New York: Utica-Rome News
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Parkway Window Works Brings Custom Window Treatment Services to Designers in Syracuse, NY
Parkway Window Works, a custom window treatment workroom serving interior designers, has expanded into Syracuse, New York. Known for its in-house fabrication, technical expertise, and concierge-level service, the company helps design firms offer premium custom window treatments, motorization, bedding, and soft goods while reducing workload and increasing revenue opportunities. - June 30, 2026 - Parkway Window Works
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Utica, NY — Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 05, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Chemung County Host Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 04, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
Dee Dee Edwards’s New Book, "On Glimmering Lake: Book 3," is a Compelling Mystery Novel That Follows a Detective and His Partner as They Take Up a Missing Persons Case
Fulton Books author Dee Dee Edwards, who was raised in the country of Allegany County in New York State, has completed her most recent book, “On Glimmering Lake: Book 3”: a gripping and thought-provoking tale that centers around Detective Martin Payne and his partner, Charlette Owens,... - April 23, 2025 - Fulton Books
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
St. Lawrence County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
St. Lawrence County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September... - August 25, 2024 - Auctions International, Inc.
Oneida County Hosts Online Only Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins on Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm (EST) and will continue until Saturday, September 21 of... - August 14, 2024 - Auctions International, Inc.
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Attorney Pankaj Malik Opens Full-Service Law Firm Focusing on Litigation, Corporate, M&A, Divorce, Child Custody, Commercial Real Estate, Foreclosure Defense, Immigration
Pankaj Malik: “If you have a legal problem, we are the advocates you want on your side. Our goal is to find a solution to your issue – whatever it might be – using our knowledge of the law to find sophisticated solutions.” - April 09, 2024 - PM Law PC
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "An Alliance Reborn" is a Riveting Tale of Faith, Adversity, and Unexpected Discoveries
“An Alliance Reborn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is a captivating novel that delves into the themes of destiny, faith, and the resilience of the human spirit. Set in a time of escalating conflict between the chosen ones of God and their adversaries, the story follows cousins Kathryn and Karem as they navigate an unforeseen journey filled with challenges, revelations, and the bonds of friendship. - March 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "The Greatest Gift" is a Compelling Romance That Offers Readers a Twist of Fantasy and Faith
“The Greatest Gift” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood is an action-packed adventure that takes off from the first page and keeps reader racing for more as an unexpected love story develops between two star-crossed souls. - January 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Corning Community College and Upright Education to Offer Expanded Career Pathways Into New York State’s Growing Tech Job Market
SUNY Corning Community College will offer in-demand, online technology bootcamp programs in subject areas such as coding, analytics, web design, marketing, and tech sales. - April 19, 2023 - Upright Education
Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "New Beginnings" is a Compelling Battle Against the Forces of Evil as a Young Girl’s Life Hangs in the Balance
“New Beginnings,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is an exciting fantasy tale that blends components of the Christian faith with action-packed bravery set against dangerous foes. - March 01, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
FPC of The Finger Lakes, NY, an Executive Recruiting Firm, Opens Its Doors
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of The Finger Lakes, NY. Owned by Joseph Majewski, FPC of The Finger Lakes will specialize in Operations, Supply Chain and Engineering. Joe has an... - July 25, 2022 - FPC National
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
NuRealty Advisors Inc. Has Recently Brokered the Purchase & Sale for the Property Located at 84-86 Hamilton Avenue in Yonkers, NY
This is another testament to the experience and professionalism that is applied to a tough market by the principals of NuRealty Advisors Inc. - March 23, 2020 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.
Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development
SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification. - January 02, 2020 - SperryCo, LLC
Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins
Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
SUNY Schenectady County Community College Establishes a New Agreement with Bellevue University
Articulation agreement establishes partnership between SUNY SCCC’s Associate Degree Program and Bellevue University’s Bachelor Degree Program. - August 11, 2016 - Schenectady County Community College
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Hayden Jewelers Into Its Network
Liverpool, New York-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
Rago Shapewear Modernizes with Cloud-Based Shop Floor Control System from IP Experts
The Made in the USA producer of women’s shapewear and intimate apparel has replaced legacy software to take advantage of the cost, usability and cloud-based technology provided by Incentive Payroll Experts. - April 14, 2015 - IPE
Syracuse Investigations Company Growing
AG Investigations is a Syracuse, NY based private investigations company, whose primary function is completing surveillance services for insurance carriers and NYS Governmental Agencies such as school districts and self-insured counties. In 2013 AG Investigations had 31 successful fraud cases and have several pending criminal charges against fraudulent claimants. AG Investigations is rapidly growing. - April 30, 2014 - AG Investigations
"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com
Groundbreaking Thought Leadership, Addressing Why Many Innovation Culture Efforts Fail – and What to do About It – Released as a Whitepaper by New & Improved
Frankly, many innovation culture efforts fail. Building a culture that is receptive to ongoing innovation and change is the new (or noisier) senior leader directive. Although there is clear research available describing success factors - more than 60 peer reviewed years’ worth - there has been no clear road-map for designing a comprehensive strategy. - February 27, 2014 - New & Improved LLC
Local Cancer Patient to Share Story of HOPE at Rochester General Hospital During Innovative Cancer Treatment Seminar
Free Event for Patients, Caregivers and Medical Community - November 04, 2013 - Say YES to Hope
Friends in Adoption, Licensed Non-Profit Agency, Defends Reproductive Rights and Highlights Best Practice to Celebrate November - National Adoption Awareness Month
FIA believes it is important for women and couples facing a pregnancy decision to learn about all their legal options - knowing that they may be considering parenting, adoption, or abortion - and its ethical approach is to listen and provide information and support to those individuals, without telling them which decision they should make. - November 01, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption to Host Free Adoption Information Meetings Across NY State
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a licensed, not-for-profit domestic infant adoption agency with a 30 plus year history, is holding a number of free adoption information meetings throughout New York State, to educate prospective adoptive parents about adoption. The events will be held in Syracuse,... - May 14, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday March 22: Registration Open to All Families
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on March 22nd, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - March 15, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY This Coming Friday; Registration Open to All Families
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on January 11th, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - January 04, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Revolutionary Israeli Toilet Gets Gates Foundation Grant for $ 110K
Earmarked for homes in developing nations, the device needs no water and generates its own power to turn waste into sterile, odor free compost. An Israeli-invented toilet that needs no water and leaves no waste caught the interest of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which awarded parent... - July 29, 2012 - Paulee CleanTec
The Maggie O'Shea Company Releases "The Reindeer Keeper" - A Heartwarming Christmas Story Available on Amazon
The Maggie O'Shea Company - a children's concept company based in upstate New York featuring the original concepts of author/illustrator Barbara Briggs Ward has released Ms. Ward's first book of fiction for adults entitled "The Reindeer Keeper." At 172 pages with cover and inside illustrations by award-winning artist Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda, "The Reindeer Keeper" is destined to be a Christmas favorite. - October 06, 2010 - The Maggie O'Shea Company
3rd Annual Reggae for Climate Protection Festival Announced
Reggae for Climate Protection will celebrate its 3rd Annual Green Festival August 13th-15th this year. A music concert at the Paper Mill Island Amphitheater - Sunday, August 15th, Lock 24, Oswego Street, Baldwinsville, NY, commemorates a 40/40; the 40-year anniversary of both Earth day and world renowned band “The Original Wailers,” formerly of Bob Marley and the Wailers. Also performing are John Brown’s Body, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and Rubblebucket Orchestra. - June 03, 2010 - Reggae for Climate Protection
Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death"
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
Green Leadership Institute Launches Scholar Residence Program
Scholar Residents will have opportunity to live and work on Carbon-Neutral Development Gelston Castle Estate as members of Green Leadership Institute for 3 months with room and board provided - April 11, 2009 - Safflyn Corporation
Sibyl Systems Begin Central New York Operations
Sibyl Systems, a IT solutions provider and subcontracting firm has began operating in the Central New York marketplace. - February 12, 2009 - Sibyl Systems