Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Water Distribution: How New Technologies Can Help Preserve and Improve Drinking Water Quality With climate changes and rapidly increasing population it has, more than ever, become crucial to find ways to manage urban water environments efficiently – today and in the future for the sake of both mankind and the environment. - November 20, 2019 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

CHEERS is Becoming California Energy Registry CHEERS is announcing a name change to California Energy Registry effective January 01, 2020. - November 08, 2019 - CHEERS

Terra Site Constructors Announces New Federal Construction Division Terra Site Constructors launches a new Federal division to service Federal clients in the construction market. - November 06, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Terra Site Constructors Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Announces New Fairfax County Headquarters Terra Site Constructors, LLC celebrated the company’s fifth anniversary on Thursday, September 5, 2019 where the firm’s President & CEO, Babur R. Mian, announced that the specialty construction firm plans to establish a permanent location in Fairfax County, Virginia. - September 27, 2019 - Terra Site Constructors

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Michael Latham, PE Joined Bingham & Taylor Mike Latham, PE joined Bingham & Taylor as Director of Product Engineering and Design. - September 04, 2019 - Bingham & Taylor

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Durante Rentals Partners with Strategic Investment Company Clairvest Group Inc. of Canada Invests in Durante Rentals Future Growth. - July 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

The LATCo Network - the Country’s First Federated Body for Local Authority Trading Companies is Formed Due to growing budget constraints within Local Authorities, a commercial subculture has been steadily growing throughout the country. The businesses that have been set up as a result are called Local Authority Trading Companies or LATCos for short. They are an alternative services delivery model that... - May 30, 2019 - LATCo

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

GRAITEC ACQUIRES Opentree – Publisher of Cabinet EDM Solution for Document Lifecycle Management GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Opentree, a U.K based company that provides EDM solutions for the management of the entire document lifecycle of projects, and conforms to BIM standards and BS1192 workflows. - January 20, 2019 - GRAITEC Group

Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering Acquires Paragon Engineering Consultants Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering, an engineering and consulting firm specializing in civil, agricultural and natural resource engineering, acquired Paragon Engineering Consultants on November 5, 2018. Paragon, a Civil Engineering firm in Littleton, Colorado, has been providing engineering and land development services on the Colorado Front Range area since 1994. - November 12, 2018 - Western Heritage Consulting & Engineering

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

GRAITEC Acquires Fabrication Management Software Publisher Arma Plus for Construction Delivery GRAITEC, an international BIM, Fabrication and Design software developer for AEC, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Arma Plus, a French based company that provides IT and Fabrication Software solutions for the construction, steel and concrete... - September 12, 2018 - GRAITEC Group

Durante Rentals Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Sixth Straight Year Three-year sales growth of 201% places them at #2195 on the 2018 list. - September 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Solomon Corporation Acquires South Dakota Transformer Repair Facility from A-Line Solomon Corporation and A-Line E.D.S. announced today the acquisition and sale of Dakota American Transformers. The acquisition for Solomon Corporation expands the footprint for transformer sales and services into the upper Midwest. Tom Hemmer, CEO of Solomon Corporation, said “Dakota American... - August 14, 2018 - Solomon Corporation

Durante Rentals Launches New Redesigned Website New features and responsive design create the ultimate customer experience. - August 07, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Early-Bird Registration Ends July 31 for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote Address - July 25, 2018 - WateReuse Association

Graitec Announces the Launch of Its New Graitec Advance 2019 Suite GRAITEC, an international BIM, Simulation and Fabrication software developer for the AEC industry, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner across Europe, with additional locations across the US and Canada continues its expansion worldwide and is delighted to announce the launch of the GRAITEC Advance 2019 Suite, providing unrivalled modelling, design & detailing software solutions to the AEC and Fabrication markets. - July 18, 2018 - GRAITEC Group

Triumph Construction General Counsel Bonnie Porzio Named to Two Boards of Directors Girl Scouts of Nassau County and Pet Peeves to Benefit from Porzio’s Legal Expertise and Passion for Giving Back to the Community - July 13, 2018 - Triumph Construction

