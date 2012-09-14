PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TryMFit.com Announces the Best 2018 Black Friday/2018 Cyber Monday Deals on Top CBD Brands TryMFit.com, a leading online resource on fitness and nutrition has reviewed the latest offers in CBD specials and is announcing the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday CBD Deals in 2018. "With the holiday season right around the corner, that means it’s about to be the most wonderful time... - November 21, 2018 - Strategic Data Science, LLC

The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine Returns to Quarterly Print: Homeschooling is on the Rise Significant Growth in Homeschooling Market Drives Demand for Industry Trade Magazines. - October 02, 2018 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine

SchoolhouseTeachers.com Introduces Secure Forum for Homeschooling Moms Community Builds Relationships and Influences Development of Future Resources - September 11, 2018 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine

Shared Health Services Names New Chief Compliance and Training Officer Nancy Paez, BSN, RN, CWCN, ACHRN, LNC, CWS, DAPWCA has been named by Shared Health Services as its Chief Compliance and Training Officer. - August 31, 2018 - Shared Health Services

Shared Health Services Names Mike White, MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shared Health Services, a Tennessee based wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy management company, has named Dr. Mike White, MD, MMM, CWS as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). - August 03, 2018 - Shared Health Services

7,000 Member Families Homeschool Online at Own Pace Rising Popularity of Homeschooling Helping to Drive Low Cost Online Education Options. - August 02, 2018 - The Old Schoolhouse Magazine

Shared Health Services Names New Executive Vice-President Shared Health Services, a Tennessee-based wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy management company, has named Mr. Daniel Greenlee, MBA as its Executive Vice-President. In announcing the appointment of Mr. Greelee, the company's President and CEO, David Davis stated, "Dan brings a wealth of both... - July 25, 2018 - Shared Health Services

Teresa J. Hagy Has Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Teresa J. Hagy, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been named the Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2018 Professional of the Year in Elementary Education and a Top 10 Member in Education. - July 12, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

Party on, Nashville: Automated Gelatin Shot Machine Hits Music City Nashville is discovering what Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami already know: When the gelatin shots come out, the party gets way more fun. Jevo is the world’s only automated gelatin shot maker system and Jevo gelatin shots are now being served in Nashville’s Swingin’ Doors Saloon, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers Bar & Grill and FGL House. - March 20, 2018 - Food & Beverage Innovations

Local Solar Professional Earns Industry’s Most Prestigious Certification William Lizzio, Sr., President of CustomSmart Homes has earned the solar industry’s leading recognition of installation expertise from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP®), and is now a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional TM. NABCEP is the most highly... - December 08, 2017 - CustomSmart Homes

Teresa J. Hagy Honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Teresa J. Hagy, of Bristol, Tennessee, is to be honored as a 2018 Professional of the Year as well as a 2018 Top 10 Member of America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals for her distinguished contributions and achievements in field of Elementary Education. - July 29, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Shared Health Services Names New Vice-President of Clinical Operations Shared Health Services, a Tennessee based wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy management company, has named Mr. James Wilcox, RN, BSN, ACHRN, CWCN, CFCN, CWS, WCC, DWC, FCCWS, DAPWCA as its Vice-President of Clinical Operations. In announcing the appointment of Mr. Wilcox, the company's President... - July 26, 2017 - Shared Health Services

"The Appalachian Trail: An American Legacy" Officially Released After 5 years of development, filmmaker Sam Henegar has released his full length documentary film, "The Appalachian Trail: An American Legacy" produced by Still Waters Imagery & Media. The film features footage captured in all 4 seasons from the Appalachians as well as a multitude of archival... - December 01, 2014 - Still Waters Imagery & Media

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop Launches Franchise Opportunities Buttermilk Sky Franchising, Inc. announces their first Discovery Day for interested franchise investors who want to get their slice of the pie shop industry on October 17, 2014, at 11:00 a.m. in the Buttermilk Sky Franchising, Inc. headquarters located at 9827 Cogdill Road, Suite 1 in Knoxville, TN. - October 15, 2014 - 1st Choice Franchise Concepts

Mountain Sleep Recognized as One of Nation's Best Sleep Facilities Mountain Sleep has earned "Honorable Mention" as one of the Best Facilities in the 2013 National Sleep Achievement Awards, presented by Advance Magazine. Entries were submitted for months from a national field of nominees, and then judged by a panel of fellow sleep medicine professionals. "We... - June 17, 2013 - Mountain Sleep

Protokraft Introduces Magnum - 801 Series Size 8 Cavity Insert Optoelectronic Transmitter and Receivers Protokraft’ s Magnum - 801 Series Size 8 Cavity Insert Optoelectronic Transmitter and Receivers Improve Communications Link Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements - January 10, 2012 - Protokraft, LLC

Protokraft Introduces EXCALIBUR Series Dual Port 10gigabit Ethernet D38999 Optoelectronic Transponders Protokraft’s EXCALIBUR Series Panel Mounted D38999 Fiber Optic Transponders Improve Communications Link Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements. - October 14, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

PROTOKRAFT Introduces MATRIX Series Octal Port (16xFiber) D38999 Optoelectronic Transceivers Protokraft’s MATRIX Series Panel Mounted D38999 Fiber Optic Transceivers Improve Communications Link Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements. - September 12, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

PROTOKRAFT Introduces WILDCAT Series Panel Mounted D38999 Fiber Optic Ethernet Switches Protokraft’ s WILDCAT Series Panel Mounted D38999 Fiber Optic Ethernet Switches Improve Network Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements - August 19, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

Barron Partners Continues to Invest in Tennessee-Based Company, Choice Solar Solutions Choice Solar Solution; backed by global clean-tech investment company; Barron Partners, “facilitates” green job growth in Tennessee, with the opening of its East Tennessee branch - August 17, 2011 - Choice Solar and Geothermal

Protokraft Introduces HORNET Series Panel Mounted D38999 Ethernet Switches Protokraft’s HORNET Series Panel Mounted D38999 Ethernet Switches Improve Network Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements - July 21, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

Author Janet Messner Tallon Releases Inside the Coatesville Lynching, a New Look at This Century Old Murder and Lynching in Coatesville, PA This book is a fresh look at this crime that took place in 1911 in Coatesville, PA. A remarkable story written in a chronological sequence of events as they unfolded. Examinations of Grand Jury Testimony along with actual hearings reveal contributing factors that played a major part in the tragedy. A new paradigm begins when the motivation for the murder of the officer is found to be an attempt of avoid apprehension for a previous murder Walker had committed. - June 12, 2011 - Janet Messner Tallon

Protokraft Introduces Titan M28876 Ethernet Optical Media Converters Protokraft’ s Titan Series M28876 Ethernet Optical Media Converters Improve Optical Network Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements. - April 07, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

Protokraft Introduces SMPTE 292M Optoelectronic Transmitters and Receivers Protokraft Introduces High Definition - Serial Digital Interface (HD-SDI) SMPTE 292M Optoelectronic Transmitters and Receivers with ELIO® 09-01 Interface - March 09, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

Protokraft Introduces RAZOR Series Fiber Optic Transceivers with Duplex LC Connector Interface Protokraft' s Razor Series Fiber Optic Transceivers with Duplex LC interface Improve Optical Network Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements. - February 03, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

Protokraft Introduces Five Port Gigabit Ethernet Switches Protokraft introduces Viking Series 5 Port 10/100/1000Base-T Unmanaged Ethernet Switches to Improve Network Performance and Reliability in Harsh Environments - January 22, 2011 - Protokraft, LLC

Protokraft Introduces Cobra Series Active Optoelectronic Cable Adapters Protokraft today announced the availability of its Cobra Series of active optoelectronic cable adapters with standard D38999 electrical connector interfaces to improve optical network performance and reliability in harsh environment applications. Protokraft Cobra series Optoelectronic Media Interface... - October 30, 2010 - Protokraft, LLC

Efficient Energy of Tennessee Partners with the University of Tennessee's Team Living Light Robbie Thomas, President of Efficient Energy of Tennessee (EETN) is proud to announce a newly established partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Team Living Light. EETN will help promote Living Light and has offered to utilize their network to find opportunities for the team to present... - September 14, 2010 - Efficient Energy Of Tennessee

Protokraft and Souriau Team to Facilitate ELIO® Compliant Optical Network Interconnections Protokraft and Souriau Combine Souriau’s Avionics Industry-Leading ELIO® Fiber Optic Connectors with Protokraft’s Sabre Series High Speed Optoelectronic Solutions to Improve Avionics Optical Network Performance and Reliability - August 20, 2010 - Protokraft, LLC

Americas Energy Company-AECo Has Moved Americas Energy Company-AECo has completed it's move into new corporate headquarters. - July 28, 2010 - Americas Energy Company-AECo

Protokraft Introduces Mustang Series of *TFOCA II®® Jam Nut Ethernet Optical Media Converters Protokraft’s Mustang Series Jam Nut TFOCA II® Ethernet Optical Media Converters Improve Optical Network Performance and Reliability While Reducing Space and Weight Requirements. - July 20, 2010 - Protokraft, LLC

Local Builder Helps ABC's Extreme Makeover Home Edition Construct First Modular Home In ninety-six hours a highly coordinated group of builders construct a 4,150 square foot modular home for the Williams Family of Pine Mountain Valley Georgia. The Williams are an inspirational family battling a terminal illness, a childhood disability, and their home literally crumbling around them. ABC's Extreme Makeover Home Edition featuring this build and family will air on Sunday, May 16th at 8/7c time. - May 12, 2010 - CustomSmart Homes

Futurescale Introduces Zarqon Active License Control System for Adobe AIR and Adobe Flex Applications Futurescale, Inc. today announced the launch of Zarqon™, a cloud-based system that allows developers to easily issue and enforce licenses for Adobe® AIR®- and Adobe® Flex®-based applications. “We’re empowering developers to create side revenues by giving them an inexpensive... - May 04, 2010 - Futurescale, Inc.

