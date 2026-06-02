Recent Headlines
Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine Highlights Men's Hormone Health in Palm Harbor for Men's Health Month
Palm Harbor hormone therapy clinic Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine, led by board-certified anti-aging specialist Gina Pastore, MSN, APRN, ABAAHP, is raising awareness of low testosterone and hormonal decline in men as Men's Health Month begins June 1. The clinic offers medically supervised testosterone replacement therapy, peptide therapy, and medical weight loss programs for men throughout Palm Harbor and the greater Tampa Bay area. - June 02, 2026 - Vitality Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
SoSoThin.com Launches to Provide Fast, Affordable, and Discreet Access to Semaglutide Weight Loss Solutions
Executive Digital, a global digital marketing agency, today announced the official launch of SoSoThin.com, a new online destination designed to make semaglutide weight loss treatments accessible to consumers through a cash-pay model that eliminates insurance delays, denials, and red tape. SoSoThin. - February 16, 2026 - So So Thin
Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together. - January 21, 2026 - Nomad Fit Lab
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
Longest Serving Personal Training Services in Danbury CT
Live Your Way Thin & Healthy, a Danbury, CT personal training service, celebrated 29 years in business in May 2025. Owner Stavros Mastrogiannis has developed a unique 4-step weight loss approach based on his Greek background that focuses on eliminating root causes of weight gain. His method promises sustainable results that are "almost effortless" to maintain, unlike traditional approaches where 90% of people regain lost weight. - June 18, 2025 - Live Your Way Thin
Ultra Body Sculpt Presents Emsculpt Neo Bus Tour Event in Rosslyn
Ultra Body Sculpt, a prominent body sculpting and wellness clinic in the heart of Rosslyn, is set to host a highly-anticipated event on May 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This event will serve as a platform to showcase the latest advancements in body contouring and facial rejuvenation technologies,... - May 09, 2024 - Ultra Body Sculpt
Elegant Hoopoe Weight Loss Center Introduces IV Therapy to Enhance Client Experience
elegant hoopoe Weight Loss Center, renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional weight loss solutions in an elegant and professional setting, is proud to announce the addition of IV therapy to its range of services. This new offering is designed to further support clients in achieving their... - May 07, 2024 - Elegant Hoopoe
Transition Medical Weight Loss Wins Gold for Best Weight Loss Center in New Hampshire
Transition Medical Weight Loss, a comprehensive medical weight loss program based in Salem, NH, has been awarded the Gold for the Best Weight Loss Center in the prestigious Best of 603 contest. Transition is honored to receive this recognition, which reflects its dedication to providing the highest... - September 22, 2023 - Transition Medical Weight Loss
IntelliCalor Launches Website to Help People Lose Weight
IntelliCalor, a transformative force in the wellness industry, is proud to announce the launch of its website, DarrellHill.com. Guided by science-backed fitness, a positive mindset, and nutritious eating, IntelliCalor empowers individuals to surpass quick-fix solutions and embark on a holistic journey toward well-being. Find a treasure trove of resources, proven fitness tips, nutritional insights, and an engaging community. - May 31, 2023 - IntelliCalor LLC
World Weight Loss Offers Support to Jenny Craig Members
Jenny Craig members, who are left "High & Dry" on their Weight Loss Journey because of the pending bankruptcy as welcomed with open arms to World Weight Loss. - May 08, 2023 - World Weight Loss Inc.
