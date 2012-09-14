PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

Veteran Owned Business Project Launches Member Verification Program New program transitions 1,000s of validated members who joined over the past 11 years to new “Verified Member” classification. - October 31, 2019 - eWareness (dba VeteranOwnedBusiness.com)

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC

The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine Campstar Now Offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

Student Entrepreneur Launches UK’s First College-Based Vegan Festival This year, Robert Stevens, Director of Sussex Vegan, has set his hopes on his new venture into the market aiming to "inspire, educate and inform future generations" with the relaunch of UK’s first college-based vegan festival in Lewes. - August 28, 2019 - Sussex Vegan

Celebration in St. Petersburg, FL to Honor Local Entrepreneurs What: LocalShops1 Community Awards 2019; When: 4-7 pm Sunday September 8, 2019; Where: Marchand’s Bar & Grille at the Vinoy, 501 Fifth Ave NE, St. Petersburg; Why: To honor those who do so much to make Tampa Bay an even better place; How: Big party at the Vinoy; Ticket information: BestInBizTampaBay.com - August 15, 2019 - LocalShops1

BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - July 27, 2019 - B2Brazil.com

Camping 4.0: Campstar is Now Available as the New Multiservice Platform Dedicated to Outdoor Holidays Campstar wants to solve all the needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Campstar's mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - July 26, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH

Forces War Records Brand New Website Feature – Making It Easier to Find the Records You’ve Been Searching For Forces War Records are excited to announce that they have launched a powerful new update to their records page, which could mean brand new insight and an industry first in genealogy website research. - June 11, 2019 - Forces War Records

New Classified Ads Platform is Now Available to Turkish Internet Users The new generation Turkish classified ads platform, AramaDur.com is designed to provide a wide range of services from second-hand purchases to real estate property ads. - January 30, 2019 - AramaDur

Andrew Truesdale Earns Agent of the Year Honors at Linda Craft & Team, Realtors® for 2018 Linda Craft & Team, REALTORS® honors Listing Partner Andrew Truesdale as Agent of the Year for 2018 with over 20 million in closed transactions. “Andrew is dedicated to serving his clients and does whatever it takes to get their needs met,” said Linda Craft, CEO & President of... - January 24, 2019 - Linda Craft & Team Realtors

Dwayne Reece Earns Buyer Agent of the Year Honors at Linda Craft & Team, Realtors® for 2018 Linda Craft & Team, REALTORS® honors Real Estate Specialist Dwayne Reece as Buyer Agent of the year for 2018 with over 10.6 million in closed transactions. “This award is an acknowledgement of the hard work he performs giving top notch customer service to his clients.” said CEO,... - January 24, 2019 - Linda Craft & Team Realtors

Baltimore Organization Announces 1,000 Dollar "Black Futures Micro-Grant" Award to Greater Baltimore "Changemakers" CLLCTIVLY.org is a social impact organization in Baltimore, Maryland that serves as a resource for those seeking to find, fund and partner with Black social change organizations in the Greater Baltimore community. Founded by Jamye Wooten, CLLCTIVLY seeks to foster collaboration, increase social impact and amplify the voices of local Black-led organizations. - January 17, 2019 - CLLCTIVLY

ConsoLogic to Release Online Free XML Sitemap Generator Tool ConsoLogic finally released their 2nd project website: CreateXmlSitemap.com an online free XML Sitemap generator tool. ConsoLogic is a joint venture project of PeaceNic and iGeNic for research and web development. - January 15, 2019 - PeaceNic

New Age Marketing Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Industry PharmaBizConnect, a Leading PCD Pharma Company Operating in India and provider of PCD Pharma Franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic markets. - January 04, 2019 - N.E.W.S. Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Pollize Rating, the Credit Score for Your Personal Reputation Review and rate your interactions with others. Pollzie.com provides ratings to names based on reviews from its users. Use pollzie.com to check someone's personal reputation rating. - January 03, 2019 - Brain Studios Group

AttorneysLawOffice.com Launched in Modesto, California Today AttorrneyLawOffice.com (https://www.attorneyslawoffice.com) a blog with the all the major and minor highlights and lowlights on Civil and Criminal Law, Breakthrough Federal Judgments and much, much more goes live. A team of eminent Attorneys and Lawyers, globally, have come together to create a virtual... - December 13, 2018 - AttorneyLawOffice

Operations Expert Launches OpsMatters.com with News & Information on Operational Applications and Tools The site is the first of its kind and provides a single source for organisations and users to exchange the latest information on operational applications and tools. - December 04, 2018 - OpsMatters

ROI4CIO Pays for IT Product Information ROI4CIO has announced that they will be rewarding users for the content they create. - December 03, 2018 - ROI4CIO

Sale of Celebrity Home in North Ridge Linda Craft & Team REALTORS is extremely proud to announce the recent sale of the remarkable home of former Pittsburgh Steelers coach, Bill Cowher and his wife, Veronica Stigeler-Cowher for $1,845,000. Bill led the Pittsburgh Steelers for 15 years, winning eight division titles and one Super Bowl... - October 12, 2018 - Linda Craft & Team Realtors

Aisle 32 Has Fully Launched and Partnered with Spectrum as a Business Channel Partner Aisle 32 has added cable TV, internet, and phone service to it's hundreds of categories for customers nationwide. - September 24, 2018 - Aisle 32

New Feature on IT Portal ROI4CIO All about IT product on one page - a new opportunity for suppliers and buyers of IT products. - September 18, 2018 - ROI4CIO

Linda Craft Inducted Into the NC Women Business Owners Hall of Fame Linda Craft, the CEO of Linda Craft & Team, REALTORS® and CEO of Craft Commercial, has been inducted into the North Carolina Women Business Owners Hall of Fame for her enduring contribution in the real estate industry, her tireless work with charities in the community, and for assisting and coaching... - July 13, 2018 - Linda Craft & Team Realtors

Owners of Veterans Home Care, LLC Acquire Popular Military Website Veterans Home Care owners Bonnie and Howard Laiderman proudly announce the recent acquisition of Militaryconnection.com, a division of Gregory Media, Inc. to offer a greater range of opportunities and broaden their efforts in helping more veterans, active military, and their families. Both Bonnie Laiderman,... - June 01, 2018 - Military Connection

NewCasinosOnline.co Comments on UK Gambling Figures Each year, the UK Gambling Commission publishes a report of participation figures within the industry and they’ve just released the statistics for 2017. Overwhelmingly, it’s all about growth, with higher levels of gaming and stimulated numbers in the industry. Experts at New Casinos Online... - May 06, 2018 - NewCasinosOnline.co

OfficeSpace.com Integrates Rail Yard Telecom Concierge® to Help Tenants Make Informed Telecom Decisions for CRE Properties OfficeSpace.com, a national commercial real estate (CRE) listing service that connects tenants and brokers, announced that it has integrated their search platform with Rail Yard’s Telecom Concierge®, a telecom aggregator that makes it easy for businesses to find and compare providers for internet,... - April 24, 2018 - OfficeSpace.com

Pet Stores Are the Most Humane Source of Puppies According to PetStorePuppies.com PetStorePuppies.com confirms that pet store puppies are the most regulated and safest source to purchase from. - April 04, 2018 - Pet Store Puppies

Improve Online Degree Program Visibility to Prospective Students by Partnering with the Online Degree Database The Online Degree Database (ODD) is offering colleges and universities with online degree programs a way to improve their visibility to prospective students. The ODD website provides researching students with program details for over 3,800 online degree programs. Partners enhance their online program details shared in the free reports to students and gain access to unique market intelligence. Sign up by September 1, 2018 to receive a special discount. - March 19, 2018 - Online Degree Database & Consulting, LLC

OfficeSpace.com and Community Systems Partnership Brings Commercial Property Data to EDOs, Expands CRE Data Visibility Nationwide OfficeSpace.com, a national commercial real estate (CRE) listing service that connects tenants and brokers, announced that it will be the exclusive property data provider for Community Systems, a leading technology company dedicated to the economic development industry. Commercial real estate listings... - March 14, 2018 - OfficeSpace.com

WorldBuild Awards to Honour New Products, Design and Technology WorldBuild Awards 2018 have just been announced. - February 28, 2018 - WorldBuild365 - ITE Group Plc

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Make It Easier for Buyers and Sellers to Connect The New Design Also Seamlessly Integrates B2brazil’s Growing Slate of Online and Offline Trade Services. - February 24, 2018 - B2Brazil.com

Victoria Fredrickson with Fireside Real Estate Wins Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 2017 Victoria Fredrickson, Fireside Real Estate, has been chosen as one of Seattle’s Five Star Real Estate Agents for 2017. This is an exclusive recognition of Seattle-area real estate agents. - February 13, 2018 - Five Star Professional

Lawyer Analytix Allows Users to Measure the Performance of Lawyers in Houston LawyerAnalytix.com aims to change the way lawyer performance is viewed. - November 11, 2017 - Lawyer Analytix

