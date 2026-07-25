Recent Headlines
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrates New Housing Expansion at the Testimonial Community Love Center in South Los Angeles
Hollywood Handy Construction has broken ground on the Testimonial Community Love Center’s new 40-bed modular interim housing project in South Los Angeles. The development will provide trauma-informed supportive housing for residents experiencing homelessness, advancing the Love Center’s mission of dignity, healing, and community belonging. Completion is expected in 2026. - December 03, 2025 - Hollywood Handy Construction
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Promotes Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager
www.mdavisinc.com M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a leading industrial contractor and fabricator headquartered in Delaware, is proud to announce the promotion of Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Gerhart has built a strong reputation... - November 06, 2025 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Sheiner Construction Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau for Remodeling Work in San Diego
Sheiner Construction has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for its residential remodeling work in San Diego. The rating, awarded without paid accreditation, reflects the company’s strong customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and consistent project delivery. Known for kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations, Sheiner Construction continues to grow with a focus on sustainable building solutions. - July 20, 2025 - Sheiner Construction
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
New Atlantic Announces Construction of The Opportunity School for Cabarrus County Schools in Concord, NC
New Atlantic is proud to announce the construction of the new Opportunity School, a state-of-the-art educational facility located in Concord, North Carolina. This innovative project, commissioned by Cabarrus County Schools, will serve both middle and high school students, providing a modern and... - February 14, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Western Steel Buildings Named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review
Western Steel Buildings has been named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review. This award highlights the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the steel building industry. Known for its Four Points of Distinction — dedicated point of contact, scope gap solutions, on-time delivery guarantee, and proactive on-site inventory — Western Steel is redefining the steel building industry. - January 28, 2025 - Western Steel Buildings
DDB Contracting Opens Second Location in Los Angeles
DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, opens the doors to its second location in Los Angeles, California. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Contracting
DDB Contracting Completes Thermo Systems Renovation
DDB Contracting completes Thermo Systems office refit and renovation in Voorhes, NJ. - November 17, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Growth Drives ITAC to Build Out Their C-Suite and Executive Team
ITAC, an ENR-ranked top design firm, is excited to announce executive leadership changes to support the company's continued growth and strategic direction. Effective immediately, D. Jon Loftis, current President & CEO, will transition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman. R. Bruce... - November 06, 2024 - ITAC
Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies
Ace Screws LLC's response to an article titled "The lightning round: A quick look at multiple issues currently facing the industry" in the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine. - July 16, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Secures Distribution Partnership with Ace Screws for Premium Roofing Fasteners
Ace Screws LLC announces Essential Roofing Supply LLC as an approved distributor of Ace Screws roofing fasteners. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Essential Roofing Supply LLC and underscores its commitment to delivering excellence to roofing contractors across the nation. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Expands Product Line - Elevating Performance and Reliability for Large-Scale Projects
Essential Roofing Supply is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Larger and Longer Commercial Roofing Fasteners, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of larger, low-slope commercial roofing projects. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
DDB Completes 2nd of Hilton Multi-Phase Renovation
The second phase of Hilton DoubleTree's multi-phase renovation has been completed by DDB Contracting. - March 12, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs
As part of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Terra Site Constructors is thrilled to announce a significant evolution in their company's identity. Effective immediately, they will operate under the new name, Terra Constructs. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in their journey,... - January 29, 2024 - Terra Constructs
PNK Group Building Assembly Set Received Its First Certifications in the United States
After five years of development in collaboration with leading U.S. structural designers, the products were successfully tested at the University of Nebraska. - January 19, 2024 - PNK Group
AmEuro Construction Announces Major Cast Iron Pipe Replacement Project at Limetree Beach Resort
AmEuro Construction, a leading construction company, has announced the commencement of a significant cast iron pipe replacement project at the illustrious Limetree Beach Resort in Sarasota, Florida on Lido Key. Beginning December 9, 2023, the project involves a comprehensive replacement of all... - December 05, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Eyesite Surveillance, Inc. Sponsored the 36th AIA Sandcastle Competition
Eyesite, a pioneering leader in innovative construction site security solutions, was proud to be part of such an exciting and monumental competition. This highly anticipated event, a cornerstone of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of architecture and construction, brings together a diverse array of industry professionals, including Engineers, Architects, General Contractors, Sub Contractors, and vendors. - August 22, 2023 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Ace Screws, LLC Wins Avetta® 2023 Supplier Award
NJ startup, Ace Screws LLC, receives Diversity Champion Award. - August 21, 2023 - Ace Screws LLC
AmEuro Construction Undertakes Extensive Interior Buildout for Meadows Family Dentistry
Leading contractor AmEuro Construction announces engagement in extensive interior buildout project for Meadows Family Dentistry in Bradenton, FL. The comprehensive reconstruction includes demolition, plumbing, HVAC, electrical work, and more. AmEuro's client-centric approach ensures a seamless transition and exceptional service. The project highlights their commitment to community reinvestment and local growth. Visit www.ameuroconstruction.com for more information. - June 20, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
AmEuro Construction Successfully Completes Community-Wide Roof Replacement at Englewood Beach Condos Following Hurricane Ian Damage
AmEuro Construction completes extensive restoration project at Englewood Beach Condos after Hurricane Ian. The company successfully replaced roofs on all 99 villas, repaired damaged soffit and fascia, and addressed other structural issues. The project highlights AmEuro Construction's commitment to delivering high-quality construction services. - June 09, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
OneSource Re-Opens Oceanside Walk-in Counter with New, Upgraded Facility
The grand opening event for the newly remodeled storefront will take place on June 22. - May 08, 2023 - OneSource
PowwwerSoft Announces Release of PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System)
PowwwerSoft Announces New & Updated Software Release PMQS v2 (Project Management-Quotation System) PowwwerSoft announced immediate availability of their comprehensive general contractor software, PMQS v2, enabling current owners of PMQS v1 to upgrade immediately to the new release. Formerly,... - May 04, 2023 - PowwwerSoft
The Berg Group Announces Partnership with DIRTT Environmental Solutions in Northern California
The Berg Group Expands Into DIRTT Construction Partner Network to Include Northern California Commercial Construction Industry, Extending Reach of Adaptable Industrialized Construction. Specialty Contractor Brings Over Five Decades of Experience and Success with an Integrated Solutions Focus on Traditional and Advanced Prefabricated Construction Methods. - March 02, 2023 - The Berg Group
New Atlantic Announces New Director of Business Development
New Atlantic is pleased to announce that Mark Caudill has joined their team as Director of Business Development. He has more than 30 years of experience in developing and managing client relationships. Mark is a graduate of North Carolina State University and holds a degree in Industrial... - February 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
January 2023: World Estimating Helps New Year Business Plan with Monthly Takeoff Plan
World Estimating Services offers monthly takeoff packages to help construction businesses win bids and increase their profit. - January 10, 2023 - World Estimating Services
Aerospace Fabrication & Materials, LLC Celebrated Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Building Addition
Aerospace Fabrication to construct new building addition in Farmington, Minnesota and kicked off the construction project with a groundbreaking ceremony on November 2, 2022, with many key community members to help celebrate the occasion. - November 03, 2022 - APPRO Development & CERRON Properties
Wahoo Decks Announces Name Change to Wahoo Building Products
The new name reflects the company’s projected evolution and expanded product focus. - September 27, 2022 - Wahoo Building Products
New Atlantic Announces Executive Management Promotions
New Atlantic is pleased to announce promotions within the Executive Management team. - September 21, 2022 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Hunter Buildings’ Leasing Division is Now Hunter Onsite
Blast-resistant building (BRB) rental solutions for industrial and high-risk environments. - September 10, 2022 - Hunter Onsite
CellTech™ Adds Commercial and Industrial Electrical Services to Construction Business Offerings
CellTech, the Southwest region’s leading full-service general and wireless concealment contractor, is now offering both commercial and industrial electrical services. These new services are an exciting addition to the already expansive list of solutions CellTech offers for the construction,... - June 11, 2022 - CellTech Wireless
EyeSite’s Nancy Cagle Receives the 2022 Workforce Development Award
In April of 2022, Nancy received the 2022 Workforce Development Award for Women of Workforce from the Association of Builders and Contractors Greater Houston (ABC Houston) in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the growth of women in the construction industry. - May 18, 2022 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Jason Benson of Skyren Concrete, Dallas, Georgia Details Ongoing Work for Cherokee County Public Works
Paulding County Concrete Construction Company Announces Another Current Project for Cherokee County, Georgia - May 07, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County's Skyren Concrete, Details Ongoing Work for Cherokee County
Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company Contributes to Project Renovating Former Fire Station to Become the Charlie Ferguson Community Center - May 06, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson Announces Ongoing Project at the Former Danzig Motel on Chappell Road, Atlanta
Skyren Concrete Construction Owner Details Current Work on Upcoming City of Refuge's 31-Unit Community for Men - May 06, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County's Skyren Concrete, Details Completed Work for Former Milton Country Club
Established Concrete Construction Company Finishes Essential Work for Milton, Georgia Country Club's Former Country Club's Clubhouse - May 06, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Paulding County, Georgia Owner of Skyren Concrete, Jason Benson, Announces Completed Work for H&W Steakhouse
Owner of Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company Details Completion of Project for Restaurant That Was Previously the Black Walnut Cafe. - May 05, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson of Paulding County Georgia's Skyren Concrete Details Work Completed for Titan Steel Door in Hart County
Lavonia, Georgia Recently Opened Facility Received Needed Help from Established Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company. - May 05, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Skyren Concrete Owner Jason Benson Details Work Completed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Atlanta Office
Paulding County Concrete Construction Company Finishes Essential Work for Federal Facility for the Nation’s Leading Science-Based, Data-Driven, Service Organization That Protects the Public’s Health - May 05, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County's Skyren Concrete Details Completed Work for LifeHope Medical
Concrete Construction Company Finishes Extensive Project for Alpharetta, Georgia Medical Center - May 04, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson of Paulding County Georgia's Skyren Concrete Details Work Completed for Blue Print 58
Concrete Construction Company is proud to help community-based mentoring program in the Adair Park and Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Atlanta. - May 02, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Paulding County, Georgia Owner of Skyren Concrete, Jason Benson Talks About Completed Work for The Nest Cafe
Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Owner Announces Completion of Full Interior Slab Pour for New Milton, Georgia Location of Local Coffee Shop - May 02, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Skyren Concrete Owner Jason Benson Announces Work Completed for Alpharetta Surcheros Grand Opening
Dallas, Georgia concrete construction company completes project for successful growing restaurant group's flagship restaurant's May 11th Grand Opening. - May 01, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Skyren Concrete owner Jason Benson Details Work Completed for Sugar Hill, GA Cantina Loca Restaurant
Dallas, Georgia Concrete Company provides full interior pour for North Georgia Taqueria & Margarita Bar. - May 01, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction
Jason Benson Announces Completion of Tennessee Air National Guard Concrete Construction Project
Skyren Concrete Construction of Dallas, Georgia builds containment walls for Ballistics Facility at Knoxville, Tennessee McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. - April 29, 2022 - Skyren Concrete Construction