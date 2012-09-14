PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Karna, LLC, a well-established public and population health services consulting firm, announced the appointment of Warren J. Strauss as its new president. In his new role, Strauss is responsible for leading the company, managing and growing the business. He succeeds Wayne R. Myers, who retired in September, after more than seven years with the organization. - October 18, 2019 - Karna, LLC
DisruptHR SF is excited to be hosting a provocative and innovative HR event. Their goal is to give you four hours of an intense learning and social experience from the most provocative thought leaders who qualified as excellent TedX-like speakers. Deloitte’s top futurist, John Hagel will lead nine other CEOs, authors, and Fortune 500 executives in topics that weave together to define the human-centric organizations and will leave people feeling inspired. - October 02, 2019 - DisruptHR SF
After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements.
With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally... - September 10, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Spotlights investor activity and sentiment from over 100 leaders from top funds shaping Indian Healthcare covering 1.3B people. - August 31, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance
TCS Associates, a nationally known leader providing Accessibility and Assistive Technology services for organizations with employees with disabilities, has rebranded. TCS Associates will now operate under the name TCSAccess. TCSAccess stands for Training, Compliance, Support, and Access – the four... - August 30, 2019 - TCSAccess, LLC
ABA Technologies, Inc. are pleased to offer an updated and improved 8-hour supervision course for behavior analysts based on the BACB’s newest Supervisor Training Curriculum Outline 2.0. The new outline goes into effect November 2019. With a team of seven dynamite behavior analysts, the 21st Century Supervision Course Series presents a comprehensive account of tried-and-true tools for effectively supervising RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs. - July 24, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, announces Mr. Anjan Bose’ entry into advisory, enablement and consulting. A known expert in the Indian Healthcare space, Mr. Bose will be the Advisor and Domain Leader in the Healthcare Practice at Praxis Global Alliance. In his... - July 13, 2019 - Praxis Global Alliance
New research from the Institute for Corporate Productivity shows only 16% of organizations have focused on upskilling programs to close the employee capability gap created by new technology. - June 27, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
PATHFINDER’s white paper, How to do Sustainable Development Right: The Case for the Social Enterprise, contends that social entrepreneurship is a far better – and infinitely more promising – response to the calls for global sustainable development, than not-for-profit organizations. - June 27, 2019 - PATHFINDER
The Prevac Ea15-hp1 hemispherical energy analyser now allows high-resolution photoemission spectroscopy measurements in environments from uhv up to 5 mbar.
(Full Version pdf available on request). - May 13, 2019 - Henniker Scientific Ltd
The expert members of the AI-42 Index Rebalancing Committee Meeting got together and conducted the quarterly review of the AI-42 INDEX™ constituents; discussed the latest Artificial Intelligence trends and shared market insights from their delegation visit to China. - May 11, 2019 - AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd.
A research team from the Kinsey Institute, Indiana University, the University of Virginia and Northeastern University recently discovered that a single exposure to oxytocin near the time of birth can have effects in the offspring, including increases in social behaviors that may persist into adulthood. - May 07, 2019 - Kinsey Institute
Join future of work leaders in a thought provoking evening at the beautiful Domenico Winery. Listen to Josh Bersin describe his “Simply Irresistible Organization” and EVP CHRO Kelley Stevens-Waiss describe how she is building a Gig economy. Vlad Coho, VP of Experience at Automation Anywhere... - April 26, 2019 - DisruptHR SF
New study from i4cp, “Culture Renovation: A Blueprint for Action,” provides a master plan for initiating and sustaining organizational culture transformation. - March 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
ABA Technologies, Inc. in partnership with Florida Institute of Technology, announces the launch of a new two-part continuing education course on teaching pretend and imaginative play skills. The courses prepare participants to assess and develop the imaginative play repertoires of young children. Presenters... - March 12, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Tchen is a leading voice in the national conversation on fighting sexual harassment, gender inequity, and discrimination, and has spearheaded the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. - January 10, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
agile42 and Cognitive Edge are excited to announce that from the 1st of December 2018, Marion Eickmann and Andrea Tomasini, the founders and CEOs of agile42, become major investors in Cognitive Edge. agile42 is a global leader in Agile Transitions, Leadership and organizational change, while Cognitive... - November 28, 2018 - agile42
High-performance organizations are 2.5x more likely to use employee resource groups as experiential career advancement and leadership development vehicles. - October 23, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Sean Kelley comes to THC.com with an extensive and illustrious track record in building brands, creating communities and driving traffic and commerce. He’s worked with businesses of all sizes, from start ups to Fortune 50 consumer packaged goods companies.
After a decade in the high end audio... - October 17, 2018 - THC.com
HR2 Research/Analytics, Bellevue’s award-winning, local primary research firm, is pleased to announce its recognition as a current 4.7 star rating as one of the best employers by the leading job site, Indeed.com. - October 01, 2018 - HR2 Research and Analytics
In an exclusive interview, Kassim Osgood, 12 year NFL veteran speaks with THC.com about how turning away from the prescribed opioids towards CBD helped not only with pain and recovery but also as a treatment for many of the other side effects from being an elite athlete.
“I found CBD to be life... - September 27, 2018 - THC.com
Emergent 121 Coaching announces it will be hosting a two-day workshop for women, entitled Life on Purpose. The event is being held at The Fig Room, in Jacksonville Beach, FL, on October 25th and 26th, 2018.
Rooted in the values of dignity and love, Emergent 121 Coaching offers professional life coaching... - September 18, 2018 - Emergent Resource Solutions, LLC
New book release on June 22, 2018. - June 28, 2018 - A+ Editing & Content Creation
In the tradition of Jean d'Ormesson's "Glory of the Empire," the latest work by historian, Joseph H. Wycoff PhD, introduces readers to the magical "empire for liberty" that raised humankind from its preternatural state of captivity and spawned a thousand civilizations. In a fabulously... - May 11, 2018 - Historia|Research
A revolutionary Artificial Intelligence powered Buddy pre-launched its crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter. - April 23, 2018 - Dup-Dup
Next-generation employee survey platform uses AI and natural language processing to analyze employee sentiment in real time. - April 11, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Amazon, DCP Midstream, Lincoln Financial, and the Federal Reserve Board Also Honored at the i4cp 2018 Conference - March 28, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Amazon recognized for demonstrating outstanding achievement as a high-performance organization. - March 28, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
T-Mobile, Booz Allen Hamilton, Shell Global, Toyota Financial Services, TIAA, BAE Systems, & Land O’Lakes Recognized with i4cp’s Next Practice Awards - March 10, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
HR Squared Research/Analytics has continued to provide research in health food trends, with new studies in wild seafood and the seafood supply chain. Through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence, HR Squared Research/Analytics has helped major warehouse retailers optimize their spending in the seafood production market. - February 21, 2018 - HR2 Research and Analytics
i4cp and Cross to co-manage the Connected Commons, a consortium of organizations focused on the science of collaboration. - February 14, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
These forward-looking employers have been selected to compete for awards that recognize cutting-edge people practices. - February 09, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Former Apple executive joins i4cp's terrific lineup of HR thought leaders at the upcoming conference, March 26 - 29. - February 08, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Industry’s “best human capital conference” features stellar speaker line-up of industry thought leaders and practitioners. - January 11, 2018 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Invention provides M-troph products for agricultural applications - January 06, 2018 - Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
Outsourcing Student Success, an independent and critical analysis of the history of institutional research in higher education administration, explores the progress of the profession from the early twentieth century to the present. Published by Historia|Research Press, this book critically examines the stagnation of institutional research during the past fifty years and the culture of non-accountability that rose in opposition to forestall scientific research on higher education. - December 21, 2017 - Historia|Research
Many companies feel sexual harassment training is ineffective today. - December 19, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
The John J. Reilly Center for Science, Technology, and Values at the University of Notre Dame has released its sixth annual list of emerging ethical dilemmas and policy issues in science and technology. The annual list is designed to get people thinking about the ethics of potentially controversial technology,... - December 07, 2017 - Reilly Center for Science, Technology, and Values
Psychometrics Canada has announced its 2018 MBTI Training dates, including two new Canadian locations, and two new Master Class programs. - November 03, 2017 - Psychometrics Canada
On 23 October, teachers and trainers gathered together for a clear reason: to perfect the agricultural innovation broker training methodology of the CATAlySt consortia. - November 02, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center
The i4cp 2018 Conference: Next Practices Now is the leading talent event for HR, learning, and diversity leaders. - September 19, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
The #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author will present at the event for HR, Learning, and Talent Leaders. - September 12, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Pinterest's Head of Inclusion & Diversity will present alongside Dr. Brené Brown, Andrew Razeghi, and other speakers. - September 08, 2017 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
HR2 Research/Analytics is proud to have produced Washington Trust Bank's Business Confidence Index since 1991. The research provides the results of Puget Sound business leaders' response to economic indicators both locally and nationally. Presented below is an abstract of the major findings from Quarter 1 of 2017. - July 08, 2017 - HR2 Research and Analytics
Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council's Committee on Supplier Ratings gives EcoVadis the top score for environmental, social and governance ratings. - June 22, 2017 - EcoVadis
HR2 Research and Analytics, in Bellevue, Washington, is pleased to have been a part of the original research behind Bellevue Downtown Park in the 1980s. This summer the city will re-open the park following the completion of the original design chosen 30 years ago. - June 18, 2017 - HR2 Research and Analytics
Nearly two-thirds of university professors think Donald Trump will be impeached, based on a Faculty Row survey from more than 600 university professors, according to Jeffrey Finder, founder of Faculty Row’s academic network.
Faculty Row surveyed its members from (May 17th-25th, 2017) and it received... - June 02, 2017 - Faculty Row