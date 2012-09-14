PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Future Electronics President Robert Miller has invited employees to the company’s annual Holiday Lunch at Future’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 18, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics held a wellness seminar on staying active at work for all Montreal employees on Wednesday November 20, 2019. - December 14, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Bake Sale for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 07, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics employees will hold a holiday Book Fair for charity at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 06, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics launched their annual Spirit of the Holidays charity campaign at the company’s global headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
UV-C SMT LEDs for medical sterilization applications from Lumex are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada. - December 04, 2019 - Future Electronics
LED performance ensurance solutions from Littelfuse are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - December 01, 2019 - Future Electronics
DAISY-8X1 low glare optics for continuous row ceiling lighting from LEDiL are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics. - November 30, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for the success of the company’s annual Supplier Fair in Montreal, Canada. - November 27, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded systems in transportation at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 24, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded intelligence at Advanced Engineering University 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of the 2019 edition of the company’s Advanced Engineering University. - November 16, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and CUI Devices are pleased to announce the signing of a new distribution agreement. - November 15, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Kaunas, Lithuania branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - November 08, 2019 - Future Electronics
The ABI Programmable Power Supply (PPS) suits a wide variety of test and measurement scenarios and can be automated with ABI’s Ultimate sequencing software. - November 08, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.
1GSa/sec sampling and 24Mpts memory depth make this economical 2-channel scope stand out from the crowd. - November 01, 2019 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics hosted their annual Supplier Fair as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada on September 25, 2019. - October 20, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring NXP’s Layerscape LS1028A industrial applications processor in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics’ supply chain conference on September 10-11, 2019 in Memphis, TN brought customers and industry heavyweights together to share updated logistics strategies. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded systems in transportation as part of the 2019 edition of Advanced Engineering University. - October 19, 2019 - Future Electronics
Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round.
Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Future Electronics hosted a keynote panel on embedded intelligence as part of the 2019 edition of their Advanced Engineering University. - October 18, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Panasonic’s Grid-EYE infrared array sensors in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 17, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics hosted the 2019 edition of its Advanced Engineering University in Montreal, Canada from September 23 - 27, 2019. - October 17, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Cypress’ Excelon Ferroelectric RAM in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 14, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for their recent completion of the company’s new global franchise agreement with NimbeLink. - October 11, 2019 - Future Electronics
DA2 frosted array optics from Carclo Optics are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter from Future Electronics. - October 06, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring ON Semiconductor’s RSL10 solar cell multi-sensor platform in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Donna Edwards on the 35th anniversary of her employment with the company. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring C&K’s KMT0 nano-miniature SMT top actuated switch in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - October 05, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Melexis’ MLX90380 Programmable Hi-Speed Resolver in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 04, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring TE’s space-saving angled insertion FPC connectors in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 03, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring CUI’s AMT132S-V Modular Incremental Encoder Kit in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - October 02, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Infineon’s CIPOS Tiny three-phase inverter modules in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - September 30, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Nexperia’s PHPT60603PYX high-performance power solution in this month’s edition of THE EDGE. - September 30, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company's Tallinn, Estonia branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. - September 29, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Bosch’s BMA456 hearable accelerometer in the latest Sense + Connect + Control newsletter. - September 28, 2019 - Future Electronics
The LUMAWISE Endurance S connector system from TE Connectivity is featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter from Future Electronics. - September 27, 2019 - Future Electronics
Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Carol Price on the 30th anniversary of her employment with the company. - August 11, 2019 - Future Electronics
Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Turkey office, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. - August 10, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Houston, Texas office, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. - August 08, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics President Robert Miller is encouraging employees to join the company’s Green Team in 2019. - August 08, 2019 - Future Electronics
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for winning SEMCO’s 2018 Top Sales Partner award. - August 02, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics and its President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Marilyn Quinn on the 30th anniversary of her employment with the company. - July 31, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics is encouraging employees to join the company’s Green Team in 2019. - July 31, 2019 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics President Robert Miller is encouraging employees to participate in the "Going Green" Bike to Work initiative in 2019. - July 25, 2019 - Future Electronics