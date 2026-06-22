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Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators. - June 22, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
VetMyFranchise Launches AI-Powered Franchise Due Diligence Platform, Leveling the Playing Field for Prospective Franchise Buyers
VetMyFranchise (vetmyfranchise.com) today announced the launch of its AI-powered franchise due diligence platform, giving prospective franchise buyers access to the most comprehensive free franchise research tools on the market — along with personalized deep-dive reports at a fraction of the... - April 22, 2026 - Vet My Franchise
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Rubies Unleashed Launches Developer Accounts to Empower Indie Creators
Rubies Unleashed is an open publishing platform for indie games, apps, software tools, and digital projects, evolving from RubyApks (rubyapks.blogspot.com). On Jan. 13, 2026, developer accounts launched, allowing new creators to publish projects directly and original developers to claim and manage legacy RubyApks listings for ownership verification and updates. - January 28, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
New Service to Help Wellness and Fitness Practitioners Create High-Quality Online Courses
Digital Wellness Directory Launches New Service to Help Wellness and Fitness Practitioners Create High-Quality Online Courses. - July 17, 2025 - DigitalWellness.Directory
B2Brazil Announces Launch of B2India, Expanding B2B Marketplaces Network to Fellow BRICS Country
Leading B2B marketplace network in the Americas expands footprint by launching B2India a localized service connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade. - March 09, 2024 - B2Brazil.com
DSPYT - CodeVerse - Shaping the Future of Programming, Data Science, and Blockchain
Data science, blockchain, DSPYT community, decentralized autonomous organization, programming, prediction accuracy, AI success, Synthetix, DeFi, blockchain cybersecurity, CBDCs, technologies. - December 25, 2023 - DSPYT DAO
New Muslim Marriage and Dating App "Joon" Launched on Oct. 20, 2023
Joon, a Muslim Marriage app designed around facilitating conversations is proud to launch and be available for download to all new users in North America. - November 09, 2023 - Joontech LLC
PodOps is Taking on the World of Podcast Hosting
PodOps, the first of its kind podcast app to use artificial intelligence to bring podcast show hosts and guests together for interviews, is releasing a new platform to host podcasts. The PodOps Hosting platform lets podcasters focus on creating great content and growing their audiences. PodOps Hosting aims to help podcasters grow their shows, increase engagement and monetize them with features like enhanced podcast analytics and a user-focused product roadmap. - September 06, 2022 - PodOps
ConstructionBevy Announces Free Beta Launch of Online Marketplace for Commercial Construction
Providing general contractors, subcontractors, and the rest of commercial construction an easy way to find and pre-qualify partners and generate leads. - June 17, 2022 - ConstructionBevy
B2Brazil Expands in the Americas Launching B2B Marketplaces for Mexico, Chile and Colombia
Leading B2B marketplace in Americas expands footprint by launching B2Mexico, B2Chile and B2Colombia, localized services connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade. - January 28, 2022 - B2Brazil.com
B2Brazil and Banco Ourinvest Launch Online Foreign Exchange and Payments Service for Brazil
The agreement establishes a partnership between the leading B2B commerce portal in Brazil and the reference bank in the foreign exchange services sector. - December 09, 2021 - B2Brazil.com
Introducing the Skill Market, a Support Platform for Small Business Owners and Solo Entrepreneurs, Where Engagement and Involvement Are Currencies!
A unique community where small business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and individuals with a business idea, are empowered and supported to start and establish, or build and grow, their dream of business ownership, through a plethora of tools, resources, support, knowledge sharing, peer expertise, business experience and a structured referral system. - October 15, 2021 - The Skill Market
ROI4CIO Has Released a Mobile App That "Reinvents" the Presentation
ROI4CIO has released the Roi4Presenter mobile app, which allows you to make a presentation from your smartphone in a couple of clicks. - September 12, 2021 - ROI4CIO
New XR Industry Directory Launches with 1430 Members: Protect Humanity in Metaverse, Prevent Singularity
The XRSolutionsNetwork.com directory brings 1430 XR industry businesses organized into 350 categories designed to accelerate XR industry growth, protect and collectively defend humanity in and out of the Metaverse and generate singularity prevention awareness to ensure a bright big beautiful tomorrow. - August 02, 2021 - XRSolutionsNetwork.com
Korea's Top Dermocosmetic Brand Enters UAE Through Doctors’ Online Network
ZEROID, top dermocosmetic brand South Korea is being introduced to the UAE through DrFive.com, UAE's biggest doctor's network. - April 18, 2021 - DrFive
AppearMe Announces the Launch of Its New Service
AppearMe launches a free directory of Expert Witnesses and Litigation Support Providers to better service litigating attorneys and law firms. AppearMe now offers a nationwide network of over 10,000 expert witnesses & litigation support specialists at their fingertips for all litigation... - December 19, 2020 - AppearMe
New and Unique Service from Cryptoscamalert.com. Users Can Not Just Report Crypto Frauds But Also Check Potential Partners Before Even Making an Investment.
As many already know, it is highly recommended to check the Cryptoscamalert.com database before investing in cryptocurrency. There are hundreds of scammers in the Cryptoscamalert.com database reported by real victims. But what if someone received a lucrative offer and has not found this potential partner on the scammer's database but still have doubts? Cryptoscamalert.com specialists can help. They can check your potential partner and provide you with the complete report and recommendations. - December 07, 2020 - CryptoAlert
Open Pitch – India’s Own Social Platform for Small Businesses and Freelancers
Open Pitch is a new universal social platform with a vision to connect Indians with small businesses and freelancers. Small businesses and freelancers can create their profile on Openpitch.in to showcase their skills to the world. Unlike many other such platforms, freelancer information on Open... - November 18, 2020 - OpenPitch
B2Brazil, Shipa Freight Launch Online Forwarding Platform for Brazil
Brazil’s leading B2B trade portal and leading global online logistics platform launch Brazil’s first localized platform to quote, book, pay and track freight online. - November 18, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
DentistangPinoy.com: an Online Platform for Dental Healthcare
DentistangPinoy.com is an Online Platform for Dental Healthcare whose primary aim is to promote dental awareness. Patients can find dentists and book appointments online. Licensed Filipino Dentists can register as a professional and be part of the directory listing for Filipino Dentists. - November 04, 2020 - Dentistang Pinoy
Pakaloh Launches First Free Business Platform for Diverse and Inclusive Cannabis Industry
Pakaloh LLC launched a new business platform for the cannabis, CBD and hemp industry with free resources on cannabis banking and loans, Business Tutorials, jobs, networking and discounts at partner companies. The platform is free to join, and the first to focus on empowering minority, women, or first-time business owners and other professionals to establish successful careers in cannabis. - October 13, 2020 - Pakaloh
Digital Wellness Directory Launches Online Consultation Appointment Booking and PR Solutions for Health and Wellness Practitioners
Digital Wellness Directory, a platform for health and wellness practitioners, has announced new services. Health and wellness practitioners such as nutritionists, fitness trainers and doctors can now utilize the platform to implement telemedicine or online consultation software on their website. - October 06, 2020 - DigitalWellness.Directory
Lawyers Directory USA Has Officially Announced the Launch of Its New Attorney Directory
Lawyers Directory USA has officially announced the launch of its new attorney directory that will initially feature thousands of lawyers in private practice but will gradually expand to cover all 1.3 million lawyers in the USA. The legal industry in US has experienced significant growth, with a... - September 30, 2020 - Lawyers Directory USA
Calgary Startup, Jobbie.ca, Hopes to Turn Unemployed Canadians Into Service Business Owners
A Calgary startup is putting a new spin on the reverse bidding model, hoping to connect freelancers and small service providers affected by COVID-19 with customers looking for quality local services. - September 29, 2020 - Jobbie Canada
EpinVIN Makes It Easy to Check Your Vehicle Before You Make a Purchase
EpicVIN is a new company that offers vehicle history reports based on confirmed blockchain information. - September 25, 2020 - EpicVIN
BizPappa Introduces Mobile Website Solution for Restaurant Owners Struggling During the COVID-19 Pandemic
BizPappa is here to provide technical solutions to restaurants struggling during COVID-19 and beyond. By leveraging cloud infrastructure, BizPappa is building mobile-optimized website landing pages for restaurants, from which customers can view menu items, learn more about the restaurants,... - September 25, 2020 - BizPappa
Booksy Ranks No. 299 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1508 Percent
Booksy Ranks No. 299 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. - August 20, 2020 - Booksy International
BabyNames.com Compares the U.S. Ranking of Names Made Popular by the 2008 Release of Twilight
As "Midnight Sun" is Released, Jennifer Moss Shares How Impactful the Series Has Been on a Generation of Names. - August 03, 2020 - BabyNames.com
B2Brazil and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil Sign a Partnership Agreement
Leading B2B trade portal in Brazil and the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil - CNA, the national entity representing Brazilian rural producers, enter into close an agreement to launch Mercado CNA, the principal online trading platform for the agricultural sector. - August 01, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
DigitalWellness.Directory, a Wellness Consultant Listing & Knowledge Sharing Platform Launched
DigitalWellness.Directory is an online platform where wellness consultants such as natural medicine, fitness, physiotherapists, integrative health and indeed all practitioners can register for a free listing. The platform also allows their members to submit articles that showcases their knowledge... - July 19, 2020 - DigitalWellness.Directory
B2Brazil and Bexs Banco Enter Partnership That Benefits More Than 150,000 SMEs in Brazil and Abroad
Agreement between leading B2B trade portal in Brazil and main international online payment bank in Brazil aims to promote foreign exchange solutions for B2Brazil’s members. - July 02, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
B2Brazil Launches Educational Platform and Online Course for Business English in Partnership with Pearson
Brazil's largest online B2B marketplace launches an online Business English Now! course supported by educational tools from Pearson, a global leader in language courses. - June 18, 2020 - B2Brazil.com
Don’t Fah-Get Home Improvements Has Earned the Accreditation as a Certified 203k Contractor®
Local contractor is using the U.S. Government’s FHA 203k Home Rehabilitation Loan program to rebuild its community one home at a time. - May 15, 2020 - 203k Contractor Certification Program
10 Best Debt Relief Companies for 2020 Revealed by TrustedCompanyReviews.com (Also See Biggest Misconceptions, Complaints & Downsides)
TrustedCompanyReviews.com (TCR) has released the Top 10 Debt Relief Companies For 2020. TCR is one of the oldest review companies in the world, reviewing all types of businesses. TCR also shares insight into the most common complaints against debt relief companies and provides clarification on the biggest misconceptions that consumers have about debt relief programs. - March 04, 2020 - Trusted Company Reviews
Eat Drink Dive Packages Kansas City's Local Best in One Tidy Directory
Bigger isn't better. Local is better. - February 21, 2020 - Geiger Media
Doggies in Town Takes on World Business Angel Investment Forum in Istanbul
Doggies in Town aims to win over the hearts of the investors at the World Business Angel Investment Forum in Istanbul and as Jessie states, “Our vision is to become the only app a dog owner will ever need, the umbrella for all dog apps.” - February 17, 2020 - Doggies in Town
Witnessed or Been the Victim of a Crypto Scam? Report It to CryptoScamAlert.com
Report Crypto Scam on CryptoScamAlert.com. Regularly updated database of crypto frauds reported by real victims. Read, Report and Help make the Crypto World Healthier, Cleaner and Safe. - January 31, 2020 - CryptoAlert
CouponUpto Promotes the Strategy of Developing an Automation System as a Bridge Between Users and Vendors
CouponUpto is proceeding with a special campaign to form a bridge between suppliers and customers, through the improvement of automatically creating stores as well as adding and checking active discount codes on the website. This solution is beneficial for those struggling to find saving solutions, especially on shopping occasions like Black Friday, Christmas and New Year's sales. - December 27, 2019 - CouponUpto
DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click
The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna
Veteran Owned Business Project Launches Member Verification Program
New program transitions 1,000s of validated members who joined over the past 11 years to new “Verified Member” classification. - October 31, 2019 - eWareness (dba VeteranOwnedBusiness.com)
US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory
Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO
TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play
TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and players to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO
Grappetite Launches Hello-Halal.com to Help Muslims Meet Strict Dietary Standards
With almost 10,000 products, Hello-Halal.com helps Muslims identify and buy food and household items that are "Halal" according the standards of their religion. - September 07, 2019 - Grappetite LLC
The World’s Largest Camping-Search Engine Campstar Now Offers Campervan and Motorhome Rental
Campstar wants to solve all needs of worldwide campers with one single market place – combining it with a strong global community. Their mission is to make camping the best of all travel experiences. - August 30, 2019 - campstar Worldwide Camping GmbH
Student Entrepreneur Launches UK’s First College-Based Vegan Festival
This year, Robert Stevens, Director of Sussex Vegan, has set his hopes on his new venture into the market aiming to "inspire, educate and inform future generations" with the relaunch of UK’s first college-based vegan festival in Lewes. - August 28, 2019 - Sussex Vegan
Celebration in St. Petersburg, FL to Honor Local Entrepreneurs
What: LocalShops1 Community Awards 2019; When: 4-7 pm Sunday September 8, 2019; Where: Marchand’s Bar & Grille at the Vinoy, 501 Fifth Ave NE, St. Petersburg; Why: To honor those who do so much to make Tampa Bay an even better place; How: Big party at the Vinoy; Ticket information: BestInBizTampaBay.com - August 15, 2019 - LocalShops1
BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast
BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa