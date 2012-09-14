PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Murchison Speaks About How to be a Successful Entrepreneur Dante Murchison does it again, a new expansion to launch his third promotion in Ohio. Dante Murchison, founder and CEO of Premier Management Group in Morgantown, West Virginia shares tips on being a successful entrepreneur. - May 21, 2019 - Premiere Management Group Inc

Marketing Firm Opens Up in Morgantown, West Virginia Creating More Job Opportunities for the Community New Marketing Firm Launches in Morgantown, West Virginia Creating More Job Opportunities for the Community A Michigan native, Dante Murchison opens up his second marketing firm in Morgantown called Premier Management Group Inc, creating more job opportunities in West Virginia and surrounding areas. - February 08, 2019 - Premiere Management Group Inc

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles L. Rosen Discusses Fall Sports Safety Dr. Rosen’s latest video discusses traumatic brain injuries in contact sports, such as football, soccer, rugby, and cheerleading. - August 04, 2018 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Culturefest Prepares to Rock the Mountain for 14th Year The 14th annual Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival will take over the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem, WV September 7-10 with a weekend long immersion in the creative arts. - July 25, 2017 - RiffRaff Arts Collective

Create Your State Tour Now Accepting Applications The Create Your State program features live music, visuals, and a compelling exchange about the arts-centric revitalization of Princeton, providing inspiration and insight for the replication of this work. - July 24, 2017 - RiffRaff Arts Collective

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Joan Bryna Michelson Announced 8th Annual Common Ground Expo Keynote on Saturday, February 18, 2017 Transforming the way we "live green, work green, earn green"™ in West Virginia, and the Baltimore/Washington, DC area - February 02, 2017 - Harambee Conference, LLC.

Strip Mine Next to State Forest Permanently Stopped The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has ordered a permanent stop to mining on the controversial KD#2 mountaintop removal strip mine adjacent to Kanawha State Forest following two years of action by the Kanawha Forest Coalition. The KD#2 permit, approved by the DEP in May 2014... - August 22, 2016 - Kanawha Forest Coalition

BridgeValley and GreenWood, Inc. Launch Craft Training Program GreenWood, Inc., an integrated maintenance, construction and workforce solutions provider, announces a partnership with BridgeValley Community and Technical College that offers a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) craft training program in pipefitting. Through this relationship,... - February 17, 2016 - GreenWood Inc.

BCBank Makes Historic $1.5 Million Donation and $250,000 Challenge Grant to Build Community Athletic Facility for Barbour County BCBank is proud to announce a donation of up to $1.75 million to the Promise Foundation of Barbour County, a 501C3 non-profit organization. The funds will be used to construct a community athletic and activities facility at Philip Barbour High School’s George Byrer Field. It is the largest single... - September 22, 2015 - BCBank

Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the Fairmont... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance

The Bell Law Firm Commends Whistleblowers and the FBI for Revealing HCR ManorCare’s Nursing Home Financial Fraud & Abuse The Bell Law Firm recognizes the efforts of whistleblowers who bring False Claims Act lawsuits against companies that attempt to defraud the government. - May 07, 2015 - The Bell Law Firm

Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows

Direct Online Marketing Brings Google to West Virginia to Discuss the Importance of Search Engine Marketing Direct Online Marketing (DOM) today announced it has secured Google to educate West Virginia organizations about the importance of search engine marketing at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 19th at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown, W. Va. The event is free to West Virginia organizations with... - January 28, 2015 - Direct Online Marketing

Free Cabin for Veterans and Active Military Opossum Creek Retreat LLC. is offering free 2-day stays in all of their cabins. This offer is to veterans and active-duty service members in appreciation for their service. - October 13, 2014 - Opossum Creek Retreat LLC.

Mountain Water Moves to Mo-Town Keeper of the Mountains Foundation President Paul Corbit Brown announced today that he and KOTM board member Bill DePaulo will leave Charleston Tuesday afternoon, driving a 27-foot tractor-trailer rig laden with 1080 gallons of water, destined for the inner city of Detroit on Wednesday AM. The water... - July 28, 2014 - Keeper Of The Mountains Foundation

Swanson Industries Completes Equity Investment in RN Motion Technologies Swanson Industries (www.swansonindustries.com) is pleased to announce that it has added RN Motion Technologies (www.rnmotech.com) to its portfolio of companies. Swanson will provide additional resources to expand and invest in RN Motion Technologies’ existing facility while also taking advantage... - April 25, 2014 - Swanson Industries

