Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Reach IPS, Inc. Partners with Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC to Offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Advanced Healthcare Consulting Services Silicon Valley-based Reach IPS, Inc. and Sacramento CA based Paragon Consulting Partners, LLC (Paragon) announced today that they have agreed to bring joint opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring with advanced healthcare consulting solutions to the marketplace. Reach IPS, Inc. is a leader in the... - April 18, 2019 - Reach IPS

Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Bringing Good Cheer to Flint - Flint Town “Back to School” Carnival The National Clean Water Collective (NCWC), Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, NorthStar Social Justice Law Group and Darley are excited to host the Flint Town “Back to School” Carnival being held at the Berston Field House, 3300 North Saginaw Street, Flint, MI 48505 on August 4, 2018 from 11:00AM-4:00PM. The... - July 30, 2018 - Napoli Shkolnik PLLC

City Beat News Announces Spectrum Award Winners for 2018 With winners of its Spectrum Award announced on a rolling annual basis, City Beat News continues to post award-winning companies on its website. - May 29, 2018 - City Beat News

City Beat News Honors Businesses with Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Again in 2018 Among City Beat News’ most recent Spectrum Award winners are three businesses that have all won the award for consecutive years. - May 28, 2018 - City Beat News

Phlebotomy Career Training One of the First Schools in the U.S. to Offer a Comprehensive Suturing Class to Medical Assistants The thought of anyone other than physicians, nurses or surgical technicians suturing is highly unusual. However, for the lucky medical assistants at Phlebotomy Career Training, the resident nurse practitioners and medical intern educators are more than happy to share their knowledge and skills. According... - May 01, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Vanessa G. Nelson to Hold Free Seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers" Vanessa G. Nelson, President of Expert Human Resources, is holding a free seminar, "Sexual Harassment Prevention for Employers," on Tuesday, December 12, at the Hampton Inn and Suites - 6060 Rashelle Drive (located off Hill Road) from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. - December 01, 2017 - Expert Human Resources

New Book "101 Costly Hr Mistakes... And How to Fix Them" by Vanessa Nelson Released to Help Employers Avoid Costly HR Mistakes and Save Millions Human Resources Expert, Vanessa Nelson, announces the release of her new book, "101 Costly HR Mistakes... and How to Fix Them." Nelson wrote her book due to her concerns regarding a constant rise in workplace lawsuits. “My goal has always been to protect organizations from expensive litigation... - November 20, 2017 - Expert Human Resources

Worried About That New Healthcare Plan? Canada’s Got You Covered - Literally. Leave Your Woes Behind; Northwestern Ontario is Waiting for You. Politics got you down? Or maybe you’re just looking for a superior lifestyle with affordable housing, unlimited access to nature and free healthcare? Northwestern Ontario in Canada invites you to find a new home here. Remember during the 2016 Election Night when the search “how to move from... - June 28, 2017 - MovetoNWOntario.ca

Stellar Romance Site Offers All Love Stories All the Time for Free; Wins International Following Without the benefit of social networking or Internet advertising, the site Stellar Romance introduced in April, 2016 and its sister site, Saints and Scholars, have generated more than 210,000 story reads. - June 22, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

OHM Advisors Announces Five New Shareholders OHM Advisors' Board of Directors and Partners (www.OHM-Advisors.com) are pleased to announce the addition of five new shareholders: Aaron Call, PE, Steven Loveland, PE, PTOE, Steven Warren, PE, Murat Ulasir, PhD, PE and Charles Rolfe, PE. All were elected to the 55-year-old firm’s ownership group... - January 27, 2017 - OHM Advisors

Mom/Author Learns How to Use "The Light" Everyone's experienced those feelings of sadness, loneliness and despair from time to time. Most just try to suffer through it, hoping it will soon pass. Mom/Author Barbie Monterrosa believes she has the answer. Mom to 4 amazing kids, Barbie knows how stressful everyday life can be. In her new book, "The Light of Life" (published by Winters Publishing Group), Barbie shares how letting the light in can chase out the darkness and bring in an attitude of gratitude and hope. - November 02, 2016 - Winters Publishing Group

Life-Changing Accident Becomes a Ripple Effect The amazing story of Michigan OB/GYN Dr. David Wolf and how a major accident paralyzed him, yet set him on a new, fulfilling path that has impacted thousands of people. - July 28, 2016 - The Gift Is You

Local Company Sponsors Flint Bug Exhibit Local Michigan lawn care company, Lush Lawn and it's tree-division, Safari Tree, recently took on the responsibility of sponsoring the Sloan Museum's 'A Bug's World' exhibit in Flint. On May 21st, 2016 Lush Lawn & Safari Tree's CEO & Owner, Aaron Samson, attended the Sloan Museum's opening night... - May 31, 2016 - Safari Tree

ACAM Officially Addresses the Flint, MI Water Crisis The American College for Advancement in Medicine (ACAM) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating physicians and other health care professionals on the safe and effective application of integrative medicine. ACAM's healthcare model focuses on prevention of illness and strives for total wellness. ACAM has been educating physicians in metal removal techniques such as chelation therapies since 1973. - January 25, 2016 - ACAM

Local Lawn Care Company, Lush Lawn, Donates Water to City of Flint Aaron Samson, the CEO and Founder of, local lawn care company, Lush Lawn, traveled to the city of Flint, January 21st 2016, to bring donated water bottles to the Flint Fire Station, located at 310 E. 5th St. - January 22, 2016 - Safari Tree

Dr. Robert H.Burke, Director of the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering New Kybella Treatment for "Double Chins" Dr. Robert H.Burke and the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery are excited to offer Kybella, the first and only FDA-approved injectable to improve the appearance of submental fat or "double chin." - August 20, 2015 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

52-Year-Old Consulting Firm, OHM Advisors, Opens Newest Office in Flint, MI The architecture, engineering and planning firm of OHM Advisors is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Flint, Michigan. Located at the Bishop Airport Complex, it is the 52-year-old firm’s first location in Flint and its ninth nationwide. Civil design, surveying, and construction consulting services will be offered to a range of governmental, roadway and private clients from this location. - November 01, 2014 - OHM Advisors

Mountain Water Moves to Mo-Town Keeper of the Mountains Foundation President Paul Corbit Brown announced today that he and KOTM board member Bill DePaulo will leave Charleston Tuesday afternoon, driving a 27-foot tractor-trailer rig laden with 1080 gallons of water, destined for the inner city of Detroit on Wednesday AM. The water... - July 28, 2014 - Keeper Of The Mountains Foundation

Crazy Diamond Performance Inc. Offers a Turn-Key Natural Gas Fueled Hot Rod All steel 1932 Ford Roadster replica equipped with modern natural gas alternative fuel technology. - December 13, 2013 - Crazy Diamond Performance Inc.

Carpet Protection Film for Builders CarpetWrap carpet protection film installed on construction sites worldwide. Designed to protect carpets during the construction process, CarpetWrap carpet protection has proven to save time and money for the construction industry. - March 29, 2013 - Surface Protection International

World's 1st Wipe-On Nanocoating to Exceed Automotive OEM Specs Imagine for a moment a world where automotive plastics never fade, a self-cleaning wheel that resists brake dust, a self-cleaning tire that looks new for life, or a fiberglass boat that resists fading for life. These and other amazing benefits are now possible due to 10 years of research & development... - January 03, 2013 - Nanovere Technologies, LLC.

Michigan Antique Festival Shabby Chic & Industrial Design Market Newly added area highlighting Shabby Chic and Industrial Design at the Michigan Antique Festival in Midland, MI. Adding to the over 1000 quality dealers at the festival, the new area will showcase some of the Midwest's highest quality dealers in Shabby Chic and Industrial items. - August 02, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

pharmaCline Announces Merger Agreement and New Dental Division pharmaCline, a manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical products, announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with Concept Two Solution, LLC, a dental wound care products company located in Goodrich, Michigan. Concept Two Solution focuses on developing innovative minimally invasive dental... - May 31, 2012 - pharmaCline

Michigan’s Largest Antique & Collectible Festival Will be Hosting the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall on June 2-3 Michigan Antique Festival is proud to announce the addition of the Michigan Vietnam Memorial Wall to the June 2nd – 3rd Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. - May 11, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

Michigan Antique Festival Adds MSU & CMU Interior Design Competition Using Items Found at the Festival The Michigan Antique & Collectible Festivals have added MSU & CMU Interior Design Students to compete in a unique contest to earn $3000.00 in scholarships. Students will hunt through the festival and gather items from over 1000 antique dealers to use in decorating rooms. Guests to the festival will vote for the best design. - May 10, 2012 - Michigan Antique Festivals

New Group Buying Site Offers Local Automotive Deals for the Average Driver WheelsNeedDeals.com is a new group buying website offering local deals on automotive services and automotive products for the average driver who needs to maintain their car. - January 04, 2012 - Wheels Need Deals LLC

Free in Concert, Laura Story and John Waller Free in concert, Laura Story and John Waller, June 25, 2011 at 7 PM, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 47120 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044. Presented by The Alms Project. - May 28, 2011 - The Alms Project Inc.

Former Chief's New Book "Poverty Cops" Inner Darkness Aims to Help Cops Suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D) Generation - Help is promoting the book Poverty Cops "Inner Darkness" which is mysteriously gripping as the author and former chief of police writes about true stories on the frontlines of police work. His effort to curb and prevent police suicide as a result of posttraumatic stress disorder will keep readers on the edge of their seats. David R. Dicks believes PTSD is the rotten core that destroys our frontline professionals. - May 25, 2011 - Generation Films

Plascon Group Named as One of the 2011 "Michigan 50 Companies to Watch" Plascon Group has been recognized as one of the 2011 “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch,” an awards program sponsored by the Edward Lowe Foundation and presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Plascon Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the seventh annual Michigan Celebrates... - March 30, 2011 - Plascon Group

Insurance Estimate System Released to Michigan Customers Quote Volume provides a free on-line shopping tool for Michigan consumers seeking great rates for auto or homeowners insurance from national companies. Local agents serve each client however, so customers receive the benefit of national rate competition and the best local service available. - March 08, 2011 - Quote Volume.com

LED Lighting on Display in "Smarter Living in Michigan" Exhibit at 2011 North American International Auto Show Smarter Lighting for Smarter Living - LumaSmart, a Michigan based LED lighting company, will display a wide range of LED lighting products as part of the MEDC's "Smarter Living in Michigan" Exhibit at 2011 North American Auto Show. "Smarter Living in Michigan" will showcase the many ways Michigan companies are creating eco-friendly communities and sustainable lifestyles. One of the ways communities can quickly become eco-friendly and more sustainable is via the adoption of LED lighting. - January 11, 2011 - LumaSmart Technology International, Inc.

Discount Training, Inc., Announces the Tyler Dunn Foundation in an Effort to Technically Train, Mentor and Prevent Suicide in Our Nations Youth The family of Tyler Dunn and friends of the family from Discount Training, Inc., are proud to announce the establishment of the Tyler Dunn Foundation. Started in November of 2010 in loving memory of a wonderful young man whose life ended too soon, the foundation will focus on showing young people what... - December 08, 2010 - Discount Training, Inc.

Harley’s Heroes® Brings Local Veterans Free Benefits Counseling to MotorCity Harley-Davidson of Farmington Hills on Oct. 23rd & 24th Military veterans in the Tri-County area can receive free counseling and assistance with their government benefits when Harley-Davidson and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) bring the Harley’s Heroes® program to the Motor City Harley-Davidson on Saturday, October 23rd, 2010 from 10 AM to 5 PM & Sunday, October 24th, 2010 from 10 AM to 3PM. - October 16, 2010 - Motor City Harley-Davidson

Sonitrol Tri-County Helps Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint Go Back to School Sonitrol Tri-County, Flint's largest locally owned and operated security firm, presents 32 backpacks to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint. This gesture helps some of our community's students defray a small portion of their back-to-school expenses. - September 16, 2010 - Sonitrol Tri-County

Advertising Media Prices Will Increase in 2011, Says Publisher & CEO Higher media costs are likely this fall and in 2011 due to congressional elections and higher ad budgets. - June 03, 2010 - 2020:Marketing Communications LLC

Outsourced Paralegal Services Reaches Company Milestone: 500 Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Cases Have Been Filed Since 2009 Freelance bankruptcy paralegal service, Outsourced Paralegal Services LLC (OPS), has filed a total of 500 bankruptcy cases nationwide since May of 2009. - May 24, 2010 - Outsourced Paralegal Services

Hospital Curtain Solutions Inc. Opens Midwest Sales Office to Better Serve Area Hospitals, Clinics and Assisted Living Facilities Hospital Curtain Solutions Inc., a leading provider of online hospital cubicle curtains and curtain track, announced today that they have opened a full-service office in Rochester Hills, MI to better serve clients in the Midwest. Hospital Curtain Solutions chose Southeast Michigan for the new office... - May 06, 2010 - Hospital Curtain Solutions, Inc.

Plante & Moran Partners with IASeminars to Offer IFRS Training Solutions Plante & Moran, PLLC, the nation's 12th largest accounting and business advisory firm, has partnered with IASeminars, a leading global provider of training courses on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), to offer certified public accountants and other financial professionals a comprehensive... - April 06, 2010 - IASeminars Ltd

To Business Owners Who Need to Make Marketing Plans and Calendars for 2010 Fast and Easy Without It Costing a Fortune Fast Marketing Plan provides any business owner, executive or manager a simple, fast, easy and affordable online marketing and business management tool to create unlimited and complete Marketing Plans, Marketing Calendars and Marketing Roadmaps for use by almost any type and size of business. - December 16, 2009 - Fast Marketing Plan

David Hearne Author of Hulagu’s Web is Interviewed by WMPL News Veteran Maryann Schulze David Hearne the author of the controversial political thriller “Hulagu’s Web – The Presidential Pursuit of Senator Katherine Laforge” will be interviewed by WMPL AM 920 host Maryann Schulze Tuesday – November 3, 2009 at 4:10 pm. - November 02, 2009 - Subterfuge Publishing

Free Nordic Walking Classes Coming To Northport Highlands Retirement Community Nordic Walking Poles are helping individuals with balance issues, knee issues or new knees, hip issues or new hips, back issues (including those with rods in their back), weight issues, multiple sclerosis (MS), parkinson's (PD), neuropathy, arthritis, bursitis, scoliosis, lumbar stenosis, fibromyalgia, post polio, osteoporosis, stroke recovery, cancer recovery and other limitations to walking. - October 04, 2009 - American Nordic Walking System SkiWalking.com

The Ford Motor Minority Dealership Association Extends Best Wishes on APCO/EasyCare’s 25th Anniversary FMMDA celebrates partnership; growth. - September 23, 2009 - Automobile Protection Corporation/EasyCare

Safer and Less Stressful Freeway Driving the Promise of Veteran Truck Drivers New Book Today's American interstate often poses a navigational nightmare for the average motorist. Speeders, tailgaters, trucks - they have all combined to turn our freeways into a proverbial "asphalt circus." But the stress and frustration don't have to drive you off the road and onto the bus according to Alan J. Corbett, a professional truck driver with more than 3 million accident-free miles behind the wheel. His new book MERGE! is designed to put safety and sanity back in the freeway commute. - June 24, 2009 - ALACOR