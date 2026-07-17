Recent Headlines
Within Research & Development in the Social Sciences & Humanities
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
Toronto Research Institute Proposes Framework Connecting Nuclear Physics Data with Cosmological Observations in Effort to Explain Dark Energy and Dark Matter
Toronto research institute presents a theoretical programme suggesting that two of the biggest mysteries in cosmology may have simpler explanations than previously thought. By connecting findings from different areas of physics, the researchers argue that known quantum effects may help account for observations currently attributed to dark energy and dark matter, without requiring exotic new particles or forces. - April 16, 2026 - Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research
Kamal Biswas Joins Regller as Chief Executive Officer to Redefine FDA-Regulated Manufacturing Quality with AI
Regller LLC, an AI-driven quality maturity SaaS platform for FDA-regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Kamal Biswas as its Chief Executive Officer. Kamal co-founded Regller and previously served on its board. With over 25 years of leadership experience across life sciences and technology, he brings deep expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance, management consulting to major pharma companies, and enterprise-scale AI and digital transformation. - March 31, 2026 - Regller
SIS Endowment to Bethune-Cookman University
Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc. is delighted to announce the signing of the Endowment/Scholarship Agreement of $30,000 with Bethune-Cookman University took place on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the B.J. Moore Center for Faculty Innovation in Daytona Beach, FL. - February 25, 2026 - Seeking Insights for Solutions (SIS), Inc.
Deliberate Coaching: Business Edition Launch
New Release: Deliberate Coaching by Weatherly & Gavoni. Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior empowers leaders to drive real change using behavior analysis. Written by Drs. Nicholas Weatherly and Paul Gavoni, this practical guide offers science-based strategies to boost engagement, performance, and organizational results. Now available from KeyPress Publishing. [ISBN: 979-8-9922514-3-2] - July 15, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Report: California Cities Lead Nation in Quality of Life
U.S. Social Progress Map ranks San Ramon (CA) and Pleasanton (CA) at the top of the list. - June 10, 2025 - Social Progress Imperative
The Lives of the Silent
The Lives of the Silent shares powerful, real-life stories of individuals with limited speaking abilities who were often hidden from society. Through their experiences, author Andrew Houvouras reveals how behavior communicates when words fall short—and how empathy, care, and human connection can transform lives. A tribute to resilience, dignity, and the unseen voices that shape us all. - June 05, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians
ABA Technologies, Inc. has launched ProTech: Advanced Training for RBT®s & Technicians, a self-paced program for experienced RBTs in mentorship roles. ProTech builds advanced skills, boosts retention, and supports BACB® compliance. The launch includes a webinar and special pricing. - May 16, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
"This Is What Leaders Do" Launch
New from KeyPress Publishing: This Is What Leaders Do by Russell E. Justice offers a practical, no-nonsense guide to leadership that works. Based on 60+ years of experience, Justice introduces the ACI method to help leaders simplify their approach, focus their teams, and drive lasting improvement. For anyone leading a team—this is your roadmap to results. Now available in paperback. - May 14, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Lawyers: Brazilian Bar Prepares New Edition of the Boston Mission for 2025
OAB (Brazilian Bar) Aparecida de Goiânia is organizing the 2025 Boston Mission, featuring visits to Harvard, MIT, the Brazilian Consulate, State House, and Chamber of Commerce. The initiative promotes legal internationalization through workshops and institutional meetings. Applications open in the second half of the year. - May 05, 2025 - Marco Alves
Quick Responses, 2nd Edition Launch
New Edition of QUICK Responses Offers Practical, Proven Tools for Reducing Misbehavior in Schools. QUICK Responses for Reducing Misbehavior and Suspensions: A Behavioral Toolbox for Classroom and School Leaders (2nd Ed.) offers school staff fast, effective tools to manage student behavior, reduce suspensions, and boost academic achievement. - April 08, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
eg technology Bolsters Global Presence with Appointment of Paul Anglim
eg technology Ltd. make key appointment as Paul Anglim joins the specialist product design, engineering and development consultancy as they continue their international expansion. - March 11, 2025 - eg technology Ltd
The Linguistic Society of America Issues Statement: Four Reasons Why English Should Not be the Official Language of the United States
Grounded in empirical findings and history, the statement explains that the four stated premises of the Executive Order are inaccurate. The United States has always been a multilingual country, enforcing one official language can generate intense resistance and embolden discrimination against linguistic minorities, immigrants already value English and recognize its value in the workplace, and supporting multilingualism makes a nation and its people stronger. - March 06, 2025 - Linguistic Society of America
ABA Technologies Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
ABA Technologies, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ABA Technologies, Inc. This year, 83% of employees said it’s a Great Place To... - February 20, 2025 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Yael Freimann Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Yael Freimann of TI Verbatim Consulting (TIVC), was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. - December 02, 2024 - TI Verbatim Consulting
Harmonious Workplaces Announces New Cartoon Book: “Shermie the HR Hermit Crab”
Harmonious Workplaces has released “Shermie the HR Hermit Crab,” an 88-page cartoon book that tackles common workplace challenges with humor. Available on Amazon, this delightful book is ideal for HR professionals, managers, business executives, and anyone navigating the dynamics of modern workplaces. The book brings humor and heart to relatable scenarios. All ten comic strips end with a thoughtful lesson, making it both entertaining and insightful. - December 01, 2024 - Harmonious Workplaces
SEMA Lab Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Ultrasound-Enhanced Meditation Retreat
The Science Enhanced Mindful Awareness (SEMA) Lab, co-directed by Dr. Jay Sanguinetti and world-renowned mindfulness teacher Shinzen Young, has officially launched a crowdfunding campaign to support their latest research endeavor: the world’s first ultrasound-enhanced meditation retreat. - September 13, 2024 - SEMA Lab
Deliberate Coaching, Education Edition
A School Leader's Guide to Enhancing Teacher Effectiveness and Student Achievement Deliberate Coaching by Paul Gavoni and Nicholas L. Weatherly For decades, the U.S. education system’s focus when supporting teachers has been telling teachers what they should be doing and providing poor... - September 03, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Daily Ethics Book
A Behavior Analyst's Guide To Thinking About Ethics Differently Daily Ethics by Tyra P. Sellers, Emily A. Patrizi, and Sarah Lichtenberger While important to all professions, ethics is especially vital for those in the caring professions, like behavior analysts (BAs). While BAs receive required... - August 13, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
AlbiMarketing Unveils Platform to Enhance Workplace Diversity in Remote Environments
New solution empowers remote teams, fostering a more inclusive work environment and driving organizational success in the digital age. - July 10, 2024 - Albi Marketing
The New Values-Based Safety Book
ABA Technologies Releases The New Values-Based Safety Book (3rd Edition) Every employee deserves to work for an organization that values their health and safety and ensures they return home at the end of each workday. Written by Terry McSween, PhD, and Adam Hockman, The New Values-Based Safety:... - June 27, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
ABA Tech’s Driver Safety Science Recognized by Fleet Industry
ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech) has been featured by the Automotive Fleet Magazine for its behavior science-based contributions to the topic of corporate driver safety in the article: “Why Won't My Drivers Do What I Need Them to Do?” The well-being of employees behind the wheel is a... - June 14, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
AlbiMarketing Revolutionizes Employee Engagement with Innovative Digital Rewards Platform
New suite of customizable modules empowers companies to boost motivation, productivity, and retention through value-based recognition, team contests, skill development, and flexible benefits. - June 14, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Launches Innovative Employee Engagement Platform to Transform Workplace Culture
New SaaS solution by AlbiMarketing aims to enhance employee motivation and engagement through digital rewards and gamification. - June 06, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Empowers Distributed Project Teams with Innovative Community-Building Solutions
