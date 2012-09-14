PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Oxipit to Showcase AI X-Ray Longitudinal Comparison at RSNA The AI medical imaging company will offer a first public preview of Dynamics feature for its award winning ChestEye CAD suite. Dynamics enables a radiologist to compare X-rays and provide automatically generated reports specifically addressing the changes in images over the course of patient treatment. - December 08, 2019 - Oxipit

Study: AI Found to Reduce Bias in Radiology Reports A study by the Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neuroscience and Genomics (CARING) found that AI powered CAD software can reduce hedging and defensive reporting statements in radiologist reports, resulting in clearer more actionable diagnosis descriptions. The study was undertaken using Oxipit ChestEye AI imaging suite. - November 28, 2019 - Oxipit

QA Madness Acquires a Prominent Position Among Top Testing Companies at GoodFirms The second recognition in a row proves that the clients reap benefits from the services the team of QA engineers delivers. - October 03, 2019 - QA Madness

QA Madness Named a Top Software Testing Company by Clutch One of the most important factors that Clutch takes into consideration is the in-depth feedback it collects from the past clients and existing partners. This means that several positive reviews have become a background reason for high Clutch ranking. - September 30, 2019 - QA Madness

"Robocop" for Worker Safety: AI to Prevent Workplace Accidents Imagine a perfect workplace safety officer. He never sleeps, he never tires, he even does not take coffee breaks. Computer Vision (CV) technologies are bringing science-fiction vision closer to reality. - August 04, 2019 - Agmis

Tech Trends to Watch: Computer Vision Makes Construction Smarter, Safer and More Efficient Being too expensive to deploy or simply unpractical, Computer Vision (CV) solutions were out of reach of most but the largest construction companies. With the growth of cloud computing resources and drop in their prices, as well as with increase of CV solution providers, the technology will make strong inroads into construction sector mainstream in 2019. - July 28, 2019 - Agmis

Medical Imaging Company Oxipit Raises $1.7m Seed Round to Bring AI Into Clinical Radiology Practice Oxipit are the authors of ChestEye AI-powered radiology software suite. Automated AI-based diagnosis and reporting by ChestEye enables radiologists to improve productivity, reduce error-rate, discover overlooked secondary findings and address the shortage and ever-increasing workload of radiology specialists. - July 24, 2019 - Oxipit

Cherry Servers Has Launched Cost-Effective Bare Metal Cloud for High Performance Computing Cherry Servers has officially launched a cloud platform based on bare metal machines that is cost-effective, un-opinionated and simple to use. With specialized infrastructure and hardware level control, even the most demanding workloads can be handled at ease. - April 17, 2019 - Cherry Servers

7MARKETZ Group Acquires Equity in CGCX.io, First Fully Insured Crypto Exchange 7MARKETZ Group, a leading media holding in Blockchain and Fintech space that helped launch some of the most notable blockchain startups, today announced equity acquisition in CGCX.io, the world’s first fully insured Crypto Exchange. The transaction was closed successfully early February 2019 with the aim to further develop CGCX exchange and grow its market share in the crypto world. - February 25, 2019 - 7MARKETZ

Oxipit’s Chest X-Ray Search Solution Selected as One of Top Innovations by SIIM Oxipit’s ChestGlass has been selected as one of the top projects for the 2018 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Innovation Challenge. ChestGlass is the first-to-market chest X-ray search solution that allows to find radiologically similar images in a given database. - April 27, 2018 - Oxipit

New Hosting Provider to Speak Out Against Hidden Fees and Conditions A leading Lithuanian hosting provider has launched a new global division named Hostens. The company said the new division is a part of a strategic direction to offer an affordable and high-quality hosting service to the global market. With a focus on individuals as well as small businesses, Hostens aims... - May 04, 2017 - Hostens

TutoTOONS Becomes a Major Player in Kids’ App Market with 200M Downloads In less than a year, kids’ app publisher TutoTOONS doubles the results, celebrates 200M game downloads and competes with the global kids’ brands. - March 11, 2017 - TutoTOONS

Proto Medika Launched a Medical Devices Global Directory The company “Proto Medika” launched a website with a global database for medical devices - www.deviceinformed.com. This is one of the biggest online databases of medical equipment, designed to improve information delivery about medical devices and their manufacturers to people around the... - February 09, 2017 - Proto Medika

Bankrupted Publisher Bulkypix Returned "Orborun" to Its Developer Bankrupted publisher Bulkypix returned 3D action skill run-and-roll game “Orborun” to its developer - Tiny Lab Productions. - December 09, 2016 - Tiny Lab Productions

bitREC Presents Contextual Video Search Content recommendation platform bitREC introduces contextual video search tool for VOD service operators. The solution enables search within video content, improves SEO for video websites and enriches contextual content meta-data. - November 29, 2016 - bitREC

Paperscope - the World’s First Ever Postcard-Kaleidoscope Innovators from Lithuania recently presented the first ever postcard that turns into a toy most of us have known since our childhood – the kaleidoscope. “Paperscope” is an invention that allows sharing impressions in an original way. The worldwide announcement of this product was made... - November 18, 2016 - Paperscope

Tiny Lab Productions Game Fun Kid Racing Hit 10M Downloads Tiny Lab Productions, a publisher and developer of casual and free-to-play mobile games for kids and toddlers, is excited to announce that one of the very first company's mobile games - Fun Kid Racing just hit 10 million game downloads on Google Play Store alone. To celebrate this, Tiny Lab Productions... - October 10, 2016 - Tiny Lab Productions

Enago Conducts a Series of Workshops in Lithuania Enago conducted a series of author workshops to introduce researchers in Lithuania to publishing in international peer-reviewed journals. - October 06, 2016 - Crimson Interactive

Heading to Vilnius? Try Spark, One of Europe’s Few Electric Vehicle Sharing Services Vilnius – the capital of Lithuania and the very center of the continental Europe – is now one of the few cities in Europe where you can experience electric vehicle (EV) for a short-term rent. This is now possible by a newly launched EV sharing service Spark. The fleet of Spark contains 22... - August 01, 2016 - Ride Share

Fbox, Physical Real-Time Facebook Like Counter and Mobile App Connects Businesses to Consumers Fbox is a physical device (made of wood with an LED display), the Fbox is designed for brick and mortar businesses, allowing customers to see Facebook likes accumulate in real time. It could serve as a useful social media marketing tool in the real world, with companies projecting to passersby their digital influence in a high visible way. A free mobile app is included, which operates the counter, opens Wi-Fi to those nearby, and can even deliver offers to users as onscreen messages. - June 07, 2016 - Fbox

TableAir Launches an App That Works as a Personal Trainer for Any Standing Desk User TableAir app builds an individual training program based on user’s previous experience with standing tables and helps to track training progress. - March 09, 2016 - TableAir UAB

Simformer Business Cup 2016, the First International Online Management Challenge, Starts on 4 March, 2016 Simformer Business Cup 2016 is an international management and entrepreneurship contest in highly intensive format. The contest consist of two stages. Each stage lasts only two days. Hourly game updates. During this period, the contestants have to prove themselves to be competent managers as well as strong fighters, just like successful managers should be in real life. - March 03, 2016 - Simformer

Sirin Development: New Brand Name in the Girteka Logistics Family Industrial and commercial real estate (RE) development leaders in Lithuania are joining under a common brand. Real estate companies, belonging for Girteka Logistics group, will now be featured with Sirin Development name. The rebranding reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. - February 11, 2016 - Girteka Logistics

TutoTOONS Hits 50M Game Downloads, Grew Tenfold in the Past 10 Months TutoTOONS mobile game building and publishing platform has crossed 50 million game downloads, which is 10 times more than the startup’s last year results. - November 14, 2015 - TutoTOONS Ltd

Simformer Business Simulation Platform Hailed as Learning Technology Breakthrough Within a year of the launch of the Simformer Business Simulation (SBS) platform, over 200 companies and universities around the world are exploring its use. It is also now being used in the project with iSpace, a company based in Poland. The project involves university teaching staff experiencing the... - October 09, 2015 - Simformer

Tesco Selects Girteka Logistics as Primary Fresh Haulier of the Year 2015 Girteka Logistics, owning one of the biggest transport fleets in Europe, has been awarded as Primary fresh haulier of the year 2015 by Tesco. This “Tesco Value Award” is presented to suppliers that have provided exceptional service. Girteka Logistics has for a number of years worked closely... - July 26, 2015 - Girteka Logistics

Kajamaz Announce the Launch of Matching Dog Scarves and One-Piece Pajamas and a Partnership with Tautmilės Globa Animal Shelter For those people who love the warmth and comfort of Kajamaz One Piece Pajamas and would like to share the love with their dogs, Kajamaz announces the launch of Dog Scarfz a practical dog bandana which matches with Kajamaz Footed Pajamas and Go-Jamz non-footed loungewear. Plus with purchases of Kajamaz Dog Scarves will help support Tautmilės Globa Animal Shelter. - December 04, 2014 - Med Services Europe GmbH

Software Development Company and Digital Agency Alliance Elinext takes pride in its successful cooperation with Bitsens and is eager to conquer new heights and new horizons. - August 17, 2014 - Elinext

Online Dating – What Women Want and Male Strategies Women more often than men find appearance of opposite sex the most important when they receive a first letter on an online dating site. Outer beauty is the most important quality to 31 percent of women who participated in research conducted by Hotvibes.com. Attractiveness is important just to a quarter... - June 27, 2014 - hotvibes.com

Vetiary is Now Available for the US Market Vetiary announces the launch of the newly developed booking system platform for veterinary clinics, with the aim of improving the veterinarian - pet owner relationship. - March 19, 2014 - Vetiary

New Website Launch of Free Autodesk Revit Plug-in Smart Browser tools4revit© developer is pleased to announce a launch of its new website www.RevitFamilyBrowser.com specially designed to share a free Revit add-on worldwide. - May 24, 2012 - tools4revit / AGA CAD Ltd.

StuffedBellPeppers.net Offers International Bell Pepper Delights StuffedBellPeppers.net is a family friendly website "stuffed" with deliciousness. - March 11, 2012 - Stuffed Bell Peppers

Free Autodesk Revit Extension Smart Browser Significantly Accelerates Revit Family Searches Time saving Revit app Smart Browser allows to quickly find, share, sell or buy needed Revit families in external libraries: Autodesk® Revit® Architecture/Structure/MEP user’s computer or company server. - January 18, 2012 - tools4revit / AGA CAD Ltd.

Stylish New Application for Facebook Users Called MakeMyTale Idea.lt announces launch of a new app which rounds up a whole year of user’s virtual social life. - October 16, 2011 - IDEA

Website Devoted to Stuffed Peppers Launches Stuffed Bell Peppers.net and Sharon Hunter offers a variety of menu plans and recipes for making use of eye appeal and nutrition value of stuffed peppers. - May 17, 2011 - StuffedBellPeppers.net

Upload and Share Files for Free with FileJumbo Online Service Baltsoft Software has announced the launch of a new online service - FileJumbo.com. It allows everybody to upload and share their files free of charge and without registration. Premium members enjoy 2GB file size limit, 1000GB storage place and a lot of useful features. - February 10, 2011 - Baltsoft Software

Raise That Bridge! is Finally Available on iTunes Appstore An unique 3d arcade game by independent developer jrs0ul is finally available on Apple's iTunes. - December 05, 2010 - jrs0ul

Joystick Ninjas Announces Rever – an Unique and Innovative Puzzle Game for iPhone and iPod Touch Joystick Ninjas game studio, specializing in iPhone and iPod touch game development, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of Rever – an innovative and unique puzzle game. While based on popular game mechanics, its unusual twist is what makes this game innovative and unique. Rever is scheduled for release in the iTunes App Store on the 8th of October. - October 03, 2010 - Joystick Ninjas

The 2 Marketing Steps Women's Basketball Team Managers Should Do in a Free E-book The popularity of women's basketball can be raised to the next level by applying proper marketing strategy and using web 2.0 tools to execute it. - March 12, 2009 - Simonis marketing

Effortless Conversion Between Units of Measurement Baltsoft Software has launched Convert Center - http://www.convertcenter.com/ - a free web site that lets you make instant conversions from one unit of measurement to another. Unlike simple conversion programs that let you transform numbers between a few dozen different measurements, Convert Center has... - October 16, 2008 - Baltsoft Software

DD-WRT Support for WBD-111 and WBD-500 CPU Boards DD-WRT has recently added support for new WILIGEAR boards WBD-111 and WBD-500 and have a very good comments about the hardware platforms that WILIGEAR produced. - August 29, 2008 - WiLiBOX

Wilibox announces OpenWRT Support for WILIGEAR Products Wilibox announces OpenWRT operation system support for the WILIGEAR product line. First board that is available for testing is a multi-purpose, single mini-PCI CPU board WBD-111. Later Wilibox plans to add support for all other boards. - June 07, 2008 - WiLiBOX

Allconstructions.com is Entering the German Market Allconstructions.com, an international network of construction and home improvement websites, has launched a site for the German market named Allesbauabc.de The site features German construction news and home improvement articles and lists more than 40,000 construction contractors in Germany. Germany... - May 30, 2008 - Allconstructions.com

Effortless PDF Conversions Online Baltsoft has released Free PDF Converter - http://www.freepdfconvert.com - an affordable online conversion site that lets business people easily convert Microsoft Office documents, images, web pages, and vector graphics files to PDF documents. Without having to purchase expensive conversion software,... - May 13, 2008 - Baltsoft Software

Wilibox Announces New Distributor for WILIGEAR Product Line in Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary This week Wilibox and Wificentrum release news about the distribution of WILIGEAR product line in Cech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. - May 08, 2008 - WiLiBOX

Wilibox Announces Distribution Agreement with Microcom for the WILIGEAR Product Line This week Wilibox and Microcom Technologies announce the agreement for distribution of the WILIGEAR product line. Products are already available on the Microcom e-store for immediate purchase. The WILIGEAR product line features a range of wireless networking components suitable for use in different deployment... - March 29, 2008 - WiLiBOX

Opening of Wiligear.com Marked with a Launch of New Multi-Purpose CPU Board WBD-111 Today Wilibox unveils a new sales portfolio presented under the name Wiligear. This launch is also followed by a new release of a multi-purpose wireless platform based on a groundbreaking 400 MIPS ARM920 RISC processor. - February 05, 2008 - WiLiBOX

Wilibox is Announcing a Launch of a Wireless Networking Software Platform WILI-S 5.20 Recent release of WILI-S 5.20 is full of new features. Wilibox is continuously adding new features to comply with rapidly growing Wi-Fi market needs and enable users to have carrier grade functionality for a reasonable price. - December 13, 2007 - WiLiBOX

Launch of New 5.02 WILI-S and WILI-MESH Networking Software Version Wilibox announces new version 5.02 of networking software release. The new features increased overall performance and functionality. - September 22, 2007 - WiLiBOX