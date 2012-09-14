PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine.
The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND
Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller.
Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.
White Rhino Bags presents a captivating concept collection at Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) for the S/S 2020 Season. This featured brand is the incarnation of vegan musician and designer Claire Carreras who’s brand is all about unique, cruelty-free and sustainable fashion accessories that give back to animal welfare initiatives. - September 17, 2019 - White Rhino Bags
Adding a new category to the growing diabetes lifestyle brand. - September 09, 2019 - Myabetic
With its new "Light" series, the manufacturer of high-quality photo bags presents a series of full leather bags which are characterised by their extremely low weight. The bags are in their respective sizes up to 60% under the weight of other leather bags and still about 40% under the weight... - April 22, 2019 - B & F Oberwerth GmbH
Meet the Vegan Accessories Brand Committed to Cruelty-Free Fashion and Giving Back to Animals in Need. - April 02, 2019 - White Rhino Bags
The Disney inspired fashion company raises funds to benefit underserved children through unique “virtual races.” - December 01, 2018 - Design Force Media
Leading Platform for Online Pre-Owned Luxury Innovates Wholesale Trade with Technology - November 06, 2018 - LePrix
Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax
This month Elvis & Kresse was recognised for their meaningful work as a leader in the movement of people using business as a force for good. Having made the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. - September 20, 2018 - Elvis & Kresse
Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering 10% off all green belts and wallets in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. All OD Green and Zombie Green products will receive the additional discount on Trayvax.com from March 12 until March 18.
“We don’t... - March 14, 2018 - Trayvax
Leading Online Pre-Owned Luxury Consignment Platform Changes Its Name to LePrix; Redefines Pre-Owned Luxury Shopping - March 13, 2018 - LePrix
QuillaDiva.com offers quality designer women's handbags, purses and accessories for competitive prices. - February 10, 2018 - Quilla Diva
Trayvax and neighboring businesses raised over $2000 to purchase toys and books for Seattle Children's Hospital this holiday season. Trayvax spent the money at local toy shops and bookstores to keep the money circulating in the community. - December 29, 2017 - Trayvax
SnobSwap.com, an online platform to shop vetted brick-and-mortar designer second-hand consignment stores, announces its partnership with Resaleworld, the leader in providing inventory management and point of sale software for the resale and consignment industry.
The two companies have joined forces... - December 20, 2017 - LePrix
SnobSwap, an online marketplace bringing over 400 verified brick-and-mortar designer consignment and resale businesses online, announces official launch of the first online wholesale marketplace for pre-owned luxury items.
The SnobSwap wholesale marketplace allows resale businesses to purchase from... - November 29, 2017 - LePrix
Trayvax increases production efficiency and drops the price of its Contour and Element leather wallets permanently. - November 19, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of their newest wallet, the Ascent. Built for the minimalist in mind, this slim credit card holder features hand-stitched top-grain oil tanned leather that is secured to a stainless steel plate. - November 06, 2017 - Trayvax
The Insanity brand of male performance supplements from Justin Sayne Leather has picked up new financial and operational partners, setting the stage for growth in the mainstream market.
Two mainstream investment and incubator corporations Capital Consulting and Prime Vector, L.L.C have signed on to... - October 20, 2017 - Justin Sayne Leather
Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of the Royal Purple Axis. The Axis is a slim, bi-fold wallet constructed from two stainless steel plates, money clip, and coin pocket. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life. - October 13, 2017 - Trayvax
OLovesM Bags, an American-made bag company is offering stores hit by Hurricane Irma free bags. After reading an article, O'Brien wanted to help and decided to create a special tote bag just for this cause. O'Brien will give stores up to 10 free totes worth over $400 free, they just need to contact her at OlovesM.com. - October 07, 2017 - O Loves M Bags
TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce the Shift wallet comb. The dual-sided comb features wide-teeth for long hair and beards and fine teeth for styling. - October 06, 2017 - Trayvax
The Trayvax 360 Virtual Reality Tour offers a peek inside the company’s Bellingham, Wash. headquarters. - September 29, 2017 - Trayvax
Billykirk is proud to launch it’s latest brand exclusive, The Thornproof Wool Collection. Available for pre-order for a limited time, this collection evokes elegance and sophistication with a keen adherence to longevity and premium craftsmanship. The collection is rooted in two core materials, Thornproof Wool and Horween Waxed Flesh. Both materials originally created to withstand the harshness of nature. Their elegance is a side effect. - September 22, 2017 - Billykirk
Complimentary, On-Demand Personalization on All Bloomingdale’s Leather Purchases - September 09, 2017 - ROYCE New York
Best of Vegan Awards™ to Recognize Top Vegan Products, Organizations and Leaders - September 02, 2017 - Unicorn Goods
Trayvax is pleased to introduce the Old Glory Element. The Old Glory Element is a top-grain oil-tanned leather wallet that features the United States flag. - September 02, 2017 - Trayvax
Every purchase over $20 at Trayvax.com qualifies for a free Summit wallet for a friend. - August 31, 2017 - Trayvax
Made for those on the go, the Keyton Clip by Trayvax is a leather carabiner keychain made from stainless-steel and top-grain oil-tanned leather. Made in the USA and backed by the Trayvax Lifetime Heirloom Warranty. - August 26, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax is pleased to announce the limited release of the Contour Spectrum. The Spectrum is a leather wallet with an iridescent steel plate wrapped in top-grain oil-tanned leather. - July 15, 2017 - Trayvax
TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce two new groomsmen gift packages. The company will sell three and five-pack bundles of the Element leather wallet at a discounted rate. - July 06, 2017 - Trayvax
TrayvaxⓇ is giving away over 200 slim wallets in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. All orders placed between July 1 and July 5 will be automatically entered to win a Summit minimalist wallet. - July 01, 2017 - Trayvax
David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams
Trayvax is pleased to announce limited availability of the Axis bi-fold metal wallet in an FDE color pattern. Trayvax only produced 100 units of this limited edition color run. - June 21, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, will offer a free Keyton leather bottle opener key chain for all orders over $49.99 in recognition of Father’s Day. The offer is valid June 2 through June 18, 2017.
“We wanted to do something special for dad this Father’s... - June 03, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax, a leading US manufacturer of slim wallets and outdoor gear, is pleased to announce the limited release of the Patriot Axis metal bifold wallet. Trayvax will also be increasing their military discount to 20% in honor of Memorial Day. - May 24, 2017 - Trayvax
Mark King, founder and CEO of Trayvax, is launching a search for the following people: Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Rose Marcario of Patagonia, Jill Layfield former CEO of Backcountry.com, Inge Thulin of 3M, Colin Brown of JM Family Enterprises and the President of the United States of America. Mr. King is asking for a 30-minute meeting with these individuals to help Trayvax reach their vision of creating 5000 American jobs. - May 05, 2017 - Trayvax
With several designs offered in leather, fabric or both, circular-shaped WonderShell provides the ultimate protection for electronic gear, five different carrying options for added versatility. - April 22, 2017 - Wonder Designs
Trayvax announces the official launch of the Contour, a slim, leather wallet backed by a CNC-machined stainless steel plate. Completely sourced and made in the USA, the Contour comes equipped with a lifetime warranty. Now available in three new color options. - April 22, 2017 - Trayvax
Trayvax introduces the Cinch, a low-profile web belt made with heavy-duty nylon and an aerospace-grade aluminum buckle with four different anodized finishes. All materials are completely sourced and handmade in the USA and come backed by the Trayvax lifetime guarantee. - April 05, 2017 - Trayvax
Another year of consistent sales is encouraging for this family business as it continues to add repeat customers and to refine its multi-brand collection. - April 05, 2017 - Seattle Thread Company
TadaWallets.com announces model AN-PL-0022 Full Grain Long Bi-Fold Strap Closure Wallets for Women in series Spring Summer 2017. Wallets are practically an appendage for women. TadaWallets.com understands women may taking a while when deciding which wallet to buy, based on their personal taste, needs,... - March 30, 2017 - TadaWallets.com
TrayvaxⓇ, a US-based manufacturer of slim wallets and outdoor accessories based in Bellingham, WA, has been named the 2016 Whatcom County Start-Up Business of the Year by the Whatcom Business Alliance. Trayvax currently employs 32 employees in two buildings, but founder Mark King has a vision of... - March 29, 2017 - Trayvax