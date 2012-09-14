PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

Basket Brigade Delivers Thanksgiving Dinners...and a Message of Hope The secret to Living is Giving. A simple principle that is the guiding force behind the Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago. In its fifth year, the Basket Brigade is delivering 2,000 complete Thanksgiving dinners to local area families-in-need. Each Thanksgiving basket feeds a family of five, and includes... - October 26, 2019 - The Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago

Holiday Staff - an Online Job Board Launched for Sourcing Seasonal Staff and Holiday Job Vacancies Holiday Staff, an online jobs board for seasonal staff and holiday job vacancies, has been launched to help businesses recruit seasonal and temporary staff. Holiday Staff is a niche online jobs board, ensuring that web traffic is driven to the site by a need for seasonal staff or temporary holiday work. Returning customers comment on the high calibre of candidates and the qualified applicants they receive through Holiday Staff. - September 18, 2019 - Holiday Staff

Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.

2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference Speaker Line-Up Confirmed Shockingly Different Leadership (SDL) has announced the final speaker line-up for the 8 micro-learning strategy labs which make up the 2019 ScaleHR Human Resources Conference. Cross-industry leaders from the world of human resource management will convene in Atlanta to plan for the evolving world of work in their organizations. - August 06, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership

Recruitment Studio to Feature in Popular BBC One Show Wanted Down Under The recruitment agency was invited on the set of a popular BBC reality television show. - July 01, 2019 - Recruitment Studio

Spectra360 Acquires Offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing Firm, Raso Solutions Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company, today announced the acquisition of Raso Solutions, an offshore Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Technology Services firm based in Cebu, Philippines. - May 30, 2019 - Spectra360

AFS Launches Enhanced Service Offerings to Provide More Value to Customers Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well beyond... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.

Headway Acquires New York Hospitality and National Event Staffing Business Through acquiring staffing business from Shiftgig, Headway adds Event Staffing to its already robust, nationwide offerings and expands its Hospitality footprint into the New York market. - April 18, 2019 - Headway Workforce Solutions

ScaleHR 2019 Call for Speakers Now Open A unique Human Resources strategy conference designed to prepare corporations for their next phase of growth. - March 19, 2019 - Shockingly Different Leadership

The Salem Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award The Salem Group announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Client Award at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Diamond winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. - February 13, 2019 - The Salem Group

GreenPeas Cofounder Yogesh Kondaskar to Speak at Test Automation Summit in Denver GreenPeas co., a crowd-sourcing platform for Canary Testing of Web and Mobile Apps, announced today that Cofounder Yogesh Kondaskar will be a presenter at the Agile Testing Summit in Denver Colorado on February 14 at the DeVry University Campus. Yogesh will be discussing how Canary Testing is an essential... - February 12, 2019 - GreenPeas co.

Recruitics Reveals Its Four Pillars of Talent Attraction to Make It Easier for Leading Brands to Attract and Hire Great Talent Industry-leading recruitment marketing agency announces its methodology for strategic recruitment marketing. - February 12, 2019 - Recruitics

Swoon Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client Award Swoon, a leading staffing agency, in the technology and professional services industry, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. - February 08, 2019 - Swoon

Serve Lead Succeed, LLC Joins Elite International Coach Federation Serve Lead Succeed, LLC gains acceptance into ICF (International Coach Federation), globally recognized as the world's gold standard for professional coaching and training practitioners. For more than two decades, ICF has served as the voice of the professional coaching world. - January 25, 2019 - Serve Lead Succeed, LLC

Ponos Technologies Launches "workponos.com" - Making Its Appearance in the Gig Marketplace with a Focus on Getting Freelancers Paid Overview of the current outlook of workponos.com - October 23, 2018 - WORKPONOS

STL Staffing Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Chicagoland Area STL Staffing, a leading provider of staffing and hiring solutions, recently opened a new Chicagoland office in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The new office location is in response to a strong customer demand for its services and to better position the organization to the area’s diverse talent pool. - September 06, 2018 - STL

MRA Global Sourcing, a Leader in Procurement Recruiting, Merges with TYGES TYGES, a leading executive and professional search firm specializing in manufacturing and supply chain, announces, today, the merger with MRA Global Sourcing, LLC. MRA Global Sourcing is a leader in executive search within the procurement function. “The merger with TYGES is a natural fit for us,... - June 28, 2018 - TYGES

MedCentric Search Firm Launches Locum Tenens Business "Shift Physicians" to Serve Client Demand MedCentric Search Firm recently launched Shift Physicians, a wholly-owned MedCentric company, to staff Locum Tenens and meet growing customer demand. MedCentric hired Thomas DiMarco as Managing Partner to lead the business. Thomas DiMarco most recently managed business development and recruited physicians... - March 14, 2018 - MedCentric

The Salem Group Wins Inavero's 2018 Best of Staffing® for Client Satisfaction Diamond Award Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients. - February 17, 2018 - The Salem Group

Potworka Changes the Way People Give or Take Micro Jobs with Simple Payments, Instantly. Today, after successful private beta testing in Berlin POTWORKA have launched publicly and people can now search, sort, select and complete real micro-jobs for real money, paid instantly and securely through their very own PayPal account. - January 15, 2018 - POTWORKA

Diskriter's Report on: US Staffing Market to Grow 3% in 2017 The latest US staffing Industry forecast report has been released by one of the global advisors on staffing solutions. The report consists of staffing industry estimates and forecasts by revenue and segment. In addition to this, it also includes the labor market information with elaborate employment trends and historical data. The report is being published twice annually presenting all the relevant information. Diskriter's study on US staffing market presents the growth predictions of the same. - September 05, 2017 - Diskriter Inc.

Diskriter: Temporary Help Services Remains Strong in July In the era of ever changing technology and market, there is a sudden change in staffing services has been noticed too. 2017 has come with a rise in temporary staffing services. Whereas July has seen a total of 209,000 increase in non-farm payroll employment. Staffing Services are being highly demanded in this era. - August 30, 2017 - Diskriter Inc.

Star Tribune Names Award Staffing a 2017 Top 150 Workplace Award Staffing has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Produced by the same team that compiles the 26-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on... - June 27, 2017 - Award Staffing

Helpp Launches Free Platform Connecting Local Consumers and Service Providers Helpp, a Colorado based startup, today announced its free web-based application empowering anyone to make money using their skills and services by connecting them with local consumers. The company is currently looking for local businesses and individuals of all skill levels to join www.gethelpp.com. Unlike... - April 27, 2017 - Helpp, Inc.

DayGigger Wants to Pay You the Very Same Day to Work from Home Online DayGigger is the first freelance employment site in the world to guarantee same day pay for every day worked. And for employers, there are great benefits too - free listings, cash back bonuses, a skilled all-American workforce, and much more. - April 06, 2017 - DayGigger

Roy Fazio, Co-Owner of the Protocall Group, Named One of Staffing Industry Analysts’ Top 100 Most Influential People in Staffing Roy Fazio, Co-owner of The Protocall Group, an award-winning staffing firm based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Staffing by Staffing Industry Analysts. This list of 100 staffing professionals profiles those men and women who have made a difference... - March 09, 2017 - The Protocall Group

RPC Company Wins Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada, RPC Company earns Inavero's 2017 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards. - February 22, 2017 - RPC Company

Nurse Technology Company Expanding Its Free Services Connect instantly with a community of nurses. Hire a nurse, or search for nursing jobs. NurSearch makes it easy to find the best nurses. Free to join. - January 25, 2017 - NurSearch, Inc.

JabaTalks Commits to Client and Candidate Experience with New Hire JabaTalks is proud to reaffirm their commitment to client and candidate experience with the announcement of Max Weiner as their new Director of Implementation and Customer Success. - December 13, 2016 - JabaTalks LLC

JabaTalks Joins White House Call to Action, Pledges Software to TENT Foundation for Refugees JabaTalks, the automated voice interview software, has pledged their hiring and coaching platform to provide refugees with better employment opportunities and training. - November 17, 2016 - JabaTalks LLC

Studying Information Warfare Leads Independent Information Researcher to Launch Information Brokerage Firm Chess Research LLC It was first at the Ekstorm library on the University of Louisville campus that then Political Science Major, Rhonda Johnson realized that she found great comfort with conducting primary and second research in the library. “One time I had to retrieve a document for an Anthropology class and I surprised... - August 16, 2016 - Chess Research LLC

OneStaff Medical Wins Inavero's 2016 Best of Staffing Client & Talent Awards Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada. OneStaff Medical, a leading employment agency in the healthcare staffing industry announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients... - June 27, 2016 - OneStaff Medical, LLC

Fantasy Football Winner’s Donation Matched by Parasol Parasol, the market-leading contractor support specialist is proud to match pound for pound the £100 grand prize donation made by Adam Hopcroft, Business Manager at Real Public Sector, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP, after his win at the inaugural season of the Parasol Recruiter Fantasy Football League. - June 12, 2016 - Parasol Group

Aspire InfoLabs Pre-Hires 2015 Batch Candidates Aspire InfoLabs, a Hyderabad based organization that provides recruitment solutions and employable talent to IT organizations, has pre-hired over 35 candidates from 2015 batch of IT engineers. - February 12, 2016 - Aspire InfoLabs Global Pvt. Ltd.

Aspire InfoLabs Conducts Recruitment Drive in Hyderabad The final round of the Aspire InfoLabs recruitment drive was conducted on 17th December, 2015. - December 20, 2015 - Aspire InfoLabs Global Pvt. Ltd.

Absuns Business Solution Launches Proksimi Absuns Business Solution launches Proksimi - a mobile only hyperlocal lifestyle platform for the Bottom of the Urban Pyramid. - December 20, 2015 - Absuns Business Solution

Aspire InfoLabs Drive on December 16 Aspire InfoLabs is all set to conduct a recruitment drive in its Hyderabad premises on behalf of a CMMI Level 4 company that has emerged to be the winner among the top 100 companies in Asia as per Red Herring. - December 12, 2015 - Aspire InfoLabs Global Pvt. Ltd.

Aspire InfoLabs Achieves 100% Placements All the candidates from the latest batch of Aspire InfoLabs students have successfully secured jobs in a reputed MNC that is listed in Forbes 500. - December 10, 2015 - Aspire InfoLabs Global Pvt. Ltd.

Salary Star from Transnew – a New Sharing Economy Model for Career Mentorship Spun out of Rewardrefer, Salary Star is a brand new app that connects business professionals and college students, to exchange wisdom and star quality potential. To help users understand the application, here are the exclusives from a chat with the founder, Tim (Tianyou) Kou. Aim for the stars “Salary... - December 04, 2015 - Transnew LLC

Jan Johnston Osburn and Motivational Press Enter Into Agreement to Publish Motivational Press today announced an agreement to publish "Dream Big or Go Home: Today’s Dream is Tomorrow’s Reality" by Jan Johnston Osburn, which offers readers the opportunity to take a beautiful journey of self-reflection and to conduct a personal Vision Quest that increases insight, awareness, and drives key behavior changing attitudes to bridge the gap between today’s dream and tomorrow’s reality. The release date is Spring 2016. - September 15, 2015 - Johnston Group International LLC

Generational Leadership Change Secures Future Vision Boly:Welch has announced leadership changes resulting from an extensive succession planning process. Andrew Welch was named company President and co-founders Diane Boly and Pat Welch will continue to guide the organization’s future growth and stewardship of the 30-year agency. Juanita Leard was appointed Chief Financial Officer. - August 15, 2015 - Boly:Welch

An Executive Solution Concierge Provides a Work-Life Balance for Busy Professionals An Executive Solution Concierge is now open for business. - August 05, 2015 - An Executive Solution Concierge, LLC.

Resource Staffing Group Inc Announces the Launch of Their New Website Resource Staffing Group Inc has completed the first phase of their new website redesign - allowing for easier navigation for candidates, clients, and guests. - July 02, 2015 - Resource Staffing Group Inc

Celebrities Concierge & Staffing Services to Officially Launch Medical Staffing Placement Services Effective immediately, Celebrities Concierge & Staffing Services will be recruiting and placing Domestic Staffing Personnel with backgrounds in the medical field. Some of these positions will include Post-Surgery Nurses, Registered Nurses, Baby Nurses, Holistic Doctors, Elder Care Companions, and... - June 26, 2015 - Celebrities Concierge & Staffing Services

A Premier Domestic Staffing Agency in Beverly Hills, CA, Announces the Launch of Their Special Needs Nannies Celebrities Concierge & Staffing Services announces the launch of their new “Elite Care Specialists” who provide Full-time, Part-time and/or On Call childcare placement services with nannies trained or specialized to work with special needs children. - June 25, 2015 - Celebrities Concierge & Staffing Services

New Business Aims to Bring Jobs to the Community Second Chance Staffing And Resource Center, a new staffing company, is raising funds to open their doors to help bring more jobs to the community and assist people with resources. - May 17, 2015 - Second Chance Staffing And Resource Center

Careerscloud.org Launches Site for Employment Agency Locator Digital Marketing to Drive Traffic and Job Seekers to Employment Agencies - April 16, 2015 - Careerscloud.org