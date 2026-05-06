Recent Headlines
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Behalaal App Launches in the USA: The Halal Marketplace for Products and Modest Fashion
The Behalaal App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Join the thousands of users who are redefining halal shopping and modest fashion with ease and confidence. Behalaal is a trusted online marketplace dedicated to halal-certified products and modest fashion. With a mission to make halal living accessible and stylish, Behalaal connects buyers and sellers across the globe while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. - December 03, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
Behalaal Marketplace Launches as the Premier Platform for Modest and Halal Fashion
Behalaal Marketplace is a dedicated e-commerce platform connecting buyers and sellers of modest and halal clothing. Founded on the principles of trust, ethics, and community, Behalaal aims to redefine the shopping experience for modest fashion enthusiasts worldwide. - November 27, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
Shop, Drink and be Merry: Selleria Veneta Celebrates Ernest Hemingway’s 125th Birthday Fête
Selleria Veneta will be hosting a weekend of shopping, reflection and connection in the Hemingway District from Thursday, July 18 thru Sunday, July 21. The festivities kick off with their annual Summer Sidewalk Soiree. Thursday, July 18: - Shop Selleria Veneta and find those coveted deals starting... - July 12, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts 2nd Annual “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
For the 2nd year, Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories hosts Thunder-Rode BikeFest during Route 66 Bike Week in Northern Arizona - 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands April 26 - April 28, 2024. - April 19, 2024 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Selleria Veneta Hosts Fashion Preview Soirée for Dominican University Fashion Department
Selleria Veneta hosts Fashion Preview Soirée at Albion Oak Park for Dominican University Fashion Department’s Emerging Designers - April 04, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Hemingway District Shops Give Tokens of Love on Saturday, February 10, 2024
Local business owners in Oak Park’s historic Hemingway District (North & South) invite Oak Parkers and neighboring friends to come out and celebrate love in the Hemingway District. Friends and visitors may stroll, eat, and shop throughout the neighborhood and pick up a complimentary "Token of Love" at participating businesses. - February 03, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Selleria Veneta Sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market
Selleria Veneta sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market at Scoville Square on February 10, 2024. - February 03, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Hemingway District Business, Selleria Veneta, Will be Hosting a Holiday Pop-Up and Santa Toy Drive for Inner Voice
Selleria Veneta hosting Inner Voice Toy Drive for homeless and at-risk youth and holiday pop-up with Skinny Piggy Bakery. - December 14, 2023 - Selleria Veneta
Leather Oxide Introduces a New Collection of Customizable Women's Biker Jackets
LeatherOxide, a well-known name in the leather industry, has introduced an exciting new line of Women's Biker Jackets. The latest collection includes customizable women's biker jackets, which provide bikers with a unique combination of fashion and utility. - September 06, 2023 - Leather Oxide
Assisi Style Launches Vegan Cork Belts for Men on Amazon UK
Assisi Style, the leading UK vegan fashion accessories brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of products on Amazon UK. The brand is introducing stylish black and brown cork belts for men, embodying its core values of veganism, sustainability, and cruelty-free fashion. - May 29, 2023 - Assisi Style
Streetwear Becomes More Sustainable and Eco Friendly with New Brand BOLD IN PEACE
When it comes to sustainability and ethical production in fashion, only recently have the large manufacturers of clothing in the world been challenged to make changes to their long standing practices. Small steps are being made, but there is a long way to go for these major companies. Many still... - May 15, 2023 - BOLD IN PEACE
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
Thunder-Rode BikeFest 2023 boasts 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands. April 28th, 29th, and 30th at World Famous Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories in Kingman, AZ on Historic Route 66. Free admittance to all attendees. - April 06, 2023 - Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories
Leica M11 Protector with Insertable AirTag®
Oberwerth announces the launch of a new, innovative TagCase® that allows photographers to hide an Apple AirTag® inside the half case base plate. - November 17, 2022 - B&F Oberwerth GmbH & Co. KG
I WANT A BELT: Celebrating 1 Year in Business, Continuing a Much Longer Legacy
One year ago, small businesses across America were struggling. But despite the economic conditions, Nathan DiPietro started his leather belt business (I WANT A BELT). In entering the world of leather, he was carrying on a legacy that had begun decades earlier when his great-grandfather immigrated to America in search of a better life. The company is celebrating one year as the legacy continues. - February 11, 2022 - I WANT A BELT
Lunar Method Launched Its Artisan Crafted Jewelry Bag Made from Cactus
On July 27th 2021, Lunar Method launched its new Travel Jewelry Bag design on Kickstarter. After receiving a lot of positive feedback from the current clients on their first design, Lunar Method developed their new design, which is not only made from sustainable cactus vegan leather, but also with... - August 02, 2021 - Lunar Method
RTEEE.com: an Online Retail Store for the Designer Collection of Trendy Clothing and Accessories Has Been Launched by Artists Integrated
Artists Integrated Business Private Limited, a media start-up based in Kolkata, has launched an online retail store for stylish clothing and accessories, and the company is ecstatic. - June 22, 2021 - Artists Integrated Business Private Limited
Stamp Out Salt Pollution and Save Water with The Bag Company’s Sustainable Leather Weekender Bag
The Bag Company has launched the world's first sustainable leather bag designed to combat salt pollution and save water by using Litehide technology. The Weekender combines the latest in sustainability technology with classic timeless design sensibilities to produce a bag that is both responsible to the environment and built to last. - December 02, 2020 - The Bag Company
Harkiss Designs Opens Holiday Pop-Up Shop
This Holiday season, Harkiss Designs will launch its first ever holiday Pop-Up Shop in New Jersey showcasing the collection from Home Décor, Tabletops and Fashion Jewelry. This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Jersey City area to experience the beauty of East Africa at your door. Harkiss Designs will now be available for in-person shopping, online, at HarkissDesigns.com and curbside pick-up. - November 12, 2020 - Harkiss Designs
A New Era for Bodega Body
Bodega Body today announced the launch of its brand-new apparel line, a new apparel with the mission of helping people find health and wellness. This product line offers a way for people to vocally fight for the issues they believe in, while wearing clothing items that help them build self-confidence. - October 17, 2020 - Bodega Body
Startup Wig Wear Founded by HBCU Grads Launches First Inflatable Wig Stand Designed for Styling
A team of three HBCU graduates have created a portable wig stand to provide wig wearers a convenient place to store their wigs, save space in their luggage, and style their wigs on the go. - June 17, 2020 - Wig Wear
Clothing Distancing Solution for Health Care and Public Service Front-Liners
As a Nurse, Tonia Torrellas, Creator of It’sMyBag, feels Nurse's Day for 2020 should be shared: Front-Liners' Day. - May 04, 2020 - It's My Bag/ It's My B, Inc.
Black Love Experience Partners with Washington Performing Arts and WHUR to Celebrate Black Excellence
The Black Love Experience, an annual event geared towards celebrating music, business and Black culture, returns on March 21 at 7:00 PM with Washington Performing Arts as its programming partner and 96.3 WHUR as its media partner. This year’s event promises to amplify the theme of Black Love... - February 19, 2020 - Nubian Hueman
Mario Bemer USA Trunk Show in Washington, DC
Mario Bemer will be at Sartoria DePandi in Washington, DC on January 24-25 to meet with clients and showcase his artisan handcrafted men's shoes. - January 18, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Mario Bemer, Florentine Shoemaker, to Focus on Bringing His Craft to the USA
Mario Bemer is one of the very few remaining Master Artisans who handcrafts men's shoes following the century old Florentine tradition. He is now creating a line of men's bespoke and MTO shoes exclusively for the U.S. Market. He is holding Trunk Shows and workshops where he not only explains the process of making the shoe, but also on how and why to select a certain style or material. - January 02, 2020 - Mario Bemer, Master Artisan
Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris
Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien
Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019.
