Recent Headlines
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Survey Reveals Rising Demand for AI-Powered Property Infrastructure for Parking, Streets, Highways, and Exteriors
Apollo Metro today released findings from its new Proptech Insights Survey, revealing a significant shift in how U.S. municipalities and commercial property owners and operators are approaching exterior infrastructure investment. - July 06, 2026 - Apollo Metro
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
Business Impact NW Celebrates 10 Years of IMPACT Pitch – Tickets on Sale
Business Impact NW is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of IMPACT Pitch, its annual signature small business competition. This year, the event will take place on Thursday, October 9th, at 5 PM at the Brockey Center at South Seattle College. The event will also be streamed live for virtual... - September 01, 2025 - Business Impact NW
Meade Engineering, Inc. Ranks No. 278 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Meade Engineering makes its debut on the list, breaking into the elite top 6% - August 14, 2025 - Meade Engineering
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
SVI BREMCO Announces Industry-First BAR Silencer Technology for Gas Turbine Exhaust Systems
SVI BREMCO has introduced a new industrial silencer design for gas turbine exhaust systems, marking the first bar-array silencer (BAR Silencer) deployment in this application. The design departs from traditional baffle-type silencers and is engineered to address performance, acoustic, and durability limitations common to existing OEM solutions. - June 24, 2025 - SVI BREMCO
LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments
Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Business Impact NW Announces Kyle Lovell as Chief Lending Officer
Kyle Lovell to be new Chief Lending Officer for Business Impact NW. - November 26, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Idaho Women’s Business Center Held Inaugural Open House in Nampa
The Idaho Women's Business Center (IWBC) marked a significant milestone for the state's business community with its inaugural Open House on Tuesday, November 5. Located at 5465 E Terra Linda Way, Room 106, in Nampa, the center welcomed over 30 attendees, including Tobin Dixon, Deputy District... - November 09, 2024 - Business Impact NW
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Business Impact NW Announces Idaho Business Center Director
Business Impact NW is proud to announce Paige Wiscombe as the new director of the Idaho Women's Business Center. A program of Business Impact NW, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Idaho Women's Business Center supports the start-up and growth of women-owned businesses,... - September 22, 2024 - Business Impact NW
Fleet Fuel Management Services Provider Sokolis Names New Vice President of Operations
Sokolis, a leading provider of fleet fuel management services, has named industry veteran Laura Bloom as vice president of operations, bringing a wealth of experience in operational excellence to the team. “We looked across the country to find a strong leader who excels at operational... - September 09, 2024 - Sokolis
Select Leaders in California Including JCSD Participate in PFAS Mitigation Roundtable at the State Capitol
Representatives from Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) took part in a critical roundtable discussion at the California State Capitol yesterday, focusing on the pervasive challenges posed by Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). Representing JCSD were General Manager Chris Berch and... - August 26, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
JCSD Regional Recycled Water Project Groundbreaking Marks the Start of Multi-City Construction
A groundbreaking ceremony held by the Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) marked the start of construction for the JCSD Regional Recycled Water project, which plans to deliver 350 million gallons of recycled water – enough to offset our local supply of drinking water for more than 3,000... - June 07, 2024 - Jurupa Community Services District
EngWorks Offers Free Trial of ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software
EngWorks, a leading provider of engineering solutions based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is happy to announce an opportunity for professionals to experience the newly released ExHAC Hazardous Area Classification Software with a complimentary two-week trial. The ExHAC software trial provides users... - May 10, 2024 - EngWorks Inc
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs
As part of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Terra Site Constructors is thrilled to announce a significant evolution in their company's identity. Effective immediately, they will operate under the new name, Terra Constructs. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in their journey,... - January 29, 2024 - Terra Constructs
E-Commerce Website Launch Rethinks MEA Machinery Rental and Sale
No industry is immune to the effects of digital transformation. The construction and heavy equipment supply sector is no different, as it too is feeling the pressure to digitally evolve in order to stay ahead and meet the needs of customers. - November 07, 2023 - Al Marwan Heavy Machinery
Walden Welcomes Solid Waste Expert to the Team
Walden Environmental Engineering (Walden) is pleased to welcome Kenneth B. Brezner, P.E., to the team as a Project Manager, effective August 1. Brezner joined Walden's other Solid Waste Management team members and is based out of their East Fishkill, NY office while supporting the growing roster of solid waste clients and work throughout the company within conformance with the NYS Ethics law. - August 24, 2023 - Walden Environmental Engineering
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals Lands on the 2023 Event Rental Market Movers List
The honor is a testament to the vision, innovation, hard work, and dedication of the entire Durante Rentals team. - June 20, 2023 - Durante Rentals
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base. - May 04, 2023 - Durante Rentals
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Durante Rentals Launches Event Services
Durante Rentals Event Services provides local set, stage, and special event equipment rental. - March 14, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Kenneth Cockrill Promoted to CEO of Durante Rentals, LLC
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Kenneth Cockrill has been promoted from President to CEO. - February 17, 2023 - Durante Rentals
Morrissey Goodale AE Firm Survey Reveals More Raises in Store for Architects and Engineers and the Outlook for 2023 is Positive
According to a January 2023 survey of 200 AE firm executives conducted by management consulting firm, Morrissey Goodale, 70% are anticipating that 2023 will be an even "better year than 2022," which was a record year for many firms across the country. - January 30, 2023 - Morrissey Goodale
Michigan-Based Bridge Contractor Named Winner of Top Workplaces Award
C.A. Hull was just one of eight Michigan companies in the construction sector to receive the Top Workplaces Award in 2022, and the only bridge contractor to make the list. - December 02, 2022 - C.A. Hull
Resurgence Infrastructure Selected to Develop Distributed Energy Microgrid for Bowen Homes Redevelopment in Atlanta
Atlanta Housing has selected Bowen District Developers, which includes Resurgence Infrastructure, for the redevelopment of the 74-acre Bowen Homes site. Resurgence Infrastructure is a minority-owned developer and operator of infrastructure projects across a range of sectors focused on coupling... - November 16, 2022 - Resurgence Infrastructure
Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers
Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive... - September 07, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Get Your Copy of the Latest ConstructAfrica South Africa Construction Industry Report for 2022
The South Africa Construction Market Report is the first of 8 reports focused on delivering indepth analysis, projections and insights about the growing Sub-Saharan Africa Construction Industry - July 06, 2022 - ConstructAfrica
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
USDOT Small Business Contracting Symposium: West Central Region SBTRC
HOYA Foundation is contributing toward coordination of the symposium, and announces the first seminar in a national series to discuss how small businesses can get contracting dollars from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. The previously passed $1.2 trillion Senate bill allocated $550... - May 03, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
Conway, Arkansas Employee and Community Connection
Employee Spotlight - 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas Highlights Todd Campbell’s Effort to Support the Community. - April 25, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas
Tim Reed Receives a Promotion from 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas for Upholding the Human Side of Business
Employee Spotlight: Tim Reed, Operations Manager - March 08, 2022 - 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. Announces Acquisition of Enersurv, Inc.
Scalice Land Surveying P.C. has been focusing on new area expansion and growth in 2022. They are pleased to announce that they have acquired Greenup, Kentucky-based Enersurv, Inc. owned by Jason Leadingham, a Greenup County native. The acquisition was finalized in late January. Scalice Land... - February 09, 2022 - Scalice Land Surveying
William O. Hixon Named President of Water Collaborative Delivery Association Board of Directors
The Water Collaborative Delivery Association (WCDA) recently named William O. Hixon, PE, BCEE, of Arcadis as president of the WCDA Board of Directors. Hixon will serve a one-year term alongside other newly named members of the association’s Executive Committee. A long-time member of WCDA,... - January 10, 2022 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish
ISI's Envision® framework is used worldwide to help communities build more resilient, sustainable, and equitable civil infrastructure. The Envision guidance manual (prepared for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry) is now in Spanish— and the timing couldn't be better, as communities everywhere look for solutions to design and deliver civil infrastructure projects that combat climate change, enhance human health and wellbeing, and promote economic prosperity. - December 17, 2021 - ISI
Water Design-Build Council Unveils New Name
The Water Design-Build Council will now be known as the Water Collaborative Delivery Association, the group announced this month. Following a year of industry engagement, research and analysis, the name change is part of a revitalized organizational brand that includes a new logo and tagline. The new name reflects evolving project delivery approaches and supports the association’s mission to transform the water and wastewater industry by advancing successful collaborative delivery solutions. - December 17, 2021 - Water Collaborative Delivery Association
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Meade Tractor & Topcon Join Forces to Become a Full-Line Topcon OEM Dealership at All TN & KY Locations
Meade Tractor, the leader in John Deere construction and forestry equipment in Tennessee and Kentucky, announces a multi-year agreement with longtime partner Topcon Positioning Group, to provide a full line of precision management tools to Meade Tractor earthworks equipment customers. Meade... - November 18, 2021 - Meade Tractor
Bronze Square Labyrinth Releases New Article Describing Megalithic Sized Monument to Honor the Classical Elements of Nature
Newly released article calls for contributions and submissions for professional architectural renderings to compete in a design contest to display these Pyramidal Labyrinths on a monumental scale. - November 12, 2021 - Bronze Square Labyrinth
Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading... - October 18, 2021 - Durante Rentals