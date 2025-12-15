South Dakota: Rapid City News
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
RockToken Highlights Transparency, Sustainability, and Growth in Blockchain Cloud Mining
RockToken reports new initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency and environmental responsibility in blockchain computing. Through renewable-powered infrastructure and automated smart-contract operations, the company says it seeks to make mining more accessible while emphasizing auditability and sustainable growth. - October 19, 2025 - RockToken
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart... - June 03, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Thomas Westin’s New Book, "The Long Hard Ride: Journey of Self Discovery and Faith," is a Thought-Provoking Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find Himself
Fulton Books author Thomas Westin, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “The Long Hard Ride: Journey of Self Discovery and Faith”: a compelling memoir that follows the author who, after years of hardships and struggling to fit in, set out on an epic saga in an... - March 20, 2024 - Fulton Books
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Reginald Lewis Jr’s Newly Released "The Storyteller" Shares an Imaginative Journey That Will Have Readers Racing to See What Awaits Officer Lewis
“The Storyteller” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reginald Lewis Jr is a carefully crafted and suspenseful journey of discovery and surprising twists of fate as a life story unfolds through challenges, blessings, and adventure. - December 12, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sencore Introduces Enhanced Descrambling Capabilities for ARD 3000 Series, Facilitating Seamless ATSC 3.0 Deployment
Sencore, a leading innovator in professional receiver decoder platforms, announces a significant advancement in its ARD 3000 series, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the evolving ATSC 3.0 landscape. The new update, integrated into version 1.17.0 of the unit software, introduces... - November 17, 2023 - Sencore
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
VRC Metal Systems Receives Lockheed Martin Exceptional Small Business Award
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Exceptional Small Business Award. The Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Exceptional Small Business Award is presented... - June 30, 2023 - VRC Metal Systems
KT Connections is a 2023 Managed Service Provider Awards Winner
KT Connections, Inc., a leading provider of managed technology solutions, announced today their reception of the 2023 Managed Service Provider 500 award. Additionally, CRN named KT Connections to its Managed Service provider list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2023. CRN’s MSP 500 List... - March 15, 2023 - KT Connections Inc
AmpleHarvest.org Helps Gardeners Provide Fresh Produce to Food Pantries
After almost 14 years of work through AmpleHarvest.org, Gary Oppenheimer and the award-winning non-profit organization have found a method that works for both the pantries and gardeners. - March 07, 2023 - Crazy Horse Memorial
VRC Metals Participates in Cold Spray Demonstration at Letterkenny Army Depot
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, recently participated in a major cold spray demonstration at the Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD). LEAD is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair, and modifications... - February 23, 2023 - VRC Metal Systems
Author D.A. Daugherty's New Audiobook, "The Gunman’s Ride," is a Thrilling Work of High Fantasy That Follows a Lone Gunman Manipulated Into Opening the Gates of Hell
Recent audiobook release “The Gunman’s Ride,” from Audiobook Network author D.A. Daugherty, follows the story of Jack Spade, a lone gunman in a western-style world, as he opens a magically sealed box and is manipulated into starting the apocalypse. - February 21, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s New Book, "The Spare: Part 1," is a Moving & Honest Portrayal of the Fight to Persevere in Rural Areas Following the Great Depression
Recent release “The Spare: Part 1,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, is a candid account of the author’s life growing up on a ranch in South Dakota surrounded by economic hardship. Farm life is not for the weak, and only the hardiest homesteads survived. - February 16, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
VRC Metals Announces Their Memorandum of Understanding with Flame-Spray Industries Inc. (FSI)
VRC Metal Systems entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Flame-Spray Industries, Inc. (FSI), a leader in thermal sprayed coatings based out of New York. - August 25, 2022 - VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems Has Been Chosen for U.S. Navy’s 2022 Navy REPTX, Sponsored by NAVSEA 05T
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, announced today that they have been selected by the U.S. Navy to take part in the 2022 Navy REPTX, sponsored by NAVSEA 05T to provide solutions for pier-side and shipboard cold spray corrosion and battle damage repair and... - July 25, 2022 - VRC Metal Systems
Advanced Wellbeing Offers Financial Therapy for Financial Wellbeing
