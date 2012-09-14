PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Axiomtek Introduces Advanced 9th Generation Intel® Core™I-Based AI Embedded System with NVIDIA GPU for Machine Vision and Deep Learning - The eBOX671-521-FL The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates. - December 04, 2019 - Vision-Box

Axiomtek Launches Rugged, Ultra-Compact Embedded System for In-Vehicle PC Applications – The UST100-504-FL Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Its Ultra-Compact, Versatile Embedded System for Edge Computing – The eBOX100-51R-FL Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek

Perle Launches Enterprise-Class Edge Cellular LTE Routers & Gateways IRG5000 Routers are designed to provide primary or failover back-up connectivity for branch offices, temporary “pop-up” locations, and remote infrastructure assets. - November 23, 2019 - Perle Systems

Toradex Releases Over-The-Air Updates for TorizonCore Under Its Toradex Labs Innovation Brand Toradex aims to deliver software updates remotely by publishing critical OS updates to customers with devices running TorizonCore, an easy to use industrial grade Linux OS. - November 23, 2019 - Toradex

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities - November 21, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

aThing™ / aThing.io™ Unveils Modular Electronics The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process. The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

H3 Platform Unveils World 1st PCIe Gen4 GPU Chassis to Help Customers Address Evolving Data Center Demands H3 Platform Inc. today announced a new product – Falcon 4016 of the H3 Falcon GPU chassis solution that aims to help customers increase their business effectiveness and accelerate operations while reducing costs and complexity to enable business growth. With composability and utilization optimization... - November 17, 2019 - H3 Platform

Axiomtek Introduces Thin, Powerful Mini-ITX Motherboard with High Graphical Performance - The MANO521 Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Vision-Box Launches the New Production Facility in Aboboda (PT) Vision-Box celebrates the opening of the new manufacturing and logistics facility in Abóboda, Greater Lisbon - November 15, 2019 - Vision-Box

IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message Block)... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

IoT Tech Expo: Lanner and NodeWeaver to Demo Joint IIoT Solution for Simplified Management and Orchestration of Edge Applications Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

AVTECH Software, Inc Named One of “The 10 Innovative Companies Disrupting Sensor Technology” by Insights Success Magazine AVTECH noted for its wide range of robust and affordable monitors and sensors that help proactively monitor facilities to prevent environment-related downtime and damage. - November 12, 2019 - AVTECH Software

Digital Defense, Inc. Awarded the Platinum Medallion Award by the US Department of Labor Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

MacCase Launches Leather Overnight Bag Just in Time for Holiday Travel Premium features and elegant design are hallmarks for first ever weekender bag. - November 08, 2019 - MacCase

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

11Giraffes Selects Lanner for Hardware and Managed Fulfillment Services Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America

Headless D - Dungeon Crawler Game for People in a Hurry Headless D - free dungeon crawler game on iOs and Android with simple controls and real-time action. It’s a perfect single-player game for people in a hurry. - November 02, 2019 - ByteyBeasts

Cyber Security Expert Adam DiStefano to Offer Hudson Valley Businesses Free Security Awareness Training With cyber security crimes on the rise, Hudson Valley resident and cyber security expert Adam DiStefano decided to help small and medium sized businesses in the area by providing free cyber security awareness training for all businesses and their employees. - November 01, 2019 - SecuVantage

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Customizable 4-Slot Intel® Xeon® Industrial System for AIoT Applications– The IPC974-519-FL The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Axiomtek Introduces DIN-Rail IIoT Edge Gateway with Flexible Modular Design and EN 50121-4 Certification – The ICO500-518 The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek

NeoMagic (R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Welcomes Prime 6 NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com. Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Prime 6 uses sawdust that... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins Another IT Solutions CEO of the Year Award Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

TRENDnet Adds Cost Effective Industrial Solutions with Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches TRENDnet launches three new Industrial Fast Ethernet DIN-Rail Switches, including both PoE+ and standard/non-PoE models. These Industrial Fast Ethernet Switches are both rugged and cost-effective networking solutions for applications that don’t require as much bandwidth, such as with IP cameras, access controls, and PA systems. - October 17, 2019 - TRENDnet

Toradex Announces General Availability for Its Apalis SoM Based on the NXP i.MX 8QuadMax Applications Processor Toradex announced general availability for its Apalis SoM based on the NXP i.MX 8QM SoC, highest performance variation of the i.MX 8 family. - October 12, 2019 - Toradex

ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

New York: JFK's Terminal One Launches Facial Recognition Boarding with Vision-Box JFK’s Terminal One unveils common-use biometric boarding platform by leading provider Vision-Box. - October 09, 2019 - Vision-Box

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks on Entrepreneur 360™ List Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Axiomtek Launches a Highly Customizable, Feature-Rich Machine Vision System with Real-Time Vision I/O and PoE LANs - the IPS962-512-PoE The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek