Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3 Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart

dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart

Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12 Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart

dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart

Support for 64-bit Android App Development in DAC for Delphi Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development. - December 04, 2019 - Devart

Entity Developer and dotConnect Providers Now Support Entity Framework Core 3.0 Devart has recently introduced a significant update for the range of its products. The updates affected dotConnect ADO.NET data providers for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Visual ORM designer – Entity Developer, and SSIS Data Flow Components. - October 31, 2019 - Devart

Devart Massively Improved dbForge Studio for SQL Server 5.8 Devart rolled out the next version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, which in addition to a substantial redesign, got the new "Object Filter" feature. - October 17, 2019 - Devart

Devart Greatly Enhanced Its Flagman Solution - dbForge SQL Complete The most recent update of dbForge SQL Complete v.6.2 got significant improvements. The changes have affected code navigation, code completion, and snippets management functionality. - October 09, 2019 - Devart

Registration Closing Soon for SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology Conference and Exhibition 2019 SMi reports: Two weeks to go until SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2019, taking place in Prague on the 22nd-23rd October. - October 09, 2019 - SMi Group

dbForge Transaction Log – a Brand New Tool Made by Devart Devart has announced the release of a new tool, dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server, which allows to look through audit changes and perform rollback transactions. - September 27, 2019 - Devart

Prague College of Psychosocial Studies Revealed New Diagnostic Tool for Neurodegenerative Diseases Cognitive decline influences how older adults creatively think about their own, as well as other peoples’ emotions, according to research published in the Creativity Research Journal (2019, 31/1, 93-101, Taylor & Francis Group). The results of this study indicate that age-related changes in emotional creativity can serve as an important diagnostic tool for the psychological assessment of the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly. - September 13, 2019 - Prague College of Psychosocial Studies

IQ Structures Introduces Two-Sided Holograms Simple inspection, extremely difficult imitation. - September 12, 2019 - IQ Structures

US Army Confirmed to Purchase Two Iron Dome Systems Ahead of SMi’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2019 Conference SMi reports: US Army and Israel Air Force to present at Air Missile Defence Technology 2019 ahead of news that the US Army have confirmed to purchase two Iron Dome Systems. - September 07, 2019 - SMi Group

A Huge Update of dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server Devart has rolled out a new version of its dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server which includes both brand-new and significantly improved core features. - September 07, 2019 - Devart

dbForge DevOps Automation for SQL Server – A New Approach to Database Development Devart has announced the release of dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the most notable addition to their dbForge for SQL Server product line. - May 29, 2019 - Devart

Loan Agreement Signed by Legion Finance Trade Limited and Triskata International The Legion Finance Trade Limited Group; signed a loan agreement in the aggregate amount of up to 897 million Euro with Triskata International for installation of 680MW of power plant. - May 09, 2019 - Legion Finance Trade Limited

IQ Structures Protects Critical Authentication Data Writing Them Into Holograms Resistance against all kinds of tampering enhanced - March 30, 2019 - IQ Structures

GuideVision and Quality Clouds Partner to Deliver the Best Quality to Their ServiceNow Customers GuideVision, the Gold Services Partner of ServiceNow and Quality Clouds, the governance and quality monitoring solution for SaaS platforms announced today that they have forged a partnership to deliver the highest possible quality to ServiceNow customers. Every company must constantly evaluate its processes... - January 31, 2019 - GuideVision

Support for MariaDB 10.4 in Upgraded dbForge Studio for MySQL, v.8.1 and dbForge Tools for MySQL Devart has released an updated dbForge Studio for MySQL, v8.1 and dbForge tools for MySQL with support for the latest MariaDB Server v.10.4. - January 18, 2019 - Devart

Support for PostgreSQL 11 in dotConnect for PostgreSQL, LinqConnect, SSIS Components, and Entity Developer by Devart Devart offers support for the latest PostgreSQL 11 version in the newly released dotConnect for PostgreSQL 7.12 and SSIS Data Flow Components 1.10 as well as in LinqConnect, and Entity Developer products - January 16, 2019 - Devart

