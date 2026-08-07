Hong Kong S.A.R. News
SBCFX Unveils Fully Upgraded Website: a New Look Engineered for Enhanced Trading Performance
SBCFX is proud to announce the official launch of its fully upgraded website. This comprehensive redesign places user experience at the forefront to empower traders with greater efficiency and market insight. - August 07, 2026 - SBCFX
ChargePapa Reports Record Demand for DC Adapters as Rising Fuel Costs Drive Global EV Surge
ChargePapa, a direct-to-consumer EV charging hardware manufacturer, recorded 140% year-on-year growth in demand for its DC fast-charging adapter line. The surge coincides with record EV adoption across Europe and North America as rising fossil fuel costs accelerate the shift to electric vehicles. - July 08, 2026 - ChargePapa
TÜV Rheinland Issues Verification Statement for the New Hypershell X Series
Marking Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Response Time and Human-Machine Synchronization - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
TÜV Rheinland Ensures Safe Commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s New Terminal 3
TÜV Rheinland ensured the safe commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3, inaugurated on April 22, 2026. TÜV Rheinland provided comprehensive building code inspections and safety assessments on critical systems including fire protection, emergency power, elevators, and water hygiene. Their multidisciplinary coordination enabled the complex project to open safely and on schedule. - June 26, 2026 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
ProfessionalHeadshot.io Announces AI Headshot Tool for Career Profiles
ProfessionalHeadshot.io helps professionals create LinkedIn, resume, company bio, and press-ready headshots from everyday selfies through a career-focused AI photo workflow. - June 08, 2026 - ProfessionalHeadshot.io
Master Feng Ip Redefines Traditional Feng Shui with New Digital Audit Platform for Global Clients
Combining 30 years of classical expertise with modern geospatial technology, Master Feng Ip launches remote Online Feng Shui Surveys to harmonize international homes and businesses. - March 31, 2026 - Master Feng Ip
Mango AI's Reference to Video AI Tool Brings Ideas to Visual Reality
Mango AI's innovative reference to video AI tool makes it easy to transform a few images into a fully animated video, bringing ideas to life. - March 24, 2026 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
Mango AI Launches an AI Kiss Video Generator to Create Lovely Moments
Mango AI's AI kiss video generator allows people to create beautiful virtual kissing moments from a picture of two people. - February 10, 2026 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
AAAdemy Launches an Online Learning Platform Focused on IT Certification Preparation
AAAdemy is an online education platform focused on IT certification training and practice. The platform provides structured learning resources, knowledge explanations, and practice questions to support individuals preparing for professional IT exams. AAAdemy aims to help learners build practical skills and confidence through guided study and self-paced online learning. - February 07, 2026 - AAAdemy
Quick Receipt Software Adds Barcode Support and PDF Export, Reinforcing Its "No Monthly Fee" Value
Quick Receipt v2.9.0: The thermal printer software with NO monthly fee. Now featuring Barcode printing & PDF export. Lifetime license for retail & pop-ups. - January 10, 2026 - Evinco Solutions Limited
Dentaltap Launches Mobile App for Seamless Teamwork in Dental Clinics
The Dentaltap mobile app now brings team collaboration to dental clinic staff on mobile devices. - October 31, 2025 - Tap Medical
Mango AI Launches an AI Photo Animator to Convert Still Images into Videos
Mango AI has introduced an AI photo animator to breathe new life into static images. It uses advanced AI technology to convert users' photos into animated videos with realistic movements. - July 25, 2025 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
Mango AI Empowers Users to Create Talking Animals from Photos
Mango AI helps turn simple pet images into talking animals. Users can create captivating, lifelike videos that make animals speak and express emotions. - July 03, 2025 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
Mango AI Animates Singing Animals from Still Pet Images
Mango AI launches an innovative tool to transform static pet photos into animated videos featuring singing animals. The tool enables pet owners and animal lovers to bring their furry friends to life with musical animations. - July 02, 2025 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
TÜV Rheinland Unveils “Achieving Net Zero” White Paper to Guide Global Businesses Through Carbon Compliance and Competitive Advantage
The report examines global policies like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the U.S. Clean Competition Act, and Asia-Pacific initiatives, including China’s dual carbon market system. It highlights emerging carbon border taxes in ASEAN countries, emphasizing the need for transparent carbon verification to meet export standards. - June 19, 2025 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
70 Years of Commitment to Safety: TÜV Rheinland Celebrates Seven Decades of Toy Testing
On the International Day of Play on June 11, TÜV Rheinland looks back on 70 years of toy testing. Since 1955, experts have been working to ensure that toys are safe and harmless for children. What once began with simple mechanical tests has evolved into a complex testing process based on... - June 17, 2025 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
FlipHTML5 Introduces an Interactive PDF Chatbot for Smarter Digital Engagement
FlipHTML5's latest PDF chatbot turns static documents into truly interactive content by allowing live conversation engagements with readers, making communication through flipbooks more informative and responsive. - June 14, 2025 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
Mango AI Introduces a Video Translator Free Online for Video Localization
Mango AI is stirring up content localization with its latest video translator free online, enabling creators to bypass language barriers and target a global audience effortlessly. - April 11, 2025 - Mango Animate Co., Ltd.
