to Evanston Restaurants, a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud tour through one city’s most overhyped, overpriced, and occasionally outstanding dining... - February 16, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
Kevin Harrington Teams Up with Sports Acupuncturist to Disrupt U.S. Healthcare
Sports Acupuncturist, founded by Dr. Lijana Shestopal, is launching the nation’s first performance-focused acupuncture franchise. Blending classical Chinese medicine with modern neuromuscular science, the brand delivers measurable outcomes in pain relief, recovery, and injury prevention. Launched nationwide in collaboration with Kevin Harrington, original Shark Tank cast member, the model sets a new standard of care. - September 10, 2025 - Sports Acupuncturist
Chicago Dental Society Foundation Announces Fall Fundraiser: “Speakeasy Soirée”
The Chicago Dental Society Foundation (CDSF) is excited to announce its 2025 Fall Fundraiser, the Speakeasy Soirée, to be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at the Union League Club of Chicago. Chaired by Dr. Kimberly Fasula and Ms. Mary Ann Mahon-Huels, the event... - September 03, 2025 - Chicago Dental Society Foundation
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
PromptMed Urgent Care Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine
PromptMed Urgent Care has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This milestone reflects the dedication of its team, the trust of the communities it serves, and its commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare across Lake County, Illinois. - August 13, 2025 - PromptMed Urgent Care
PepperBall® Welcomes Global Partners to International Distributor Training Symposium
The PepperBall® Global Sales and Marketing team recently gathered 30 premier distributors for a three day symposium that blended classroom instruction with intensive range work, giving attendees a deeper understanding of the non lethal PepperBall system - July 29, 2025 - PepperBall
Simplifying Fulfillment and Reducing Tariffs Impact for E-Commerce Brands
With international tariffs rising and global logistics growing more complex, e-commerce businesses in the health and beauty space are rethinking their supply chains. A new partnership between Badger Fulfillment Group and Elite Health Partners delivers a streamlined, U.S.-based solution for brands ready to scale—combining manufacturing and fulfillment for faster turnarounds, greater control, and real cost savings. - July 03, 2025 - Badger Fulfillment Group
Fight2Feed Announces Lisa Meredith as New President
Longtime advocate and seasoned leader steps into top role following impactful term as Vice President - June 04, 2025 - Fight2Feed
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa One of Six Finalists Selected for the Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam
Watch six rising-star Founders compete before a panel of industry-leading judges at The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum to win a package of business services valued at about $200,000. This is a fabulous opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican... - May 27, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Japan’s Largest Hot Pot Restaurant Now Open in Naperville – Experience Shabu-Yo's All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Shabu-Shabu
Shabu-Yo, a popular Japanese hot pot restaurant chain, has opened its second U.S. location in Naperville, Illinois, as of December 13, 2024. Known for its healthy and customizable Shabu-Shabu experience, Shabu-Yo offers a wide variety of vegetables, side dishes, and protein options in a buffet-style setting. They also introduces a weekday lunch menu designed to provide an accessible and satisfying Japanese hot pot experience for a wide range of guests including individuals, families and seniors. - April 09, 2025 - Skylark USA Inc.
Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc. Introduces the "Izzatov" Facial Rejuvenation Massage Technique - A New Non-Invasive Approach to Skin Rejuvenation Developed by Aybek Izzatov
Aybek Izzatov introduces the "Izzatov" facial massage technique, a non-invasive method that rejuvenates skin by applying targeted pressure to facial bones and tissues. This technique restores volume, improves circulation, and boosts collagen production, resulting in firmer, more youthful skin without the need for surgery or injections. - October 04, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Understanding Parkinson's Disease at Right at Home's Community Speaker Session
Right at Home is honored to announce the next free community speaker session, which aims to educate and empower the community about Parkinson's Disease. - April 01, 2024 - Right at Home - In-Home Care & Assistance
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah Featured at the Dr. Bernard Heller Museum in New York
Out of the Narrows: The Artists’ Haggadah draws its inspiration from the Hebrew word for Egypt, mitzrayim, meaning "the narrow place," a term that resonates deeply with the challenges of our times. The Haggadah delves into themes of immigration, antisemitism, Diaspora, the environment, and other contemporary issues. It poses profound questions, such as "How does art make sense of the Passover story?" - March 22, 2024 - Jewish Artists Collective Chicago
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
IntuWork Announces In-Person Workshops and Masterclasses in Chicago
IntuWork, a provider of organizational consulting and training services for nonprofit organizations, announces the launch of in-person workshops and masterclasses. These engaging and informative sessions are designed to empower nonprofit leaders to enhance their skills and drive positive change in... - October 24, 2023 - IntuWork
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Chicago-Based Church Marks 30 Years of Global Influence
Renowned for its local roots and global reach, Life Changers International Church is set to commemorate thirty years with a captivating look back and an exciting glimpse forward. Life Changers will be launching several much-needed initiatives, including a local and global next-generation campaign, modern-day slavery outreach, and a children’s literacy project. - October 04, 2023 - Life Changers International Church
WMTH-FM Celebrates 60+ Years on 9/23/23
WMTH-FM, the student operated radio station with studios at the three Maine Township High Schools (Park Ridge and Des Plaines Illinois) is celebrating 60+ years on Saturday September 23, 2023 with an open house and reunion activities. The event is hosted by WMTH Alumni, a group of 300+ former WMTH staffers. - July 24, 2023 - WMTH Alumni
Anti Depression Institute Launches Groundbreaking Programs: Remarkable Results in Overcoming Anxiety and Depression in Just Months
Ana Lennyr has launched Anti Depression Institute as part of her vision to resolve anxiety and depression for teens and adults. - June 07, 2023 - Ana Lennyr
New Storage Facility Opening in Ravenswood, Chicago, IL
LSC Development, LLC, has completed the conversion of the former plumbing supply building located at 4701 N Ravenswood Ave. in Chicago, IL, into a self-storage facility. The conversion consisted of adding a partial 3rd story to an existing 2-story building. The facility is located in... - May 22, 2023 - LSC Development, LLC
PromptMed Urgent Care Opens in Highland Park, IL
PromptMed Urgent Care recently opened it's doors to Highland Park, Highwood, and the surrounding Lake County, IL area. Located in Renaissance Place in Highland Park's downtown, PromptMed Urgent Care is open and available on a walk-in basis for customers with illness or injuries. - April 17, 2023 - PromptMed Urgent Care
Chicago Home and Green Living Event Returns to the Schaumburg Conv. Ctr. on April 1 & 2 with Free Admission & Parking
The Chicago Home & Green Living Show returns on April 1 and 2 to the Schaumburg Convention Center for its largest event ever with free admission and free parking for the largest and most diverse home improvement event in the Chicago area. Over 15,000 homeowners are expected to attend to meet and speak directly with professionals about remodeling, repairing and refreshing their homes. - March 29, 2023 - Chicago Home Shows
25N Coworking to Open Sixth "Workplace-as-a-Service" Location in Rolling Meadows, IL in January 2023
25N Coworking is opening its seventh location in Rolling Meadows, IL on January 1. This will be 25N’s fourth location in the Chicago suburbs. The coworking brand has designed and operated productive and collaborative flex offices since 2014. 25N Coworking serves individual professionals, small teams, and enterprise corporations. - December 23, 2022 - 25N Coworking
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
Marc N. Blumenthal Joins Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd. as Senior Counsel in Trademark and Copyright Practice
Marc has 40 years of experience with all phases of litigation, mediation, and arbitration. Marc’s significant experience and acquired knowledge of trademark, copyright, and franchise law is a huge asset to our rapidly growing firm. - January 03, 2022 - Loftus & Eisenberg, Ltd.
4343 Ascending House, GSU, Ecommerce EDU Complete First eCommerce Strategy Course for the Chicago Southland
The 4343 empowers the Chicago Southland by bringing diversity and inclusion to manufacturing business through collaboration and education. - September 14, 2021 - 4343 Ascending House
New Compass Health Center Location Brings Intensive Behavioral Healthcare to Chicago's Western Suburbs
Compass Health Center – Oak Brook is currently accepting intakes and opens August 2, 2021 - July 31, 2021 - Compass Health Center
NASA Brings New Business Opportunity Event to Cook County Manufacturers
Manufacturing companies looking to work with NASA and its contractors are invited to attend this 3-day webinar to learn about the essentials of doing business with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center and its prime contractors. - April 24, 2021 - Cook Cook Bureau of Economic Development
"The Path to Healing Show" Launches National Tour of Hope, Healing and Horses
"Healing Has Come Across America" The Cast of The Path to Healing Show is taking their show on the road and Presenting a three day event beginning in Cherry Valley, IL. Text Event to 303-646-6558 for more information and how to register. - April 13, 2021 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Free COVID Care Delivers More than Expected, Offers Testing, Rapid Test Results and Other Options to Chicago Community
Free COVID Care delivers services other facilities opt not to. The services are designed to quickly and efficiently mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus. - March 29, 2021 - Free COVID Care
Valentine’s Day Gifts from Celeb-Loved Brand, Be Loved Jewelry
The Perfect Valentine’s Day Present is Just One Click Away - January 06, 2021 - Be Loved
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Bull Valley Retrievers Receives 2019 Best of Woodstock Award - Dog Trainer
Bull Valley Retrievers has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodstock Award in the Dog Trainer category by the Woodstock Award Program. - December 19, 2019 - Bull Valley Retrievers
ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann
ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech
J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S.
J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.
Hedgepath, LLC Files Lawsuit Alleging Self-Dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by Its Controlling Stockholder
Lawsuit alleges self-dealing in Hedgepath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by its controlling stockholder, an indirect subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. with estimated damages exceeding $800,000,000. - July 23, 2019 - Hedgepath LLC
Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays
Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care
Comedian Kristen Toomey, DJ Little Lisa & Make-Up/Media Team Cassie & Dee Join "STOPPING TRAFFIC," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab’s Daughters
Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce some of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to... - April 24, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Deanna Marie Label Presents "Stopping Traffic," a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event Against Human Trafficking
Chicago-based designer Deanna Kuempel, founder of Deanna Marie (DM) Label, presents Stopping Traffic, a fundraising event to benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate survivors of human trafficking, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Stan... - March 05, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC
Stop by the EMS RoadDocs IL Booth at the IMS Show 2019 Rosemont, IL
EMS Road Docs IL, an Illinois based 501c3 Corporation and medical support group, is pleased to announce that they will have a booth at the International Motorcycle Show held at the Donald A Stevens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from February 15 to February 17, 2019. The EMS Road Docs IL will... - February 14, 2019 - EMS RoadDocs IL
Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa Earns Respected RealSelf Hall of Fame Award for High Patient Ratings and Ongoing Commitment to Consumer Education on RealSelf
Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is one of 1,000 board-certified doctors to be inducted into the RealSelf Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing the highest-rated and most active doctors on RealSelf, the leading online marketplace to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with medical... - December 18, 2018 - Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa
Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation
Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa is pleased to announce today that it has A rating and has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. - December 14, 2018 - Ritacca Cosmetic Surgery & Medspa
Stephen Alltop, Music Director & Conductor and David Bachmann, Associate Conductor Announce the Highly-Anticipated Annual Holiday Tradition
Labeled a “venerable holiday tradition” by The Chicago Tribune, Apollo Chorus of Chicago’s annual presentation of Händel’s enduring masterpiece is not to be missed. - November 15, 2018 - Apollo Chorus of Chicago
The BSC Group Arranges $5 Million Refinance of Historic Klee Plaza in Portage Park
The BSC Group, LLC, a leading Chicago based commercial real estate financing advisor, has arranged financing for The Klee Plaza in Portage Park’s "historic-style" six-corners shopping district in Chicago. The $5 million non-recourse loan featured a fixed interest rate for 10 years with interest only amortization. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing debt and pay applicable closing costs. - August 29, 2018 - The BSC Group, LLC
Elderwerks Education and Resource Fair: Planning to and Through Retirement
Join Elderwerks Educational Services at McHenry County College on August 8th from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm for a free senior fair. There will be educational classes, 85+ local resources, free Starbucks coffee, donuts, live music, free lunch for the first 400 attendees and more. - July 07, 2018 - Elderwerks Educational Services