Wisconsin Researcher Pegs Alcohol Industry in Opioid Crisis Book New book to be released at three overseas addiction conferences looks at the root cause of the opioid crisis and offers solutions, not "Band-Aid approaches." - July 03, 2018 - Alcohologist.com

History-Making U.S. Astronaut Captain Scott Kelly to Deliver Keynote at 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium U.S. Astronaut, Captain Scott Kelly will deliver the keynote address for the 33rd Annual WateReuse Symposium, September 9-12, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Captain Scott Kelly’s keynote address about his awe-inspiring stories from space and personal reflections on leadership, teamwork and testing limits will set the stage for a comprehensive program on what's working, what's new, and what's next in water recycling. - June 20, 2018 - WateReuse Association

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Skynetwest and Navopache Electric Cooperative Partner for Electrical Grid Inspections with UAS The vast expanse of the United States electrical grid stretches several million miles. A complex network of power generation plants and substations are interspersed between overhead transmission lines. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) like the Falcon 8+ operated by Skynetwest LLC provide a safe and efficient method to survey and inspect the condition of the aging power grid. - May 30, 2018 - Skynetwest

ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Burrow Global Grows Business Development Team A Midstream-focused sales professional has been added to the Burrow Global team to help expand their newest division: Burrow Global Midstream. - March 20, 2018 - Burrow Global

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

BIMcollab Also Available in French, Spanish and German BIMcollab gives BIM managers, project leaders and engineers the tools they need to collaborate about issues, in their preferred language. To optimize the communication between every stakeholder of the BIM project. Today, 7 of the 10 largest European construction companies are using the BIMcollab ecosystem and the platform helps people in more than 25 countries. Both facts indicate a growing demand for managing the complex BIM communication flows. - February 27, 2018 - KUBUS

DHI Water & Environment, Inc. Expands Local Presence with Opening of New Ecology and Environment Department DHI Water & Environment, Inc, a Danish not-for-profit research and consultancy firm regionally headquartered in Denver, CO, has expanded its footprint to now include an Ecology and Environment Department (EED). The EED department will allow DHI to offer a more comprehensive array of ecological and... - February 23, 2018 - DHI Water & Environment, Inc.

Durante Rentals Named New Takeuchi Dealer for North New Jersey New Territory Will Span Eleven Northern New Jersey Counties. - February 15, 2018 - Durante Rentals

NTH Celebrates 50 Years of Engineering Excellence NTH Consultants, Ltd. (www.nthconsultants.com) today announced that the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business as a professional engineering consulting firm. To celebrate this achievement, the company hosted a kick-off event in January for its employees that included an address from... - February 03, 2018 - NTH Consultants, Ltd.

GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

DAT Instruments Introduces DAT Widelog Data Logger, with New Large 18.5-Inch Monitor, for Drilling and Special Foundations DAT WideLog Eliminates Need for Multiple Data Loggers with Single Data Logger Capable of Executing and Monitoring Multiple Operations Simultaneously - January 12, 2018 - DAT instruments

Burrow Global Awarded Control Engineering's 2018 System Integrator of the Year CFE Media’s Control Engineering and Plant Engineering have named Burrow Global as the 2018 System Integrator of the Year for Large System Integrator Technology. The winner is selected by a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry experts who judge applicants on business... - January 09, 2018 - Burrow Global

RADAR Announces Integration with Bluebeam Revu for Real-time Field to Office Coordination RADAR now integrates with Bluebeam Revu for realtime drawing management & improved field-to-office coordination. Access Bluebeam Revu within RADAR to create, share & sync data. - January 09, 2018 - RADAR Construction Software

A Tradition of Holiday Giving at Triumph Construction Local Company Buys and Wraps Gifts for Entire Student Population of La Peninsula Head Start - December 22, 2017 - Triumph Construction

SmartCone Technologies and IBM Enter Joint Initiative Agreement for IoT-based Safety Solutions IBM Watson IoT and SmartCone Technologies Combine Forces for Advanced Smart City Technology and Safer Workplaces. - November 14, 2017 - SmartCone Technologies