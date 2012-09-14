|
Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Articulation agreement establishes partnership between SUNY SCCC’s Associate Degree Program and Bellevue University’s Bachelor Degree Program. - August 11, 2016 - Schenectady County Community College
Liverpool, New York-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
The Made in the USA producer of women’s shapewear and intimate apparel has replaced legacy software to take advantage of the cost, usability and cloud-based technology provided by Incentive Payroll Experts. - April 14, 2015 - Incentive Payroll Experts
AG Investigations is a Syracuse, NY based private investigations company, whose primary function is completing surveillance services for insurance carriers and NYS Governmental Agencies such as school districts and self-insured counties. In 2013 AG Investigations had 31 successful fraud cases and have several pending criminal charges against fraudulent claimants. AG Investigations is rapidly growing. - April 30, 2014 - AG Investigations
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com
Frankly, many innovation culture efforts fail. Building a culture that is receptive to ongoing innovation and change is the new (or noisier) senior leader directive. Although there is clear research available describing success factors - more than 60 peer reviewed years’ worth - there has been no clear road-map for designing a comprehensive strategy. - February 27, 2014 - New & Improved LLC
Free Event for Patients, Caregivers and Medical Community - November 04, 2013 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors
FIA believes it is important for women and couples facing a pregnancy decision to learn about all their legal options - knowing that they may be considering parenting, adoption, or abortion - and its ethical approach is to listen and provide information and support to those individuals, without telling them which decision they should make. - November 01, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a licensed, not-for-profit domestic infant adoption agency with a 30 plus year history, is holding a number of free adoption information meetings throughout New York State, to educate prospective adoptive parents about adoption. The events will be held in Syracuse, Saratoga... - May 14, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on March 22nd, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - March 15, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on January 11th, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - January 04, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Earmarked for homes in developing nations, the device needs no water and generates its own power to turn waste into sterile, odor free compost.
An Israeli-invented toilet that needs no water and leaves no waste caught the interest of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which awarded parent company... - July 29, 2012 - Paulee CleanTec
The Maggie O'Shea Company - a children's concept company based in upstate New York featuring the original concepts of author/illustrator Barbara Briggs Ward has released Ms. Ward's first book of fiction for adults entitled "The Reindeer Keeper." At 172 pages with cover and inside illustrations by award-winning artist Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda, "The Reindeer Keeper" is destined to be a Christmas favorite. - October 06, 2010 - The Maggie O'Shea Company
Reggae for Climate Protection will celebrate its 3rd Annual Green Festival August 13th-15th this year. A music concert at the Paper Mill Island Amphitheater - Sunday, August 15th, Lock 24, Oswego Street, Baldwinsville, NY, commemorates a 40/40; the 40-year anniversary of both Earth day and world renowned band “The Original Wailers,” formerly of Bob Marley and the Wailers. Also performing are John Brown’s Body, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and Rubblebucket Orchestra. - June 03, 2010 - Reggae for Climate Protection
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
Scholar Residents will have opportunity to live and work on Carbon-Neutral Development Gelston Castle Estate as members of Green Leadership Institute for 3 months with room and board provided - April 11, 2009 - Safflyn Corporation
Sibyl Systems, a IT solutions provider and subcontracting firm has began operating in the Central New York marketplace. - February 12, 2009 - Sibyl Systems
Judith Goldstone Designs has created a new line of necklaces that reflects people's search for what's really important in life - love and family. - January 28, 2009 - Judith Goldstone Designs
Senior Freelance Bankruptcy Paralegal, Patrick Campbell, creates Outsourced Paralegal Services, LLC to provide support services for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Attorneys, nationwide. - January 05, 2009 - Outsourced Paralegal Services
Threadsmith, an online service offering custom embroidered products and gifts, recently added baby garments from American Apparel. - November 12, 2008 - Threadsmith
All Day Music Concert and Green Festival on Grounds of Historic Summer Home of former presidents and Greatest Cellist of 20th Century, Mstislav Rostropovich. Focused on raising awareness for the environment, festival is first of its kind for the region. Picnic and camping are allowed for the day and reduced admission for Hall of Fame and Irish Festival attendees. - July 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
All day reggae concert and green festival supporting the environment and supporting cultural awareness. - June 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
Live Jazz performance featuring Joe Magnarelli with the John Piazza, jr. Quartet at Chateau Safflyn at Gelston Castle Estate in Mohawk, NY - June 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
Jazz performance and dinner at Chateau Safflyn, former home of Rostropovich. - May 29, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
All day reggae concert and green festival supporting the environment and benefiting the alliance for climate protection. - May 29, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Is there more to Amy’s success than her musical talent? How does someone with little formal training at the young age of 24 accomplish all this? Is it purely her voice, reminiscent of the old days of jazz and blues, a voice that channels the vocal stylings of Aretha Franklin and Etta James? Or is it perhaps her unique image and her controversial lifestyle that draws us to her? What is it that makes Amy Winehouse great? A psycholinguistic analysis of Amy’s words reveals. - April 29, 2008 - WhyCeleb Magazine
DirectBuy, the leading members-only showroom and home design center that offers merchandise at manufacturer-direct prices, is proud to announce that its Syracuse, N.Y., location ranked in the top five for the company’s customer service ratings for 2007.
The ratings are based on the results of... - March 11, 2008 - DirectBuy
Sick Building Syndrome, authored by James Hewitt, RN is now being sold internationally. It is now available worldwide. Sick Building Syndrome helps others learn about this poorly understood syndrome that affects many people worldwide. Indoor air quality, noise, and lighting affects all businesses. This book can help reduce your companies sick calls. - February 10, 2008 - Jim Hewitt Writing
DVDVideoSoft an internet resource dedicated to free software, multimedia software guides and tutorials has just released new video editing software - Free Video Dub. The program allows to delete unwanted scenes from video files. Free Video Dub preserves the quality of input video files and processes... - February 04, 2008 - DVDVideoSoft Limited
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com
Internet entrepeneurs David Vallieres and David Cassell have launched the Ratings Hub, a website that provides free access to 100s of consumer reviews and ratings of Online Business Opportunities and Services. Prospective purchasers of Online business opportunities are now able to make more informed decisions as to which products can help them achieve financial freedom and which are nothing but empty promises. - January 08, 2007 - Ratings Hub
Internet Radio talk show host Psychic Medium Patrick Williams to host new call-in show on Newvoices.com - November 15, 2006 - Patrick Williams, Psychic Medium
Upcoming statewide event gives companies opportunity to showcase products and services -- free. Event targets pulmonologists, respiratory therapists, healthcare providers and other medical professionals. - July 12, 2006 - New York State Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com