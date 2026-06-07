Czech Republic News
Meet the Release of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer with Major Feature Updates
Devart released major feature updates of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer. - June 07, 2026 - Devart
Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026. The announcement comes as the company releases its March... - May 29, 2026 - Income Capital Management
New Release of ODBC Drivers: Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support
Devart released a major update of ODBC Drivers with Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support. - May 22, 2026 - Devart
Scaleo Releases v3.28 for iGaming Operators, Adding Clearer Commission Plan Control
Scaleo Releases v3.28 for iGaming Operators, Adding Clearer Commission Plan Control, Creative Segmentation, and More Accurate Player Attribution. January 2026 update improves commission plan visibility and search, landing assignment for affiliates, creative categorization, and player/trader reporting accuracy. - May 04, 2026 - Scaleo
SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers: New Release
Devart rolled out new versions of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with support for the latest IDEs, databases, and the Arm64EC target platform. - April 11, 2026 - Devart
Devart Delphi Data Access Components: New Release
Devart announced a new release of the Delphi DAC product line with support for latest IDEs, databases, and Windows Arm64EC target platform. - April 08, 2026 - Devart
Explore the New Release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility
Devart announced a new release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility - March 27, 2026 - Devart
Meet the New Version of SSIS Data Flow Components 4.0: Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond
Devart announced a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components Version 4.0 with support for Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond. - February 10, 2026 - Devart
Income Capital Management Yearly Resuts 2025
Income Capital Management Reports Strong 2025 Performance in a Year of Divergent Global Markets Income Capital Management closed 2025 with solid results across its diversified investment strategies, successfully navigating a year marked by sharp divergences between asset classes. The firm enters... - January 26, 2026 - Income Capital Management
ContentCreators.com Launches Platform Combining Tactical Education and Monthly UGC Market Intelligence
New Platform Tracks UGC Opportunities and Rates Across Industries, Provides Tactical Creator Frameworks, with Plans for Creator Portfolios and Brand Connections - January 20, 2026 - ContentCreators.com
New Release of SSIS Data Flow Components with Improved Security and Database Integration
Devart announced a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components Version 3.2 with Improved Security and Database Integration - January 16, 2026 - Devart
Meet the New dotConnect 2025.1 Release
Devart rolled out dotConnect 2025.1, a major update that brings full support for the newest versions of .NET and Visual Studio. - December 25, 2025 - Devart
Meet Major Update of Devart ODBC Drivers: GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security
Devart rolled out updated versions of ODBC Drivers with GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security. - December 20, 2025 - Devart
Major Update of Devart Python Connectors: Broader Compatibility and Stronger Security
Devart released new updates of Python Connectors with broader compatibility and stronger security. - November 24, 2025 - Devart
Income Capital Management Reports Solid Results for October 2025
Income Capital Management has released its results for October 2025, confirming the resilience of its investment strategies in a market still searching for direction after a volatile summer. October was characterized by relative calm across the main financial markets, with fewer shocks compared to... - November 16, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Meet the New Release of SecureBridge 11.0, EntityDAC 3.5, and dbExpress Drivers
Devart announced updated versions of SecureBridge 11.0, EntityDAC 3.5, and dbExpress Drivers. - October 25, 2025 - Devart
Income Capital Management Closes September with Positive Results Despite Market Volatility
Challenging markets, solid results; September brought intense volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a relentless rise in gold prices. In this environment, Income Capital Management’s strategies demonstrated resilience and consistency, remaining aligned with each fund’s defined risk profile. “With discipline, diversification, and a rigorous risk-based approach, it’s possible not only to withstand uncertainty but to transform it into opportunity,” said the management team. - October 13, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Stay on Top of the DAC Major Update - Expanded Database Support, Enhanced Security, and AI-Powered Features
Devart rolled out updated Delphi Data Access Components with expanded database support, enhanced security, and AI-powered features. - September 29, 2025 - Devart
Semantic Visions Enters New Chapter with Full Backing from Behind Investments
Semantic Visions, a Czech leader in open-source data analytics, is now fully owned by Behind Investments after the exit of Pale Fire Capital. Since joining as a minority shareholder in 2022, Behind Investments, led by Diana Rádl Rogerová and CEO Jan Balatka, has driven new AI products, global client growth, and expanded data operations. With full backing, Semantic Visions will accelerate worldwide as a trusted intelligence partner. - August 27, 2025 - Semantic Visions
Verto Education Expands Partnership with Anglo-American University Prague
Verto Education has expanded its partnership with Anglo-American University (AAU), the oldest private university in the Czech Republic. Through this new Direct Transfer pathway, students who start their studies abroad with Verto can seamlessly continue at AAU in Prague. The partnership strengthens both institutions’ mission to make international education more accessible, enriching, and globally focused. - August 26, 2025 - Verto Education
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund Soars with +58.63% Return Since April 2024
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund – Aggressive Level has delivered +58.63% since April 2024, with +28.58% YTD and +4.30% in May 2025. As the only European fund focused solely on Forex strategies, it offers four risk levels to suit different investors. CEO Paolo Volpicelli highlights the fund’s strong growth and risk management. - June 05, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management Announces Strong Results for the First 12 Months
Income Capital Management reports strong results in its first 12 months, with the FOREX Fund delivering up to +50.08% annual returns depending on strategy, with zero entry or management fees. “These results prove that performance, transparency, and efficiency can go hand in hand,” said CEO Paolo Volpicelli. The company remains focused on offering simple, solid investment solutions. - April 30, 2025 - Income Capital Management
Devart Releases dbForge Tools SQL Server 7.1 with SQL Server 2025, SSMS 21 Preview, and Windows Server 2025 Support
Devart, a recognized developer of database management software, announces the release of dbForge Tools for SQL Server 7.1 and dbForge Edge, now fully compatible with SQL Server 2025, SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 21 Preview, and Windows Server 2025. With this release, Devart continues to... - April 27, 2025 - Devart
Delphi Data Access Components Updates: Support for RAD Studio 64-Bit IDE, RAD Studio 12.3, and Lazarus 3.8
Devart released updated Delphi Data Access Components with RAD Studio 64-bit IDE, RAD Studio 12.3, and Lazarus 3.8 support. - April 16, 2025 - Devart
Meet New ODBC Drivers: Dynamics 365 Business Central, Trello, and ClickUp
Devart rolled out 3 new ODBC Drivers for Dynamics 365 Business Central, Trello, and ClickUp. - April 12, 2025 - Devart
Meet Updated SSIS Data Flow Components 3.1 with Optimized Performance & Expanded API Support
Devart released a new version of SSIS Data Flow Components 3.1 with Optimized Performance & Expanded API Support. - March 14, 2025 - Devart
New dotConnect Release: .NET 9 and EF Core 9 Support
Devart rolled out a new release of dotConnect with .NET 9 and EF Core 9 Support - January 18, 2025 - Devart
Devart Introduces Updated dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2 to Improve Database Development and Operations
Devart announces the release of dbForge Tools for PostgreSQL 3.2, featuring enhanced connectivity, even smarter code completion, new data generators, and more. With support for PostgreSQL 17 and new cloud services like Supabase, Google Cloud and AlloyDB, this update helps software developers and database specialists develop and manage PostgreSQL databases with ease. - December 16, 2024 - Devart
New release of Devart ODBC Drivers: Extended Compatibility, Updated SQL Engines, and Further Enhancements
Devart released new versions of ODBC Drivers with extended compatibility, updated SQL engines, and further enhancements. - November 27, 2024 - Devart
SecureBridge 10.6: Meet Updated Version with RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 Support
Devart released a new version of SecureBridge with support for RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 - November 13, 2024 - Devart
Devart Python Connectors: Updated Versions with Support for Python 3.13, Enhanced Work With Queries, and More
Devart rolled out updated Python Connectors with Python 3.13 support, enhanced work with queries, and more. - November 13, 2024 - Devart
Meet the New Release of Devart Excel Add-ins 2.10
Devart rolled out new versions of the Excel Add-ins products line. - October 26, 2024 - Devart
Meet Delphi Data Access Components New Release with RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 Support
Devart announced a new release of Delphi DAC with support for RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4. - October 26, 2024 - Devart
Enhance MySQL and MariaDB Workflow with the Latest dbForge Edge
Devart has released an updated dbForge Edge, a high-end solution for database development, design, management, and administration. This update extends the versatility of MySQL with new connectivity options, enhanced data handling, and automation. - October 17, 2024 - Devart
Major Release of SSIS Data Flow Components with Fresh Components, Subscription Model, New Licensing Options, and Other Enhancements
Devart rolled out the major SSIS Data Flow Components release with many updates. - September 30, 2024 - Devart
Boost Your Database Efficiency: dbForge Studio for MySQL v10.1 and Mini-Tools Deliver New Features
Devart has released dbForge Tools for MySQL v10.1, including dbForge Studio, a high-end IDE for MySQL and MariaDB. The update delivers support for MySQL 9.0, updated cloud compatibility, and new automation capabilities. - September 30, 2024 - Devart
Level Up SQL Server Efficiency with the Newest Version of dbForge Edge
Devart has rolled out one of the most expansive sets of new features and enhancements for dbForge Edge, an all-in-one solution for database development, management, and administration. The key feature is the T-SQL Code Analyzer that helps users level up their workflows with SQL Server. - September 13, 2024 - Devart
New in Python Connectors Release: Microsoft Excel Integration and Updated Subscription Model Support
Devart released a new Python Connector for Microsoft Excel, an updated subscription model for the Python product line, and more. - August 29, 2024 - Devart
MAGUS Microscopes at the Trade Show in Dubai
MAGUS professional microscopes will be showcased at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show that is to be held in the United Arab Emirates on September 24-26. - August 19, 2024 - Levenhuk
Meet the Major Updates of dotConnect products
Devart released updated versions of dotConnect products. - June 06, 2024 - Devart
Meet Three New Python Connectors: Microsoft Access, Snowflake, and MongoDB
Devart released three new Python Connectors for Microsoft Access, Snowflake, and MongoDB. - May 24, 2024 - Devart
Revvity’s EUROIMMUN and ALPCO-GeneProof Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand CE-IVD Molecular Assay Offerings
Revvity’s EUROIMMUN business, a leading provider of high-quality in-vitro diagnostic products, and ALPCO-GeneProof, a global leader in molecular diagnostics, jointly announced a strategic partnership to enhance the availability of GeneProof PCR kits throughout the European Union. This... - April 25, 2024 - ALPCO
Meet 3 New ODBC Drivers for Microsoft Access, Airtable, and ServiceNow
Devart rolled out 3 new ODBC Drivers for Microsoft Access, Airtable, and ServiceNow - April 24, 2024 - Devart
The New Release of ODBC Drivers with Big Security Improvements, Metadata Caching, Read-Only Mode, and More
Devart provided the new release of ODBC Drivers with a lot of improvements. - April 04, 2024 - Devart
Delphi Data Access Components: Updated Versions with Lazarus 3.0, FireBird 5 Support, and More
Devart rolled out new versions of Delphi DAC with Lazarus 3.0, FireBird 5 support, and other improvements. - April 03, 2024 - Devart
Devart Excel Add-ins: Meet New Version 2.9.1323
Devart rolled out updates of Excel Add-ins in version 2.9.1323. - March 30, 2024 - Devart
IQ Structures Introduces IQ Vinyl for High Fidelity of Sound and Design of Vinyl Records
A gramophone record becomes a luxury rotating object comparable to a piece of jewellery. - February 15, 2024 - IQS Group
Meet 6 New ODBC Drivers: Freshservice, SendGrid, Twilio, Shippo, QuickBooks Desktop, and SurveyMonkey
Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released new ODBC Drivers for Freshservice, SendGrid, Twilio, Shippo, QuickBooks Desktop, and SurveyMonkey. Now it is easier for users to integrate their data from... - January 27, 2024 - Devart
Meet Updated ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, LinqConnect with .NET 8 and EF Core 8 Support, and More
Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out new versions of ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect products. The main features of this release are .NET 8 and EF Core 8 Support. The... - January 27, 2024 - Devart
Meet Devart's New Product Line: Python Connectors
Devart announced a new product line - Devart Python connectors. - December 21, 2023 - Devart