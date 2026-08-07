Recent Headlines
Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. - August 07, 2026 - Farmers' Almanac LLC
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. of Joppa, MD, Awarded Best Place to Work in Snow and Ice for 2026 by SIMA - Snow and Ice Management Association
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. of Joppa, Maryland, recently received national recognition from the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) as part of the 29th Annual Snow & Ice Symposium awards program in Cincinnati, OH. The company was honored as a Best Place to Work in Snow & Ice... - June 29, 2026 - Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc.
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible. - June 19, 2026 - Good Mana
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Arundel Tree Service Continues to Grow and Service the Area with Pride - Since 1999, 30 Years of Reliable Professional Tree Care
Arundel Tree Service continues to grow and service the Anne Arundel County Maryland Area with pride - Since 1999, 30 years of reliability. - June 12, 2026 - Arundel Tree Service
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns - Screw worm fly, new world screwworm, flies, livestock, ranching, cattle, cow, beef industry, dairy industry. - June 09, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
The Cost of Failed Missouri River Mitigation and Endangered Species Recovery
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases a Summary of Federal Investment in Misguided, Missouri River Mitigation, and Endangered Species Recovery. June 2026 “Degradation of the Missouri River ecosystem will continue unless some portion of the hydrologic and geomorphic processes that sustained the... - June 04, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Determination of Critical Habitat of the Missouri River
The U.S. Fish and Wildife Service was provided a new Listing Petition to Designate Missoui River Critical Habitat in january 2026. REI is stlll waiting for a response. - May 27, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Missouri River Misery
The Missouri River Ecosystem may be playing a role in the 'Sixth Mass Extinction." - May 19, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
River Ecosystems, Inc., Releases a Report on the Effects of Hydropower Peaking on Aquatic Invertebrates, Downstream from Fort Randall Dam, Missouri River
Macroinvertebrates are the predominant food source for fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians in the Missouri River. The study reach is a 39-mile section that is part of the Missouri National Recreational River, National Park Service. - May 18, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
HLA Tree Service Announces 2026 Community Scholarship Recipient: Miley Marchand to Pursue Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech University
HLA Tree Service, led by William Manuel (ISA Certified Arborist® #SO-367105A), has awarded its 2026 Community Scholarship to Miley Marchand. Manuel, a LaSAS alumnus, established the award to support local leadership. Marchand, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, will study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Louisiana Tech. HLA provides expert tree removal and storm cleanup as a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837) and TRAQ Qualified professional. - May 12, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases an Analysis of the Impacts of Disrupted Sediment Transport Along the Missouri River, May 2026
New Orleans is sinking, sea level rise will soon surround the city, and sediment from the Mississippi River has been unavailable since the 1950s. Missouri River sediment, stored in reservoirs and on the lower river floodplain could mitigate this outcome, and would, most assuredly benefit the ecosystems. - May 09, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Goldie's Pest Control Launches In2Care Mosquito Stations Across Mid-Missouri
Columbia-based Goldie's Pest Control has launched In2Care mosquito stations across seven mid-Missouri counties. Unlike sprays, the system uses mosquitoes themselves to carry larvicide back to hidden breeding sites. - May 08, 2026 - Goldie's Pest Control
LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin Release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" - Book 2 of the What Do You See Series
A father sees everything in his son. A son looks back at his father. What happens next will stay with you long after the last page is turned. Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" — Book 2 of the beloved What Do You See Series. Every copy purchased also funds a scholarship for a student who needs a chance. That's the gift inside the gift. - April 15, 2026 - Franklin Strategic Solutions
Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide. - April 10, 2026 - Lunker Database
Ciklopea Achieves ISO 13485 Certification
Ciklopea, a leading European provider of translation and localization services, has just received a globally recognised quality standard for the medical device industry - ISO 13485 certification. What’s more, Ciklopea has recently earned ISO 27001:2013, an upgrade from ISO 27001:2022,... - April 07, 2026 - Ciklopea
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
General Vision, Inc. Joins the Lattice Semiconductor Partner Network
Pioneer Neuromorphic AI Company Brings World's Fastest Edge Inference and Lifelong Learning to Lattice's Low Power FPGA Ecosystem - March 18, 2026 - General Vision Inc.
Akehurst Landscape Service Celebrates 150 Years of Service, Innovation, and Community Impact
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. has served a discerning clientele for over 150 years, providing commercial grounds maintenance, landscaping, and snow and ice removal. Family‑owned and operated for six generations, the company delivers exceptional quality, expertise, and integrity using the best materials, modern techniques, expert knowledge, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment. - March 16, 2026 - Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc.
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Cedar Mulch Depot Starts Direct to Customer Mulch Delivery
Starting immediately customers can order cedar mulch and nuggets straight from the web and delivered right to their home or job site. - March 01, 2026 - Cedar Mulch Depot
Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International
Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities... - February 26, 2026 - Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
MCS Austin Expands Outdoor Comfort and Insect Control Solutions for Restaurants and Hospitality Venues Across Austin and Central Texas
As restaurants and hospitality venues across Austin, the Hill Country, and Central Texas continue to invest in outdoor dining and guest experiences, MCS Austin announced an expansion of its outdoor comfort and patio solutions to meet growing demand for heat relief, fly control, and comprehensive... - February 19, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Intertek Cristal Awards Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya Ten Health and Safety Certifications
Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors has awarded Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya ten different certifications based on its international standards for health, safety, hygiene,... - February 11, 2026 - Intertek
New Book- "J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes"
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of a New Cookbook by Lee & Mike Joyner Celebrates the Hunt, the Harvest, and the Meals That Bring Hunters Together Outdoor enthusiasts, wild‑game cooks, and turkey hunters have a new reason to gather around the table. Acclaimed... - February 06, 2026 - Joyner Outdoor Media
Dherbs Joins Exciting Partnership with Body By Ted for New Weight Loss Series: Ted’s House
Dherbs joins forces with plus size celebrity trainer, @bodybyted, for a brand new weight loss series called Ted’s House. The series offers viewers the chance to witness an incredible weight loss transformation over a two-month period. - February 05, 2026 - Dherbs Inc.
Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist - February 03, 2026 - HLA Tree Service
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies. The unit is engineered to maintain internal... - January 28, 2026 - Life Cube, Inc.
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN