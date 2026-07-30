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Within Computer Hardware
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Perle Systems Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Integrity in Reliable Device Networking Hardware
Perle Systems is celebrating 50 years in business, a milestone that reflects five decades of innovation, integrity, and reliability in networking connectivity. Over that time, the company has evolved from a communications pioneer into a respected manufacturer of enterprise-grade networking and IoT connectivity solutions trusted worldwide. - July 17, 2026 - Perle Systems
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Maximizing ROI and Resilience in Smart Buildings with IEI iRM + iVEC
IEI Technology USA Corp. today released a case study showing how its iRM (Remote Management Platform) and iVEC virtualization technology helped a leading Taiwanese Smart Home System Integrator reduce system recovery time from days to under four minutes, while raising Smart Building certification... - June 19, 2026 - IEI Technology USA Corp.
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
VSSoccer Opens Early Access on the Meta Quest Store — Every Match is a Boss Fight
BeFootball launches VSSoccer Early Access on Meta Quest 3 and 3S — the first native VR sport inspired by football. Phase 1: beat the AI. Phase 2 (June 15): compete against humans during the FIFA World Cup window. Free to download. - June 04, 2026 - BeFootball
Lucky Buddha Casino Expands US Sweepstakes Social Gaming Platform With Mobile-First Entertainment Experience
Lucky Buddha Casino, a US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model, continues expanding its mobile-first user experience with interactive gameplay, virtual Gold Coins, Sweepstakes Coins promotions, and compliance-conscious digital entertainment features for eligible US audiences aged 18+. - May 22, 2026 - Lucky Buddha Casino
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
WoMaster Launches LC144-AIDO Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller for Long-Range Remote Monitoring and Industrial Automation
WoMaster introduces the LC144-AIDO, a high-performance Industrial LoRa Modbus I/O Controller designed for long-range remote monitoring and industrial automation. Featuring up to 6KM LoRa communication, triple-mode sensing (4–20mA, 0–10V, logical sensing), intelligent cable auto-detection, and 4-channel relay outputs, the LC144-AIDO simplifies wireless industrial deployment while reducing wiring complexity. Built for harsh environments with AES128 secure communication and -40°C to 75°C operation. - May 09, 2026 - WoMaster
Toradex Announces Launch of Zinnia Gateway: The Industrial Edge AI Platform Built for Seamless Deployment and Scalability
Toradex, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of the Zinnia Gateway, an advanced industrial edge AI platform. - May 08, 2026 - Toradex
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers. - March 24, 2026 - WoMaster
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Silent Breach Launches Retail Cyber Association to Address Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Challenges
New Industry Partnership Enables Threat Intelligence Sharing and Coordinated Response for Retail Sector - February 07, 2026 - Silent Breach
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors. - January 24, 2026 - WoMaster
Fallout 76 Content Creators Go All-in for Charity at El Gato Pub Poker Invitational
El Gato Pub is excited to announce the first-ever Gato Pub Poker Invitational, kicking off the “From Paw to Plate” charity campaign in support of Feeding America. This high-stakes event brings together Fallout 76 content creators for a lively poker tournament during Helvetia’s... - January 20, 2026 - El Gato Pub
Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments. - January 17, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide. - January 16, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
SS Support Network Sets New Standards in Call Center & BPO Services for NEMT Companies Across the United States
Leading U.S.-Focused Call Center and BPO Company Delivers Specialized NEMT Support, 24/7 Customer Service, Billing, Credentialing, and Growth-Driven Marketing Solutions - January 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
WoMaster New Product Launch DP101-TX90 | Industrial 90W PoE Power Simplified
Introducing WoMaster DP101-TX90 Industrial Gigabit PoE Injector — designed for system integrators, automation builders and industrial solution providers. Deliver power & data over ONE Ethernet cable, up to 90W PoE++ (IEEE 802.3bt). - January 10, 2026 - WoMaster
Secure SSH/HTTPS Remote Control for Switching Simultaneously or Individually between A and B Fiber Connections for Up to Four Fiber Optic Networks or Devices
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has expanded its QuickSwitch® lineup with the new Model 6254-SSH, a secure LC duplex fiber optic switch for remote or manual control of up to four fiber channels. The switch supports A/B path switching via password-protected SSH or HTTPS interfaces or front-panel pushbuttons. Fully data-transparent, it enables secure routing, redundancy testing, and fiber management for government, military, lab, and critical infrastructure networks. - January 09, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6325R High-Density 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch for Secure, Remote Network Management
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is a U.S.-based manufacturer founded in 1976, specializing in fiber optic, network, and electronic switching solutions. ESL designs and builds high-reliability products and provides custom engineering services for commercial, industrial, and government applications. - December 31, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Falcon Storage Introduces a New Self-Storage Model Offering Twice the Space at Half the Price
Falcon Storage is reshaping the self-storage industry with a modern, container-based model that delivers larger storage units at more affordable prices. With a mission to give customers twice the space at half the price, Falcon Storage is rapidly scaling and plans to open 100 locations nationwide within the next 24 months. - December 29, 2025 - Falcon Storage
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
SINSMART Launches New 14″ Rugged AI Laptop SIN-S1414E with Thunderbolt 4 for Industrial, Outdoor & Defense Applications
Global rugged computing industrial PC solution provider SINSMART today announced the release of the SIN-S1414E, a next-generation rugged AI laptop designed for industrial automation, military operations, surveying, field exploration, emergency response and other mission-critical environments. Combining “AI-native performance + military-grade protection,” the SIN-S1414E redefines what rugged mobile computing can achieve under extreme conditions. - December 12, 2025 - Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd.
