PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Azure & AWS Cloud Gateway with Anti-Ransomware by StoneFly Cost-effective cloud storage in Azure, AWS and other S3 clouds with support for NAS & SAN volumes and hyperconverged (HCI) workloads for legacy infrastructures & enterprise servers. - December 18, 2019 - StoneFly

Visual Marketing Australia - Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready for the New Decade? A brand new decade is rapidly approaching with the advent of 2020; this is a time to make a retrospective of what the 2010s have brought but also a time to predict what the following 10 years will reveal for business in general and marketing strategies in particular. As a digital marketing agency serving... - December 18, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

FastComet Biggest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales - Promotions for Web Hosting, Cloud VPS, Dedicated Servers FastComet is about to proceed with a series of promotions for the sales period surrounding the upcoming Black Friday. Black Friday and Cyber Monday always happen right after Thanksgiving. With this year's Thanksgiving falling on November 28th, holiday shoppers should mark November 29th and December 2nd as the dates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, respectively. - November 27, 2019 - FastComet Inc.

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

StoneFly Storage OS Software Latest Version Adds WORM, Dedup & Ransomware Protection StoneFly adds WORM provisioning, Ransomware protection and deduplication to their patented storage OS: StoneFusion™ and SCVM™; along with better GUI that offers real-time graphical performance reporting. - November 11, 2019 - StoneFly

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

Visual Marketing Australia Ask Business Owners if They Have Done Their Due Diligence The increasing demand for good online marketing strategies paved the way for the proliferation of digital agencies that cater to those needs. Albeit the numerous advantages that come with this growth, business owners should be circumspect when working out a deal with online marketing companies. - October 29, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Fairfax SEO Company Discusses Local SEO Tips for Northern Virginia 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax SEO company, recently released a blog explaining local SEO tips for Northern Virginia. As the business sector in this area is rapidly growing, extra steps are necessary to get your business at the top of the search engine results page. Local SEO (search engine optimization)... - October 18, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing

Denise Bach Joins TCDI® as Senior Director of Legal Services Bach’s 25 Years of Litigation Support Experience Will Boost TCDI’s Services in the Midwest. - September 26, 2019 - TCDI

StoneFly Adds Disaggregated Infrastructure to Enterprise Data Storage & Backup Solutions Set up redundant, scalable, and robust enterprise storage infrastructure for high density NAS, iSCSI SAN, and hyperconverged workloads. - September 04, 2019 - StoneFly

Miami Nations Launches New Website for Their Federal Contracting Group Operating Companies Miami Nation Enterprises is a political-economic sub-division of the federally recognized Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. Its purpose is to pursue economic development opportunities for the good of the Miami Nation and its citizens. The Federal Contracting Group (FCG) is a group of companies owned by the Tribe and dedicated to providing services and products to the U.S. Federal Government. They are pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - August 30, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

What is SEO Management Answered by Virginia SEO Company 321 Web Marketing, a Virginia SEO company, recently released a blog discussing what is SEO management. - August 18, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing

Visual Marketing Australia Celebrates 10th Anniversary A time to reflect on the past and project into the future. - August 10, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Languages & More Launches New Website for Customers Requiring Language Translation and Tutoring Services Languages & More, owned and operated by Victoria Jaén, Ph.D, is very pleased to announce their new website for customers requiring language translation and tutoring services. - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company Announces the Launch of Their New Website for Disabled and Senior Citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland Area AMR Fally Recovery Lift Company announces the launch of their new website for disabled and senior citizens in the Waldorf, Maryland area. Their autonomous mobile robotic human body lift recovery solution is designed for disabled and senior citizens who experience a minor or non-injury fall to the floor... - August 07, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

StoneFly Launches “StoneCast” Podcast to Help with Enterprise On-Premises & Cloud-Based Data Storage & Backup and Recovery Challenges The podcast aims to focus on identifying enterprise on-premises and cloud-based data storage and backup challenges and helping organizations to effectively deal with them. - July 31, 2019 - StoneFly

FastComet Introduces New Dedicated CPU Servers After reinventing their whole brand identity earlier this year, FastComet is keeping up the pace, introducing the Dedicated CPU Servers. - June 28, 2019 - FastComet Inc.

Fairfax Web Marketing Agency Lists Digital Marketing Internship Benefits 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax web marketing agency, recently released a blog highlighting the top reasons to consider applying for a digital marketing internship. The digital marketing industry is growing quickly, and applying for an internship in the field can be the first step in creating a long and... - June 26, 2019 - 321 Web Marketing

BizMarquee Launches New Website for F.A.M.E. Frederick Acoustic Music Enterprise, more commonly referred to as F.A.M.E., and BizMarquee are pleased to announce the debut of their recent collaboration and launch of a new and improved website for acoustic music enthusiasts in Frederick County and the surrounding areas. https://www.frederickacoustic.org/... - June 20, 2019 - BizMarquee

Lentech, Inc. Receives New Mexico Flying 40 Recognition Lentech Ranked Fourth Fastest Growing $10M + Technology Company in New Mexico - June 20, 2019 - Lentech, Inc

FastComet Launches a New Brand Identity and a New Website FastComet web hosting company has reinvented its brand identity, while also launching a complete redesign of its company logo and website structure in line with the new brand concept. The brand message communicates more clearly that FastComet offers a high-quality, unmatched service thanks to its new... - June 08, 2019 - FastComet Inc.

A New Zoho Application is Launched – Hub Zoho Marketing Hub is Accessible to Australian Businesses Through VMA Visual Marketing Australia is pleased to announce that the newly-launched Zoho application, Zoho Marketing Hub, is available to Australian organisations immediately after being released on the global market. The Zoho New Application Marketing Hub is a comprehensive marketing automation piece of software... - May 22, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Lawton Online Marketing Partners with PinPoint Local, Offers Growth for Local Businesses Lawton Online Marketing has partnered with PinPoint Local as PinPoint Local Southwest Oklahoma and is now officially open for clients. PinPoint Local Southwest Oklahoma offers web design, search engine optimization (SEO) services, and premium hosting. - May 14, 2019 - PinPoint Local Southwest Oklahoma

StoneFly Introduces Enterprise Storage Provisioning for MSPs & Organizations Software-defined storage solution to provide MSPs and organizations configure and provide multi-tenant On-Premises and Cloud NAS and iSCSI storage repositories with enterprise data services. - May 09, 2019 - StoneFly

Smile and Shine Dentistry Launches New Website for Customers in the Roseville, California Area Smile and Shine Dentistry is owned and operated by Dr. Hardeep Sidhu. She is very pleased to announce the launch of their website for dental customers in Roseville, California. - May 09, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Gaithersburg Plumbing Launches New Website for Customers in the Maryland Area Gaithersburg Plumbing is a full-service plumbing company servicing all brands of plumbing systems. They are very pleased to launch their new website for customers in the Maryland Area. - May 09, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Edgewater Boat Sales Launches New Website with Online Inventory System for Powerboaters in the Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. Areas Edgewater Boat Sales proudly serves the powerboat needs of the Annapolis, Baltimore, and D.C. areas. They are very pleased to announce the launch of their new website. - May 09, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

Web Werks Bags Economic Times - Best Brand of the Year Award 2019 for "Best Data Center and Cloud Ecosystem" Web Werks Received prestigious Economic Times – Best Brand of the Year Award 2019 - April 25, 2019 - Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd.

2019 Month of Photography Los Angeles Presents Fine Art Exhibit Entitled Common Threads II Announcing an official photography exhibit supported by Month of Photography Los Angeles, celebrating its 11th year annual exposition during the entire month of April. Common Threads II opens April 11, running through April 30. - April 10, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

European Cloud Service Provider RAX Announced Managed Cloud Servers RAX (Rax.bg), a provider of Cloud infrastructure and VMware VSPP, announced Managed Cloud service plans. - March 22, 2019 - RAX

Visual Marketing Expanding with Additional Staff VMA explains new steps of company expansion. - March 17, 2019 - Visual Marketing Australia

Plesk Joins the DigitalOcean Marketplace as a Strategic Launch Partner Plesk, the leading secure WordPress and website management platform, is now available as a 1-Click app on the DigitalOcean Marketplace, a new platform that connects developers with easy-to-use partner-built solutions to easier app development, deployment and scaling. By listing as a 1-Click App on Marketplace,... - March 09, 2019 - Plesk International GmbH

Internoc24.HOST Launching Affordable Iceland Dedicated Server Internoc24.HOST, a leading provider for international Offshore Hosting Solutions, today took another step towards becoming one of the world's most recognized and preferred Offshore Hosting brands, launching Iceland Dedicated Server Offer within the next couple of weeks. The new server offers in Iceland... - March 06, 2019 - Internoc24 LLC