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
AI-Based Diagnostic Has Become More Affordable for Asia-Pacific Dentists
Better Diagnostic AI's oral disease diagnostic artificial intelligence is integrated with Dentaltap's cloud-based dental practice management software. - April 06, 2025 - Tap Medical
EasyBilling Invoicing Software Version 9.7 Released: Enhanced Features and Streamlined Workflow
Evinco Solutions Limited announced the release of EasyBilling 9.7, a significant update to its invoicing software. Version 9.7 offers enhanced features including an expanded read-only mode, customizable watermarks, dynamic content variables, automated document creation, improved document title alignment, and enhanced macOS compatibility. The software is available for download on Windows and macOS. - January 23, 2025 - Evinco Solutions Limited
FlipHTML5 Launches Its Interactive PDF Creator for Better Content Engagement
FlipHTML5 unveils an interactive PDF creator to change the way PDF documents are created, offering a seamless way for users to easily and quickly design stylish, media-rich, and AI-enabled PDFs for a variety of uses. - January 22, 2025 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
UniFab V3.0 is Released with New Design and More Features
UniFab has launched UniFab All-In-One V3.0 with a simpler, faster, and better experience. - January 15, 2025 - UniFab Technology
MICRODIA Launches MEGACharge300 Charging Station: A High-Performance Solution for Modern Device Charging Needs
MICRODIA, a recognized leader in mobile electronic solutions, has announced the launch of the MEGACharge300 Charging Station, a 300W desktop charger designed to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy users. This innovative charging solution allows for the simultaneous charging of multiple... - January 09, 2025 - MICRODIA
UniFab Launches Video Stabilizer AI and Improves Video Upscaler
UniFab has launched a new tool, Video Stabilizer AI, to remove shakes from videos, and improve the upscale model of its AI Video Upscaler. - December 20, 2024 - UniFab Technology
MICRODIA Highlights Premium Features of the SNAPPower™ Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5000mAh
MICRODIA has launched the SNAPPower™ Razer Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 5000mAh for iPhone 16 users. This portable power bank features real-time battery monitoring and versatile charging options, making it an ideal solution for efficient mobile charging. - November 14, 2024 - MICRODIA
Miki Travel Asia Unveils Revolutionary Tour Building Platform "Miki Plus" at ITB China 2024
Miki Travel Asia unveiled a new tour building platform, Miki Plus, at ITB China 2024. Miki Plus allows travel agents to create bespoke small group tours of 2-8 people, with an extensive database of services options. It features rapid custom tour quotations within 4 hours for quick client offers. Miki Plus leverages AI to assist travel agents in exceptional customized experiences. The reveal highlighted Miki Travel Asia's innovation for industry-changing small group tour customization tools. - May 31, 2024 - Miki Travel Asia
XMoney Launches Self-Service P2P Wallet Balance Swapping Service, Simplifying Payments for Expats
Struggling to manage multiple e-wallets abroad? XMoney, a FinTech company under Meta Dollar (Hongkong) Limited, today announced the launch of the self-service P2P wallet balance swapping service. This innovative platform empowers expats to overcome payment barriers and enjoy seamless mobile payment... - March 29, 2024 - Meta Dollar (Hongkong) Limited
DeGame, a Web3 Gaming Aggregator Platform, Recently Launched a New Version, Encompassing the Primary Tracks and Projects in the Web3 Gaming Market
DeGame, the Web3 gaming aggregation platform, unveiled a brand-new version in early December 2023. The updated DeGame platform features a collection of 4,795 games, 77 chains, and 1,356 tokens, encompassing nearly all major projects and tracks in the Web3 gaming market. Users can effortlessly access and engage with these projects through simple searches or clicks. - December 07, 2023 - Degame
VertexShare Unveils Avatarly: One-sec Avatar Generation with AI
VertexShare Technology has unveiled their latest iOS app, "Avatarly," designed to create detailed AI-driven avatars from a single photo input. This revolutionary app combines advanced AI techniques to offer a selection of personalized avatars in various scenes and poses. - October 30, 2023 - Vertexshare Software Technology
Puratmos Expands Cleantech Solutions in Pakistan and Turkey for Sustainable Agriculture and Housing
Hong Kong's Puratmos is expanding its solutions for sustainable agriculture and housing in Pakistan and Turkey. With a focus on barren land transformation and sustainable homes, Puratmos leverages low-cost desalination and solar energy solutions to unlock these markets' agricultural potential and provide affordable housing. The company is also investing in companies and commodities that are advancing clean technology. - May 09, 2023 - Puratmos
Spool Announces New Partnership with Kunji Finance Ahead of Spool V2 Release
A Strategic collaboration to enhance DeFi investment products and user experience. - May 08, 2023 - Kunji Finance
Canada Asset Management Group Opens New Research Office in Toronto
