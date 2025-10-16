Tennessee: Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol News
Colossal Productions LLC Expands Capabilities with the Acquisition of the MAX169 LED Trailer from Insane Impact
Colossal Productions LLC is thrilled to announce a major expansion in our event technology capabilities — the acquisition of the Insane Impact MAX169 LED Trailer. - October 16, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
S. N. Ballard’s New Book, "The Dreamers Dream of Being Doctors," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Different Kinds of Doctors There Are to Treat Different Body Parts
Fulton Books author S. N. Ballard, a single mother of four who began writing children’s books as a way to teach her children how to use their imaginations while learning about the world around them, has completed her most recent book, “The Dreamers Dream of Being Doctors”: a... - July 15, 2025 - Fulton Books
Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer
Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. - May 12, 2025 - Universal Fibers
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Author Niki Shaheen’s New Book, "Finding Kelly Albright," is a Thought-Provoking Novel of a Woman’s Journey to Rescue Herself from the Brink of Losing Everything
Recent release “Finding Kelly Albright” from Newman Springs Publishing author Niki Shaheen is a riveting story of a successful wife and mother who seemingly has it all but secretly has an incredible rage underneath her veneer of perfection. When she finds herself lost in a place she doesn’t recognize, it will take everything in her to return to her family while discovering who she truly is. - April 07, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Universal Fiber Systems Expands Their Market Leadership by Welcoming FIT as Their Latest Acquisition
Universal Fibers, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Universal Fiber Systems portfolio, FIT. Known as a leader in fiber technology, FIT (formerly known as Fiber Innovation Technology) is now a part of Universal Fiber Systems. This latest investment in Johnson City, Tennessee,... - March 31, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s Newly Released "My Last Blip in Time" is an Introspective Exploration of Faith, Doubt, and Spiritual Growth
“My Last Blip in Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar Alan Ongtengco offers a thoughtful journey of personal reflection and overcoming doubt through the lens of Christian faith. - December 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dot Conner Takes on the Giants: Independent Film Aiming for Nationwide Release
In a bold move that embodies the spirit of David versus Goliath, Huff Media Productions (HMP), an independent film and television company, is moving forward with their much anticipated family adventure Dot Conner: Webtective, based on the popular streaming series of the same name. Despite facing... - November 06, 2024 - Dot Conner
Author Robert Eugene Jenkins’s New Book, "Good Luck along the Way," Chronicles the Author’s Journey from Humble Beginnings to a Successful Career and Fulfilled Life
Recent release “Good Luck along the Way” from Page Publishing author Robert Eugene Jenkins shares the author’s remarkable life, from childhood to his golden years. From his unexpected career change in the Navy to his thirty-year tenure with the IRS, Jenkins' narrative highlights the influence of pivotal choices, remarkable events, and unwavering faith, all of which shaped his path to success. - October 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Edward Scarbrough’s Newly Released "Snippets from Hebrews" is a Thought-Provoking Spiritual Guide
“Snippets from Hebrews” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Scarbrough is an insightful and practical study of the Book of Hebrews, designed to inspire and assist in sermon and lesson preparation, emphasizing key themes and passages. - October 07, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tobias International Launches Comprehensive SolarWinds Managed Services
Tobias International, the leader in SolarWinds Professional Services announces SolarWinds Managed Services. - October 03, 2024 - Tobias International
Donna L. Smith’s Newly Released "Mini Moments of Value" is an Uplifting and Practical Guide to Christian Character Development
“Mini Moments of Value” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. Smith is an insightful and spiritually enriching book that explores essential Christian values, offering readers a thoughtful and practical approach to cultivating these virtues in their daily lives. - September 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Larry Lacy’s Newly Released “A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” is a Thoughtful and Scholarly Exploration of Core Christian Doctrines
“A Reason for the Hope: Volume 3: The Heart of Christianity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Lacy is a profound and intellectually rigorous examination of the central tenets of the Christian faith, including the doctrines of the Trinity, incarnation, and atonement. - September 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ntracts Named as Finalist for "Tech Company of the Year" by the Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards
Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, has been named as a finalize in the 2024 Technology Excellence (TechX) Awards. Ntracts is a finalist for the "Tech Company of the Year Award" and is one of three companies nominated as a finalist in... - August 29, 2024 - Ntracts
Edgar Alan Ongtengco’s Newly Released "Fifty Nifty Poems" is a Delightful and Thought-Provoking Collection
“Fifty Nifty Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edgar Alan Ongtengco is a captivating anthology that blends light-hearted humor with profound reflections on the human experience. - August 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Lori J. Brooks’s New Book, "The Heart of Nursing," is an Eye-Opening and Captivating Memoir That Takes Readers Through the Author’s Career as a Nurse
Recent release “The Heart of Nursing” from Covenant Books author Lori J. Brooks is a riveting and engaging account that follows the author over the course of more than twenty years as she navigates a profession in nursing, revealing all sorts of experiences in patient care that the average person is often unaware of. - June 05, 2024 - Covenant Books
Peter Krause’s Newly Released "How I Saved My Friend Jesus" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Science
“How I Saved My Friend Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Krause offers a unique perspective on the intersection of faith and scientific inquiry. Through the protagonist Joshua, a dedicated Christian and scientist, Krause delves into questions surrounding the historical authenticity of Jesus Christ while navigating the complexities of belief and reason. - May 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
R. H. Coder’s Newly Released “Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” is a Captivating Journey of Faith and Determination of Spirit
“Satisfying Thirsts, Cleansing Souls: Eight Years in Haiti” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. H. Coder shares an intimate look into the highs and lows of mission work in the heart of Haiti as key moments are illustrated through vibrant narrative. - December 05, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Harry O'Quinn’s New Book, “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum,” Follows a Defense Agent's Journey to Prove Himself on His First Assignment
Recent release “The Cold War: Defense Clandestine Service: Agent Henry Odum” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harry O'Quinn centers around Henry Odum, whose upbringing and affinity for language made him both a target for the KKK and a desirable operative for the military. After becoming a defense agent, Henry must draw on his skills as he's assigned on his first top secret mission. - November 28, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
Flora Tydings, Chancellor of the College System of Tennessee, receives "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). - October 30, 2023 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County
myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release. - July 27, 2023 - myObamacare
Fanatics 101 Reaches Two Decade Milestone Business Anniversary
Twenty years ago, Keddrain “KD” Bowen opened his first business, KD Urban Wear, at the Mall of Johnson City—from the trunk of his car with only $300, a degree in Sports Management from Tusculum University and a dream. He now operates two sportswear retail stores doing business as... - July 27, 2023 - Fanatics 101
The Appalachian Performing Arts Academy Announces Partnership with Blue Ridge Comedy Club for Four Unique Courses
The Appalachian Performing Arts Academy (APAA), in partnership with the Blue Ridge Comedy Club, is thrilled to unveil four innovative courses focused on nurturing storytelling and performance skills. With this exciting collaboration, APAA continues its commitment to provide quality performing arts... - July 22, 2023 - Blue Ridge Comedy Club
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Philip Reid Blevins’ New Book, "Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names," is a Useful Tool to Connect with Puritan Ideals
Recent release “Words Fitly Spoken: An Anthology of Puritan Quotes A-Z, Poems, Prayers, and Divine Names,” from Covenant Books author Philip Reid Blevins, is a lovingly curated collection of Puritan quotes and literature used to bridge the gap between today’s secular society and Puritan godliness. - February 17, 2023 - Covenant Books
Fast Pace Health Supports Suicide Prevention Awareness Month & Adds a New Provider
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Over 12 million Americans say they have seriously contemplated suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fast Pace Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, Nikita Duke, and new Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Karlee Stamey, talk through the importance of acknowledging and understanding Behavioral Health Services. - September 30, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Now Offering Physical Therapy Services in Manchester, TN
Fast Pace Health celebrates the opening of the company’s physical therapy (PT) clinic in Manchester, TN, the second of several PT clinics slated to open between now and the end of 2022, continuing the mission to bring quality healthcare to rural patients. The Manchester, TN Fast Pace... - September 21, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Introducing First Fidelity Guarantee, a Financial Services Firm Proficient in CD Brokerage, IRA and Money Market Accounts
First Fidelity Guarantee is a certificate of deposit brokerage firm that is proficient in the business of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties with FDIC insured depository institutions. Simplified for the layman, a brokered CD is a certificate of deposit... - August 08, 2022 - First Fidelity Guarantee
Fastpace Health to Roll Out Physical Therapy Services in Moss Bluff, LA in Late June
Fastpace Health announces the upcoming opening of its first Physical Therapy (PT) clinic in Moss Bluff, LA - one of three PT clinics to open this summer in close proximity to existing Urgent Care/ Orthopedics locations to help provide quick, convenient, and affordable healthcare to residents in traditionally underserved regions. - June 15, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Fast Pace Health Continues Making Rural Behavioral Health Services Accessible with Two New Providers
Fast Pace Health announces the hiring of two additional behavioral health providers to support the growth of telehealth services, including counseling and psychiatric medication management, and to help address rural patients’ holistic healthcare needs. - May 24, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
FPH Poised to Roll Out Virtual Behavioral Health Services at 16 Additional TN Clinics in May, Offering Behavioral Health Services at 179 Clinics and in Patients’ Homes
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than 28.6 million rural Americans reside in health professional shortage areas, with limited or no access to behavioral health care. Fast Pace Health's family of companies is thrilled to help increase access to behavioral health care through telehealth with the addition of 16 clinic locations across rural Tennessee. - April 27, 2022 - Fast Pace Health
Premier Women’s Tackle Football Team Tennessee Trojans to Launch in Nashville
First Women’s National Football Conference Team in Tennessee - April 18, 2022 - Tennessee Trojans
Lenowisco and InvestSWVA Devise Playbook to Address Hybrid Workplace Opportunity
Virginia's Southwest Region initiates economic development pivot with Project Fuse. Beginning with localities in the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority territory, Project Fuse provides a model for aligning a rural region with the hybrid workplace phenomenon. - February 19, 2022 - Coalfield Strategies LLC
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
JJDiesel.com Parts Retailer Revamps Website to Maximize Consumer Savings During Downturn
With prices spiraling out of control, JJDiesel.com rolls out new website offering cost savings to diesel shops as well as direct to consumer sales. - November 12, 2021 - JJ Diesel
Michael Dillard Releases Book "Accidental Success: Accidental Millionaire Retirement" That Reveals Insights to Get to the Top
Author Michael Dillard is delighted to announce the launch of his new book, "Accidental Success," available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. "Accidental Success" by Michael sketches out a reliable plan to achieve goals and become successful in life. "Accidental... - October 13, 2021 - Michael Dillard Publishing
Pauline E. Petsel Celebrated as an Outstanding Author for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Pauline E. Petsel of Greeneville, Tennessee has been celebrated as an Outstanding Author for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements and high level of success in the fields of literature and photography. P.O.W.E.R. showcases outstanding... - December 03, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Shared Health Services to Rebrand Wound Care Offerings
Shared Health Services, a premier wound care management company, with a long history in the outpatient wound care industry, announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings to... - September 02, 2020 - Shared Health Services
The Coming Depopulation of Public Schools to Begin This Fall
As schools announce reopening plans, parents begin to question whether public schooling is for them anymore. Gone are the days of strategically moving to a prestigious neighborhood to secure a coveted school with quality education and a wide array of opportunities. Regardless of a family’s... - July 09, 2020 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine
Pauline E. Petsel Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Pauline E. Petsel of Greeneville, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of literature and photography. Each month P.O.W.E.R. - June 16, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands
TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC
The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine Returns to Quarterly Print: Homeschooling is on the Rise
Significant Growth in Homeschooling Market Drives Demand for Industry Trade Magazines. - October 02, 2018 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine
SchoolhouseTeachers.com Introduces Secure Forum for Homeschooling Moms
Community Builds Relationships and Influences Development of Future Resources - September 11, 2018 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine
Shared Health Services Names New Chief Compliance and Training Officer
Nancy Paez, BSN, RN, CWCN, ACHRN, LNC, CWS, DAPWCA has been named by Shared Health Services as its Chief Compliance and Training Officer. - August 31, 2018 - Shared Health Services
Shared Health Services Names Mike White, MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
Shared Health Services, a Tennessee based wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy management company, has named Dr. Mike White, MD, MMM, CWS as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). - August 03, 2018 - Shared Health Services
7,000 Member Families Homeschool Online at Own Pace
Rising Popularity of Homeschooling Helping to Drive Low Cost Online Education Options. - August 02, 2018 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine