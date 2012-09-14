PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ZTV Offers Exclusive TV Interview to SheBoss Unlimited, Jackie Robinson Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Aaron Slye Joins Fidelity Bank of Texas as Vice President - Loan Officer Fidelity Bank of Texas is under new leadership. Harry Geib was hired as bank president in August 2018, and he has a renewed emphasis on commercial growth, including expanding FBOT's commercial lending team. - April 09, 2019 - Fidelity Bank of Texas

Local Businesses Help Texas Self Storage Association Spread the Love by Raising a Total of $1.4 Million for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston Several key, locally-owned self-storage businesses, which are members of Texas Self Storage Association, participated in raising $1.4 M for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston. The hospital provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care for children with burns and other soft tissue conditions, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Fundraising efforts continue in 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Texas Self Storage Association

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

Lake Whitney Realtor Awarded for Outstanding Performance by Nationwide Broker, Lake Homes Realty Emily Morris, Realtor/Owner of Lake Homes Realty at Lake Whitney, TX has been honored by LakeHomes.com for her outstanding dedication to excellence in real estate and for unwavering professionalism, integrity and follow-through with clients. - November 21, 2018 - Lake Homes Realty at Lake Whitney

Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org). GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Kay Lamb Shannon Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Kay Lamb Shannon of Waco, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of fine art. About Kay Lamb Shannon Kay Lamb Shannon is the self-employed Owner of Strokes of... - September 14, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

J. Wales Construction Finalizes New Hilton Garden Inn in Arlington, Texas J. Wales Construction expanded its hospitality portfolio last week with the completion of a new Hilton Garden Inn in Arlington, Texas. The six-story, steel frame hotel features 135 rooms and a convention center, providing tourists and business professionals with a new home away from home in the city... - February 13, 2017 - J Wales Enterprises

Denver Seminary Announces Master of Theology Degree New degree offers opportunity for Masters level students to deepen their theological education. - March 15, 2016 - Denver Seminary

Baylor University Partners with iGrad to Implement Online Financial Literacy Education Initiative Higher education embraces online adaptive learning to ensure students succeed in making wise financial decisions. - March 09, 2016 - iGrad

Teleperformance U.S.A Expands in Killeen, Texas: Creates 400 New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi-channel customer experience management, recently announced that it is expanding its Killeen, Texas facility located at 777 N. Twin Creek Drive. The new hiring is to support the growth of an existing client and will create 400 new jobs in the Killeen... - May 24, 2015 - Teleperformance

Local Author Explores Culture Clashes in Recently-Signed Book Tate Publishing is proud to announce the signing of local author Robert Branham and his soon-to-be-published book, "A Matter of Truth." "A Matter of Truth" takes four ordinary people, whose lives would have never intersected otherwise, out of their comfortable environment and places... - October 08, 2014 - Tate Publishing & Enterprises, LLC

Raymond Alvin Boland Named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Raymond Alvin Boland, of Killeen, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Aerospace Engineering. - July 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Brandon Lee Rudat and Brian Townley Release “Chiseling a Leader” on DVD The dynamic collaboration of Rudat and Townley has been captured in this 50 minute DVD which explores the facets of real leaders. Character comes from a Greek word meaning “chisel”. Revealing the core values of a leader requires a chiseling process that removes pretenses and exposes the true traits of a leader. In this enlightening program, Brandon and Brian bring powerful messages of developing leadership skills to inspire personal and professional excellence. - March 05, 2014 - Rudat & Townley

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Dr. Misty Brown Receives Honorary Award from Peers Keller Dentist for nearly two decades receives prestigious award in honor of her dedication to her profession and extraordinary care of her patients. The Peer Reviewed Professionals Cum Laude Organization has nationally recognized Dr. Misty Brown with this esteemed award. Spokesperson for the committee commented, "There is no greater honor than to earn the respect of your peers, Dr. Brown has definitely earned this award." - November 22, 2013 - Dr. Misty Brown

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy

Maral Kilejian Named to the Forum on Franchising Diversity Caucus Steering Committee Mullin Law, PC, a premier commercial law firm nationally recognized in the area of franchise law, congratulates Maral Kilejian on her recent appointment to the six-member Steering Committee of the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Franchising Diversity Caucus. The mission of the Forum on Franchising... - August 15, 2013 - Mullin Law, P.C.

The Deley Group Opens Insurance Office in Edina The Deley Group has opened its Edina, Minnesota location. Servicing, the State of Minnesota including Minneapolis, St.Paul, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Burnsville, Cloquet, Duluth, Edina, Eden Prairie, Inver Grove, Inver Grove Heights, North Oaks, Maple Grove, New Brighton, Plymouth, Woodbury and Stillwater. They offer American Income Life's products and services. - June 28, 2012 - The Deley Group

Educational Consulting Firm EduSuccessStrategies Relocates to Belton, TX from Los Angeles, CA Educational Consultant Holly Roehl, LEP moved her practice, EduSuccess Strategies, from Los Angeles, CA to Belton TX. - March 03, 2012 - EduSuccessStrategies

SyndicIT Services Corporation Introduces ScreenIT SyndicIT now provides credit screening, background checking and reporting that protects consumers and landlords. Personal identity information is no longer sent to the landlord or stored in paper files reducing legal risk. - December 07, 2011 - SyndicIT Services Corporation

Texas Right of Way Associates Teams with Environmental Consulting Firm Texas Right of Way Associates announced today that they have formed an alliance with Enercon Services, Inc. (ENERCON) to provide environmental consulting services to the oil & gas energy companies working in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale and Barnett Shale plays. Texas Right of Way Associates... - February 10, 2011 - TRWA, Inc.

Free Webinar to Teach Entrepreneurs and Business Owners How to Create a Word of Mouth Marketing Plan A free webinar that will show entrepreneurs and small business owners how to create a word-of-mouth marketing plan and spark conversation about their business. - September 03, 2010 - The Marketing Spot

ProVenture Names New Practice Director, Strengthens Group Offering ProVenture, a leading provider of corporate real estate advisory and consulting services, announced Monday that Jess Andrews has joined the company’s Corporate Services division as Director of its Incentives Practice Group. As a part of its site selection offering, ProVenture provides clients with... - August 09, 2010 - ProVenture

Donovan & Watkins Partners with IASeminars to Offer Training Courses on IFRS Donovan & Watkins, a subsidiary of Willis Group Companies, is pleased to announce their collaboration with IASeminars, a leading global provider of training courses on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in order to offer CPA consultants and other financial professionals a comprehensive... - December 17, 2009 - IASeminars Ltd

TierOne Networks Closes Its 4th Acquisition of WavSpeed, Inc. in Ellis County, Texas TierOne Networks a leading provider of carrier-grade wireless broadband products and services announced today it closed its 4th acquisition of WavSpeed, Inc. in Ellis County, Texas. The acquisition was in our current coverage area so 90% of revenue will flow to the bottom line. As the fixed wireless... - October 27, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.

TierOne Networks Hires Mr. Andy Compton, CPA as Controller TierOne Networks, a Dallas-based Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP") today announced that it hired Mr. Andy Compton, CPA as Controller of the Company. Mr. Compton, CPA is a Certified Public Accountant and has served as Corporate Controller for companies in a variety of industries ranging... - October 27, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.

Llesiant and pTracker Show How to Put Politicians in the Palm of Your Hand Llesiant, the technology leader in on-demand executive intelligence, and pTracker LLC, a producer of applications for mobile devices, have teamed up to provide instant political intelligence over the iPhone. The new iPhone app, named “politicoTracker”, allows users to track and analyze news... - June 30, 2009 - Llesiant

TierOne Networks Completes Sale/Leaseback Transaction with Subcarrier Communications for Forney, Texas Property TierOne Networks, a Dallas-based Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) and Subcarrier Communications, Inc., one of the nation’s largest owners/managers of telecommunications sites and services, today completed a Sale/Leaseback transaction pursuant to their existing joint venture agreement. - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.

TierOne Networks Acquires Cool Access of Mesquite, TX TierOne Networks a leading provider of carrier-grade wireless and broadband products and services announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of Cool Access, LLC of Mesquite, Texas. The $2,000,000 purchase is the second in a rapid series of transactions scheduled to close in 2008. - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.

Nationwide FCC License Granted to TierOne Networks for 3.6 GHz Spectrum TierOne Networks today announced it had been granted a nationwide FCC license to operate in the 3.6 GHz spectrum. TierOne is one of a handful of companies holding a 3.6 GHz license thereby creating “first mover” advantage. “This represents an enormous opportunity for TierOne to protect... - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.

TierOne Networks Signs 6th Acquisition Agreement Adding 1,700+ New Subscribers "Our roll-up strategy is gaining momentum as we reach critical mass in the DFW market. The few remaining WISPs will now have to compete with TierOne Networks as the market share leader and all the advantages which come with scale, said Kevin Weaver, President and CEO. As the fixed wireless space begins to rapidly consolidate, TierOne Networks is leading this first wave of industry consolidation and in 2009 TierOne will become a regional player.” - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.

Free Video Ads and Directory Service for Small Business Owners In the age of ever shrinking advertising budgets, along comes Business Video List, the answer to free small business video ads online. - March 20, 2009 - Business Video List

Free Kegerator to be Given Away by Austin-Based Company Kegerators.com Kegerators.com Provides Kegerator Grand Prize in the Saint Arnold Austin Scavenger Hunt Pub Crawl. - February 19, 2009 - Kegerators.com

Balfour Beatty Construction Reaches Milestone on Signature Service Program Company celebrates three years and 300 surveys in its unique client satisfaction program. - January 07, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction

Balfour Beatty Construction Forms Federal Group Leverages company-wide experience and expertise gained in Washington, D.C. area. - December 04, 2008 - Balfour Beatty Construction

BusinesSuites Rides Along with Texas 4000 for Cancer: Austin to Alaska BusinesSuites sponsors cyclists making the 4,500 mile ride from Austin to Anchorage to raise money and awareness for cancer prevention, research, and treatment. - June 25, 2008 - BusinesSuites

Decorative Construction Supply, Inc. Largest Distribution of Decorative Concrete Products in North Texas Opens June 2008 Decorative Constructions Supply, inc announces its Grand Opening Events to be held July 9-11, 2008 in Mesquite, Texas. Demonstrations will be held on all Decorative Concrete Products to include premier concrete products from Kemiko, Colormaker, SureCrete Designs, Xcel, Fossilcrete, Smith Paints, and much more. - June 18, 2008 - Decorative Construction Supply, Inc.

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

PR.com Interviews R&B Singer and Actor Tyrese Gibson and Acclaimed Film Director John Singleton PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com

David Mack Documentary DVD Available this December The acclaimed team at Hero Video Productions™ proudly announces their latest documentary "The Alchemy of Art: David Mack" - coming this December to comic book shops worldwide. Called "One of the true geniuses of the medium" by Entertainment Weekly, Mack's work expands the possibilities... - September 14, 2006 - Hero Video Productions