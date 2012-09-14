PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Czech Republic News

Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3
Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart
dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity
Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart
Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12
Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart
dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS
Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart
Support for 64-bit Android App Development in DAC for Delphi
Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development. - December 04, 2019 - Devart
Entity Developer and dotConnect Providers Now Support Entity Framework Core 3.0
Devart has recently introduced a significant update for the range of its products. The updates affected dotConnect ADO.NET data providers for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Visual ORM designer – Entity Developer, and SSIS Data Flow Components. - October 31, 2019 - Devart
Devart Massively Improved dbForge Studio for SQL Server 5.8
Devart rolled out the next version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, which in addition to a substantial redesign, got the new "Object Filter" feature. - October 17, 2019 - Devart
Devart Greatly Enhanced Its Flagman Solution - dbForge SQL Complete
The most recent update of dbForge SQL Complete v.6.2 got significant improvements. The changes have affected code navigation, code completion, and snippets management functionality. - October 09, 2019 - Devart
Registration Closing Soon for SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology Conference and Exhibition 2019
SMi reports: Two weeks to go until SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2019, taking place in Prague on the 22nd-23rd October. - October 09, 2019 - SMi Group
dbForge Transaction Log – a Brand New Tool Made by Devart
Devart has announced the release of a new tool, dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server, which allows to look through audit changes and perform rollback transactions. - September 27, 2019 - Devart
Prague College of Psychosocial Studies Revealed New Diagnostic Tool for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Cognitive decline influences how older adults creatively think about their own, as well as other peoples’ emotions, according to research published in the Creativity Research Journal (2019, 31/1, 93-101, Taylor & Francis Group). The results of this study indicate that age-related changes in emotional creativity can serve as an important diagnostic tool for the psychological assessment of the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly. - September 13, 2019 - Prague College of Psychosocial Studies
IQ Structures Introduces Two-Sided Holograms
Simple inspection, extremely difficult imitation. - September 12, 2019 - IQ Structures
US Army Confirmed to Purchase Two Iron Dome Systems Ahead of SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2019 Conference
SMi reports: US Army and Israel Air Force to present at Air Missile Defence Technology 2019 ahead of news that the US Army have confirmed to purchase two Iron Dome Systems. - September 07, 2019 - SMi Group
A Huge Update of dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server
Devart has rolled out a new version of its dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server which includes both brand-new and significantly improved core features. - September 07, 2019 - Devart
Devart
dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server – A New Approach to Database Development
Devart has announced the release of dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the most notable addition to their dbForge for SQL Server product line. - May 29, 2019 - Devart
Loan Agreement Signed by Legion Finance Trade Limited and Triskata International
The Legion Finance Trade Limited Group; signed a loan agreement in the aggregate amount of up to 897 million Euro with Triskata International for installation of 680MW of power plant. - May 09, 2019 - Legion Finance Trade Limited
IQ Structures Protects Critical Authentication Data Writing Them Into Holograms
Resistance against all kinds of tampering enhanced - March 30, 2019 - IQ Structures
GuideVision and Quality Clouds Partner to Deliver the Best Quality to Their ServiceNow Customers
GuideVision, the Gold Services Partner of ServiceNow and Quality Clouds, the governance and quality monitoring solution for SaaS platforms announced today that they have forged a partnership to deliver the highest possible quality to ServiceNow customers. Every company must constantly evaluate its processes... - January 31, 2019 - GuideVision
Support for MariaDB 10.4 in Upgraded dbForge Studio for MySQL, v.8.1 and dbForge Tools for MySQL
Devart has released an updated dbForge Studio for MySQL, v8.1 and dbForge tools for MySQL with support for the latest MariaDB Server v.10.4. - January 18, 2019 - Devart
Support for PostgreSQL 11 in dotConnect for PostgreSQL, LinqConnect, SSIS Components, and Entity Developer by Devart
Devart offers support for the latest PostgreSQL 11 version in the newly released dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.12 and SSIS Data Flow Components 1.10 as well as in LinqConnect, and Entity Developer products - January 16, 2019 - Devart
New Versions of All Devart ODBC Drivers Are Already Released
Devart released the upgraded versions of all ODBC Drivers with Changed Distribution for macOS and Linux and other great capabilities. - January 12, 2019 - Devart
Starter Homes s.r.o. Prepares DSO to Raise Funds for Global "Business Class" Apartment Rental Chain and Fractional Real Estate Ownership
Prague property developer Starter Homes s.r.o. prepares Digital Security Offering to bring fractional real estate ownership and disrupt the property rental market for corporates and millennials. - January 10, 2019 - Starter Homes s.r.o.
New Code Compare v5.0 with Greatly Improved Structural Comparison for C# 6.0/7.0 and VB
Devart announced a new release of Code Compare 5.0 with the greatly improved structural comparison for C# 6.0/7.0 and VB. - December 21, 2018 - Devart
RAD Studio 10.3 Rio Support in Updated SecureBridge by Devart
Devart has released a new version of SecureBridge, which includes support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio, TLS 1.3 and WebSocket protocols and other significant features. - December 19, 2018 - Devart
Devart dbExpress Drivers with Support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio Released
Devart presented the updated versions of dbExpress drivers with support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio. - December 16, 2018 - Devart
Brand New Standard Edition of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL by Devart
Devart has released a new version of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL with a new Standard Edition and many new enhancements. - December 15, 2018 - Devart
Support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio in Updated EntityDAC by Devart
Devart released the new version of EntityDAC with RAD Studio 10.3 Rio support and greatly improved functionality. - December 05, 2018 - Devart
New Productivity Enhancement in Updated dbForge SQL Complete v6.0
Devart has released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.0 with new productivity features. - November 28, 2018 - Devart
Improved Functionality in dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.6
Devart has released the new version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.6 with greatly improved features. - November 24, 2018 - Devart
Connectivity Support for PostgreSQL 11 in dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL
Devart has released a new version of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL v.3.1 – a powerful and easy to use tool for table data comparison and synchronization. - November 01, 2018 - Devart
Support for Zoho CRM API v2 in Upgraded dotConnect for Zoho CRM and SSIS Data Flow Components
Devart introduced an update of dotConnect for Zoho CRM and SSIS Data Flow Components with support of Zoho CRM API v2 to make data access process even more seamless. - October 31, 2018 - Devart
Support for Excel 2019 and Freshdesk API v2 in Devart Excel Add-ins 2.0
Devart has released a new version of Devart Excel Add-ins. The update comes with support for Excel 2019 and Freshdesk API v2. - October 27, 2018 - Devart
Take Database Development to the Enterprise Level with dbForge Studio for Oracle
Devart has introduced a significant update to dbForge Studio for Oracle v.4.0 with a bunch of improvements. The upgraded tool includes a brand-new Enterprise edition with built-in Data Generator, Documenter. The existing features of the tool have been significantly redesigned and enhanced with new options to deliver an even smoother and more productive database development process. - September 27, 2018 - Devart
High-Performance FreshBooks and Zoho CRM Connectivity with Upgraded Devart Excel Add-ins
Devart has rolled out a noteworthy update of Excel add-ins with the support for New FreshBooks API and Zoho CRM API v2 to make the data access process even more seamless. - September 20, 2018 - Devart
Develop Multithreaded Apps with EntityDAC Under iOS, Android and Linux
Devart has released a greatly improved EntityDAC 2.0, a robust ORM for Delphi with LINQ support for querying data. EntityDAC now includes the support for iOS, Android and Linux, as well as other highly requested features like thread-safe contexts, NexusDB data provider and others. - August 29, 2018 - Devart
Take Up New FreshBooks API in Upgraded dotConnect for FreshBooks and SSIS Data Flow Components
Devart introduced a noteworthy update of dotConnect for FreshBooks and SSIS Data Flow Components with the support for New FreshBooks API (alpha) to make data access process even more seamless. - August 16, 2018 - Devart
Discover Extended Compatibility Options in the Updated ODBC Driver for xBase
Devart released the upgraded version of ODBC Driver for xBase with extended compatibility options that include the support for Codebase and Clipper DBF file formats. - July 20, 2018 - Devart
The European Summit Braces for 2018 as the Ultimate Networking Conference
The European Summit, dubbed as "The Ultimate Networking Conference," will be gathering affiliates, advertisers, media buyers, and publishers once again for another bout of B2B knowledge sharing and networking. Covering various industries such as dating, e-commerce, forex, gaming, health, online entertainment and nutraceuticals, this year's EU Summit is set to take place on September 2018 at the breathtaking Vienna House Diplomat Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic. - July 14, 2018 - The European Summit
Support for Lazarus 1.8.4 and a Bunch of New Helpful Features in Updated DAC Products
Devart has announced a significant update of its Delphi Data Access Components with support for Lazarus 1.8.4 and numerous handy features that enhance data access and confidentiality. - July 12, 2018 - Devart
IAI Elta Systems, ThalesRaytheon Systems and Tetraedr Announced as Latest Sponsors to Air Missile Defence Technology 2018
SMi reports: IAI Elta Systems, Thales Raytheon Systems and Tetraedr announced as latest sponsors to Air Missile Defence Technology conference. - July 04, 2018 - SMi Group
All Perks of Entity Framework Core 2.1.1 Now in Entity Developer and dotConnect Providers
Devart introduced an important update of dotConnect ADO.NET data providers and Entity Developer with support for Entity Framework Core 2.1.1. alongside upgraded dotConnect for PostgreSQL, now supporting connections via SSH protocol. - June 28, 2018 - Devart
Even More Robust Features in Updated Devart ODBC Drivers to Tap Into Data Seamlessly
Devart released the upgraded versions of ODBC drivers with advanced compatibility, improved speed of operation, and other useful functionalities. - June 20, 2018 - Devart
More Secure and Productive Database and Code Development in Updated SQL Complete
Devart has upgraded SQL Complete with the connection to Azure Multi-Factor Authentication, enriched Code Completion and Code Refactoring features as well as many added other productivity functionalities. - May 19, 2018 - Devart
Behavior Science Integrated in Optaglio Anti-Counterfeit Protection Research
New competence centre focuses on human factor. - May 17, 2018 - OPTAGLIO
Ensure Data Safety with Upgraded SecureBridge, a Reliable Network Security Solution
Devart has upgraded SecureBridge with support for FTP and FTPS protocols, new capabilities and features, and much more. - April 27, 2018 - Devart
Take the Hassle Out of MySQL and MariaDB Documenting with All-New dbForge Documenter for MySQL
Devart announced the release of dbForge Documenter for MySQL, a handy tool for documenting MySQL and MariaDB databases, that allows users to customize database documentation up to their needs with help of numerous options and settings. - April 21, 2018 - Devart
Optaglio Focuses on Composite Identity Cards
A new product enables to integrate last generation protection tools into economic ID cards. - April 18, 2018 - OPTAGLIO
MySQL & MariaDB Databases with Superpowers: Say Hello to Reinvented dbForge Tools for MySQL
Devart introduced a significant update of dbForge tools for MySQL with cutting-edge connectivity and compatibility options and a new, more secure than ever, activation procedure. - April 18, 2018 - Devart
Marketing Automation Made Easy with Devart SSIS Data Flow Components for Marketo
Devart has released new versions of SSIS Data Flow Components 1.7 with support for Marketo, a well-known cloud lead management and marketing automation solution. Now users can seamlessly integrate Marketo objects with other cloud applications and databases via the SQL Server Integration Services engine. - April 05, 2018 - Devart
Achieve Faster and More Controlled Management of MySQL Databases with Updated dbForge Studio for MySQL
Devart introduced a significant update of dbForge Studio for MySQL with a bunch of new unique features, including support for Google Sheets, new schema comparison and synchronization engine, and much more. - March 30, 2018 - Devart
