New Book Tells Story of Young Girl Who Survived Whitman Massacre A new book titled “On a Higher Plain” has been released and tells the story of a young girl who was a survivor and a hero during the Whitman Massacre in 1847. Eliza Spalding was only 10-years-old when she was sent to school at the Whitman Mission near present day Walla Walla, Washington. - August 24, 2019 - Mary Beth Engrav

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

Incogneato Upgrades Powerful Anonymous Discussion Board New "Voting and Discussion" Tool Makes Crowdsourcing Anonymous Feedback Even Easier - June 08, 2018 - Incogneato

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Geiger-Lund Harvesters Reveals the Secret to Machine Harvesting Asparagus Asparagus growers can now eliminate the expensive hand labor used for harvesting asparagus and switch to using a machine to harvest their crop. Machine harvesting can be done at a fraction of the cost of hand harvesting and does away with all the expenses and problems associated with a hand crew. - April 20, 2016 - Geiger-Lund

K.D. Auclair Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication K.D. Auclair of Benton City, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. About K.D. Auclair Mr. Auclair is the President and CEO of KD Auclair... - April 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Asparagus Harvester is a Game Changer The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund

Kennewick Homes for Heroes Affiliate Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes Program Honors The Kenmore Team for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - November 18, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Asparagus Harvester Slashes Costs and Eliminates Labor Problems Machine harvesting asparagus with a Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester reduces the cost of harvesting dramatically by reducing the amount of costly hand labor required. Harvesting costs represent about half of the total costs of growing asparagus. By switching to machine harvesting growers will be able to compete more effectively against asparagus imported from Mexico and Chile. - September 15, 2015 - Geiger-Lund

David L. Seymour Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication David L. Seymour of Walla Walla, Washington has been recognized as a VIP for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of technology. About David L. Seymour Mr. Seymour has over 25 years experience in the technology field. He... - September 12, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Lee Charles Fearon Lee Charles Fearon, of Kennewick, Washington, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Chemistry. - December 05, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

VMRD’s Q Fever FA Substrate Slide Now Available VMRD announced today the availability of a substrate slide that can be used for the detection of antibody to Coxiella burnetii (Q fever). The slide can detect antibody to phases I & II of Q fever. - November 05, 2014 - VMRD

ABR Launches New Mycoplasma Testing Services ABR (now a VMRD division) announced today the availability of new testing services that can detect the presence of mycoplasma in animal origin products, master virus seeds, and other sample types. The new services satisfy various regulatory standards including US Pharmacopoeia (USP), European Pharmacopeia... - November 04, 2014 - VMRD

Harbinger Systems Features in The Global Outsourcing 100 ® for Third Year Running Honored in the annual listing of world’s best outsourcing service providers by IAOP® - March 04, 2014 - Harbinger Systems

Harbinger Systems Featured Second Time in a Row in Global Services Top 100 IT Listing Harbinger Systems chosen in hundred best outsourcing service providers listing based on performance and leadership, customer maturity, breadth of services portfolio and global delivery capabilities. - December 27, 2013 - Harbinger Systems

Deborah L. Smith, Ed.M./LMHC Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Deborah L. Smith, Ed.M./LMHC of Kennewick, Washington has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Deborah L. Smith, ED.M./LMHC Ms. Smith has over 11 years experience in the healthcare... - November 22, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit organizations. “We... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning

U.S. Government Awards GSA Contract to The Westmark Group Westmark is a full-service environmental engineering and consulting firm with offices in Nevada, California, Arizona, and Washington. - June 03, 2011 - The Westmark Group

Softwood Log Prices Increased in Russia in 2009, While Hardwood Prices Fell Because of a 72% Decline in Log Exports, Reports the WRQ Despite large timber resources, Russia struggles to attract investments within the forest industry because of political and financial uncertainty in the country. Domestic prices for softwood sawlogs and pulplogs were up in 2009, while hardwood log prices fell as a result of a sharp decline in log exports to Finland, reports the Wood Resource Quarterly. - April 14, 2010 - Wood Resources International LLC

Pet Insurance from Trupanion Becomes Available in Alaska Trupanion now offers pet insurance policies to cats and dogs in Alaska. - April 05, 2010 - Trupanion

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Trupanion Offers a Pet Health Insurance Policy That Fits the Economic Times Trupanion pet insurance now offers a customizable pet health insurance policy to give customers more flexibility during the tough economic times. - August 18, 2009 - Trupanion

Vivio Technologies Partners with SmarterTools Inc Vivio Technologies is proud to announce a partnership with SmarterTools Inc in which Vivio Technologies will offer SmarterTools software products to enhance Vivio's new ColdFusion Windows Hosting account options. Vivio Technologies is a long standing member of the ColdFusion community and seeks to better serve it's client base with Windows Hosting and SmarterTools software. - April 04, 2009 - Vivio Technologies

New Service Helps Webmasters Find Authoritative Backlinks Backlink builder, a new service from backlink expert Angela Edwards, backlinks client web sites from high Page Rank Authority sites, pushing them up into the first page of search engine results. “Thanks to the way search engines work, based on peer links, the importance of a web site grows as... - October 20, 2008 - Backlink Builder

Wristbands for Admission Control An Event Planner's Best Friend. - August 01, 2007 - Printlance

Chukar Cherries Contributes Pacific Northwest Flare to Weddings Chukar Cherries, Washington State’s year round cherry company, is officially announcing the newest addition to the Chukar product line, Wedding Favors. The newly launched wedding collection is designed to reflect the Pacific Northwest for the Bride & Groom with an affinity for the region’s... - February 06, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Donates $1,186 to Breast Cancer Research Chukar Cherries, Washington State’s year round cherry company, has recently donated $1,186.00 to Breast Cancer Research. The funds went to a notable Breast Cancer Foundation that focuses on grants and programs related to breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment. The donation... - January 24, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company

Have a Heart… from Chukar Cherries Chukar Cherries releases new Cherry Heart Box in time for Valentine's Day and National Cherry Month. - January 17, 2007 - Chukar Cherry Company

Chukar Cherries Twice Featured on Rachael Ray Show Chukar Cherries Twice Featured on Rachael Ray Show with customer favorite Truffle Chocolate Cherries. - December 15, 2006 - Chukar Cherry Company