Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

LightBolt to Exhibit at SCTE Cable-Tec 2019 LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt

LightBolt Launches New and Enhanced eCommerce Site for Fiber Optic Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders. LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt

DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Automatically Switch RD Activity or DCD Data Presence on Ports A or B with Model 7391 DB25 Switcher The Model 7391 is DB25 2-Position Switch that can be switch data from Port A to Port B manually, remotely or automatically. - June 08, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Media Converters Designed to Support Various Data Network Copper/Fiber Interconnections Electro Standards Laboratories, a global leader of advanced Device Networking Hardware, announces Models 4152, 4152-DIN and 4153 to its line of Media Converters to support data transfer between RS485/RS422/RS232 copper to ST fiber optic networks. Electro Standards provides the solution to the common... - June 06, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website for Data, Video, and Voice Communication Switches, Cables & More Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

6 to 1 AutoScan Security Monitor Switch with USB Serial Remote The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

LightBolt Launches New Ecommerce Site for OEM Compatible Connectivity Solutions LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt

Electro Standards' Intro's Feedthrough Patch Panel with Four RJ45/RJ45 Cat5e Ports Pairs with Rackmount Chassis and Switch Modules for Network Expansions The Model 9214 is a Module Rack Feedthrough Patch Panel with four RJ45 to RJ45 Cat5e Ports and can be installed in the Model 9025 Rackmount Chassis to recreate an expandable modular network system. - July 23, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Optical Zonu Awarded Patent for Antenna and Propagation Status Monitoring in GPS Over Fiber Optic Transport Innovative GPS-Over-Fiber Product Eliminates the Need for a Dedicated Web UI for Remote Antenna Status Monitoring, While Monitoring Fiber Link Status as Well - January 08, 2018 - Optical Zonu Corp.

BNC Switch Features Automatic Scan Mode, Supporting Up to 6 DVR Networks The Model 7196 is a 6-Channel BNC Switch that allows access for up to six DVR/Camera Networks from one laptop computer withe the flexibility to control the switch from a remote location. Ideal for Security Monitoring Systems. - January 06, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Spanish Service Provider Aire Networks Embraces New Ekinops FlexRate Solution Spain’s Aire Networks puts new Ekinops optical gear’s single-fiber capacity to work in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network. - December 07, 2017 - Ekinops

Digitcom Canada Launches Their Cloud Contact Center Powered by Telax, a Feature-Rich Addition to Support Ever Changing Needs of Its Customers Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Pennsylvania’s KINBER Selects Ekinops to Increase Network Capacity to 100GE KINBER, the Pennsylvania research network, turned to Ekinops to provide a 10-fold increase in bandwidth across its statewide optical infrastructure. - October 18, 2017 - Ekinops

Ekinops Completes Acquisition of OneAccess Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, has completed the acquisition of OneAccess. This combination creates a major player in transport, Ethernet and corporate routing solutions for telecommunications networks, generating combined revenues of approximately 76 million... - October 06, 2017 - Ekinops

Custom Length Audio Cable Applicable to Headsets or Earpieces That Support Media Broadcasters This Intercom Headset Cable comes in any length for a secure fit. - October 05, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Digitcom Canada Ranks 480 on the 2017 PROFIT 500 Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada

Electro Standards Intro's RoHS 2 Compliant Fiber Optic Repeater with RS232 Traffic Monitor Port That Uses Plastic Optical Fiber to Regenerate and Extend Data Signals The Model 4154 POF Fiber Repeater allows interference-free fiber optical transfer of data to be regenerated and it's range extended. - May 04, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 6316 All Fiber Optic LC Simplex Switch Ideal for Switching Data to Multiple Displays, Billboards, and Signs The Model 6316 is a Single Channel all fiber optic LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows quick connection to any one of two LC fiber optic interface devices from one COMMON port. - March 17, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Ekinops 100G Solution Chosen by a Major Operator in West Africa West African operator Orange Ivory Coast is boosting its data carrying capacity with a 100 Gbps optical network solution from Ekinops in order to keep up with customer growth. - February 23, 2017 - Ekinops

Model 9364-X/Y Cable with Custom Length for Intercom Headsets Used by TV/Media Broadcasters and Reporters The Model 9364-X/Y Cable was designed for intercom headsets that support people on camera. - January 27, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Leading Video Platform Dailymotion Enhances Data Center Interconnection with Ekinops Popular European video site Dailymotion has pumped up its data transport capacity to keep up with rising demand. It installed 200 Gbps gear from Ekinops that can deliver up to 8 terabits per second. - January 27, 2017 - Ekinops

LC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch Utilizes MEMS-based Mirror/Prism Technology to Support Fiber Optic Networks The Model 6280 is an All-Optic LC Duplex A/B Switch with RS232 Remote Control to support Fiber Optic Networks. - January 07, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 9050 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch for Phone Line, Fax, and Modem Switching Applications The Model 9050 is a 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch that allows access to two devices from one common device, for each of the sixteen channels. Eliminates the need to plug and unplug cables by utilizing its sixteen channels to switch simultaneously between positions A and B via one knob. - December 08, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 6253 4-Channel ST Duplex Switch with Voltage/Contact Closure Remote The Model 6253 is a 4-Channel ST Duplex A/B Switch that allows access to two fiber optic networks or devices from one common fiber optic network or device, for each of the four channels. The Model 6253 also allows the capability to utilize Voltage/Contact Closure Remote to control switch position and obtain present position. - November 25, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Introduces Model 9141 DB15 Transceiver Switch Module with Slide Latch The Model 9141 is a two position DB15 Switch Module with open frame design for rackmount installation. - November 02, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

The Model 4508 Switches Multiple Hi-Speed USB 3.0 Devices from 1 Computer or Device The Model 4508 is a USB 3.0 A/B Switch allows the connection of one computer to multiple USB 3.0 devices or sharing one USB 3.0 device between two computers. - October 20, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ESL Adds Model 4423 4-Channel Power Supply Distribution Switch to Their Product Line Up The Model 4423 is a Power Supply Distribution Switch that provides control of 4 separate DC voltage lines of power. - October 14, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Ekinops’ 100G Solution Selected by Orange to Increase Capacity of Its Long Haul Optical Networks Orange is enhancing the capacity of its international long-haul networks, sealing a deal to purchase 100G equipment from Ekinops to accomplish that goal. - July 15, 2016 - Ekinops

Ekinops’ New Flexible Rate Module Offers 400G Capacity Network operators can easily double their transport capacity with new transponder and muxponder products from Ekinops, achieving an immediate boost on any span through a software upgrade. - June 25, 2016 - Ekinops

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 7383 8 to 1 COAX/RJ45 Cat6 Switch with RS232 Remote Control The Model 7383 is an 8-Position Switch that allows the switching of an One of Eight RJ45 Cat6 Interface Devices from One Common COAX Interface Device. - June 23, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

DQE Communications Selects Ekinops to Deliver Wavelength Service Offering Pennsylvania service provider DQE Communications now offers wavelength service options for customers, at up to 200 Gbps, over its 2,700-mile fiber network, thanks to new equipment from Ekinops. - June 11, 2016 - Ekinops

French Provider Lasotel Builds Data Center Interconnect Network with Ekinops Lasotel, the French telecom provider and data center operator, has upgraded its interconnection network to accommodate 100 gigabits per second transmission now, and twice that in the future. - June 04, 2016 - Ekinops

Ekinops Opening New North American Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Area Optical networking company Ekinops, based in France, is opening a North American headquarters in support of its rapid growth in that region. - May 28, 2016 - Ekinops

Datagroup Deploys New 100G Network from Ekinops as Alternative Route from Ukraine to Frankfurt Ukrainian operator Datagroup has deployed a new Ukraine-to-Germany optical network, using equipment from Ekinops to establish a 1100-mile shorter route that increases transmission efficiency. - May 13, 2016 - Ekinops

Zito Media Deploys Ekinops Equipment in 100G Network Ring Around Pennsylvania Zito Media, which offers Internet, video and phone services in 16 states, has beefed up its transport network with a 100 gigabit optical ring in Pennsylvania, using equipment from Ekinops. - March 03, 2016 - Ekinops

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's LC Duplex Fiber Switch with Individual Pushbutton Control, Offline Position and Key Lock for Added Security The Model 4293 with Contact Closure Remote and Keylock allows the sharing of four LC Duplex Fiber Optic Networks or Devices from one Common Computer Network or Device with secure Offline position to stop any and all data throughput for the switch. - February 24, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Transtelecom in Kazakhstan Chooses Ekinops for Its 100G DWDM Network to China Kazakhstan service provider Transtelecom has enhanced its national fiber-optic network with Ekinops 100G DWDM equipment, completing a high-capacity and low-latency China-to-Western Europe link. - December 16, 2015 - Ekinops

South Arkansas Telephone Co. Inaugurates Optical Network Based on Ekinops Equipment South Arkansas Telephone Company has dreamed for years of implementing a far-reaching optical network. Now, with equipment from Ekinops, that network is a reality and has gone live. - December 12, 2015 - Ekinops

Ekinops Demonstrates SDN Interoperability Assuring interoperability with an open source SDN controller, Ekinops today announced that its Ekinops 360 system was successful in a series of tests conducted by a leading French research institute. - November 19, 2015 - Ekinops

Linxtelecom Chooses Ekinops to Upgrade Submarine Optical Ring Connecting Estonia, Finland and Sweden A new, ultra-high-capacity undersea optical ring tying Finland, Sweden, and Estonia allows Linxtelecom to meet virtually any customer demand through its 4 terabits per second of total bandwidth. - November 05, 2015 - Ekinops

Ekinops Delivers 100G Transmission for ER-Telecom in Russia, Spanning 5,000 Kilometers To bolster its transmission capacity, big Russian service provider ER-Telecom is leasing and using Ekinops equipment to achieve 100 Gbps throughput in a 5,000-kilometer network span. - November 02, 2015 - Ekinops

Ekinops Deploys 100G-Compatible Single-Fiber Solution for New Celieno Network For a new optical network in northern France, Celieno is deploying a single-fiber system easily upgradable to 100 Gbps. It chose Ekinops gear to enable many wavelengths and to streamline transmission. - October 23, 2015 - Ekinops

FluxLight Offers TAA Compliant Optical Transceivers Resellers can now bid TAA Optical Transceivers for Government Contracts. - October 15, 2015 - FluxLight

FluxLight Launches Reseller Program New resellers can now bid on Optical Transceivers for up to 90% less than OEM. - October 08, 2015 - FluxLight

Polatis Introduces Industry's Smallest Ultra Low Loss 48-Fiber Single-Sided All-Optical Switching Module New optical switch module offers network equipment vendors and fiber management system providers a cost-effective way to add best-in-class optical switching functionality to their platforms. - September 29, 2015 - Polatis Networks

SV Just Released Their Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note SV Microwave just released their new New Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note. These cable assemblies are built-to-order and ship within 5 business days. Using the best interactive RF cable builder application in the market, customers can build cable assemblies designed for their specific... - August 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their New VITA 67 Application Note SV Microwave’s latest high density, high performance VITA 67 Application Note is available on their website. Their floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. - July 16, 2015 - SV Microwave