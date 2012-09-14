PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Renowned Nutritionist from India Shivani Sikri Has Been Awarded "Best Dietician" Shivani Sikri, ranked amongst the best dieticians in Delhi, has been awarded Best Dietician for Weight Loss. - November 01, 2019 - Nutri4verve: Online Weight Loss Diet Clinic

SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn October Program to Help Those Who Can't Stop Eating SHiFT-Recovery by Acorn will be facilitating a new five-week program beginning with a six-day intensive food addiction in-patient treatment stay on October 11 in Kissimmee, FL. The five-week program includes a six-day stay at an abstinent facility and a 30-Day Aftercare program that will provide attendees with a transition into life back home for the outpatient portion of the program. - October 02, 2019 - SHiFT - Recovery by Acorn

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

Revolutionizing Eating-Out Culture: Learn How Eat Your Cake is Helping Families Eat Healthy on the Go The Vancouver based meal delivery service offers families a way to eat a three-course nutritious meal without having to leave their house. - July 29, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery

Eat Your Cake is Awarded as One of the Top 3 Weight Loss Centers in Vancouver Recognized as one of the top weight loss meal delivery services, Eat Your Cake offers an inclusive menu for different dietary requirements. - July 25, 2019 - Eat Your Cake! Personal Health Delivery

Dr. Thomas E. Young, Paula Di Marco Young, BS, RN and Young Medical Spa® Win Four Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce they have won four awards in the prestigious 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Young Medical Spa conveniently serves patients in the Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Philadelphia, Lansdale, Center Valley, Wilkes-Barre, and Scranton areas. - June 08, 2019 - Young Medical Spa®

Young Medical Spa® Announces Their New Office Location in the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA Areas Young Medical Spa® with two locations in the Lehigh Valley and Lansdale, Pennsylvania areas has opened their third location serving the greater Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, PA areas. - May 23, 2019 - Young Medical Spa®

The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore Announces Unique Weight Loss Event Being Held at Finz Restaurant in Salem, MA The Weight Loss Center of the North Shore will be holding a special event: The Skinny on Weight Loss. It is a dinner and discussion being held at Finz restaurant in Salem, MA on Thursday, March 28 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Participants will gain valuable and practical advice on weight loss and healthy living from Dr. Carmela Mancini. - March 25, 2019 - Weight Loss Center of the North Shore

Official Ribbon Cutting for Profile by Sanford’s New Tampa Location on February 4 Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the official ribbon cutting for the first Profile by Sanford franchise in Tampa will take place on Monday, February 4th, from 9 AM to 10 AM at 128 South Westshore Boulevard, Suite C. Named an Entrepreneur Magazine Top New Franchise in 2017 and 2018, Profile... - January 31, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

Leading Provider of Innovative Beauty and Skincare Secrets to Celebrities, Agnes Beauty Opens Its Doors to the Public to Help Users Rediscover Their Youthful Beauty Agnes Beauty LLC is an innovative skin care and beauty solutions provider offering advanced organic/vegan friendly skincare to people, particularly women, who are looking to restore their youthful beauty and make aging optional. Agne's array of treatments and services are specifically designed to help eliminate wrinkles and restore the radiance and vibrancy of the skin, without causing any damage to the skin’s health unlike many of the skincare products currently available on the market. - January 30, 2019 - Agnes Beauty LLC

OPEX Riverdale NYC Announces Its Grand Opening in Riverdale A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 1 to 7 p.m. OPEX Riverdale NYC has an inviting, unintimidating atmosphere and it is priced right. OPEX combines all the benefits of having a personal trainer at a fraction of the cost. OPEX brings a much needed service to the community. - January 06, 2019 - OPEX Riverdale NYC

Profile by Sanford Celebrates Grand Opening on January 10 New Westshore Location is First in Tampa Bay. - January 04, 2019 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

Profile by Sanford Comes to Tampa Franchise site to open in the Westshore area on December 26. - December 19, 2018 - Profile by Sanford Tampa

Paula Di Marco Young, BS, RN, CLO/A and Young Medical Spa® Win at the MyFaceMyBody® Global Aesthetic Awards in Beverly Hills, CA Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce their practice received two awards in the Global MyFaceMyBody Awards USA 2018 held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on November 9, 2018. MyFaceMyBody Awards USA 2018 winners were selected from hundreds of applicants from across the United... - December 06, 2018 - Young Medical Spa®

Young Medical Spa® Wins Three Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards Young Medical Spa® is excited to announce they have won multiple awards in the prestigious 2018 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. Young Medical Spa conveniently serves patients in the Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Philadelphia, Lansdale, and Center Valley areas. - November 15, 2018 - Young Medical Spa®

BalanceDiet™ Expands Licensing Programs with New Additional Categories Available for Licensing Popular Healthy Living Brand Expands its wares into the kitchen with licensing opportunities for cooking, small appliances, spices, ingredients, and Home Goods. - October 24, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company

BalanceDiet™ Introduces Innovative Small Batch Vegan Lean Protein Collection to Market After one year of development and testing, The BalanceDiet Company has announced the launch of a new “small batch” handcrafted Vegan Protein Collection, in conjunction with one of the country’s top manufacturers of natural product ingredients as well as the Food Scientists at the BalanceDiet Institute. - October 16, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company

Profile by Sanford Louisville Store Grand Opening on November 1, 2018 Profile by Sanford, a medically based weight loss program, is opening its first store in Louisville, KY. A Grand Opening community event is scheduled for November 1st at the store's location from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The store is located at 982 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY. - October 16, 2018 - Profile by Sanford - Louisville, KY

Weight Loss Goes Interactive with Let's Get It Off, a Millennial-Friendly Approach to Dropping the Pounds When Dr. Ian Johnson, MD started Let's Get It Off, he set out to create a program that gave those struggling with weight loss direct access to professional medical assistance. "They're at the grocery store or out to dinner, and don't know what to order - they can text us right then and there and... - August 15, 2018 - Lets Get It Off Weight Loss Clinic

R•Kane Nutritionals Announces Rebrand of Meal Replacement Solutions R•Kane Nutritionals announces the official rebrand and launch of their high protein meal replacement product lines: Pro•Cal and Z•Pro25™ Pudding/Shake Mixes and TinyMeal™ Nutritional Bars. R•Kane Nutritionals has been servicing the weight loss and bariatric communities for over 40 years in both clinical and medical settings. - March 22, 2018 - R-Kane Nutritionals

BalanceDiet™ Announces Formulation Improvements to Signature Citrus Lean Fat Burner Popular Natural Fat Loss Product Now Contains Atlantic Sea Kelp and other powerful anti-oxidants. - February 24, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company

BalanceDiet™ Announces New Healthy Living Licensing Programs LA Based Wellness Brand Leverages 25 Years of Healthy Living Expertise with new Global Growth Platform. - February 10, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company

LifeCenter Plus Hosts Free Community Wellness Day On Saturday, November 4th, LifeCenter Plus will be hosting a free Community Wellness Day from 12pm to 4pm at their facility located at 5133 Darrow Rd. During the event guests are invited to tour the facility, enjoy swimming in the indoor pools, climb the rock wall, attend nutritional seminars and participate... - October 26, 2017 - LifeCenterPlus

The Miller Method Launches Online Weight Loss System The Miller Method, a company dedicated to health and wellness, just launched a new website aimed at helping people take their weight loss goals to the next level. - October 12, 2017 - The Miller Method

"Health Total" Corporate Wellness Drive: Focusing on Employee Health at Zycus Health Total by Anjali Mukerjee, a wellness and lifestyle brand, is to hold a corporate health awareness programme on October 12 and 13, 2017, at the corporate office of software solutions provider, Zycus, in Mumbai. The two-day event aims to promote health awareness at the workplace and motivate employees... - October 11, 2017 - Health Total

Renew Aesthetic Clinic Opens in Beaverton Oregon Renew Aesthetic Clinic, a nurse practitioner owned and directed clinic located in Pacific Place on the corner of Scholls Ferry and SW Nimbus, has its grand opening on Friday, October 20th, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Champagne & hors d'oeuvres will be served. Please register for Grand Opening Party at www.renewaestheticclinic.com. - September 21, 2017 - Renew Aesthetic Clinic

Announcement: New BURN HD Weight Loss System Produces Powerful Results Americans trying to lose weight spend an average of $60 billion per year on products and weight-loss programs with a 90% chance of gaining their weight back. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that “The estimated annual medical cost of obesity for adults in the U.S. was $147 billion... - September 01, 2017 - Dietspotlight.com

Drew Named Head Coach and General Manager at CrossFit Arc CrossFit Arc owner Bobby Madden announces today that he has reached an agreement with Noah Drew to bring [Noah] back to CrossFit Arc as Head Coach and General Manager. - July 26, 2017 - MVP Fitness, LLC dba CrossFit Arc

Kickstart a Healthy Spring 2017 with Eatology Bounce back from Winter with a carefully curated meal plan by Eatology. Offering up calorie controlled meal deliveries that are both nutritious and filling, Eatology is a sure-fire way to get back on track after the holidays. Get into the swing of the new year... And that pair of skinny jeans, by opting... - March 13, 2017 - Eatology

Wicked Weight Loss - How to Stop Worrying About Your Waistline, and Look & Feel Fabulous from Inside Out This two-part Wicked Weight Loss group program is intended for those who are looking for a holistic approach to weight management, focusing on the core link between weight management and lifestyle. Participants will learn the link between weight loss, eating habits, the mindset, and overall health. Weekly take-home tasks will ensure that everyone is implementing the core learnings into their everyday life in order to see results. - March 06, 2017 - Bare Holistics

Amy Sullivan of dailyRD Earns Advanced Certification from The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation Founder and CEO of dailyRD, Amy Sullivan joins an elite group of professionals committed to excellence in the treatment of eating disorders. - February 21, 2017 - dailyRD

Clinical Therapist Rick Saruna Explains Why New Year's Resolutions Fail Clinical therapist Rick Saruna of Body & Mind specializes in weight loss and quit smoking. He extensively studied resolution failures. New years resolutions fail over 90% of the time because people unknowingly set themselves up for failure. The only way to make changes work is to have smaller goals accomplished as you reach your ultimate goal. - January 10, 2017 - Body & Mind

Hypnotist Spreads Positive Message for 2017 With New Year resolutions at the top of everyone’s mind, the timing is perfect for the local community to celebrate a unique holiday, World Hypnotism Day. - January 01, 2017 - Life Change Hypnosis Clinic

How Dr. Nick Nicholson Helped a Mom Gain a New Lease on Life After Bariatric Surgery A Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery talks about how a sleeve gastrectomy changed her life and outlook. - December 14, 2016 - Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery

Team Approach Matters, What a Weight Loss Surgery Patient Says About Dr. Nick Nicholson A Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery patient talks about the importance of support. - December 14, 2016 - Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery

The Unconquered Fit Interview of Lucas Sheridan, World Class Athlete and Soldier The Army's World Class Athlete Program is home to Olympians and elite college athletes who also serve the United States in the military. In addition to the strict life associated with protecting the country, they go above and beyond to train and compete. - December 13, 2016 - The Unconquered Fit

CardioMender, MD is Hosting a Holiday Weight Loss Food Expo on Nov. 12th The public is welcome to learn how to celebrate and still lose weight. Local weight-loss guru and Cardiologist, Dr. Barry H. Schiff, along with Internist, Dr. D. Allen Young and the entire CardioMender, MD Wellness and Weight Loss team will be hosting, for the South Florida community, “How to celebrate and STILL lose weight!” Open House and Holiday Food Expo. It will be held on November 12th from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the CardioMender, MD Weight Loss clinic in Pembroke Pines. - November 02, 2016 - CardioMender, MD Weight Loss Specialists

Ed Whittington, ND is Set to Open a Private Practice in Castleton Specializing in Anti-Aging. He Will Also Offer Non-Invasive Face Lift and Lipo with Zero Down Time After finishing his Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine in May, Ed Whittington headed straight for the Cosmetic Surgery Mecca, Houston TX. He opened a naturopathic cosmetic center in Sugar Land, TX and his success has been beyond imaginable. Dr. Whittington is extremely excited to bring some of this cutting edge, "art" as he calls it, to his home town of Indianapolis. - October 28, 2016 - Ed Whittington, ND

Five Tips from Dr. Lauze Volk for Eating Healthier and Stressing Less for the Rest of 2016 Central Kentucky’s Dr. Lauze Volk, FAAP, FACP, says managing your eating this time of year is all about choices. Dr. Volk owns Lexington, Kentucky’s Libelle Aesthetics & Weight Loss Center and has been practicing medicine since 1998. Based on common questions from the dozens of patients she sees weekly, Dr. Volk offers five tips to end 2016 on a healthy, stress-free note. - October 19, 2016 - Libelle Aesthetics

VENUS ARMY Introduces the Future of Weight Loss Shakes Satisfied customer Renel Holland explains how VENUS-PRO changed her life: “Best protein ever - I have been ordering a similar product from the US and I am so glad this is finally in the UK. Best product ever! Fuller for longer and oh so tasty”. - October 01, 2016 - Venus Nutrition International

KYBELLA® Under Chin Fat Reduction @ Wymore Laser & Anti-Aging Center in Winter Park, FL KYBELLA® is a prescription medicine used in adults to improve the appearance and profile of moderate to severe fat below the chin (submental fat), also called “double chin.” - September 21, 2016 - Wymore Laser & Anti Aging Medicine

Online Fitness Company Shatters Industry Standards Minority and veteran owned online health and wellness company offers online coaching, Service Member physical training test prep, and subscription based services that seeks to redefine the way people define what it means to be "fit." - September 08, 2016 - The Unconquered Fit

Local Personal Trainer Aims to Move San Diego Back Into Top 3 Fittest Cities San Diego dropped from #3 to #10 fittest city in the U.S. in May, according to the 9th Annual American Fitness Index (AFI). The city lost seven places between 2015 and 2016 in the biggest drop in fitness of any large U.S. city, according to study co-sponsors the American College of Sports Medicine and Anthem Foundation. Local fitness expert, Nicholas Fury is determined to help San Diegans adopt a healthier lifestyle and move San Diego back into the top 3 fittest cities. - August 10, 2016 - Furious Fitness

Diet Doc Revolutionizes Dieting with Low Carb, High Protein Diet Plans That Deliver Healthy, Safe and Fast Weight Loss Diet Doc’s low carb, high protein, fat burning diet plans help thousands lose 20 or more pounds per month without harmful or annoying side effects. - June 29, 2016 - Diet Doc

Clients Overwhelmingly Find Diet Doc’s Online Weight Loss Clinic Effective for Quick Weight Loss Diet Doc is pleased to announce that 97 percent of surveyed clients found the Diet Doc online weight loss clinic convenient and effective for quick weight loss. - June 25, 2016 - Diet Doc

Diet Doc Announces Medical Diet Plans That Help Patients Regain Their Health and Lose Embarrassing and Dangerous Excess Fat Even though the number of diet companies continues to grow, obesity rates in America climb. Diet Doc’s medical diet plans are unparalleled by the competition and have helped thousands restore lost health through fast weight loss - June 24, 2016 - Diet Doc

Diet Doc’s Weight Loss Specialists Help Patients Control, and Even Prevent, Diabetes Through Safe, Comfortable and Quick Weight Loss Diet Doc, a medical weight loss company, designs diet plans that are, not only, patient-specific, but disease specific. People nationwide are losing weight and learning how to control, and even prevent, diabetes through safe and quick weight loss - June 23, 2016 - Diet Doc

Diet Doc Patients Lose 20 or More Pounds Per Month Safely, Quickly and Comfortably and Rank the Company Number One for Fast Weight Loss Diet Doc’s mission is to reach those who have struggled and failed to regain their health and restore their figure by losing embarrassing and dangerous excess fat. - June 22, 2016 - Diet Doc

Lose More Weight with Diet Doc's New Advanced Prescription Hormone Diet Plans To help maximize the body’s fat burning potential, Diet Doc has created new advanced prescription hormone diet plans. - June 18, 2016 - Diet Doc