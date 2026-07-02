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Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Gateway Recruiting Announces Continued Growth and 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for Third Year
Gateway Recruiting ends 2025 with continued growth, new team additions, and a renewed commitment to community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
Construction in Crisis: Inter/Arch Jobs Raises Awareness for Men’s Mental Health Month
Leading job board addresses suicide rates and mental health stigma among male workers in the built environment. - June 05, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches “Inter/Arch Next Gen” – A New Networking Series Celebrating Emerging Talent in Architecture and Design
Inter/Arch Jobs is proud to announce the launch of Inter/Arch Next Gen, a dynamic new networking event series designed to spotlight and connect emerging and notable interior designers and architects with influential brands, studios, and thought leaders in the built environment. The inaugural event... - May 25, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Gateway Recruiting Expands Team with Addition of Bryan McWhorter, Recruiting Manager
Gateway Recruiting is excited to welcome Bryan McWhorter as Recruiting Manager. With more than 13 years of experience across industries like Engineering, Technology, and Finance, Bryan brings a high-energy, relationship-driven approach to recruiting. In his new role, he will support Gateway’s Contingent, Retained, and Contract services, helping companies build strong, flexible teams. - May 01, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Gateway Recruiting Welcomes Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development
Gateway Recruiting is proud to announce the addition of Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development. - April 04, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches "Behind The Design" Podcast, Exploring the Built Environment
Inter/Arch Jobs, a leading job board and staffing firm for the built environment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new weekly podcast, Behind The Design. Hosted by built environment expert Richard Eib, the podcast dives into the fascinating world of architecture, interior design, and... - March 11, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
WicWac Debuts to Innovate the North American Service Industry
New digital platform aims to connect service providers with communities, enhancing local ecosystems across Canada and the United States. - February 23, 2024 - WicWac
Vendux Celebrates Monumental Growth and Optimistic Outlook for 2024
Growth is the result of continued innovation and strategic expansion. The 2023 State of Fractional and Interim Sales Leadership Survey contains the details of nearly 1,000 assignments. Lisa Winberg based in Toronto, ON brings 15+ years of experience in tech, finance, and education. - February 09, 2024 - Vendux LLC
Gateway Recruiting Launches Their First Life Sciences Marketing Salary Survey
Gateway Recruiting has launched a salary survey for Marketing professionals in Medical Device, Biotech, and Pharma sectors. Running from August 21st to October 6th, 2023, the survey aims to provide insights into compensation trends, internal equity, and industry changes, with participants receiving a complimentary report. - August 25, 2023 - Gateway Recruiting
Gateway Recruiting Files Lawsuit Against Texas Fabco for Alleged Unpaid Invoices
Gateway Recruiting sues Texas Fabco for $152,366.55 for alleged unpaid invoices. The lawsuit, filed in Blanco County's District Court, seeks both overdue payment and legal fees. Carpenter Law represents Gateway Recruiting. - August 12, 2023 - Gateway Recruiting
Gateway Recruiting Unveils 2023 Trade Compliance Salary Survey Results
Gateway Recruiting released its influential 2023 Trade Compliance Salary Survey, offering valuable salary insights for professionals worldwide. With over 2,000 participants, it serves as a comprehensive resource for employees and employers, guiding career decisions and compensation packages. - July 25, 2023 - Gateway Recruiting
Vendux Pursues Enhanced Position and Brand With a Focus on Sales Leadership Capital
After working with hundreds of clients and interviewing thousands of executives, the company identified a clear need to focus on sales leadership capital. Companies have embraced fractional sales leaders and now want more options. Vendux has built the largest roster of seasoned sales leaders. - April 17, 2023 - Vendux LLC
BANKW Staffing Expands to Western Massachusetts and Connecticut by Adding Johnson & Hill Staffing to its Portfolio of Companies
BANKW Staffing’s family of locally owned companies just got bigger with today’s announcement of the addition of Johnson & Hill Staffing to its family of full-service staffing and recruiting agencies. Johnson & Hill will become part of the KNF&T Staffing Resources brand, and... - January 26, 2023 - BANKW Staffing
New Jersey Staffing Alliance (NJSA) Supports Alternative Legislation that Would Better Protect the Jobs of Thousands of New Jersey Workers in Place of S-511/A-1474
Former Temporary Workers Share Their Stories of Resiliency and Perseverance After Securing Full-Time Employment After Struggles Finding Work in New Jersey. - January 16, 2023 - New Jersey Staffing Alliance
BANKW Staffing Ranks Among SIA’s Fastest Growing Staffing Firms
BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider of staffing and recruiting services, is pleased to be honored among leading staffing organizations in Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest Growing Staffing Firms 2022. SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their... - October 26, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
BANKW Staffing Exhibits at Strategic HR in the City
BANKW Staffing is excited to be exhibiting at the Strategic HR in the City conference on October 23 and 24, 2022. - October 21, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
Alexander Technology Group's Shannon Herrmann Appointed to the NH Tech Alliance Board of Directors
BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider in staffing and recruiting services, is proud to announce that Shannon Herrmann, Senior Recruiting Manager with Alexander Technology Group, has been appointed to the NH Tech Alliance Board of Directors. The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is a... - July 29, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
Vendux Publishes Bill of Rights for Fractional and Interim Executives
Industry-first Bill of Rights for fractional and interim executives. Market for fractional senior talent expanding rapidly. Vendux has built the largest roster of seasoned sales leaders. - June 11, 2022 - Vendux LLC
BANKW Staffing Recognized in Boston Business Journal's Book of Lists for Largest Temporary Placement Firm in Massachusetts
BANKW Staffing has been recognized in Boston Business Journal's Book of Lists 2022 for 7th Largest Temporary Placement Firm in Massachusetts. - May 24, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
Vendux Expands Team with New Partner
Andrew Miller brings 30 years of professional services expertise. Market for fractional senior talent expanding rapidly. Vendux has become industry leader. - April 29, 2022 - Vendux LLC
Finding Careers Launches Website to Help People Find New Jobs and Careers
With tips on interviewing, getting paid more, and finding the right career, Finding Careers is a new company hoping to help job seekers every step of the way. - March 30, 2022 - Finding Careers
KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting Voted Best Executive Search Service for 2022 by New Hampshire Business Review
KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, a BANKW Staffing company, has been named as "Best Executive Search Service" in New Hampshire Business Review’s 2022 Best of Business (B.O.B.) Awards. Determined through an online readers' poll, The B.O.B. Awards is an annual program that... - February 24, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
The Nagler Group Voted Best Staffing Service for 13th Straight Year by New Hampshire Business Review
The Nagler Group, a BANKW Staffing company, has been named as "Best Staffing Service" in New Hampshire Business Review’s 2022 Best of Business (B.O.B.) Awards. Determined through an online readers' poll, The B.O.B. Awards is an annual program that recognizes New Hampshire's... - February 22, 2022 - BANKW Staffing
Spectra360 Announces the Promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President
Spectra360 is announcing the promotion of Wendy Sanders to Division President, effective immediately. In this role, Sanders will oversee operations, sales, and business development for the company’s eight offices. - January 26, 2022 - Spectra360
ResultsResourcing® Announces Business Partnership with Virtual Expert® to Fuel Growth Opportunities for Both Freelance Professionals and Small to Mid-Size Businesses
ResultsResourcing®, a leading freelance talent platform that comes with your own recruiter, announces a business partnership with Virtual Expert®, an expert training and coaching organization for Virtual Assistants to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses. - November 20, 2021 - ResultsResourcing
Spectra360 Hires Colleen Boddy as Director of Human Resources
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced that Colleen Boddy has joined the team as the Director of Human Resources. Boddy will oversee the HR functions for all Spectra360 and Raso Solutions employees. This move brings the Human Resources department in-house after several years of collaboration with an HR consulting firm. - August 19, 2021 - Spectra360
ResultsResourcing Announces Partnership with The Freelance Coach to Match High-Quality Virtual Freelancers with Small Businesses Who Need Talent
ResultsResourcing, a leading freelance platform that comes with your own recruiter, partners with The Freelance Coach, a training and coaching organization for freelancers, to fuel growth opportunities for both freelance professionals and small to mid-size businesses. - April 10, 2021 - ResultsResourcing
ResultsResourcing, a Leading Freelance Platform That Comes with a Recruiter, Signed a Global Partnership Agreement with Val.Expert, a Division of Imprimis Group
ResultsResourcing, the leading platform for hiring freelance talent that comes with its own recruiter, announced it has signed a global partnership agreement with Val.Expert. Val.Expert is a unit of the Imprimis Group of staffing/HR companies, formed to disrupt contract staffing models by... - January 28, 2021 - ResultsResourcing
Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of FinClusive, Joins SweetGig’s Advisory Board
Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of FinClusive is joining SweetGig's Advisory Board. Mr. Sharma’s work compliments SweetGig’s mission of making it easier for low-income, hourly workers to improve their financial well-being through employment. - December 16, 2020 - SweetGig
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
Spectra360 Named to the Staffing Industry Analyst List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms
Spectra360, an award-winning national staffing firm for logistics and light industrial, today announced its inclusion in the 2020 List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms. This year 75 companies qualified for inclusion on the annual list, with Spectra360 ranked as #36. - September 30, 2020 - Spectra360
First True Weekly Medical Plan Option Hits the Market
EmployerAdvantage offers true weekly benefits plans. Coverage is based on the employee's payroll. The program features fully automated and outsourced administration of the employer's ACA/employee benefits plans. - September 10, 2020 - BenefitElect
Connecting Staff Announces Vetting and Sourcing Services for Hiring Process
Connecting Staff deals in recruiting and consulting across the United States, along with the vetting and sourcing process. The company provides experienced and talented candidates at an effective cost. - September 03, 2020 - Connecting Staff
Vendux is Now the Largest Community of Sales Leaders Available for Interim and Fractional Assignments
Vendux reaches this milestone in the US after only twelve months. The executives in the community represent a wide variety of industries, products, and skills, allowing for the perfect match. The community continues to grow as Vendux is adding further talent daily. - August 27, 2020 - Vendux LLC
Cloudy Jobs Launches the First Job Board for Cloud Computing Professionals
The rise of cloud computing created an entirely new professional niche. The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the demand for computing experts who can deliver from remote settings. In an often confusing and suddenly crowded job market, Cloudy Jobs offers the world’s only job-board service... - August 07, 2020 - Cloudy Jobs
Mint Physician Staffing Enhances Hospital and Telemedicine Coverage During COVID-19 Crisis
As the global effects of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to evolve, Mint Physician Staffing remains committed to providing physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. Hospitals and Urgent Care Clinics are urged to contact Mint Physician Staffing to help fulfill with staffing needs amid the coronavirus outbreak. - March 27, 2020 - Mint Physician Staffing
Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360
Basket Brigade Delivers Thanksgiving Dinners...and a Message of Hope
The secret to Living is Giving. A simple principle that is the guiding force behind the Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago. In its fifth year, the Basket Brigade is delivering 2,000 complete Thanksgiving dinners to local area families-in-need. Each Thanksgiving basket feeds a family of five, and... - October 26, 2019 - The Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago
Holiday Staff - an Online Job Board Launched for Sourcing Seasonal Staff and Holiday Job Vacancies
Holiday Staff, an online jobs board for seasonal staff and holiday job vacancies, has been launched to help businesses recruit seasonal and temporary staff. Holiday Staff is a niche online jobs board, ensuring that web traffic is driven to the site by a need for seasonal staff or temporary holiday work. Returning customers comment on the high calibre of candidates and the qualified applicants they receive through Holiday Staff. - September 18, 2019 - Holiday Staff
Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.
2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference Speaker Line-Up Confirmed
Shockingly Different Leadership (SDL) has announced the final speaker line-up for the 8 micro-learning strategy labs which make up the 2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference. Cross-industry leaders from the world of human resource management will convene in Atlanta to plan for the evolving world of work in their organizations. - August 06, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership
Recruitment Studio to Feature in Popular BBC One Show Wanted Down Under
The recruitment agency was invited on the set of a popular BBC reality television show. - July 01, 2019 - Recruitment Studio
Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360
AFS Launches Enhanced Service Offerings to Provide More Value to Customers
Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.
Headway Acquires New York Hospitality and National Event Staffing Business
Through acquiring staffing business from Shiftgig, Headway adds Event Staffing to its already robust, nationwide offerings and expands its Hospitality footprint into the New York market. - April 18, 2019 - Headway Workforce Solutions
ScaleHR 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open
A unique Human Resources strategy conference designed to prepare corporations for their next phase of growth. - March 19, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership
The Salem Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award
The Salem Group announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Client Award at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Diamond winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. - February 13, 2019 - The Salem Group