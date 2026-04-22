Michigan: Flint News
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
Author L. Jeffry Price, M.D.’s New Book, “KATSU! A Book of Poems from Life,” is a Powerful Collection of Poems and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “KATSU! A Book of Poems from Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. Jeffry Price, M.D. is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems that takes readers through the author’s life as he reflects upon the struggles and trials he has endured, as well as the triumphs and life lessons that have come to define him. - June 13, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Philip D. Kok’s Newly Released "Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring" is an Essential Guide for Pastors Seeking Real-World Wisdom
“Twenty Things Seminary Didn’t Teach Me: A Handbook for Practical Pastoring” from Christian Faith Publishing author Philip D. Kok is a practical and engaging resource that offers experienced advice for navigating the realities of pastoral ministry, helping new and seasoned pastors alike apply their education in meaningful ways. - June 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lilli Babits’s New Book, "The Homesteaders," is an Immersive Novel That Follows a Family of German Immigrants to America Where They Sow Their Dreams & Tame the Iowa Land
"The Homesteaders," a novel recently released by Page Publishing author Lilli Babits, centers around the Gutthard family, who broke free from Germany's political unrest and emigrated to America in 1860. After enduring the Civil War in Baltimore, the Gutthards settle in Iowa to conquer the land and earn their citizenship. - May 08, 2025 - Page Publishing
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Author Barbara Raymond’s New Book, "The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies," is a Charming and Engaging Story of a Cat Who Has a Strong Appetite for Chocolate
Recent release “The Cat Who Loved Chocolate Chip Cookies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Raymond is a heartfelt tale that centers around Bubba, a cat with an extraordinary appetite for chocolate. One day, when his owner and her grandson decide to bake chocolate chip cookies, Bubba is drawn to the kitchen, where he begins figuring out how to indulge in his sweet tooth. - April 04, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Robert E. Luck’s New Book, "The Giggle Kiddies Visit the Farm," Follows a Group of Friends Who Set Off on a Field Trip to Learn About All the Animals at a Local Farm
Fulton Books author Robert E. Luck has completed his most recent book, “The Giggle Kiddies Visit the Farm”: a charming story about a fun-loving group of friends and classmates who set off on a field trip to a nearby farm. There, with the help of Farmer John, they discover all the... - January 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Isaac Henricks’s New Book, “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian,” Follows One Man’s Journey to Defeat a Dark Lord and Unite His Land as Its King
Recent release “Rise of Pendaran: Book 1 of the Legacy of D'Zorian” from Page Publishing author Isaac Henricks is a compelling novel that follows Pendaran D’Zorian, who receives a prophecy proclaiming he will bring together his country as the first king. However, in order to do so, Pendaran will have to destroy the dark lord Mordwrath, who longs to enslave the world and reign supreme. - December 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Author Megan Bueschel’s New Book, "The Shy Alarm Clock," Introduces the Green Family, Whose Alarm Clock is Too Shy to Sound Its Alarm
Recent release “The Shy Alarm Clock” from Page Publishing author Megan Bueschel is a charming, illustrated children’s story about a timid alarm clock who struggles to find its voice and ring his family awake. - September 20, 2024 - Page Publishing
GemX Grant Consulting Secures Over $100M for Its Clients
GemX Grant Consulting is proud to announce the official launch of its grant writing and consulting services. Having already secured over $100 million in funding for its clients, GemX Grant Consulting is poised to become a leading player in the grant writing industry with clients small and large. - August 30, 2024 - GemX Grant Consulting
Author Fred Herschelman’s New Book, “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community,” Explores the Heart of Evangelical Churches in America
Recent release “Good Church / Bad Church: A Look into the Evangelical Church Community” from Covenant Books author Fred Herschelman is an insightful dive into the diverse landscape of evangelical churches across America in order to uplift aspects and troubling trends within the church community, offering readers a roadmap to discerning and nurturing healthy church environments. - July 31, 2024 - Covenant Books
Eco-Power Meets Pickup Truck Practicality
Retractable Solar Blanket Infuses Trucks with Energizing Pep - May 31, 2024 - Ty Yacoboni
Arlene Curns’s Newly Released "If This Porch Could Talk" is a Nostalgic and Enjoyable Collection of Personal and Local Histories
“If This Porch Could Talk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arlene Curns is an entertaining look back to a simpler time as a vivid selection of memories are explored in detail through the author’s journal entries brought to life. - January 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
D-Nutty: Detroit's Hip-Hop Prodigy with Global Ambitions
Introducing D-Nutty, the hip-hop sensation from Detroit's vibrant music scene, masterfully weaving the charisma of classic hip-hop with today's lyrical brilliance. Born and molded in Detroit's rich music culture, D-Nutty's ascension from captivating local freestyle showdowns to mesmerizing stage... - October 27, 2023 - D-Nutty
Trucent Unveils Groundbreaking QuantumClear Technology at GlassBuild 2023
Trucent's QuantumClear at GlassBuild 2023 is a game-changer for the glass industry. Beyond returning clear fluid and offering real-time fines separation, it produces a substantially moisture-free cake. With processing capacities ranging from 10 to 400 gallons per minute (GPM), QuantumClear sets a new benchmark. Visit Booth #3151. Learn more at Trucent.com. - October 25, 2023 - Trucent
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Distinguished RN Joins the 910AM Superstation Radio Host Lineup as the First Registered Nurse Through Her New Talk Radio Show "Nurse Charms LIVE"
Charmaine Bond AKA “Nurse Charms” is launching her new, trending, radio talk show in celebration of her brand “Nurse Charms”®️ becoming a Registered Trademark. Nurse Charms has spent over 20 years in her nursing career with a passion and dedication for helping... - April 10, 2023 - Nurse Charms
Author James P. Mroz’s Newly Released "My Best Friend" Reveals the Special Bond a Parent and Child Share, Inspired by the Author and His Own Children and Grandchildren
“My Best Friend,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James P. Mroz, is an adorable story that follows a young boy and his father as they go throughout their day playing games and spending quality time together. As the boy reflects upon their day, he discovers the unending love his father has for him, and he is thankful to know his father will always be there for him. - March 16, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Glenn Louis Kaiser’s Newly Released "Are You in Compliance?" is a Thoughtful and Concise Discussion of God’s Commandments
“Are You in Compliance?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenn Louis Kaiser, brings readers a simple but impactful message of a need for the return to living in compliance with God’s wishes and laws. - March 09, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ascend Imaging Center in Southfield, Michigan is Offering Free Calcium Score in Honor of February's "American Heart Month"
Ascend Imaging is offering a Free Calcium Score in honor of American Heart Month for the Month of February, leveraging the latest Artificial Intelligence and technology for the 21st century for the nation's #1 killer, heart attacks. - January 31, 2023 - Ascend Imaging Center
Pamela Darcelle Price, Founder and Board Chairman of Priceless Dreams Corporation, is Named Top 100 Registry's 2022 Woman of the Year for Her Work in Children's Education
Pamela Darcelle Price is the Founder and Board Chairman of the Board for Priceless Dreams Corporation, Flint, Michigan. Since 2017, Ms. Price and her prestigious organization have provided events and sponsorships to create an environment that fosters growth and learning for children. - October 14, 2022 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Black Male Leadership Conference Honors Detroit’s Local Leaders
Michigan Democratic Black Caucus Chair Keith Williams to Keynote Event - August 24, 2022 - Man Power Mentoring, Inc.
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Gamer Advantage Announces Collaboration with Genusee
Two Michigan-based eyewear companies come together to promote and provide sustainable eyewear products with a purpose. - April 04, 2022 - Gamer Advantage
Clear Rate Communications Announces New Executive Leadership for the Next Phase of Growth
Clear Rate Communications, LLC, a leading telecommunications service provider offering fiber internet, hosted voice, cloud and managed IT solutions to over 25,000 business and residential customers nationwide, hires key executives to facilitate growth, introduce new innovative products and expand... - January 31, 2022 - Clear Rate
Lakurt D. Harris Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Lakurt D. Harris, of Burton, Michigan, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of motivational speaking. About Lakurt D. Harris Lakurt Harris is the president... - October 05, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Eleanor Maria Goodman Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Eleanor Maria Goodman of Flint, Michigan has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to... - September 23, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
iGrad and Grand Valley State University Provide Financial Literacy Education to TRIO Students
Grand Valley State University and iGrad partner to provide college students with interactive financial literacy education. - February 15, 2021 - iGrad
Carrin Byk Real Estate Agent in Clarkston, Michigan Earns SRS (Seller Representative Specialist) Designation and Takes Her Career to the Next Level
Carrin Byk, with Keller Williams Premier in Clarkston, Michigan, has been awarded the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation, the premier seller agency designation in the country. The SRS is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official credential of the National Association of REALTORS®. - September 11, 2020 - Carrin Byk Real Estate
ECM Global Opens Calibration Office in Wixom, Michigan: Expanding Calibration and Services Division in Midwest
East Coast Metrology, LLC. (ECM – Global Measurement Solutions) announces the opening of a new training, service, calibration and retrofit facility in Wixom, MI. - June 23, 2020 - ECM - Global Measurement Solutions
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient?
Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services
Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS
Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
Bringing Good Cheer to Flint - Flint Town “Back to School” Carnival
The National Clean Water Collective (NCWC), Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, NorthStar Social Justice Law Group and Darley are excited to host the Flint Town “Back to School” Carnival being held at the Berston Field House, 3300 North Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48505 on August 4, 2018 from... - July 30, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC
City Beat News Announces Spectrum Award Winners for 2018
With winners of its Spectrum Award announced on a rolling annual basis, City Beat News continues to post award-winning companies on its website. - May 29, 2018 - City Beat News
City Beat News Honors Businesses with Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Again in 2018
Among City Beat News’ most recent Spectrum Award winners are three businesses that have all won the award for consecutive years. - May 28, 2018 - City Beat News
Phlebotomy Career Training One of the First Schools in the U.S. to Offer a Comprehensive Suturing Class to Medical Assistants
The thought of anyone other than physicians, nurses or surgical technicians suturing is highly unusual. However, for the lucky medical assistants at Phlebotomy Career Training, the resident nurse practitioners and medical intern educators are more than happy to share their knowledge and skills. - May 01, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Vanessa G. Nelson to Hold Free Seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers"
Vanessa G. Nelson, President of Expert Human Resources, is holding a free seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers," on Tuesday, December 12, at the Hampton Inn and Suites - 6060 Rashelle Drive (located off Hill Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. - December 01, 2017 - Expert Human Resources
New Book "101 Costly Hr Mistakes... And How to Fix Them" by Vanessa Nelson Released to Help Employers Avoid Costly HR Mistakes and Save Millions
Human Resources Expert, Vanessa Nelson, announces the release of her new book, "101 Costly HR Mistakes... and How to Fix Them." Nelson wrote her book due to her concerns regarding a constant rise in workplace lawsuits. “My goal has always been to protect organizations from expensive... - November 20, 2017 - Expert Human Resources
Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You.
Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca
Stellar Romance Site Offers All Love Stories All the Time for Free; Wins International Following
Without the benefit of social networking or Internet advertising, the site Stellar Romance introduced in April, 2016 and its sister site, Saints and Scholars, have generated more than 210,000 story reads. - June 22, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
OHM Advisors Announces Five New Shareholders
OHM Advisors' Board of Directors and Partners (www.OHM-Advisors.com) are pleased to announce the addition of five new shareholders: Aaron Call, PE, Steven Loveland, PE, PTOE, Steven Warren, PE, Murat Ulasir, PhD, PE and Charles Rolfe, PE. All were elected to the 55-year-old firm’s ownership... - January 27, 2017 - OHM Advisors