Texas: Waco News
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Ten Texas Communities Win Prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards
Keep Texas Beautiful is announcing the ten winning communities of the Governor's Community Achievement Awards. Texas towns and cities are evaluated on their work to engage the community, combat litter, and creating clean and beautiful cities. Winners receive a portion of $2 million for a landscaping project in the community to be completed by TXDOT. - May 13, 2025 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Discreet Clean Commits to Educating Care Providers on the Differences Between Hoarding and Squalor
Discreet Clean®, a trusted leader in professional biohazard and extreme cleaning services, has announced its commitment to providing education and awareness around the critical distinctions between hoarding and squalor—two frequently misunderstood conditions that profoundly impact the aging population. - April 30, 2025 - Discreet Clean
Keshia Miller Launches Children’s Book Series Celebrating Culture and Family Travel
Join Honey, PawPaw, and their grandkids on a globe-trotting journey that blends culture, family, and adventure. The first stop? Puerto Rico — where history, Bomba dancing, and mouthwatering cuisine await. Perfect for grades 4–6, this vibrant new series inspires curiosity and connection. Pre-order the Kindle now — paperback drops April 15. Next stop: Waco, Texas. - April 14, 2025 - Keshia Miller
CSOC UT Austin Invites Community to Join Special Seminar, April 19
What Price Would You Pay?: The Lives Sacrificed to Translate the English Bible - April 07, 2025 - CSOC UT Austin
The 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army
Celebrate the 250th Birthday Celebration of the United States Army, the nations’ oldest military branch, at the Omni Houston Hotel on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The Inaugural Army Gala, presented by HTX Army Celebration, will commence at 6:00pm with a reception honoring the contributions of U. S. Army veterans and active military servicemembers. - March 18, 2025 - HTX Army Celebration
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
Active Care Files Patent for Revolutionary Senior Healthcare Integration Platform
Active Care, a leader in senior care technology, has filed a patent for its "Unified Nursing and Rehabilitation Data Platform." Co-founded by Dr. Richa Kohli, PT, DPT, and developed by Active Therapy Management LLC, the platform integrates multiple EMR systems into one interface, providing families of patients in skilled nursing facilities real-time access to health information. This technology enhances communication among healthcare providers, patients, and families, improving care outcomes. - July 16, 2024 - Active Therapy Management LLC
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Author Patricia Bradshaw’s New Book, "Introduction of Francis Stein," Follows One Woman’s Murderous Rampage to Obtain What She Needs to Build the Perfect Man
Recent release “Introduction of Francis Stein” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Bradshaw tells the fascinating story of Francis Stein, a woman who, desperate to make the ultimate lover, lures men to her lab where she extracts their DNA and the best parts of them and discards the rest without remorse. - May 06, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Avoid Counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses - Check the Glasses for an Address
Millions of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses are flooding the US. One easy way to check if they could not meet all of the ISO 12312-2 standards for solar viewers is to check to see if they have a name and address of the manufacturer printed on the glasses. Most counterfeit glasses do not, and any glasses without the address cannot pass 100% of the ISO standards. - March 25, 2024 - Lunt Solar Systems
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Fight ALS Film Fest Aims to Continue the Momentum to Beat ALS
The second annual Festival will explore universal themes of life-changing diseases through examination of ALS. - April 26, 2023 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Joe Edgar Launches New Company SnapAds.io to Connect Local Businesses with Customers
SnapAds connects local businesses with local customers who can get paid for marketing within a 4-mile radius. - April 26, 2023 - Loca
Road Ranger Travel Center Joins the EV Community in Partnership with FreeWire
Road Ranger Travel Center joins the EV Community in partnering with FreeWire, an industry leader in ultra-fast EV charging and energy management solutions, to offer alternative fueling options to consumers. - March 09, 2023 - Road Ranger
Author Gleander Aaron’s New Book, "What God Says About Prayer," is a Book That Helps Readers Understand and Live a Life with God
Recent release “What God Says About Prayer,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gleander Aaron, is a story that illustrates the author’s relationship with God and her duty to spread that message to all who need to hear it. - February 06, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
DSV Places Initial Order for 10 Electrified Trucks as Part of North American Emissions-Reduction Initiative
As part of an early adopters’ program and a first step in reducing the climate impact of its North American road freight business, DSV has placed an initial order for 10 of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX units for its North American long-haul lanes. The trucks running on electricity and renewable natural gas will support DSV in offering low-emission services across its Pan-American routes. - January 25, 2023 - DSV
T.W. Hicks, Inc. - Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise
T.W. Hicks, Inc. is certified as a Small Business Enterprise and a Woman Business Enterprise by the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency. - October 06, 2022 - T.W. Hicks, Inc.
