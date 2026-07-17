Recent Headlines
Saelig Introduces 4th Generation AIM-TTi PSA2704RT 2.7GHz Spectrum Analyzers
The PSA Series 4 is designed for comfortable one-handed operation valued by field engineers. Engineered for RF work in harsh operating environments, the Series 4 delivers exceptional analytical precision in a compact and ultra-lightweight instrument. - July 17, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Transportation Innovation
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has unveiled its third-quarter digital campaign highlighting the rapidly evolving transportation market and the technologies shaping the future of mobility. - July 04, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Street & Area Lighting Solutions from TE Connectivity, helping engineers develop smarter, more reliable outdoor lighting infrastructure for connected cities. - July 03, 2026 - Future Electronics
Saelig Introduces Micsig MHO 6 Series 12-Bit 1GHz 8-ch Oscilloscopes
The MHO 6 sixth-generation high-resolution tablet oscilloscope features a 12-bit architecture, 4 5/6-digit integrated multimeter, and a slimmer, more powerful design. - July 03, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Features Infineon CoolGaN™ Transistors & GaN-Based Solutions for Humanoid Robotics
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is highlighting Infineon Technologies AG CoolGaN™ transistors and GaN-based solutions engineered to support the growing demands of humanoid robotics and advanced automation systems. - May 29, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring ams OSRAM IR6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign highlighting the ams OSRAM IR:6 next-generation low power infrared LEDs, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, brightness, and reliability for advanced infrared applications. - May 22, 2026 - Future Electronics
Saelig Launches Economical Harogic SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generator
The SGA-60 is a vector signal generator for frequencies from 9kHz to 6GHz. It offers a standard instantaneous bandwidth of 100MHz and 50MHz of real-time streaming bandwidth. It can output CW, AM/FM, digital modulated signals, frequency/amplitude sweep, and chirp signals – all at a remarkable price. - May 03, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Launches Harogic PXN Series 4.5/6/9GHz Handheld Spectrum Analyzers
The new Harogic PXN Series is a line of compact handheld spectrum analyzers, offering the professional RF performance of remarkable phase noise, dynamic range and analysis speed, at a limited budget point. - April 17, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Unveils DNA5000/6000 Series 26.5GHz Vector Network Analyzers
Rigol's DNA5000 and DNA6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers from Saelig deliver precision, performance, and flexibility for modern RF and microwave testing to 26.5GHz. - March 15, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing. - January 27, 2026 - Westinghouse Electronics México
Saelig Introduces $396 AIM-TTi ATG1005 5MHz Function Generator
The new versatile AIM-TTi ATG1005 Touchscreen Function Generator delivers high-quality, low-distortion Sine, Square and Pulse waveforms with sweep capabilities. It is designed for use in educational laboratories requiring intuitive, robust instrumentation, general-purpose R&D, and test environments where dependable, economical waveform generation is essential. - November 09, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Launches Rigol MHO900 Series 1GHz Ultra-Portable High-Resolution Oscilloscopes
The Rigol MHO900 Series of 4-channel high-resolution digital oscilloscopes feature up to 1 GHz analog bandwidth (MHO98 only), 4GSa/s real-time sampling, and up to 500Mpts memory depth. Beyond its powerful specifications, the MHO900 Series integrates a wealth of functions into a compact, portable design, delivering engineers a versatile testing experience. - October 26, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Launches Lead Generation Campaign Featuring Infineon Whitepaper on High-SNR MEMS Devices for AI Emotion Detection
Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new lead generation campaign featuring Infineon’s latest whitepaper: Enabling Emotion Detection in AI using High-SNR MEMS Devices. - October 05, 2025 - Future Electronics
Saelig Announces the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 PD - the World’s Fastest Enterprise USB Hub
Thunderbolt 5 technology powers this next-generation hub for software testing, device refurbishment, and mobile device management in education, enterprise and retail, cutting mobile device testing time from hours to minutes. Up to 7x faster data processing and 8x faster charging than alternatives and 25% faster than ThunderSync3. - October 03, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Rosie Makes Heating Pads the Cutest Part of Your Fall Routine
As cooler days roll in, Rosie is redefining comfort with a fresh take on heating pads that are both functional and irresistibly cute. Designed to blend warmth, wellness, and style, Rosie heating pads are the perfect cozy companion for crisp autumn nights, work-from-home days, and seasonal self-care... - September 23, 2025 - Feel Rosie
Saelig Introduces Rigol DS80000 Series 13GHz Real-Time Digital Oscilloscopes
DS8000 Oscillscopes provide 13GHz analog bandwidth, 40GSa/s real-time sample rate, 4Gpts memory depth to support compliance analysis and high-speed design challenges. - September 17, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces Rigol RSA6000 26.5GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer Series
Rigol RSA6000 Series Spectrum Analyzers provide a comprehensive signal test solution to meet advanced design, debugging, and test demands at an attractive price. - September 17, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics' Craig Sydell Receives Third Abracon Global Executive Partner Award
Future Electronics executive Craig Sydell has been honored with Abracon's prestigious Global Executive Partner Award for the third time in four years, recognizing his exceptional leadership in driving the strategic partnership between the two companies. - July 18, 2025 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Hirose DF51K Series High-Performance Connectors
Discover Hirose’s DF51K Series connectors, which are secure, compact, and reliable solutions for high-density, high-performance industrial and medical applications. - May 28, 2025 - Future Electronics
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Saelig Unveils Unique Adeunis Cellular IoT Network Field Test Device
The Adeunis ARF8393AAA Field Test Device allows real-time on-site testing and analysis of the quality and coverage of NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular IoT networks. - February 28, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces Aaronia IsoLOG 3D DF Direction-Finding & Monitoring Antenna
The IP3-rated Aaronia IsoLOG 3D DF is the only RF direction-finding antenna with a 400MHz to 40GHz frequency range and 8µs tracking speed that also determines the elevation of any target (3D DF). - February 14, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces Economical Harogic PX Series 40GHz Realtime Spectrum Analyzers
These real-time spectrum analyzers provide customers with spectrum analyzer, spectrum monitoring, interference finding, RF test, and measurement functions in a compact and affordable package. They are very compact, lower cost than competing products, have an extended frequency range 9kHz – 40GHz, and a customizing Open API. - January 19, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces the Langer EMV P1 Mini Burst Generator Kit For Evaluating PCB B- and E-field Vulnerabilities
Handheld mini burst field generators can be used on a developer’s benchspace to generate a burst or an ESD field at their tip. - January 16, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
eBululu.com Launches a New Range of Essential Goods
eBululu.com is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into essential goods, including food, non-alcoholic beverages, cleaning products, hygiene items, and animal food supplies. Known for their commitment in household goods they have been working on offering quality and customer satisfaction... - January 11, 2025 - eBululu.com
Future Electronics Presents Panasonic Industry’s Latest Technical Paper on Advanced Component Solutions for Medical Technologies
Future Electronics is announcing the availability of a new technical paper by Panasonic Industry outlining various components suitable for medical technologies. - November 21, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics and Renesas Host Hands-on Workshop on MCU Design for Graphics and Ai Applications
Future Electronics and Renesas are hosting a hands-on workshop in Prague on November 26, focused on the RA8D1 MCU for graphics and edge AI applications. This interactive event offers developers practical sessions in GUI creation and Edge AI, using tools like Embedded Wizard and Edge Impulse. - November 14, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics’ November "Future Picks" Features Nexperia Semiconductor Solutions
Future Electronics’ Future Picks series is back for November, this time showcasing Nexperia’s semiconductor solutions—featuring diodes, transistors, MOSFETs and logic devices optimized for automotive, industrial, mobile and consumer applications. - November 10, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Announces Digital Campaign in Asia Featuring 3 Innovative AI Solutions from Renesas
Future Electronics is announcing a new digital campaign in Asia featuring 3 innovative AI solutions from Renesas. - October 31, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Bosch Sensortec BMA530 and BMA580 Acceleration Sensors
Future Electronics is featuring Bosch Sensortec’s BMA530 and BMA580 acceleration sensors in a recently-launched digital campaign. - October 23, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Features Bulgin 400 Series Buccaneer in Recently Launched Digital Campaign
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce a newly-launched digital campaign putting the spotlight on Bulgin's 400 Series Buccaneer connectors. These IP-rated circular connectors for power, signal and data by Bulgin are optimally suited to... - September 28, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Welcomes Top Talent with New Campus Recruitment Program
Future Electronics has launched a new campus recruitment initiative, bringing in interns from leading universities around Montreal. The program, starting in September 2024, targets top students in IT, cybersecurity, finance, and engineering, with the aim of developing future industry professionals and filling key roles within the company. - September 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Continues Partnership with CUI Devices Under Their New Name Same Sky
Future Electronics is continuing its partnership with CUI Devices under their new name “Same Sky.” - September 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Do Good HQ is a New Destination for Common Sense Sustainability
Dedicated site offers honest and impartial recommendations from industry experts on everything from eco-friendly appliances to sustainable fashion. - September 21, 2024 - DoGoodHQ
Future Electronics to Attend McGill University’s Engineering and Technology Career Fair (TechFair)
Future Electronics will participate in McGill University's TechFair on September 25, 2024, at Centre Mont Royal, Montreal. The company aims to recruit top talent in engineering and technology, engaging with students to discuss career opportunities in key areas such as Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Software Engineering. - September 13, 2024 - Future Electronics
Saelig Introduces Ultra-Compact Affordable Amplicon Impact-Pi 100D Industrial PC
Built in an ultra-small, industrial chassis the powerful Impact-Pi 100D PC provides Edge solutions to even the toughest of environments. - September 13, 2024 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Highlights Signify MasterConnect LLLC System in Recent Digital Campaign
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring Signify’s MasterConnect LLLC System in a digital campaign. The MasterConnect system enables you to create connected lighting installations that are simple and scalable, with no hassle during installation... - September 04, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Participates in Workforce Transformation Seminar in Singapore
Future Electronics joined a prestigious, government-sponsored seminar in Singapore entitled “Workforce Transformation.” The event featured industry leaders, including Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alvin Tan, and covered important topics around optimizing talent. - August 23, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Highlighting Abracon AOTA Series of Molded Inductors
Future Electronics is featuring the Abracon AOTA Series of Molded Inductors in a recently-launched digital campaign. - August 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics New Partner SolidRun Launches RZ/G2L System on Module (SoM)
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, has partnered with SolidRun, a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions. SolidRun offers a full range of embedded edge IoT and industrial computing applications, including industrial PCs, gateways,... - August 07, 2024 - Future Electronics
Saelig Introduces Economical Lorlin DBSL/DSSL Panel-Mount Keylock Switches
Two new ranges of 250V-rated, panel-mount keylock switches are designed to cost approximately 40% less than the existing DSL range but with the same quality. - July 29, 2024 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Congratulates Cindy Peters on 25 Year Work Anniversary
Future Electronics is proud to celebrate the 25th work anniversary of Cindy Peters, who has been a dedicated and valued member of the team since 1999. - July 18, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Reintroduces the 2024 Bike to Work Initiative
Future Electronics has reintroduced its 2024 Bike to Work initiative, promoting sustainable transportation and encouraging employees to bike or rollerblade to work from July to October. - July 17, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Celebrates 25-Year Work Anniversary of Lisa Ann Batzler
Future Electronics is proud to celebrate the 25-year work anniversary of Lisa Ann Batzler, an exemplary employee who has been with the company since 1999. - July 14, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Reinforces Leadership in Transportation Components and Insights
Future Electronics has reinforced their position as leader in components for the Transportation industry. - July 11, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics to Host Webinar on Microchip's SmartHLS Compiler Software
Future Electronics will host a one-hour webinar on July 4, 2024, showcasing Microchip’s SmartHLS compiler software and its benefits for FPGA design abstraction, verification, and time-to-market acceleration. - June 28, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics to Attend FPGA Technology Conference Europe 2024
Future Electronics will participate in the FPGA Technology Conference in Munich from 2-4 July 2024. Attendees are invited to visit booth #30 to see cutting-edge FPGA demonstrations and attend expert presentations. - June 23, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Hosts Successful Blood Drive in Partnership with Héma-Québec
In anticipation of National Blood Donor Week, Future Electronics recently held a successful blood drive at their headquarters in collaboration with Héma-Québec, helping to contribute to the replenishment of blood reserves in the province. - June 22, 2024 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Celebrates Success at PCIM Europe 2024
Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce its successful participation at PCIM Europe 2024, held from June 11 to 13 in Nuremberg, Germany. PCIM Europe provided an engaging platform for Future Electronics to showcase its latest innovations,... - June 19, 2024 - Future Electronics