Rick Kahler of Advanced Wellbeing is a fee-only Certified Financial Planner (CFP), one of the first Certified Financial Therapists-Level I (CFT-I™) in the nation, and a Certified Internal Family Systems (IFS℠) Practitioner. He and his team serve the needs of an international clientele with expertise in a unique approach to financial therapy. - July 14, 2022 - Advanced Wellbeing
Travel Resorts of America Acquires Midwest Outdoor Resorts
Fast-growing Operator of Membership Campground Resorts Acquires Five New Properties. - February 03, 2022 - Travel Resorts of America
C3 Specialties Launches to Connect Brands and Customers During Pandemic
C3 Specialties, a Creative Content and Copywriting business, opened its doors this month to help businesses connect with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new business uses specialized storytelling to deliver a brand’s “voice” through website content, email marketing... - February 22, 2021 - C3 Specialties
Simmons & Silver CPA, PC and Accurant, LLC Announce the Merger of Both Companies to Offer Expanded Services
Simmons & Silver CPA, PC and Accurant, LLC Announce the Merger of Both Companies to Offer Expanded Services in South Dakota - January 04, 2021 - Accurant, LLC
Joel de Blank to Run Across South Dakota
A local South Dakota runner is set to run across the state. Starting October 2, Joel de Blonk will start his long-distance run of 415 miles across his home state. - September 30, 2020 - JAdRunning
Sencore Releases New Industry Leading Signal Collection Platform
Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product to add to its vast portfolio of broadcast solutions. The new Sencore SCP 2100 is a cost-effective and easy to deploy device for acquiring, compressing and backhauling nearly any video signal... - June 24, 2020 - Sencore
ShippingSidekick.com Launches Warehousing and Order Fulfillment Services
ShippingSidekick.com, your discount shipping headquarters, announced today the launch of its warehousing and order fulfillment center. ShippingSidekick.com will offer inventory storage, Amazon prep, pack & pick, order shipping and returns to small to medium sized businesses looking to save time... - April 15, 2020 - Webplus, Inc.
Modular Manufacturing Experts, Best GEN Modular, Pivot to Manufacture Hospital Rooms
A South Dakota company with 60+ years of modular manufacturing and commercial modular building experience pivots to build hospital rooms and critical care rooms quickly. This is an immediate solution to the increasing number of COVID19 hospitalization cases across the United States. - March 26, 2020 - Best GEN
Phlebotomy Career Training Now Incorporates Training in PRP Technology for Dental Implantation Procedures
The art and science of phlebotomy has now expanded from hospitals and clinics to dental offices and surgical centers. Platelet Rich Plasma has proven effective in expediting the patient's healing process after dental procedures such as tooth implants and bone grafts. The science behind the proper centrifugation and extraction of these precious blood products is now taught at Phlebotomy Career Training, both online and in class. - January 06, 2020 - Phlebotomy Career Training
iHELP Student Loans Offers New Borrower Options
iHELP has added a new loan option for both private student loans and student loan consolidation. The fixed hybrid rate (FX5) is a 20 year term loan with the interest rate fixed for every 5 years. Additionally, iHELP borrowers are now eligible to receive a 0.25% Auto Pay Interest Rate Discount for payments made via automatic debit. - June 12, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC
Eric Broughton Joins Advisory Board for Property Meld
Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-Founder stated, “Eric's development in the real-estate space of automation, time-savings, revenue generation, and elevated customer experience culminate to being an excellent advisor for Property Meld. We are incredibly excited to have him join us on our path to making maintenance automated.” - August 14, 2017 - Property Meld
South Dakota Groups to Develop Testing Lab for International Humanitarian Organization
SD Mines and RPM & Associates Commit to Assist with Free Wheelchair Mission Test Lab. - May 02, 2017 - Free Wheelchair Mission
Since 1997 This Community in South Dakota Has Been Practicing Modern "Barn Raising" Using Enterprise Facilitation - 20 Years of Local Sustainability
The South East Facilitation project in rural South Dakota celebrates 20 years of helping local entrepreneurs with Sirolli Enterprise Facilitation social technology. - April 19, 2017 - Sirolli Institute
Bud Pack Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Bud Pack of Rapid City, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage dispensers. About Bud Pack Mr. Pack has over 30 years experience in a... - May 14, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Veterans Party of America Names Party’s First Presidential Candidate
On Saturday evening under the shadow of Mount Rushmore the Veterans Party of America announced the names of their party's first Presidential and Vice President candidates for the 2016 elections. - August 17, 2015 - Veterans' Party of America
EarthBend Celebrates New Company with Ribbon Cutting and Announces Plans for Future Growth
EarthBend (of Sioux Falls, SD) celebrates new company with ribbon cutting and announces plans for future growth. - May 08, 2013 - EarthBend
Brennan Rock & Roll Academy Opening Raises $1.2 Million
Gene Simmons Makes Surprise Guest Appearance During Celebrity-Packed Events. - April 03, 2013 - Brennan Rock & Roll Academy
Exposing a Diamond in the Rough
ProPatterns, Inc. encounters a new experience while filming Exposed. - February 15, 2013 - ProPatterns, Inc.