Spruce Health Group Integrated Healthcare Practice Opens Sixth and Seventh Colorado Locations, and vastly expands the Thornton Clinic
Spruce Health Group, the Colorado-based integrated healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge services for healthy mobility and healthy metabolism, today announced the recent openings of clinics in Greeley and Boulder, as well as the Grand Re-Opening of the expanded clinic in Thornton. All three... - March 25, 2023 - Spruce Health Group
North Texas Plastic Surgery to Offer Semaglutide Weight Loss Treatment
The biggest advancement in weight loss treatment is now being offered at North Texas Plastic Surgery in Dallas. - February 17, 2023 - North Texas Plastic Surgery
Certified Functional Medicine Health Coach Launches Wellness Program to "Beat the Winter Blues" Ahead of Blue Monday
As a response to the growing number of Canadians experiencing and at risk for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness, based in Alberta, today announced its four-month “Beat the Winter Blues” program to give participants the tools and skills to deal with the depression, lack of motivation and general unease that can characterize SAD. - January 09, 2023 - Ignite Health Coaching and Wellness
Wisconsin-Based Company Launches Initiative to Help 1 Million People Lose Weight
Orange Box Fitness is the latest innovation in fitness created by the team at Xperience Fitness. It is curated for individuals who are ready to transform their health by losing weight safely in a community-based setting. Their coaches are experts in the industry with over two decades of experience and a track record of helping motivated individuals reach their goals. - October 07, 2022 - Orange Box Fitness
New Fat Freezing Clinic Opening in Cheadle 8 Sept. | Fat Freezing Manchester | Opening pricing packages available all September
A new fat freezing clinic is opening on the High Street in Cheadle village, offering expert fat reduction treatment with the most advanced equipment on the market. By following the strictest guidelines for health and safety and using only the highest quality products this treatment clinic is set up... - August 29, 2022 - Fat Freezing Manchester
Scientific Body Type Quiz from Fellow One Research Offers the First-Ever Science-Based Body Type Identification
Scientific Body Type Quiz identifying genetics, diet, exercise, metabolism, lifestyle, fat, and skinny fat as well as vertebrae and muscle development from the global pioneer in Body Type Science (The Four Body Types) successfully clears two years of real-world case study vetting - is ready for widespread public use. - July 02, 2022 - Fellow One Research
Cyborg Training Expert Jean Fallacara Offers a One-of-a-Kind Neuroscience Calisthenics Program
The world-renowned calisthenics strength trainer and author helps people redefine their life with this neuroscience calisthenics program. - February 23, 2022 - Jean Fallacara
Calisthenics Coach and Entrepreneur Jean Fallacara Introduces a Biohacking Approach to Fitness
The cyborg training expert is changing the fitness industry with his neuroscience calisthenics fitness program to foster a mind-body connection. - February 23, 2022 - Jean Fallacara
Keep Your Resolution: Hypnotist Vance Romane's Online Seminar to Stop Smoking, Manage Stress
Hypnotist Romane's Multiple Method Approach to Keep Your New Year's Resolution for people with the desire to stop smoking and manage pandemic stress to improve health and save money. - January 02, 2022 - Vance Romane
ShiftSetGo LLC to Open New Bellingham, WA Location to Help More People Reach Their Weight Loss Goals
ShiftSetGo, LLC, a leader in weight loss coaching, is expanding its efforts and opening a new location in Bellingham, WA. The clinic will officially open for business with a ribbon-cutting on October 14 at 3pm, and the public is invited to attend. This location will offer customers world-class... - October 02, 2021 - ShiftSetGo
A Change for Wellness at the Woman's Club of Winter Park
There is a different kind of change happening at the Woman’s Club of Winter Park. Understanding what wellness isn't is their starting point. It isn't lack of illness. Women and men of all ages come to the Woman's Club weekly to practice how to feel and stay well, for life. - May 17, 2021 - Orlando Health Coach
Renew Aesthetic Clinic is Growing and Launching Annual Membership
Growing Professional Team, Expanding Service Menu, Launching Annual Membership. - April 11, 2021 - Renew Aesthetic Clinic, LLC
Chikless, the Vegan Challenge App, Debuts on the iPhone
Chikless launched a new health initiative that challenges everyone to go vegan (or vegetarian). The new diet app, exclusively on the iPhone, gamifies a vegan diet to help people curb the carbon footprint and reduce America's meat-eating obsession. Chikless gives "non-vegetarians" a place... - February 25, 2020 - Chikless
Kirkland Natural Medicine Now Offers Erchonia’s Zerona Laser for Noninvasive Fat Reduction
Kirkland Natural Medicine now offers Erchonia's Zerona Z6 Laser for Noninvasive Fat Reduction. The Zerona emits neither heat nor cold - in fact, you can’t even feel it. The Zerona laser creates a pore in fat cells, fat leaks out and the fat is then processed by the body as waste. The cell is not destroyed and can still secrete beneficial hormones. In as little as 6 treatments, 3.72 inches or more can be lost. - January 30, 2020 - Kirkland Natural Medicine
Body20 South Tampa Celebrates First Anniversary, Looks Forward to Another Healthy Year
The first week of January is New Year’s Resolutions Week, and 50 percent of Americans with resolutions are hoping to exercise more, according to research by Ipsos. However, research also shows that people report “not having time” as the biggest barrier to achieving their fitness... - January 09, 2020 - Body20 South Tampa
SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn October Program to Help Those Who Can't Stop Eating
SHiFT-Recovery by Acorn will be facilitating a new five-week program beginning with a six-day intensive food addiction in-patient treatment stay on October 11 in Kissimmee, FL. The five-week program includes a six-day stay at an abstinent facility and a 30-Day Aftercare program that will provide attendees with a transition into life back home for the outpatient portion of the program. - October 02, 2019 - SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn
“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth
“It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women
Revolutionizing Eating-Out Culture: Learn How Eat Your Cake is Helping Families Eat Healthy on the Go
The Vancouver based meal delivery service offers families a way to eat a three-course nutritious meal without having to leave their house. - July 29, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery
Eat Your Cake is Awarded as One of the Top 3 Weight Loss Centers in Vancouver
Recognized as one of the top weight loss meal delivery services, Eat Your Cake offers an inclusive menu for different dietary requirements. - July 25, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery
Dr. Thomas E. Young, Paula Di Marco Young, BS, RN and Young Medical Spa® Win Four Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards
Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce they have won four awards in the prestigious 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Young Medical Spa conveniently serves patients in the Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Philadelphia, Lansdale, Center Valley, Wilkes-Barre, and Scranton areas. - June 08, 2019 - Young Medical Spa®
Young Medical Spa® Announces Their New Office Location in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA Areas
Young Medical Spa® with two locations in the Lehigh Valley and Lansdale, Pennsylvania areas has opened their third location serving the greater Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA areas. - May 23, 2019 - Young Medical Spa®
The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore Announces Unique Weight Loss Event Being Held at Finz Restaurant in Salem, MA
The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore will be holding a special event: The Skinny on Weight Loss. It is a dinner and discussion being held at Finz restaurant in Salem, MA on Thursday, March 28 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Participants will gain valuable and practical advice on weight loss and healthy living from Dr. Carmela Mancini. - March 25, 2019 - Weight Loss Center of the North Shore
Official Ribbon Cutting for Profile by Sanford’s New Tampa Location on February 4
Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the official ribbon cutting for the first Profile by Sanford franchise in Tampa will take place on Monday, February 4th, from 9 AM to 10 AM at 128 South Westshore Boulevard, Suite C. Named an Entrepreneur Magazine Top New Franchise in 2017 and 2018,... - January 31, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa
Leading Provider of Innovative Beauty and Skincare Secrets to Celebrities, Agnes Beauty Opens Its Doors to the Public to Help Users Rediscover Their Youthful Beauty
Agnes Beauty LLC is an innovative skin care and beauty solutions provider offering advanced organic/vegan friendly skincare to people, particularly women, who are looking to restore their youthful beauty and make aging optional. Agne's array of treatments and services are specifically designed to help eliminate wrinkles and restore the radiance and vibrancy of the skin, without causing any damage to the skin’s health unlike many of the skincare products currently available on the market. - January 30, 2019 - Agnes Beauty LLC
OPEX Riverdale NYC Announces Its Grand Opening in Riverdale
A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. OPEX Riverdale NYC has an inviting, unintimidating atmosphere and it is priced right. OPEX combines all the benefits of having a personal trainer at a fraction of the cost. OPEX brings a much needed service to the community. - January 06, 2019 - OPEX Riverdale NYC
Profile by Sanford Celebrates Grand Opening on January 10
New Westshore Location is First in Tampa Bay. - January 04, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa
Profile by Sanford Comes to Tampa
Franchise site to open in the Westshore area on December 26. - December 19, 2018 - Profile by Sanford Tampa
Paula Di Marco Young, BS, RN, CLO/A and Young Medical Spa® Win at the MyFaceMyBody® Global Aesthetic Awards in Beverly Hills, CA
Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce their practice received two awards in the Global MyFaceMyBody Awards USA 2018 held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on November 9, 2018. MyFaceMyBody Awards USA 2018 winners were selected from hundreds of applicants from across the... - December 06, 2018 - Young Medical Spa®
Young Medical Spa® Wins Three Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards
Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce they have won multiple awards in the prestigious 2018 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Young Medical Spa conveniently serves patients in the Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Philadelphia, Lansdale, and Center Valley areas. - November 15, 2018 - Young Medical Spa®
BalanceDiet™ Expands Licensing Programs with New Additional Categories Available for Licensing
Popular Healthy Living Brand Expands its wares into the kitchen with licensing opportunities for cooking, small appliances, spices, ingredients, and Home Goods. - October 24, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company
BalanceDiet™ Introduces Innovative Small Batch Vegan Lean Protein Collection to Market
After one year of development and testing, The BalanceDiet Company has announced the launch of a new “small batch” handcrafted Vegan Protein Collection, in conjunction with one of the country’s top manufacturers of natural product ingredients as well as the Food Scientists at the BalanceDiet Institute. - October 16, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company
Profile by Sanford Louisville Store Grand Opening on November 1, 2018
Profile by Sanford, a medically based weight loss program, is opening its first store in Louisville, KY. A Grand Opening community event is scheduled for November 1st at the store's location from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The store is located at 982 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY. - October 16, 2018 - Profile by Sanford - Louisville, KY
Weight Loss Goes Interactive with Let's Get It Off, a Millennial-Friendly Approach to Dropping the Pounds
When Dr. Ian Johnson, MD started Let's Get It Off, he set out to create a program that gave those struggling with weight loss direct access to professional medical assistance. "They're at the grocery store or out to dinner, and don't know what to order - they can text us right then and there... - August 15, 2018 - Lets Get It Off Weight Loss Clinic
R•Kane Nutritionals Announces Rebrand of Meal Replacement Solutions
R•Kane Nutritionals announces the official rebrand and launch of their high protein meal replacement product lines: Pro•Cal and Z•Pro25™ Pudding/Shake Mixes and TinyMeal™ Nutritional Bars. R•Kane Nutritionals has been servicing the weight loss and bariatric communities for over 40 years in both clinical and medical settings. - March 22, 2018 - R-Kane Nutritionals
BalanceDiet™ Announces Formulation Improvements to Signature Citrus Lean Fat Burner
Popular Natural Fat Loss Product Now Contains Atlantic Sea Kelp and other powerful anti-oxidants. - February 24, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company
BalanceDiet™ Announces New Healthy Living Licensing Programs
LA Based Wellness Brand Leverages 25 Years of Healthy Living Expertise with new Global Growth Platform. - February 10, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company
LifeCenter Plus Hosts Free Community Wellness Day
On Saturday, November 4th, LifeCenter Plus will be hosting a free Community Wellness Day from 12pm to 4pm at their facility located at 5133 Darrow Rd. During the event guests are invited to tour the facility, enjoy swimming in the indoor pools, climb the rock wall, attend nutritional seminars and... - October 26, 2017 - LifeCenterPlus
The Miller Method Launches Online Weight Loss System
The Miller Method, a company dedicated to health and wellness, just launched a new website aimed at helping people take their weight loss goals to the next level. - October 12, 2017 - The Miller Method
"Health Total" Corporate Wellness Drive: Focusing on Employee Health at Zycus
Health Total by Anjali Mukerjee, a wellness and lifestyle brand, is to hold a corporate health awareness programme on October 12 and 13, 2017, at the corporate office of software solutions provider, Zycus, in Mumbai. The two-day event aims to promote health awareness at the workplace and motivate... - October 11, 2017 - Health Total