West Virginia: Charleston News
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Sunny Mining Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
Sunny Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH, featuring automated computing power allocation, transparent fees, and verifiable on-chain withdrawals — accessible via mobile or web. - October 31, 2025 - SunnyMining
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
APTQI Applauds Introduction of the SAFE Act in the U.S. Senate
Older Americans and the physical therapists who treat them support this much-needed bill for expanding patients’ access to fall-prevention services. - August 06, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
Author Charity Vogel’s New Book, "Dancing Petunia," is a Charming Tale of a Cow Who Ignores the Disparaging Remarks from Her Fellow Animals to Pursue Her Dream of Dancing
Recent release “Dancing Petunia” from Covenant Books author Charity Vogel is a captivating tale that centers around Petunia, a kind-hearted cow who loves to dance but is told by other animals on the farm not to. After witnessing her friends pursue their hobbies despite not being the best at them, Petunia decides to do what makes her happiest. - April 21, 2025 - Covenant Books
Vinylthon 2025 Coming This Weekend, with Joey Santiago of the Pixies as Ambassador
Over 230 Radio Stations to Honor the Timeless Appeal of Vinyl with Exclusive Content from Top Artists - April 12, 2025 - College Radio Foundation
Connie Kessler’s Newly Released “Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness” is an Inspiring Guide to Self-Discovery, Faith, and Embracing Life’s Uncertainties
“Blind SPOTS: A Journey through the Wilderness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Connie Kessler is a heartfelt exploration of personal growth, resilience, and spiritual awakening, offering readers encouragement through life’s transitions. - April 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister’s Newly Released "The Obstacles and Hardships in Life" is a Powerful Guide to Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through Faith
“The Obstacles and Hardships in Life: The Book of Sermons” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Wesley Ivy Jr., Ordained Minister is an inspiring collection of sermons designed to help individuals navigate life's struggles with strength, faith, and resilience. - February 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Angi Chichester’s Newly Released "Running on Empty" is a Heartfelt Story of Faith, Friendship, and Renewal
“Running on Empty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angi Chichester is an inspiring tale of resilience, community, and the power of faith in overcoming life’s trials while embracing the possibility of new beginnings. - February 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Jay Saunders’s New Book, "Eagle One Spider in the Sand," is a Gripping and Compelling New Thriller Where Love Meets Danger in a Race Against Time
Recent release “Eagle One Spider in the Sand” from Covenant Books author Jay Saunders follows ace reporter Sally Henderson as she uncovers a plot to ignite conflict between Israel and America. With the clock ticking on her execution, her ex-boyfriend, Air Force test pilot Aaron Simons, must steal the cutting-edge stealth aircraft, Eagle One, to save her and prevent a nuclear disaster. - December 13, 2024 - Covenant Books
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
Author Ilise Dorsky’s New Book, “An Unfinished Life: Book 2,” is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Devastating Impact That Drug Addiction Can Have on a Family
Recent release “An Unfinished Life: Book 2” from Page Publishing author Ilise Dorsky is a poignant and heartfelt novel that follows a young man’s struggle with addiction, and the consequences this has on his family. As they do everything that they can in order to help him, the emotional impacts of addiction are felt, leaving everyone fractured and unsure of how to save him. - November 15, 2024 - Page Publishing
U.S. Expansion in iGaming: Mr. Gamble Enters US States Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia
Mr. Gamble's expansion into Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia is a key milestone in its U.S. growth strategy, focusing on injecting its presence and growth into the online gambling market. By securing licences in these US states, the company aims to offer tailor-made and compliant... - September 25, 2024 - Mr. Gamble
NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX™ Dietary Supplement into the Rapidly Growing GLP-1 Companion Product Market
NuSirt announces the launch of a unique patented supplement, with human clinical data of weight loss while maintaining lean body mass and improvement of cardiometabolic markers, that may be of interest to many, including those thinking of starting or stopping GLP-1 obesity drugs. - August 23, 2024 - NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
Author John Walker’s New Book, “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God,” Explores Divine Revelations and Prophetic Insights Through Extraordinary Visions
Recent release “I Asked God a Question He Answered: Visions from God” from Covenant Books author John Walker delves into the author’s personal journey of receiving divine visions that illuminate contemporary world events and prophetic insights. Throughout his story, Walker combines personal reflections and profound revelations to offer both hope and urgency about the nearing return of Jesus. - August 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Kathleen Guire’s Newly Released “America’s Future: A Kat Thriller” is a Captivating Tale of Suspense That Will Delight Fans of the Genre
