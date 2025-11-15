The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund