SkyVPN Ranks in Top 20 in the 2019 Global Mobile VPN Report SkyVPN, a VPN service used by over twenty million users across the globe, has made it to the top twenty positions in the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019. This report provides mobile VPN app download data at the global, regional, country and app-level over the last 12 months. - December 13, 2019 - SkyVPN Inc.

FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Pamphlet Maker for Creating Academic Pamphlets FlipHTML5 launched an online pamphlet maker that has smart features that ensure academic information is delivered vividly to families and students. - December 04, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches a Magazine Creator for Making and Printing Magazines FlipHTML5 launched a magazine creator that helps users design stylish magazines that can be downloaded or printed for easy reading. - November 22, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches Digital Catalog Software for Making Photo Catalogs FlipHTML5 launched digital catalog software that helps users convert photos into photo catalogs that will engage massive audiences online. - November 22, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches a Digital Publishing Platform for Different Types of Publishing Users can now design and publish various publications such as magazines, catalogs, and brochures from FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform. - November 20, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

Animiz Announces Cartoon Animation Software for Professionals and Amateur Users Animiz announced its new cartoon animation software that enables both professionals and amateur users to create engaging cartoon animations in a simple way. - November 19, 2019 - Animiz Software Co., Ltd.

Animiz Releases a Cartoon Maker with the Cloud Hosting Service Animiz recently released a cartoon maker which comes with a cloud hosting service and will be a useful tool to publishers. - November 15, 2019 - Animiz Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches an Online eBook Creator for eBook Designers FlipHTML5 introduces a new online eBook creator that allows anyone to become an eBook designer. - November 15, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Releases a Free Catalog Creator for Business & Services The free catalog creator helps businesses design responsive e-catalogs that help to spark interest in potential customers online. - November 13, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches a School Brochure Maker for Education The brochure maker helps school administrators and other educationists create captivating brochures that introduce institutions and their achievements to aspiring students. - November 13, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Releases E-Book Creator Software for Real Estate Agents FlipHTML5 released an e-book creator software that helps real estate agents market properties to many audiences online. - November 09, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches a Newspaper Maker for Creating Professional Newspapers FlipHTML5 launched a newspaper maker that enables users to create professional newspapers in minutes. - November 07, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Provides a Platform for Reading Online Magazines for Free FlipHTML5 offers an all-round platform where users can create and publish their online magazines while audiences can read the magazines – all for free. - November 05, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

PubHTML5 Offers a Simple Solution for Digital Magazine Publishing PubHTML5, a leading provider of digital publishing solutions, offers a simple solution for users to create, publish and share digital magazines online. - November 02, 2019 - PubHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

PubHTML5 Launches a Photo Album Maker for Creating Wedding Albums PubHTML5 launched a photo album maker that helps users design 3D animated wedding photo albums. - November 01, 2019 - PubHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

PubHTML5 Launches a Flip Book Maker with the “Quick Upload” Feature PubHTML5 introduces a free flip book maker which has a “quick upload” feature for easy publishing. - October 30, 2019 - PubHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

Joyoshare Starts 2019 Halloween Promo with Freebie and Special Offer Joyoshare Halloween special sale in 2019, a two-week event for all official multimedia software, will debut on October 25 and end on November 12, to let users get freeware or enjoy discounts to save big. - October 27, 2019 - Joyoshare

PubHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform Releases Many Flipbook Demos PubHTML5 released a wide range of flipbook demos that help users compare and design professional and beautiful flipbooks based on their audiences’ requirements. - October 25, 2019 - PubHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

PubHTML5 Releases an Online Brochure Maker for the Automotive Industry PubHTML5 released an online brochure maker that empowers automotive companies with tools to design online brochures for showcasing their products. - October 23, 2019 - PubHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Rolls Out Flip PDF to Create a PDF Flipbook for Food and Drink Publishers, Individuals, and businesses in the Hospitality industry can now create PDF flipbooks for food and drink with the recently released FlipBuilder's software, Flip PDF. - October 16, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

A New Dragon Ball Z Online Shop and Community for Anime Fans As a Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) online shop and community website, dbzhub.com has recently been launched to serve DBZ fans around the world. Dbzhub.com is operated by a team of DBZ fans from China, they have been watching DBZ anime episodes ever since they were kids. So, when trying to start an online business,... - October 14, 2019 - DBZhub.com

FlipBuilder Launches a Lookbook Creator for Creating Fashion Lookbooks Publishers can now create intriguing fashion lookbooks quickly and easily with FlipBuilder’s newly launched lookbook creator. - October 11, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Releases a Free Flipbook Maker for Digital Publishing Flip PDF Professional, a flipbook maker developed by FlipBuilder, is now available free of charge. - October 10, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Launches a Catalog Maker for Creating Well Branded Catalogs FlipBuilder introduces a catalog maker that makes creating stunning catalogs simple and easy. - September 26, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

Animiz Unveils a Cartoon Video Maker with Ready-to-Use Templates Animiz introduced a new cartoon video maker that includes a wide range of features that even beginners can use. - September 25, 2019 - Animiz Software Co., Ltd.