“America’s Future: A Kat Thriller” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Guire is a riveting suspense novel that delves into themes of conspiracy, human trafficking, and the resilience of the human spirit. - July 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Robin Dohrman Ayers’s New Book, "What the Heck Happened?" is a Captivating Series of Travel Stories Chronicling the Many Misadventures the Author Has Had
Recent release “What the Heck Happened? Tales of Trips, Travails, Traumas, Tours, Triumphs, Transits, Treks, Truths, Traipses, Trip Ups, Tasties, Treasures, and Touristy Tips As Told by ‘Typical’ Traveling Tattletellers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robin Dohrman Ayers is a delightful and enthralling assortment of stories about adventures the author has had over the years throughout her many travels, mixed together with humor and sincerity to deliver an unforgettable ride. - June 04, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2
The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can... - May 28, 2024 - Tiny House Show
Renae Bradley-Jones’s Newly Released “My Nursing Journey With God” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Healing
“My Nursing Journey With God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Renae Bradley-Jones is a heartfelt account of the author’s nursing career intertwined with her unwavering faith in God. Through poignant anecdotes and reflections, Bradley-Jones shares the profound lessons she has learned about faith, healing, and the power of divine guidance in the nursing profession. - April 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Declares March 25-29, 2024 as Coal Days of West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a Proclamation declaring the week of March 25-29, 2024 as “Coal Days of West Virginia” to honor and recognize coal mining, which has been a foundational industry in West Virginia, providing countless high-paying industrial jobs and... - March 20, 2024 - SEMCO Publishing
Author John Scott Lecky’s New Book “Living Light Book Two In the three-volume series: The Way of Light” is a Moving Memoir That Shares the Stories of Several Individuals
Recent release “Living Light Book Two In the three-volume series: The Way of Light” from Covenant Books author John Scott Lecky is an impactful memoir that shares the heartfelt stories of individuals whom the author has encountered who have exhibited strong faith shining through their lives. - February 12, 2024 - Covenant Books
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Rosanna Lowther-Berman’s Newly Released "Songs and Letters" is an Uplifting Message of Encouragement and Faith
“Songs and Letters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosanna Lowther-Berman empowers readers to seek opportunities for personal and spiritual introspection and growth. - December 20, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Cody Burdette’s Newly Released "Son of a Traveling Man" is an Entertaining and Nostalgic Memoir
“Son of a Traveling Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cody Burdette is a thoughtful reflection on life as key moments in the author’s life are explored bringing an intimate perspective of life on the railroad. - December 20, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Veterans For Trump Endorsement of Rep Alex Mooney for West Virginia Senate 2024
Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney for West Virginia Senate to challenge Joe Manchin. “Alex Mooney is a supporter of our veterans and law enforcement he has an outstanding conservative voting record which demonstrates he is the best candidate for... - May 27, 2023 - Veterans For Trump
Joe Earley Releases Statement on Expiration of Title 42
Joe Earley stated, “The failures of the Biden Administration to Protect the American People, to Protect American Society, and to Protect our National Sovereignty are on full display with the egregious neglect to secure our southern border, thus permitting a flow of illegal immigration, illegal drugs, and creating a humanitarian crisis.” - May 15, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty. - March 02, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Author David DeLong's New Audiobook, "Camp Musky," Tells the Tale of the Unexpected Adventures That Unfold During a Thrilling Summer at Church Camp
Recent audiobook release “Camp Musky,” from Audiobook Network author David DeLong, is an intriguing novel that follows the surprising events that occur during a summer at church camp. When large, humanlike tracks are formed in the area, some of the campers believe that a Bigfoot inhabits the camp. - January 13, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Author Elizabeth E. Mazer’s New Book, "Animal Kingdom," is a Meaningful and Impactful Children’s Story That Illustrates a Beautiful Afterlife for Pets
Recent release “Animal Kingdom,” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth E. Mazer, is a charming and important children’s story about where pets go after their time on Earth has come to an end. - December 22, 2022 - Covenant Books
Visionary Acquisitions Gives Back to the Humane Society
In the month of September, the Visionary Acquisitions team collected donations for the animals in need at the Humane Society of Raleigh County in Beckley, WV. The Humane Society of Raleigh County, established in 1979, is a non-profit organization missioned to prevent animal abuse and neglect. Over... - October 30, 2022 - Visionary Acquisitions, Inc.
Visionary Acquisitions Launches in Beckley, WV
Visionary Acquisitions is a direct marketing firm experiencing rapid growth with a freshly launched office in Beckley, WV. The CEO of Visionary Acquisitions, Glen Plaugher, has worked diligently to open up the office on the track for success for their clients, their business and the... - September 10, 2022 - Visionary Acquisitions, Inc.
City National Bank Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Personalized Financial Wellness Program to Its 150,000 Members
City National Bank has teamed up with San Diego-based financial education company iGrad to offer the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to its 150,000 members. Based in Charleston, W.V., City National Bank has 90 locations in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio. City... - August 17, 2022 - iGrad
Cindy J. Brockman Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Cindy J. Brockman of Shepherdstown, West Virginia has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consumer products. These individuals are recognized for their achievements,... - March 08, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Transform Africa Hosts African Delegation to United States on Trade, Tourism and Education
Transform Africa founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts II, is hosting the Deputy Governor of Vihiga, Kenya and his cabinet in the United States for trade, tourism and education advancement. - October 19, 2021 - Courageous!
1st Inspection Services Adds Georgia Franchisee
1st Inspection Services, a leading national real estate inspection franchise known for being “not your ordinary inspection company,” announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement in Atlanta, GA signaling the company’s continued growth year-to date in 2021. With median... - October 12, 2021 - 1st Inspection Services
Charleston, WV Marketing Firm Expands to Beckley
Alpha Acquisitions Inc. opens up a 2nd office as part of their marketing firm in Beckley/Bluefield, WV. - October 09, 2021 - Alpha Acquisitions, Inc.
Transform Africa Announces Dr. Rollan Roberts II on South Sudan Delegation
Transform Africa founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts, has been appointed to the United States South Sudan Delegation along with former U.S. Ambassadors and Congresspeople to support the stabilization, sustainability and growth of the region. - July 26, 2021 - Courageous!
Murchison Speaks About How to be a Successful Entrepreneur
Dante Murchison does it again, a new expansion to launch his third promotion in Ohio. Dante Murchison, founder and CEO of Premier Management Group in Morgantown, West Virginia shares tips on being a successful entrepreneur. - May 21, 2019 - Premiere Management Group Inc
Marketing Firm Opens Up in Morgantown, West Virginia Creating More Job Opportunities for the Community
New Marketing Firm Launches in Morgantown, West Virginia Creating More Job Opportunities for the Community A Michigan native, Dante Murchison opens up his second marketing firm in Morgantown called Premier Management Group Inc, creating more job opportunities in West Virginia and surrounding areas. - February 08, 2019 - Premiere Management Group Inc
Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse
Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
Total Distribution, Inc. Receives a 2018 "Supply & Demand Chain Executive" Green Supply Chain Award
Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Total Distribution, Inc. as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2018. The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or... - December 28, 2018 - Total Distribution, Inc.
Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles L. Rosen Discusses Fall Sports Safety
Dr. Rosen’s latest video discusses traumatic brain injuries in contact sports, such as football, soccer, rugby, and cheerleading. - August 04, 2018 - BlaineTurner Advertising
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Culturefest Prepares to Rock the Mountain for 14th Year
The 14th annual Culturefest World Music and Arts Festival will take over the Appalachian South Folklife Center in Pipestem, WV September 7-10 with a weekend long immersion in the creative arts. - July 25, 2017 - RiffRaff Arts Collective
Create Your State Tour Now Accepting Applications
The Create Your State program features live music, visuals, and a compelling exchange about the arts-centric revitalization of Princeton, providing inspiration and insight for the replication of this work. - July 24, 2017 - RiffRaff Arts Collective