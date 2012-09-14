PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Quadia Invests in LOOP Swiss Impact Investing Company Quadia Invest in LOOP - December 19, 2019 - Quadia

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

STEM Cultivation's v2 STEM Box Reaches Production Milestone STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods. STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing... - December 12, 2019 - STEM Cultivation, Inc.

Gempler's Celebrates Giving Tuesday Through Support of Farmer Veteran Coalition and MOSES Portion of sales from exclusive Locally Grown Shirts will be donated to Farmer Veteran Coalition and Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. - December 04, 2019 - Gempler's

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals

Gempler's Personalization Service Launches New Workwear from Top Brands Gempler’s has expanded its offering of top-branded workwear available for embroidery or heat-press personalization services. The addition of new brands and styles from Columbia, Under Armour, Carhartt, Dickies, Wrangler and more means outdoor professionals can now personalize the performance and advanced-technology workwear they need to get the job done in any weather condition. - November 17, 2019 - Gempler's

GeoSolutions, a Texas Business, Celebrating Milestone 20th Anniversary GeoSolutions, a premier provider of soil stabilization, erosion and earth retention products and solutions, marks 20 year anniversary. - November 17, 2019 - GeoSolutions

Global Japanese Mineral Resources and Metals Trading Business is Fully Operational with ENTRADE® Enuit LLC, a leading provider of Energy and Commodity Trading Risk Management (E/CTRM) Solutions, today announced that a global Japanese mineral resources and metals trading business, its global headquarters located in Singapore, is now using the ENTRADE® CTRM solution operationally for its Iron... - November 16, 2019 - Enuit LLC

Innovative Research Project DryFiciency Welcomes Scanship, a Norwegian Pioneer in Waste Management EU-financed DryFiciency project partners working on innovative industry-scale heat pump technologies for various industry applications are welcoming Scanship as new partner into the consortium. Scanship based in Norway produces advanced wastewater purification and waste management systems for ferries, cruise ships, disaster relief and merchant shipping, as well as land-based waste management systems. - November 14, 2019 - RTDS Group

Novel Heat Pumps to Save Up to 80% on Energy in Industrial Drying The EU-funded "DryFiciency" project tackles energy costs in industrial drying in a wide range of energy-intensive industry sectors. Its novel high-temperature industrial heat pump technologies will save up to 80% of energy in drying processes and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 75%. - November 13, 2019 - RTDS Group

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

TeleSense Debuts the Most Advanced Grain Monitoring System for Barges and Ground Piles Purpose-Built for New Grain Storage Challenges Brought on by Climate Change and Geopolitical Tensions, the Cellular SensorSpear™ Monitors and Protects Post-Harvest Grain - November 08, 2019 - Telesense

Verve Global Card Launches 1st International Transaction in New York, USA Verve in partnership with Discover Global Network, launched the Verve Global card with its first transaction in New York, USA. This will be the first payment card of African origin to be accepted internationally. Verve Global card is now accepted in over 190 countries wherever the Discover, Diners Club International, Pulse and Verve logos are displayed. - November 06, 2019 - Verve

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

HARA Sole Indonesian Startup at Annual Bloomberg Conference in New York Agritech HARA was the only Indonesian startup chosen to speak at Bloomberg’s annual conference on the applications of data science in New York, USA. - October 12, 2019 - HARA

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

ZKSciences Plant Growth Accelerator Technology Enters Formal Trials ZKSciences has started formal third-party plant trials of its patent-pending ZK GrowFactor(TM) plant growth accelerator technology. ZK GrowFactor is a family of engineered zeolites that have shown phenomenal potential for increasing plant yields, improving the appearance of flowers and ornamental plants,... - October 03, 2019 - ZKSciences

Price Edge Named as a “Sample Vendor” in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019 Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner "Hype Cycle for Multienterprise Solutions, 2019” report. Price Edge was named as a Sample Vendor in the “Price... - October 03, 2019 - Price Edge