Shanghai AI Innovation Closes $8MM Seed Round via Termsheets.tech Shanghai China based Shanghai AI Innovation has closed its seed round. The company is preparing to roll out its AI based e-commerce solution globally. - September 11, 2019 - Shanghai AI Innovation

AnyFlip Releases a PDF to Flipbook Converter for Interactive Reading AnyFlip makes the conversion of PDF to flipbook hassle-free for everyone with its newly released PDF to flipbook converter. - September 11, 2019 - AnyFlip Software Co., Ltd.

WiCON Publishes the China Pharmaceutical Guide 2019 (14th Edition) Chinese Pharma Growth Stabilizes amid Deepening Healthcare and Drug Regulatory Reform. - September 09, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC

Focusky Launches Free Presentation Software with a Bunch of Animation Effects The free presentation software from Focusky comes with various animation effects that help users enhance communication across multiple channels. - September 05, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

Focusky Announces the Launch of Its Animated Presentation Software for 2019 Focusky announced the launch of its animated presentation software that helps users create professional animated presentations in an effective manner. - August 25, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Releases Page Turning Software with Touch Support The page turning software from FlipBuilder offers a creative way to convert PDF files into page turning books that can run smoothly on mainstream mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. - August 22, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

Focusky Releases a Business Video Maker for Product Promotion Focusky released a business video maker that enables users to create stunning videos to promote their products or services online. - August 21, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Announces the Latest Version of Its Brochure Maker The latest version of FlipBuilder’s brochure maker aims at helping users improve the way they create digital brochures. - August 18, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

Focusky Launches Its Free Presentation Tool for Schools and Businesses Focusky has launched its free presentation tool that can be used to create presentations for schools and businesses. - August 17, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Releases a Catalog Maker for Publishing Online Catalogs FlipBuilder released a catalog maker that enables users to publish online catalogs in minutes. - August 16, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

FlipBuilder Releases Flip PDF Professional for Page Flip eBook Creation FlipBuilder recently released Flip PDF Professional expected to change the narratives in the creation of page flip eBooks. - August 14, 2019 - FlipBuilder Software Co., Ltd.

Focusky Releases Its Presentation Software for Creating Beautiful Presentations Focusky releases its presentation software that provides users with all the tools for creating beautiful presentations. - August 12, 2019 - Focusky Software Co., Ltd.

Makeblock Unveils mTiny, a Screen-Free Education Robot for Children Global STEAM education solution provider, Makeblock today released mTiny, a screen-free education robot for teachers and children above 4-year-old to teach and learn computational, sequential thinking, and cross-curricular knowledge with extensive study packs and unique off-screen learning experience. - August 10, 2019 - Makeblock Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Unveils an Online Book Maker for Creating Any Kind of Digital Books FlipHTML5, a leading software development company, unveiled a simple-to-use and powerful online book maker that allows users to create digital books with just a few clicks. - August 08, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Announces the Launch of Its Fashion Lookbook Templates in 2019 FlipHTML5, a leading software development company, recently announced the launch of its fashion lookbook templates that are available for users to create their fashion lookbooks. - August 07, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Launches a Free E-Book Publisher for Everyone FlipHTML5 announced the launch of a free e-book publisher that provides everyone with all the necessary features for publishing e-books for free. - August 04, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

WidsMob Portrait Pro Provides Easy and Fast Portrait Editing You can be a pro to retouch selfies with portrait makeup and face skin enhancement in clicks. - August 03, 2019 - WidsMob Technology Ltd.

Animiz Launches Cartoon Animation Software for Expert Animation Design Animiz has just launched cartoon animation software for expert animation design. The software development company focused on providing cost-effective video animation solutions to its customer base, opines that the launch ushers in a new dawn for users. - August 01, 2019 - Animiz Software Co., Ltd.

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

FlipHTML5 Announces the Launch of Its Brochure Creator for Mac FlipHTML5 releases its brochure creator for Mac that allows Mac users to create stunning brochures. - July 25, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Announces a Brochure Maker to Meet Market Demand for Digital Brochures FlipHTML5, a leading software development company, announced a brochure maker that is in line with increased market demand for digital brochures. - July 22, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

Animiz Announces a Cloud-Based Animation Video Maker for Making Short Videos Animiz announced a cloud-based animation video maker that allows users to make, publish and share their short videos. - July 19, 2019 - Animiz Software Co., Ltd.