Toradex Introduces Two New Computer Module Families for Ultra-Compact Industrial and IoT Applications
Toradex launches compact OSM & Lino modules for high-volume IoT—i.MX91/i.MX93, industrial-grade reliability, software support and OTA. - December 08, 2025 - Toradex
Lanika Announces Reactis® V2025.2 by Reactive Systems
Reactis® for Simulink® V2025.2 adds support for MATLAB® Projects and R2025b, tracks coverage inside Stateflow® state action code, and introduces a comments feature. Reactis for C V2025 simplifies AUTOSAR® testing workflows. - December 06, 2025 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
TriData Announces Relocation of Main Operations from Kennesaw, GA to Fort Worth, TX
TriData, a 4PL and solutions provider serving the OEM and Financial Institution market, today announced the relocation of its main operations from Kennesaw, Georgia to Fort Worth, Texas. The strategic move reinforces TriData’s commitment to innovation, client service excellence, and long-term growth in the USA market and beyond. - November 05, 2025 - TriData Inc
MacCase Announces New 2025 13-Inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-Inch iPad Pro M5 Cases
The company is expanding its iPad protection options by adding poly-carbonate/TPU models along side its popular Premium Leather iPad Pro cases. - October 20, 2025 - MacCase
WoMaster Launches DS408H: Rugged Managed Gigabit Switch Built for Harsh Industrial Environments
WoMaster launches DS408H, a rugged 8-port managed Gigabit industrial switch for DIN-rail cabinets. IP30, –40~75°C, non-blocking 20 Gbps/14.88 Mpps. Interfaces: 6×10/100/1000 RJ-45 + 2×100/1000 SFP. Power: 10–36 VDC or 11–27 VAC. L2: ERPS, RSTP, IGMP/IGMP Snooping, QoS, VLAN with port isolation, broadcast-storm control. Managed via web UI, CLI, USB Type-C. Complies with EN 61000-6-2/-6-4. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Launches HE7: An All in One HMI and PLC Controller for Smarter Industrial Automation
WoMaster HE7 unifies HMI + PLC in one compact unit: 7″ 800×480 touch (capacitive/resistive) for on-site monitor, control, and programming. Compatible with STEP 7-MicroWIN SMART (S7-200 SMART). Connectivity: Ethernet, USB, up to 2× RS-485 (model-dependent); protocols: S7-TCP, MODBUS TCP/RTU, GET/PUT, PPI. Industrial I/O with opto isolation, dual 100 kHz pulse outputs & counters (model-dependent), RTC/data retention, and DI/relay/transistor/analog/PT100 variants. - October 13, 2025 - WoMaster
Accofrisk Has Trained Its AI to Help Manage the Physical and Mental Health of Children
The Akcofrisk team has taken an important step in developing their Artificial Intelligence for the health and well-being of children and parents. - October 10, 2025 - Accofrisk
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
Accofrisk AI Introduces New Women’s Health Section in Its Non-Invasive Smartwatch App
Accofrisk announces a major update to the Accofrisk smartwatch app: a new dedicated Women’s Health section designed to support menstrual health, overall wellbeing, and personalized self-care. - September 21, 2025 - Accofrisk
WoMaster Expands Industrial DIN-Rail Switch Series with IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G
WoMaster’s new IDS205G, IDS208GS, and IDS216G deliver compact, rugged, and cost-efficient Gigabit industrial switches designed for automation, transportation, and smart city networks requiring reliable performance under harsh environments. - September 15, 2025 - WoMaster
WoMaster Introduces High-Performance Jetson Orin AI Edge Solutions for Industrial Applications
WoMaster launches its next-generation AI Edge Computers, WTK-3821T and WTK-3721T, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules. Delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, these fanless, compact systems support smart manufacturing, machine vision, robotics, and smart city applications. Pre-installed with JetPack 6.2 and compatible with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT, they feature rich connectivity, wide-temp operation, and 5G expansion for industrial edge AI. - September 02, 2025 - WoMaster
Paragon Cyber Solutions Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
Paragon Cyber Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #660 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This prestigious ranking places Paragon among the top 15% of... - August 26, 2025 - Paragon Cyber Solutions
Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025
Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations. - August 24, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
PoE-Enabled A/B Switch Simplifies Complex Connectivity Setups
Electro Standards introduces the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch for audio, video, data, and power. It switches HDMI, Cat5e, audio, and AC power simultaneously via pushbutton or remote Ethernet (PoE-supported). Ideal for AV/control rooms, it supports 1080p video, PoE 802.3af/at, and offers remote ASCII control. Housed in a 2U rackmount chassis, it ensures reliable, synchronized switching for smart systems. - August 20, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories