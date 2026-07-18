China News
Prenego Expands OEM/ODM Manufacturing Support for Custom Neoprene Bags and Private Label Buyers
Prenego provides factory-direct custom neoprene tote bags, woven bags, lunch bags, cosmetic bags, duffle bags, and private label products for global B2B buyers. - July 18, 2026 - Dongguan Prenego Outdoor Goods Co.,Ltd
FlipHTML5 Offers New Handbook Templates for Online Digital Handbook Publishing
FlipHTML5's new handbook templates enable users to create, customize, and share interactive digital handbooks, improving accessibility and communication for diverse audiences. - July 14, 2026 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
FlipHTML5 AI Brand Book Creator Helps Marketers Build Brand Identity Fast
FlipHTML5 unveils an AI brand book creator that offers marketing teams a streamlined solution to produce and customize brand books, supporting flexible content generation, comprehensive layout design, and advanced branding features. - July 14, 2026 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Launches Advanced SVR Line Automatic Voltage Regulator to Strengthen Global Power Stability
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. has officially introduced its newly developed SVR (Step Voltage Regulator) Line Automatic Voltage Regulator, a high-performance solution designed to improve voltage stability, enhance power quality, and ensure reliable electricity distribution across... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation for Rapid Power Restoration and Grid Support
SEFON, a professional manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, proudly announces its advanced Vehicle-Mounted Mobile Substation, designed to provide fast, reliable, and flexible power solutions for utilities, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and emergency... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Advanced Box-Type Substation Solutions for Reliable Power Distribution Worldwide
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of electrical power equipment, has announced the availability of its advanced Box-Type Substation solutions, designed to provide safe, efficient, and reliable power distribution for industrial, commercial, renewable energy,... - July 09, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon at ELEKTRO 2026: Advancing Global Growth Through Innovation
The 34th International Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, Lighting Engineering and Building Automation (ELEKTRO 2026) took place at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia. As an invited exhibitor, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. presented its flagship... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator to Enhance Power Stability and Equipment Protection
Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading manufacturer of power distribution and voltage regulation equipment, recently announced the availability of its advanced Single-Phase Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR), designed to provide reliable voltage stabilization, improve power... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
SEFON Introduces Mobile Substation Solution to Support Oilfield Electrification and Diesel Reduction Initiatives
As global energy industries continue their transition toward cleaner and more efficient operations, Shaanxi Sefon Electric Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON) is introducing its Mobile Substation Solution designed to support oilfield electrification projects and reduce reliance on diesel-powered temporary... - July 07, 2026 - Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
AMTS 2026 to Open in Shanghai as World's Largest Automotive Manufacturing Engineering Show
AMTS 2026 is the world’s largest auto manufacturing expo, held 8–10 July in Shanghai with 850+ exhibitors, 70K+ visitors, 50+ events in 12 halls showcasing smart, sustainable production innovations. - July 02, 2026 - RX
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Embodied Intelligence Era Arrives, ROBOTECH ASIA Makes a Debut at NEPCON ASIA 2026
Booth bookings open for NEPCON ASIA 2026, Oct. 27–29 in Shenzhen. Expanding to 90,000 sqm, the show unites electronics manufacturing, spotlighting AI terminals, automotive electronics and semiconductors, with strong Asia and global buyer programs. - May 13, 2026 - RX
WEPACK 2026 Concludes on a Record High, Reinforcing China’s Role at the Heart of the Global Packaging Industry
WEPACK 2026 concluded in Shenzhen with record attendance—137,000+ visitors from 130+ countries—showcasing the full packaging value chain, live innovations, and 30+ forums driving global collaboration and industry insight. - April 30, 2026 - RX
Last Chance for Global Pharma to Tap China’s Fast-Growing FDF Market at PHARMCHINA This May
PHARMCHINA 2026 (May 13–15, Shanghai) brings 2,000+ exhibitors together as a key gateway to China’s fast‑growing FDF market, offering global pharma firms critical sourcing, partnering, and regulatory insights before mid‑year decisions close. - April 28, 2026 - RX
The Rise of Chinese Trends, Connecting the Global Supply Chain: 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair to Open in May
The 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair (May 16–18) gathers 800+ source factories across 30,000 sqm, showcasing gifts, fashion, and housewares with direct manufacturer sourcing, IP collaboration, and global buyer matchmaking. - April 19, 2026 - RX
AI-Powered Innovation and Sustainable Packaging Headline April RX Huabo 2026 Shenzhen Gift Fair
RX Huabo’s 34th Shenzhen Gift Fair (Apr 25–28, 2026) brings 4,500+ exhibitors showcasing AI gadgets, smart wearables, and sustainable packaging, serving as a global platform for sourcing, trends, and networking. - April 18, 2026 - RX
RX China Champions Global Trade with 2026 Theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future”
As global trade evolves amidst regional collaboration and digital-industrial transformation, RX China unveils its 2026 theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future.” This initiative underscores RX’s pivotal role in fostering international trade and... - April 15, 2026 - RX
WEPACK 2026 to Showcase the Future of Packaging with Eight Integrated Shows in Shenzhen
WEPACK 2026 (Apr 15–17, Shenzhen) is a global packaging expo covering the full value chain, featuring 8 co-located shows, 100,000+ visitors, and innovation in digital, automation, and green packaging. - April 12, 2026 - RX
Discover the Future of Automotive Manufacturing Technology at AMTS 2026; Registration Opens for July Exhibition in Shanghai
AMTS 2026 returns July 8–10 in Shanghai with 850+ exhibitors and 70,000 visitors, showcasing automotive manufacturing tech, NEV innovations, smart factories, and 50+ forums plus year‑round business matching. - April 11, 2026 - RX
SinoCorrugated South 2026 to Showcase the Future of Corrugated Manufacturing in Shenzhen
SinoCorrugated South 2026 (Apr 15–17, Shenzhen) gathers 1,200+ exhibitors showcasing full‑chain corrugated, digital printing, automation, green tech and smart factory solutions, giving industry leaders a 360° view of future packaging production. - March 31, 2026 - RX
Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands. Panda Bambu, a professional disposable... - March 25, 2026 - Panda Bambu
Mango AI Tutorial Video Software Empowers Easy Instructional Video Creation
Mango AI is an advanced tutorial video software designed to help users create professional instructional videos easily. With key features such as Talking Photo, Mango AI enables educators, businesses, and content creators to develop engaging and informative tutorial videos. - March 24, 2026 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
FlipHTML5's Free AI Poster Generator Enables Flexible Design Solutions
FlipHTML5 launches a free AI poster generator that streamlines poster creation for marketers and promoters, offering prompt-based and file-based workflows to produce visually compelling posters with minimal effort. - March 23, 2026 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols. - March 19, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Asia’s Leading Home & Lifestyle Sourcing Platform, RX's CDATF 2026 Opens Doors to Southeast Asian Buyers This July
CDATF 2026 (July 23–25, Shanghai) connects Southeast Asian buyers with 3,500+ verified OEM/ODM factories offering homeware and lifestyle goods, enabling efficient, cost‑effective sourcing and stronger China–ASEAN supply chain partnerships. - March 16, 2026 - RX
New Trends Emerge at the 53rd China Beijing International Gifts, Premium & Houseware Exhibition
The 53rd RX Huabo Beijing Gifts Fair opens March 26–28, showcasing new products, self-care trends, cultural creativity, sustainable gifts, customization, and digital and AI innovation shaping the 2026 gift industry. - March 14, 2026 - RX
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Registration Opens for the 21st Aluminium China: Driving the Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Into a New Era
Registration is open for ALUMINIUM CHINA 2026, a major Shanghai event uniting five shows and 650+ exhibitors, spotlighting innovation, sustainability and cross-industry solutions in non-ferrous metals. - February 19, 2026 - RX
HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia
HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
UAE Desalination Project Receives 800 tons of Sodium Chlorite from Hoo Chemtec
HOO CHEMTEC shipped 800 tons of sodium chlorite 31% solution to the UAE for seawater desalination. This chemical is a key disinfectant used to control biological growth in desalination plants, ensuring safe and efficient production of fresh water. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
Pre-Registration for the 2026 Shanghai International Metal Recycling Expo is Now Open
Global sustainability drives urban metal recycling. The 2026 Shanghai Metal Recycling Expo unites key players to boost tech, policy, and cross-chain collaboration for greener, resilient supply and circular economies. - February 11, 2026 - RX
WEPACK 2026 Set for Shenzhen with Eight Concurrent Shows and 120,000 sqm Exhibition Space
WEPACK 2026 returns Apr 15–17 in Shenzhen, featuring 1,500+ exhibitors, 100,000 visitors, eight shows including new InnoLabel, a Green Industry zone, and 30+ forums spotlighting sustainable, smart packaging trends. - February 06, 2026 - RX
Kocchi's Redefines Fleet Safety with Next-Gen AI Mobile DVR Solutions for Commercial Vehicles
Kocchi's, a leading global provider of vehicle surveillance technology, today announced the launch of its enhanced AI-powered Mobile DVR (MDVR) series, specifically engineered to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency for the logistics, public transit, and specialized transport industries. - February 03, 2026 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited
Visitor Registration Opens for Copper China 2026 - Five Concurrent Trade Shows Unlock New Opportunities Across the Copper Industry
Copper demand is surging as NEVs, AI, and renewable energy expand. Copper China 2026 will showcase new materials, applications, and collaborations across five co-located shows, drawing 650+ exhibitors and 35,000+ visitors. - January 31, 2026 - RX
Fac Tec China 2026: Your Gateway to the Factories of Tomorrow – Driving Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability
Fac Tec China 2026 runs June 2–4 in Shanghai, bringing 200+ exhibitors and key summits to showcase smart, green, flexible manufacturing and the latest innovations shaping the future of global electronics production. - January 30, 2026 - RX
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN
SINSMART Launches New 14″ Rugged AI Laptop SIN-S1414E with Thunderbolt 4 for Industrial, Outdoor & Defense Applications
Global rugged computing industrial PC solution provider SINSMART today announced the release of the SIN-S1414E, a next-generation rugged AI laptop designed for industrial automation, military operations, surveying, field exploration, emergency response and other mission-critical environments. Combining “AI-native performance + military-grade protection,” the SIN-S1414E redefines what rugged mobile computing can achieve under extreme conditions. - December 12, 2025 - Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd.