Swanson Industries and AEA Investors LP Complete Equity Investment in Jarvie Engineering AEA Investors LP (www.aeainvestors.com); via its investment in Swanson Industries (www.swansonindustries.com) is pleased to announce that it has added Jarvie Engineering (www.jarvie.com.au) to its portfolio of investments. AEA/Swanson will provide additional resources to expand and invest in Jarvie’s... - February 06, 2014 - Swanson Industries

Wheeling Businesses Deliver Water to Victims of WV Chemical Spill Wheeling businesses teamed up to deliver over 400 gallons of water to residents of southern West Virginia affected by the recent chemical spill. On Friday, January 10, Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert drove a box truck loaned by Wheeling Truck Center to transport the water to several... - January 14, 2014 - Direct Online Marketing

EGM and 1up.com Comic Series Becomes Animated Talk Show Electronic Gaming Monthly's popular characters Hsu and Chan Tanaka now have their own animated talk show. - November 20, 2013 - Spookingtons Media LLC

Amazing Bible Timeline Highlights Math Supports Creationism With their finger on the pulse of biblical timeline information a company called Bible Charts and Maps brings attention to a recent announcement by the company’s founder who is also a noted mathematician. The probability of the author of Genesis correctly guessing the order of creation is 1 in 479 million. - October 25, 2013 - Bible Charts and Maps, LLC

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

MTR Gaming Group Implements Mobile Wagering Capability at Racetracks MTR Gaming Group, announced today the recent implementation of a mobile wagering application that will allow its customers to place bets using their smartphones and iPads. - June 10, 2013 - MTR

Direct Online Marketing Receives Export Marketing Award for Twitter Advertising Direct Online Marketing was awarded the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry award for 2012. During the ceremony, West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin presented the agency with a plaque recognizing the export of its services to South African clients. Continued Export Growth Direct... - June 08, 2013 - Direct Online Marketing

Larry G. Adkins Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Larry G. Adkins of Charleston, West Virginia has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of architecture. About Larry G. Adkins Larry G. Adkins has almost 40 years architectural industry experience and... - May 14, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

MTR Gaming Group Receives Permanent Ohio Gaming License MTR Gaming Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MNTG) announced today that it has satisfied all conditions of the Ohio Lottery’s conditional license and has received its permanent license to install and operate video lottery terminals (“VLTs”) at its Scioto Downs racetrack in Columbus, Ohio. - May 23, 2012 - MTR

Online Auto Insurance: Launch of New Deer Research Highlights Value of Comprehensive Coverage The recent news that West Virginia officials plan to study ways to prevent run-ins between deer and vehicles on the state’s roadways underscores the severity of the problem—and how important it is for motorists where such problems exist to be insured against these events, according to Online... - January 11, 2012 - Online Auto Insurance

Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC Successfully Represents Northeast Natural Energy as Court Strikes Down Morgantown's Fracking Ban The Circuit Court of Monongalia County, West Virginia entered summary judgment Friday overturning the City of Morgantown’s recently enacted ordinance banning horizontal drilling and fracking in and around the city. - August 13, 2011 - Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC

Neal Enterprises, LLC Opens a New Fragrance eBay Store with High-End Perfume A brand new company and a brand new eBay store have recently begun. This store has high-end perfume and matching scented body and shave products. Owner, Linda Neal says there will soon be a web site as well. “We have created a new eBay store for our products. Soon we will have a web site as well. - June 10, 2011 - Neal Enterprises, LLC

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

The Hotcakes Ink Deal with Cincinnati Reds to "Paint the Town Red" New York City band’s original song is selected as anthem for popular Major League Baseball Team - February 04, 2009 - The Hotcakes

Consierges Are No Longer Just for Fancy Hotels RU Free Personal Concierges LLC is pleased to announce the introduction of its new personal concierge and errand service to the Kanawha Valley in WV, catering to the busy professionals, new mothers, individuals recuperating from accident or illness, the elderly and small business owners. RU Free Personal... - June 06, 2008 - RU Free Personal Concierges LLC

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Behold the War of the Cyberwizards The novel "War of the Cyberwizards" explores a hypothetical attack on the United States and its consequences. It is written to wake up the American government and public to how vulnerable we all are to cyberattacks. - February 29, 2008 - Wilson Associates International LLC

Jeff James to Speak at Pittsburgh Internet Marketing Conference Director of Enterprise Marketing for Microsoft, Jeff James, will be presenting on marketing alignment and effectiveness at Pittsburgh internet marketing conference. - July 13, 2007 - Direct Online Marketing