Practice Velocity Now Serving Customers in All 50 States
With the addition of Black Hills Urgent Care (BHUC) in Rapid City, South Dakota, Practice Velocity, LLC is now serving customers in all fifty states. Over 800 clinics currently utilize Practice Velocity’s software systems to keep their urgent cares running smoothly and efficiently across the... - October 24, 2012 - Practice Velocity
Aiding Reservations Too Remote to Reach
National Relief Charities (NRC) is issuing a call for aid to cover the cost of transporting goods to tribal programs located on remote reservations in 12 states. - January 16, 2012 - National Relief Charities
AIEF Collaborates with NSPA in Support of Students
American Indian Education Foundation (AIEF) helps National Scholarship Providers Association (NSPA) ensure student access and success. - October 26, 2010 - National Relief Charities
Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinner Will Impress This Year with a Hickory Chip Smoked Whole Goose Available Only from Schiltz Foods
Schiltz Foods, America’s largest goose farmer, introduces a hickory chip smoked whole goose for the 2010 holiday season. - October 20, 2010 - Schiltz Foods
Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and BAM Breakdown and Legal Assistance for Motorcyclists Gearing Up for Stugis Bike Week
Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys (Brown, Koro & Romag, LLP), sponsors of the Nationwide BAM program will be on site at various locations in Sturgis, SD for the infamous 70th anniversary of Sturgis Bike Week August 9th to the 15th, 2010. - July 09, 2010 - Brown, Koro & Romag
2000th Store Goes Online with Webplus Shop Free Ecommerce Website Hosting
Webplus, Inc. (www.WebplusShop.com), the leader in small business ecommerce website hosting, announced today the launch of its 2000th online store using Webplus Shop free ecommerce website hosting. Webplus Shop free shopping cart hosting has proven to be a great fit for those looking to get a piece... - May 28, 2010 - Webplus, Inc.
Native American x H1N1 = 4 Times Higher Risk of Death
Reservations get assistance with H1N1 education from National Relief Charities. - January 27, 2010 - National Relief Charities
Area Nonprofits Meeting the Needs of Weather’s Most Vulnerable
Dialysis patients evacuated from Cheyenne River Reservation. - January 27, 2010 - National Relief Charities
ASU Leads Country in AIEF Scholarship Students
ASU is the college of choice for undergrad Native Americans attending on an AIEF scholarship. - November 17, 2009 - National Relief Charities
Aid to 20,000 American Indian Students
This year, 20,000 Native American students in need will have National Relief Charities in their corner. - August 17, 2009 - National Relief Charities
Webplus Shop Announces $1.00 Ecommerce Web Hosting Promotion
Webplus, Inc. (www.WebplusShop.com), the leader in affordable ecommerce web hosting, announced today the launch of its $1.00 ecommerce web hosting promotion. Through this promotion, businesses will receive their first month of ecommerce website hosting for just $1.00 when setting up a new website... - October 07, 2008 - Webplus, Inc.
Motorcycle Towing Service Provider Locator Service Launches
towPartners today announced that it has expanded the offering of its popular towSearch service (www.towsearch.com) by adding a motorcyclist specific site, www.motorcycleroadside.com, that uses the highly developed towPartners database system. This service will allow motorcyclists to locate service providers when they have a roadside disablement. A mobile version of the application simplifies the search process for those on cell phones and other mobile devices. - May 15, 2008 - towPartners
Track Your UPS, FedEx, DHL & USPS Packages All in One Place, Shipping Sidekick
Shipping Sidekick (www.shippingsidekick.com), the web’s leading shipping rate comparison website, announced today that it has added a package tracking feature allowing users to track their UPS, DHL, FedEx and USPS packages all in one place free of charge. - November 09, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.