Gone Beachin' Releases New Secret Beach Travel Finder GoneBeachinSearch.com helps you find public and hidden beaches around the world. Find and hide treasure near beaches with integrated geocaching. Explore places and things within 6 miles of a beach location. - October 03, 2017 - Gone Beachin LLC

IKYP Cannabis – Technology-in-Print Educational Marketing Solutions for a Growing Industry West Palm Beach, Florida based Trackable Graphics has today announced that 420Trade.COM, LLC has been appointed the exclusive distributor for IKYP Cannabis, an innovative range of “technology-in-print,” educational marketing products for the rapidly growing legal medical Marijuana Industry. For... - September 18, 2017 - 420Trade.com, LLC

Coin Clarity is Turning Cryptocurrency Novices Into Experts at a Rapid Pace Coin Clarity is bringing clarity to an industry that desperately needs it. Coinclarity.com is a cryptocurrency-related resource collection that aims to provide its visitors with a basic background necessary to get started in anything blockchain-related. - September 11, 2017 - Coin Clarity

ChronicJobs Aims to Ascent the Cannabis Experience It's been said on numerous occasions that an online presence is obligatory for discovering accomplishment in the cutting edge business world. In any case, for cannabis organizations — who are regularly bound by law from utilizing the typical methodologies to promote or drive movement — the... - August 30, 2017 - ChronicJobs

Better Than A Hotel Offers Free Housing for Harvey Evacuees Better Than A Hotel out of Austin, TX is temporarily making all of their available rentals in Austin free for evacuees affected by Hurricane Harvey. Better Than A Hotel offers a local feel to those visiting the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University, and has offered free temporary... - August 27, 2017 - Better Than A Hotel

Play Baseball Now Provides More Info About Various Leagues, Teams and Competitions As a unique go-to-source, Play Baseball now provides more info about various baseball leagues, teams, clubs and competitions that are going across Australia. - August 26, 2017 - Play Baseball

Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace Revolutionizes How Restaurants and Suppliers Connect Startup Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace (KAE) provides the largest kitchen equipment marketplace in Dubai, the UAE, and the Middle East. With more kitchen equipment suppliers and companies relying on their services to list, advertise, and sell their products and services, KitchenAE.com has quickly... - August 18, 2017 - Kitchen Arab Equipment Marketplace

Craft Residential & Craft Commercial Announced as Corporate Sponsors of Triangle Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards Linda Craft & Team, REALTORS® is pleased to announce that Craft Residential & Craft Commercial will sponsor the Triangle Business Journal’s C-Suite Awards, to be held on August 18, 2017. Linda Craft, CEO of both Craft Companies states, “We are excited to be part of this inaugural... - August 18, 2017 - Linda Craft & Team Realtors

Sloty Awarded Best New Casino in the Summer of 2017 New Casinos independent review team has awarded Sloty as the best new site in the summer of 2017. Reasons for winning include better recurring offers, 8 prominent game developers and 13 of the leading deposit methods. - August 11, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.

Experience Pros Broadcasts 2000th Episode While Taking the Thomas Edison Approach to Business On August 7, 2017, Experience Pros will broadcast their 2000th episode of The Most Positive Talk Show in America. Experience Pros is a business radio show hosted every weekday afternoon by Angel Tuccy and Eric Reamer. "We feel as if we’ve taken the Thomas Edison approach to growing a business... - August 07, 2017 - Experience Pros

DubbelSpace – New National Leasing Platform DubbelSpace is a new approach to creating and managing co-working space. It allows businesses/owners to list any underutilized space for lease—even within an existing business—creating a new revenue stream for the landlord, while procuring a space that a startup, freelancer or creative could put to great use. DubbelSpace also facilitates connections between symbiotic businesses and entrepreneurs that are either starting out or that can generate great products and ideas together. - August 05, 2017 - DubbelSpace

B2Brazil and Manna Announce the Launch of a China-Brazil Trade Service Center Brazil’s largest B2B trade portal and China's premiere professional cross-border e-commerce services company create joint venture to faciliate and grow B2B trade between China and Brazil. - July 26, 2017 - B2Brazil.com

New Casinos 2017: Sloty Launch with Superior Bonuses Sloty stands out as one of the top new casinos 2017 with over five recurring bonuses every week and a fantastic web design. Sloty is a site created by the group behind successful Spinit and Casino Cruise. Learn more about their superior bonuses and website below. - July 23, 2017 - New Casinos Ltd.