Romeo RIM Host MFG Day 2019 Romeo RIM, Inc. is proud to announce the company’s participation in MFG 2019 on Friday, October 4, 2019. Since 2008, Southeast Michigan has seen a significant reduction in skilled laborers to support manufacturing. This is Romeo RIM’s opportunity to share what skills are required to perform... - October 03, 2019 - Romeo RIM

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Henkel India's New LOCTITE® 518 Pen Makes Liquid Gasketing Application Easier Usage of the new LOCTITE 518 Pen will ease the application method, reduce inventory, provide reliable and a long-lasting seal, promise ease of disassembly, and ensure total surface coverage, zero gaps, ease of disassembly, and high blow-out resistance. - September 16, 2019 - Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

New York Outdoor Writers Association (NYSOWA) Returns to Cortland for Its 51st Fall Conference New York Outdoor Writers Association to hold its 51st annual fall conference at Hope Lake Lodge in Cortland, NY. The event will take place from October 24th to October 27th. - September 16, 2019 - Joyner Outdoor Media

Mississippi Forestry Commission Says No to Using Fire for Food Plot Preparation Food plot preparation: fire is not the answer. - September 15, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

BioNutraTech Launches New Brand While Relocating Back to Ohio Roots BioNutraTech is changing things up after 25 years in business. This month, they launched their new brand and relocated to Ohio. After building her company in Texas, CEO and company president Sandra Hruza wanted a fresh new look for her brand as she planned out the move to the state where she grew up. - September 15, 2019 - BioNutraTech

Lee Spring Acquires Longcroft Engineering to Better Serve the UK and Europe Lee Spring, a global leader in stock and custom springs, have announced the acquisition of UK based Longcroft Engineering. Longcroft Engineering is a manufacturer of custom springs operating in Todmorden, Lancashire UK. Steve Kempf, CEO of Lee Spring, commented that “the acquisition of Longcroft... - September 13, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Big Trees Inc. Assists with Landscaping Between Two Estates Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to assist with a landscaping situation between two estates in Medina, WA. - September 12, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Mississippi Forestry Commission Prepares Public for Fall Wildfire Season Fire is one of the most destructive forces on the planet. Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in forests and other wildlands. - September 06, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Marcoot Jersey Creamery to Support Innovative Food Repurposing Programs Marcoot Jersey Creamery today announced a new partnership with a nonprofit, The WakWay Foundation, who impacts lives through innovative food repurposing programs. A percentage of all sales from Extreme Ice Pro will go to the foundation in order to support their mission. Earlier this year, President... - August 31, 2019 - Marcoot Jersey Creamery

Enuit Adds Another Expert to Its Management Team Dr. Hui He joins the Enuit management team as Managing Director of Analytics. - August 30, 2019 - Enuit LLC

Hover-Davis Announces Its 30 Year Anniversary, Displays New Feeder and Material Automation Solutions at SMTA International Hover-Davis, the global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic component and media delivery solutions, will celebrate its 30 year anniversary at SMTA International Electronics Exhibition on September 23-26 where it will display its latest feeder and material automation solutions. In partnership... - August 28, 2019 - Hover-Davis

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Farm Management System Offers Fully Automated Remote Irrigation Solution With many years of experience, Farm Management System offers a complete way to remotely monitor and control your irrigation equipment. - August 25, 2019 - Farm Management System

New LOCTITE Extreme Temperature Sealants Prevent Leaks in Harshest Conditions Henkel has introduced LOCTITE NS 5540 and NS 5550, thermally activated sealing compounds that are specifically designed for use in high tem­perature and high-pressure environments. LOCTITE NS 5540 brushable liquid can seal flanges carrying up to 2900 psi (200 bar) steam at temperatures up to 1300°F/700°C. - August 23, 2019 - Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Crusher Lures Partners with Professional Marketing Crusher Lures, an Alabama-based tackle company, has selected Professional Marketing as its Agent. - August 22, 2019 - Crusher Lures