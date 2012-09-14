PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND

Lonely Planet Recognizes Lombia + Co. as a Responsible Wayuu Seller Lombia + Co. reinforces its position as a leading brand in the Wayuu industry after Lonely Planet recognized the company as a responsible seller. Since Lombia + Co. began its operations in 2015, it’s main goal has been to provide sustainable and fair trade employment for the artisans they work... - October 03, 2019 - Lombia + Co.

White Rhino Bags to Show "The Entrada" Collection at Vancouver Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2020 White Rhino Bags presents a captivating concept collection at Vancouver Fashion Week (VFW) for the S/S 2020 Season. This featured brand is the incarnation of vegan musician and designer Claire Carreras who’s brand is all about unique, cruelty-free and sustainable fashion accessories that give back to animal welfare initiatives. - September 17, 2019 - White Rhino Bags

Myabetic Acquires Poppy Medical Adding a new category to the growing diabetes lifestyle brand. - September 09, 2019 - Myabetic

Featherlight All-Leather Photo Bags Made by Oberwerth in Outstanding Quality With its new "Light" series, the manufacturer of high-quality photo bags presents a series of full leather bags which are characterised by their extremely low weight. The bags are in their respective sizes up to 60% under the weight of other leather bags and still about 40% under the weight... - April 22, 2019 - B & F Oberwerth GmbH

Vegan Fashion Brand Announces Collaboration to Support Animal Welfare Programs Meet the Vegan Accessories Brand Committed to Cruelty-Free Fashion and Giving Back to Animals in Need. - April 02, 2019 - White Rhino Bags

Disney Inspired Fashion Line Raises $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs The Disney inspired fashion company raises funds to benefit underserved children through unique “virtual races.” - December 01, 2018 - Design Force Media

LePrix Launches First Online Global Wholesale Auction for the Designer Resale Industry Leading Platform for Online Pre-Owned Luxury Innovates Wholesale Trade with Technology - November 06, 2018 - LePrix

Trayvax Returns to Kickstarter Roots with the OG 2.0 Multifunctional Wallet Trayvax launched its first product, the Original wallet, on Kickstarter 5 years ago. To celebrate their 5-year anniversary, the company has returned to the popular crowdfunding platform with an upgraded version of the Original wallet, the OG 2.0 multifunctional wallet. - October 11, 2018 - Trayvax

Recognising Positive Impacts: Elvis & Kresse Honoured Best For The World 2018 This month Elvis & Kresse was recognised for their meaningful work as a leader in the movement of people using business as a force for good. Having made the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. - September 20, 2018 - Elvis & Kresse

Patriot Box Club Partners with Trayvax for Exclusive EDC Gear Box Patriot Box Club is pleased to announce their August subscription box theme, “Operation Trayvax.” Patriot Box Club will be featuring a number of Trayvax products in their next subscription box. - July 27, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Releases Special-Edition Old Glory Leather Wallet Trayvax releases special edition Element leather wallet that features the U.S. Flag branded into top-grain leather. - June 23, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Complimentary Engraving on Element Leather Wallet for Father’s Day Trayvax®, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering complimentary engraving on all Element leather wallets in celebration of Father’s Day. - June 02, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Introduces Women’s Line of Wallets, Clutches and Handbags Trayvax introduces the first product in its women’s line. The Epiphany Clutch is now available for pre-sale. All pre-sale orders receive a complimentary strap. - May 19, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Releases Leather Passport Wallet for Life’s Adventures Trayvax is pleased to announce the launch of the Explorer Passport Wallet. - April 07, 2018 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Special Saint Patrick’s Day Promotion on All Green Wallets and Belts Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, is offering 10% off all green belts and wallets in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day. All OD Green and Zombie Green products will receive the additional discount on Trayvax.com from March 12 until March 18. “We don’t... - March 14, 2018 - Trayvax

The Company Formerly Known as SnobSwap Goes for LePrix (The Prize) Leading Online Pre-Owned Luxury Consignment Platform Changes Its Name to LePrix; Redefines Pre-Owned Luxury Shopping - March 13, 2018 - LePrix

Quilla Diva Now Offering Huge Discounts on Women's Handbags and Accessories QuillaDiva.com offers quality designer women's handbags, purses and accessories for competitive prices. - February 10, 2018 - Quilla Diva

Trayvax and Area Businesses Donate Over $2000 in Toys and Books to Seattle Children's Hospital Trayvax and neighboring businesses raised over $2000 to purchase toys and books for Seattle Children's Hospital this holiday season. Trayvax spent the money at local toy shops and bookstores to keep the money circulating in the community. - December 29, 2017 - Trayvax

SnobSwap and Resaleworld Partner Up Innovating the Resale Industry with Omni-Channel Solutions SnobSwap.com, an online platform to shop vetted brick-and-mortar designer second-hand consignment stores, announces its partnership with Resaleworld, the leader in providing inventory management and point of sale software for the resale and consignment industry. The two companies have joined forces... - December 20, 2017 - LePrix

Snobswap Launches First Luxury Wholesale Marketplace for Resale Industry SnobSwap, an online marketplace bringing over 400 verified brick-and-mortar designer consignment and resale businesses online, announces official launch of the first online wholesale marketplace for pre-owned luxury items. The SnobSwap wholesale marketplace allows resale businesses to purchase from... - November 29, 2017 - LePrix

Trayvax Announces Permanent Price Drop on Element and Contour Leather Wallets Trayvax increases production efficiency and drops the price of its Contour and Element leather wallets permanently. - November 19, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Introduces New Credit Card Holder Wallet Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of their newest wallet, the Ascent. Built for the minimalist in mind, this slim credit card holder features hand-stitched top-grain oil tanned leather that is secured to a stainless steel plate. - November 06, 2017 - Trayvax

Justin Sayne Leather’s Insanity Male Performance Brand Gains Solid Financial and Operational Partners The Insanity brand of male performance supplements from Justin Sayne Leather has picked up new financial and operational partners, setting the stage for growth in the mainstream market. Two mainstream investment and incubator corporations Capital Consulting and Prime Vector, L.L.C have signed on to... - October 20, 2017 - Justin Sayne Leather

Trayvax Releases Slim Bi-Fold Wallet in Royal Purple Trayvax is pleased to announce the release of the Royal Purple Axis. The Axis is a slim, bi-fold wallet constructed from two stainless steel plates, money clip, and coin pocket. Made in the USA and guaranteed for life. - October 13, 2017 - Trayvax

O Loves M Bags Debuts Designer Tote Bag to Help Businesses Affected by Hurricane Irma Recover Quicker OLovesM Bags, an American-made bag company is offering stores hit by Hurricane Irma free bags. After reading an article, O'Brien wanted to help and decided to create a special tote bag just for this cause. O'Brien will give stores up to 10 free totes worth over $400 free, they just need to contact her at OlovesM.com. - October 07, 2017 - O Loves M Bags

Trayvax Releases Dual-Sided Wallet Comb for Beards and Hair TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce the Shift wallet comb. The dual-sided comb features wide-teeth for long hair and beards and fine teeth for styling. - October 06, 2017 - Trayvax

Virtual Reality Shop Tour Provides a Glimpse Into American Manufacturing The Trayvax 360 Virtual Reality Tour offers a peek inside the company’s Bellingham, Wash. headquarters. - September 29, 2017 - Trayvax

Billykirk Launches: ​The ​Thornproof ​Wool ​Collection Billykirk is proud to launch it’s latest brand exclusive, The Thornproof Wool Collection. Available for pre-order for a limited time, this collection evokes elegance and sophistication with a keen adherence to longevity and premium craftsmanship. The collection is rooted in two core materials, Thornproof Wool and Horween Waxed Flesh. Both materials originally created to withstand the harshness of nature. Their elegance is a side effect. - September 22, 2017 - Billykirk

ROYCE Opens Monogram Shop in Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Store Complimentary, On-Demand Personalization on All Bloomingdale’s Leather Purchases - September 09, 2017 - ROYCE New York

Unicorn Goods Opens Voting for the First Ever 2017 Best of Vegan Awards™ Best of Vegan Awards™ to Recognize Top Vegan Products, Organizations and Leaders - September 02, 2017 - Unicorn Goods