Epique Realty Gives Agents Free Billboards
Epique Realty is attempting to once again revolutionize the Broker/Agent advertising model by committing to offer each of their agents a digital Billboard. - September 28, 2022 - Epique Realty
Reclaim Construction Ranks No. 1068 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private businesses across the United States. Reclaim Construction stands at the 98th fastest growing private business in Texas, 43rd in construction (national), 40th in Dallas and 7th in construction (Texas). - August 23, 2022 - Reclaim Construction
“Fight ALS Film Fest” Aims to Shine a Spotlight on the World of ALS
Films explore universal themes of life-changing diseases through examination of ALS. Films and dialogue aim to improve understanding, uplift those affected, and expand the community. - April 25, 2022 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Weekend for Women & Girls in Football is Coming to Frisco, TX
The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) 2022 IX Cup Championship game will take place on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. CT at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. - April 08, 2022 - Women's National Football Conference
Solospace Meta is the First Network of Virtual Cities Backed by Real Property to Bridge Into the Virtual World
Solospace, the new kids on the blockchain, are finally launching their much anticipated land sale this month. The team includes Soma, an MIT alum and chief innovation officer at Solospace believes Solospace is leading the metaverse movement. Soma says, "Building a Network of Virtual Cities is complex, however this dynamic team is innovating with advanced ERC-1155 Semi-Fungible Tokens in ways never seen before." - March 14, 2022 - Solospace
Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish
ISI's Envision® framework is used worldwide to help communities build more resilient, sustainable, and equitable civil infrastructure. The Envision guidance manual (prepared for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry) is now in Spanish— and the timing couldn't be better, as communities everywhere look for solutions to design and deliver civil infrastructure projects that combat climate change, enhance human health and wellbeing, and promote economic prosperity. - December 17, 2021 - ISI
Utah Attorney General, Sean Reyes, and Hall of Fame Baylor Coach, Grant Teaff, Honored for Leading National Initiative to Protect America’s Children
WACO, Texas (November 30, 2021) Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton were honored alongside legendary former Baylor football coach Grant Teaff for their leadership in promoting the National Child ID Program. On October 16, at halftime of Baylor’s home... - November 30, 2021 - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
Plum Creek Recovery Ranch is Now Accepting Patients
This all-new addiction treatment center outside of Austin, Texas, is part of the Signature Healthcare family of behavioral health hospitals. - July 19, 2021 - Plum Creek Recovery Ranch
Two Texas Foodies Reinvent the South’s Most Iconic Foods to Great Acclaim
A duo turned queso dip real dairy/all-natural (Culinary Cowgirls) then invented the world’s first (& most delicious) banana pudding sold by-the-scoop (The Culinary Room) - July 07, 2021 - The Culinary Room
Topsarge Business Solutions Receives National Veterans Hiring Award
Topsarge Business Solutions wins 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for Hiring Vets in the Workplace. - December 06, 2020 - Topsarge Business Solutions LLC
THAQ is Quickly Becoming Corpus Christi's Top HVAC Contractor and Announces Move Into the Residential HVAC Space
Temperature Humidity Air Quality Solutions announces that the company is preparing for its busiest summer yet. The father and son business previously did most of the commercial HVAC work throughout the city but has now moved into the residential space. - April 22, 2020 - Temperature Humidity Air Quality Solutions
Axiom Medical Successfully Impacts Thousands of Lives with Expansion of Workplace Coronavirus Management Program
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the tremendous impact their Rapid Response Contagious Respiratory Illness Assessment (CRIA) Program is making in the battle against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the workplace. - April 01, 2020 - Axiom Medical
2020 SportsCon Officially Launches
SportsCon is the ultimate experience that brings players from all sports together in one place for a weekend filled with fan interaction, live games, and sports challenges, and so much more. SportsCon will be held at the Dallas Convention Center on July 10-12, 2020. Fans can expect to meet players from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Boxing, and even the UFC is the most action-packed and interactive environment that a sports fan can experience. Find out more at GoSportsCon.com. - February 11, 2020 - SportsCon
S2G-Maine, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Support Services Group, Announced That It Has Acquired Great Falls Marketing, a Maine Base Contact Center
S2G-Maine, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Support Services Group announced that it has acquired Great Falls Marketing, a Maine base Contact Center that specializes in Inbound Sales, Customer Service Support, Brand Ambassador Outbound Solutions as well as Fulfillment Services that support Direct Response, Retail, Online, Healthcare and Technology Clients. - January 11, 2020 - Great Falls Marketing
ZTV Offers Exclusive TV Interview to SheBoss Unlimited, Jackie Robinson
Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10
Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Aaron Slye Joins Fidelity Bank of Texas as Vice President - Loan Officer
Fidelity Bank of Texas is under new leadership. Harry Geib was hired as bank president in August 2018, and he has a renewed emphasis on commercial growth, including expanding FBOT's commercial lending team. - April 09, 2019 - Fidelity Bank of Texas
Local Businesses Help Texas Self Storage Association Spread the Love by Raising a Total of $1.4 Million for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston
Several key, locally-owned self-storage businesses, which are members of Texas Self Storage Association, participated in raising $1.4 M for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston. The hospital provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care for children with burns and other soft tissue conditions, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Fundraising efforts continue in 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Texas Self Storage Association
Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5
Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance
Lake Whitney Realtor Awarded for Outstanding Performance by Nationwide Broker, Lake Homes Realty
Emily Morris, Realtor/Owner of Lake Homes Realty at Lake Whitney, TX has been honored by LakeHomes.com for her outstanding dedication to excellence in real estate and for unwavering professionalism, integrity and follow-through with clients. - November 21, 2018 - Lake Homes Realty at Lake Whitney
Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification
Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC
Di’Amore Fine Jewelers Selected as Newest Member of the Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Waco, Texas-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 13, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Kay Lamb Shannon Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Kay Lamb Shannon of Waco, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of fine art. About Kay Lamb Shannon Kay Lamb Shannon is the self-employed Owner of Strokes... - September 14, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
J. Wales Construction Finalizes New Hilton Garden Inn in Arlington, Texas
J. Wales Construction expanded its hospitality portfolio last week with the completion of a new Hilton Garden Inn in Arlington, Texas. The six-story, steel frame hotel features 135 rooms and a convention center, providing tourists and business professionals with a new home away from home in the... - February 13, 2017 - J Wales Enterprises
Denver Seminary Announces Master of Theology Degree
New degree offers opportunity for Masters level students to deepen their theological education. - March 15, 2016 - Denver Seminary
Baylor University Partners with iGrad to Implement Online Financial Literacy Education Initiative
Higher education embraces online adaptive learning to ensure students succeed in making wise financial decisions. - March 09, 2016 - iGrad
Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Killeen, Texas: Creates 400 New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi-channel customer experience management, recently announced that it is expanding its Killeen, Texas facility located at 777 N. Twin Creek Drive. The new hiring is to support the growth of an existing client and will create 400 new jobs in the... - May 24, 2015 - Teleperformance
Local Author Explores Culture Clashes in Recently-Signed Book
Tate Publishing is proud to announce the signing of local author Robert Branham and his soon-to-be-published book, "A Matter of Truth." "A Matter of Truth" takes four ordinary people, whose lives would have never intersected otherwise, out of their comfortable environment and... - October 08, 2014 - Tate Publishing & Enterprises, LLC