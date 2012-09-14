PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories
LightBolt will showcase its high quality transceivers and active optical cables at SCTE Cable-Tec expo 2019 in booth #1141. The epicenter for innovative thinking and applied science, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is the premier cable telecom event in the Americas. This year Cable-Tec is being... - September 24, 2019 - LightBolt
LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its re-designed ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com offering new products and improved features. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt optical transceivers and signal extenders.
LightBolt has broadened its portfolio to include... - July 28, 2019 - LightBolt
The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 7391 is DB25 2-Position Switch that can be switch data from Port A to Port B manually, remotely or automatically. - June 08, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories, a global leader of advanced Device Networking Hardware, announces Models 4152, 4152-DIN and 4153 to its line of Media Converters to support data transfer between RS485/RS422/RS232 copper to ST fiber optic networks.
Electro Standards provides the solution to the common... - June 06, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories
LightBolt LLC announced today the launch of its ecommerce website, www.light-bolt.com. With this site, it is easier than ever for customers to buy LightBolt compatible transceivers. The newly designed site is part of the company’s overall strategy to build a larger online presence. - August 03, 2018 - LightBolt
The Model 9214 is a Module Rack Feedthrough Patch Panel with four RJ45 to RJ45 Cat5e Ports and can be installed in the Model 9025 Rackmount Chassis to recreate an expandable modular network system. - July 23, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Innovative GPS-Over-Fiber Product Eliminates the Need for a Dedicated Web UI for Remote Antenna Status Monitoring, While Monitoring Fiber Link Status as Well - January 08, 2018 - Optical Zonu Corp.
The Model 7196 is a 6-Channel BNC Switch that allows access for up to six DVR/Camera Networks from one laptop computer withe the flexibility to control the switch from a remote location. Ideal for Security Monitoring Systems. - January 06, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Spain’s Aire Networks puts new Ekinops optical gear’s single-fiber capacity to work in its 27,000-kilometer fiber network. - December 07, 2017 - Ekinops
Seven time winner of Consumer Choice Award, Digitcom enhances their integrated and hosted unified communications portfolio by adding a robust cloud contact center product powered by leading Canadian provider, Telax. - October 21, 2017 - Digitcom Canada
KINBER, the Pennsylvania research network, turned to Ekinops to provide a 10-fold increase in bandwidth across its statewide optical infrastructure. - October 18, 2017 - Ekinops
Ekinops, a leading supplier of next-generation optical network equipment, has completed the acquisition of OneAccess.
This combination creates a major player in transport, Ethernet and corporate routing solutions for telecommunications networks, generating combined revenues of approximately 76 million... - October 06, 2017 - Ekinops
This Intercom Headset Cable comes in any length for a secure fit. - October 05, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Canadian Business and PROFIT today ranked Digitcom Canada 480 on the 29th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth. - September 16, 2017 - Digitcom Canada
The Model 4154 POF Fiber Repeater allows interference-free fiber optical transfer of data to be regenerated and it's range extended. - May 04, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 6316 is a Single Channel all fiber optic LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows quick connection to any one of two LC fiber optic interface devices from one COMMON port. - March 17, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories
West African operator Orange Ivory Coast is boosting its data carrying capacity with a 100 Gbps optical network solution from Ekinops in order to keep up with customer growth. - February 23, 2017 - Ekinops
The Model 9364-X/Y Cable was designed for intercom headsets that support people on camera. - January 27, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Popular European video site Dailymotion has pumped up its data transport capacity to keep up with rising demand. It installed 200 Gbps gear from Ekinops that can deliver up to 8 terabits per second. - January 27, 2017 - Ekinops
The Model 6280 is an All-Optic LC Duplex A/B Switch with RS232 Remote Control to support Fiber Optic Networks. - January 07, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 9050 is a 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch that allows access to two devices from one common device, for each of the sixteen channels. Eliminates the need to plug and unplug cables by utilizing its sixteen channels to switch simultaneously between positions A and B via one knob. - December 08, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 6253 is a 4-Channel ST Duplex A/B Switch that allows access to two fiber optic networks or devices from one common fiber optic network or device, for each of the four channels. The Model 6253 also allows the capability to utilize Voltage/Contact Closure Remote to control switch position and obtain present position. - November 25, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 9141 is a two position DB15 Switch Module with open frame design for rackmount installation. - November 02, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 4508 is a USB 3.0 A/B Switch allows the connection of one computer to multiple USB 3.0 devices or sharing one USB 3.0 device between two computers. - October 20, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
The Model 4423 is a Power Supply Distribution Switch that provides control of 4 separate DC voltage lines of power. - October 14, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Orange is enhancing the capacity of its international long-haul networks, sealing a deal to purchase 100G equipment from Ekinops to accomplish that goal. - July 15, 2016 - Ekinops
Network operators can easily double their transport capacity with new transponder and muxponder products from Ekinops, achieving an immediate boost on any span through a software upgrade. - June 25, 2016 - Ekinops
The Model 7383 is an 8-Position Switch that allows the switching of an One of Eight RJ45 Cat6 Interface Devices from One Common COAX Interface Device. - June 23, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Pennsylvania service provider DQE Communications now offers wavelength service options for customers, at up to 200 Gbps, over its 2,700-mile fiber network, thanks to new equipment from Ekinops. - June 11, 2016 - Ekinops
Lasotel, the French telecom provider and data center operator, has upgraded its interconnection network to accommodate 100 gigabits per second transmission now, and twice that in the future. - June 04, 2016 - Ekinops
Optical networking company Ekinops, based in France, is opening a North American headquarters in support of its rapid growth in that region. - May 28, 2016 - Ekinops
Ukrainian operator Datagroup has deployed a new Ukraine-to-Germany optical network, using equipment from Ekinops to establish a 1100-mile shorter route that increases transmission efficiency. - May 13, 2016 - Ekinops
Zito Media, which offers Internet, video and phone services in 16 states, has beefed up its transport network with a 100 gigabit optical ring in Pennsylvania, using equipment from Ekinops. - March 03, 2016 - Ekinops
The Model 4293 with Contact Closure Remote and Keylock allows the sharing of four LC Duplex Fiber Optic Networks or Devices from one Common Computer Network or Device with secure Offline position to stop any and all data throughput for the switch. - February 24, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Kazakhstan service provider Transtelecom has enhanced its national fiber-optic network with Ekinops 100G DWDM equipment, completing a high-capacity and low-latency China-to-Western Europe link. - December 16, 2015 - Ekinops
South Arkansas Telephone Company has dreamed for years of implementing a far-reaching optical network. Now, with equipment from Ekinops, that network is a reality and has gone live. - December 12, 2015 - Ekinops
Assuring interoperability with an open source SDN controller, Ekinops today announced that its Ekinops 360 system was successful in a series of tests conducted by a leading French research institute. - November 19, 2015 - Ekinops
A new, ultra-high-capacity undersea optical ring tying Finland, Sweden, and Estonia allows Linxtelecom to meet virtually any customer demand through its 4 terabits per second of total bandwidth. - November 05, 2015 - Ekinops
To bolster its transmission capacity, big Russian service provider ER-Telecom is leasing and using Ekinops equipment to achieve 100 Gbps throughput in a 5,000-kilometer network span. - November 02, 2015 - Ekinops
For a new optical network in northern France, Celieno is deploying a single-fiber system easily upgradable to 100 Gbps. It chose Ekinops gear to enable many wavelengths and to streamline transmission. - October 23, 2015 - Ekinops
Resellers can now bid TAA Optical Transceivers for Government Contracts. - October 15, 2015 - FluxLight
New resellers can now bid on Optical Transceivers for up to 90% less than OEM. - October 08, 2015 - FluxLight
New optical switch module offers network equipment vendors and fiber management system providers a cost-effective way to add best-in-class optical switching functionality to their platforms. - September 29, 2015 - Polatis Networks
SV Microwave just released their new New Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note. These cable assemblies are built-to-order and ship within 5 business days. Using the best interactive RF cable builder application in the market, customers can build cable assemblies designed for their specific... - August 23, 2015 - SV Microwave
SV Microwave’s latest high density, high performance VITA 67 Application Note is available on their website. Their floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. - July 16, 2015 - SV Microwave
These high density, high frequency connectors increase electrical performance while reducing mass. - June 28, 2015 - SV Microwave