Trayvax Introduces Old Glory Branded Leather Wallet Trayvax is pleased to introduce the Old Glory Element. The Old Glory Element is a top-grain oil-tanned leather wallet that features the United States flag. - September 02, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Customers to Give Away 5000 Wallets to Friends Every purchase over $20 at Trayvax.com qualifies for a free Summit wallet for a friend. - August 31, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Introduces Quick Attach Leather Carabiner Keychain with Lifetime Warranty Made for those on the go, the Keyton Clip by Trayvax is a leather carabiner keychain made from stainless-steel and top-grain oil-tanned leather. Made in the USA and backed by the Trayvax Lifetime Heirloom Warranty. - August 26, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Iridescent Leather Wallet Trayvax is pleased to announce the limited release of the Contour Spectrum. The Spectrum is a leather wallet with an iridescent steel plate wrapped in top-grain oil-tanned leather. - July 15, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Launches Unique Groomsmen Gift Packages in Time for the Wedding Season TrayvaxⓇ is pleased to introduce two new groomsmen gift packages. The company will sell three and five-pack bundles of the Element leather wallet at a discounted rate. - July 06, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Giving Away 200 Slim Wallets in Celebration of Independence Day TrayvaxⓇ is giving away over 200 slim wallets in celebration of the 4th of July holiday. All orders placed between July 1 and July 5 will be automatically entered to win a Summit minimalist wallet. - July 01, 2017 - Trayvax

David T. Williams Launches New Designer Leather Front Pocket Wallet David T. Williams makes his design debut with a premium leather minimalist wallet on Kickstarter. - June 23, 2017 - David T. Williams

Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Bi-Fold Metal Wallet in FDE Color Pattern Trayvax is pleased to announce limited availability of the Axis bi-fold metal wallet in an FDE color pattern. Trayvax only produced 100 units of this limited edition color run. - June 21, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Free Gift with Purchase for Father’s Day Trayvax, a US-based manufacturer of slim metal wallets and outdoor gear, will offer a free Keyton leather bottle opener key chain for all orders over $49.99 in recognition of Father’s Day. The offer is valid June 2 through June 18, 2017. “We wanted to do something special for dad this Father’s... - June 03, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Offers Limited Edition Wallet and Bigger Military Discount for Memorial Day Trayvax, a leading US manufacturer of slim wallets and outdoor gear, is pleased to announce the limited release of the Patriot Axis metal bifold wallet. Trayvax will also be increasing their military discount to 20% in honor of Memorial Day. - May 24, 2017 - Trayvax

Trayvax Founder Seeks 30-Minute Meeting with President of the US and Influential CEOs Mark King, founder and CEO of Trayvax, is launching a search for the following people: Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com, Rose Marcario of Patagonia, Jill Layfield former CEO of Backcountry.com, Inge Thulin of 3M, Colin Brown of JM Family Enterprises and the President of the United States of America. Mr. King is asking for a 30-minute meeting with these individuals to help Trayvax reach their vision of creating 5000 American jobs. - May 05, 2017 - Trayvax

WonderShell, a True-to-Life, Superhero Backpack in a Shield Design that Provides Protection in Many Styles, Launches on Indiegogo With several designs offered in leather, fabric or both, circular-shaped WonderShell provides the ultimate protection for electronic gear, five different carrying options for added versatility. - April 22, 2017 - Wonder Designs

Trayvax Backs the Official Launch of the Contour Leather Wallet with 3 New Color Options Trayvax announces the official launch of the Contour, a slim, leather wallet backed by a CNC-machined stainless steel plate. Completely sourced and made in the USA, the Contour comes equipped with a lifetime warranty. Now available in three new color options. - April 22, 2017 - Trayvax

Introducing an American-Made Web Belt with a Lifetime Warranty: The Trayvax Cinch Trayvax introduces the Cinch, a low-profile web belt made with heavy-duty nylon and an aerospace-grade aluminum buckle with four different anodized finishes. All materials are completely sourced and handmade in the USA and come backed by the Trayvax lifetime guarantee. - April 05, 2017 - Trayvax

Seattle Thread Company Celebrates 4th Anniversary Another year of consistent sales is encouraging for this family business as it continues to add repeat customers and to refine its multi-brand collection. - April 05, 2017 - Seattle Thread Company

TadaWallets Announces Affordable Full Grain Leather Wallets for Women Spring Summer 2017 TadaWallets.com announces model AN-PL-0022 Full Grain Long Bi-Fold Strap Closure Wallets for Women in series Spring Summer 2017. Wallets are practically an appendage for women. TadaWallets.com understands women may taking a while when deciding which wallet to buy, based on their personal taste, needs,... - March 30, 2017 - TadaWallets.com