Discover how AlbiMarketing's cutting-edge tools, including Value-Based Recognition and Team Project Contests, are revolutionizing the way companies connect and motivate their remote workforce. - June 01, 2024 - Albi Marketing
AlbiMarketing Introduces Platform to Enhance Employee Wellbeing and Foster Inclusive Cultures
Revolutionary communication tool empowers organizations to build inclusive environments and boost engagement through horizontal communication and recognition. - May 29, 2024 - Albi Marketing
Enhanced Perspectives from AlbiMarketing Research: Elevating Team Cohesion with Innovative Employee-Tech Solutions
The AlbiMarketing introduces an Employee-tech Solution designed to enhance teamwork via deep digital interactions, fostering communities with rewards for achievements. By leveraging sociological insights, it aims to transform organizational cultures and improve employee engagement and retention. - May 19, 2024 - Albi Marketing
ABA Technologies Announces Book Release: "Now What? A Behavior Analyst’s First-Year Survival Guide"
KeyPress Publishing, a division of ABA Technologies, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of Now What? A Behavior Analyst’s First-Year Survival Guide, a book that answers the questions early behavior analysts and those in training might not know how to ask yet. Now What? by author Mariah Avery, MA, BCBA, draws upon real-world experiences in behavior science training with human-centered, light-hearted anecdotes. This book is must-have reading for clinical behavior analysts in their first year. - April 19, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
ABA Tech Awarded: Top Corporate Training Company
ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech) is pleased to announce its designation as a Top 10 Online Corporate Training Company for 2023 by Manage HR, an institution whose mission entails embracing strategic roles for customers and using talent to drive business value to customers. ABA Technologies... - February 24, 2024 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
KeyPress Publishing Releases Self- & Time-Management Planner: Behavioral Tools That Get Stuff Done
KeyPress Publishing, a division of ABA Technologies, Inc., has launched the Self- & Time-Management Planner with author Shauna V. Costello, MA, BCBA. Self- and time-management can challenge us all, both in our professional and personal lives. The newly released Self- & Time-Management... - September 28, 2023 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Senator Raymond Lesniak Joins Sparrow Foundation Institute Board of Directors
The Sparrow Foundation Institute (SFI) is pleased to announce that Senator Raymond Lesniak has joined the SFI board of directors. Senator Lesniak is a highly respected leader in the New Jersey state legislature, and his experience and expertise will be invaluable to SFI as it works to achieve its mission of accelerating the development and deployment of clean energy solutions in underserved communities. - September 27, 2023 - Sparrow Foundation Institute
Sparrow Foundation Institute Achieves 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Status
The Sparrow Foundation Institute (SFI) is thrilled to announce that it has been granted official 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in SFI's journey to empower underserved communities through clean energy initiatives,... - September 16, 2023 - Sparrow Foundation Institute
Rory Sparrow, Former NBA Player and Executive, Launches the Sparrow Foundation Institute
Former NBA player and accomplished executive Rory Sparrow has announced the establishment of the Sparrow Foundation Institute (SFI), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing clean energy initiatives, promoting sustainability, and empowering underserved communities through education and workforce development. Leveraging his extensive experience in both the sports and corporate worlds, Rory Sparrow is determined to create a lasting impact on communities in need. - September 12, 2023 - Sparrow Foundation Institute
ABA Technologies Launches BOOST 5th Ed. ABA Exam Prep
ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech) has launched its much-anticipated BOOST 5th Edition ABA Exam Prep resources. Building on over 20 years of providing premier online applied behavior analysis programs, the new BOOST ABA exam preparation materials offer continued cutting-edge educational support for... - August 19, 2023 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Twentyfour-Seven Anti-Trafficking QR Code: Delivering Unprecedented Accuracy in Combating Human Trafficking
Newly released human trafficking statistics call into question conventional methods of data collection in the fight against human trafficking. - July 30, 2023 - Twentyfour-Seven Inc.
ABA Technologies’ Adam Hockman Receives 2023 SABA Award
Adam Hockman, Chief Learning Architect at ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech), receives a Public Awareness Grant from the Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA). SABA’s Public Awareness Grant is awarded to projects that are “designed to deliver messaging focused on... - July 12, 2023 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Fact Check AI App Tackles Misinformation and Empowers Informed Decision-Making
Austria-based startup View Shift AI has released its groundbreaking app, Fact Check AI, aimed at combating the spread of false information by providing users with unbiased, accurate fact-checking on a wide range of topics. - April 28, 2023 - View Shift AI
ABA Technologies' Education Technology Experts Recognized
ABA Technologies, Inc., a behavior-based learning and development company, has been recognized for three of its women leaders in the “Inspiring Women in Ed Tech, 2023” edition of Aspioneer Business World Magazine. Kristin Myers-Kemp (PhD, BCBA-D), Janet Emmendorfer (PhD), and... - April 14, 2023 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Virtual Jesus App Launches Just in Time for Easter 2023: A New Way to Experience the Love and Guidance of Christ
As Easter 2023 approaches, Virtual Jesus, an AI-powered multifaceted app designed to provide personalized spiritual guidance, comfort, and support to Christians worldwide through its Ask Jesus feature, links to an online bible and other resources including a community channel designed to connect believers from around the world to promote Christian dialogue and to provide a noticeboard for Christian events. The Virtual Jesus app is now available for free at www.virtual-jesus.com. - April 04, 2023 - Virtual Jesus
YOV - You, Only Virtual Launches First AI Platform to Connect Users with Deceased Loved Ones
AI can bring us closer to the people we love, by bringing them to life before our eyes. This ultimately allows individuals to never have to say goodbye. - March 31, 2023 - You, Only Virtual
i4cp Study: High-Performance Companies Are 6x More Likely to Have "Fit" Cultures
New global study by i4cp shows an inextricable link between the cultural health of an organization and its financial performance. It also unveils The Toxic 9... traits that can derail any culture. - February 03, 2023 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
The Retreat Announces the Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute to Focus on Addiction and Recovery Research, Advocacy
The Retreat is announcing The Curtis Carlson Nelson Research Institute at The Retreat. Created to honor the legacy of longtime friend Curtis Carlson Nelson, it will focus on research and advocacy into substance abuse and recovery. The first project will study outcomes for Twelve Step, abstinence- and community-based recovery models. The research will be conducted by Dr. John Kelly of Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Recovery Research Institute. - February 02, 2023 - The Retreat
ABA Technologies Recognized as Top Innovative Company to Watch
ABA Technologies, Inc., a behavior-based learning and development company, has been recognized internationally as one of “50 Innovative Companies to Watch,” by The Silicon Review. With over 20 years of operational success, ABA Technologies continues to deliver premier online academic... - November 19, 2022 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
Utah Families with Autism to Benefit from Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation Investment
The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation is committing $500,000 to Madison House Autism Foundation (MHAF) to help build more neuro-inclusive communities across Utah with and for autistic adults and other neuro-divergent individuals. “We look forward to seeing these programs... - September 28, 2022 - Madison House Autism Foundation
Historia|Research Press Releases "millennYELL," a Book of Poetry
Historia|Research is pleased to publish Bryan D. Wright's first book of poetry on the millennial experience, available on Amazon Kindle on September 10, 2022 through Amazon.com. - August 26, 2022 - Historia|Research
High-Level Academic and Government Speakers to Present at Military Event in Alexandria, VA
Are you currently an OR Analyst in the field looking to increase your knowledge in leading-edge approaches, methods, and techniques? You do not want to miss the opportunity to participate in this one-of-a-kind Forum highlighting emerging techniques in OR. If you would like to present at the MORS... - August 26, 2022 - MORS
Summit Psychological Services Announces Phase 1 of Data Division of Assessment, Testing and Analysis to Concentrate on Older Adults
Educating ourselves and leaning on our mental health professionals in gauging the differences between typical age related change and warning signs of abnormal mental deterioration is very important not only for our loved ones, patients and families, but also to our society as a whole as we move through this demographic change together. SPS is providing that education and necessary testing that assists in getting families the answers they need. - July 21, 2022 - Summit Psychological Services
New Bishins Publishing Book Debunks Idea of Fair and Efficient Social Security Program
The US disability benefit system is slow, inefficient, and unfair to claimants. Judges are encouraged to deny claims and decision writers are encouraged to hand pick evidence from cases. Learn more in the new book Social Security Disability Revealed: Why it’s so hard to access benefits and what you can do about it. - July 09, 2022 - Bishins Publishing
ABA Technologies, Inc. is Excited To Announce The Release of Two New Books, “The Consulting Supervisor’s Workbook” and “The New Supervisor’s Workbook”
Supervisors now have a template for improving their own management skills and sharing their experience with new BCBA® supervisors. - June 15, 2022 - ABA Technologies, Inc.