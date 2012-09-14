PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

KaChick Confirm Partnership with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium to Create New Experiences for Travellers Hong Kong-based travel photography platform, KaChick partners with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium Loyalty Program to create and capture new experiences for travellers. By leveraging on its 1600+ local photographers network in over 60 cities, travellers can book vacation photography packages with the... - October 24, 2019 - KaChick

Pacific Century Partners Cements Sustainable Infrastructure Future in Henan Joint-Venture In China's central Henan province, Mr. Erik Lindberg, chief executive officer of Hong Kong-based Pacific Century Partners, seals a ground-breaking J-V partnership to collaborate with mainland producer Henan Cement Group to develop and operate a multi-million ton limestone quarry project from H1 2020. "The... - October 24, 2019 - Pacific Century Partners

Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01

Asia Alpha Capital Management Have Already Raised Over 20 Million USD for New IPO In just a couple of short months, Asia Alpha Capital Management have already raised 20 Million USD towards their latest IPO push. With the target set at $100 Million this is already a massive step into achieving this target. Although details can't be fully disclosed here yet, what can be announce is... - October 08, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Annual Hong Kong Food's Future Summit | 11-12 October 2019 “The Most Important Food Event of the Year” returns with unparalleled access and beyond-the-headlines insights into key content and players across the world’s largest industry: food. - October 03, 2019 - Foods Future Summit

Asia Alpha Identifies an IPO Asia Alpha Capital Management have announced this week that they have identified an impressive IPO in the energy sector. An initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public in a new stock issuance. Public share issuance allows a company to... - October 02, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Capital Management to Announce Winner of Rugby World Cup Final Tickets Friday Asia Alpha capital Management recently ran a competition giving away 2 VIP tickets to the Rugby World Cup Final in Japan. As you can imagine, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the competition and due to the response received, Asia Alpha Capital Management has put 1 more ticket up for grabs. Morgan... - October 01, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Digital Magazine Moxie Asia Features Skin, Art & Culture: Norm Yip Launches Online Male Magazine in Hong Kong Photographer and visual artist Norm Yip announces the release of his first online magazine MOXIE ASIA in Hong Kong, an online publication featuring superb fine art photography of Asian and exotic men. Articles include interviews with creatives such as visual artists, fashion stylists, photographers, composers and multi-talented individuals in the region and abroad. - September 23, 2019 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

Asia Alpha Capital Management to Host Fundraiser for Charity Asia Alpha are to host a fundraiser for children in need in November. They announced this morning that the event will take place in Singapore at the Park Avenue Convention Center on November 29. The event will cost $50 for the ticket with $45 going to Charity and the other $5 to help cover the costs... - September 18, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

AnyFlip Launches a Brochure Maker for Creating Real Estate Brochures The brochure maker from AnyFlip allows users to design beautiful real estate brochures that spread information about their products and services. - September 13, 2019 - AnyFlip Software Co., Ltd.

UMBRA Technologies Named One of the 2019 Top 10 APAC SDN Solution Providers UMBRA Technologies Limited have been named one of the Top 10 APAC SDN Solution Providers in 2019 by a panel of peers put together by CIO Advisor Magazine. - September 13, 2019 - UMBRA Technologies

Asia Alpha Announces New PR Officer It has been yet another busy year for the guys at Asia Alpha Capital Management; the incredible growth they have seen in 2018 has accelerated in 2019. Back in July they started the process of looking for a new marketing and PR Manager to really push their efforts of becoming a truly globally recognized... - September 11, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Capital Management to Host Investment Seminar It has been announced this week that Asia Alpha Capital Management will be hosting an investment seminar in Singapore and Australia by the end of the year. Chris Reeve Marketing Director says, "We have no dates set in stone yet they will be announced over the coming months, we are currently looking... - September 07, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Capital Management Surpass 700 Million Dollars in Investment Management Today, Asia Alpha released a statement stating that they have surpassed 700 Million Dollars in managed investments. Speaking on behalf of Asia Alpha Capital Management was Founder and Director, Mr. Zhao who released this statement. "Of course it is a very proud day for us and is the result of 12... - September 06, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Are Going to the Rugby World Cup Asia Alpha will be going to the Rugby World Cup. They will be running a competition for all clients to get involved where the winner will pick up 2 VIP tickets to the Rugby World Cup in Japan. There are 10 tickets in total with 5 Winners to be announced in the next week, winners will be picked randomly. The... - September 03, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Are Looking for New Staff Asia Alpha capital Management are looking to expand there operations, so are on the look out for highly motivated staff for a number of roles within the company. They are looking for the following; Admin Account Manager Analyst PA Internship If you feel you have experience and can offer your service... - September 03, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Capital Management Launches New Site After plenty of work behind the scenes, Asia Alpha Capital Management are happy to announce the launch of their new and improved site. Asia Alpha's Director, Mr. Zhao released this statement, "We have been in operation for 7 years using the same site and today Asia Alpha Capital Management are... - September 02, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Asia Alpha Capital Management to Expand Into Europe and Austrailia Asia Alpha Capital Management is expanding. They are opening 2 new offices by the end of the year. Asia Alpha have already confirmed Australia as on of those locations and are also searching possible locations around Europe. Alpha Asia's Founder and Director Mr. Wei Qi Zhao was excited by the announcement... - August 27, 2019 - Asia Alpha Capital Management

Music in Early Education at Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong Keen to deliver a similarly aspirational programme within its premium primary setting here in Hong Kong, Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong ensures every child receives a full and rich education in Music and the Performing Arts. All students enjoy music lessons as part of their weekly timetable. During these lessons, students will make progress on a range of classroom instruments including recorders, ukuleles, and pitched percussion instruments. - August 06, 2019 - Shrewsbury International School

Cloud Based Corporate Solutions Provider LCCS is now iNCUBEE. New Name, New Strategy, New Packages, New Prices. First Reveal at RISE 2019. LCCS now iNCUBEE, a cloud based solutions provider for entrepreneurs, is officially launching and showcasing its new offerings at RISE 2019 at booth B132, on Tuesday, July 9 at the HKCEC. This new venture comes from the success of LCCS, the first cloud based operator supporting Hong Kong company formation and maintenance online. - July 11, 2019 - iNCUBEE | LCCS

KaChick Was Selected Into 2019 Cathay Pacific Ignition Project KaChick was selected to be one of the start ups in 2019 Cathay Pacific Ignition Project. - July 08, 2019 - KaChick

Qatar Could be Belt & Road News New Headquarter Largest Investment in BRI’s Media Sector, Creating World's Fourth Largest News Agency Dedicated to Belt & Road Initiative - June 28, 2019 - Belt and Road News Network

My Custom Tailor Announces a New Way to Take Your Size Instant 3D Body Scanning for precise human body measurement using just your cellphone. A quick and easy way to get measured in your own home. - June 25, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

oomnis Opens an Airport Media Consultancy Division and Forges a Strategic Alliance with 2h Media Solutions and Indy Associates oomnis expands its focus beyond a visual solution consultancy to support the growing Asia-Pacific air travel sector. - June 15, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

oomnis Appoints IP Partners as Its Exclusive FlexO Distributor for France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland oomnis expands its distribution network to a key European region. - June 14, 2019 - oomnis ltd.

Kachick Collaborates with Ken.L Photography, FUJIFILM and the Hive Studios KaChick hosts community lighting workshop with Ken.L Photography and FUJIFILM, showcasing newest FUJIFILM cameras including X-T3, X-T30, GFX 50S & GFX 50R. - May 30, 2019 - KaChick

Upcoming Summer Roadshow for Traveling Tailors at My Custom Tailor Schedule an appointment with a Master Tailor at any one of the major cities My Custom Tailor is visiting in the coming months; Cities include major FL cities as well as NY, TX, IL, MD, DC & more. - May 28, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Animiz Launches Its Desktop Animation Software for Windows Users The launch of the new desktop animation software comes as a blessing to users as video marketing is gaining power over other marketing strategies. - May 25, 2019 - Animiz Software Co., Ltd.

OneDay Launches Residential Property Search for Hong Kong OneDay (https://www.oneday.com.hk) is proud to announce the launch of their new search feature that now includes residential properties in Hong Kong in addition to office space and industrial warehouses. The Hong Kong property sector is unlike any other in the world; over 98% of the population live... - May 24, 2019 - Oneday Group Ltd.

Custom Tailored Jeans; Get the Right Fit in Custom Made Jeans by My Custom Tailor Professional state-of-the art tailors create bespoke and custom made jeans for men and women - hand tailored to perfection. - April 29, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Supercharge Your Style with Custom Upgrades from My Custom Tailor - Now Available All Year Round My Custom Tailor aims to customize, configure and assemble a wardrobe that meets your specific measurements and your preference for fabrics and styles. - April 15, 2019 - My Custom Tailor

Clean-Light Redefines Modern Lighting Through Kickstarter Today, Clean Light Ltd., a lighting design and manufacturing company, has announced the launch of a brand new product through Kickstarter’s online crowdfunding platform. Fresh off the company’s worldwide release of Boxlite, a product developed to replace paraffin based candles and oil lamps,... - March 13, 2019 - Boxlite

ERA Limited, Asset Managers in Hong Kong, Host an Unforgettable Evening Giving Back to Society ERA Limited believes we must reach out a helping hand and lift up those that are not so lucky. - February 15, 2019 - ERA Limited

Hong Kong–Based Organic Tea Brand Tea1218 Launches Innovative Tea Brewer Tea1218 launches an automatic tea brewer – TEAvago, aiming to bring premium tea closer to people, to make tea brewing more accessible to all. - November 24, 2018 - Tea1218

My Custom Tailor & Bespoke Custom Suits and Shirts for Men and Women Launches New Corporate Social Responsibility Policy At My Custom Tailor Quality and Community Matter; Company has 3 generations of experience in creating Business and Formal wear for men and women. - November 08, 2018 - My Custom Tailor

Solidiance and YCP Merge to Lead Asia's Consulting Industry Solidiance has joined forces with YCP, a management consulting and private equity firm. Together, they aim to better serve clients in Asia by strengthening business offerings and by expanding direct coverage across nearly 20 key markets: Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beijing, Beirut, Dubai, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo, and Yangon. - October 10, 2018 - YCP Solidiance

Pre-Revenue Biotech Firms Can Apply to List in Hong Kong JC Legal Publishes Guide to Listing Requirements Biotech companies now enjoy a new mode of fundraising in Asia. Biotech companies failing to meet the prescribed financial criteria for listing in Hong Kong can also apply to list on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx), ranked among the world’s top three stock exchanges by proceeds. - September 18, 2018 - JC Legal

ASIA DMC Prevails at 25th World Travel Awards The 25th World Travel Awards Gala, held in Hong Kong on 3rd September, recognized ASIA DMC triumphant in six categories, including "Asia's Leading Management Company" and five accolades including leading management company (DMC) in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. - September 07, 2018 - ASIA DMC

Aspect Financials is a Great Company to Work For Aspect Financials has recently been voted as being one of the most enjoyable and productive workplaces in Hong Kong. - August 20, 2018 - Aspect Financials Limited

GES and IEEE (HK) CI Chapter Jointly Organize the Second Computational Finance Competition; Application Starts from 6th August Following the success of last year’s First Computational Finance Competition, the Second Computational Finance Competition (“Competition”) which are jointly organized by Hong Kong based Global eSolutions (HK) Limited (“GES”), a leading financial trading solution provider,... - August 17, 2018 - Global eSolutions (HK) Limited

Bon Bon Dating: A Tale of Two Cities for Fairy Tales Bon Bon Dating is now collaborating with Maitre D’ate to double the chances of Hong Kong Singles to Fall in love and enable cross cultural dating. - July 01, 2018 - Bon Bon Dating

“GES x GMO Brokerage Seminar” Understanding the Exceptionally Flexible Order Routing Feature Experiencing the Massive Liquidity and Depth Global eSolutions (HK) Limited (“GES”), a leading financial trading platform vendor in Hong Kong, will jointly organize “GES x GMO Brokerage Seminar” with GMO-Z.com Bullion HK Limited (“GMO”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GMO Financial Group, on June 8, 2018 (Friday)... - June 02, 2018 - Global eSolutions (HK) Limited

Harvey Law Group Leads the Way in Advising Filipino and Expatriate Families on Overseas Education Many Asian parents have an interest in educating their children overseas, as do many of the long-term expatriates who reside in the Philippines. One of HLG’s key areas of expertise is advising on immigration investment programs in order to assist with the high expense of an overseas education. - May 25, 2018 - Harvey Law Group

Verrex Names Paul Cullum Director of Asia Pacific Region The global AV systems integrator adds well-known leader to the largest ProAV market in the industry. - May 11, 2018 - Verrex

THK Securities Ltd. Was Honored at 2018 Hong Kong Fund Awards THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities

Vodacom Lesotho and Parcus Group Enter an Agreement Parcus Group announced that it has reached an agreement to deliver training services for Vodacom Lesotho. - April 13, 2018 - Parcus Group

Updated Recovery Tool Repairs Corrupted SQL Server 2017 Files DataNumen announces a fresh release of its acclaimed highly efficient recovery tool for Microsoft SQL Server. The update features support for SQL Server 2017 and a number of enhancements and bug fixes that bring recovery rate of the tool to weighty 92.6% outperforming all competing solutions. Data loss... - March 24, 2018 - DataNumen

CDN Solutions Group Looking Forward for HKTDC International ICT Expo 2018 Top software development company CDN Solutions Group finally confirms its attendance at one of the largest tradeshows in Hong Kong HKTDC International ICT Expo 2018. - March 15, 2018 - CDN Solutions Group

TFG Streamline Supplier Processes with Adjuno The need for well oiled supply chain practices is being recognised in many sectors, but particularly in retail, where consumer expectations are higher than ever. With this in mind retailing group, TFG has engaged Adjuno in order. For many brands the diversity of products hinges on finding the right... - March 09, 2018 - Adjuno