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the... - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards
DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND
Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller
Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.
White Rhino Bags to Show "The Entrada" Collection at Vancouver Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020
White Rhino Bags presents a captivating concept collection at Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) for the S/S 2020 Season. This featured brand is the incarnation of vegan musician and designer Claire Carreras who’s brand is all about unique, cruelty-free and sustainable fashion accessories that give back to animal welfare initiatives. - September 17, 2019 - White Rhino Bags
Featherlight All-Leather Photo Bags Made by Oberwerth in Outstanding Quality
With its new "Light" series, the manufacturer of high-quality photo bags presents a series of full leather bags which are characterised by their extremely low weight. The bags are in their respective sizes up to 60% under the weight of other leather bags and still about 40% under the... - April 22, 2019 - B&F Oberwerth GmbH & Co. KG
Vegan Fashion Brand Announces Collaboration to Support Animal Welfare Programs
Meet the Vegan Accessories Brand Committed to Cruelty-Free Fashion and Giving Back to Animals in Need. - April 02, 2019 - White Rhino Bags
Disney Inspired Fashion Line Raises $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs
The Disney inspired fashion company raises funds to benefit underserved children through unique “virtual races.” - December 01, 2018 - Design Force Media
LePrix Launches First Online Global Wholesale Auction for the Designer Resale Industry
Leading Platform for Online Pre-Owned Luxury Innovates Wholesale Trade with Technology - November 06, 2018 - LePrix
Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet
Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax
Recognising Positive Impacts: Elvis & Kresse Honoured Best For The World 2018
This month Elvis & Kresse was recognised for their meaningful work as a leader in the movement of people using business as a force for good. Having made the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. - September 20, 2018 - Elvis & Kresse
Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box
Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Releases Special-Edition Old Glory Leather Wallet
Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Offers Complimentary Engraving on Element Leather Wallet for Father’s Day
Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Introduces Women’s Line of Wallets, Clutches and Handbags
Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Releases Leather Passport Wallet for Life’s Adventures
Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax
Trayvax Offers Special Saint Patrick’s Day Promotion on All Green Wallets and Belts
Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering 10% off all green belts and wallets in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. All OD Green and Zombie Green products will receive the additional discount on Trayvax.com from March 12 until March 18. “We... - March 14, 2018 - Trayvax
The Company Formerly Known as SnobSwap Goes for LePrix (The Prize)
Leading Online Pre-Owned Luxury Consignment Platform Changes Its Name to LePrix; Redefines Pre-Owned Luxury Shopping - March 13, 2018 - LePrix
Quilla Diva Now Offering Huge Discounts on Women's Handbags and Accessories
QuillaDiva.com offers quality designer women's handbags, purses and accessories for competitive prices. - February 10, 2018 - Quilla Diva
Trayvax and Area Businesses Donate Over $2000 in Toys and Books to Seattle Children's Hospital
Trayvax and neighboring businesses raised over $2000 to purchase toys and books for Seattle Children's Hospital this holiday season. Trayvax spent the money at local toy shops and bookstores to keep the money circulating in the community. - December 29, 2017 - Trayvax
SnobSwap and Resaleworld Partner Up Innovating the Resale Industry with Omni-Channel Solutions
SnobSwap.com, an online platform to shop vetted brick-and-mortar designer second-hand consignment stores, announces its partnership with Resaleworld, the leader in providing inventory management and point of sale software for the resale and consignment industry. The two companies have joined... - December 20, 2017 - LePrix
Snobswap Launches First Luxury Wholesale Marketplace for Resale Industry
SnobSwap, an online marketplace bringing over 400 verified brick-and-mortar designer consignment and resale businesses online, announces official launch of the first online wholesale marketplace for pre-owned luxury items. The SnobSwap wholesale marketplace allows resale businesses to purchase... - November 29, 2017 - LePrix