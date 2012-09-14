PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Karna, LLC Announces Appointment of Warren J. Strauss as President Karna, LLC, a well-established public and population health services consulting firm, announced the appointment of Warren J. Strauss as its new president. In his new role, Strauss is responsible for leading the company, managing and growing the business. He succeeds Wayne R. Myers, who retired in September, after more than seven years with the organization. - October 18, 2019 - Karna, LLC

DisruptHR Event – The HR Event You Can't Miss DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

New Website Launch – ABA Technologies Launches Brand New Website After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements. With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz Receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from WVU Eberly College Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally... - September 10, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Praxis Global Alliance’ Recent Report, Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019 Uncovers Investor Outlook and Value Creation Opportunities in India Spotlights investor activity and sentiment from over 100 leaders from top funds shaping Indian Healthcare covering 1.3B people. - August 31, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

TCS Associates Announces New Brand Identity, TCSAccess, with Redesigned Logo and Website TCS Associates, a nationally known leader providing Accessibility and Assistive Technology services for organizations with employees with disabilities, has rebranded. TCS Associates will now operate under the name TCSAccess. TCSAccess stands for Training, Compliance, Support, and Access – the four... - August 30, 2019 - TCSAccess, LLC

New 8-Hour Training Program to Prepare Behavior Analysts to Become Supervisors ABA Technologies, Inc. are pleased to offer an updated and improved 8-hour supervision course for behavior analysts based on the BACB’s newest Supervisor Training Curriculum Outline 2.0. The new outline goes into effect November 2019. With a team of seven dynamite behavior analysts, the 21st Century Supervision Course Series presents a comprehensive account of tried-and-true tools for effectively supervising RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs. - July 24, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

NATHEALTH Veteran Anjan Bose Ventures Into Consulting with Praxis Global Alliance Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, announces Mr. Anjan Bose’ entry into advisory, enablement and consulting. A known expert in the Indian Healthcare space, Mr. Bose will be the Advisor and Domain Leader in the Healthcare Practice at Praxis Global Alliance. In his... - July 13, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance

Upskilling Employees Becomes More Critical as Work Automation and AI Advance, New i4cp Study Finds New research from the Institute for Corporate Productivity shows only 16% of organizations have focused on upskilling programs to close the employee capability gap created by new technology. - June 27, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

PATHFINDER Publishes White Paper on Sustainable Development PATHFINDER’s white paper, How to do Sustainable Development Right: The Case for the Social Enterprise, contends that social entrepreneurship is a far better – and infinitely more promising – response to the calls for global sustainable development, than not-for-profit organizations. - June 27, 2019 - PATHFINDER

Henniker Scientific Energy Analyser Now with Upgraded Pressure Range for Xps, Ups, Arpes, Aes, Iss The Prevac Ea15-hp1 hemispherical energy analyser now allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from uhv up to 5 mbar. (Full Version pdf available on request). - May 13, 2019 - Henniker Scientific Ltd

The Global AI Company Rally is Continuing: +30,02% in Q1/2019. What’s Next in AI? The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.

Oxytocin Exposure During Labor Influences Offspring Development: Offspring Demonstrated Long-Term, Epigenetic Changes in Brain & Behavior After a Single Administration A research team from the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, the University of Virginia and Northeastern University recently discovered that a single exposure to oxytocin near the time of birth can have effects in the offspring, including increases in social behaviors that may persist into adulthood. - May 07, 2019 - Kinsey Institute

DisruptHR Event – Where Status Quo is Unacceptable Join future of work leaders in a thought provoking evening at the beautiful Domenico Winery. Listen to Josh Bersin describe his “Simply Irresistible Organization” and EVP CHRO Kelley Stevens-Waiss describe how she is building a Gig economy. Vlad Coho, VP of Experience at Automation Anywhere... - April 26, 2019 - DisruptHR SF

Only 15% of Organizations Succeed in Transforming Their Cultures New study from i4cp, “Culture Renovation: A Blueprint for Action,” provides a master plan for initiating and sustaining organizational culture transformation. - March 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

ABA Tech and FIT Launch a New Two-Part Continuing Education Course on Teaching Pretend and Imaginative Play Skills for Behavior Analysts ABA Technologies, Inc. in partnership with Florida Institute of Technology, announces the launch of a new two-part continuing education course on teaching pretend and imaginative play skills. The courses prepare participants to assess and develop the imaginative play repertoires of young children. Presenters... - March 12, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Tina Tchen, Former Michelle Obama Chief of Staff, to Present at the i4cp 2019 Conference Tchen is a leading voice in the national conversation on fighting sexual harassment, gender inequity, and discrimination, and has spearheaded the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. - January 10, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

agile42 Invests in Cognitive Edge to Accelerate Thought Leadership and Innovation agile42 and Cognitive Edge are excited to announce that from the 1st of December 2018, Marion Eickmann and Andrea Tomasini, the founders and CEOs of agile42, become major investors in Cognitive Edge. agile42 is a global leader in Agile Transitions, Leadership and organizational change, while Cognitive... - November 28, 2018 - agile42

New i4cp Report Reveals ERGs as Effective Leadership Development Tool High-performance organizations are 2.5x more likely to use employee resource groups as experiential career advancement and leadership development vehicles. - October 23, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Sean Kelley Joins THC.com as Chief Marketing Officer Sean Kelley comes to THC.com with an extensive and illustrious track record in building brands, creating communities and driving traffic and commerce. He’s worked with businesses of all sizes, from start ups to Fortune 50 consumer packaged goods companies. After a decade in the high end audio... - October 17, 2018 - THC.com

HR2 Research/Analytics Recognized as a 4.7 Star Rated Employer by Indeed.com HR2 Research/Analytics, Bellevue’s award-winning, local primary research firm, is pleased to announce its recognition as a current 4.7 star rating as one of the best employers by the leading job site, Indeed.com. - October 01, 2018 - HR2 Research and Analytics

THC.com Exclusive Interview with 12 Year NFL Veteran Kassim Osgood In an exclusive interview, Kassim Osgood, 12 year NFL veteran speaks with THC.com about how turning away from the prescribed opioids towards CBD helped not only with pain and recovery but also as a treatment for many of the other side effects from being an elite athlete. “I found CBD to be life... - September 27, 2018 - THC.com

Emergent 121 Coaching to Host 2-Day Workshop for Women Emergent 121 Coaching announces it will be hosting a two-day workshop for women, entitled Life on Purpose. The event is being held at The Fig Room, in Jacksonville Beach, FL, on October 25th and 26th, 2018. Rooted in the values of dignity and love, Emergent 121 Coaching offers professional life coaching... - September 18, 2018 - Emergent Resource Solutions, LLC

A+ Editing & Content Creation Releases FDUP: Gun Violence New book release on June 22, 2018. - June 28, 2018 - A+ Editing & Content Creation

There is No Outside the Arcane Cage In the tradition of Jean d'Ormesson's "Glory of the Empire," the latest work by historian, Joseph H. Wycoff PhD, introduces readers to the magical "empire for liberty" that raised humankind from its preternatural state of captivity and spawned a thousand civilizations. In a fabulously... - May 11, 2018 - Historia|Research

In the Age of #metoo, i4cp’s Rapport Introduces a Better Way to Capture the True Employee Voice Next-generation employee survey platform uses AI and natural language processing to analyze employee sentiment in real time. - April 11, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Microsoft Named i4cp's Member of the Year Amazon, DCP Midstream, Lincoln Financial, and the Federal Reserve Board Also Honored at the i4cp 2018 Conference - March 28, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Amazon Wins i4cp's 2018 High-Performance Award Amazon recognized for demonstrating outstanding achievement as a high-performance organization. - March 28, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Seven Organizations Recognized for Next Practices in Human Capital T-Mobile, Booz Allen Hamilton, Shell Global, Toyota Financial Services, TIAA, BAE Systems, & Land O’Lakes Recognized with i4cp’s Next Practice Awards - March 10, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

HR2 Research/Analytics Presents a Research Abstract on Health and Diet News: Seafood from Alaska and the Seafood Supply Chain HR Squared Research/Analytics has continued to provide research in health food trends, with new studies in wild seafood and the seafood supply chain. Through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence, HR Squared Research/Analytics has helped major warehouse retailers optimize their spending in the seafood production market. - February 21, 2018 - HR2 Research and Analytics

i4cp Extends Partnership with Rob Cross i4cp and Cross to co-manage the Connected Commons, a consortium of organizations focused on the science of collaboration. - February 14, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Seven Organizations Named Semi-Finalists for i4cp’s Next Practice Awards These forward-looking employers have been selected to compete for awards that recognize cutting-edge people practices. - February 09, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Denise Young Smith to Present at the i4cp 2018 Conference Former Apple executive joins i4cp's terrific lineup of HR thought leaders at the upcoming conference, March 26 - 29. - February 08, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Record Number of HR Executives to Convene at i4cp 2018 Conference Industry’s “best human capital conference” features stellar speaker line-up of industry thought leaders and practitioners. - January 11, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

NewLeaf Symbiotics Receives Second US Patent Invention provides M-troph products for agricultural applications - January 06, 2018 - Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Is Outsourcing Student Success the Future of Higher Education? Outsourcing Student Success, an independent and critical analysis of the history of institutional research in higher education administration, explores the progress of the profession from the early twentieth century to the present. Published by Historia|Research Press, this book critically examines the stagnation of institutional research during the past fifty years and the culture of non-accountability that rose in opposition to forestall scientific research on higher education. - December 21, 2017 - Historia|Research

i4cp Study: One in Five Employers Anticipate Increases in Sexual Harassment Claims Many companies feel sexual harassment training is ineffective today. - December 19, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

The Reilly Center Releases Its 2018 Top 10 List of Ethical Dilemmas in Science and Technology The John J. Reilly Center for Science, Technology, and Values at the University of Notre Dame has released its sixth annual list of emerging ethical dilemmas and policy issues in science and technology. The annual list is designed to get people thinking about the ethics of potentially controversial technology,... - December 07, 2017 - Reilly Center for Science, Technology, and Values

Canadian 2018 Myers-Briggs Training Dates Announced Psychometrics Canada has announced its 2018 MBTI Training dates, including two new Canadian locations, and two new Master Class programs. - November 03, 2017 - Psychometrics Canada

One-Week Intensive Testing of Agricultural Innovation Broker Training Methods On 23 October, teachers and trainers gathered together for a clear reason: to perfect the agricultural innovation broker training methodology of the CATAlySt consortia. - November 02, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center

Thinkers50 Member Sydney Finkelstein Joins the i4cp 2018 Conference The i4cp 2018 Conference: Next Practices Now is the leading talent event for HR, learning, and diversity leaders. - September 19, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Daniel Pink to Keynote Day 2 of the i4cp 2018 Conference The #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author will present at the event for HR, Learning, and Talent Leaders. - September 12, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Pinterest’s Candice Morgan to Present at the i4cp 2018 Conference Pinterest's Head of Inclusion & Diversity will present alongside Dr. Brené Brown, Andrew Razeghi, and other speakers. - September 08, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

HR2 Research/Analytics Presents the Washington Trust Bank Business Confidence Index for Quarter 1, 2017 HR2 Research/Analytics is proud to have produced Washington Trust Bank's Business Confidence Index since 1991. The research provides the results of Puget Sound business leaders' response to economic indicators both locally and nationally. Presented below is an abstract of the major findings from Quarter 1 of 2017. - July 08, 2017 - HR2 Research and Analytics

EcoVadis Recognized as Leader for Sustainability Ratings Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council's Committee on Supplier Ratings gives EcoVadis the top score for environmental, social and governance ratings. - June 22, 2017 - EcoVadis

The City of Bellevue Celebrates the Re-Opening of Bellevue Downtown Park HR2 Research and Analytics, in Bellevue, Washington, is pleased to have been a part of the original research behind Bellevue Downtown Park in the 1980s. This summer the city will re-open the park following the completion of the original design chosen 30 years ago. - June 18, 2017 - HR2 Research and Analytics