Protokraft Introduces Neptune Series M28876 Ethernet Optical Media Converters Protokraft today announced the availability of its Neptune Series of Fast or Gigabit M28876 Ethernet media converter solutions that improve optical network performance and reliability in harsh environment applications. - March 14, 2010 - Protokraft, LLC

Protokraft and Souriau Team to Facilitate ELIO® Compliant Optical Network Interconnections Protokraft and Souriau Combine Souriau’s Avionics Industry-Leading ELIO® Fiber Optic Connectors with Protokraft’s Sabre Series High Speed Optoelectronic Solutions to Improve Avionics Optical Network Performance and Reliability. - February 12, 2010 - Protokraft, LLC

Landmark Golf Club at Avalon Announces New General Manager Avalon Golf Club and Community is pleased to announce the appointment of their new General Manager, Joseph Dale Hough Jr. - February 02, 2010 - Landmark Golf Club at Avalon

Protokraft Introduces TFOCA II Ethernet Optical Media Converters Protokraft’s Maverick Series Ethernet Optical Media Converters Improve Optical Network Performance and Reliability with TFOCA II® Connector Interface. - January 15, 2010 - Protokraft, LLC

Construction Art Forms Strategic Alliance with MW Solar from Baden Baden, Germany Complementing Green Alternative Solutions Portfolio Construction Art LLC, a leading energy alternative solutions provider for commercial residential and public sectors, announced today its alliance with MW Solar from Baden Baden, Germany to provide the latest European solar technology and German engineering precision in order to accelerate its growing demand for the implementation of Solar Projects across the nation. - October 22, 2009 - Construction Art a subsidiary of Krebs Ventures LLC

East Tennessee Company Nominated for National Award Sevier County business owner Jacob Timmons of S.D. Professionals, LLC based in Sevierville TN, has been nominated for the American Express/NBC Universal “Shine A Light” award for small business owners. The recognition honors those who have shown an ongoing entrepreneurial spirit through tough times. Nominees were selected for innovation, customer-first mentality, and a dedication to giving back to the community. - August 26, 2009 - SD Professionals LLC

Radney Foster Surprises Fans with Free Interactive Flash Drive at Birthday Party Star-studded show, incredible music, and a new technology that gave lucky fans exclusive content makes for a very special night. - July 30, 2009 - Gigmark Interactive Media

Certified Green Home Designation Awarded to Groves Park Commons Townhomes Groves Park Commons townhomes receive the highest rating Tindells Building Materials has ever given for energy efficiency. - May 10, 2009 - Groves Park Commons

24th Annual Dolly Parton Parade Goes Worldwide The Dolly Parton Parade this Friday will be broadcast live via TheSmokies.TV, the new web media from S. D. Professionals. The live show hosted by radio personality, Tammy Kelly and Kate Phillips starts at 6pm eastern and can be viewed for free on www.thesmokies.tv - May 04, 2009 - SD Professionals LLC

Groves Park Commons, a Traditional Neighborhood Development, Receives the Outstanding Planning Award for a Green Development The Outstanding Planning Award for a Green Development is the first green award presented by TAPA. The judging panel selected Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon as the recipient because, “The Groves Park Commons plan is a leader in green initiatives in Traditional Neighborhood Developments.” - September 25, 2008 - Groves Park Commons

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Great Cabins In The Smokies Announces Additional Economic Stimulus Package The President of Great Cabins In The Smokies, Marty Huddleston, today announced that, in support of the Economic Rescue Package signed yesterday by President Bush, Great Cabins In The Smokies has adopted their own economic stimulus package to help all American families. - February 15, 2008 - Great Cabins in the Smokies, LLC

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Comic Collector Live "Seals" Deal with King Kong Series A new mini-series based on Joe DeVito’s Kong: King Of Skull Island is being published by AAM/Markosia. This mini-series is the only one endorsed by the estate of the creator of Kong, Merian C. Cooper, and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the original King Kong movie of 1933. The premier sponsor of the series is Comic Collector Live which will feature its company logo on the front cover of every issue in the Kong series. - October 10, 2007 - MidTen Media, Inc