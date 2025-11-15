Washington: Richland-Kennewick-Pasco News
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
IO DeFi Highlights Secure and Transparent Cloud Computing Platform Amid Market Volatility
As the cryptocurrency market experiences volatility, IO DeFi reports continued platform growth through its technology-driven cloud computing services. The company emphasizes security, transparency, and renewable energy integration as key components of its operational model. IO DeFi’s... - November 10, 2025 - IO DeFi
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Web 3.0 Hashrate Opportunities: XiuShan Mining Upgrades Its Cloud Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
XiuShan Mining: Advancing the Next Era of Cloud-Based Bitcoin Mining As the global economy continues to evolve toward digital finance, XiuShan Mining has expanded its cloud-based Bitcoin mining platform to make participation in mining more accessible, efficient, and flexible for everyday users. The... - October 25, 2025 - Xiushan Mining
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Author John A. Ursillo’s New Book, "Elissa's Legacy," is a Compelling Historical Fiction That Follows a Young Woman Who Serves in the Civil War Disguised as a Man
Recent release “Elissa's Legacy” from Covenant Books author John A. Ursillo is a fascinating historical fiction that centers around Elissa, a young woman whose path leads her to fighting in the American Civil War under the guise of being a man. Inspired by true accounts of female military participation, “Elissa’s Legacy” explores how Elissa’s actions come to impact her descendants. - June 13, 2025 - Covenant Books
WinnerMining Simplifies the Cloud Mining Process for Beginners and Provides Daily Income Potential
WinnerMining's goal is to build a platform that is convenient, seamless, and borderless. Toward this goal, they commit to adhering to their consistent philosophy of unremittingly providing faster, better, and smarter contracts. - April 29, 2025 - WinnerMining
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author William Clarke’s New Book, “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey,” Explores the Brilliant and Diverse Landscapes of Eastern Oregon and Washington State
Recent release “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey” from Page Publishing author William Clarke is a fascinating series of photos taken by the author throughout his various travels throughout eastern Oregon and Washington state that reveals the majestic, natural beauty found within the region. - May 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Adelia Ritchie’s New Book, “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure,” Follows the Author as She Moves from the Usa to Costa Rica, Alone and in Her Seventies
Recent release “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adelia Ritchie is a compelling and thought-provoking true account that details how the author managed to leave behind her life in the USA to settle in Costa Rica, navigating what life is like as an older expat in a new culture, a damp tropical climate, and the reality of the jungle. - April 18, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Reginald Jeffcoat’s New Book, "The Best Cellars List," is a Compilation of Short Stories Exploring the Vicissitudes of the Modern Human Experience
Recent release “The Best Cellars List” from Page Publishing author Reginald Jeffcoat is a collection of five fast-paced and evocative short works of fiction following various protagonists as they navigate the hopes, fears, dangers, joys, and sorrows of their daily lives. - April 17, 2024 - Page Publishing
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
Annual Merle Haggard Tribute to Rock Spokane
The 6th annual "Hagfest Northwest" to include notable rock and blues artists this year at the Historic Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane. - March 11, 2024 - Northwest Country Music Association
Christina A. McDaniel’s Newly Released “From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul” is an Inspiring and Poignant Reflection on Life and Faith
“From Sickness to Light: How God Used Healing My Cancer to Heal My Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina A. McDaniel is an uplifting message of encouragement to others facing a challenging diagnosis and thankfulness for God’s healing hand. - November 28, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
ShirtSpace Announces Its Biggest Giveaway in Company History: Free Shipping Sweepstakes
ShirtSpace's Free Shipping Sweepstakes, running from October 18 to December 31, 2023, offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including a lifetime of free shipping, in a show of gratitude to their supportive community. - October 19, 2023 - ShirtSpace
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Upgrade Your Apparel with Stahls' Heat Transfer Vinyl, Now at ShirtSpace
ShirtSpace Announces Partnership with Stahls’: Elevating Apparel Decoration Options - October 03, 2023 - ShirtSpace
Denali Advanced Integration Appoints Rick Reddell West Coast Sales Leader
Former Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and Oracle Executive will Lead Strategic Accounts West and Emerging Technologies. - February 02, 2023 - Denali Advanced Integration
Family of Deceased Minor Taylor Goodridge Files Suit Against Diamond Ranch Academy
On Friday, December 30, 2022, represented by Dewsnup, King & Olsen, Dean Goodridge of Arlington, Washington, the father of 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge, brought suit on behalf of all the heirs of Taylor, in Utah Federal District Court. The suit was brought against Diamond Ranch Academy, located... - January 03, 2023 - Dewsnup, King & Olsen
Denali Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status
Recognition of Exceptional IT Solution Provider Service. - October 10, 2022 - Denali Advanced Integration
New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry
Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits - September 27, 2022 - Forecast Coffee Company
Denali Names Industry Veteran to Lead Future of Automation
Justin Long to lead the next generation of technology innovation for acclaimed company. - July 26, 2022 - Denali Advanced Integration
Ariel Rider Raised 14.8 mil. Round A Investment
Another e-bike gets an investment which shows the bright future of the two wheeled electric vehicle industry. - November 27, 2021 - Ariel Rider
THIRA Health Awarded Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission
THIRA Health was recently awarded the Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Accreditation from The Joint Commission. - May 16, 2021 - THIRA Health
New Book Tells Story of Young Girl Who Survived Whitman Massacre
A new book titled “On a Higher Plain” has been released and tells the story of a young girl who was a survivor and a hero during the Whitman Massacre in 1847. Eliza Spalding was only 10-years-old when she was sent to school at the Whitman Mission near present day Walla Walla,... - August 24, 2019 - Mary Beth Engrav
Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester
Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund
Incogneato Upgrades Powerful Anonymous Discussion Board
New "Voting and Discussion" Tool Makes Crowdsourcing Anonymous Feedback Even Easier - June 08, 2018 - Incogneato
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Geiger-Lund Harvesters Reveals the Secret to Machine Harvesting Asparagus
Asparagus growers can now eliminate the expensive hand labor used for harvesting asparagus and switch to using a machine to harvest their crop. Machine harvesting can be done at a fraction of the cost of hand harvesting and does away with all the expenses and problems associated with a hand crew. - April 20, 2016 - Geiger-Lund
K.D. Auclair Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
K.D. Auclair of Benton City, Washington has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. About K.D. Auclair Mr. Auclair is the President and CEO of KD... - April 06, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Asparagus Harvester is a Game Changer
The Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester will change the asparagus industry. The new machine orients the spears and loads them in into the lug boxes as though they were loaded by hand. This eliminates all hand labor from the machine and slashes the cost of harvesting. Growers can harvest their crops at a fraction of the cost of hand labor harvesting, even less than 7 cents per pound. They will be able to compete with those foreign imports. Bring our crops home! - March 23, 2016 - Geiger-Lund
Kennewick Homes for Heroes Affiliate Real Estate Agent Gives Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families
National Homes for Heroes Program Honors The Kenmore Team for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - November 18, 2015 - Homes for Heroes
Asparagus Harvester Slashes Costs and Eliminates Labor Problems
Machine harvesting asparagus with a Geiger-Lund asparagus harvester reduces the cost of harvesting dramatically by reducing the amount of costly hand labor required. Harvesting costs represent about half of the total costs of growing asparagus. By switching to machine harvesting growers will be able to compete more effectively against asparagus imported from Mexico and Chile. - September 15, 2015 - Geiger-Lund
David L. Seymour Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
David L. Seymour of Walla Walla, Washington has been recognized as a VIP for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of technology. About David L. Seymour Mr. Seymour has over 25 years experience in the technology field. - September 12, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
David L. Seymour Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
David L. Seymour of Walla Walla, Washington has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of technology. About David L. Seymour Mr. Seymour has over 25 years experience in the technology field. He is... - May 09, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Lee Charles Fearon
Lee Charles Fearon, of Kennewick, Washington, has recently been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Chemistry. - December 05, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
VMRD’s Q Fever FA Substrate Slide Now Available
VMRD announced today the availability of a substrate slide that can be used for the detection of antibody to Coxiella burnetii (Q fever). The slide can detect antibody to phases I & II of Q fever. - November 05, 2014 - VMRD, Inc.
ABR Launches New Mycoplasma Testing Services
ABR (now a VMRD division) announced today the availability of new testing services that can detect the presence of mycoplasma in animal origin products, master virus seeds, and other sample types. The new services satisfy various regulatory standards including US Pharmacopoeia (USP), European... - November 04, 2014 - VMRD, Inc.
Harbinger Systems Features in The Global Outsourcing 100 ® for Third Year Running
Honored in the annual listing of world’s best outsourcing service providers by IAOP® - March 04, 2014 - Harbinger Systems
Luna Family Hearing Now Offering “Made for iPhone” Hearing Aid in Washington and Oregon
Experience ReSound LiNX™, the revolutionary hearing aid from ReSound - February 26, 2014 - Luna Family Hearing
Harbinger Systems Featured Second Time in a Row in Global Services Top 100 IT Listing
Harbinger Systems chosen in hundred best outsourcing service providers listing based on performance and leadership, customer maturity, breadth of services portfolio and global delivery capabilities. - December 27, 2013 - Harbinger Systems
Deborah L. Smith, Ed.M./LMHC Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Deborah L. Smith, Ed.M./LMHC of Kennewick, Washington has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Deborah L. Smith, ED.M./LMHC Ms. Smith has over 11 years experience in the... - November 22, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
Foundation for Early Learning Appoints Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director
The Board of Trustees of Foundation for Early Learning (FEL) announced today the appointment of Mark Crawford as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately. Crawford brings over 25 years of experience in managing transition and successfully leading growth in both for-profit and non-profit... - January 10, 2013 - Foundation for Early Learning