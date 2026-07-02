The Salem Group announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award after winning the Best of Staffing Client Award at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Diamond winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. - February 13, 2019 - The Salem Group