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Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
Century Host LLC Becomes Fully Licensed and Expands Into Long Term Residential Housing
Century Host LLC announces full licensing status and the official launch of its long term residential housing division, expanding beyond short term rentals into structured multi month and annual leasing solutions across multiple U.S. markets. - March 01, 2026 - Century Host
Conner Carter Details Long Term Vision Behind Century Host LLC and The Century Foundation, Positioning the Companies as Scalable Platforms for Technology and Beyond
Conner Carter outlines his long term vision for Century Host LLC and The Century Foundation, focusing on building scalable, technology driven platforms across multiple industries. The announcement highlights Carter’s founder led strategy centered on integration, operational efficiency, and responsible growth designed to support modern business and lifestyle needs. - January 04, 2026 - Century Host
Graham Miranda Accelerates Market Dominance Through Unified Digital Infrastructure Platform
Integrated eSIM, Hosting, and SEO Ecosystem Positioned to Capture $78 Billion Digital Services Market Expansion - November 13, 2025 - Graham Miranda
Netizen Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Nation's Most Successful Businesses for a Third Time
Netizen was named for a third time to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s most successful businesses. Established in 2013 and currently led by partners Michael Hawkins as CEO and Akhil Handa as COO, Netizen is an award-winning technology firm that develops and leverages cutting-edge solutions to create a more secure, integrated, and automated digital environment for government, defense, & commercial clients worldwide. - September 20, 2025 - Netizen Corporation
Mentor Hosting Co Offers Low-Risk SEO/Web/Marketing, Results-Based Program for Limited Time.
Offer designed to appeal to those that want to see website sales conversion results before paying full price. - September 03, 2025 - Mentor Hosting Co
SignalHaven Compliance Launches Online Tech Shop and Expands IT Services Across Western New York
SignalHaven Compliance has launched an online tech shop and expanded its remote and on-site IT support across Western New York. The company offers affordable new and refurbished devices, fast support for local businesses, and cybersecurity services — all without a physical storefront. - August 29, 2025 - SignalHaven Compliance
incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide. - July 30, 2025 - incend Media
e2CEO Celebrates Golf Tournament Success, Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight
The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, bringing together 122 golfers and raising significant funds in support of vital initiatives in the fight against childhood cancer. "At e2CEO, we take immense pride in supporting such a special and meaningful cause. Giving... - May 30, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
Rad Web Hosting Cloud VPS Offers Affordable Alternative to Major Cloud Service Providers
Rad Web Hosting, a trusted provider of web hosting solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced Cloud VPS services, designed to offer an affordable and reliable alternative to costly cloud solutions from major providers. With competitive pricing, powerful performance, and straightforward... - May 30, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Krify Launches AI Vision Systems to Prevent RTG Crane Accidents and Improve Container Terminal Safety
In the fast-paced world of container terminals, ensuring safety and operational accuracy is more important than ever. As massive Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes maneuver through tight spaces, even minor oversights can lead to catastrophic accidents and costly delays. To tackle these challenges, ports are turning to cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision. These intelligent systems offer real-time monitoring, object detection, and predictive insights. - May 26, 2025 - Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
e2CEO Proudly Supports Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament and Silent Auction Benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
e2CEO is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Sawnee-Cumming Optimist Club’s 13th Annual Golf Tournament & Silent Auction, an event dedicated to bringing together golf enthusiasts and community leaders in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, helping raise funds and awareness to the community to battle all types of childhood cancers. - May 11, 2025 - e2CEO LLC
Phoenix Website Developers Announce The Rollout of Generative AI in Their Web Design, SEO & Content Creation
Phoenix Website Developers, a Phoenix-based web design & SEO agency serving businesses throughout Arizona, announces its custom 360° Web Design Services, which includes Website Development, SEO Services, and Social Media Marketing. - April 21, 2025 - Phoenix Website Developers
Rad Web Hosting Commits 5% of Every Order to California Wildfire Relief Efforts
Clients can now support the California wildfire relief and restoration efforts simply by placing an order through the Rad Web Hosting website. - January 26, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
24x7 Central Services Launches Republic Day Special Website Packages
24x7 Central Services has announced three exclusive website packages for Republic Day, offering tailored solutions to help Indian businesses establish a strong online presence. Designed for startups and established enterprises, the packages include SEO-ready features, mobile responsiveness, and professional support. With affordability and efficiency as key highlights, the offer is available until January 27, 2025. - January 11, 2025 - 24x7 Central Services
OnPrintShop to Launch Web-to-Print Software Version 12.0 with Enhanced AI Capabilities This Christmas
With its advanced AI-powered features, OnPrintShop claims Version 12.0 to transform print buyer interactions, accelerate go-live timelines, and boost print productivity — setting a new benchmark for innovation in web-to-print solutions. - December 25, 2024 - OnPrintShop
Introducing MassiveRealm: Real-Time Infrastructure for Massive Multi-User Interactions
The recently launched MassiveRealm offers a free trial for its real-time infrastructure platform, supporting massive multi-user interactions. Leveraging WebRTC Data Channels, WebSockets, UDP, and WebTransport, it ensures global, fast, and reliable communication. Ideal for multiplayer games, metaverse apps, and educational tools, it features efficient data transmission, global deployment, low-code setup, real-time analytics and cross-platform support. - November 14, 2024 - MassiveRealm
Response to Senator Warner's Letter to NameSilo
Following is NameSilo's official statement in response to Senator Warner's letter to them: We appreciate Senator Warner's concern and acknowledge Meta’s efforts to combat election interference. However, a more comprehensive consultation with industry stakeholders could have better framed... - October 25, 2024 - NameSilo LLC
Richard S. Chow Debuts New Works in "Present Tense" Solo Exhibit at Gallery 825
The title Present Tense symbolizes the re-purpose of vintage darkroom photo paper into contemporary art, transforming black and white photo paper into colorful creations, reflecting Chow's unique artistic vision. - October 21, 2024 - 3C Gallery
Netizen Joint Venture Company Awarded $12B Defense Logistics Agency Jets IT Services Contract
Netizen Corporation, an ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and CMMI Level 3 certified Service Disabled Veteran Owed Small Business (SDVOSB) providing cybersecurity and related solutions for government, defense, and commercial markets was awarded the 10-year, $11.9B total value Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) J6... - October 09, 2024 - Netizen Corporation
NarneTech Redefines Alumni Engagement with Launch of Innovative Alumni Websites
Recognizing the growing need for institutions to maintain strong connections with their graduates, NarneTech's state-of-the-art platform offers a comprehensive solution to foster meaningful and enduring relationships. - December 04, 2023 - NarneTech Software Solutions
Logomix Introduces the Disruptive Power of AI to the Logo Industry
Logomix, a subsidiary of HostPapa, Inc., a leading provider of unique logos and branding services, including print, promo, and websites, for over 40 million users, announced today the launch of its latest groundbreaking technological innovation: LogoMaker AI Logos. By using game-changing AI... - November 02, 2023 - HostPapa
StoneFly Introduces AI SandboxHub™ - AI-Based Sandbox Appliance
AI SandboxHub™, an artificial intelligence (AI) integrated sandbox appliance designed to facilitate efficient AI analysis and generate actionable insights by orchestrating production systems in an isolated environment. - October 08, 2023 - StoneFly
Complete Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas
StoneFly, launchs its comprehensive Ransomware Protection Suite for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Veritas backup applications. - September 22, 2023 - StoneFly
Mineplex, Former Top Minecraft Server, Pivots After Sudden Closure and Acquisition to Launch the Mineplex Studio, a Suite of Tools to Build Online Games
Today, Mineplex Studios LLC, a technology company known for its online games that historically drew millions of players, announces the Mineplex Studio. A Minecraft first, the Studio will empower developers worldwide to create their own games and networks, with cross-platform support, monetization, and infrastructure hosting built-in. The Studio platform significantly lowers the barrier to entry for game development in Minecraft, and will be publicly available later this year. - September 15, 2023 - Mineplex Studios, LLC
Safnah IT Services Highlights Critical Role of New Unlimited Web Hosting for Businesses in 2023
Safnah IT Services highlights the critical need for robust, scalable web hosting in 2023 to enable digital growth. With rising customer expectations for online experiences, no business can afford hosting that lacks performance, reliability and security. Safnah IT explains hallmarks of effective hosting like sufficient resources, uptime, and security provisions tailored to each company's needs. - August 25, 2023 - Safnah
HostPapa completes Its Acquisition of Deluxe Corporation's Web Hosting and Logo Design Businesses
HostPapa, Inc., a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Deluxe Corporation's web hosting and logo design businesses. The Deluxe web hosting business serves as a trusted provider to... - July 01, 2023 - HostPapa
HostFe Launches Operations in Dubai, UAE, Elevating Cloud Web Hosting Services in the Region
HostFe.com, a leading provider of web hosting solutions based in Bengaluru Karnataka India, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its operations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for HostFe as it aims to meet the growing demand for reliable and cutting-edge cloud web hosting services in the region. - June 27, 2023 - HostFe
Happy Camper Web Hosting Launches All-In-One Web Hosting Service
Happy Camper Web Hosting is excited to announce its launch as the leading all-in-one web hosting solution for businesses seeking a hassle-free, secure, and high-performing online presence. With a commitment to providing comprehensive features and unparalleled peace of mind, Happy Camper Web Hosting... - May 29, 2023 - Happy Camper Web Hosting
MaxMind Launches an Affiliate Program for Developers, Integrators, and Platforms
MaxMind launches an affiliate program for businesses who develop applications, plugins, and platforms that analyze IP traffic and help users detect online fraud. - April 29, 2023 - MaxMind, Inc.
StoneFly Inc. and Agile Company Announce Partnership to Deliver Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions
StoneFly Inc. will provide clients with a suite of cutting-edge technologies, including Air-Gapped and Immutable Backup and Disaster Recovery solutions, advanced Storage and Hyperconverged (HCI) appliances, and comprehensive Cloud Services. - April 12, 2023 - StoneFly
HostPapa Acquires Deluxe Corporation’s Web Hosting and Logo Design Businesses
HostPapa, Inc., a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today its acquisition of Deluxe Corporation’s web hosting and logo design businesses. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to the... - February 05, 2023 - HostPapa
SOCIA TAP: a Groundbreaking Link-in-Bio Tool Simplifies Website Creation for Businesses and Individuals
SOCIA TAP, a company has launched a powerful and innovative link-in-bio tool that provides businesses and individuals with a cost-effective and convenient solution for creating an online presence. SOCIA TAP's platform offers a range of features such as galleries, text sections, a blog, a shop, a digital business card, video, an ask me anything section, tips and testimonials, curate an experience, monetize your links and more. This solution simplifies the process of website creation. - January 24, 2023 - SOCIA TAP
ProperHost Debuts DevOps Automation Platform to Streamline Cloud Deployments
ProperHost launches new cloud platform built on Kubernetes containers with one-click provisioning and deployment automation for Wordpress, Magento, Drupal, and other web applications. - January 23, 2023 - ProperHost.com
Rad Web Hosting Publishes Guide for Growing Businesses Considering Dedicated Server Hosting
Rad Web Hosting has published a guide, "When to Consider Dedicated Server Hosting" to help Small and Medium Businesses navigate their dedicated server hosting options. - January 21, 2023 - Rad Web Hosting
Opt-i Raising Funds for Goal Focus, an App That Will Help to Set Goals & Focus on Them
Opt-i, the company that develops the app Goal Focus, is raising funds on Indiegogo to complete & launch its flagship app. - November 17, 2022 - Opt-i LLC
PodOps is Taking on the World of Podcast Hosting
PodOps, the first of its kind podcast app to use artificial intelligence to bring podcast show hosts and guests together for interviews, is releasing a new platform to host podcasts. The PodOps Hosting platform lets podcasters focus on creating great content and growing their audiences. PodOps Hosting aims to help podcasters grow their shows, increase engagement and monetize them with features like enhanced podcast analytics and a user-focused product roadmap. - September 06, 2022 - PodOps
SEO Power Solutions Wins “Agency of The Year” Award in Bronze Category
The awards for the top-rated digital marketing agencies have been announced for the year 2021. - March 04, 2022 - SEO Power Solutions
ClouDNS Launches a Brand New Monitoring Service
ClouDNS, the biggest European provider of global Managed DNS services, including GeoDNS, Anycast DNS, and DDoS protected DNS, announced the launch of a brand new service - Monitoring. - January 30, 2022 - ClouDNS
HostPapa Announces New Managed WordPress Solution for Emerging Businesses
HostPapa, a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has acquired the web hosting provider service, Osiris Communications. Based in Scottsdale, AZ and founded in 1997, Osiris Communications has always strived to offer... - January 13, 2022 - HostPapa
HostPapa Acquires Web Hosting Provider Osiris Communications
HostPapa, a leading global web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has acquired the web hosting provider service, Osiris Communications. Based in Scottsdale, AZ and founded in 1997, Osiris Communications has always strived to offer... - January 13, 2022 - HostPapa
IowaComputerGurus Owner Mitchel Sellers Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Mitchel Sellers, Iowa Computer Gurus, Inc. Des Moines, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Sellers, a recognized leader in the... - December 29, 2021 - IowaComputerGurus, Inc.
Harris Web Works Becomes a NetSuite Solutions Provider
Leading CT eCommerce agency offering NetSuite services to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP. - December 02, 2021 - Harris Web Works
Win 2021 Black Friday Website Preparations with A2 Hosting’s Free eCommerce eBook
A2 Hosting Advises eCommerce Owners on Technical Website Modifications to Improve Black Friday Holiday Conversions. - November 24, 2021 - A2 Hosting
Introducing Powered Packages Subscription Service by Everything IT Pros
Everything IT Pros (EIP) has launched a subscription-based, month-to-month, no contract solution to protect business endpoints from rising Cybersecurity attacks, and get the support companies need when they need it. EIP's Powered Packages subscription offers an estimated $300 of business grade... - November 24, 2021 - Everything IT Pros
Drip Trip's "The Nightmare After Love" Out Now
Alternative Hip Hop Artist Drip Trip has released another heatseeker in "The Nightmare After Love" on all streaming platforms. - October 13, 2021 - Drip Trip World
HostPapa Places No. 329 on the Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
HostPapa Inc. is pleased to announce it placed No. 329 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. - October 02, 2021 - HostPapa
Top E-commerce Domain Names at WhereHouse.com
Top premium domain names are on sale at discount prices on WhereHouse.com, which is a leading e-commerce domain name marketplace providing names to make businesses successful online. - September 08, 2021 - WhereHouse.com
Veeam Ready Air-Gapped Nodes for Ransomware Protection by StoneFly
Mission-critical backups, snapshots, and replicas stored in DR365VIVA are offline by default and accessible only when the nodes are activated. - August 31, 2021 - StoneFly
StoneFly DR365V Achieves Veeam Ready Object Immutability
StoneFly DR365V backup and DR appliances have been tested by Veaem to support all Veeam object with immutability capabilities. In addition to immutable object, the DR365V also supports Veeam Ready repository and object; providing a consolidated and optimized platform for all Veeam-native capabilities for SMBs, SMEs, and enterprise workloads. - August 12, 2021 - StoneFly