Photography Exhibit in Los Angeles - Call for Submissions The exhibit is supported by Art Share L.A., a non-profit at the DTLA Arts District who provides a creative environment for artists to develop, perform, and exhibit. The submission fee will benefit LA Center of Photography for annual fund raising and for 20th anniversary. Photographer/artist should be available in Los Angeles during the exhibit, artwork preferred to be dropped off versus mailing. Contact curator Richard S. Chow for submission details. - March 04, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Techno Exponent Announces the Successful Development of "Leakit" & "Desty" Mobile Applications by Channelizing Node.js Services Techno Exponent, a renowned node.js development company in the USA and Canada has successfully developed "Leakit" and "Desty" mobile applications by implementing node.js services. - February 25, 2019 - Techno Exponent

Web Werks is Now Ranked 4th on Asia Data Center Operator’s Leaderboard Web Werks a prominent data center in India has been ranked #4 in Asia’s top data centers and service provider by Cloud scene. - February 20, 2019 - Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd.

“BookMyIdentity” is Providing Email Solutions for Small and Medium Scale Businesses “BookMyIdentity,” an IT infrastructure solution providing division of "Ednit Software Pvt. Ltd.," has started providing business email solutions for small and medium scale businesses at economical pricing. - February 19, 2019 - Book My Identity

Hivelocity Now Offering Next Gen Xeon E Bare-Metal Bare Metal Xeon E Dedicated Servers Now Available at Hivelocity Hosting - February 14, 2019 - Hivelocity Hosting

Edged Host Launches New Hosting Plans Edged Host has launched its feature-rich web hosting packages that allow you to create a website affordably and quickly. - February 09, 2019 - Edged Host

Web Werks Introduces Tally as a Service (TAAS) Web Werks, a prominent data center, cloud and managed services provider in India recently announced Tally as a service for their customers. Web Werks Tally on cloud provides the economical, efficient and secured way to use Tally from multiple locations without limitations and high-level Infra security... - January 30, 2019 - Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd.

Web Werks is Now SAP Certified for Cloud Hosting India’s largest data center service provider today announced that it is now one of the only SAP Certified Providers of Cloud Hosting Services in India. - January 24, 2019 - Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd.

Inoapps Joins Forces with Rapid4Cloud Inoapps joins forces with Rapid4Cloud to drastically reduce timescales, improve quality and lower the risks of implementing Oracle Cloud. - January 19, 2019 - Inoapps

The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Supreme Council, 33°, A. & A.S.R. of Freemasonry, S.J., USA Launches New Website for Members Worldwide It is the mission of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, SJ, to improve its members and enhance the communities in which they live by teaching and emulating the principles of Brotherly Love, Tolerance, Charity, and Truth, while actively embracing high social, moral, and spiritual values, including fellowship, compassion, and dedication to God, family, and country. They are very pleased to launch their new website for their members across the world. - January 10, 2019 - AutoWeb Technologies

AKLWEB HOST Launches Web Hosting Reseller Services AKLWEB HOST enters reseller market with four low-cost, high-power packages with cloud support. - January 01, 2019 - AKLWEB HOST LLC

Dental Marketing Agency Describes Successful Internet Marketing 321 Web Marketing, a NOVA dental marketing agency, recently released a guide providing readers with steps on how to perform a successful dental internet marketing campaign. Understanding the underlying principles of effective marketing can help dental practices make better marketing decisions for their... - December 22, 2018 - 321 Web Marketing

VELV Design & Printing Announces Annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals VELV Design & Printing is running their annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals for quality rated print marketing and web design services. Print media has braved the ravages for eons to become one of the most trusted forms of advertising in the world. Coupled with stunning website design, print media can help organizations skyrocket to success in a matter of days. - December 21, 2018 - VELV Design & Printing

Web Werks Soon to Launch One Hundred Thousand Square Feet Ai Powered Data Center in Delhi NCR Web Werks plans to strategically deploy its new upcoming state-of-the-art Infrastructure in Delhi NCR Region. - December 20, 2018 - Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd.

Fairfax SEO Agency Reveal Hidden Benefits of Email Marketing 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax web marketing agency, released a blog discussing the hidden benefits of using email marketing services. - December 12, 2018 - 321 Web Marketing