Lithuania News
Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting. - July 13, 2026 - Ecency
New Lithuanian Phone Number Lookup Platform Launches to Combat Rising Phone Scams and Protect Citizens
kasskambino.lt, a comprehensive phone number verification platform, launches to help Lithuanian residents identify unknown callers and protect against the growing threat of phone scams. The platform provides real-time information about Lithuanian phone numbers across all major carriers. - July 08, 2025 - kasskambino.lt
Bod Lenses Receives Certification to Enter USA Lenses Manufacturing Market
Bod Lenses, a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses in Northern Europe, is proud to announce it has received certification from Innovative Visual Products LLC via COLTS laboratories that it is complaint with FDA document 21 CFR 801.410. This significant achievement demonstrates the company's... - May 27, 2024 - Bod Lenses
The Creators of NordVPN Launches NordStellar, a New Threat Exposure Management Platform for Businesses
Leading cybersecurity company Nord Security introduces NordStellar, a threat exposure management platform for businesses. Created by developers of market-leading VPN solution NordVPN, the enterprise cyber threat exposure management platform helps businesses detect and respond to cyber threats, secure data access, safeguard accounts, prevent fraud, and reduce the risk of ransomware attacks. - May 03, 2024 - NordVPN
NordPass Research: Most Americans Find Password Loss as Stressful as a Personal Illness
Around 60% of Americans consider password loss as stressful as a personal injury or an illness, financial problems, or dismissal from work. This statistic was revealed by the survey of NordPass, which aimed to investigate the effects increasing cybersecurity demands have on internet users’ mental health. - May 01, 2024 - NordVPN
Oxus.AI: Pioneering AI Speech Analytics in Lithuanian
Oxus.AI is a Lithuanian start-up focused on AI speech analytics for low-resource languages. Founded in 2020 by CEO Mindaugas Bružas and CTO Donatas Tamošauskas, Oxus.AI was selected by Norway Grants as the second-best AI project in 2021 and raised over 800K EUR in the angel round. - March 16, 2023 - Oxus.AI
Oxipit Secures Brazilian ANVISA Clearance for ChestEye AI Suite
The regulatory approval paves the way for ChestEye deployments in the Brazilian market. The application is already cleared for use in Europe and Australia. The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency’s approval is one of Oxipit steps to increase global reach for company products. - February 17, 2023 - Oxipit
Oxipit Closes $4.9M Funding Round to Advance AI Autonomy in Medical Imaging
AI medical imaging company Oxipit closed a $4.9M funding round led by Taiwania Capital, Practica Capital, and Coinvest Capital. Angel investors also participated in this round. The funding will help Oxipit advance its development of autonomous AI medical imaging applications and support market expansion into new geographic regions, with particular focus on the United Kingdom. - January 22, 2023 - Oxipit
Shoplifters Target Self-Checkout Registers Amid Soaring Inflation
With skyrocketing daily product prices, retailers all over the world are recording an increase in shoplifting incidents. Over the second half of 2022, retailers in the UK reported an increase of 18% in thefts, while according to the US National Retail Federation, the amount of organized shoplifting increased by 26.5%. In nine out of ten incidents, shoplifters were targeting self-checkout registers. - December 10, 2022 - Agmis
Oxipit Introduces Quality Assurance for MSK, MG, and CT Modalities
AI medical imaging company Oxipit expanded its Quality product suite with quality assurance support for musculoskeletal X-rays, mammography images and lung CT scans. Previously supporting only chest X-rays, the upgraded Quality suite aims to answer all imaging department quality assurance needs with a single product. The updated Quality product will be showcased at RSNA 2022 annual meeting later this month. - November 23, 2022 - Oxipit
Kaunas City Polyclinic Picks ChestLink to Speed Up Preventative Health Checks