Canada Asset Management Group’s recent opening of a research center in Toronto's financial district, Exchange Tower, marks a significant milestone in the company's history. - May 01, 2023 - Canada Asset Management Group
HM Wilkins Imperial Report Predicts Mild Recession for Germany
German economic resilience lessens impact of energy crunch, according to recent report by HM Wilkins Imperial. - January 24, 2023 - HM Wilkins Imperial
Urban Hatch Launches Moments That Matter Sub-Brand to Help More Companies in APAC Level Up Their Employee Wellbeing
Urban Hatch is rebranding the corporate arm of its business to Moments that Matter to help more companies level up their employee support programmes across APAC - a region where burnout rates are higher than the global average. - January 13, 2023 - Moments that Matter by Urban Hatch
HM Wilkins Imperial - China’s COVID Policy Causes Uncertainty
HM Wilkins Imperial report shows that China's zero-COVID policy threatens to harm China's economy and cause uncertainty at a crucial time. - December 03, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
HM Wilkins Imperial - US Act Comes Under Fire from EU Leaders
HM Wilkins Imperial report says certain policies in America’s newly legislated Inflation Reduction Act place EU industry at a disadvantage. - November 11, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
Long COVID Care Center Have Recently Published a Medical Report on the Symptoms of Long COVID Brain Fog
During rehabilitation after being infected with COVID-19, many patients said they experienced "brain fog." According to figures given in the study report, about 10% of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience long COVID. At present, it has become customary in the medical community to classify the symptoms of brain and nerve caused by COVID-19 infection as long-term COVID brain fog. - October 26, 2022 - Long COVID Care Center
Fairview HK Limited – Launches New Client Drive Initiative
Fairview HK announces its latest initiative to gain traction within the Asia Pacific region and increase its client base, capitalizing on its recent on-boarding improvements and increase market commentary. - August 28, 2022 - Fairview HK Limited
HM Wilkins Imperial - Gas Price Surge Hits Euro
HM Wilkins Imperial report reveals Euro tumbles as US dollar rises and gas prices increase. - August 25, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
HM Wilkins Imperial Warns Energy Crisis Could Mean Recession for Euro Zone
HM Wilkins Imperial analysts have warned that reduction of gas supplies to Europe could cause the region to slide into a recession in 2023. - August 01, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
4Easysoft Updated Total Video Converter with AI Technology - Offering Users Level-Up Converting Experience
4Easysoft employed AI technology for a new version of Total Video Convert that allows users to enjoy the ultrafast converting speed with lossless quality. - August 01, 2022 - 4Easysoft Studio
HM Wilkins Imperial – Renewable Energy Crucial for Europe
EU must look to renewable energy to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas and avoid further economic damage say analysts at HM Wilkins Imperial. - July 22, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
HM Wilkins Imperial Report Reveals Dip in German Business Confidence
HM Wilkins Imperial report shows Germany’s business confidence waning as manufacturing activity slows. - July 09, 2022 - HM Wilkins Imperial
Ingenio Technology is Excited to Launch Plug&Go: the Ultimate Multi-Tool for Outdoor Activities
Plug&Go just launched on Kickstarter which is a modular outdoor toolkit that uses one battery base to connect different tools to. Swap between the air pump, mosquito repeller, lantern mood light, and coffee grinder easily. Users don’t have to bring separate chargers and batteries for these devices. Plug&Go’s modular design allows users to use the core unit as the power supply for its tool set. - June 21, 2022 - Ingenio Technology Co. Ltd.
Appointment of a New Managing Partner - Global Markets
Eterna International, the immigration and mobility division of Eterna Financial Group and a leading global provider of business immigration solutions, proudly announces the nomination of Nicolas Laurin as their next Managing Partner – Global Markets. Mr. Laurin has over 17 years of... - May 30, 2022 - Eterna International Ltd.
Fairview HK Limited – New Dedicated Team to Onboard International Clients
Fairview HK announces its latest initiative to assist its new international clients with their on-boarding process. - May 26, 2022 - Fairview HK Limited
Fairview HK Limited to Attend Multiple Conferences in Montreal in June 2022
Fairview HK is committed to being part of the financial services community and participating in various international conferences is just one way to interact with both clients and peers alike. - May 19, 2022 - Fairview HK Limited
Do More, Waste Less: An Ecointernet Index That Measures the Carbon Impact of the Internet
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest decline in global emissions of carbon dioxide was observed, and at the same time there has been a global surge in Internet use. With funding by Heinrich Boell Stiftung Hong Kong and support from APNIC Foundation, DotAsia has kicked off the... - May 18, 2022 - DotAsia Organisation