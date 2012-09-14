PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iHELP Student Loans Offers New Borrower Options iHELP has added a new loan option for both private student loans and student loan consolidation. The fixed hybrid rate (FX5) is a 20 year term loan with the interest rate fixed for every 5 years. Additionally, iHELP borrowers are now eligible to receive a 0.25% Auto Pay Interest Rate Discount for payments made via automatic debit. - June 12, 2018 - iHELP Student Loan/RSLFC

Eric Broughton Joins Advisory Board for Property Meld Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-Founder stated, “Eric's development in the real-estate space of automation, time-savings, revenue generation, and elevated customer experience culminate to being an excellent advisor for Property Meld. We are incredibly excited to have him join us on our path to making maintenance automated.” - August 14, 2017 - Property Meld

South Dakota Groups to Develop Testing Lab for International Humanitarian Organization SD Mines and RPM & Associates Commit to Assist with Free Wheelchair Mission Test Lab. - May 02, 2017 - Free Wheelchair Mission

Since 1997 This Community in South Dakota Has Been Practicing Modern "Barn Raising" Using Enterprise Facilitation - 20 Years of Local Sustainability The South East Facilitation project in rural South Dakota celebrates 20 years of helping local entrepreneurs with Sirolli Enterprise Facilitation social technology. - April 19, 2017 - Sirolli Institute

Bud Pack Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bud Pack of Rapid City, South Dakota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beverage dispensers. About Bud Pack Mr. Pack has over 30 years experience in a variety... - May 14, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Veterans Party of America Names Party’s First Presidential Candidate On Saturday evening under the shadow of Mount Rushmore the Veterans Party of America announced the names of their party's first Presidential and Vice President candidates for the 2016 elections. - August 17, 2015 - Veterans' Party of America

EarthBend Celebrates New Company with Ribbon Cutting and Announces Plans for Future Growth EarthBend (of Sioux Falls, SD) celebrates new company with ribbon cutting and announces plans for future growth. - May 08, 2013 - EarthBend

Brennan Rock & Roll Academy Opening Raises $1.2 Million Gene Simmons Makes Surprise Guest Appearance During Celebrity-Packed Events. - April 03, 2013 - Brennan Rock & Roll Academy

Exposing a Diamond in the Rough ProPatterns, Inc. encounters a new experience while filming Exposed. - February 15, 2013 - ProPatterns, Inc.

Practice Velocity Now Serving Customers in All 50 States With the addition of Black Hills Urgent Care (BHUC) in Rapid City, South Dakota, Practice Velocity, LLC is now serving customers in all fifty states. Over 800 clinics currently utilize Practice Velocity’s software systems to keep their urgent cares running smoothly and efficiently across the United... - October 24, 2012 - Practice Velocity

Aiding Reservations Too Remote to Reach National Relief Charities (NRC) is issuing a call for aid to cover the cost of transporting goods to tribal programs located on remote reservations in 12 states. - January 16, 2012 - National Relief Charities

AIEF Collaborates with NSPA in Support of Students American Indian Education Foundation (AIEF) helps National Scholarship Providers Association (NSPA) ensure student access and success. - October 26, 2010 - National Relief Charities

Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and BAM Breakdown and Legal Assistance for Motorcyclists Gearing Up for Stugis Bike Week Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys (Brown, Koro & Romag, LLP), sponsors of the Nationwide BAM program will be on site at various locations in Sturgis, SD for the infamous 70th anniversary of Sturgis Bike Week August 9th to the 15th, 2010. - July 09, 2010 - Brown, Koro & Romag

2000th Store Goes Online with Webplus Shop Free Ecommerce Website Hosting Webplus, Inc. (www.WebplusShop.com), the leader in small business ecommerce website hosting, announced today the launch of its 2000th online store using Webplus Shop free ecommerce website hosting. Webplus Shop free shopping cart hosting has proven to be a great fit for those looking to get a piece of... - May 28, 2010 - Webplus, Inc.

Native American x H1N1 = 4 Times Higher Risk of Death Reservations get assistance with H1N1 education from National Relief Charities. - January 27, 2010 - National Relief Charities

Area Nonprofits Meeting the Needs of Weather’s Most Vulnerable Dialysis patients evacuated from Cheyenne River Reservation. - January 27, 2010 - National Relief Charities

ASU Leads Country in AIEF Scholarship Students ASU is the college of choice for undergrad Native Americans attending on an AIEF scholarship. - November 17, 2009 - National Relief Charities

Aid to 20,000 American Indian Students This year, 20,000 Native American students in need will have National Relief Charities in their corner. - August 17, 2009 - National Relief Charities

Webplus Shop Announces $1.00 Ecommerce Web Hosting Promotion Webplus, Inc. (www.WebplusShop.com), the leader in affordable ecommerce web hosting, announced today the launch of its $1.00 ecommerce web hosting promotion. Through this promotion, businesses will receive their first month of ecommerce website hosting for just $1.00 when setting up a new website with... - October 07, 2008 - Webplus, Inc.

Motorcycle Towing Service Provider Locator Service Launches towPartners today announced that it has expanded the offering of its popular towSearch service (www.towsearch.com) by adding a motorcyclist specific site, www.motorcycleroadside.com, that uses the highly developed towPartners database system. This service will allow motorcyclists to locate service providers when they have a roadside disablement. A mobile version of the application simplifies the search process for those on cell phones and other mobile devices. - May 15, 2008 - towPartners

Track Your UPS, FedEx, DHL & USPS Packages All in One Place, Shipping Sidekick Shipping Sidekick (www.shippingsidekick.com), the web’s leading shipping rate comparison website, announced today that it has added a package tracking feature allowing users to track their UPS, DHL, FedEx and USPS packages all in one place free of charge. - November 09, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.

Webplus, Inc. Announces Free Ecommerce Web Hosting Sweepstakes Webplus, Inc., the leader in hosted ebusiness solutions, announced today that they are giving away one year of free Webplus Shop online store hosting. - October 12, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.

Shipping Sidekick Launches Discount Shipping & Moving Supply Store Shipping Sidekick (www.shippingsidekick.com), the web’s leading shipping rate comparison website, has launched the Shipping Sidekick Shipping & Moving Supply Store providing padded mailers, shipping boxes, moving supplies, tape and related items at great prices. The Shipping Sidekick store... - September 25, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.

Shipping Sidekick Celebrates 1 Year Online as the Leading Free Site to Compare Shipping Rates on Ground and Overnight Delivery Shipping Sidekick (www.shippingsidekick.com), the web’s leading shipping rate comparison website, has been online for 1 full year today. Shipping Sidekick was launched on August 31, 2006 and has compared shipping rates for thousands. - August 31, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.

Shipping Sidekick v2.0 Released Featuring Free Shipping Rate Comparison Shipping Sidekick v2.0, featuring free side-by-side comparison of USPS and DHL shipping rates and transit times as well as those of FedEx and UPS for paid users, is now available at www.shippingsidekick.com. When sending a package, users simply enter the destination and package information to quickly and easily retrieve the published shipping rate and delivery time of each shipping company allowing the user to choose the shipper with the best price for the delivery time needed. - May 11, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.

Webplus, Inc. Announces Turnkey Online Store and Ecommerce Web Hosting Webplus, Inc. is now offering an affordable and easy to use solution to those who wish to sell online. The combination of robust Web+Shop shopping cart software, US-based secure web hosting, and full support make this turnkey ecommerce package the easiest and most cost-effective way to sell online. - May 04, 2007 - Webplus, Inc.

Nation’s Leading Travel Magazine expands to the Black Hills America’s most popular travel magazine, Travelhost, has expanded their family of magazines to include the Black Hills of South Dakota. The 37-year old company currently publishes magazines in more than 150 markets across the United States. The glossy 56-page Black Hills edition will feature... - September 05, 2006 - Travelhost of the Black Hills

"Carbon," More than an Element Bill Bishop, in full command of his extraordinary vision and of his uncanny understanding of both the social and physical sciences, has created a strikingly original universe literally from its inside out. Covering a sweeping historical panorama from the origins of life and the early dawn of evolution to the very boundaries of humankind’s cosmic destiny, "Carbon" binds readers to it fast paced plot with a unique alchemy of humor, mystery and suspense. - June 26, 2006 - Outskirts Press, Inc.