Kaunas city polyclinic introduced Oxipit ChestLink AI application in their preventive health check up workflow. With ChestLink, which can automatically identify normal chest X-rays, healthy patients can be instantly sent home after the examination, without the need to wait for the study report at the polyclinic. Operating with 99.9% sensitivity, ChestLink can automatically report on 26% of all X-ray studies at Kaunas city polyclinic. - September 30, 2022 - Oxipit
Record Salesforce Project in the Baltic States: Limedika Picks Salesforce to Streamline Employee Experience
Pharmaceutical company Limedika chooses Salesforce to create an internal employee service center and streamline employee experience across group companies. With nearly 2000 employees, this is one of the largest Salesforce platform deployments in the Baltics. Platform deployment was carried out by specialized full-service Salesforce consultancy Bluelark, which is a part of Agmis technology group. - September 17, 2022 - Agmis
Agmis Launches Salesforce Suite for NGO Digital Transformation
Leading Baltic full-service Salesforce consultancy debuts an all-in-one product suite, aimed at non-profit and non-governmental organizations. The NGO toolkit covers all key NGO operational areas, including online and offline donation collection, volunteer relationship management platform, event and volunteer resource management and volunteer intranet for online NGO member communication. The suite is available for worldwide deployment, with special focus on nonprofits in the Nordics, US and UK. - July 22, 2022 - Agmis
Lithuania-Based Oxus.AI Partners with International Development Norway to Bring Advanced Speech Analytics to Sales and Customer Support Teams Across the World
Oxus.AI, a startup developing a speech analytics suite for sales teams working in any language, has partnered with International Development Norway. The AI tool developed will help sales and customer support teams to analyse 100% of calls they're making, which will allow for timely feedback and improvement. The main goal of the company is to make its tool adaptable to any language, and not just well-resourced ones (like English and French). - July 20, 2022 - Oxus.AI
Oxipit Study: 1 in 552 CXR Studies Feature Clinically Significant Diagnostic Errors
Oxipit has conducted a retrospective validation study from collected internal data of ChestEye Quality performance at more than 10 pilot deployment institutions. The study concludes that 1 in 552 (0.18%) chest X-ray studies reported by a radiologist include clinically significant diagnostic mistakes. The vast majority - 78.46% - of the errors are missed findings of pulmonary nodules and lymphadenopathy. - July 20, 2022 - Oxipit
Chest Experts Oxipit and contextflow Team Up for Diagnostic Quality Assurance
The new partnership aims to mitigate the risk associated with missed findings in CT medical imaging studies. The collaboration will combine Oxipit’s ChestEye Quality and contextflow’s SEARCH Lung CT products to identify missed findings in CT scans in near-real time. ECR 2022 will offer the first preview of the combined solution, and the first installation will be deployed at Leiden University Medical Center. - July 20, 2022 - Oxipit
Oxipit Chestlink Autonomous AI Application Misses No Critical Findings in Real-World Clinical Test
Following the CE certification of the first autonomous AI medical imaging application ChestLink, researchers in Finland released a preprint of a study on the application performance. In the study, the application analyzed 10,000 chest X-rays of Finnish primary health care patients. ChestLink software was able to identify normal studies with 99.8% sensitivity and and specificity of 36.4% without any critical findings missed by the software. - July 18, 2022 - Oxipit
Agmis Launches All-in-One AI Platform for Automated Marketplace Content Moderation
Leading Baltic technology developer Agmis has launched a new AI powered platform for automated marketplace content moderation. Aimed at marketplaces, ecommerce and classified advert websites, EasyCMT titled platform uses AI to moderate visual, textual and video content. - May 14, 2022 - Agmis
Pipelinepharma Marketplace Records Quadruple Growth Over a Single Year
The leading European pharmaceutical marketplace now hosts more than 85 000 CTD dossiers for finished dosage formulation products. Compared to 19 600 products at the start of 2021, the product offering has increased fourfold over a single year. As a response to increasing demand, Pipelinepharma will introduce biosimilar drugs into a separate category. New finished dosage form categories for medical devices and nutraceuticals will also be launched in the coming months. - April 01, 2022 - Pipelinepharma
Agmis Launches Accelerator Programme for Early-Stage European Startups
Leading technology company Agmis has launched an accelerator programme for early-stage European startups. The programme aims to convert promising ideas into minimum viable products in three months. Startups can apply for up to 200.000 Eur investment delivered on a code for equity basis or as a financial investment. - March 31, 2022 - Agmis
Oxipit Awarded CE Mark for the First Autonomous AI Medical Imaging Application
AI medical imaging application developer Oxipit was granted CE Class IIb certification for ChestLink autonomous AI imaging suite. The application autonomously reports on chest X-rays featuring no abnormalities without any involvement from a radiologist. It is the first regulatory approved AI medical imaging application to perform diagnostics autonomously. - March 31, 2022 - Oxipit
AIHunters Finds a Strategic Partner in DDG AG for the Expansion to the European Market
DDG AG, an expert for the development and commercialization of digital, technology-driven innovations and data-driven products and business models, with a focus on the field of Artificial Intelligence becomes a strategic partner of AIHunters. The agreement has been finalized today — and the... - March 30, 2022 - AIHunters
AIHunters and Tedial Announce Integration Partnership to Deliver UEFA Highlights
AIHunters partners Tedial to deliver the highlights of the UEFA Champions League with the power of the AIHunters' Cognitive Mill cloud platform. Custom computer vision algorithms will precisely detect the most interesting moments of the game. This collaboration leverages Tedial’s SMARTLIVE Sport Production software for live events to ensure ease at any stage of the automated content delivery cycle. - March 24, 2022 - AIHunters
War in Ukraine Shuffles European Software Development Market
With more than 300.000 technology professionals, Ukraine boasts one of the largest developer communities in Europe. Prior to the Russian invasion, the country was a major player in software development nearshoring services for European customers. Belarus, which came under EU and US sanctions, also played a significant role in the development outsourcing market. - March 19, 2022 - Agmis
AI and UAVs to Monitor Lithuanian Road Infrastructure
AB Kelių priežiūra, a state-owned company which ensures maintenance of more than 21.000 km of national roads, joins forces with technology companies Thrust and Agmis to introduce an AI-powered drone based system for automated road inspection. This joint project, called GreenBee, aims to improve the quality and scope of road network inspection and also to reduce CO2 emissions created while performing inspection tasks. - February 19, 2022 - Agmis
Cooperative Buying to Help Launch New Medicines in Small Markets
Large manufacturer minimum order quantities put specialist medicines out of reach of buyers in smaller markets. By grouping pharmaceutical orders from different buyers into a single collective bulk order, Pipelinepharma will help buyers to reach the minimum order quota. The initiative further builds upon Pipelinepharma’s mission to provide better access to medicines for patients all around the world. - February 17, 2022 - Pipelinepharma
Pharmaceutical Companies Shift to Near-Shore Medicines Sourcing as Supply Chain Risks Intensify
With global supply chains under stress due to COVID-19 pandemic, European pharmaceutical companies and distributors are increasingly looking for alternative supply channels inside the EU block. - December 16, 2021 - Pipelinepharma
Oxipit to Offer Free of Charge Retrospective CXR Quality Audit at RSNA
At the annual RSNA meeting, the AI medical imaging company will present the new ChestEye Quality AI double reading tool. To showcase vanguard ChestEye Quality capabilities, Oxipit will offer a free-of-charge quality audit for 6 months of retrospective CXR data. - November 26, 2021 - Oxipit
AI RetailTech Startup ScanWatch Closes €0.5M Seed Round to Transform Store Checkout
AI retail technology startup ScanWatch attracted €0.5M in investments, with technology company, Agmis and smart retail security solutions provider, Neto Baltic leading the round. ScanWatch reduces the time spent at self-service checkout counters. The product automatically identifies scanned fruit, vegetables and other unpackaged goods, helping retailers to mitigate checkout fraud, as well as reduce unintentional scanning errors. - October 21, 2021 - Agmis
Mantinga Introduces AI Assistant for Worksite Safety by Agmis
A leading Baltic frozen and convenience food producer Mantinga introduced Computer Vision powered solution to ensure PPE compliance. During a three month pilot project, the AI PPE detection product was installed at the company’s logistics centre and a manufacturing plant which is currently being built. The PPE detection solution was tasked with monitoring whether employees are wearing the required protection equipment, including hardhats, high visibility vests and face masks. - October 19, 2021 - Agmis
Pipelinepharma Closes €1.3M Seed Round to Shift Pharmaceutical Dealmaking Online
The European B2B pharmaceutical marketplace closed a venture seed round led by Practica Capital. Iron Wolf Capital, Pandos and a group of angel investors also participated in the funding round. - October 09, 2021 - Pipelinepharma
Oxipit Expands Executive Team with a New Chief Commercial Officer
AI medical imaging company Oxipit appointed Dany Chammas as their new Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 15 years of experience in top tier medical imaging companies, Dany will join the Executive Team to increase Oxipit’s visibility and accelerate business growth. - October 07, 2021 - Oxipit
Lithuanian Airports Now Offer Customers a Seamless Travel Search with an AI Assistant
Lithuanian Airports has integrated the Eddy Travels artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to help travelers plan their trips seamlessly. The AI assistant is now available on Vilnius Airport, Kaunas Airport, and Palanga Airport websites. Lithuania is one of the first countries globally to have an... - July 01, 2021 - Eddy Travels
Anil Uzun Will Start a New YouTube Series, “Cooking in New Zealand”
Anil Uzun will start a new series to discover New Zealand cuisine. The series will be broadcasted on YouTube and the first episode will air on June 10 at 07.00 pm. - March 06, 2021 - Anil Uzun
Oxipit to Preview First Autonomous AI Medical Imaging Application at ECR
The AI medical imaging company will showcase the first autonomous AI diagnostics application for healthy patient report automation. The new product by Oxipit automatically identifies chest X-ray images with no abnormality and produces finalized patient reports without any intervention from the radiologist. The application is pending CE mark certification and will be made available for commercial deployments in the Q3 2021. - March 04, 2021 - Oxipit
Oxipit and Parasmed Partnership to Extend CXR AI Product Distribution in Eastern Africa
Medical imaging company Oxipit announced partnership with Parasmed, a Nairobi-based medical healthcare solutions distributor in Eastern Africa. With recent partnerships in Nigeria and strong foothold in Latin America, the new agreement is an important step towards creating a global, locally present network of Oxipit software distributors. - January 14, 2021 - Oxipit
Teleradiología de Colombia Partners with Oxipit for Chest X-Ray AI Diagnostics
Teleradiologia de Colombia, a leading diagnostic imaging services provider in Latin America, is rolling out Oxipit AI solutions across its network. Oxipit AI suite will produce preliminary chest X-Ray reports and identify healthy patient images with no abnormalities, augmenting radiologist productivity and improving radiologist workflow. It marks the first Oxipit deployment in Colombia with more announcements in Latin America coming soon. - August 26, 2020 - Oxipit
Oxipit Receives Patent for Improved AI Lung Cancer Diagnostics
Oxipit, creators of artificial intelligence based radiology imaging suite ChestEye, announces that the European Patent Office has approved their patent application. The innovation allows efficient use of high-resolution chest X-ray images for machine learning model training and is especially relevant for improving lung nodule detection. - May 27, 2020 - Oxipit
Eddy Travels Defies Market Trends in Closing €1.1M Euros Pre-Seed Round
Eddy Travels AI travel assistant has raised an additional 600,000 EUR investment, closing a pre-seed round of 1.1 million euros. The round was led by the Practica Capital VC fund, with participation from Open Circle Capital, Techstars Toronto, and angel investors. Over 2 million users worldwide... - April 14, 2020 - Eddy Travels
Oxipit ChestEye Secures Medical Device Certification in Australia
The AI medical imaging company has received an Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods Class IIa medical device certificate for ChestEye AI imaging service. Medical device certification paves the way for clinical use of ChestEye in the Australian market. ChestEye imaging suite is already certified by the CE mark. Oxipit received CE certification last February, enabling clinical ChestEye deployment in 32 European countries. - March 07, 2020 - Oxipit
BitDegree Welcomes Danielius Stasiulis as the New CEO
2020 starts with a leadership change for BitDegree. Danielius Stasiulis, the former chief business development officer, will now lead the company as the CEO. This change also marks a shift in the company’s focus: from building the underlying technology to bringing it to the market. - February 23, 2020 - BitDegree
Oxipit to Showcase AI X-Ray Longitudinal Comparison at RSNA
The AI medical imaging company will offer a first public preview of Dynamics feature for its award winning ChestEye CAD suite. Dynamics enables a radiologist to compare X-rays and provide automatically generated reports specifically addressing the changes in images over the course of patient treatment. - December 08, 2019 - Oxipit
Study: AI Found to Reduce Bias in Radiology Reports
A study by the Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neuroscience and Genomics (CARING) found that AI powered CAD software can reduce hedging and defensive reporting statements in radiologist reports, resulting in clearer more actionable diagnosis descriptions. The study was undertaken using Oxipit ChestEye AI imaging suite. - November 28, 2019 - Oxipit
QA Madness Acquires a Prominent Position Among Top Testing Companies at GoodFirms
The second recognition in a row proves that the clients reap benefits from the services the team of QA engineers delivers. - October 03, 2019 - QA Madness
QA Madness Named a Top Software Testing Company by Clutch
One of the most important factors that Clutch takes into consideration is the in-depth feedback it collects from the past clients and existing partners. This means that several positive reviews have become a background reason for high Clutch ranking. - September 30, 2019 - QA Madness
"Robocop" for Worker Safety: AI to Prevent Workplace Accidents
Imagine a perfect workplace safety officer. He never sleeps, he never tires, he even does not take coffee breaks. Computer Vision (CV) technologies are bringing science-fiction vision closer to reality. - August 04, 2019 - Agmis
Tech Trends to Watch: Computer Vision Makes Construction Smarter, Safer and More Efficient
Being too expensive to deploy or simply unpractical, Computer Vision (CV) solutions were out of reach of most but the largest construction companies. With the growth of cloud computing resources and drop in their prices, as well as with increase of CV solution providers, the technology will make strong inroads into construction sector mainstream in 2019. - July 28, 2019 - Agmis
Medical Imaging Company Oxipit Raises $1.7m Seed Round to Bring AI Into Clinical Radiology Practice
Oxipit are the authors of ChestEye AI-powered radiology software suite. Automated AI-based diagnosis and reporting by ChestEye enables radiologists to improve productivity, reduce error-rate, discover overlooked secondary findings and address the shortage and ever-increasing workload of radiology specialists. - July 24, 2019 - Oxipit
Cherry Servers Has Launched Cost-Effective Bare Metal Cloud for High Performance Computing
Cherry Servers has officially launched a cloud platform based on bare metal machines that is cost-effective, un-opinionated and simple to use. With specialized infrastructure and hardware level control, even the most demanding workloads can be handled at ease. - April 17, 2019 - Cherry Servers
7MARKETZ Group Acquires Equity in CGCX.io, First Fully Insured Crypto Exchange
7MARKETZ Group, a leading media holding in Blockchain and Fintech space that helped launch some of the most notable blockchain startups, today announced equity acquisition in CGCX.io, the world’s first fully insured Crypto Exchange. The transaction was closed successfully early February 2019 with the aim to further develop CGCX exchange and grow its market share in the crypto world. - February 25, 2019 - 7MARKETZ