Prenego Strengthens Global Partnerships with Flexible OEM & ODM Neoprene Solutions
Prenego, a leading neoprene products manufacturer founded in 2010, is expanding its global reach through comprehensive OEM and ODM services designed for brands seeking reliable, high-quality neoprene manufacturing. For more than a decade, Prenego has built a strong reputation in the global... - December 08, 2025 - Dongguan Prenego Outdoor Goods Co.,Ltd
Meskernel Launches the New TS1224 Laser Module in Italy: Measurements up to 1500 m with ±1 m Accuracy
Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a leading developer of LiDAR modules and laser distance sensors, introduces the TS1224 Laser Distance Module to the Italian market — a compact, high-performance solution designed for industrial and advanced automation applications. The... - November 23, 2025 - Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.
TunesKit Location Changer Launches V3.0.0 with More Convenient Features
TunesKit Location Changer V3.0.0. introduces several major updates, including Bluetooth connectivity for iOS devices, simultaneous control of iOS and Android devices in Game Mode, and new language and localization support. - November 02, 2025 - TunesKit
Where the Future of Smart Manufacturing Takes Shape: ITW Asia 2025 Opens in Shenzhen
ITW Asia 2025 – Industrial Technology World Asia grandly opened last October 28 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an), launching a dynamic three-day exploration of industrial innovations. The opening ceremony drew close to 100 distinguished leaders and... - November 01, 2025 - RX
Ireland Sino Institute Announces Global Sourcing & Investment Summit in Changsha
Global trade is diverging: the U.S. is tightening tariffs while China opens its healthcare sector. Hunan’s new Cell and Gene Industry Promotion Regulations create major opportunities for global biotech and medtech firms. Spearheaded by the Ireland Sino Institute, the Global Sourcing & Investment Summit (Nov 16–18, 2025, in Changsha) transforms Hunan's new reforms into concrete opportunities — enabling international firms to secure partnerships, investment incentives, and market access. - October 13, 2025 - Ireland Sino Institute
Countdown to C-Touch & Display Shenzhen 2025
As Asia’s leading platform for next-generation display technologies, smart touch solutions, OLED, Mini/Micro LED, automotive displays, and e-paper innovations, the event will feature 3,500+ leading exhibitors/brands and is expected to attract 60,000+ professionals from consumer electronics,... - October 07, 2025 - RX
Countdown to Film & Tape Expo 2025 | Asia’s Leading B2B Show for Innovations and Trends Across Functional Film and Adhesives Industries
As Asia’s leading event for functional film, adhesives, coating, and converting industries, the event will gather 3,500+ exhibitors and brands across the whole supply chain to present an industrial feast. Organized by RX Kuozhan, Film & Tape Expo 2025 will take place from October 28 to... - October 07, 2025 - RX
NEPCON ASIA 2025: Showcasing the Future of Smart Electronics Manufacturing in Shenzhen
NEPCON ASIA 2025 in Shenzhen (Oct. 28–30) gathers 3500+ companies with 80 forums on smart manufacturing, AI, robotics, and semiconductors, connecting global manufacturers in cutting-edge innovation. - October 04, 2025 - RX
The 33rd RX Huabo Shenzhen Gift Fair, Asia’s Leading B2B Trade Show Returns This October
33rd China (Shenzhen) Gifts Fair runs Oct 20-23, 2025, hosting 4,500 exhibitors and 200,000 buyers. It highlights smart personal care, kitchen appliances, curated imports, factory deals, and Gen Z IP collaborations. - October 01, 2025 - RX
FalconAI Introduces PigeonCast for Windows, Expanding Options for Wireless Screen Mirroring
FalconAI has announced PigeonCast for Windows, an app that lets Windows laptops send and receive screen mirroring across devices using AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and its own protocol. The software is available on the Microsoft Store. - September 14, 2025 - FalconAI
ITWA 2025: Connecting Global Opportunities for Automotive, Electronics, Display & New Materials Industries – From Shenzhen’s Industrial Hub
The ITWA Industrial Tech World Asia 2025 (ITWA 2025) will make its debut with a refreshed brand identity at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) from October 28-30. This event, hosted by RX Greater China and its local partners, featuring eight co-located industrial... - September 06, 2025 - RX
Global Dental Leaders to Convene in Shanghai for FDI World Dental Congress 2025
Join global dental professionals at FDI World Dental Congress 2025 in Shanghai. Experience cutting-edge research, interactive forums, record-breaking exhibitions, and unique cultural events that advance global oral health and dentistry innovation. - August 12, 2025 - RX