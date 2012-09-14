|
Evans and Robinson exclusive TV interview will be featured on the ReeWind Network. - August 28, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Fidelity Bank of Texas is under new leadership. Harry Geib was hired as bank president in August 2018, and he has a renewed emphasis on commercial growth, including expanding FBOT's commercial lending team. - April 09, 2019 - Fidelity Bank of Texas
Several key, locally-owned self-storage businesses, which are members of Texas Self Storage Association, participated in raising $1.4 M for Shriners Hospitals for Children - Galveston. The hospital provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care for children with burns and other soft tissue conditions, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Fundraising efforts continue in 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Texas Self Storage Association
Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance
Emily Morris, Realtor/Owner of Lake Homes Realty at Lake Whitney, TX has been honored by LakeHomes.com for her outstanding dedication to excellence in real estate and for unwavering professionalism, integrity and follow-through with clients. - November 21, 2018 - Lake Homes Realty at Lake Whitney
Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org).
GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC
Waco, Texas-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a
Lifetime™” - March 13, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Kay Lamb Shannon of Waco, Texas has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of fine art.
About Kay Lamb Shannon
Kay Lamb Shannon is the self-employed Owner of Strokes of... - September 14, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
J. Wales Construction expanded its hospitality portfolio last week with the completion of a new Hilton Garden Inn in Arlington, Texas. The six-story, steel frame hotel features 135 rooms and a convention center, providing tourists and business professionals with a new home away from home in the city... - February 13, 2017 - J Wales Enterprises
New degree offers opportunity for Masters level students to deepen their theological education. - March 15, 2016 - Denver Seminary
Higher education embraces online adaptive learning to ensure students succeed in making wise financial decisions. - March 09, 2016 - iGrad
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multi-channel customer experience management, recently announced that it is expanding its Killeen, Texas facility located at 777 N. Twin Creek Drive. The new hiring is to support the growth of an existing client and will create 400 new jobs in the Killeen... - May 24, 2015 - Teleperformance
Tate Publishing is proud to announce the signing of local author Robert Branham and his soon-to-be-published book, "A Matter of Truth."
"A Matter of Truth" takes four ordinary people, whose lives would have never intersected otherwise, out of their comfortable environment and places... - October 08, 2014 - Tate Publishing & Enterprises, LLC
Raymond Alvin Boland, of Killeen, Texas, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Aerospace Engineering. - July 01, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
The dynamic collaboration of Rudat and Townley has been captured in this 50 minute DVD which explores the facets of real leaders. Character comes from a Greek word meaning “chisel”. Revealing the core values of a leader requires a chiseling process that removes pretenses and exposes the true traits of a leader. In this enlightening program, Brandon and Brian bring powerful messages of developing leadership skills to inspire personal and professional excellence. - March 05, 2014 - Rudat & Townley
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Keller Dentist for nearly two decades receives prestigious award in honor of her dedication to her profession and extraordinary care of her patients. The Peer Reviewed Professionals Cum Laude Organization has nationally recognized Dr. Misty Brown with this esteemed award. Spokesperson for the committee commented, "There is no greater honor than to earn the respect of your peers, Dr. Brown has definitely earned this award." - November 22, 2013 - Dr. Misty Brown
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Academy
Mullin Law, PC, a premier commercial law firm nationally recognized in the area of franchise law, congratulates Maral Kilejian on her recent appointment to the six-member Steering Committee of the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Franchising Diversity Caucus.
The mission of the Forum on Franchising... - August 15, 2013 - Mullin Law, P.C.
The Deley Group has opened its Edina, Minnesota location. Servicing, the State of Minnesota including Minneapolis, St.Paul, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Burnsville, Cloquet, Duluth, Edina, Eden Prairie, Inver Grove, Inver Grove Heights, North Oaks, Maple Grove, New Brighton, Plymouth, Woodbury and Stillwater. They offer American Income Life's products and services. - June 28, 2012 - The Deley Group
Educational Consultant Holly Roehl, LEP moved her practice, EduSuccess Strategies, from Los Angeles, CA to Belton TX. - March 03, 2012 - EduSuccessStrategies
SyndicIT now provides credit screening, background checking and reporting that protects consumers and landlords. Personal identity information is no longer sent to the landlord or stored in paper files reducing legal risk. - December 07, 2011 - SyndicIT Services Corporation
Texas Right of Way Associates announced today that they have formed an alliance with Enercon Services, Inc. (ENERCON) to provide environmental consulting services to the oil & gas energy companies working in the Eagle Ford Shale, Haynesville Shale and Barnett Shale plays.
