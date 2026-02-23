Recent Headlines
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
Tektite Genome Drives Sustainable Innovation in Nanotechnology
Tektite Genome advances sustainable biotech, expanding its range of eco-friendly products through 2027 to meet rising consumer demand. Focusing on nanotechnology & molecular biology, they're developing efficient cleaning & health solutions. Tektite also launched the Bio-Rejuvenation Center, offering advanced cancer treatments & gene therapy, integrating research with patient care. - June 01, 2025 - Tektite Genome
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
EcoSolarCool Launches New 17 cu ft Stainless Steel Solar Refrigerator
EcoSolarCool launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses. - November 02, 2024 - EcoSolarCool
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Solar Lithium Batteries by Dakota Lithium, EcoSol, & ZPRO, Now on Offer with Purchases of Solar Freezers or Solar Refrigerators
In a groundbreaking move towards promoting sustainable living, Solar Refrigerator Company announces, with the purchase of either a solar refrigerator or solar freezer, customers can now enjoy significant discounts & complimentary shipping on solar lithium batteries from manufacturers including Dakota Lithium, EcoSol lithium, and ZPRO. This limited-time offer is designed to promote the use of renewable eco-friendly practices in household. - June 22, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company: A Market Leader of Solar Refrigerator, Solar Freezer & Secop Products
Solar Refrigerator Company remains dedicated to offering customers energy-efficient solutions. The recent expansion of their product and brand offerings showcases their commitment to customer-focused innovation. New products and brands including EcoSol Lithium Batteries SRC solar refrigerators and solar freezers are tailored to meet the diverse needs of a broader range of clients. Solar Refrigerator Company addresses this growing demand across the US by supplying a wide range of products. - June 04, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
New 17 Cu. Ft. Solar Refrigerator in Stainless Steel is Now Available at Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses. - April 17, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company Unveils the Latest 25 cu. ft. Solar Refrigerator Model at a Reduced Price & with Complimentary Shipping Offer
Solar Refrigerator Company has announced its latest model, a solar refrigerator packed with advanced features. This energy-efficient solar fridge ensures reduced electricity bills and offers additional savings with free shipping and a reduced price. - March 20, 2024 - Solar Refrigerator Company
Introducing IAQ: The Complete Home Air Quality Monitor Launches on Kickstarter
Now available to purchase on Kickstarter, IAQ monitors more than 20 indoor air contaminants, including smoke, CO, VOCs, mold, and particulate matter. - April 30, 2023 - IAQ
Crowdfunding for AIPER’s Seagull 3000 Robotic Pool Cleaner Raises More Than $500,000 in First 20 Days
AIPER, the leader of smart-cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool and outdoor cleaning needs, is thrilled to announce that current crowdfunding to support the development, production and distribution of its innovative Seagull 3000 robotic pool cleaner surpassed $500,000 in a remarkable 20 days. - April 25, 2022 - Aiper Intelligent Co., Ltd.
This Invisco Cell Phone Radiation Shield is Bigger Than Your Pocket
Kurt Shafer, Founder and Inventor at Invisco LLC has released a new shield with more performance than any other on the market with 6 unique layers, each of which is one of the top 6 shielding fabrics and foils you can find. This eliminates the question "how do I know this will work?" And the shield is so big (6 in by 8 in) that you can cut it for a perfect fit in any pocket. Not many flat shields prevent radiation from getting around the edge. - February 08, 2022 - Invisco
Following Fan, Person-Tracking Smart Fan, Now Commercially Available
Following Fan is a new person-tracking fan that always points at you, no matter where you move. It is now commercially available in 2022. - February 05, 2022 - Following Fan LLC
Modern Hybrid Rooftop Ventilation System Has Optional SelfClosing Raintop
The first Hybrid Rooftop to be built in America offers the best of free gravity air flow plus optional motorized air flow in one unit. It uses a very high performance turbine rain hat that allows air to flow up and out unimpeded. The turbine is the first in history to close all the blades and drop the top so all air movement is stopped so it acts just like a damper. - February 02, 2022 - Invisco
Thorwaldson Whole House Fans Announces First Automatic Window Control
Whole house fan owners often turn on their fans remotely while on the way home. They must leave a window open if they plan to do that. Now they can leave the windows securely closed at all times. When this control is installed it prevents the window from opening until the whole house fan is turned on. A local switch allows manual opening when needed. - June 06, 2021 - Invisco
ServiceBack.com, First Singapore Home Services Startup to Offer Cashback to Customers
ServiceBack.com is an aspiring Singaporean Home Services startup. Launched in 2020, the platform has become an aggregator in the industry. Customers no longer have to pay marked-up prices for home maintenance services, while vendors no longer have to pay for marketing costs. These savings are then passed back to consumers in the form of cashback. - April 07, 2021 - ServiceBack.com
Home Owners Associations Need This Storage Shed That Hides Behind Low Walls
Invisco announces the world's first shed with a pop up roof for communities with HOA rules that disallow sheds higher than the walls or fences. Kurt Shafer, owner and inventor, offers pop up roofs at no more cost than one with a fixed roof. - November 05, 2020 - Invisco
TecHome Builder Announces Online Summits to Augment In-Person Events
Online editions of TecHome Builder’s presentations and engagements will extend the TecHome mission to more builders, multifamily operators and their integrator/subcontractor trade allies. - May 20, 2020 - AE Ventures
New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore
Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.
Invisco Announces Handyman Advice Now Available at a Very Attractive Price
We all know about sites that offer advice, some of them for just a dollar (to get started). But you can now get a full week of advice on any number of issues for a very low price. - March 17, 2020 - Invisco
XoverIoT – New Partner of STMicroelectronics
On December 6, STMicroelectronics has nominated XoverIoT as ST Partner for Sigfox and subGHz RF-module solutions with Sigfox certified modules and Sigfox USB kickstart tools. The Sigfox modules of XoverIoT the SIGFOX-DEV1-E, the SIGFOX-DEV1-C and the development tool SIGFOX-USB2-C are implementing... - January 10, 2020 - XoverIOT
Thorwaldson Now Selling Hybrid Rooftop Ventilators in Australia
Thorwaldson, a division of Invisco LLC, has opened in Australia to offer industrial and commercial building engineers the best performance in a hybrid rooftop ventilator ever offered. CSR Edmonds in Seven Hills, NSW, was the first to create the modern hybrid ventilator concept with their EcoPower series. - January 06, 2020 - Invisco
Sigma Electric Acquires Tooling Dynamics
Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation acquired Tooling Dynamics, US to further strengthen their product offerings & manufacturing capabilities in high precision metal processing. Tooling Dynamics has a plant at York, PA, US, which has excellent manufacturing capabilities and an outstanding lean performance including 99.8% OTD and very low rejection levels of 4100 ppm. - December 30, 2019 - Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation
Origin Wireless™ Completes Its B1 Financing Round with Over-subscription
Origin Wireless™ closes its B1 round of financing with a solid portfolio of strategic investors that will help accelerate its growth trajectory with a focus on commercialization and expansion of its robust IP portfolio. - December 23, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Invisco Announces New Garage Door Window Kit
For homeowners who have a garage with a door with no windows, there is now a new answer to the question about what it would take to add windows. Here is the latest answer to that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco
Invisco Announces LogTag Battery Replacement Services
Log Tag Recorders company in Auckland, New Zealand sells several very good and very popular data recorders that are battery powered with no easy way to replace the batteries. Invisco has changed that. - December 19, 2019 - Invisco
Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series
To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.
Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now.
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
Certified Master Home Inspector Kurt Shafer Offers Luxury Home Team
Luxury home buyers now have more expertise available to maximize their success and minimize issues when buying large homes at high prices in Southern California. Kurt has assembled a team of very successful home inspectors to offer luxury home buyers the best inspection they can find. - July 29, 2019 - Invisco
LionDesk Named #8 on Zapier’s List of Top 25 Fastest Growing Apps of 2019
LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that helps sales professionals connect, communicate and close leads faster, announced today they have been ranked #8 on Zapier’s Apps at Work Report: The Fastest Growing Apps of 2019. Zapier’s Apps at Work: The Fastest Growing Apps Report... - June 10, 2019 - LionDesk
Belle51 to Launch Most Effective Handheld Laser for Black and Brown Skin
On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51
Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless
HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store
More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse
LionDesk and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Fund Three Homes in El Salvador
LionDesk, a leading real estate CRM platform announced today that its partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) in support of sustainable real estate non-profit New Story has helped fund three new homes for families in El Salvador. BHGRE and LionDesk were joined in the effort by... - February 11, 2019 - LionDesk
LionDesk Founder and CEO, David Anderson, Named to 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist Group
David Anderson, LionDesk founder and CEO, has been named to the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) Watchlist Group. Honoring only 20 of the top people to watch, this group acknowledges innovators, deal makers, and mover-and-shakers who made a noteworthy impact over the last year. - January 18, 2019 - LionDesk
Origin Wireless’s TRM Technology Provides Reliable Way to Detect a Child Accidentally Left Alone in Hot Car
Origin combines wireless and AI to enable accurate detection of motion and breathing even when the child is sleeping motionless and under a blanket inside a car seat. - January 04, 2019 - Origin Wireless
LionDesk Announces Integration with Remine
LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that makes it easy for sales professionals to connect, communicate with and close more leads faster announced today that it now integrates with Remine. With this new integration, LionDesk users can sync their contacts with Remine to gain intelligence... - January 04, 2019 - LionDesk
Origin Wireless Delivers Unique Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care, Free from Any Wearables or Cameras
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to accurately measure the elderly’s in-house movements, daily activities, and sleep patterns while maintaining privacy and freedom of movement. - January 02, 2019 - Origin Wireless
BARDAJ to Launch Kickstarter Campaign
BARDAJ, a lighting experience company that is shifting the scene and interrupting the lighting space with handcrafted lamps, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund for production and manufacturing of a new art-lamp collection. BARDAJ lamps are one-of-a-kind handmade pieces of art... - December 14, 2018 - BARDAJ
Giclee Prints of Artist Rosemarie Hahn's Famous "Library" Oil Painting Now Available
Full size Giclee prints are now available on archival canvas in the original size of 28 inches wide by 35 inches high. - November 26, 2018 - Invisco
Zaap Expands on "Quick Touch One" Series with Launch of New, Versatile Smartphone Mount
ZAAP, creators of the best-selling universal smartphone car mounts on the market, has done it again. If you enjoy the ZAAP Quick Touch One Car Mount line then get ready for their newest addition. - October 26, 2018 - Zaap Technologies
LionDesk Makes Key Hires in Marketing and MLS Relations
Former head of marketing for Tom Ferry, Marni Hale, joins team; Ryan Andrews appointed to lead MLS relationships. - October 22, 2018 - LionDesk
Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest
Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.