New Versions of All Devart ODBC Drivers Are Already Released Devart released the upgraded versions of all ODBC Drivers with Changed Distribution for macOS and Linux and other great capabilities. - January 12, 2019 - Devart

Starter Homes s.r.o. Prepares DSO to Raise Funds for Global "Business Class" Apartment Rental Chain and Fractional Real Estate Ownership Prague property developer Starter Homes s.r.o. prepares Digital Security Offering to bring fractional real estate ownership and disrupt the property rental market for corporates and millennials. - January 10, 2019 - Starter Homes s.r.o.

New Code Compare v5.0 with Greatly Improved Structural Comparison for C# 6.0/7.0 and VB Devart announced a new release of Code Compare 5.0 with the greatly improved structural comparison for C# 6.0/7.0 and VB. - December 21, 2018 - Devart

RAD Studio 10.3 Rio Support in Updated SecureBridge by Devart Devart has released a new version of SecureBridge, which includes support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio, TLS 1.3 and WebSocket protocols and other significant features. - December 19, 2018 - Devart

Devart dbExpress Drivers with Support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio Released Devart presented the updated versions of dbExpress drivers with support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio. - December 16, 2018 - Devart

Brand New Standard Edition of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL by Devart Devart has released a new version of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL with a new Standard Edition and many new enhancements. - December 15, 2018 - Devart

Support for RAD Studio 10.3 Rio in Updated EntityDAC by Devart Devart released the new version of EntityDAC with RAD Studio 10.3 Rio support and greatly improved functionality. - December 05, 2018 - Devart

New Productivity Enhancement in Updated dbForge SQL Complete v6.0 Devart has released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.0 with new productivity features. - November 28, 2018 - Devart

Improved Functionality in dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.6 Devart has released the new version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server v5.6 with greatly improved features. - November 24, 2018 - Devart

Connectivity Support for PostgreSQL 11 in dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL Devart has released a new version of dbForge Data Compare for PostgreSQL v.3.1 – a powerful and easy to use tool for table data comparison and synchronization. - November 01, 2018 - Devart

Support for Zoho CRM API v2 in Upgraded dotConnect for Zoho CRM and SSIS Data Flow Components Devart introduced an update of dotConnect for Zoho CRM and SSIS Data Flow Components with support of Zoho CRM API v2 to make data access process even more seamless. - October 31, 2018 - Devart

Support for Excel 2019 and Freshdesk API v2 in Devart Excel Add-ins 2.0 Devart has released a new version of Devart Excel Add-ins. The update comes with support for Excel 2019 and Freshdesk API v2. - October 27, 2018 - Devart

Take Database Development to the Enterprise Level with dbForge Studio for Oracle Devart has introduced a significant update to dbForge Studio for Oracle v.4.0 with a bunch of improvements. The upgraded tool includes a brand-new Enterprise edition with built-in Data Generator, Documenter. The existing features of the tool have been significantly redesigned and enhanced with new options to deliver an even smoother and more productive database development process. - September 27, 2018 - Devart

High-Performance FreshBooks and Zoho CRM Connectivity with Upgraded Devart Excel Add-ins Devart has rolled out a noteworthy update of Excel add-ins with the support for New FreshBooks API and Zoho CRM API v2 to make the data access process even more seamless. - September 20, 2018 - Devart

Develop Multithreaded Apps with EntityDAC Under iOS, Android and Linux Devart has released a greatly improved EntityDAC 2.0, a robust ORM for Delphi with LINQ support for querying data. EntityDAC now includes the support for iOS, Android and Linux, as well as other highly requested features like thread-safe contexts, NexusDB data provider and others. - August 29, 2018 - Devart

Take Up New FreshBooks API in Upgraded dotConnect for FreshBooks and SSIS Data Flow Components Devart introduced a noteworthy update of dotConnect for FreshBooks and SSIS Data Flow Components with the support for New FreshBooks API (alpha) to make data access process even more seamless. - August 16, 2018 - Devart

Discover Extended Compatibility Options in the Updated ODBC Driver for xBase Devart released the upgraded version of ODBC Driver for xBase with extended compatibility options that include the support for Codebase and Clipper DBF file formats. - July 20, 2018 - Devart

The European Summit Braces for 2018 as the Ultimate Networking Conference The European Summit, dubbed as "The Ultimate Networking Conference," will be gathering affiliates, advertisers, media buyers, and publishers once again for another bout of B2B knowledge sharing and networking. Covering various industries such as dating, e-commerce, forex, gaming, health, online entertainment and nutraceuticals, this year's EU Summit is set to take place on September 2018 at the breathtaking Vienna House Diplomat Hotel in Prague, Czech Republic. - July 14, 2018 - The European Summit

Support for Lazarus 1.8.4 and a Bunch of New Helpful Features in Updated DAC Products Devart has announced a significant update of its Delphi Data Access Components with support for Lazarus 1.8.4 and numerous handy features that enhance data access and confidentiality. - July 12, 2018 - Devart

IAI Elta Systems, ThalesRaytheon Systems and Tetraedr Announced as Latest Sponsors to Air Missile Defence Technology 2018 SMi reports: IAI Elta Systems, Thales Raytheon Systems and Tetraedr announced as latest sponsors to Air Missile Defence Technology conference. - July 04, 2018 - SMi Group

All Perks of Entity Framework Core 2.1.1 Now in Entity Developer and dotConnect Providers Devart introduced an important update of dotConnect ADO.NET data providers and Entity Developer with support for Entity Framework Core 2.1.1. alongside upgraded dotConnect for PostgreSQL, now supporting connections via SSH protocol. - June 28, 2018 - Devart

Even More Robust Features in Updated Devart ODBC Drivers to Tap Into Data Seamlessly Devart released the upgraded versions of ODBC drivers with advanced compatibility, improved speed of operation, and other useful functionalities. - June 20, 2018 - Devart

More Secure and Productive Database and Code Development in Updated SQL Complete Devart has upgraded SQL Complete with the connection to Azure Multi-Factor Authentication, enriched Code Completion and Code Refactoring features as well as many added other productivity functionalities. - May 19, 2018 - Devart

Behavior Science Integrated in Optaglio Anti-Counterfeit Protection Research New competence centre focuses on human factor. - May 17, 2018 - OPTAGLIO

Ensure Data Safety with Upgraded SecureBridge, a Reliable Network Security Solution Devart has upgraded SecureBridge with support for FTP and FTPS protocols, new capabilities and features, and much more. - April 27, 2018 - Devart

Take the Hassle Out of MySQL and MariaDB Documenting with All-New dbForge Documenter for MySQL Devart announced the release of dbForge Documenter for MySQL, a handy tool for documenting MySQL and MariaDB databases, that allows users to customize database documentation up to their needs with help of numerous options and settings. - April 21, 2018 - Devart

Optaglio Focuses on Composite Identity Cards A new product enables to integrate last generation protection tools into economic ID cards. - April 18, 2018 - OPTAGLIO

MySQL & MariaDB Databases with Superpowers: Say Hello to Reinvented dbForge Tools for MySQL Devart introduced a significant update of dbForge tools for MySQL with cutting-edge connectivity and compatibility options and a new, more secure than ever, activation procedure. - April 18, 2018 - Devart

Marketing Automation Made Easy with Devart SSIS Data Flow Components for Marketo Devart has released new versions of SSIS Data Flow Components 1.7 with support for Marketo, a well-known cloud lead management and marketing automation solution. Now users can seamlessly integrate Marketo objects with other cloud applications and databases via the SQL Server Integration Services engine. - April 05, 2018 - Devart