Texas Right of Way Associates... - February 10, 2011 - TRWA, Inc.
A free webinar that will show entrepreneurs and small business owners how to create a word-of-mouth marketing plan and spark conversation about their business. - September 03, 2010 - The Marketing Spot
ProVenture, a leading provider of corporate real estate advisory and consulting services, announced Monday that Jess Andrews has joined the company’s Corporate Services division as Director of its Incentives Practice Group. As a part of its site selection offering, ProVenture provides clients with... - August 09, 2010 - ProVenture
Donovan & Watkins, a subsidiary of Willis Group Companies, is pleased to announce their collaboration with IASeminars, a leading global provider of training courses on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), in order to offer CPA consultants and other financial professionals a comprehensive... - December 17, 2009 - IASeminars Ltd
TierOne Networks a leading provider of carrier-grade wireless broadband products and services announced today it closed its 4th acquisition of WavSpeed, Inc. in Ellis County, Texas. The acquisition was in our current coverage area so 90% of revenue will flow to the bottom line. As the fixed wireless... - October 27, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.
TierOne Networks, a Dallas-based Wireless Internet Service Provider ("WISP") today announced that it hired Mr. Andy Compton, CPA as Controller of the Company.
Mr. Compton, CPA is a Certified Public Accountant and has served as Corporate Controller for companies in a variety of industries ranging... - October 27, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.
Llesiant, the technology leader in on-demand executive intelligence, and pTracker LLC, a producer of applications for mobile devices, have teamed up to provide instant political intelligence over the iPhone. The new iPhone app, named “politicoTracker”, allows users to track and analyze news... - June 30, 2009 - Llesiant
TierOne Networks, a Dallas-based Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) and Subcarrier Communications, Inc., one of the nation’s largest owners/managers of telecommunications sites and services, today completed a Sale/Leaseback transaction pursuant to their existing joint venture agreement. - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.
TierOne Networks a leading provider of carrier-grade wireless and broadband products and services announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of Cool Access, LLC of Mesquite, Texas. The $2,000,000 purchase is the second in a rapid series of transactions scheduled to close in 2008. - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.
TierOne Networks today announced it had been granted a nationwide FCC license to operate in the 3.6 GHz spectrum. TierOne is one of a handful of companies holding a 3.6 GHz license thereby creating “first mover” advantage.
“This represents an enormous opportunity for TierOne to protect... - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.
"Our roll-up strategy is gaining momentum as we reach critical mass in the DFW market. The few remaining WISPs will now have to compete with TierOne Networks as the market share leader and all the advantages which come with scale, said Kevin Weaver, President and CEO. As the fixed wireless space begins to rapidly consolidate, TierOne Networks is leading this first wave of industry consolidation and in 2009 TierOne will become a regional player.” - April 08, 2009 - TierOne Converged Networks, Inc.
In the age of ever shrinking advertising budgets, along comes Business Video List, the answer to free small business video ads online. - March 20, 2009 - Business Video List
Kegerators.com Provides Kegerator Grand Prize in the Saint Arnold Austin Scavenger Hunt Pub Crawl. - February 19, 2009 - Kegerators.com
Company celebrates three years and 300 surveys in its unique client satisfaction program. - January 07, 2009 - Balfour Beatty Construction
First time author writes a book, meets an illustrator and publishes a children's horse book fast. - December 16, 2008 - Falken Media Group
Leverages company-wide experience and expertise gained in Washington, D.C. area. - December 04, 2008 - Balfour Beatty Construction
BusinesSuites sponsors cyclists making the 4,500 mile ride from Austin to Anchorage to raise money and awareness for cancer prevention, research, and treatment. - June 25, 2008 - BusinesSuites
Decorative Constructions Supply, inc announces its Grand Opening Events to be held July 9-11, 2008 in Mesquite, Texas. Demonstrations will be held on all Decorative Concrete Products to include premier concrete products from Kemiko, Colormaker, SureCrete Designs, Xcel, Fossilcrete, Smith Paints, and much more. - June 18, 2008 - Decorative Construction Supply, Inc.
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com
The acclaimed team at Hero Video Productions™ proudly announces their latest documentary "The Alchemy of Art: David Mack" - coming this December to comic book shops worldwide. Called "One of the true geniuses of the medium" by Entertainment Weekly, Mack's work expands the possibilities... - September 14, 2006 - Hero Video Productions
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com