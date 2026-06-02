Kirkland Natural Medicine now offers Erchonia's Zerona Z6 Laser for Noninvasive Fat Reduction. The Zerona emits neither heat nor cold - in fact, you can’t even feel it. The Zerona laser creates a pore in fat cells, fat leaks out and the fat is then processed by the body as waste. The cell is not destroyed and can still secrete beneficial hormones. In as little as 6 treatments, 3.72 inches or more can be lost. - January 30, 2020 - Kirkland Natural Medicine